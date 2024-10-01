Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 1, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Olen Frank Cook

May 22, 1941 ~ September 19, 2024

Beloved Uncle

Olen Frank Cook, 83, of Bamboo, NC, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Born on May 22, 1941 in Boone, NC, he was son of the late Rom M. Cook and Lona Z. Rupard, and was preceded in death by sisters Carolyn Svedelius and Stella Sellers. He is survived by four nephews and two nieces.

Olen graduated from Watauga High School in 1959 and then served in the US National Guard. He enjoyed driving semi trucks all around the US, Canada, and Mexico. He was most noted for his detailed work with finishing sheet rock, textured ceilings, and small engine repair. Always the prankster, he was well known for telling jokes and stories. Olen was an avid hunter and fisherman, often winning trophies with his prized hunting dogs. He cared deeply for friends and family, and we especially thank his cousins Mrs. Gail Hampton and Mrs. Becky Critcher for their support in his time of need.

Morris Harley Perry

June 21, 1941 ~ September 24, 2024

Morris Harley Perry, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Zionville, North Carolina on September 24, 2024 with family and friends by his side.

Morris was born in Watauga County on June 21, 1941 to the late Harley and Lola Perry. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Zionville, NC.

Morris loved hunting, fishing, watching sports and his beloved Beagle “Seventy”. He also loved gardening and freely sharing his corn and tomatoes with his neighbors.

Morris was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Esther Martha Perry on November 12, 2023; three sisters, Mabel Jean Ruby, Maxine Cornett and Ollie Belle Greer; and brother Alfred (Bud) Perry.

Morris is survived by his sons Reggie (Sherry) Perry, Rick (Donya) Perry and Randy (Debbie) Perry; Six grandchildren, Alisha (Ray) Welborn, Cassie (Curtis) Gladney, Brittany (Forrest) Visser, Lauren (Robert) Miller, Jenna Reece and Zach Perry; 16 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Morris is also survived by sisters Josephine Miller and Barbara Perry-Sheldon, brother-in-law Ken Sheldon, sister-in-law Brenda Sanders and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amorem for the palliative care provided. Also a very special thank you to Lisa Marsh and best friend Jerry Wilson for the love and care they provided for our dad.

Graveside services will be conducted September 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perry family.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perry family.

Dr. Linda Gail Holder Kunder

January 31, 1947 – September 22, 2024

Dr. Linda Gail Holder Kunder of Arlington, Virginia, departed this life – and began a return journey to her beloved North Carolina mountains for burial – on September 22, 2024. The cause of her death was complications related to dementia.

During an eventful life, Dr. Kunder’s career spanned a remarkable journey from farm life in Watauga County’s Aho community to positions as an author, college professor, and adult education advisor to numerous federal agencies in Washington, D.C. An avid explorer, Dr. Kunder interspersed her professional work with travel throughout the United States and to Europe, South America, and China.

Linda Gail Holder was born on January 31, 1947, in North Wilkesboro, the daughter of beloved parents Boyce Arvil Holder and Ethel Mae (Hampton) Holder. She was raised in the Aho community and was a proud graduate of the Blowing Rock High School, Class of 1965. Dr. Holder earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, her master’s degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, and her doctorate in adult education from Virginia Tech. In addition to public school teaching in both North Carolina and South Carolina, she served on the faculty and taught English at Marymount University and the Community College of Northern Virginia.

During a working career of more than forty years, she developed expertise in training adult learners in both government and the private sector, with a special focus on training individuals to become better managers. She authored numerous publications on leadership and training for prominent consulting companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Educational Research Services, and Human Technology, Inc. She served in the training department at the Central Intelligence Agency, and led training projects at other prominent federal agencies, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In addition to her technical publications, Dr. Kunder authored a widely acclaimed book “Blooming Late,” which focused on how women after age fifty can continue to have productive, exciting lives. The book was notably featured during a broadcast of the “Oprah Winfrey Show” on national television. She was also a vibrant member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, where she taught Sunday school and served as an active member of the Shepherds’ Ministry, focused on the needs of parishioners isolated by age, illness, or infirmity.

An adventurous walker and hiker prior to the onset of her illness, Dr. Kunder was famous for outwalking companions on the trail. Of particular note, she climbed the treacherous Andean peak of Huayna Picchu during a visit to the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu in 1979. Such international visits notwithstanding, she frequently noted that her single favorite spot on this earth was the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Thunder Hill overlook, just one mile from her family’s farm on Aho Road.

Dr. Kunder is survived by a dear sister and brother, Kate Holder of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Neil Holder (Sharon) of Mountain City, Tennessee; ten nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear friends Peggy Yates, Karen Britt, and James Kunder, her former spouse. She was preceded in death by her parents; by sisters Sue Rash, Ann Critcher, and Lila Carole Holder; and by her brothers Edwin Holder and Earl Holder.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2024, at Friendship Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Joey Byrd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

As a child, Dr. Kunder attended services at the Friendship Church, a short distance from the Holder Family farm and the adjoining Blue Ridge Parkway, in the Aho community.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Angeline Esther Gibson

October 6, 1928 – September 23, 2024

Angeline Esther Gibson, aged 95, of Banner Elk, NC, passed away on September 23, 2024, at her residence. Born on October 6, 1928, in Smock, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dominic Decosimo and Rosa Godin. Angeline worked as an Inspector in the glass manufacturing industry.

She is survived by her daughter, Denice Marchese and husband Steve of Banner Elk and her son, Jeffrey Gibson and wife, Christine of Wisconsin, two grandchildren, Alex and Evan Gibson, one brother, Joseph Marchese and wife, Rachel, one sister, Mary Vargo of Ohio, daughter-in-law, Karen Gibson, and her children Kayla and Ryan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, Ryan Gibson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements

Elizabeth Ann Davey Conley Smith

December 3, 1927 – September 24, 2024

Mrs. Elizabeth “Betsy” Ann Davey Conley (Smith) of Blowing Rock, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Glenbridge Nursing Center in Boone. She was 96.

Born Dec. 3, 1927, in Janesville, Wisconsin, Betsy was the eldest of Theodore Daniel and Georgia Devin Davey’s three children.

She married the Honorable Richard “Dick” James Conley in 1948, and soon after, the couple made their way to Florida, where they lived in Daytona Beach, Sarasota, Miami and, in 1958, Homestead. While Dick worked for an automotive dealership the couple would eventually own (Dick Conley Chevrolet), Betsy was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, spending time with their wide circle of friends, playing golf and traveling.

The couple welcomed nine children together. The family vacationed in Blowing Rock, a town Dick and Betsy discovered in 1960 and where they would later build a second home.

In Florida, Betsy supported her husband when he made his foray into local politics: Dick would serve two terms as Homestead’s mayor. Together, they loved to host gatherings and regularly entertained friends.

Betsy could fit in any setting. She was social, loved to decorate her home, and was a great cook.

Betsy and Dick had been married for 23 years when Dick died in a small-engine plane crash.

In the years that followed, Betsy raised her children, made time for golf, travels and was an avid and exceptional bridge player. She was one of the original Board of Directors, and first woman, for the Community Bank of Homestead, now known as South State Bank.

Betsy moved permanently to Blowing Rock, where she was part of the community for decades. She was a member of Church of the Epiphany in Blowing Rock, and an ardent supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Betsy leaves behind 7 children, Cathy Stevens (Charlie) of Rock Hill; Cyndi King (partner Joe Papa) of Blowing Rock; Christine Conley of Rock Hill; Constance Acosta of Charlotte; Carrie Conley (Tom Roper) of Denver, Colo.; Paul Conley (Darlene) of Atlanta, Ga.; Robert (Chip) Conley of Blowing Rock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Richard Conley; daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Walrath; her sister, Mary Kennedy, and her brother, Daniel Davey.

A private funeral mass will be held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Home is charged with arrangements.

Billy E. Ragan

December 4, 1931 – September 24, 2024

Billy Edmond Ragan, age 92, of Boone, died Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center. Born December 4, 1931, in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Ronald and Edna Greene Ragan.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Eggers.

Mr. Ragan was a Retired Air Force veteran serving in Vietnam, a retired carpenter and member of Bethelview Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Gentry Ragan; his daughter, Teresa Ragan Gool and husband Buck Judkins of Alaska; 2 sons, Neal Ragan and wife Libby of Boone; Melvin A. Ragan & Anita Miller of Vilas; 3 sisters, Nan Barnes of Boone; Mary Bryant of Boone and Brenda Phillips and husband James of Florida. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Bethelview Methodist Church with Elder John Jackson and Reverend David Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Jont-Brown Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, and memorials be made to the Jont-Brown Cemetery Fund c/o Steven Trivett 2114 Deerfield Road, Apt. #2, Boone, NC 28607 or Seby Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ragan Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyn Greene Proffit

November 1, 1950 – September 21, 2024

Carolyn Greer Proffit, age 73, of Deep Gap, died Saturday, September 21, 2024, at her home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Billy Norris will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with final expenses.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Joseph Clayton “Joe” Logan

March 19, 1928 – September 27, 2024

Joseph Clayton “Joe” Logan, age 96 of Boone passed away Friday September 27, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Alfred Allen Yates

Apr 23, 1940 – Sep 23, 2024

Alfred Allen Yates, age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024 at his residence.



He was born on April 23, 1940 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of the late Calvin McKinney Yates and Roxie Rosetta Watson Yates.



Alfred farmed most of his life growing tobacco, cabbage, potatoes, corn and beans on his farm in Watauga County. He worked for a short while doing drywall work in Ohio. In addition to farming, he was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal system. He was loved by all the people on his route. He was a kind, fair and generous man often sharing his home grown produce with neighbors and those on his mail route. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Coal Springs, North Carolina.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Mark Yates and Coye Arvel Yates; daughter, Christine Lynn Yates; nine sisters, Harriet Yates Gillian, Ethel Yates Owens, Mattie Yates Banner, Beatrice Yates Wilson, Marie Yates, Mildred Yates Harmon, Irene Yates Miller, Katherine Yates Bowman, Betty Jane Yates; three brothers, Jesse Willard, McKinley, Andrew.

Alfred leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife of 60 years, Glenda Calhoun Yates; brothers, Henry Perry and David Earl; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Herz, Aaron Yates, Alex Yates; sister-in -laws, Virginia Yates, Dorothy Yates, and Grace Ollis Calhoun; great granddaughters, Addison and Anna Herz; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM in the Grandfather Mountain Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant in Newland with Dr. Grace O. Calhoun and Rev. David Benfield officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and doctors affiliated with Medi Home Hospice, CAP worker, Morgan Jones Hill and Jeanie Goodman, FNP for all their help and wonderful care of Alfred all these years.

The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Fork Mountain Community Cemetery. Mail to treasurer of Cemetery; Grace Calhoun 539 Calhoun Hollow Road, Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Alfred and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Melissa Hampton

Oct 28, 1963 – :Sep 24, 2024

Melissa Hampton age 60 of Elk Park passed away on September 24, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

A native of Avery County she was born October 28, 1963 a daughter of the late Jack and LouAnn Buchanan Hicks

Melissa, a free spirit with a heart of gold was a fierce and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She lived her life to the fullest enjoying the company of her cats whom she loved with all her heart.

In addition to her parents, Melissa was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Hampton.

Melissa has left to cherish her memory her son, Jack (Sarah) MCcloud; daughter, Jacqueline, (Jessie) Gilliam; Grandchildren, Brianna, Nathan Mccloud, Chase, Logan, Mason Gilliam; Great granddaughter, Madelyn; Sister, Donna (Donald) Spencer; Nephews, Aiden, Dawson, Gavin (Alyssa) Spencer; Stepmother, Angela Hicks; Boyfriend, Billy Turbyfill; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, who will carry on her memory in their hearts.

A memorial services for Melissa will be conducted on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM at Ivey heights free will Baptist church with Pastor Barry Sheppard officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM one hour prior to the service at the church.

Flowers can be sent to Ivey Heights Free Will Baptist Church 21 Ivey Heights Rd., Newland, NC 28657

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net>

The care of Melissa and her family has been entrusted to Reins – Sturdivant funeral home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

