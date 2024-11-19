Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 19, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Carolyn Eugenia (Crowe) Moore

June 14, 1935 ~ October 11, 2024

Carolyn Eugenia Crowe Moore, 89, of Boone, NC, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

on Friday, October 11, 2024 after a period of declining health.



Born June 14, 1935, to Earl and Lula Powell Crowe in Los Angeles, CA, Carolyn received her Master of Arts in Health and Physical Education from Appalachian State University. Carolyn taught physical education and coached girls’ basketball at Cove Creek High School and later moved to Watauga High School when it opened. Upon the opening of Hardin Park School, Carolyn began teaching PE there where she remained until her retirement.



Carolyn was an avid golfer and served as the past president of the Ladies Golf Association at

Boone Golf Club. She was also the owner/operator of the 105 Flea Market.



In addition to her parents and her husband, James “Jim” Halys Moore, she was preceded in

death by infant daughter, Catherine Frances Moore. She was also predeceased by her sister, Rachel

Crowe Yancey, and a brother, Earl Douglas Crowe.



Carolyn is survived by her sons, James “Martin” Moore (Kathy) of Blowing Rock, NC and Morgan

Halys Moore of Boone, NC. She is also survived by her granddaughters Danielle Moore-Thomas (Russell Kaufman-Pace) of Blowing Rock, NC and Leah Maureen Moore of Bastrop, TX. Additionally, she is survived by a brother, Jim Crowe; niece Marcey Y. Dunlap; and nephew, Brad Yancey; nieces, Tamara Moore and Tina Moore Ashby.



A private entombment was held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at Mount Lawn Memorial

Park and Gardens in Boone, NC. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday,

November 16, 2024 with receiving friends at 1:00 pm and service beginning at 2:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC.



The family respectfully requests no food or flowers, but suggests donations to the Mount Lawn

Cemetery Association, PO Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Hardin Park School PE program or the

Watauga High School sports program.

Online condolence may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral home and Crematory is serving the Moore family.

Hattie Mae Presnell

February 20, 1931 – November 12, 2024

Hattie Mae Presnell age 93 of Banner Elk passed away Tuesday November 12, 2024, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born February 20, 1931, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Gold Gilbert Hicks and Sara Harmon Hicks.

She is survived by her husband Bennie Presnell of Banner Elk, one son, Jeffery Presnell and wife Karen of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and one daughter, Lisa Tafoya and husband Jesse of Banner Elk, ten grandchildren, Calvin Presnell and wife Holly, Carrie White and husband Don, Mathew Presnell and fiancée Ashley, Luke Presnell and wife Rosemary, Hunter Presnell,and wife Bralyn, Sallie Presnell and fiancée Carson Stewart, Bobby Winkler and wife Carey, Adam Winkler and Cheyenne Presnell and husband Josh, two brothers, Jerry Hicks and Orville Hicks and wife Sylvia and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, Billy Presnell one daughter-in-law, Teresa Presnell, five brothers Hazel Hicks, Charlie Hicks, Willis Hicks, Bobby Hicks, and John Hicks, three sisters Frances Presnell, Nancy Austin and Mary Jean Presnell.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday November 17, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Farm Cemetery. Reverend Curtis Presnell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Grace Miller

January 19, 1939 – November 12, 2024

Mary Grace Miller, 85, passed away to go to her Heavenly home on November 12th, 2024.

Grace was born to Rom and Alice Potter on January 19th, 1939. She grew up on a farm in legendary Tamarack also known to most, as Pottertown. She grew up in a family of 15 with her being one of the oldest of 13 children. She then moved to Meat Camp after meeting her love, Charles Franklin Miller, which they married in 1955.

Grace loved life. She loved being outside whether it be planting flowers, gardening, bird watching/animal watching, creating a beautiful yard or just front porch sitting while drinking her coffee. She was a real Farm girl. She knew how to grow anything and everything while also knowing how to preserve it. Grace was also an exceptional cook and knew how to own the kitchen. Everything she made was made with love and made from scratch. Her Sawmill Gravy and scratch made biscuits were famous among the family. She truly loved spending time in the kitchen while feeding her loved ones and teaching them. She not only shared her kitchen talents, but she also shared all the stories…she loved to share her life experiences. You would hear her talk about how much times have changed, her memories of those special trips to town, how she spent time with her parents and her family history. Outside of her wonderful stories, she also loved to make old things new again. She loved to go thrifting and go to Flea Markets to find hidden treasures which she would want to share with her family. When visiting with her, you would leave with something in your hand to take and cherish whether it be a piece of jewelry, a Knick knack, a basket or some candy. She would always say “I’ll fix it, a little glue will fix anything”. She made everything beautiful and could always see the beauty and potential in everything and everyone which is why she made the world a better place.

Grace also loved her animals. She loved cats whether they be her own or a stray. She would make sure they were always welcomed at her house and fed. She treated them just like family.

Everyone who met her, absolutely loved her and she always spoke highly of everyone. She never had anything negative to say about anyone…beautiful soul.

Grace was strong in her Faith, independent, always joking, full of life, enlightened all situations and her smile was one that would that light up a room. She was the perfect Mom who raised 9 children, Wife, Grandma and Friend to many. Her greatness, beauty and strength will always be remembered.

Grace loved the song “Go Rest High on that Mountain” and now she is resting High on that Mountain watching over us. Our Forever Angel.

Mary Grace Miller is survived by her children Sylvia Coffey, Bernice Potter, Ralph (Diann) Miller, Johnny (Janet) Miller, Louise Greer, Jane Miller, Peggy Miller, Dale (Annette) Miller. In addition to 28 Grandkids, 52 Grand Children and a great number of Great, Great Grandchildren, and her brothers and sister, James Potter of Meat Camp, Elithe Little, of Lansing, Zelma Ray Miller of Todd, Beatrice (Jesse), Millan of Crumpler, Butler (Shelia) Potter of Todd, Mary Ruth Potter of Lansing and Rachael Potter of Crumpler

Mary Grace Miller is preceded in death by her husband Charles Franklin Miller, her parents Rom and Alice Potter, her bothers Sam Potter, Luther Potter, Paul Potter, her sisters Louise Canter, Emmernell Parsons, her daughter Irene Miller, infant children Charles and Dorene Miller, her great granddaughters Ashley Miller and Chelsea Potter, Son-in-laws James Coffey, Ted Potter and Mike Greer.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday November 17, 2024, at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Reverend Sonny Younce will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 until 6:00, at the residence, 4684 Meat Camp Road, Todd.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Max Moody

October 19, 1941 – November 13, 2024

Larry Max Moody age 83 of Blowing Rock passed away November 13, 2024, Watauga Medical Center.

He was born October 19, 1941, in Watauga County a son of the late Max R. Moody and Jewel Coffey Moody.

He is survived by his best friend, Carlene Moody of Blowing Rock, one aunt Betty Coffey of Blowing Rock, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a daughter Kristi Moody.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, November 18, 2024, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Gordon Noble officiating.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Blowing Rock Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reta Hodges Greene

January 30, 1949 – November 13, 2024

Reta Hodges Greene age 75 of Fleetwood passed away Wednesday November 13, 2024, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1949, in Watauga County. She was retired from Appalachian State University and was a member of Mount Paran Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Brice Greene of Fleetwood; one daughter, Luray Rominger and husband Kevin of Deep Gap; one son, Kevin Greene and wife Heather of Deep Gap; one sister, Pat Rhymer and husband Kenneth of Boone and five grandchildren, Will DeJonge, Ryan DeJonge, Kacie Rominger, Jesse Rominger and Maddox Greene.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pansy Hodges.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, November 17, 2024, at Mount Paran Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Rick Cornejo and Reverend Sherrill Wellborn will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Mount Paran Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise Wallace Brown

January 24, 1934 – November 15, 2024

Louise Wallace Brown, aged 90, of Trade, Tennessee passed away peacefully on November 15, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Born on January 24, 1934, Louise was faithful to her Lord Jesus Christ throughout her life. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church in Trade, TN

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burl Brown; her parents, Roy and Dorothy Riddle Wallace; brothers Bill Wallace and Lee Wallace; sisters Lois Wallace Eastridge-Greer and Pauline Wallace; and nephews Doug and Harold Eastridge; and Wayne Wallace.

Louise’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Sharon Brown King of Trade, TN; granddaughter Amber Oliver Stern and her husband, Caleb, of Foscoe, NC; great-granddaughters Lila and Myra Stern; sister Sue Pleasent and her husband, Truett, of Butler, TN; brother Larry Wallace and his wife, Margaret, of Mountain City, TN; brother-in-law Mack Brown of Mountain City; and nephews Terry, Kerry Len, Barry, and Scott Wallace; and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the Wallace-Brown Cemetery in Trade, TN, on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11 am, with Pastor Derick Wilson officiating.

The family kindly requests no food or flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Spencer Church

September 17, 1939 – November 16, 2024

Linda Spencer Church age 85 of Fleetwood passed away Saturday November 16, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lois Andrews

Jun 11, 1959 – Nov 11, 2024

Lois Donnell Andrews, age 65, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC.



Lois was born on June 11, 1959 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert David Andrews and the late Berdie Hollifield. She was a homemaker and member of the holiness church.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert David Andrews; mother, Berdie Mae Hollifield; brothers, David Andrews, Robert Andrews; sister, Joyce Danner.



Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Laura Andrews of Newland, NC.



Interment will be in the New Hopewell Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Smoky Ridge Assisted Living.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Andrews family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Saylah Wren Hoilman

Nov 11, 2024 – Nov 11, 2024

Our precious daughter Saylah Wren Hoilman was placed in the arms of Jesus on Monday Nov 11th, 2024, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. She weighed 7lbs 9.5oz and was 21 inches long.



Saylah is deeply loved by her parents Cody & Amber Hoilman, her siblings, Pearson & Baylor Hoilman. Her paternal grandparents Paul & Brenda Clark and Teddy Hoilman. Great grandparents Ted & Brenda Hoilman.



Her maternal grandparents Randy and Patsy Potter, Aunt and Uncle Miranda and Josh Stoeltzing and cousins Parker and Sullivan. Maternal Great grand mother Wanda Potter.



The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Saylah Hoilman on Sunday, November 17th, 2024, at 3pm at Crossnore First Baptist Church with Rev’s Cody Hoilman and Ethan Greene officiating. A time to support the family and receive friends will be immediately following the service. Interment will be at Mt Victory Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church Newland, NC. To construct a new cemetery on Mt Victory. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family at codyhoilman@hotmail.com. The care of Saylah and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

