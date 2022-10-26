Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Oct. 26, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Jerry Wayne Absher

1947 – 2022

Jerry Wayne Absher, 75, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Jerry came to Blowing Rock, his mother’s home town, at the age of 21, after growing up in Southern Pines. He retired from the Town of Blowing Rock with more than 30 years of service. Before that, he was employed at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Jerry was very much a complete people person. Five minutes of conversation and he had a friend for life.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Louise Wright Greene Absher; brother, Bobby Absher; step-sons, Dean Greene and wife Sharon, and Danny Greene; six grandchildren, William, Mindy, Dillon, Kelsey, Anna and Lindsey; and great-granddaughter, Emmy; in-laws, Rudy Hayes and wife, Becky, Abby Hayes, Eileen, Margaret and Betty Wright, Timmy, William and Dylan Goodman; and many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Della Greene Absher; step-daughter, Gina Greene; brother-in-law, Jim Wright, Jr.; mother-in-law, Hazel Hayes and father-in-law, Jim Wright, Sr.

Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Absher will be conducted Friday afternoon, October l4, 2022, at 1 o’clock, Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Rudy Hayes. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers will be appreciated. The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Absher family.

Margaret Loretta Culbreth Trow

February 20, 1932 – October 12, 2022

Margaret Loretta Culbreth Trow, age 90, passed peacefully into eternity on October 12, 2022 at

Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone, NC in the loving care of her daughters.

She was born February 20, 1932 in Autryville, NC, the beloved and youngest of five children of Chellie and Ivey Culbreth.

Margaret accepted Jesus as her savior at twelve years old and raised her three girls to know the

importance of faith and church family.

After graduation from high school, Margaret moved to Washington D.C. for two years where she worked for the FBI.

Upon her return to North Carolina, she began her career in banking in the filing department at First Citizens Bank in Fayetteville, NC. She retired in 1992 as a bank officer of First Citizens Bank in Boone, NC.

Margaret was married to her devoted husband Sgt. Maj. Ret. Jack Benjamin Trow until his death in 2003. They enjoyed golfing and playing bridge with their many friends over the years. As a military family they were stationed in Fort Cambell, KY; Okinawa; and Fort Bragg, NC. Margaret and Jack moved to Blowing Rock, NC in 1975 and to The Villages, FL in 1993.

Margaret made lasting friends wherever she lived and some of her best friends were made the final two years of her life at Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone, NC.

Also in recent years, she and her daughters and grandson were honored to have lunch at the White House in Washington, D.C. Although her husband Jack has already passed, his Special Forces Green Beret was proudly displayed on the table.

Surviving to remember her long and happy life are her three daughters: Belinda Hancock (John Coyle) of Boone, NC; Jennette Hancock of Boone, NC; and Jacqueline Wilson (Blake) of Clewiston. FL. She is also survived by Max Schrum of Boone, the father of three of her grandchildren. Also left to remember their dear grandmother are Michael Schrum (Maya) of Arlington, VA; Mary Neil Spoelstra (Gerrit of Driggs, ID; Sabra Schrum of Bermuda Run, NC; Jacob Wilson (Emma Oleck) of New York, NY; Sarah Blake Wilson of Clewiston, FL; and Zachariah Wilson of Brookings, SD.

She was blessed to have made happy memories with five great grandchildren: Isaiah Watson, Trucker

and Loretta Spoelstra, and Eshaan and Neela Schrum. She is also survived by a number of beloved nieces, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Boone United Methodist Church. An hour-long visitation with the family will be held in the Chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Oasis Watauga County, 225 Birch Street Suite 4, Boone, NC, 28607 or online at oasisnc.org

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Arthur Harry Cleghorn

1945 – 2022

Harry, 77 years old of Norfolk, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Hester and Arthur Cleghorn, Sr.

Harry is survived by his wife, Vivian Cleghorn and his brother, Gary Cleghorn (Jean). Harry

has three grandsons, Robert Holloman, Steven Holloman, and David J. Holloman (Grace) and

great-granddaughter, Daisy.

Harry graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in Architectural Design. He worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for approximately 12 years before leaving to work at CDI Marine until

he left to open his own business, Cleghorn Design Services. He worked with many contractors during that time designing homes.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:30 am at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home located at 194 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cleghorn family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cleghorn family.

John Horton Bower

1953 – 2022

John was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Betty Barnes Bower (1927-2010) and David M.

Bower (1927-1999).

He was the fourth of six kids: Betty Lee Bower (1950-2014), David M. Bower III, Kathy Barnes Bower (1952-1969), Marguerite Bower Moltz (Ray Moltz), and Virginia Lynn Bower. He grew up with and married his childhood sweetheart Laura M. Bower. He had two children from a previous marriage, John H. Bower (Johnny) of Oak Island (Amy Bower) and Addie B. McClain of Bend, Oregon (Luke McClain). He was proud grandpa to Tilley Addie Bower (13) and Jackson McClain (6). He leaves behind, as well, many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

John was, above all else, a master builder and true craftsman, having built—and single-handedly—a Montana lodge that included a main house and five cabins plus a beautiful barn (and other buildings). If it were to be built, he could build it! He also crafted birdhouses, jewelry, corn straw brooms, and furniture. Thing was, he was totally self-taught in all of this, never having had any sort of teacher or mentor along the way. How does a person do this?!

He lived several times in Montana, a state he loved, when he was not living in Western NC. John was one of the funniest people alive, able to make people laugh until they cried. Cry is what we’re all doing now, his family, friends, and pets, in his absence. We wish him a kind and light-filled journey as he leaves us here and heads into the great unknown.

To quote his favorite book, The Tao of Pooh, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Another quote that carries particular poignance now is, “Where there is the sense of loss, there is an even greater presence of love.”

We love you, John, and miss you dearly.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bower family.

Rachel Pardue

1972 – 2022

Rachel Coffey Pardue, age 50, of Sweet Water Lane, Vilas, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Rachel was born August 20, 1972 in Watauga County. She and her husband Lynn worked as a team installing flooring in many homes and businesses in Watauga County and surrounding areas. Her main focus in life was caring for her family, husband, daughters and grandchildren, all she loved dearly. Rachel was very much a people person, always meeting strangers who quickly became a friend. A nature lover at heart, she enjoyed growing, tending and sharing her house plants, watching wild birds, but most of all, she loved her cats.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Ernest Lynn Pardue; daughters, Sky McMahon and husband, Justin, of Maryville, TN and Stormy Johnson and husband, Ben, of Cookeville, TN; grandchildren, Rhylei, Autumn and Hanlon McMahon and Forest Johnson; her mother, Bonnie Faulkner, brother, Daniel Davis and wife, Rosey and niece, Bridgett Church, all of Crumpler. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Nellie Coffey.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening, October 23, 2022, from 5 until 7 o’clock at Austin & Barnes. The family requests memorials to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pardue family.

Cheryl Annis Knight

1945 – 2022

Dr. Cheryl Scott Knight is now in the loving presence of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Cheryl was always honored to proclaim her Christianity and witness her love for Christ. In grace, she is now with Him. Cheryl is survived by her husband Pat, her best friend, constant companion, and love of her life for 58 years. She is also survived by two wonderful sons, David (Zulay) of Boone, and Scott (Sadie) of Johnson City. She is also survived by five fantastic grandchildren, Benjamin Knight, Gabrielle Knight, and Stephen Knight of Boone, and Joseph Patrick Knight, and Jackson Scott Knight of Johnson City, Tennessee. She is also survived by three sisters, Adelle Lynch, Roswell, New Mexico, Luwane Harris, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and Jeanie Yates of Saint Louis Missouri and niece Shannon Moses of LA California and Annette Berry of Fort Worth, Texas, Luc Harris of Florida, and Lacey of South Carolina, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins of New Mexico, Tennessee, California, and Wyoming. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Myrl D. and Corrine Scott and Stepfather Hubert A. Goss.

Cheryl was born on November 14, 1945 in Gilmer, Texas, but moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1946. She graduated from Carlsbad High in 1963. While in high school, she received numerous honors, to name a few, most popular in her class, homecoming queen, director of Cavettes, lead role in two all school drama presentations, and National Honors Society. Cheryl honored Pat through marriage on November 22, 1963. The couple resided in Carlsbad that following year, where she attended NMSU Carlsbad branch. They then moved to El Paso, Texas where she attended Texas Western University from 1964 to 1966. In 1966, they moved to Las Crucis where she received her BS degree in Curriculum Instruction with emphasis on Mathematics and teaching special needs children. The next two years she taught special needs children in Las Crucis public schools and they adopted her first son, David Pat Knight. At the end of that year, Pat received his Master’s degree and they moved to Midland, Texas where she continued to teach special need children for the next two years. The couple then moved to Greeley, Colorado where Cheryl spent two years teaching middle grade students. She also gave birth to her son, Joseph Scott Knight.

In 1972, the family moved to Boone, North Carolina where Cheryl continued her educational career. She taught grades 4-6 at Hardin Park Elementary, 6-8 at Parkways Elementary School where she was assistant principal, principal at Mable Elementary School, and principal of Hardin Park Elementary School. During this time, she also earned her Master’s degree in Reading Education at Appalachian State University. She also continued her studies, earning in 1997, the PHD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with her dissertation emphasizing the area of meta cognition. In 1989, she took a position at Appalachian State University in the department of curriculum and instruction, teaching undergraduate and graduate level classes in elementary education. She also directed the program of Adult Profession Development from 1990-2000. She retired in 2012 and was awarded the Professor of Emeritus status.

Cheryl’s professional achievements are impressive:

Appalachian State University Awards:

1992- Outstanding Mentor

2000- North Carolina Board of Governors Teaching Excellence Award (Finalist)

2001- North Carolina Board of Governors Teaching Excellence Award (Received)

1984- Outstanding Teaching Award- Reich College of Education

Watauga Public Schools

1970- Outstanding Teacher, Hardin Park Elementary School

1976- Canadian Study Team, Duke University

1980-82- Teacher Assistant Principal, Park Way Elementary School

1982-85- Principal, Mable Elementary School

1985-89- Principal, Hardin Park Elementary School

1990-2011- Professor at Appalachian State University

Publications

Video

Teaching Reading, the Adult Learner

Professional Development, focusing on Teachers of Adult Learners

Text

Adult Basic Skills and Professional Development

Ten Program Manuals: Adult Basic Skills and Professional Development

Five Themes of Geography- Integrating lesson plans for teaching geography

Book

Sharon’s Stories- An Adult Learner’s Recall of Memorable Learning Experiences

Numerous professional academic presentations (local, statewide, national). Also including international presentations in Australia, China, India, Yucatan, England, Spain, Mexico, and Canada.

Cheryl was most busy in her professional development, yet she had time to raise a family, travel extensively, and serve her Lord and Savior in everything she did. She was an active member of Alliance Bible Fellowship Church, teaching Sunday School to elementary and middle grade students and young adults. She was also active with the older adult bible study group, teaching study sessions. We will miss her, as will everyone who knew her. We know that she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The funeral service for Cheryl Knight will be conducted at Alliance Bible Fellowship on October 23st (Sunday) at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Burial will follow the services at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions for Gideons International or the missions program at your church.

Online condolence may be shared with the Knight family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Knight family.

Virginia Dare May

1927 – 2022

Mrs. Virginia Dare Rominger May, age 95, of Forest Grove Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born April 17, 1927 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Millard Talmadge and Nellie Harmon Rominger. Virginia was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Bethel Elementary School Cafeteria with 21 years of service.

Closes to her heart was the love of her family and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. In the summer months she could often be found working the family garden and during the winter months she was sewing clothing and crafting the quilts that her family treasures.

Mrs. May is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Sue Trivette and Minnie Pauline Freeman and husband, Darren, and her son, Benny May and wife, Dawn, all of Vilas; sister, Minnie Presnell of Asheboro; brother, Paul Rominger and wife, Maybelle, of Cambridge, Ohio; and four grandsons, Dennis Dollar, John May, and Wesley and James Moretz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Donald May; grandson, Benjamin Trivette; sister, Pauline Presnell; and brothers, Donley, Roy, Dewey and Smith Rominger.

Funeral services for Virginia May will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Bill McGuire. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 40, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the May family.

Trula Hughes

1934 – 2022

Trula Buchanan Hughes, age 88, of the Roaring Creek Community passed away on October 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Trula was born on April 22, 1934 in Avery County North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Decatur Buchanan and Joda Burleson Buchanan. Along wioth her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vearl Hughes of 49 years; brothers Moil Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, Coy Buchanan, Mack Buchanan; sisters Trusty Hughes and Brooksy Young.

She was an active member of Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading and most of all taking care of her family.

Left to cherish her memory is Tammy Franklin (Bill) of Newland, Michael Hughes of Hickory, Scott Hughes (Misty) of Newland.

Grandchildren Chris Franklin, Ashley Hughes (Dustin), Eden Hughes (Aaron) all of Newland, and Sierra Houston (Jeff) of Spruce Pine.

Great grandchildren Harlie, Hudson & Hendrix Franklin, Harper Hughes, Riley, Conner & Liana Houston. One brother Franklin Buchanan and wife Alveda of Newland and a sister Joyce Catron of Vienna, West Virginia.

Funeral services for Trula Hughes will be held at Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.. Internment will follow in the Hughes Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hughes family.

Jacqueline Carol Bridges

1959 – 2022

Jacqueline Carol Church Bridges (Jackie), age 63, of Boone, went to her Heavenly Home

Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Jack S. and Mary Ruth

Presnell Church.

Jackie was a warm hearted and giving person who loved her family and the lord. Who carried herself with grace and poise. She was a lover of all animals. She was a “horsey person” receiving her first pony at the age of seven years old. This was only the beginning of her equestrian passion. She studied equestrian at Virginia Intermont College, taught jumping, rescued and rehabilitated horses, and managed horse stables. Jackie had an eye for interior decorating and was employed as the store manager of Dewoolfson Down Bedding and Fine Linen in Foscoe, NC.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Church, her

niece Brandi Church, and her nephew Galen Henson.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Tab Bridges; two sisters, Joyce Henson and

husband Garry of Boone, and Pauline Green and husband David of Sugar Mountain; one

brother, Marty Church and wife Jackie of Elizabethton, TN.; a nephew Garrett Church and

wife Christina of Harriman, TN. She is also survived by her beloved puppy, Baby Girl.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the critical care unit of UNC Health Blue Ridge Hospital in Morganton, NC for the excellent care Jackie received during her stay there.

Services for Jackie will be held at the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center 233 Park Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604 on Saturday October 29th from 11am to 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way,

Boone, NC 28607; ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105; or to the donor’s favorite choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the Bridges family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bridges family.

Lawrence Edward Horine

1931 – 2022

Dr. Lawrence Edward Horine (Larry) finished the race on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone at the age of 91.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; a determined athlete, passionate educator, patient mentor, and a wonderful dancer. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence as a champion for health, education, and physical activity.

Larry was born on March 4th, 1931 in Colon, Panama. Growing up, he lived the idyllic life of the youngest in the tropics riding his Vespa scooter from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. During his years at Cristobal High School, Larry first met Mary Ellen Stacy, the brilliant valedictorian and cheerleader from a neighboring school who was, in his own words, “far out of his league.” His marriage to Mary Ellen would last over 60 mostly joyous years before her passing in 2015.

Following high school, Larry traveled from Panama to the United States to visit his siblings who were living in California and Colorado, and to make decisions about where to attend college. Initially, it might’ve been unclear if playing sports was Larry’s ticket to higher education, or if higher education was Larry’s ticket to playing more sports, but from the moment he stepped onto Colorado University at Boulder’s campus in 1949 the two would become intrinsically tied.

At CU Boulder he would become a living legend – formally inducted as such in their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 – and would letter in college football, baseball, and track and field in addition to obtaining his B.S., M.A., and Ed.S., and becoming a lifetime member of the Sigma Nu and Delta Phi Kappa fraternities. After graduation, Larry went on to play professional baseball both in Panama and for the minor league Philadelphia A’s, and in 1956 was drafted into the NFL by the San Francisco 49’ers. Larry was commissioned into the US Air Force and spent two years at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico as a 1st Lieutenant before returning to Panama with Mary Ellen. He became the Superintendent of Athletics for the Panama Canal School System and supervised the design and construction of recreation centers across the Canal Zone, cementing a passion for physical education that would persist for the rest of his life. Further offers and accolades followed as Larry and Mary Ellen settled their young family in Boone, NC in 1968, where he took a position within Appalachian State Teacher’s College in the Department of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. He would later Chair the department for nearly a decade and quite literally write the textbook for it Administration of Physical Education and Sport Programs, (originally published in 1985, now in its fifth edition). Larry was pivotal in helping usher the college into the UNC System as Appalachian State University.

Other accomplishments included founding and serving as the director for the International Studies Department, being awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Germany, and accepting further teaching positions awarded by the US Sports Academy in Cairo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, and starting the first community-based nursing education program and cardiac rehab programs in the region. However, for all the hats worn and offices held in his professional life, the mantle Larry was most proud to wear was that of a husband and father.

His children remember him as a dreamer with an indomitable spirit, quick to laugh and slow to anger, who was their favorite coach and most ardent fan both on and off the field. He and Mary Ellen would raise two ER physicians and an epidemiologist, each as individually driven and passionate as their parents. When tragedy struck the Horine family in 1998 with the early death of their middle son, Sherwood, Larry embraced his son’s widow, Joni Horine, as another daughter and a life-long friend. Following his retirement at App State in 1994 with the rank of Faculty Emeritus, Larry settled into a happy life of being a grandad to eight kids, tirelessly striving to improve his physical abilities through strength and conditioning, and continuing his service in the community. Larry was on the planning committee for the Boone Greenway Trail and a vocal advocate for its plan and development. He also was one of the early advocates for healthy aging and helped start the High Country Senior Games. Larry fanatically participated in track and field events throughout his life but especially after he retired. Traveling to senior games and Master’s Track and Field events all over the world was one of his greatest passions. Larry holds the state record in the shot put (age group 70-74) and finished 8th in the world in shot put, discus, and javelin in 1995. At age 91 he loyally participated in the High Country Senior games competition and no doubt intended to travel for subsequent events.

Larry is survived by his children Stace E Horine (Sheila) of Asheville; Mary Sheryl Horine (Stacy) of Boone; and daughter-in-law Joni Horine of Boone. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren; Margaret K. Horine, Hannah W. Horine (Austin), and Joshua B. Horine of Asheville; Katherine P. Horine of Seattle; Zakary S. Horine, Grace S. Horine, Carlton J. Horine, Cole K. Horine of Boone; and one great-grandchild, Emma A.W. Horine of Asheville. He was predeceased by his parents Esther Conrad and Carlton Horine; his wife Mary Ellen Horine, four siblings Fern, Carlton, Conrad, and Emily Horine; and his son Sherwood Horine.

The family would like to thank the exceptional loving care and friendship he received from the staff at Appalachian Brian Estates. Candice Ward, Debra Shore, and Nikki Chapko — we will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Middle Fork Greenway, PO Box 568, Boone, NC 28607~or~Global Engagement Scholarship Fund, c/o Appalachian State University Foundation, ASU Box

32014, Boone, North Carolina 28608.

A celebration of life service will be held on November 5th at 2:00 pm in the Grandview Ballroom of the North End Zone Facility of Kidd Brewer Stadium; 135 Jack Branch Drive. The family will receive friends following the service. Black and gold attire is welcome.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horine family.

Betty Jo Arnette

1954 – 2022

Betty Jo Potter Arnette (JoJo), age 68 of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Louise Trivette Potter.

She worked for Circle K and served as a manager for 35 years. She was very much appreciated by her co-workers. She was a member of The Rock Church and loved reading her bible daily.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Lonnie Potter, and a sister Judy Ann Potter.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Arnett; two sons, Pastor Jonathan and wife Katie of Deep Gap, and Pastor Jeff and wife Melinda Arnette of Clyde, NC; two daughters, Susie and husband Greg Reece of Trade, TN., and Glenda Luther of Jefferson.

One sister, June and husband Keary Norris of Boone; one brother Martin and wife Linda Potter of Zionville.

Granddaughters, Brittany, Allison, Grace, Sarah, Lily, Charleigh and Nova.

Grandsons, Brandon, Hunter, Mason and John David.

One great grandson, Jack.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Special care givers , Evelyn Edmisten and hospice nurse Megan.

Funeral services for Betty Jo Potter Arnette will be conducted Monday, October 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Potter-Mains Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Monday.

The family wishes to thank all of the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Avenue NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Arnette family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Arnette family.

Casey Dean Miller

1960 – 2022

Casey Dean Miller, 62, of Deep Gap, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1960, in Boone. He was the 18th of 20 children born to Spencer and Doris Miller of Deep Gap.

Casey was married to his sweetheart, Sandra Jean Miller, for 30 years. He was a graduate of Watauga High School. Casey was a longtime employee of Log Homes of America in Lenoir, where he made many friends. He was known for always having the best team of Belgium draft horses and for his deer hunting stories. He was an avid beekeeper and had a love for Volkswagons. You would often see him and Sandy riding all over in their purple VW rail buggy, which he custom built. He was the kind of man who loved his family and would always stop whatever he was doing to help someone out. He was strong in his Christian faith and a member of Stony Fork Baptist Church in Deep Gap.

Casey is survived by his loving wife of the home, Sandy Miller; four children, Chris Spears and wife, Amanda, of Holden Beach, Misty Smithey of Wilkesboro, Jimmy Elliott of Deep Gap and Danyale Elliott of Deep Gap; nine grandchildren, Jacob Smithey, Victoria Elliott, Josiah Smithey, Elizabeth Elliott, Morgan Moorefield, Jenny Smithey, Kimberly Elliott, Casey Moorefield and Greyson Spears; siblings, Stanley Miller and wife, Janice, of Deep Gap, Ann Miller Hamby and husband, Stanley, of Deep Gap, Barney Miller and wife, Marie, of Deep Gap, Ted Miller and wife, Shirley, of Deep Gap, Steve Miller of Lenior, Darlene Miller Watson of Deep Gap, Dallie Miller Byers and husband, Jerry, of North Wilkesboro, Ricky Miller and wife, Lisa, of Winston-Salem, Danie Miller of Lenior, Jane Arnette of Deep Gap and Jack Miller of Deep Gap; and a plethora of beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Doris Miller, siblings, Sarah Miller, Staley Miller, Vance Miller, Sally Miller Barr, Georgia Miller Greene, Aileen Miller Greene, Bill Miller and Texie Miller Isenhour.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Stony Fork Baptist church in Deep Gap on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at 1 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Avenue, Lenoir, N.C., 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Ray Charles Lozano

1949-2022

Ray Charles Lozano was born August 8, 1949, in Detroit Michigan. He died peacefully after visits with his family on September 24, 2022, in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Ray was an avid reader and craved for knowledge. He enjoyed conversation and was versed in many

subjects. He played piano from an early age and was pianist at Gethsemane Baptish Church in Michigan for many years. His love of music continued his entire life, and he shared that passion with his family.

Ray was always a good athlete playing Football, and later Volleyball. He enjoyed playing Frisbee and

learned to be a proficient juggler, both with swords and even fire sticks. He loved exhibiting his juggling skills for children and teaching them the basics.

Art was another passion that came later in life. He loved visiting museums and taking classes studying

the masters. He learned to paint himself and gifted his works to friends and family.

He was preceded by his parents James Lozano and Mary Rosalie Tester Lozano along with a dear aunt,

Doris Tester. He will be buried beside them at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone, NC.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Lozano Madrigal and his only grandchild, Luca Antonio Madrigal. His sister, Pamela Lozano McElreath and her husband Jimmy. His niece, Lynnea McElreath Dunlap, husband Sean and their children. His nephew, Jason McElreath, and his daughters. His brother, Kim Travis Lozano, wife Claudette and son, Brandon.

He is also survived by many cousins here in the mountains where he spent many summers with his

Grandparents and enjoyed the big family of aunts, uncles, and lots of cousins. This is where he dreamed of returning and now, he has.

A private service is being held by family. Memorials may be made to Watauga Dementia Project c/o Western Watauga Library 1085 Old US Hwy

421 Sugar Grove, NC 28679 or Greene Cemetery Fund 2384 Peoria Rd. Sugar Grove, NC 28679

Janet Kay Specht

1943 – 2022

Janet Kay Pringle Specht, Ph.D., age 79 died October 24, 2022 after her long journey with cancer.

She is survived by daughter Neva Jean Specht, son-in-law Eric ‘Ricky’ Burns and grandson Nelson Joseph S. Burns as well as grandkids and great grandkids through her daughter’s marriage (Donnalee Burns; Tanya Burns; Eric Jr. Burns; Sheena Burns, Ryan Burns and Kayla Burns) and 7 great grandkids and her brother, Les Pringle [Chloe]. She was proceeded in death by her husband Hansel Merlin Specht; parents Jean Moore Pringle and Anna Mae Struthers and a baby brother, Terry Bruce, and most recently her close friend Harry Crist.

Janet was born in Ft. Dodge, Iowa and grew up in Plover, Iowa, before moving to southern California with her parents in the 7th grade. She returned to Iowa her senior year of high school and lived with her grandparents. After graduation from high school, she moved to Marshalltown, Iowa where she earned a nursing certificate at the Evangelical School of Nursing. Later she returned to the University of Iowa to earn her BSN, MSN, and a PhD in Nursing Leadership.

She met her husband, Hansel when she was a nursing student and he was her patient. After he was released, he asked her out and they were married 6 months later in September, 1964. They were married 28 years.

Janet was always generous with her time, talent, and resources through her service to others. She served as the Director of Nursing of the Iowa Veterans Home (1965-1993) and influenced the quality of care for older persons; as a faculty member at the University of Iowa she taught Nursing Leadership and served as Director of the John A. Hartford Foundation Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence. She, with her colleague Dr. Meridean Maas, founded Liberty Country Living in North Liberty Iowa, an alternative Alzheimer’s care facility. Always interested in food security, she worked to develop a food pantry through the Coralville UMC and later worked with the Casting Bread Ministry at FaithBridge UMC in Blowing Rock.

When she moved to Boone, NC in 2012, she joined the FaithBridge UMC. She served as co-leader of the Leadership team, church Co-Lay Leader, and the Board of Casting Bread Ministry. As Director of FaithBridge Outreach Ministry she had direct involvement in the women’s Watauga County jail ministry weekly visits. In the community she taught part-time in the Appalachian State University’s Sociology Department, was involved with the Watauga Nursing Home Advocacy group, and the Watauga County Democratic Women’s Club.

Those interested in a memorial can make a gift to the Casting Bread Ministry through Faith Bridge, UMC or to any other food security program you support.

Much thanks go to the all the friends, volunteers, and caregivers that sustained her care over the many months, as well as the wonderful group of AMOREM Hospice staff and the nurses and doctors at the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center Watauga Cancer Center. A celebration of life will be held at FaithBridge United Methodist Church in Blowing Rock, NC on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Specht family.

Violet Lee Davis

January 12, 1927 – October 9, 2022

On October 9, in the year of 2022, at the age of 95, Violet Lee Rahm Davis decided that it was time for a different adventure.

She is survived by her children, Laurie and Tom, her four grandchildren Peter,

Tristan, Sarah, and Ray, and one great-grandchild James.

A private family service was held on October 13, 2022.

It was Violet’s wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Watauga Humane Society

where her well-loved but infamous Chihuahua, Mr. Bean, was rescued.

Violet moved on peacefully, which, having known her, is completely out of character. Like the characters in the westerns she adored, she was never lacking in grit or a sense of adventure. In her former years, she was known for stealing her daddy’s model-T with her beloved brother Buddy, raising skunks and owls, climbing fences covered in poison ivy, and going to the original showing of Dracula at least three times. And last, but not least, as a young woman, she traveled thousands of miles away from home only to come back to the love of her life, Elbert Davis. She never stopped trying to kiss her elbow to give herself a better life, never stopped volunteering to give others a better life, and never stopped watching soap operas, just because she could.

Violet Davis was a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a grandmother, and a friend. Violet Davis

was a Life. And one most genuinely lived. She is and will be missed.

A private family service will be held.

Online condolences may be sent to the Davis family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Miles Lewis “ML” Cashwell

April 5, 1938 – October 12, 2022

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Miles Lewis Cashwell, Sr, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and papa, passed away peacefully in Boone, NC, at the age of 84. Born to Doris Rich and Eddie Chervis Cashwell, April 5, 1938, in Sampson County; ML was raised with a dedication to hard work and determination.

As a multi-sport athlete at Garland High School (’56), he began noticing a beautiful girl who also attended GHS. Ivy Patricia Coble Cashwell was 2 years his junior, but he was smitten. The two married after she graduated and began their 63-year life-together in Boone, NC, where they began their family with the births of their two daughters, Germaine Cashwell Johnson (Louis) and Patricia Camille Cashwell Campbell (Jon). It was here that ML began his 34-year career in the poultry industry. After moving to southeastern NC, his son, Miles Lewis Cashwell, Jr. was born.

ML served 2 years in the US ARMY out of Ft. Jackson, SC, while he waited the graduation of his girl from High School. Married in February 1959, together they raised their children to be dedicated to their education, and he made sure that each of them attended and graduated college (Auburn University, ’84,’85, ’92).

Racing and hunting were hobbies that ML enjoyed with his son, brothers, numerous buddies, and great-nephews. His racing career began with his work with Junior Johnson and culminated with ownership of his own modified car racing on the small, dirt tracks of southeastern NC. ML passed his love of cars onto his son, Miles. They worked on an International Harvester Scout that Miles took to college. This shared love continued when they traveled to Fontana Dam to show both their Pontiac Crossfires. Hunting never left his blood. What started as a young boy stayed with him until his later years. He believed in only taking what you would consume.

ML never met a mechanical challenge he wouldn’t finish. Even his grandchildren would tell their parents, “Put it aside for when granddaddy comes; he’ll ‘fix it.’” Those same grandchildren caused he and Patty to log thousands of miles on various cars in order to make it to whatever activity and wherever they were involved: from t-ball to college baseball, from soccer to college volleyball, from horseshows to college art shows. No distance was too far!

He is also survived by his three grandchildren; Jon William Campbell, Jr (Mallory), Ivy Stakelin Johnson Fleming (Josh), and Sarah Camille Campbell (Alexander), and his three great-grandchildren; Finley Dawn Campbell, Charlotte Camille Campbell, and Dean Cashwell Fleming.

Service will be held at Antioch UMC, Saturday, October 15, at 2 p.m. in Bladen County with burial immediately following. A visitation will take place prior to the service at Antioch. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for those wishing to do so, please donate to the NC Wildlife Federation (NCWF) at www.ncwf.org or locally to Garland, Antioch Kitchen Sisters at 4404 NC Highway 210 W, Garland, NC 28441.

Services are provided by Carter Funeral Home of Garland. www.carterfh.com

Carter Funeral Home of Garland is in charge of the arrangements. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the local arrangements.

Harold R. Keller

August 15, 1940 – October 14, 2022

Harold R. Keller, age 82, of Boone passed away Friday October 14, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born August 15, 1940, in Watauga County. A son of the late Vance Keller and Learon Hampton Keller. He was the owner and operator of K & K trucking company and a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Keller Williams and husband Delmus of Boone, one son, Michael Keller and wife Nikki of Gamewell, three granddaughters, Laiken Williams of Boone, Hannah Davis and husband Cody of Wilmington and Heidi Keller of Nashville, TN one great-granddaughter, Izzy Williams of Boone, two sisters, Joyce West and husband Sid of Gamewell and Loretta Nehring of Boone, and one brother, Earl Keller and wife Jane of Mt. Airy, and a special friend C.M. Harris of Blowing Rock. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Carroll Keller, and two brothers, Kermit Keller and William Vance “Billy” Keller.

Funeral services for Harold Keller will be conducted Monday, October 17th, at 3:00 PM at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hays Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Keller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Annette Greene-Mayes

September 17, 1938 – October 15, 2022

Annette had a full and exciting life. Born in Laurinburg NC, to Glenn

and Martha Eudy Greene, Annette spoke fondly of her childhood, she loved

going to school and playing on the school grounds near her home.

Annette’s love for education would shape her life. After high school,

Annette attended Appalachian State University where she received a

Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Pursuing the education field, Annette

received her Master’s in Education from East Carolina University. Annette

received a terminal degree in her field with a Doctorate in Education

from Duke University.

Annette worked in the NC Department of State, pursuing advancements for early education. She spoke of her endeavor to add kindergarten to the North Carolina school curriculum before it was mainstream. Annette was a professor at NC Central in Durham NC for 17 years. Upon her retirement, she and husband James Mayes relocated to Blowing Rock NC. After Jim’s passing Annette traveled the world. She and friends she had met on her travels, visited such places as Africa, China, Switzerland, and France.

Annette touched the lives of many people. It was not unusual for her to

receive correspondence from students she had taught over her long

career. Annette’s legacy in education will continue throughout time.

No services are planned.

Online condolences may be sent to the Mayes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Carrie Isabelle Lookabill Zowadski

February 11, 1923 – October 19, 2022

Carrie Isabelle Lookabill Zowadski, age 99, of Boone passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 11, 1923, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late George W. Lookabill and Zora Norris Lookabill. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Helen Zowadski of Boone and Sue Winebarger and husband Joe of Boone, one granddaughter, Tammy Sue Hampton of Boone, two grandsons, Derek Winebarger and wife Danielle of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jimmy Winebarger and wife Connie of Sacramento, California, two great-grandchildren Stella and Braden.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Frank Zowadski, one sister, Lucille Stevens and one brother, James Lookabill.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church. Reverend Laura Weant will officiate. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Zowadski family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucylee T. Priest

March 3, 1934 – October 20, 2022

Lucylee T. Priest, age 88, passed away Thursday October 20, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1934, in Atlanta Georgia. A daughter of the late Thomas & Virginia Templeman.

She is survived by her Husband Lonnie A Priest, age 91 and her children, Alfred (Melanie), Daniel, Duncan (Victoria), Virginia (Larry), Rachael (Mark) & Adam (Annette), nineteen grandchildren, Andrew, Connie, Justin, Stacy, Jason, Christopher, James, Luke, Eric, Evan, Elissa, Joshua, Lauren, Caleb, Shannah, Josiah, Alanah, Sophia & Dominick, and six great-grandchildren Eliana, Josephine, Alister, Gabriella, Myah, Titus.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her brother, Kirk Templeman.

Lucylee grew up in Miami Springs, Florida where she pursued interests in art, music and ballet. Lucylee relocated to Boone, NC to study education at Appalachian State Teachers College. There she met her husband, Lonnie A. Priest at college student activities hosted at their church.

Lucylee focused on mothering their six children and serving as a pastor’s wife. She remained active in children’s ministry, women’s ministry and choir at the churches they attended even after returning to full time teaching. In addition to teaching in the NC school system, Lucylee also drove a school bus and later taught at a small private school in South Florida that specialized in English as a second language. Eventually, she stepped into the role of principal of the small Christian school.

Lucylee maintained her love for music and art. Her classrooms were always creatively decorated with a blending of her artwork and the creations of her students. She was one the first teachers in the area to create interactive bulletin boards, where the students could practice their skills. She sang in church choirs most of her life and often had music playing in her home. She was also known to suddenly break into song whenever the mood struck her.

Lucylee’s favorite songs were hymns of praise. Her source of joy could always be found in her Savior, Jesus. God’s faithfulness, His steadfast love and his immeasurable grace always provided a firm foundation when trials arose. When tears would fall, her prayers would go up. Now that she is with her Savior, she no longer struggles to walk by faith. Now she joyfully walks (and dances) by sight.

A memorial service will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Priest family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Justin Perry Coffey

June 16, 1941 – October 20, 2022

Justin Perry Coffey, age 81, of 490 Mockingbird Lane, Blowing Rock, NC died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC after a brief hospitalization. He passed peacefully surrounded by nurses who doted on him during his stay.

Mr. Coffey was born June 16, 1941, in Watauga County, son of the late Justin and Frances Triplett Coffey. He attended Blowing Rock High School, then served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1968. He returned to live in Blowing Rock where he worked and raised his family.

Perry is survived by his wife, Candace Coffey of the home; one daughter, Lana Coffey Grecco and husband Steve Grecco of Mahwah, NJ; two granddaughters, Talia Grecco and Serena Grecco, of Mahwah, NJ; dearest family friend, Claire O’Brien of Durham, NC and his adored nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kelly Ann Coffey, his identical twin brother and best friend, Hoyle Coffey and two nephews, Adam Seth Benton, and Thomas Matthew Klutz. We take comfort in knowing they are all together again in the next realm.

Perry was a true family man who loved his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and pets dearly. He was always up for a chat about baseball (Go Yankees!), cars, tennis or bluegrass music and instilled in his daughters his love of music of all genres. He worked hard his whole life to make sure his family had everything they needed (and then some) and could never tell Lana and Kelly no.

He was the consummate jokester, even cracking up the nurses at the hospital with his silly dad jokes and banter. His sense of humor, kindness and devotion will be missed more than words can express.

Funeral services for J. Perry Coffey will be conducted at 2:00 O’clock October 24, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Grecco officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 till 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 2867.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Lunsford Potter

September 27, 1938 – October 22, 2022

Betty Lunsford Potter, age 84, of Vaughn Potter Road, Zionville, the widow of Vaughn Potter, passed away peacefully Saturday October 22, 2022, at the Foley Center.

She was born September 27, 1938, in Johnson County, Tennessee. A daughter of the late Challey Aude Lunceford and Lily Ward Lunceford. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved cooking for family and friends. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, she was an avid gardener, farmer and was known for her lovely crochet work. She loved her family and enjoyed when everyone would gather at her home for family meals and holidays.

She is survived by one daughter, Judy Golden and husband Joe of Zionville, two sons, J.V. Potter and wife Debbie of Zionville and Mike Potter and wife Amy of Vilas, two granddaughters, Jessica Reece of Mountain City, Victoria Oxentine and husband Timothy of Zionville, one grandson, Justin Wagner and wife Jessie of Boone, two great-grandsons, Steven Christopher Reece and Jason Vaughn Wagner, three great-granddaughters, Hannah Reece, Megan Reece and Kinslee Wagner. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and special friends. Her love and contagious laugh will be missed.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Preacher Derick Wilson and Pastor Dwayne Tester will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

At other times the family will be at the home a granddaughter, Victoria Oxentine, 473 Emory Greer Road, Zionville.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 North Folk Road Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Potter family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Esta Howell Goodman

March 4, 1936 – October 23, 2022

Esta Howell Goodman, age 86, of Boone went to be with her Lord and beloved “Willard” on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Ashe County, to Coy Franklin Howell and Mamie Campbell Howell on March 4, 1936.

She loved to read and work in her flower and vegetable gardens, with special attention given to her “mums,” and “sweet Wiliams. Esta Was an excellent seamstress who, during Covid, made beautiful and colorful mask for herself and family. She was a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Goodman Cook and husband Gregory, of Boone, NC, one sister, Lois Baldwin and husband Darrell, of West Jefferson, NC, one brother, Jack Howell and wife Susan of Walnut Cove, NC. She is also survived by one sister-in-law and best friend, Lola Grogan, of Fleetwood, Nc and a special brother-in-law, Grover Goodman, and wife Loretta of Jefferson, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willard Warren Goodman, five sisters, Lettie Gentry, Faye Caudill, Mabel Mabe, Iva Lee Holman and Stella Houck and two brothers, Henry and Dave Howell.

Funeral services for Mrs. Esta Howell Goodman will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Billy Norris will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service. Mask may be worn if desired.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Goodman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith Moody

February 24, 1967 – October 24, 2022

Keith Moody, age 55, of Elk Park, who passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, will be missed by many.

Keith was born on February 24, 1967, in Watauga County to the late Dwight and Phyllis Moody. Keith loved riding his Harley and being free. He had a quiet but loving spirit. Be still and know that I am God.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his son, Wade Moody and one brother, Scott Moody.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Moody of Wilkesboro, one sister, Sheila Moody of Zionville, and one brother Junior Moody of Virginia, two grandchildren and a number of nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Frank Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain Dale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

At other times the family will be at the home of Sheila Moody, 9814 US Highway 421, Zionville.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moody family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Franklin “Dee” Cook

November 27, 1931 – October 24, 2022

Franklin “Dee” Cook, age 90, of Boone passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at The Waters of Roan Highlands.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathleen A. Locke

July 14, 1936 – October 25, 2022

Kathleen A. Locke, age 86, of Zionville, the wife of Norman Locke, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 14, 1936, in Trinidad. A daughter of the late William and Olive Kong.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Locke of Zionville, one daughter, Belinda Locke of Hillsborough, North Carolina, two sisters, Marie Gotshall and husband Bud of Castleberry, Florida and Dee O’Brien of Apopka, Florida. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and her Holy Cross Church Family.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her siblings, Marge, Roslyn, Arlene, Wilma, Yvonne, Godfrey, Desmond, Stephen and Peter.

A celebration of life will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Reverend Father Allan McCaslin will officiate.

The family respectfully requests no food.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or to Hunger and Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, #C, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Locke family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

She was beautiful, but not like those girls in the magazines. She was beautiful, for the way she thought. She was beautiful, for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful, for her ability to make other people smile, even is she was sad. No, she wasn't beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul. She is beautiful.

Scott Fitzgerald

Larry Dale Isaacs

November 19, 1947 – October 25, 2022

Larry Dale Isaacs, beloved husband, father, brother, and Paw, age 74, of Zionville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Zionville.

He was born November 19, 1947, in Watauga County. A son of the late Arnie and Maude Johnson Isaacs. After 20 years as an auto mechanic, he became co-owner and operator of Isaacs Tire and Service Center, from which he retired after 30 years. He is a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived and missed greatly by his wife of 44 years, Teresa, one daughter, Heather Rhem and husband Jon of Clemmons, North Carolina, one son, Landon and wife Candice of Centre, Alabama, two grandsons, Avery and Alex Rhem, two granddaughters, Berkley and Callen Isaacs, and one extra special granddaughter, Taylor Rhem; two sisters, Marcia Harmon and husband Barton of Vilas, Sharon Brown and husband Kenneth of Zionville, two brothers, AF Isaacs and wife Vickey of Zionville, and Mike Isaacs and wife Susie of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Prayers for Larry’s family are greatly appreciated.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Randall Fletcher

April 28, 1932 – October 10, 2022

James Randall Fletcher, age 90, of Minneapolis, North Carolina passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at the Cranberry House.

Randall was born on April 28, 1932 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Paul Fletcher and the late Doxie Daniels Fletcher.

Randall graduated from Newland High School and then received his Associates Degree from Lees-McRae College. He joined the United States Army and served in Germany. Upon returning from Germany, he met the love of his life, Frances, and they were married July 11, 1959.He worked in the Insurance Department for both Cannon Memorial and Sloop Memorial Hospitals before joining the Town of Banner Elk as the bookkeeper. He found his niche serving as the County Manager for Avery County, which he served in that position for many years until his retirement in 1996.Randall loved to spend time outside in his yard, watching racing, and most importantly, spending time with his family.He was a Deacon with the Minneapolis Baptist Church and faithful member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Paul Fletcher; Mother, Doxie Fletcher; Two Brothers, Daniel Fletcher, Sonny Fletcher.

Randall leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 63 years, Frances Grindstaff Fletcher; Daughter, Debbie (David) Cornett of Crossnore, NC; Son, Jim (Lyn) Fletcher of Shallotte, NC; Sister, Mollie Rary of Statesville, NC; Granddaughter, Meg Fletcher of Athens, GA; Grandson, Jay (Elizabeth) Fletcher of Greensboro, NC. Randall was a true hero to his family and has left a lasting legacy.

Services for Randall Fletcher will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Clifford Phillips and Rev. Rem Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am Saturday at the church.

Interment will be in the Daniels Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Cranberry House for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Randall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Gideons International https://gideons.org/donate

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Fletcher family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Randall and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Joanne Hodges Garland

June 3, 1937 – October 11, 2022

Joanne Hodges Garland, age 85, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

Joanne was born on June 3, 1937, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Larkin Roby Hodges and the late Missouri Beard Hodges.

She was a member of the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church. Joanne always had a smile to share. She retired from Lees-McRae College, where she worked in the housekeeping department. She loved her family and friends and spending time gardening.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larkin Roby Hodges; Mother, Missouri Hodges; Daughter, Sharon Kay Garland; Sisters, Lola, Lena, Alma, Mildred, Claire and Thelma; Brothers, Lester, Clayton and Otis.

Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband of 64 years, Charles Garland of the home; Two Sons, Jerry (Brenda) Garland of West Jefferson, NC, David (Bonnie) Garland of Asheville, NC; Sister, Wanda Hodges Hindman of Banner Elk, NC; Four Grandchildren, Michael ( Laura), Jeremy (Gabby), Jacob and Allison Garland; Step Grandson, Seth ( Jennifer) Byland; and One Step Great-Granddaughter, Randi Byland.

Services for Joanne Hodges Garland will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, beginning at 2:00 pm from the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist with Pastor Brian Hindman and Pastor Brandon Ford officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist.

Interment will be in the Tanglewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Garland family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Joanne and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Blanche Rebecca Johnson

June 4, 1934 – October 13, 2022

Blanch Rebecca Johnson, 88, of Newland, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born on June 4, 1934 to the late Frank and Stella (Rash) Calhoun. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sister, Wilma Willis.

Blanch loved her family and spending time with them. She was a member of Vale Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing horseshoes, and farming Christmas trees. She also enjoyed watching westerns, the Andy Griffith show, and Carolina basketball.

Blanch is survived by, Son, Kevin Johnson and wife Vickie of Newland, NC; Daughter, Darlene Pritchard and friend Paul Anderson of Newland, NC; Grandson, Cody Johnson of Marion, NC; Great-Grandson, Sage Johnson of Marion, NC; Nephew, Gary Willis of Newland, NC .

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at 2:00 P.M. one hour prior to the service.

A private burial will take place in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.rsfh.net.

Carol Jean Rupard

January 16, 1944 – October 14, 2022

Carol Jean Rupard, age 78, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence.

Carol was born on January 16, 1944 in Scott County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Thomas L Collins and the late Mentradean Hiatt Collins.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Thomas L Collins; Mother, Mentradean Collins; Son, John Thomas Smith; Two Brothers, Nathan Ray Collins, Norman Lee Collins.

Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 39 years James Rupard of the home; Son, Tim (Judy) Rice of Pickaway, OH; Two Daughters, Stacy Henson of Banner Elk, NC, LIsa (Darrell) Sell of Pickaway, OH; Twelve Grandchildren and Twelve Great Grandchildren.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Rupard family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

Frank Heaton

December 12, 1950 – October 18, 2022

Frank Charles Heaton, age 71, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

Frank was born on December 12, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Hazen House Heaton and the late Beatrice Woods Heaton.

He attended the Church of Jesus in Linville and enjoyed spending time in the woods, fishing, tinkering with mechanic stuff and you never knew when he was going to burst into a song.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Beatrice Woods Heaton; Father, Hazen House Heaton; Two Sons, John Heaton, Dewayne Heaton; Two Brothers, John Heaton, Ed Woods.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory Three Daughters, Rachel Heaton of Newland, NC, Sonia Heaton of Newland, NC, Samantha Heaton of Elk Park, NC; Son, Daniel (Jessica) Heaton of Newland, NC; Sister, Carolyn Buchanan of Charlotte, NC; Brother, Curtis Heaton of Elk Park, NC; Eight Grandchildren; One Great Granddaughter.

The family will have a visitation with friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Heaton family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Frank and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Betty Jean Benfield Clark

January 10, 1936 – October 20, 2022

Betty Jean Benfield Clark, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

Betty was born on January 10, 1936 in Burke County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jake Benfield and the late Vera Benfield Benfield.

Betty was an astute housekeeper, she would be known to sweep many times a day. She retired from Ethan Allen Furniture in 2003 and she loved spending time with her family, friends and her dog Spot.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Archie Clark; Mother, Vera Clara Benfield; Father, Jake Benfield; Daughter, Barbara Calloway; Son, Robert Clark; Five Sisters, Peggy Loudermelt, Ann Pendley, Dorothy Powell, Joanne Lowman, Lula Mae Benfield; Three Brothers, Jack Benfield, Leroy Benfield, Cooter Benfield; Grandson, Jeremy “Gerb” Clark.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Sons, Jim Clark of Newland, NC, Ronnie Arch (Pam) Clark of Burnsville, NC, Rick (Linda) Clark of Drexel, NC; Thirteen Grandchildren; Sixteen Great Grandchildren.

Services for Betty J. Clark will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Calloway Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to The Nurses and Staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk for all the love and support over the past year.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Carolyn Ramsey Burleson

December 26, 1943 – October 22, 2022

Carolyn Ramsey Burleson, age 78, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.

Carolyn was born on December 26, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Lawrence Berry “Happy” Ramsey and the late Elma Townsend Ramsey.

Carolyn graduated from Cranberry High School and worked for many years with TRW in Newland and Avery Dennison in Lenoir. She was a devoted member of Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church. She was a fantastic canner and cook, having won several awards at the Avery County Fair for her canned items. Carolyn will always be remembered for her calm and caring demeanor.

She was preceded in death by her Son, Stephen Glenn Burleson; Mother, Elma FLorence Ramsey; Father, Lawrence Berry “Happy” Ramsey; Two Sisters, Beulah Burleson, Hazel Ledford.

Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 48 years, Danny Glenn Burleson of the home; Granddaughter, Somer Burleson of Banner Elk, NC; Grandson, Samuel Burleson of Banner Elk, NC.

Services for Carolyn Burleson will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tee Gatewood and Chaplain Billy Norris officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice for the loving care they provided to Carolyn. A very special thank you to Hospice Chaplain Billy Norris for his loving concern and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St Lenoir, NC or thru their website https://www.amoremsupport.org/donate/high-country-restricted-donations

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Carolyn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

David John Ellis

December 28, 1967 – October 22, 2022

David John Ellis, age 54, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

John was born on December 28th, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland. He is the son of Sammy Joe Ellis, Roan Mountain, TN and Mary Donita Beck Ford, Erwin, TN.

John graduated from Cloudland High School, Roan Mountain, TN. He was a loving husband , father , pawpaw , friend ,son, avid car guy and Volkswagen expert . He worked as a mechanic for many years in Lenoir, NC. John loved to restore old Volkswagens and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Jim Hatcher and Toy Hatcher.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Sandy Ellis, son Sam Steven, his beloved grandson Easton Ellis-Steven, of the home. Also, left to cherish his memory his father, Joe Ellis, Roan Mountain, TN; Donna Ford, mother, of Erwin, TN. John has two daughters, Kayla Brooke Arnold; sons Justin Arnold and Braxton Arnold, Butler, TN and Tiffany Ellis. Special fur companions: Missy, Duke and Rehomed Petie

Services for John Ellis will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Lower Shell Creek Christian Church in Roan Mountain, TN with Rev. Gerald Holly officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm with the funeral service to start immediately after. The Interment service will be conducted immediately after the funeral service in the Perry Cemetery, Roan Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lower Shell Creek Christian Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ellis family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of David and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Verda King Burleson

February 6, 1939 – October 23, 2022

Verda King Burleson, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her residence.

Verda was born on February 6, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Stokes General King and the late Oakie Hughes King.

She loved thrifting, yard sales and listening to Bluegrass Music. She was a fanatical channel 3 watcher who took her TV watching very seriously.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Stokes General King; Mother, Oakie King; Six Brothers, Bruce King, Fred King, Charlie King, Nubert King, Russell King, Ronald King; Two Sisters, Vergie Brewer, Vina King.

Verda leaves behind to cherish her memory, Daughter, Amy (Scott) Cassidy of Morganton, NC; Three Sons, Jason (Courtney) Burleson of Johnson City, TN, Dudley (Connie) Burleson of Newland, NC, Charlie (Julie) Burleson of Newland, NC; Sister, Vonda Buchanan of Powdermill, NC; Seven Grandchildren and Four Great Grandchildren.

Services for Verda King Burleson will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Minneapolis Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday at the church.

Interment will follow in the Minneapolis Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery EMS and the Avery County Sheriffs Office for their professionalism and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation https://www.komen.org/

