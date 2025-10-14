Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 14th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Larry Dean Tester

March 22, 1937 ~ October 12, 2025

Larry Dean Tester, age 88, of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday evening, October 12, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center. Born March 22, 1937 in Watauga County, he was the son of Ted Woodrow and Edith Anderson Tester. Larry honorably served from 1955 until 1959 in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic and retired from Skyline Telephone Company. All who were acquainted with Larry knew of his love for sports and that he was the most dedicated fan of the Atlanta Braves. He dearly loved all his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, daughter-in-law and his two sons-in-law.

Larry is survived by his son, Doug Tester and wife Greta, of Zionville and daughters, Debbie Reese and husband, Butch, and Paula Hall and husband, Ron, all of Vilas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and cousins and special friends Hal Anderson and Mildred Glenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Winebarger Tester; and an infant brother.

Graveside services for Larry Tester will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 16th, at 2 o’clock at the Tester Family Cemetery on Rush Branch Road, officiated by Preacher Butch Reese and Pastor David Ward. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 130. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, October 15th, from 6 until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Lewis Hal Anderson Jr. Scholarship Fund, in care of Hal Anderson, 347 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607

Stanley Dean Earp

July 30, 1936 – October 10, 2025

Stanley Dean Earp age 89, of Boone passed away Friday October 10, 2025, at the Foley Center.

He was born July 30, 1936, in Watauga County. The son of the late Ronda and Gertie Earp.

Dean was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He always saw the best in everyone and was kind to all he met. He lived the golden rule – treating others as he wanted to be treated.

A downtown merchant for 30 years, he met and served many people with a handshake and a smile. The phrase “he could sell ice cubes to an Eskimo” has been used many times to describe his salesmanship. He built the business from the ground up and it thrived until he retired in 2001. After his retirement he enjoyed his time playing golf and traveling.

Dean proudly served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in several places including Korea. He enjoyed his time in the service and the opportunity to see the sites around the globe.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff on Hall 500 of the Foley Center for their care and kindness to Dean.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Tester Earp of Boone; one daughter, Sara Speed of Boone; one son, Len Earp and wife Maria of Lawrenceville, Georgia; one granddaughter, Zoe Grace Earp of Leland, North Carolina; one sister, Mary Stansbery and husband Edward of Mountain City, Tennessee and one sister-in-law and part time caregiver, Judy Stansbery of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by, one granddaughter, Victoria Lynn Earp, five brothers, Raymond, Robert, Dewey, Jack and Johnny Earp, father and mother in-law, Stacy and Hazel Tester and one son-in-law, Tom Speed.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend John Mark Brown, Reverend Ernie Richards and Reverend Mitch Marlowe will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 US-421, Vilas, NC 28692.

Linn Roger Bauman

August 28, 1960 – October 10, 2025

Linn Roger Bauman, age 65, passed away at his home in Asheville on Friday, October 10, 2025. Linn was born August 28,1960 in Hamilton, Ohio. He lived in Blowing Rock, North Carolina for many years. He was a graduate of Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. Linn spent most of his adult life living in Asheville, North Carolina.

Linn was a very hardworking person. He owned several small businesses during his working years. He was an early innovator with on-line purchasing, owning and operating a company that sold at-home brewing supplies in the early 1990s. He also owned his own landscaping businesses through the years. Linn enjoyed landscaping work and had a passion and talent for stone masonry. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Duke fan.

Linn was preceded in death by his mother Norma Wilhelm Bauman and his second mother, Judy Thompson Bauman. Linn is survived by his father, Dr. Harvey Bauman of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, as well as his siblings, Stephanie Brockway, David Bauman (Lila Docken Bauman), Gretchen Piasecny and Kent Bauman. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Veronica Page (Austin Page), Anthony Piasecny (Kaitlyn Staufer), Nick Piasecny, Autumn Bauman and Bonnie Brockway as well as his grandnephew Theo Piasecny.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Hampton’s Funeral Services in Boone, North Carolina with Visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m.

Interment immediately following, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Earl Thomas Keeton

October 2, 1946 – October 11, 2025

Earl Thomas Keeton age 79 of Boone passed away Saturday October 11, 2025, at his residence.

He was born October 2, 1946, in Waynesboro, Tennessee. The son of the late James and Thelma Keeton.

He is survived by one son, Mark Keeton and wife Holly of Zionville; two daughters, Heather Parker Keeton of Jacksonville and Amy Keeton Long and husband Jason of Trade; one grandson, Noah Keeton of Zionville; three granddaughters, Destinee Dalit of Jacksonville, Florida; Haley Keeton and Dustin Oliver of Zionville and Mikyla Nixon of Jacksonville, Florida; four great-grandsons, Kayson Oliver, Easton Oliver, Stetson Oliver and Myles Morejon, and two brothers, Jimmy Keeton and wife Tammy of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Charles Keeton and wife Hannah of Edenton, Georgia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Keeton, granddaughter, Jade Dalit; three brothers, Alvin, Danny and Harold Keeton and one sister, Dorothy Williams.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Carlene Hicks Greene

December 3, 1946 – October 10, 2025

Carlene Hicks Greene, age 78, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 10, 2025 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on December 3, 1946 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Sherman Hicks and the late Ruby Guy Hicks.

Carlene attended the Steed Business College in Johnson City, TN and then worked her career as an Office Administrator, she was a member of the Beech Creek Regular Baptist Church. She loved to be with her family, especially her grandchildren, talking with friends and socialize with everyone. Carlene was a woman of very strong faith and loved her Lord with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sherman Hicks; mother, Ruby Hicks; granddaughter, Macie Cassandra Buchanan.

Carlene leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 60 years, Max Wayne Greene of the home; son, Greg (Brenda Nelson) Greene of Collettsville, NC; daughter, Andrea (Ronald) Buchanan of Newland, NC; five grandsons, Tyler (Lacey) Buchanan of Spruce Pine, NC, Dawson Buchanan of Columbus, GA, Mason Greene of Collettsville, NC, Silas Buchanan of Newland, NC, Eli Buchanan of Newland, NC; three great grandchildren, Kasen, Finley, Etta; two sisters, Geraldine Tester of Beech Creek, NC, Marlene Henson of Beech Creek, NC.

Services for Carlene Hicks Greene will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Revs. Jeremiah Parker and Wesley Duncan officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, Centerwell Home Health and Cannon Memorial Hospital.

