Watauga, Avery Obituaries – Oct. 10, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Roberta Jones Austin

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Roberta Jones Austin, 92, died peacefully at home in Boone, NC on September 21, 2022. She was born July 28, 1930 in Pinellas County, FL, and grew up in Bartow and Ocala. She traveled to Boone in 1952 to appear in the first production of “Horn in the West” and married Ned Austin, who played Daniel Boone. The couple moved to New York City, returning to Boone in the summers of 1953 and 1954 to appear again in the outdoor drama.

The family moved to Denver, CO and lived there 20 years. In addition to raising six children, Mrs. Austin also taught school, sang as a folk singer and in choirs and musicals, and taught piano. The family returned to Boone, where she taught at Hardin Park Elementary School, earned a master’s degree at ASU, and retired in 1996 after 23 years of teaching. In 1992 she was selected NC Teacher of the World and won a trip to Russia, taking with her two of her grandsons, Grant and Jordan Austin.

Roberta was a member of Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for many years. She was also co-president of PFLAG of Boone, and a volunteer instructor of English as a Second Language with High Country Amigos. With a passion for music, teaching, and learning, she saw greatness in every student she taught.

With her eldest son’s assistance, at the age of 89 she self-published “Granddaddy’s Memoirs,” and her own memoir, “Are We There Yet?” In her final week of life, she declared, “I want to write more.” She left behind notes for her next book, “We’re ON Our Way!”

Roberta is survived by children, David Austin (PerrI), Robin Austin (Ann, Deceased), (Luanne Fleming), Sam Austin *Berry Fecarotta), Frances Austin (Ray Davis), Genevieve Austin, and Laura Bryant (Thomas, deceased) (Jeff Hanna). She is also survived by sister-in-law, Elaine Jones. Gifted with twelve grandchildren: Grant Austin (Joie), Jordan Austin (deceased), Noelle Brown (Sam), James Austin (Silver), Corwin Henville (Victoria Crutchfield), Adah Henville, and twin sister Sarah Henville (deceased), Austin Bryant, Champ Bryant (fiancée Lauren Engley), Edward Austin, Clara Austin, and Tristan Russell. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Noa Grace Hoffman, Connor and Jasper O’Brien, Daisy and Sam Austin and Annie Rose Brown. Also surviving are many beloved maternal and paternal nieces and nephews.

Catherine Johnson Lee

1941 – 2022

Catherine “Cathy” Johnson Lee, 81, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at Glenbridge Health & Rehab in Boone, NC on 09/21/2022. She was born to parents Emanuel “Lefty” Johnson and Marianna B. Johnson, on 08/02/1941 in Washington, DC.

She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1959. She went on to study Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a NICU Nurse for over 40 years, spending most of her career at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in Charlotte, NC, now named Atrium Health Carolinas Medical, and then the final part of her career at New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington, NC., where she retired in 2006.

She enjoyed fishing, traveling whether it was alone or with her two sisters to go on shopping sprees in Charleston and Pigeon Forge, bird watching, was a volunteer at the Cape Lookout lighthouse, and most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Nicky, Gabbie, and Xander.

Her family has many fond memories of her and will miss her beautiful smile, unconditional love, tender soul, and infectious laugh. She raised her children, Donnie and Kim, on her own and they will tell you that they are the people and parents they are today, because of her and the example she lived by. From taking them out in the rain to go on walks, to traveling on spur-of-the-moment weekend trips, to being there for them no matter the reason. Her grandchildren were the joy that filled her heart. If you were to ask her what she loved most, she would tell you it was her grandchildren. She enjoyed all her time with them from fishing, watching soccer, baseball, or basketball games, to baking and decorating for Christmas. The family will tell you their hearts are full because of her.

Cathy is survived by son Donnie and his wife Heidi Lee, of Newport, NC, and daughter Kim, and her husband Tommy Havelos of Todd, NC; her three grandchildren Nicky Lee, Gabbie Lee, and Xander Havelos; her two sisters Chris and her husband, Richard Noecker, of Southport NC, and Vicki Duncan of Southport, NC; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emanuel and Marianna Johnson, sister Mare Johnson, and her brother-in-law Terry Duncan.

The family has entrusted Austin and Barnes of Boone, NC with the arrangements. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 215 Ann St, Beaufort, NC 28516. A reception of light snacks for all will follow immediately after the service in the parish hall of the church. Mother Tammy Lee will officiate the ceremony. Cremation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cathy’s name to Medi Home Health & Hospice of Boone, NC, or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort NC.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Arlis Carson Tester

1927 – 2022

Mr. Arlis Carson Tester, age 95, of Vilas, went to heaven peacefully on September 22, 2022 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. He was born on April 18, 1927, in Watauga County and graduated from Bethel High School. After earning his diploma, he enlisted in the US Army in 1945. He served in Germany at the end of World War II. Upon his return from the service, he became well known in the community as the owner of Tester’s Service Station in Vilas for over 45 years. Arlis retired for one year before re-entering the work force and delivered auto parts for Advance Auto Parts and Charlie’s Auto Parts in Boone until the age of 84 because he missed being around people and helping others. He was an avid gardener and spend many hours tending and cultivating his crops. His specialty was tomatoes and green beans. Arlis loved being outside soaking up the sunshine and God’s wonderful creation and in his latter years spent countless hours sitting on his front porch.

He was always lending aid to anyone who needed it. He was the embodiment of Philippians 2:3 “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves”. Arlis was a man of unwavering faith and love. He was always the first to greet anyone with a wide smile. He worked hard and when he was not working, he was volunteering his time and talents to better everyone’s lives. After his retirement he was often seen in the halls of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities visiting family and friends and caring for them. He was a charter member of the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, a consistent volunteer for Operation Christmas Child at Samaritan’s Purse, a member of Alliance Bible Fellowship, and a frequent blood donor to the American Red Cross. He consistently gave blood at every opportunity until his physician ordered him to stop in his late 80’s.

He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Kent Tester. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Bina Mast Tester, of Vilas, two sons, Duane and Laurie Tester of Cary, NC, and Wayne and Esther Tester of Anchorage, AK. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Carson Stahlsmith (Zachary) of Holly Springs, NC, Katherine Abernethy (Cameron) of Sanford, NC, Stephen Tester II of Cary, NC, Bradley Tester (Emily) of Madison, AL, Brandon Tester of Johnson City, TN, Shannon Hammond (Chase) of Virginia Beach, VA, Amy Lewis (Brad) of West Jefferson, NC, and Derek Tester of Vilas, NC.

The Tester Family would like to express their profound appreciation for the nurses and staff of Watauga Medical Center 3rd Floor, Life Care Center in Banner Elk, and Amorem Hospice for their exceptional care of Arlis during his final days on earth.

In lieu of flowers or food, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in his honor to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.

Funeral services for Mr. Arlis Carson Tester will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022 at 2pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Cheshier and Pastor Scott Andrews of Alliance Bible Fellowship. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Cove Creek Baptist Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion, Boone, NC and the National Guard.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is Serving the Tester Family. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Ella Mae Ward

1932 – 2022

Ella Mae Ward, 90, of Newland, NC passed away September 24, 2022 at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Jonah Harmon and Hannah Presnell. Ms. Ward worked for a garment manufacturing company for 30 years before retiring. She is preceded in death by her first husband, James Lester and second husband, Blaine Wilson Ward as well as her parents Jonah Harmon and Hannah Presnell. Ms. Ward loved to work in her garden and go to the lake.

The family of Ella Ward respectfully requests that donations be made to hospice, dementia, and Alzheimer’s organizations. Thank you for your love and prayers. Entrusted to serve the family is Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory.

William Aaron Hodges

1974 – 2022

Mr. William Aaron Hodges, age 47, of Vilas, NC passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born on on September 26, 1974 to Wava Yarber Hodges and Oscar Hodges. Surviving are Mr. Hodges’ three children: Avery Hodges (Lany), Austin Lance Hodges, and Ashley Hodges and his mother, Wava Hodges. Also surviving are a brother, Blaine Hodges from Vilas, NC and a sister, Beverly (Rudy) Broschinski from Sugar Grove, NC. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Hodges was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Hodges and a brother, Thomas Hodges. Mr. Hodges was a carpenter and enjoyed hunting and playing the guitar in his younger years. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Austin and Barnes from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September, 28, 2022. Graveside services for Mr. Hodges will be held Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Danner Cemetary in Vilas, NC. Online condolences may be shared at: austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Bobby Aaron Teems

1939 – 2022

Dr. Bobby Aaron Teems, “Dr. Bob,” 82, passed away peacefully at home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina on September 24, 2022. Born in Boone, North Carolina on October 15,1939 to parents Martha and Martin “Goss” Teems, Dr. Bob was the youngest of eight children. An avid and gifted athlete, Dr. Bob was a beloved minister, friend, sportsman, adventurer, gardener, and family man. A man of great faith, Dr. Bob had a deep love and appreciation of nature. He loved people, and was always willing to lend a hand whenever and wherever needed.

Dr. Bob graduated from Sumter High School in South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina where he played baseball and football. While in college, Dr. Bob was called to the ministry and soon transferred to Columbia Bible College. In Columbia, he met his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Yoder, then a student at the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. Mary Ann and Dr. Bob enjoyed many adventures together in their younger years including working multiple summers at a summer camp in upstate New York. After Dr. Bob and Mary Ann married, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he graduated from Southwestern Seminary. Dr. Bob’s first church was New Hope Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia. He and Mary Ann then sharpened their conversational French skills, joined the Foreign Mission Board and, with their three young children in tow – Rhett, David, and Bea – served three years as missionaries on the island of Guadeloupe in the French West Indies. This was a formative time for Dr. Bob’s family and his career.

Dr. Bob had a long and successful career as a minister. A gifted leader, community builder, and champion of youth programs, Dr. Bob successfully led many capital campaigns to build church facilities. These efforts enabled his congregations to grow, thrive, and fellowship and fostered robust youth and adult ministry outreach programs. He loved leading church youth and adult trips nationally, to Israel, and in Europe. Over the years, he was the minister of the First Baptist Church of Elloree, SC, Huguenot Road Baptist Church in Richmond, VA, the First Baptist Church of Georgetown, SC, Providence Baptist Church in McLean, VA, Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Florence, SC, and Glenn’s Bay Baptist Church in Garden City, SC. He came out of retirement for a short stint to pastor the Garden City Baptist Church in Garden City, SC. Along the way, he earned his Doctorate in Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC, hence his affectionate nickname “Dr. Bob.” Throughout his career, Dr. Bob served on multiple community and higher education board of directors, advisory boards, and community committees.

Dr. Bob was very proud of his family. He is survived by his three children, Rhett Teems (Angel) of Salisbury, NC, David Teems of Pawleys Island, SC, daughter Bea Armstrong (Mike) of Asheville, NC, and three grandchildren, Tristan Teems, Kirklyn Teems, and Aiden Armstrong. Dr. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann, brothers Ron, Ray, Earl, Jay and his sisters Pat and Dolly. He is survived by his sister, Nell Miller, of Vilas, NC, sister-in-law, Pat Yoder, of Great Falls, SC, sister-in-law Jean Teams of Vale, NC, brother-in-law Bob Dotson of Kannapolis, NC and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Georgetown, SC. Visitation will be at 10am prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Georgetown Scholarship Fund, 219 Cleland St. Georgetown, SC 29440. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org. Arrangements entrusted to Graham Funeral Home (843) 527-4419.

Mary Lou Miller

1945 – 2022

Mary Lou Miller, age 76 of Fleetwood, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late John Frank and Josephine Proffitt Miller.

Mary dedicated her life to taking care of her mother, father, brother and sister, and did this mostly on her own with very little help. She enjoyed puzzles, peeling bark, and preparing food to give to others.

She liked to bake cakes. She was always a hard worker and always put others before herself and never complained about anything.

She was a member of Meat Camp Assembly of God Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lundy Trivette and Evon Miller. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Denver Miller, Burl Miller and Arlie Miller.

She is survived by five sisters, Gertrude Flannery of Fleetwood, Faye Trivette of Fleetwood, Gladice Bentley of Lenoir, Minnie Alice Carrier of Claremont, and Joann (Carol) of Fleetwood.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Mary Lou Miller will be conducted Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Miller Family Cemetery, Fleetwood. Pastor Jerry Moretz will be officiating.

Online condolences may be shared with the Miller family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

Argenia “Jean” Jackson

1932 – 2022

Argenia Hayes ‘Jean’ Jackson, age 90, of Nathan’s Lane, Boone, passed away Monday evening, September 26, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. Born June 22, 1932 in Franklin County, she was a daughter of Joe Whit and Evelyn Hatton Hayes.

Jean served as the Children’s Daycare Director at Greenway Baptist Church for more than 15 years, retiring in 2000. She was devoted to her family. She loved spending time with her family, at home, on a sea cruise, or traveling with her daughters. In her spare time she often could be found sewing or painting. Jean always enjoyed life to the fullest and she brought joy to every person she ever met.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Hardwick and husband, Dan, of Raleigh, Debra Miller of Boone, and Diane Miller and husband, Tim, of Raleigh; brother, Harry Rogers and wife, Phyllis, of Charlotte; and eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Evelyn Hayes; her husband, John Willard ‘Jim’ Jackson; daughter, Vicki Griffith; son-in-law, Bob Miller; brother, Lee Hayes; and sisters, Josephine Bowling, Jewell Viviano, and Bernie Howell.

Funeral services for Jean Jackson will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 30, 2022, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Delmar James and Rev. Glen Griffin. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family suggests memorials to Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church, in care of Juanita Miller, 260 Elk Knob Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jackson family.

Megan Taylor Perry

1990 – 2022

Megan Taylor Perry, age 32, of Boone, NC, passed away on September 28, 2022 as the result of a tragic accident in Asheville, NC. Her loss is grieved by her mother, Gerry Perry of Boone, NC; her father Mike Perry of Boone, NC; her older brother Todd Greene and his wife Melissa and their children (Adeleigh and Darce), her “brother” Lane Greene, her sister Keisha Perry, her youngest brother Andrew Perry, her Grandparents Irene Warren, Paul and Billie Perry, and her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, as well as many friends and loved ones. Megan was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Jack and Edna Winkler.

Megan lived her life with passion. All who knew her, knew she never just dipped her toe into anything; she dove in, head first. Her loyalty to her family and friends was the stuff of legends. There wasn’t a thing she wouldn’t do for you if she loved you! Her sense of humor brought a ray of sunshine to so many. Megan was a compassionate and strong young woman who was willing to share and provide support, without judgment, for so many. She was an independent, brave, and beautiful force of nature.

Born on “May Day” in 1990, Megan was proud of her Boone and Watauga County heritage. She was always surrounded by friends, from her early years at Greenway Baptist Child Development Center, to Parkway School and throughout her time at Watauga High School. Megan attended Three Forks Baptist Church with her family for many years. She played soccer, cheered for the youth football team at Parkway, swam on the school’s swimming team, and was devoted to diverse music, as well as dedicating her time and energies to promoting social justices. Times at Watauga Lake were some of her greatest memories; tubing, water- and jet-skiing, were a few of her favorite recreational activities. She and her friends spent hour’s snow skiing and driving ATV’s around her mountain home.

Megan had a special light from within; a beautiful light that shone brightly and withstood trials and tribulations, but still lit up the people around her with a special glow. Her compassion and ability to have such meaningful and unique relationships with each of her loved ones individually and as a group, was a true gift.

Megan studied at Appalachian State University and Caldwell Community College while working full time for several years. She made time to support her beloved nephew, Lane, by attending his sporting events whenever possible. She couldn’t have been more proud of him.

Megan was a form of art, a craft of the native mountains she loved so deeply. A combination of determination, non-filtered expression, loyalty, and wonder. She craved closeness to those people and things she loved. Her final wishes were to gift herself to those who needed organs, so they too would be able to live and appreciate all that is good in this world.

Memorial services for Megan will be conducted Monday afternoon, October 3, 2022 at 3:30 at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Ben Bolick. The family will receive friends Monday from 2:30 until 3:30, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor or making a contribution to a charity for the protection of animals, such as the Watauga Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perry family.

Charles Gareth Ward

1939 – 2022

Charles Gareth Ward went to be with The Lord on September 29, 2022 at the Appalachian Regional Health Care. Gareth was born on September 8, 1939 in Bethel NC and graduated from Bethel High School.



He was saved as a young man at Bethel Baptist Church and later became a charter

member of Calvary Baptist on Rush Branch. In later years he went back to Bethel Church and finally New Beginnings in Trade Tn.

In addition to retiring form the NC Dept. of Prisons, Gareth spent his life farming and sawmilling. Gareth was kind and generous to every person he met. If something was broke, be it spiritual or mechanical he could fix it. He will be greatly missed by his family and the whole community.

Gareth is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Ward of Bethel, two sons, Keith Ward and wife Tammy, Phillip Ward and wife Mildred, one foster son, Brian Angel, two grandsons, Travis Ward and Charlie Ward, 2 great grandchildren, Grace and Sam, one sister, Judy Nuckolls and husband David, one sister-in-law, Shirley Ward, and numerous cousins that thought of him like a brother.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Baker and Louiva Ward, one

brother, Rev. Maurice Ward and one sister, Aleisa Ward.

Funeral services for Charles Gareth Ward will be held Sunday afternoon, October 2, 2022 at 2 o’clock at Willow Valley Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Greene and Rev. Charlie Martin. Burial will follow at the Bethel cemetery. Other times, friends may pay their condolences at the Ward home or online at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Beginnings Land Acquisition, Post Office Box 95, Trade, Tennessee 37691.

The Ward family would like to thank the nurses of the Amorem Hospice for the great care they provided Gareth during his sickness.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

John Franklin Lewis

1934 – 2022

John Franklin Lewis, age 88 of Boone, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late W. Clinton and Dora Culler Lewis.

John Franklin Lewis was born several weeks premature at the family farm on Meat Camp on August 13, 1934. He came into the world fighting and never stopped from then on. He faced and beat almost impossible odds time and again. It seemed those “close calls” caused John to grab ahold of life with both hands. That zest for life drew people to him and he shined his brightest being at the center of the fun or holding a captive audience with stories about his multitude of adventures.

The farm was too small to contain John so when he was old enough, he enlisted in the US Army, later being stationed in Germany. This is where he met Anna Elisabeth Schopf at the roller skating rink on the Army base. They were later married in Nelligen Germany before a priest on December 13, 1957 and then married again the next day by the Army Chaplin on December 14th. John often said “I married the prettiest girl in all of Germany… and just to be sure she wouldn’t get away, I married her twice!” Their adventures spanned nearly 65 years. They lived in Germany and multiple states in the US and traveled extensively. Together they experienced the world with hearts wide open, all while building a beautiful family and happy life.

John was a successful farmer, soldier, mechanic, outdoorsman, building contractor and building inspector. He also served as President of VFW Post 7031 for several years. However, he most excelled in the roles of husband, dad, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He adored animals, children, strawberry ice cream and mischief; kept a pristine yard, built hundreds of homes and accumulated thousands of friendships. He was a man of integrity, wit, faith, kindness, intelligence, and strong work ethic.

John Franklin Lewis fit at least three or four lifetime’s worth of adventures into his 88 years and he achieved it with grace and style.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Clinton Lewis, and his sister, Sandra Elizabeth Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Elisabeth Schopf Lewis; two daughters, Deborah Ann Lewis Graham and husband Craig of Oveido, Florida, and Brenda Lewis Brittain and husband Roger of Boone; one son John F. Lewis, Jr. and wife Christy of Charlotte; a step-son, Robert Schopf of Grafenau, Germany.

Two sisters, Jean Blizzard of Winston-Salem, and Ellen Grunewald of Leesburg, Virginia.

Two brothers, William Lewis of Vero Beach, Florida, and Walter Lewis of Boone.

Grandchildren, Kathryn Graham, Quinton Ross Lewis, Ethan Lewis, Owen Joseph Lewis, Ava Elisabeth Lewis, Claudia Schmidts, Sandra Simmet.

Two step-grandsons, Kyle and Kurt Graham.

He is also survived by two special family friends, Johnny Councill and Joey Miller.

Services for John Franklin Lewis will be conducted Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Meat Camp Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Townsend will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post # 130 and DAV Chapter 90, will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A, Boone, NC 28607,

VFW Post 7031 Boone, or the local chapter of the DAV.

Online condolences may be shared with the Lewis family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lewis family.

Anna Lee Wood

1941 – 2022

Anna Lee Warren Wood, age 81 of Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was a native of Watauga County.

She was a mother, a housewife, and enjoyed her gardening. She loved old time country music. She was the widow of Dennis Edsel Wood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Warren and Myrtle Cook Dotson, and her step-father Robert Dotson.

She is survived by; one daughter, Rebecca Wood of Boone; two sons, John Wood of Lenoir and Eric Wood of Sugar Grove; one sister, Peggy Coffey of Lenoir.

She is also survived by five nieces; Pat Barnes of Lenoir, Elizabeth Bentley and husband Darryl of Lenoir, Cheryl Parker and husband Wayne of Mountain City, TN., Karen Snyder and husband Larry of Virginia, and Lisa Haynes and husband Doug on Mountain City, TN.

Six nephews, Tommy Coffey of Lenoir, Victor Wood and wife Kim of Sugar Grove, Kenny Wood and wife Marie of Lenoir, Larry Wood of Mountain City, TN., Dewayne Wood and wife Rachel of Lenoir, and Allen Coffey and wife Tammy of Lenoir.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Willow Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Old St. John’s Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Avenue NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wood family.

Kathleen Amelia Wellborn

1928 – 2022

Kathleen Miller Wellborn, age 94, of Deep Gap, passed away on the afternoon of October 5, 2022 in the home she built with her late husband, Johnson L. Wellborn. Born to Alonzo Green Miller and Bessie Emeline Moretz on February 19, 1928 she was the fifth generation to be a native of Watauga County. She earned her bachelors in elementary education from Lenoir Rhyne University and then went on to receive a master’s degree in education from Appalachian State Teachers College. Kathleen taught at Champion, Elkland, Parkway, and Fleetwood elementary schools. She prided herself in her homemaking; she never let anyone leave the house hungry, including some dogs that were made omelets. She sought to see the good and positive attributes in every situation, and person that crossed her path. This virtue made her a favorite to many.



Mrs. Wellborn is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn Shaki and husband, Abram, of Deep Gap, and their children, Aaron Shaki of Deep Gap and Abigail Shaku of Israel; her son, Kevin L. Wellborn and wife, Jane of Boone, and their daughter, Kait Wellborn of Greenville, SC; and sisters, Sarah Hunt of Danbury, VA and Mary Sue Payne of West Jefferson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnson L. Wellborn; brothers, John, Paul, Kent and Robert Miller; and a sister, Ann Posternak.

Memorial services for Kathleen Wellborn will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022 at 1 o’clock at Grace Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Stephen Troisi. A reception will immediately follow services in the Grace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gap Creek Cemetery Fund, in care of Nathan Miller, PO Box 49, Boone, NC 28607.

On line condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wellborn family.

Georgia Norris

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Georgia Lee Norris, age 85 of Boone, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Don and Pearl Phillips.

Georgia was a very sweet lady. She loved to sew and garden. She retired from Appalachian State University.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Greene Norris, daughters, Reba Taylor and Linda Norris, and grandson Daniel Taylor. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by sons, Terry Norris and wife Kimberly, and Charles Norris both of Boone, a daughter Dianne Stines and husband Ernie of Newland.

Also surviving is a sister Wilma Hicks of Matney.

Eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Special friend Cathy Gragg, and caregivers Debbie Norris, Phyllis Harmon, and Jennifer L. Norris.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Medi-Home Health and Hospice of Boone.

Funeral services for Georgia Lee Norris will be conducted Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the services Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

Marilyn Abbie Toth

September 22, 2022

Marilyn Abbie Toth, 68, passed away from Alzheimer’s on September 22, 2022. Marilyn was born in Stafford Springs, Connecticut to William and Lucille Toth. She met William Pohl in 1987, and later married him at Mohonk Mountain House in upstate New York.

After graduating from McGill University, Marilyn embarked on a 40 year career as a high school art teacher in New Canaan and Westbrook, Connecticut. She mastered painting, ceramics, sculpture and photography and was loved and admired by generations of students, including the children of Saturday Night Live celebrities Bill Murray and Chevy Chase. While teaching, she earned a master’s degree at New York University where she met British artist, photographer, and Artforum magazine editor John Coplans who also “discovered” Andy Warhol. Coplans recognized Marilyn’s talent, offered her an apprenticeship and credited her with taking iconic body images of this 70-year-old man, on permanent exhibit in the Tate Modern Museum in London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Marilyn’s other photographs appeared in galleries and in The New York Times. She participated in a teaching exchange program in China. Perhaps most memorable was how she turned her entire classroom into a working pinhole camera, and a whimsical student project that featured life-sized plaster likenesses of renowned artists seated around a dinner table, with, for example, Vincent van Gogh playfully eating his severed ear.

After 2000, Marilyn and her husband divided time between a childhood cottage in Niantic, Connecticut that her father built by the sea and renovating an 18th century home outside Amherst, Massachusetts. The couple founded Mooncreek Farm and grew heirloom tomatoes and other organic produce. They built a landmark Japanese torii gate overlooking mountain views, and Marilyn served Hungarian family recipes at farm-to-table gatherings held under a towering sugar maple tree.

Resilient until the end, Marilyn overcame early health problems, including a lung operation performed by Hiester Richard Hornberger Jr., the Korean War army surgeon who penned the novel MASH. She went on to lead an active life, kayaking and biking, and hiking with her husky companions. She accompanied her husband on world travels from backpacking treks to Yosemite and the French Alps to an Atlantic crossing on an ocean liner. She escorted students through Europe and Russia.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, her brother William Toth Jr., cousins Edward and Patty Toth, and friends in Florida and North Carolina where she retired.

Online condolences may be sent to the Toth family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tracy Lovill Norris

January 27, 1931 – September 26, 2022

Tracy Lovill Norris, and to his family “Dede”, age 91 of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away September 26, 2022.

He was born January 27, 1931, in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of the late Everett Crawford Norris and Harriett Rose Clawson.

Tracy was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Vera Greer and son Michael Channing Norris.

Tracy is survived by daughter Pamela Norris Maples of Shallotte, North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law Maria Norris Heredia and Luis Heredia of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Seven Grandchildren, Matthew, Bethany, Brandon, Breanna, Channing, Chelsea and Sarah Beth; Six Great-Grandchildren, Brennon, Joell, Andrew, Emma, Carson and Marlowe Maisey and one daughter in law, Karen Norris. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

Tracy served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Air Police School at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska in 1952. He served as a Military Police, Airman First Class. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

He was an accomplished and successful business owner of Norris Furniture and Interiors and Norris Motor Homes. He and his lifelong partner, Ruby, worked side by side and served the Boone area and the Southeast for almost 50 years.

A private service and celebration of life will be shared by his immediate family in Boone, North Carolina. Final resting place will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family can receive tributes, condolences and messages at https://www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial donation to Tracy’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, which can be done through this website- https://sampur.se/3SkE41B

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sean Michael Murdy

September 19, 2022 – September 19, 2022

Sean Michael Murdy, infant son of Sean Murdy and Amanda Young.

In addition to his father and mother he is survived by his maternal Grandfather, Michael South and Fiancé Lorie Ollis of Lenoir; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Sullivan and Torrance of Morganton; paternal grandmother, Jessica Murdy of South Carolina; maternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley Hicks, uncle and aunt Mark Petty and Carmellia of South Carolina; maternal great grandmother, Maxine South of Granite Falls; three uncles, Christian Dudley of Gaffney, South Carolina; Matthew South of Granite Falls and Zachary Hicks, step-paternal grandfather, Leon Dudley of Ft. Mills, SC and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Murdy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Shields Miller

June 17, 1988 – September 23, 2022

Richard Miller, age 34, of Boone, NC passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, after a long battle with Type 1 Diabetes.

His is survived by his parents, Danny and Lauri Miller of Boone, his sister, Emily Miller (Jake) of Asheville, NC; Grandparents Jack and Martha Jackson of Greensboro, NC; special Aunt, Julie Graham (Jim) of Brunswick, GA; his beloved huskies, Barley and Willow and a number of other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Larna and Reba Miller of Boone; Aunts, Sallie Weaver of Boone, Ann Jones of Crossville, TN and Jane Cline of Cary, NC.

The most important thing in Richard’s life was his family. He had a heart full of compassion, love, and loyalty. He dearly loved and cared for his precious dogs, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and shredding on his guitars. He will be truly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.

Funeral services for Richard will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Hugh Whitfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park in Boone. The family will receive friends on Wednesday prior to the service from 12 until 1:00 PM.

For those wishing to contribute memorials, please consider the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Christopher James Clawson

July 3, 1989 – September 23, 2022

Mr. Christopher “Chris” James Clawson, age 33, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Clawson Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Dixon Boggs, Jr.

April 16, 1936 – September 23, 2022

The appointed day has come for our Friend, Husband, Father & Brother, Roy Dixon Boggs, Jr. to move to Heaven. “Dick” was the son of Roy Dixon Boggs, Sr. & Vera Poplin born in Valdese, NC, April 16, 1936. His name, Dixon came from Alexander Dixon Boggs, his Grandfather.

He received a great education in Valdese graduating top of his class and continuing on to UNC Chapel Hill to receive his Business Degree. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Jo Kay Burney, also from Valdese, daughter of Ed & Lila Burney. They celebrated 66 years together this y ear. After serving in the Air National Guard, he went on to guide many of our local manufacturing businesses towards their success. After having his accounting firm for years, he finished his career with Impact Furniture as CFO.

His retirement years were filled with fishing adventures, World Travel and tending to the beautiful property on which they live. He was a loving Father and Grandfather. We are all grateful to have had him in our lives! He passed peacefully in the night at home where he wanted to be.

Preceded by a grandson, Roy Butler and survived by his wife Jo Kay, son, Roy Dixon Boggs, III (Karen), grandson, Baxter O ‘Neil, great-granddaughter, Mason Lee, Brother, Alexander “Dan” Boggs, Sister, Jane Staples, and Sister Ann Greenwood.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 1, 2022, at First Methodist Church in Valdese with Pastor Jim King officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM following the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock with Reverend Dan Myers officiating.

“When Traveling days are over, He’ll prepare for us a place”

Online condolences may be sent to the Boggs Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

John Tucciarone

July 18, 1963 – September 27, 2022

John Tucciarone, age 59, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away September 27, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tucciarone at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Hill Victor Greene

July 11, 1924 – September 29, 2022

Hill Victor Greene, age 98, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born July 11, 1924. A son of the late Hardie and Victoria Greene. He worked as a builder and was a master craftsman woodworker. He served with the Army Corp of Engineers in WWII.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Tate Greene, one son, Martin, two granddaughters, Kimberly Ford, and Cindy Cook, four brothers, Russell, Stacy, Carter and Germia, two sisters, Yonne Shore, and Fannie Norris and one son-in-law, Rannie Ford.

He is survived by: Four daughters, Linda Ford, Judy Greene, Debbie Coffey (Ricky), Peggy Greene (Johnny), eleven grandchildren, Billy Ford, Daniel Cook, Sara Collins (Richard), Bryant Critcher, Christy Ward (Brian), Wayne Greene (Melissa), Kyle Greene, Shane Greene (Christine), Scott Woodard (Kristy), Robert Coffey, Misty Davis, fourteen great-grandchildren: Chase and Cole Critcher, Sam Ward, Tate Cook, Charles and Emma Collins, Stella Cook, Palin, Paisley and Liam Greene, Thomas Greene, Seth Woodard, Josh and Jordan Davis.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Ford Family Cemetery. Dr. Dan Featherstone will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Cook, Brian Ward, Bryant Critcher, Wayne Greene, Kyle Greene, Shane Greene, Tate Cook, Charlie Collins, Chase Critcher, Cole Critcher, Sam Ward

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: The Ford Cemetery Fund in c/o Gary Critcher, 547 Blackberry Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Laurel Fork Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cleve Ray

August 15, 1955 – October 3, 2022

On October 3, 2022, Cleve Johnny Ray of Deep Gap entered into his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer. The genuine kindness Cleve brought into this world was an exceptional gift to everyone who knew him. In every day of his life, Cleve found a way to make differences in the lives of those around him by putting others before himself.

Cleve was a loyal and faithful friend. He was a compassionate and supportive brother. Cleve was a devoted father who selflessly provided unwavering support and unconditional love to his children. Beyond all of this, he displayed the love of Christ in all that he did. The void that he has left in many lives will never be filled, but we are comforted in knowing that we will see him again.

Cleve was born on August 15, 1955. He spent his life working in the automotive industry. He ended his career at Hampton’s Body Shop.

Cleve was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Cora Craig Ray. He is survived by his children, Tiffany Reece of Banner Elk, Heather Ward and husband Jamie of Todd, Dakota Ray of Deep Gap and Casey Ray of the home. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kendall and Grant Reece of Banner Elk and Charlie and Brady Cleve Ward of Todd.

Also surviving are his sisters, Ramona Proffitt of Boone and Myra Hayler and husband David also of Boone, two nieces, Marissa Million and Cheyenne Hayler, a nephew, Matthew Proffitt, and his Hampton’s Body Shop family.

The family will receive friends at Laurel Springs Baptist Church on Friday, October 7th, from 5:00 until 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, at Laurel Springs Baptist Church, led by Pastor Daniel Lawrence. Burial will follow in the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice at 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101, Boone, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ray family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John T. Thomas

March 11, 1942 – October 4, 2022

John T. Thomas, age 80, of Boone passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born March 11, 1942 in Watauga County and was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Bentley Shook Thomas of Boone, one son Robert John Thomas, one special stepson Chris Shook of Boone, one special granddaughter Karisa Deziray Shook of Boone and her boyfriend Hayden Ross of Elk Park, two sisters, Mollie Czar and Mona Lisa Payne both of Mountain City, one brother Edward Baton of Zionville and two special friends Scott Church of Zionville and Kyle Beechler of Boone.

He was preceded in death by his mother Elle Mae Thomas Baton, two sisters Wilma “Sue” Johnson and Dorothy Sedgwick and one brother Thomas Baton.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday October 8th at 11:00 AM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum. Reverend David Lunceford will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rommie Johnson

October 26, 1943 – October 5, 2022

Rommie Johnson, 78, Passed away October 5th, 2022, in Boone, North Carolina.

Rommie was born on October 26th, 1943, in Baxley Ga to Clifford and Carrie Johnson Rommie was preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Albert Johnson, and four sisters, Winnie Merle Herrington, Audrey Bradley, Willie Cee Reed, and Ruth Cooper.

He has one son, Richard Johnson of Hazlehurst, GA. He also has a number of nieces and nephews who cherish their memories with their “Renaissance Man”, uncle. Rommie left Baxley and went to work for Georgia Public Television in Atlanta While there, he worked with, and on numerous projects, which enhanced the states communication capabilities. He was a constant learner and teacher. Rommie received his pilot license to better serve the state during his time there. He retired from Public Broadcasting and helped when needed. On a trip to help with communications at Georgia State College and University in Milledgeville Gap Rommie found a new home. During his time there, Rommie helped with the communications program and taught astronomy to numerous other teachers During this time, he also received a bachelor’s degree in Theology.

Rommie eventually retired once more This time to Sugar Mountain, NC where he developed many more dear friends including longtime friend, Sharon VanBurena. He loved the mountains and he loved to travel His telescopes gave him wonderful views of the stars that he loved. His nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews know more about the stars, music, politics, and life because of their precious uncle Rommie

We all will miss our DJ, producer, pilot, traveler, builder, teacher, friend, and uncle.

To the MOON and Beyond, our newest star.

Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Austin Kirkpatrick Burke

March 2, 1996 – October 5, 2022

Austin Kirkpatrick Burke, age 26, resident of Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn, New York, former resident of Boone, NC, passed away Wednesday October 5, 2022.

“Celebration of Life” arrangements to be announced at a later date.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Burke family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald L. Edge

May 17, 1933 – October 8, 2022

Mr. Gerald L. Edge, age 89 of both Pinetops and Banner Elk, NC passed away in at home in Banner Elk on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone and Carlisle Funeral Home of Tarboro.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of local arrangements.

Nicholas “Buddy” Winebarger

June 26, 1943 – September 22, 2022

Nicholas Forrest “Buddy” Winebarger Jr, age 79, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence.

Buddy was born on June 26, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, the oldest of 9 children born to the late Nicholas Forrest Winebarger and the late Gertrude Turbyfill Winebarger.



He graduated from Newland High School. Buddy retired after 40+ years with Linville Resorts, starting as Caddy Master at the club during the summer, and working maintenance during the winter.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed his membership with the Kiwanis Fishing Club. After retirement, he also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren where he became the on-call babysitter extraordinaire.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Nicholas Forrest Winebarger; Mother, Gertrude Turbyfill Winebarger; Two Brothers, Allen Winebarger, David Winebarger; Three Sisters, Evelyn Brubaker, Nancy Frisbee, Tina Buchanan.

Buddy leaves behind to cherish his memory, Wife of 45 years, Debbie Lane Winebarger; Three Daughters, Amanda Jane Winebarger (Fiance’ Kevin) of Newland, NC, Nicki Lynne (James) Hastings of Bakersville, NC, Paula Bynnom of Nebo, NC; Four Grandsons, Avram Hastings, Chase Downing, Daniel Dyer, Jayden Bynnom; Two Granddaughters, Leah Brabham, Liora Hastings; Two Brothers, Bobby (Karen) Winebarger of Celo, NC, Bruce Winebarger of Marion, NC; Sister, Brenda (Lamar) Stanley of Newland, NC.

At Buddy’s request there will be no services. The family will have a private interment.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent and loving care they provided to Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Montezuma Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1, Montezuma, NC 28653, Avery County Humane Society, PO Box 1213 Newland, NC 28657 or Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Winebarger family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Buddy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

William “Bill” Jackson

June 20, 1931 – October 6, 2022

William Lee “Bill” Jackson, age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Berkeley in Morganton, NC.

William was born on June 20, 1931 in Brunswick County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ludovic Rufus Jackson and the late Etheline Bodden Jackson.



He graduated from the University of Florida – Miami and the University of Utah at Logan. Bill served the Mecklenburg County School System as the Child Psychologist after that he was the Director of the Association for the Blind. From there he chaired the Psychology Department at Central Piedmont Community College, where he retired in 1993.He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Charlotte. He enjoyed listening to NPR and taking naps with his cats, as well as the visits from his little dogs, Powder and Marcel.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Ludovic Rufus Jackson; Mother, Etheline Jackson; Son, Thomas Julian Jackson; Granddaughter, Alana Katharine Gavenus; Mother of his children, Dorothea Mauldin Jackson; Brother, Robert Jackson and Sister, Nellie Jackson.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory Daughter, Kate (George Ellwanger) Gavenus of Morganton, NC; Sister, Elsie Camesi of Miami, FL; Son, Frederick Walter Jackson; Two Grandsons, Garrett (Kelly Rose) Gavenus of Philadelphia, PA, Alex Gavenus of Morganton, NC.

Services for William Lee Jackson will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Berkeley and Medi Home Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jackson family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Marolyn Jane Clark

December 2, 1938 – October 8, 2022

Marolyn Jane Gragg Clark, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

Jane was born on December 2, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Morris Gragg and the late Jessie Aldridge Gragg.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Morris Gragg; Mother, Jessie Gragg; Sister, Bobby English; and brother Gerald Aldridge.



Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 61 years, Douglas R. Clark; Two Sons, Douglas “Dee” R. (Gwen) Clark II of Pineola, NC, Dayton Reed (Buffy) Clark of Newland, NC; Daughter, Melissa (Michael) Isaacs of Newland, NC; Sister, Betty (Gene) Edmonds of Asheville, NC; Brother, Joe (Shirley) Gragg of Newland, NC; Eight Grandchildren and Two Great Grandchild.

Private Services for Jane Clark will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Murdock officiating.

Interment will follow at a later day in the White Pine Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Cannon Memorial Hospital Staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore First Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jane and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

