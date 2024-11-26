Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 26, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Timothy Roger Gardner

April 10, 1966 — November 17, 2024

Timothy “Tim” Roger Gardner, of Newland, passed away at his residence at the age 58 on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Tim was born in Avery County to the late George Lee Gardner and the late Grace Alma Laws Gardner on April 10, 1966. His brothers Jerry Gardner and Gary Gardner also preceded him in death.

Tim Gardner is a journalist, and author of books, and a life-long resident of the North Carolina Mountains.

Gardner’s feature stories, general news and sports articles, and columns have been published in various weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly, and daily newspapers, as well as in regional and national magazines, specialty publications and online publications. During his professional writing career, Gardner has served as a Sports Editor, News Editor, combined News and Sports Editor, Associate Features Editor, Interim Editor, Sports Correspondent, and Contributing Editor.

Gardner has written one book, co-wrote another, and wrote the foreword and was the research director for one more book. He also, named all three books. Additionally, Gardner served seventeen years as assistant to Martin Cook, Founder, President and Manager of the Inspirations Quartet and as its publicist.

Tim was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and was an extremely patriotic person. The mountains have lost a remarkable Historian.

Wanda Jean (Williams) Councill

May 27, 1946 ~ November 17, 2024

Mrs. Wanda W. Councill, age 78, of Linda Lane, Vilas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday evening, November 17, 2024. Wanda was born May 27, 1946 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to Harvey E. and Paula P. Williams. Wanda co-owned and operated Councill Paint Contractors with her husband until 2011.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Councill, her mother, Paula P. Williams and her father, Harvey E. Williams. She leaves behind 3 children, Catrinia L. Councill, William W. Councill and Pamela C. Osborne, 5 grandchildren, Seth M. Osborne and wife Hayley, Tiffany C. Savage and husband Brandon, Brittany N, Trivette-Bare and husband Brandon, Whitney R. Trivette and Dakota Councill, 5 great grandchildren, Kaliyah Councill, Vera J. Hart, Macie Osborne, Levi Osborne and Lucian Bare, along with her brother, John W. Williams and wife Nancy. A number of nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.



The family will receive family and friends Thursday morning, November 21, 2024 at 11am at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. With Wanda’s wishes, she asked there be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Foundation and ASPCA

Ellis Dwight Osborne

May 25, 1951 ~ November 17, 2024

Ellis Dwight Osborne, age 73, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center, Boone. He was born May 25, 1951 to the late Dwight M. Osborne and Locie Price Osborne.

Ellis was an Electrician for 40 years and was the proud owner of Ellis D. Osborne Electric. He made many great friends along the way of building his business. Ellis worked alongside his two sons Randall and Trever. They spent every day during the week together making memories and learning the electrical trade from their father. He served in the United States Army from 1971-1974 as a 2nd Armored DIV Guided Missile TECH in Fort Hood, TX. He was also a beloved father and father-in-law and a very proud PaPaw to his first grandson. He enjoyed spending his free time at Peddlin Pig in Boone, NC where he made many friends. Ellis loved to ride his Harley Davidson and to spend time going to bike events and places. To know Ellis was to love him, he had a way of making a lasting impression on all who were a part of his life and was an overall joy to be around. He will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of his life.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Kelly and Dessie Roark Osborne; Milton and Rachel (Lewis) Price. His aunts Beatrice Price, Queen Grubb, Lena Ball, Iva Lea Hodge and Faye Roark. His uncles Rex Osborne, Harry L. Osborne, Ray Osborne, Fred Price, Paul Price, Glen Price, Cecil Price, Burt Price, and Dwight Price.

He is survived by his sons Randall Osborne and wife Katy of Deep Gap, Trever Osborne of Boone, and Bryan Osborne of Boone. One brother Gary K. Osborne and wife Linda Osborne of Creston and one sister Bernadene O. Wills and husband Mike of Mountain City, TN. One grandson Landen Osborne of Deep Gap. Two nephews Gary Wills and wife Liza and Jeff Banks and wife Joni. Two nieces Amy W. McLaughlin and husband Josh and Melissa Banks, Three great neices Karleigh McLaughlin, Brenna Banks Potter and husband Martin, and Miranda Banks. One great nephew Jax McLaughlin.

Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM with a funeral service, officiated by Anthony Roark, to be held at 2:00 PM in the chapel at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at the Osborne Family Cemetery 1546 Rock Creek Road, Creston, NC

Robert Hopkins Cook

December 28, 1933 – November 22, 2024

Robert Hopkins Cook, of Boone NC, just shy of his 91st birthday passed away November 22nd, 2024 of natural causes.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of 66 years, children Rebecca and Jake, along with too many friends and family to list who will miss him dearly.

Bob Cook spent 21 honorable years in the US navy and afterwards he passionately continued his service by volunteering numerous hours, months and years as someone who supports veterans in need.

In Memoriam:

“Sunset and evening star, and one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, when I put out to sea, but such a tide as moving seems asleep, too full for sound and foam, when that which drew from out the boundless deep turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, and after that the dark!. And may there be no sadness of farewell, when I embark: for tho from out our bourne of Time and Place the flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face when I have crossed the bar.” – Tennyson

We will miss you dearly Bob; Strong winds and blowing seas!!

Shirley Ann Fields

Sep 8, 1935 – Nov 19, 2024

Shirley Ann Caraway Fields, age 89, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, North Carolina.

She was born on September 8, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Granville Earl Caraway and the late Rosa Lee Cook Caraway.

Shirley had a brother, Finn Caraway and a sister, Mary Caraway. She graduated from Cranberry High School and was a life-long resident of Avery County. Shirley married Phillip James Fields on July 16th, 1955, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2010.

Shirley was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, enjoyed making shrubbery trips with her late husband, Phillip, and going to see live bluegrass music. She enjoyed reading books on history, fishing with her sons, crossword puzzles, and playing Scrabble.

Shirley and Phillip had two sons, Timothy “Tim” Fields and the late Davy Len Fields. She later welcomed into the family, and became Mom to, Ruth Pope and Jacqueline Kirby, whom she loved dearly.

Shirley, known always as Mamaw, will be most remembered for her faith in Christ, her sharp sense of humor, and her deep love for her family.

She is survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren:

Grandson Bradley James Fields and girlfriend Whitney Hope Blankenbeckler; Granddaughter Casey Elizabeth Moretz and husband Shane Steven Moretz; Great-grand daughter Bailey Elizabeth Dodds; Grandson Matthew Spencer Fields and wife Kari Natasha Cornett; Granddaughter Amanda Nicole Nadeau and husband Stephen Paul Nadeau; Grandson Daniel Len Fields and partner Meagan Marie Stelchook and great-granddaughter Jade Eleanora Fields; Granddaughter Ashly Ann Wilson and husband Bryan Derek Wilson and great-grandson Everett Rowan Wilson; Grandson Davy Jeffrey Fields

Graveside services for Shirley will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in the Elk Park Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating. All who knew her are invited to attend.



