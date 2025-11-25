Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 25th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Frances Lee (Whitlock) Reed

January 12, 1950 ~ November 16, 2025

Frances Lee Whitlock Reed, age 75, passed away peacefully. Born in Bexar County, Texas, to parents Bobby Raye Whitlock and Alyne Liona Shown, she grew up with a vibrant and creative

spirit that carried throughout her life.



Frances had a deep love for the arts, crafts, and jewelry, always finding joy in creating and imagining. For many years she was a devoted housewife and cared for her family. She worked at Walmart for six years after moving from California where she sold furniture, a role that allowed her to connect with people which is something she truly cherished. Frances enjoyed meeting new friends, sharing meals, and spending treasured time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Alyene Whitlock, and her husband, Darrell Reed.



Frances is survived by her son, Kevin Glen Reed and wife Virginia Jenny Reed; sister, Tommie Whitlock; brother, Robert Michael Whitlock; nephew, Barrett Whitlock; niece Michelle Fueston; and cousin, Sue VanGosen who will continue to carry her memory forward.



Services for Frances will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be made to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Hazel Mae (Colvard) Aldridge

March 12, 1934 ~ November 16, 2025

Hazel C. Aldridge, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 16,2025 at her home in Vilas, NC. She was surrounded by her loving children. She was born March 12, 1934 in Boone, NC to the late Rev. Earl Colvard and Onie Hayes Colvard.

In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband Ralph Avery Aldridge, brothers, Edward Colvard, Rev. Henry Colvard, Junior Colvard, Bobby Colvard, Howard Colvard, and Carl Colvard; sisters, Northa West, Mary Triplett; grandson, Keith Aldridge; son in law, Jerry Cox.

Hazel retired from Shadowline Inc., as an Inspector after 31 years in December 1999. She then went to work at the Comfort Suites of Boone as the Breakfast Attendant for 23 years. She made many special friends that were guests of the hotel, who continued to call, write and visit after her retirement in March of 2023 at 89 years old. She loved her job and working. She also enjoyed canning and freezing her own fresh vegetables and fruits. She loved having a summer garden and flowers when she was able. She mostly loved doing things, cooking and baking for her children.

Mrs. Aldridge is survived by her two sons, Richard Aldridge (Janie) of Vilas; Kenneth Aldridge of Boone; two daughters, Janet A. Cox of Sparta, NC; Carolyn Aldridge (Rick Bradshaw) of Fleetwood, NC; two grandsons, Kevin Aldridge (Kristy) of West Jefferson, NC, Chad Cox (Hailey) of Sparta, NC; one granddaughter, Wendy Whaley of State Road, NC; six great- grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amorem/Hospice of the High Country, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or Westview Baptist Church Cemetery, 692 NC Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607 Boone, NC

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Bibleway Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, 964 George Wilson Road, Boone, NC. Officiating the services are Rev. Michael Greene, Rev. Mike Townsend, Rev. Max West. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00. Graveside to follow the funeral service at the Westview Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Aldridge family.

Catherine Tester

October 27, 1955 ~ November 22, 2025

Mrs. Catherine Edmisten Tester, 70, of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, the Bethel community, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 22, 2025 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born October 27, 1955 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Baker and Leta Mae Dishman Edmisten.

Catherine loved, treasured and always supported her family, and rarely missed any sports activities that her grandchildren participated in. She was a Charter member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she cherished her church family, her Sunday School Class and teaching Bible School. She retired after 30 years from the Watauga County Health as the Deputy Registrar. After retirement, she and her husband, L. D. constructed a greenhouse they named Catherines’ Plants and Flowers to sell flowers and vegetables to the public.

Catherine is survived by her husband, L. D. Tester; son, Brian Tester and wife, Lindsey, and daughter, Myra Harper and husband, Jeff, all of Boone; sister, Marilyn Stanley and husband Mike, of Vilas and brother, John Edmisten and wife Sybil, of Sugar Grove; three grandchildren, Avery, Eliza Madison and Ellington Tester; and special friend, Shirley Ward.

Funeral services for Catherine Tester will be conducted Wednesday afternoon November 26, 2025 at 2 o’clock at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Hull, Rev. Daniel Lawrence and Rev. Rev. Bradley Swift. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Ministry, in care of Tom Lawrence, 774 John Shell Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tester family.

Lucy Yates Dowell

January 7, 1943 – November 19, 2025

Lucy Yates Dowell age 82, of Deep Gap passed away Wednesday November 19, 2025, at her home.

Lucy was born January 7, 1943, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Jessie Willard Yates and Pearlie Presnell Yates.

Lucy retired from Shadowline. She was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church and attended until she was unable due to health. Lucy loved to cook and feed everyone. No one left her table hungry.

She is survived by her husband of almost sixty years, Ronnie Dowell of the home, one daughter Patsy Dowell of Baltimore, Maryland, three sisters Ruth Watson of Taylorsville, North Carolina, Linda Richie of Mocksville, North Carolina and Pansy Rimmer of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, Lona Woodring, Dana Farmer and Jeanie Rowan.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by three brothers Baxter, Bynum “Bud” and James “Jay Yates and one sister Leola Watson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice for the care they provided, especially nurse Holley Hollars, music therapist Sarah Sohlberg and CNA’s Amanda, Chelsea, Katie and Trish.

A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday November 22, 2025, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Jody Griffin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or food the family request that memorials be made to Medi Home Hospice 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph “Joe” Paul Woodring

June 18, 1991 – November 23, 2025

Boone, NC- Joseph “Joe” Paul Woodring, age 34, of Boone, died Sunday, November 23, 2025, in Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother Amy Dugger of Butler, Tennessee; his father Paul Woodring, two sisters, Hannah and husband Austin of Logan Gap, North Carolina and Destany Bennett of Johnson City, Tennessee; his maternal grandmother Gerleen Dugger of Butler, Tennessee and his paternal grandmother, Tempie Woodring of Boone; aunts Judy Osborne and husband Dean of Zionville, North Carolina; Vicky Turner and husband Chester of Butler, Tennessee; Carolina Tester of Butler, Tennessee and Trish Miller (Richie) of Boone; uncles Roger Dugger Of Butler Tennessee; Tommy Woodring of Boone and Larry Woodring Of Boone; special cousins Jennifer Dugger and Daniel Acetta of Butler, Tennessee; Travis Osborne and wife Debbie of Zionville, North Carolina; Davis Tester and wife Kaila and their daughter Alleanah of Mountain City, Tennessee; Allen Tester and wife Alisha of Valley Forge, Tennessee; Blake Dugger and wife Macy and their sons Carson and Waylon Ethan and Grayson Miller, Regina Painter and Allan Mast.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Kenneth Dugger, his paternal grandfather Howard Woodring, his uncle’s Keven and Jeff Dugger and Cousin Justin Accetta.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday November 26, 2025, at Hopewell Community Church Cemetery. Pastor David Copper will officiate.

The body will lieu in state at the funeral home Tuesday from 1:00 until 5:00, so family and friends may pay their respect.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry “Mike” Michael Hardy

January 30, 1953 – November 23, 2025

Jerry Michael “Mike” Hardy, age 72, of Foscoe passed away Sunday November 23, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born January 30, 1953, in Watauga County. The son of the late Rex Hardy and Emma Irene Church Hardy.

Mike was a Graduate of Watauga High School Class of 1971 and proud of it. A huge Alabama Football fan and loved the color Crimson Red! A “Jack of all trades”, finishing carpenter and wood worker, and in his mind, he encountered no problem that didn’t have a solution. He had many lifelong friends who he enjoyed talking to on a weekly basis.

He retired from building homes in 2018 after working for Dave Shook, then himself and then Larry Norris and lived a great retired life until he decided he wanted to go back to work and found employment at the Watauga County Sanitation Foscoe Container Sight. He loved that job and the community he helped. When his earthly body started to get sick, he often worried and wondered if he’d get to return to work and see all his friends he had made there.

For the past 5 months he was cared for by his daughter and son in law, Mitzi and Douglas Mast, in their home until the time came when he was no longer needed on this earth. Our Lord knew his poor; tired soul couldn’t go on any longer and he passed away peacefully and with a good death at Watauga Medical Center in the early hours of Sunday November 23.

He will be greatly missed.

Psalm 25:9: “The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach his way “.

He is survived by one daughter Mitzi Hardy and Doug Mast of Elk Park; two sons Daniel Shook of Prescott, Arizona and Vergil Hardy of Foscoe; three brothers, Arville Hardy and wife Carolyn of Purlear; Harold Hardy and wife Kalyn of Deep Gap and Roland Hardy and wife Cathy of West Jefferson; three grandchildren Michaela Church of Charlotte; Micah Mast and Asa Mast of Elk Park.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday November 26, 2025, at Beech Valley Baptist Church. Pastor Arville Hardy and Pastor Tim Bunten will officiate.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Wayne Brewer

December 22, 1953 – November 16, 2025

Charles Wayne Brewer was called home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2025 after an extended illness.

Wayne was born on December 22, 1953 in Newland, North Carolina, the place he called home his whole life.

The son of Lucy Brewer Howell and Ralph Biddix, he was also brother to Linda and, later, a younger brother Bill.

He was raised by his grandmother, affectionately known as Ma Brewer, in a home on the shore of the Toe River. Wayne attended Avery County High School, where he met Theresa Sue Gregory when she was 14 years old. He fell in love and never wavered. The high school sweethearts became lifelong partners when they married in 1975.

The two settled in a house behind “the yellow house” where Wayne was raised. He took odd jobs including working the local ski slopes and a stint as a butcher before starting a yard service in nearby Banner Elk-a precursor to what would be his 40-plus year career in landscaping. Back in Newland, Wayne and Terry added to their family with the birth of daughter Eva Marie on March 10, 1978.

In 1985, Wayne started Mountaineer Landscaping, and his wife joined the business in 1991. Wayne had a keen eye and was renowned for his designs of waterfalls and other water features. The company’s garden center became a fixture on Highway 105.

The family grew again with the birth of Gregory on September 20, 1995. He would eventually join the family business.

Though Wayne often claimed all he knew was work, he had a tremendous heart for missions. The family took many mission trips to Zapato, Mexico, and he also took part in missions in Africa and Jamaica. A long-time member of Crossnore Baptist Church and one of its deacons, Wayne’s generosity was a great testament to his Christian beliefs.

Always willing to offer people a second chance, he frequently employed troubled young people who needed a fresh start. A good-natured friend and neighbor, he was full of encouragement and frequently shared humorous stories that earned smiles and laughter.

Later in life, he became Pops to his five grandchildren. He enjoyed their visits to his hometown and sharing traditions like the Wooly Worm Festival and Fourth of July Frog-Jumping Contest.

Wayne is survived by his wife Terry; his children, Eva (Justin) and Greg; and Eva’s children, Dillon, Reese, Elyssa, Ethan and Asher. He also leaves behind his older sister Linda Teaster (Ronnie), younger brother Bill Brewer (Karen), half-brothers Dave Biddix (Cheryl), John Biddix, Mike Biddix, Rick Howell and half sister Brenda Howell. He is preceded in death by his mother Lucy Howell and father Ralph Biddix as well as his beloved grandmother, Ma Brewer. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and long-time friends will miss his warmth, goodness and twinkling blue eyes.

A celebration honoring Wayne’s life will be at Crossnore First Baptist Church on Saturday, November 22 , 2025 with visitation starting at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brewer Family by visiting our website www.rsfh net

The care of Wayne and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland

Mamie Helen Luther

July 5, 1942 – November 17, 2025

Mamie C. Luther age 83 of Linville North Carolina died Monday, November 17, 2025 in the same home she was born in surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born July 5, 1942, one of nine children born to Dick and Delana Cooke of Linville, North Carolina.

She graduated from Newland high school and was always a fixture at the class reunions. Mamie worked at Baxter’s labs in North Cove for 12 1/2 years before resigning in 1986 to pursue other interests. In 1985 she met the love of her life, Tony Luther while waiting tables at the Old Mountain Top restaurant in Pineola from then on the two were inseparable. They married on October 13, 1990 and spent 35 years together through thick and thin always by each others side.

Mamie was proceeded in death by her parents, Dick and Elena Cooke; brothers, Lee and George; sisters, Martha, Lillian, Jan and Peggy .

She is survived by her husband, Tony of the Home; one brother, David and wife Moni of the Hughes community; one sister, Linda of Pineola. She is also survived by her children, Mitchell Banner, and his wife Sharon of Linville; one daughter, Vanessa, and her husband Jerry of Burlington; one stepson, Tony Douglas Luther of Newland and wife Lisa; five grandchildren, Brandon Hodges of Aurora, Colorado, Brandy Hooper and Cassie Dalton all of Burlington, BJ Ochoa and Joe Hensley of Asheville, North Carolina; and six great grandchildren.

Services for Mamie Luther will be held Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church with visitation starting at 5 PM. Services will start at 6 PM. A meal will be provided by the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church for the family and friends following the services.

Memorials are requested to be made to the Shriners hospitals for children or to the Linville evangelical Methodist Church.

A graveside services will be held at a later date.

Leslie Karen Phillips

April 20, 1970 – November 21, 2025

Leslie Karen Phillips passed away on Friday, November 21, 2025 at the Smoky Ridge Health and Rehab Facility in Burnsville, NC. She was born very early on the morning of April 20, 1970, at Garrett Memorial Hospital, in Crossnore, NC. From her first breath to her last, she was a force-of-nature. She embodied a complex mixture of intellect, wit, creativity, kindness, boldness, and strong spirit. Most of Leslie’s adult life was spent elsewhere; but Avery County was always “home” to her.

Leslie was preceded in death by: Paternal grandparents, Ossie and Elijah Phillips; Maternal grandparents, Gloria and James Phillip Young; parents, Diana Young and Bill (William) Phillips, who were her best friends and strongest advocates. Also preceding Leslie in death was her most cherished friend, Chip (Georgann) Daniels Fields.

Leslie is survived by: Maternal aunt and uncle, Vicki and Kenny Caraway; paternal aunt and uncle, Janice and Richard Phillips. 1st cousins: Ben Wise (Jennifer), Christy Phillips Clark (Nathan), and Richie Phillips (Meghan). 2nd cousins: Arlin Wise, Taylor Phillips, and Braydon Johnson.

As a child, Leslie’s artistic abilities quickly surfaced. She loved to draw and paint. She learned the art of weaving-by-hand, on large looms, through the tutelage of her grandmother, Ossie, who was a master weaver. Leslie loved animals and always wanted everyone to have a cat!

Leslie’s artistic talents were exceptional. She completed her senior year of high school and graduated from the N.C. School for the Arts. Mental illness sent Leslie’s life on a different trajectory than her peers. She learned to take each day at a time, appreciate those helping her and protecting her, and the good things about that day. Despite so many challenges, Leslie was environmentally, socially, and spiritually engaged, articulate, and passionate. She was always engaged with her family.

Leslie was able to forge friendships with so many through her accepting nature; and was grateful for those who treated her with empathy and respect. She paid kindness forward.

A celebration of Leslie’s life will be held on Saturday, December 6, at 11 am, at Fletcher Presbyterian Church, 1578 Cow Camp Road, Newland, NC. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Avery County Department of Social Services, Adult Protective Services social worker, Chanda McCoury and her previous social worker, Sherry Mashburn; RHA Health Services, Asheville ACTT Team; and to the staff of Smokey Ridge Health and Rehab, for their endless acts of care and support given to Leslie and on her behalf.

The care of Leslie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.