Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 21st, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Thelma Leona Byrd

March 1, 1941 ~ October 11, 2025

Thelma Byrd, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2025 at The Foley Center, Blowing Rock, NC. Born and raised in Watauga County to parents Dillard and Gladys Reece, Thelma built a life rooted in love, family, and the comforts of home.

A devoted homemaker, she found beauty in the everyday and took pride in caring for those she loved. Thelma had a special gift for sewing and cross stitch, creating pieces that reflected her patience, warmth, and creativity.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Gladys Reece; husband, Jack Byrd; and three brothers Clarence, Forrest and Ray Reece.

She is survived by her sister, Marie (Jerry) Aldridge of Boone, NC; nephew Kenneth Reece of Valle Crucis, NC; nephew Charley Reece of Vilas, NC; and niece Angela Reece of Banner Elk, NC, great niece Bailey Reece of Valle Crucis, NC and brother in law Johnny Byrd and wife Mae of Clarks Creek, NC.

Funeral services will be private. Though she will be missed, her love and the memories she created will continue to surround those who knew her.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Byrd family.

Franklin Brown

April 6, 1963 ~ October 12, 2025

Stuart Franklin Brown, age 62 of Boone, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2025 at his residence.

He is the son of the late Lewis Franklin Brown and Elizabeth Faye Sheffield Brown.

He retired in 2024 from the Town of Boone, after 27 years of service.

Franklin was the best father to his son Jordan, and would move heaven and earth for his grandchildren Kinsley and Mason Brown.

He attended Rutherwood Baptist Church in Boone.

Franklin was a kindred soul.

He is survived by his son, Jordan Brown of Boone; a granddaughter Kinsley Brown of Boone; a grandson Mason Brown of Boone; a sister, Kathy Hamby and husband Jimmy

of Deep Gap; two nephews, Victor Hamby of Deep Gap, and Jimmy Hamby of Boone; a niece, Alisha Linamen of Boone.

He is also survived by his special friend Sandy Wilson.

Services for Franklin Brown will be conducted Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 1:00 pm

in Rutherwood Baptist Church, Boone. The family will receive friends one hour prior to

the services from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be sent to: Baptist on Mission – Helene Relief, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27511

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brown family.

Raleigh Barnard Welborn

July 2, 1950 ~ October 12, 2025

Mr. Raleigh Barnard Welborn, 75, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. He was born on July 2, 1950 in Watauga County to the late John Washington Welborn and Vivian Wood Welborn. Raleigh loved cars, sports and mowing his lawn. Most importantly, he loved his granddaughter, Taylor, and spending time with her.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Welborn. Raleigh is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gayle Wright Welborn; his daughter, Michelle Welborn (Michael) Arrington; granddaughter, Taylor Lucille Arrington; sisters, Lucille (Michael) McGuire and Rachel (Jim) Hill; and brothers, David (Kris) Welborn and John Welborn.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Austin Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Breakthrough T1D at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Memorials can also be made to the John and Vivian Welborn Endowed Memorial Scholarship for Nutrition and Foods at PO Box 32110, Boone, NC 28608.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Nephrology Unit for their love and care over Raleigh.

Larry Wilson Woodrow

September 24, 1937 ~ October 15, 2025

r. Larry Wilson Woodrow, age 88, passed peacefully October 15, 2025 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia, after a brief illness. Larry was born on September 24, 1937 to Elmer V. and Bertice Carriker Woodrow in Charlotte, NC. Larry was predeceased by his parents; brother Warren Neal Woodrow; and his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Sellers Woodrow.

Larry’s education path began with his quest to accelerate high school, graduating at age 15. He earned an A.A. Degree at Wingate Junior College, followed by a B.S. Degree in Science Education from then Appalachian Teacher’s College in Boone. After two years of teaching high school chemistry in Charlotte, marrying Barbara and having children, he attended UNC Chapel Hill for M.A./T in Physical Sciences, and Ed. D. in Elementary and Secondary Education, minor in Chemistry. Larry also served part-time in the Air National Guard for 7 years.

Larry returned to Boone with his young family in 1966 as Appalachian State University Faculty in the Dept. of Chemistry, then Teacher Education, later Director of Teacher Corps Project, Professor of Elementary Education, Chair- Dept of Elementary Education, and finally Professor of Curriculum and Instruction.

Larry’s life of faith and service was demonstrated at First Baptist Church, Boone. He taught RA’s and Sunday School, served as Deacon, and was a loyal member of the Chancel Choir. He served with NC Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief (feeding units), traveling to many natural disasters, as well as the Pentagon and The World Trade Center Ground Zero after 9/11. Larry has been an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Boone for 47 years. Habitat for Humanity was dear to his heart where he supervised the building of fifteen homes. Woodrow Street, in the Green Valley area, was named in his honor. Larry also served as Director of The Christian Outreach Center food pantry for 10 years.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and he could build or repair anything. His special interests were motorcycle enduro racing; HVAC licensure, launching Northwestern Solar Heating and Insulation, Inc.; Hamm radio operator; CDL holder; EAA member and Private Pilot, and Civil Air Patrol, Maj. Larry enjoyed the building process of two homebuilt airplanes; a single seat ultralight kit plane “Peapod” and a Sonex 2 seat low wing airplane “Ginger”, and flying was his delight. The name “Peapod” became his moniker among family members.

Cherishing his memory are son Randy (Kimberly) Woodrow, daughter Beverly (Curtis) Carroll, sister Vernessa (Bruce) McGuinness, brother Terry (Donna) Woodrow, sister Karen (Terry) Nance; Grandchildren: Olivia (Micah) Brown, Lindsey (Joey) Sapp, Shane Carroll, Mason Woodrow. Great-Grandchildren: Landon Brown, Caden Brown, Mila Sapp and Wilson Sapp.

Funeral services for Dr. Larry Woodrow will b e conducted Tuesday afternoon, October 21, 2025 at 1 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Boone, officiated by Rev. Humbler. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services at Mount Lawn will be private.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Boone, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care, Watauga County home care team, and Ogeechee Area Hospice. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Woodrow family.

Renada Cantrell Miller

April 10, 1962 – October 13, 2025

It was a blessing the day Renada Cantrell Miller was born, and her life became a shining reflection of faith, love, and service. Renada lived each day with a joyful heart and a deep devotion to God and her family. Her kindness, laughter, and gentle spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Faith was the cornerstone of Renada’s life. She sang proudly in her church choir; she organized bible school and women’s events that strengthened friendships and faith. Renada’s heart for helping others was one of her greatest gifts- especially her work creating backpacks for children in need alongside her beloved mother & church family. Together, they poured love and care into every project, ensuring each child felt seen, valued, and supported.

For over 28 years, Renada poured that same love into her work as a schoolteacher. She taught hundreds of children over the years, each one touched by her patience, encouragement and kindness. Her classroom was a place where learning was joyful, and every child felt special. Many of her students carried her lessons- both academic and heartfelt- with them long after they left her care. Family was Renada’s greatest treasure. She cherished every gathering- from Sunday dinners to Holiday celebrations- where laughter filled the air and love surrounded everyone at the table. Her home was a place of warmth and welcome, where faith and family came first and every visitor left feeling like part of the family. Renada’s legacy of love, compassion, and faith continues to live on in the hearts of her family, her church community, and all those whose lives she touched. She will be remembered not with sorrow, but with deep gratitude for a life so beautifully lived and so deeply loved.

A private family celebration of Renada’s life will be held to honor her memory and the many ways she blessed others through her love, faith and generosity.

She is survived by her husband Mitch Miller and daughter April Ramsey, husband Derek and grandson Jax. She is also survived by her mother Joyce Cantrell, her sister Evalyn Sudderth, husband George, a number of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews of whom she cherished. Her mother-in-law Asilee Miller, brother-in law Ken Miller & wife Ann.

She was preceded in death by her brother William Darren Cantrell and father James Cantrell as well as her father-in-law Harold Miller.

We would like to express our deep appreciation for Amorem & hospice. In lieu of flower, we ask you to donate to WWW.AMOREMSUPPORT.ORG.

Special thanks to Pam and Stan Smith for all their daily love and support, going above and beyond throughout the treatment journey and every day after.

A special acknowledgment to her Laurel Fork Church family for everything they do & the love they constantly show.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Timothy E. Cutler

July 7, 1966 – September 27, 2025

Timothy E. Culter, age 59 of Zionville passed away September 27, 2025.

He was born July 7, 1966, in Seminole, Florida. The son of Skip and Jeanne Cutler.

A celebration of life and receiving of friends will be held Sunday November 2, 2025, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Thomas King III

John Thomas King, III age 68 of Boone passed away Friday, October 17, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born February 13, 1957, in Wadesboro, North Carolina. The son of the late John Thomas King, II and Juanita Norris King.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.