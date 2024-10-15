Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 15, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Ray Edward Knowles

November 24, 1947 ~ October 10, 2024

Born on Nov. 24 in Sarasota, Fla., he was the son of the late Dave and Marie Knowles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, and sister, Kathy.

Ray loved spending time with his wife, Patty, and his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, photography, carpentry, fishing, and indulging in the occasional Reese’s Cup. He was an active member of the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club, Miramar Rotary Club, Woolly Worm committee, and the town of Banner Elk planning committee.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patty Knowles; their son, Brian Knowles, and his wife, Stephanie, of Banner Elk; his grandchildren, Andrew, Brook, and Matthew; and his in-laws, Tom and Mary Ellen Gurr.

A memorial will be held at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.

The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Jean (Morefield) Arnette

November 8, 1950 ~ October 14, 2024

Jean Morefield Arnette, age 73, of Arnette Hollar Road, Vilas, passed Monday, October 14, 2024. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Family will be at the home of the daughter, Alice Davis 406 Calloway Road, Boone, NC

Online condolences may be shared on Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory website,

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Arnette family.

Brittany Robinson

April 24, 1988 – September 27, 2024

On Friday, September 27, 2024, our beautiful, gifted and talented Brittany Robinson died in Boone, North Carolina, in a devastating mountain landslide that destroyed her mother’s home, where they were sheltering from the tornado warnings and record rainfall from the storm, Hurricane Helene’s fury.

Brittany is survived by her mother and step-father, Patrice and Frank Courts, her father and step-mother, Russell and Brenda Robinson, her true love and soul mate, Jeremy Gilmer, two step-brothers, Daniel (Raquel) and Patrick (Haley), her step-sister, Jennifer, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and friends, and her two “children”, Shiloh Shepards Gus and Royal. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Geoffrey Robinson.

Brittany was born in Gainesville on April 24, 1988 and attended local schools, including Wiles Elementary, and Kanapaha Middle School, until moving to Rocky Mount, NC in the 9th grade. She graduated from Chatham Hall Boarding School, in Chatham, Virginia and UNC Chapel Hill, with a degree in Environmental Science. Her subsequent work in plant research at BASF in Raleigh Durham, led to her interest in sustainable food sources and organic farming. She worked at Community Food Bank Co-Ops, before moving to Shawsville, Virginia to manage a cattle farm. More recently, on her farm in Boone, she became an Owner/Operator of Four Winds Farm, marketing her pork, eggs, and produce through her website, also through the Farmer’s Markets, and local restaurants.

Brittany was a multi-talented young woman with many outside interests including soccer and basketball, where she excelled in her high school years, camping, fishing and water sports, music and concert venues, especially Billy Strings and Phish, (and her Dad’s music), gardening, and animals. She could hit a 200-yard golf ball with scary accuracy (better

than her Dad)! Her smile was infectious and her friends were bountiful. Her two amazing dogs, Gus and Royal, were trained by her and responded instantly to the sound of her voice.

Brittany was a product of a great foundation, with exceptional manners, grammar, penmanship, and artistic gifts. As we bid Brittany farewell, let us not mourn the absence of her physical form, but rather celebrate the essence of her spirit that lingers in the spaces between moments. For Brittany is not truly gone, but merely transformed, her energy intertwined with the fabric of the universe itself, forever dancing among the stars. She will dwell within our hearts and memories forever.

A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Craig Presnell

November 3, 1972 – October 8, 2024

Michael Craig Presnell went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on October 8, 2024, in Boone, North Carolina. Survived by his loving wife, Lynn; lovingly remembered by his step-mother, Donna Presnell (mom ½), his step-sister, Wendy Robbins, and step-brothers, Chris Robbins and Mark Robbins, his mother-in-law, Joanne Cresson, his brother-in-law, Bruce and wife Laura, his two nephews, Collin and Patrick and their families, and his many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members.

Craig was born in Boone, North Carolina on November 3, 1972 to Barbara Johnson Robbins and J.C. Presnell. He attended Valle Crucis Elementary School and graduated from Watauga High School. He spent his days skiing, snowboarding, and skateboarding all over Seven Devils and Hawksnest. His love of computers began in middle school, so much so that many of his high school teachers came to him for technology support. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Appalachian State University. The university created the Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award for him and he was the first recipient. He also enjoyed managing the ticket office at Tweetsie Railroad throughout his college career.

Craig became a gifted computer engineer and software developer and was fluent in multiple computer languages. Craig was hired by Nortel Networks in Raleigh, North Carolina and worked there for 12 years. He earned the Top Talent Award for 10 consecutive years and authored 10 different patents. Craig was most proud of his patent for designing and creating the Rural 911 Emergency Call Service. Craig earned his pilot’s license while working at Nortel. Even after leaving Nortel, Craig was still creating various microchip and software applications for many uses. Along with his wife, Lynn, he helped create a test preparation website for student teachers who were preparing to take the national Praxis I examination. The website was called Praxis Leap. Lynn wrote the content, Craig developed the software, and his step-sister Wendy Robbins developed the graphics.

Craig had many varied interests in life. He was an avid reader and loved all kinds of movies. He loved all things NASA and could fly the space shuttle on his simulator. He was a coin collector of both modern and ancient coins. He loved to cook, grill, and smoke. Craig loved to travel and as a young adult he visited Canada, France and England. Craig continued to travel and took Lynn to Italy and Israel. He enjoyed history and studying the Bible.

Craig married the love of his life and best friend, Joanna Lynn Cresson on October 1, 2010, 20 years after meeting for the first time. He absolutely adored his mother, Barbara and his father J.C., and stepmother, Donna (or as Craig called her – Mom ½). He loved deeply his Ashe County family consisting of Aunts, Uncles, and a multitude of cousins. Craig also loved his extended Texas family, mother-in-law, Joanne, brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Laura, and his nephews, Collin and Patrick, with his whole heart. He was a fierce and loyal friend to many. Craig adored and cherished his wife, Lynn and his kitties, Rex and Raji.

Above all, Craig loved his Lord, proudly being baptized at the age of 41 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk. He was soon ordained a deacon, served as church moderator, served on multiple committees, and helped out wherever he was needed. Craig was committed to furthering the kingdom and was very generous with his time. He especially enjoyed serving during the church dinners for the men of Hebron Colony Ministries and was deeply moved by this ministry and the men they serve.

Craig was a sweet, caring, and extraordinary man who will be missed by many, especially his wife Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 1161 Balm Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or the Hebron Colony Ministries at 356 Old Turnpike Rd, Bone, NC 28607.

Graveside service will be held for family at 11:00 am at the Johnson Family Cemetery on Saturday, October 19th. Visitation will follow at Hampton Funeral Service at 3:00 pm and a celebration of Craig’s life will start at 4:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Holden Brent Green

April 20, 2015 – October 8, 2024

Holden Brent Green, age 9 of Zionville passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born April 20, 2015, in Watauga County. The son of Chris and Brittany Greer Green. He was such a light to anyone and everyone he touched especially his family.

In addition to his father and mother he is survived by two brothers, Braiden and Corbin Green both of Zionville; maternal grandmother, Brenda Greer of Zionville; maternal grandfather, Rodney Greer of Zionville, paternal grandmother, Sherry Setzer and husband Arron of Zionville and paternal grandfather, Patrick Green of Boone.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate. Interment will be private at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to KAT6A Foundation, Support & Research at kat6a.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sidney Fred Ramsey

March 29, 1928 – October 11, 2024

Sidney “Fred” Ramsey, age 96, of Banner Elk, passed away on Friday October 11th, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Avery County, he was the son of the late Sidney Ramsey and wife Emma. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Mildred Ramsey as well as an infant daughter Eve Esther Ramsey, and many brothers and sisters. He is survived by brother Sam Ramsey and wife Leona, and sister Ruby Townsend and husband Jimmy.



Fred and Mildred raised 5 children to love the lord and each other: Daughter Linda Sue Willis (late husband Odell), Late daughter Glinda Yates, Daughter Brenda Ollis (late husband Bo), Late son Rick Ramsey (wife Jeannine) and Son Steve Ramsey (late wife Jan).



“Papaws” house was full of love and children. He had a way of making each member of his family feel special. He had a hand in raising five granddaughters; Rene Byers and late husband Terry, Christy Cannon and husband Kelvin, Jeannie Ollis, Mandy Ramsey, Jessie Key and husband Jeremiah. Six grandsons, Russell Norman and wife Summer, Jake Norman and wife Katie, Eric Ollis and wife Ruth, Jamie Willis, Lucas Ramsey and wife Miranda, Jacob Ramsey and wife Micaela; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.



From a young age, Fred never shied away from hard work. Growing up, he helped care for his 12 brothers and sisters as well as the home. He started early plowing fields with his mules and working in the sawmill. Later, he pursued his passion for farming and livestock as a herdsman on a registered angus farm in Virginia. After returning to North Carolina, he continued to raise cattle and farm, often offering assistance to his neighbors and friends with their livestock. He retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital where he worked for about 30 years. He instilled his work ethic in his family.



Fred had a gift for story-telling. His memory remained sharp well into his 90s and he enjoyed sharing memories of his past through his stories. He was full of laughter and kindness and was always offering a helping hand to others. To know Fred was to love Fred.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 pm with a graveside service at Townsend Cemetery to follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ricky Lavan Huffman

March 23, 1954 – October 11, 2024

Ricky Lavan Huffman, age 70 of Lenoir passed away Friday, October 11, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 23, 1954, in Caldwell County. A son of the late J.B. Huffman and Lola Mae McCloud.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Huffman of Boone and Amy Hicks and husband Michael of Vilas; one son, Ricky Huffman and wife Jessica of Lenoir, two granddaughters, Makayla Keller and Hope Huffman, and four grandsons, Brandon Hampton, Stephen Hampton, Dakota Huffman and Dustin Hicks, two brothers, Randy Huffman and wife Kim of Lenoir and Larry Huffman of Lenoir, best friend, Terry Hodge of Vilas and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Verlene Coffey Huffman.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Melissa Sue Guinn

Apr 30, 1983 – Sep 27, 2024

Melissa Sue Guinn

Born April 30, 1983, in Bitburg, Germany; Death September 27, 2024, in Minneapolis North Carolina.

Melissa’s death came as she courageously fought to save her family from the destruction of Hurricane Helene. Her tragic passing and her heroic last act shed light on the struggles her family and her beloved community are now facing. This light has brought much needed help to both her family and her community all of whom Melissa loved dearly.



Jamie, her husband of almost 10 years, loved her deeply and treasured every moment they were together. He often described her as his fairy tale princess. Melissa’s life was not only filled with joy from her time with Jamie but also from her time with her children. Melissa had four children, Brandon, 22, Sebastian, 21, Ethan, 17 and River age 8 all of which held a special place in her heart.



Melissa has left to cherish her memory her parents, Brian and Bernice Hensley of Marion, North Carolina, her brothers, sister, niece and nephews, Joshua Hensley (Karen), John Hensley (Shelby, niece Lola and nephew Hayden), Beth Hensley(Tony, nephew Micah), Jake Hensley- Houston (Seth), and Caleb Hensley. Her adoration also carried on to her Grandmother Carol Thomas and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



She was a graduate of McDowell High School in Marion NC and worked for Baxter Healthcare Corporation. She then opened her own business to spend more time with her youngest son River.

Melissa was a beautiful person both inside and out. She was both sassy and sweet starting from her toddler years to her adult ones. She was the core of her family from planning camping trips and movie nights with her sister Beth, to being the loudest cheerer at her son’s games. She had a since for life like no other and made the world a much more fun place to live. She not only did all of those amazing things but on top of everything else she always made sure to stand up for those who could not. She believed in being who you are and not judging others. She loved every moment of life and it showed. Melissa’s life was like a patchwork, each piece fitting together to make a beautiful quilt.



The song she and Jamie played at their wedding says it all:

Between a backwoods boy and a fairy tale princess

People said it would never work out

Living our dreams has shattered all doubts

It feels good to prove ‘em wrong

Living our love song (forever our love song)



A service to honor Melissa’s life and legacy will be held at later date.

Sallie Teague Fletcher

Oct 25, 1921 – Oct 9, 2024

Sallie Fleming Teague Fletcher, 102, died 10/09/2024 in Bayview Nursing and Rehab Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Ragland Nathaniel Fletcher; her parents Robert Tilden Teague, Sr. and Margaret Yates Shearin Teague; her brothers Shearin Pleasant Teague, Robert Tilden Teague, Jr, and Leonard Owen Teague; her sisters Margaret Teague Phillips, Beatrice Teague Banner, Eloise Teague Cobb, Millicent Teague Kelly and Nancy Teague Moore. Sallie is survived by son, Dr. Gary Yates Fletcher (Gwen) ; daughter Anna Julian Fletcher Leith (Tom); daughter Beth Annette Fletcher Dabagian (Marc); granddaughters Preston Troy Fletcher Deans (Brandon); Kendall Lorraine Fletcher White (Chris); Julianna Christine Margaret Leith; Delaney Grace Dabagian and Harper Claire Dabagian; grandsons Thomas Edward Leith, Jr. (Remington); and Eric William Fletcher; great grandsons Fletcher Nathaniel Deans, Deacon Christopher Deans, and Beau Christopher Deans.



Sallie was Salutatorian for Newland High School’s Class of 1938. In 1940, she graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Performance Music from Mars Hill College before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Women’s College of the University of North Carolina in 1942. Sallie’s teaching career spanned 37 years, teaching music in Welcome and Newland, NC; teaching second grade in Johnson City, TN and Hampton, VA; and again teaching music in two middle schools in Elizabeth City, NC.



Sallie’s love of all forms of music was not merely expressed through her teaching career. She was a gifted pianist taking piano lessons on and off from age 10. She began playing for Wednesday night prayer meetings at age 12, and used her gift throughout life playing for school programs, assemblies, and talent shows, and for church and community choirs and cantatas. She played for a monthly Sing-along with Sallie at the RV resort where she and Ragland wintered for 31 years. She could tune her own piano, and taught piano lessons wherever she lived. Sallie had perfect pitch and sang soprano and alto in college and church choirs. She and her husband Ragland played harmonica duets as entertainment at church events, senior talent shows, and on holiday bus trips. Occasionally, Sallie would write an original piano composition for a special event. She composed a special piece to a congregant’s words called “The Voice of the Bell” that was sung by a children’s choir at the dedication of First Presbyterian Church, Hampton, VA. Sallie was asked to be in attendance for this special event.



Many hobbies and pastimes kept Sallie active and vibrant: she loved to read her daily devotionals, the Bible, biographies, encyclopedias, and atlases. She enjoyed listening to and playing classical music. She worked newspaper crossword puzzles every day. She kept a diary for decades. She took golf lessons and played several years until she made a hole in one. She enjoyed walking, and well into her 90s walked all over the NC Mountain where she lived. She tried her hand at painting for a while, selling a few creations, giving many to family. Sallie’s love of classic movies is responsible for her children and grandchildren’s appreciation and knowledge of that special genre of film.



A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Sallie Teague Fletcher will be scheduled at Fletcher Presbyterian Church, 1578 Cow Camp Road, Newland, NC as Western North Carolina conditions allow. Pastor Roger Wise, The Reverend Deborah Moore Clark, and Pastor Thomas Leith, Jr. will officiate. Private interment was at Fletcher Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1578 Cow Camp Road, Newland, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fletcher Presbyterian Church, PO Box 493, Newland, NC 28657.

