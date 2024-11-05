Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 5, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Edward H. “Ted” Treadwell

October 14, 1938 ~ October 26, 2024

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, Edward “Ted” Treadwell (b. October 14, 1938) lost his battle with

Alzheimer’s.

Ted was born in Charleston, WV, to Marcella Robinson Treadwell and Thomas R. Treadwell, but spent the majority of his life in NC.

Ted was predeceased by his parents, and his son David Gregory “Greg” Treadwell. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mildred “Susan” Treadwell, and his daughter Michele “Shelley” Treadwell (husband Michael Miller) and several cousins.

Ted was a graduate of P. S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Delaware in 1956 and was a 1961 graduate of Bucknell University in PA.

Ted was a lifetime employee of IBM Corp, first working in Philadelphia, PA, then Raleigh and Greensboro, NC, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. He was a resident of Blowing Rock, NC, for the last 35 years.

Ted loved life, wine and music, traveling the world, animals, his family, fishing and so many more things!

We would like to thank his faithful caregivers – his devoted wife Susan, Robin Prussat, Robert Nathan, and the Morningside neighbors and all the wonderful and caring folks at Medi Home Health & Hospice of Boone, NC.

If you wish to make a donation, please consider a donation in memory of Ted’s and Susan’s son, Greg, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, North Carolina Chapter in Charlotte OR in Ted’s memory to Medi Home Health & Hospice of Boone. Please make it to the attention of HOSPICE.

Darrell Frank Jackson

June 21, 1962 ~ October 31, 2024

Darrell Frank Jackson, age 62, of Union Grove, NC passed away October 31, 2024 after a

brief battle with Leukemia.

Darrell was born on June 21, 1962 in Livonia, Michigan to Jessie Franklin and Joyce Caperton

Jackson. While he was born in Michigan he was raised in Boone and lived most of his life in

North Carolina.

After graduating high school Darrell explored different employment options from long distance truck driver to security officer in a casino, finally finding his calling as a highly skilled automotive painting technician.

In 1991, Darrell met the love of his life, Julie Nagle, while working in Reno, Nevada. Darrell and Julie moved to North Carolina in 1992 and began building their life together. They went on to have 3 wonderful children, and 2 beautiful grandchildren.

Darrell had many interests. He was an avid outdoorsman; he especially loved to hunt and fish. He also greatly enjoyed his “mini farm” raising an assortment of livestock over the years from chickens and rabbits to pigs and cows, a few emus and most recently miniature goats.

About 2007 Darrell became involved with Boy Scout Troop #618, helping lead his sons and

many other young men to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Darrell was instrumental in the

Troops highly successful, yearly smoked Boston Butt fund raiser; they were the best to be

found! Darrell continued his work with the scouts until earlier this year.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Franklin Jackson. He is survived by his

wife, Julie; daughter, Heather of the home; 2 sons, Cody (Paige) of Taylorsville; and Dusty

(Mary) of Troutman. 2 wonderful grandchildren who were the lights of his life, Abby and Colt

both of Taylorsville. His mother, Joyce Jackson of Boone; sister, Wanda Smith of Boone;

brother, David (Merlie) of N. Wilkesboro. His in-laws, Gary and Carolyn Nagle of Oroville,

California, brother-in-law, Gary (Melania) of Martinez, California. Along with 2 nieces and 4

nephews, and 2 great nieces &; 3 great nephews. He will also be lovingly remembered by

several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday November 9th. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 with Funeral Services following.Burial will follow in the

Brown’s Chapel Cemetery, 100 Brown’s Chapel Crest Ln. Boone NC, 28607

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory too:

BSA Troop #618

In care of Isaac Gregory

6204 Hunting Creek Rd

Union Grove, NC 28689

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jackson family.

Renee Anne Troy

October 29, 2024

Renee Anne Lancaster Troy, of Boone, died Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at her home. Born in Cumberland, Maryland, she was the daughter of Raymond and Patricia Lancaster of Cumberland, Maryland.

Renee was a retired nurse anesthetist and enjoyed flying fishing with her husband.

Other than her parents, she is survived by her husband, Terry Allen Troy with whom they enjoyed 30 years of marriage.

A celebration of Renee’s life will be held at a later time.

In her memory, memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent Renee’s Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Stana Smith

June 26, 1971 – November 4, 2024

Stana Smith age 53 of Vilas, passed away Monday November 4, 2024, at her home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margaret Andrews English

Jul 10, 1935 – Nov 2, 2024

Margaret Andrews English, age 89 years, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at her residence.

She was born on July 10, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Grady Andrews and the late Lizzie Ferguson Andrews.

Margaret retired from Baxter Healthcare after 20 years and was member of Pineola Baptist Church.

She enjoyed voting, especially for Donald Trump.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richard English; father, Grady Andrews; mother, Lizzie Andrews; two infant children, Roy English, Carol English; son, Jimmy English; three brothers, George Andrews, Carl Andrews, Ron Andrews; two sisters, Alberta Greene, Miriam Greene.

Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Patricia Byrd of Selma, NC, Anita McKinney of Linville, NC; four sons, Steve (Mary) English of Bolton, NC, Don (Nita) English of Bolton, NC, Rodney (Lori) English of Linville, NC, Ricky (Elayna Hollifield) English of Linville, NC; two sisters, Betty Fraley of Asheville, NC, Wanda (Jack Ledford) Howell of Pineola, NC; nineteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Graveside services for Margaret English will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 in the Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville. Rev. Rufus Biddix will be officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who has sent food and prayers, to Elayna Hollifield and Lori English, and to the Medi Home Hospice nurses and CNA’s, Brinkley and Mireya.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pineola Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the English family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Margaret and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Dallas Pate

Mar 24, 1948 – Oct 31, 2024

Dallas Pate, age 76, of Crossnore, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday October 31, 2024. A long-term resident of Avery County, Dallas was born on March 24, 1948 in Mitchell County to the late Uriah Rice Pate and the late Bessie Street Pate. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Timothy Scott Pate, his half brothers, Virgil Pate and Clifton Pate, sister Frances Miller, half sisters, Lena Phillips, and Edith Killian.

Dallas had an extensive and esteemed career in law enforcement that began in 1978 when he joined the North Carolina Highway Patrol and accepted his first duty station in Avery County. He ultimately retired as a First Sergeant in Troop G District 1 and was extremely proud of the fact that he ended his career in the same location he had started it so many years before.

After retirement from the NCSHP, Dallas served in the role of Chief Deputy for the Avery County Sherriff’s office from 2006 – 2015.

Dallas had a powerful personality that would quickly fill every room he entered! His quick wit, boisterous laugh, and genuine love of life often highlighted the lighter side of otherwise tense situations.

He was fiercely loyal to those he considered friend and was known to be a tad overprotective of those he loved.

He considered the legacy of his life to be his family and was dedicated to teaching his children and grandchildren the importance of living a life of service, honor and integrity.

He was a master storyteller and would often emphasize a significant reaction or event by exclaiming “Son of a Gun!!!”. Those that knew him well heard that statement more times than can accurately be counted.

His favorite color was regularly referred to as “Pate Red” and it is often reported by those that worked with him in law enforcement that he was an expert driver and could drive faster in reverse than most people can drive forward!

He loved entering his classic cars in car shows, riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, exploring Grandfather Mountain, Civil War History, Elvis Presley, and any event that involved his grandchildren!

Dallas leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Geneva Black Pate; his daughter Stephanie Pate Greer (Allan); grandchildren Uriah Coty Pate, Elijah Adam Pate, Zackary Allan Greer, Reagan “Bob” Greer, and Sumer Lee Pate; and daughter in law Rachel Inman.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm at the Crossnore First Baptist Church.

Private burial with Masonic Rites will be in the Crossnore Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Pate family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Dallas and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Frederick Lee Blair Sr

Mar 13, 1934 – Oct 30, 2024

Frederick Lee Blair Sr, 90 of Elk Park, North Carolina went to be with his Lord on October 30, 2024. He was born on March 13,1934 in Banner Elk, NC the son of the late Charles and Beulah Jones Blair.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served 4 years during the Korean Conflict, was a graduate of Lees McRae College, Appalachian State University,and his Master of Arts Degree in Education and Hospital Administration Management Program from Duke University. He received his investiture ceremony In Toronto, Canada. He was principal of Beech Mountain and Elk Park Elementary Schools before becoming President of Sloop Memorial Hospital, Crossnore NC, serving 30 years before retirement. He was an active member in American College of Health Care Executive with a Retired Life Member Award, and past Chairman of the Board of NCHA , Raleigh NC and served in committees including Life Membership in NCHA, and served on committees of American Hospital Association as well as other state and local Health Agencies. He served many on other health care committees and was an Advanced and Deacon of Mount Calvary Baptist Church serving on numerous committees.

He was a charter Board Member on the Organization of Avery County Rescue Squad in Elk Park. And other committees including serving as Cubmaster and Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts Of America and Manager and Coach of Little League Baseball.



Fred Leaves Behind to Cherish his memory, Wife of 70 years Joanne McGuire Blair, three Sons, Frederick L. Blair Jr, and wife Kathy, Mark M. Blair and Stephen M. Blair,sister Mildred B. Parker, and brother Troy Blair and wife Brenda. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Claude Blair and Homer Blair.

Private graveside services were held in the Eller Family Cemetery.

A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

The care of Fred and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Donnie Alan Hofman

Sep 13, 1947 – Oct 26, 2024

The Rev. Donnie Alan Hofman, Emeritus, age 77, of Newland, was called to glory and his eternal rest on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Donnie was born on September 13, 1947 in Chase County, Nebraska, to Walter Albert Hofman and Elsie Gruber Hofman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ken.

After serving in the US Army in Vietnam, Donnie attended Concordia University, St. Paul, MN. He served as Director of Christian Education at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Belair, MD and served in North Carolina and Texas as an educator and Lutheran school principal. He then attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and was ordained on December 2, 1989. He served as pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Nortonville, KS then Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Marysville, KS.

Donnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Amy Rullman Hofman, four sons: William Walter Hofman (Britney), Benjamin Paul Hofman (Marie), Stuart Wesley Hofman (Lauren), and John Henry Alan Hofman (Lindsey), and nine grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Elinor, Madison, Naomi, Graham, Gabriela, Eli, Juliette, and Ella.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors and nurses who attended him.

A service for Donnie will be held in the summer of 2025 at Mountainside Lutheran Church once the sanctuary has been restored following the recent hurricane damage.

The family asks that instead of meals or flowers, a donation be made in memory of Donnie to the ongoing recovery effort at Camp Linn Haven. You may do so through Venmo; @camplinnhaven

or: Camplinnhaven.org (click “donate now”)

If you would rather send a check in Donnie’s memory, make it payable to Camp Linn Haven (memo Donnie Hofman) and send to:

Camp Linn Haven

PO Box 1096

Conover, NC 28613

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hofman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Donnie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Rebecca Barnes Carriere

Apr 28, 1951 – Oct 22, 2024

Rebecca Barnes Carriere, age 73, of Linville, NC passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC following a brief illness.

Rebecca was born on April 28, 1951, in Savannah, GA, and a daughter of the late Sophia and Leonard Barnes. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: a devoted husband of 42 years, Joe Carriere; three brothers: Will Barnes (Nancy), Mark Barnes (Deborah), Morgan Barnes (Laura Lee); two sisters: Flo Shepley (Raymond), Rivanna Dudley (John); a brother-in-law: Ed Carriere (Penny); many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a graduate of Jenkins High School in Savannah, GA; continued her education and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Armstrong State College in Savannah, GA. Rebecca pursued further studies with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. Following her college work, Rebecca taught Bible classes at Calvary Baptist Day School in Savannah, GA and later moved with her husband to Avery County, NC where she finished her teaching career with Avery County Schools as a substitute teacher, tutor, and ESL teacher.

Rebecca had a strong faith, always acknowledging Jesus Christ as Lord and King of all; she was an artist and avid reader of multiple literary genres. In addition to painting and reading, she grew various flowers and plants (a broad knowledge of herbs and wildcrafting). Music was always in her daily routine – basically, loving all aspects of life in general.

Rebecca’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Watauga Medical Center for their recent care and to Amorem Hospice for Rebecca’s last days being a time of peace and comfort.

A service to honor and celebrate Rebecca’s life will be held at a future date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

