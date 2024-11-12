Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 12, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Everett Lanson “Bill” Plyler

January 11, 1934 ~ November 6, 2024

Everett Lanson “Bill” Plyler, age 90, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024. Born on January 11, 1934, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Roman Vinon and Dorothy S Plyler. He is survived by his younger sister, Dottie Conger, and stepmother, Mary Lewis, and many beloved cousins. Bill was known for his unwavering love of family and steadfast commitment to Christ.





A man of few words, Bill was deeply passionate about many things in life. He found joy in studying the Scriptures, praying, fishing, bird watching, and all things outdoors. He was likewise very committed to learning Spanish, and taught ESL with his wife for many years. He also cherished fellowship with his Mount Vernon Sunday School Class, and had a special fondness for pork barbecue, pound cake, and blueberry pie. He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering at NC State, and a master’s degree at the University of Virginia. He was employed for 20 years at the Environmental Protection Agency in Research Triangle Park.



Above all on earth, Bill faithfully loved his wife, Jan, with whom he shared 61 beautiful years of marriage. After her passing in 2021, he missed her endlessly, finding comfort in the hope of reuniting with her in the Lord’s presence.



He is survived by his three children:1)Laura and her husband Ted, along with their six children—Thomas and his wife Jacqueline; Mary Elizabeth and her husband Zack, and their son James; John Paul; Joseph; Patrick; and Robert; 2)Lance and his wife Melissa, and their three children —Jonathan and his wife Lauren; Grace and her husband Jesse, and their two children, Skylar and Ezra; and Jack; and 3)Ann and her lifetime friend Rosann.



A graveside funeral service will be held on November 9th at St. Marks Cemetery in Claremont, North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse in Bill’s memory.

Janet Adele Axford Foster

December 9, 1927 – October 20, 2024

Janet Adele Axford Foster died peacefully in her home on October 20, 2024 following an extended illness. She was born December 9, 1927 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was the beloved only daughter of Vincent and Eloise Clark Axford. Her early childhood years were spent in several southeast cities. When she was 14 her family settled in Huntington, West Virginia where she graduated with honors from Huntington High School before attending William and Mary College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with degrees in economics and accounting. She then earned graduate degrees in economics and accounting from Marshall University. Her family and friends loved to tease that she must also have earned an honorary MD because she doggedly researched her every ailment before regularly presenting her diagnoses and treatment plans to her physicians.

In 1958 she met a handsome and charming young British gentleman by the name of Clifford Stanley Foster… who would become the love of her life. They were married that same year and enjoyed 58 years of adventure together. Their married life began in High Point, North Carolina but soon afterward they moved to Camden, South Carolina where they established a long and happy partnership as co-managers of Springdale Hall Club. For 30 blissful years they hosted, entertained, and befriended seasonal guests and members of the international equestrian set. During these happy years, winters were spent in Camden and summers at their home in Blowing Rock NC, where they were also blessed with a large community of dear friends. Mrs Foster became an enthusiastic volunteer librarian at the Blowing Rock public library during their time there.

In 2000, Mr. and Mrs. Foster sold their Blowing Rock property and settled at Brandon Wilde in Evans, GA.

Between 1975 and 2000, Mr. and Mrs. Foster enjoyed regular vacations with Mr. Foster’s brother Bob and his wife Dorothy, enjoying US, Caribbean, British and European destinations. Mrs. Foster expertly planned their itineraries in detail, and they spent many happy times visiting each other’s homes and travelling together.

Mrs. Foster loved her extended British Foster family and remained close to them following her husband’s death. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with them vicariously, playing mahjong, and needlepoint.

She is survived by her nephew, John A.W. Foster and his wife Jane of Woking, Surrey; her niece Hilary Foster Tattershall and husband Philip of Cockermouth, Cumbria; and three grand nephews; Joe, Mark, and Adam.

Mrs. Foster was grateful to Margaret Denniston and Alayna Edwards for their extraordinary care, support and compassion. She was especially thankful and grateful for her devoted caretaker friend, Allison Shellstrom, who lovingly assisted her in her final years.

A memorial service will be held at Brandon Wilde before a private interment in Blowing Rock beside her beloved Cliff.

If desired, memorials may be made to Crossnore Children’s Home, Avery Campus, PO Box 249, Crossnore NC. 28616 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Bel Air Road, Evans, GA 30809.

Wilma Turbyfill Ellis, age 93, from Elk Park, North Carolina passed away, Monday, November 4, 2024 at Stanley Total Living Assisted Care in Stanley, North Carolina.



Wilma Ellis

Jun 11, 1931 – Nov 4, 2024

Born June 11, 1931 in Cranberry Township, Avery County, Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Ada Ward Turbyfill; her husband of 62 years, Charles Ellis; and sisters Helen Johnson, Audry Hamilton, Hilma Tappan, Geraldine Ward, Wanda Phillips, and two brothers Rhonda Turbyfill and Ray Turbyfill.



Wilma is survived by sons David Butch (Treka) Ellis of Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael (Sharon) Ellis of Denver, North Carolina and daughter Ginger (Michael) Hiser of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandsons Jordan (Jenn) of Alexandria, Virginia, David Adam (Brittany) Ellis of Gastonia, North Carolina, Daniel Ellis of Charlotte, North Carolina, granddaughters Ashley (Brandon) Thompson of Albemarle, North Carolina and Amy Ellis(Stephen Disney) of Raleigh, North Carolina; great grandsons Parker Thompson, Henry Ellis and great granddaughter Margot Ellis and step-great granddaughter Vida Disney. She also is survived by one brother John Turbyfill (Gloria) and one sister-in-law, Linda Turbyfill and many nieces and nephews.



Wilma loved working jigsaw puzzles, reading and talking with family and friends. She was a member of the Elk Park Chapter of Eastern Star.



Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Elk Park Christian Church at 11:00. Funeral will be 11:30 at Elk Park Christian Church with burial following the service at Perry Cemetery, Shell Creek, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Elk Park Christian Church Hurricane Relief Fund.

Frances Harriet Banner

Jul 15, 1948 – Nov 6, 2024

Frances Harriet Banner was born on July 15,1948. Frances grew up in Avery County and was crowned the youngest Miss Mountain Laurel in 1964 while attending Newland High School, graduating in 1966. She was a lifelong resident of Newland, NC and remained connected to her community throughout her life. Frances went to be with the Lord on November 06, 2024 at the age of 76.



After completing High School, Frances attended East Tennessee State University and then began her career serving Avery County in the offices of the Avery County Register of Deeds & the Clerk of Court. Beginning in 1991, Frances served on the Avery County School Board for a total of 12 years. Frances found her true calling at Linville Land Harbor where she served as a valued employee for 33 years.

Upon her Retirement she was named Grand Marshal of the July 4th Parade. Frances loved singing and dancing. She was an active member of Victory Baptist Church in Newland, NC where she worshiped with her church family. Fraces’ greatest joy in life was her son Patrick, his wife Bonnie and granddaughter Lily.



Left to cherish her memory is her beloved son R. Patrick Banner and wife Bonnie Shell Banner, granddaughter Lily Banner (Newland), brother Frederick B. Banner Jr. (WA), brother Phillip Banner (Newland),Christine Rudolf (HI), George Banner (HI), Jarrod Banner (Newland), Jamie Banner(Shelby), Samuel Banner (WA), Jason Banner (Newland), Christy Ray (Newland), her lifelong friends Kaye Hughes Greene, Aleta Daniels Fields, Molly Greene Holden and many cousins.



Frances was preceded in death by parents, Frederick B. Banner, Murl Tolley Banner, cousin Lila Jean Braswell Hensley, cousin Sharon Tolley Pitman and dear friend Tobi Ledford.



The family would like to thank cousin Brenda Tolley Duncan(VA) as well as Susan Clark and staff with Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge for their outstanding care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge or Victory Baptist Church Newland.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12pm on Saturday, November 16,2024 at Crossnore First Baptist Church (220 Crossnore Drive, Crossnore, NC).

