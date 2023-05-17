Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 17, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Annie Mae Hicks

1951 – 2023

Annie Triplett Hicks of Triplett, NC died peacefully at Watauga Medical Center and joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on April 30, 2023. She was born July 13, 1951, to the late Gordie and Doyce Triplett in Deep Gap, NC. Also preceding her death are her brothers Morris, Harold, and Mack Triplett.

Ann is survived by her sons Stanley (Claire) of Wilmington and Tommy (Jennifer) of Currie. Her brother Jimmy of Georgia. Grandchildren whom she adored Stan, Chris, Sara, Kaitlyn, Lexi, Sydney, Solomon, and Gannon. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren she was so proud of.

Ann was born in Deep Gap, NC where she lived for many years. She attended Watauga High School. Ann worked many years at Watauga Agriculture Department where she would help teach others to learn how to live better lives. She was the best cook and knew how to love her family and friends. She loved the Lord Jesus and happily shared that love with others.

Ann loved gospel music, painting, and reading but most of all she loved family and friends gathering for great food and coffee and fellowshipping with all the people she loved most. Anyone who came to visit knew there would be a fresh pot of coffee and a table full of amazing food. Everyone always felt loved at Ann’s house.

A graveside celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Simmons Family Cemetery in Triplett. The family would like to thank everyone for your love and prayers for Ann as well as the family during this time.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

Virginia Paul

Monday, May 1, 2023

Virginia Marie Paul, age 96, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home on Hardaman Circle, in Boone, NC. Born October 2, 1926, in Magnolia, New Jersey, Gini was the eldest of two daughters of Paul and Dorothy Palmer. She grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ, and attended Haddon Heights High School, where she met her husband, John (Jack) Paul. Gini and Jack had four children–John, Richard, Sheryl, and Andrew—and they spent time living in Barrington, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Dunedin, FL, before moving to Boone.

Gini was a loving wife and mother, who was very focused on her family. She was a thoughtful person who loved reading and learning, especially in the areas of health and spirituality. She loved to explore different beliefs, schools of thought, and cultural styles, and she was a passionate artist and musician. Gini also had a great sense of humor and was often playful and mischievous. While in Dunedin, she studied astrology and would do in-depth astrological charts for family and friends. In addition, she spent time as a real estate agent there. In later years, Jack and Gini traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, learning about the history and traditions of other areas.

Gini is survived by a large and growing family, including her sons, daughter, and their spouses: John and Jan Paul, Rik Paul and Debi Albeyta, Sherri and Jim Nicholls, and Andrew. Also surviving is her sister, Judy Blanchard; nine grandchildren and their spouses, including Tara Paul and Amanda Lynn-Paul, Luke and Chelsea Nicholls, Matt and Kerri Nicholls, Dustin and Tanya Nicholls, Heather and Justin Tillery, Tami Petrea, Nathan Paul, Maryn Paul, and Maria Paul; 15 great-grandchildren, including William and Ryan Hampton, Nicholas and Kathryn Petrea; Taylor, Levi, and Maizie Nicholls; Mathew and Daniel Nicholls; Kahlyn and Kolton Nicholls; Rose, Charlotte and Lucy Tillery; and Hunter Lynn-Paul. She is also survived by her sister’s son and daughter, Robert and Jenny Sullivan, and many relatives in Jack’s family.

In addition to her parents, Gini was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and a nephew, Chris Sullivan.

To honor Gini’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone in need.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Alvin Charles Stanbery

1939 – 2023

Alvin Charles Stanbery, age 83, of Ridge Road, Boone, passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center. Born December 24, 1939 in Watauga County, Alvin was the sixth of seven children of Glenn Wilburn and Vanna Pearl Miller Stanbery. Alvin taught Sunday school at Willowdale Baptist Church while he was a member there. For the last 27 years, he was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Alvin was a quiet man and simple man. Growing up on the family dairy farm instilled in him a strong work ethic. He was a professional long distance truck driver logging millions of miles while driving for Newton Transportation and Zenith Freightliners. After retirement from trucking, he was employed by Watauga County as a truck driver and later as a site attendant.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Cole Stanbery; sons, James Stanbery and wife, Abigale, of Millers Creek and Allen Stanbery and wife, Shannon, of Boone and step-son, Jerry Ward of Creston; five grandchildren, Ashley Davenport and husband, Winston, Brandon Stanbery, Hannah Stanbery, Megan Hodges and husband, John, and Journey Carter and husband, Corey; sisters, Rose Freeman of Springfield, Missouri, Shirley Smith of Granite Falls, and Glenna Hollar and husband, AC, of Boone; sister-in-law, Judy Stanbery of Boone and brother-in-law, Arlton Cole and wife, Harriet, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Schieder and June Parks; brother, Steve Stanbery; and granddaughters, Maggie and Molly Stanbery.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 2:00PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The family will recieve friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers please consider doing a random act of kindness for someone in need in Alvin’s memory.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Stanbery family.

Robert Peterson

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Robert Victor Peterson, 85, died at home on May 2nd, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Iris Peterson, son Eric Peterson (Annette), daughter Elicka Sparks (Maggie), grandchild Ashley Vrtis (David), and great-grandchild, Bryce Vrtis.

Born September 27, 1937, in Chapman, Kansas, Bob moved with his family to Paola, Kansas when he was two years old. Bob met his wife of 66 years shortly after that when they attended kindergarten together in Paola, and they married on July 1st, 1956, after graduating from Paola High School together. He attended Ottawa University, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Biology, then went on to graduate from Virginia Tech with a Masters in Entomology in 1961. Following his graduation from VT, Bob was commissioned in the US Navy as a Medical Entomologist and served 20 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal for Exceptionally Meritorious Service. During his years of active duty, he was stationed on both coasts in the US and overseas in Okinawa and Naples, Italy. During his Navy career he also completed his PhD in Medical Entomology at Oklahoma State University in 1970. He retired as a Commander in 1981.

After retiring from the Navy, the family moved to Creve Coeur, Missouri where Bob worked for Monsanto. Later, he and Iris moved to Elk Grove, California, where Bob worked for the California Department of Food and Agriculture regulating pesticides. He then moved on to start a lab in partnership with two others testing for pesticide residue on food crops. In 1996, Bob and Iris retired again and moved to Holiday Island, Arkansas, where Bob felt called by God to go back to school as an undergraduate. He earned his Bachelor of Bible and Ministry at Ozark Christian College in 2003 and was ordained as a minister in the Christian Church. He went on to serve churches in Arkansas, Illinois, and Kansas. He then worked for Saint Louis Christian College before finally retiring in 2017. Teaching Bible study was one of his favorite things to do, and he did so until his passing. Bob enjoyed serving the Lord and his family. He also enjoyed golfing.

His final act of service was to donate his organs.

Visitation for Bob will be Wednesday, May 10th, at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone,

North Carolina from 10:00 to 11:00 am, funeral service at 11:00 am. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery (53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, Tennessee).

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ozark Christian College in memory of Bob would be appreciated.

Their mailing address is 1111 North Main Street, Joplin, Missouri 64801 or online at

https://pushpay.com/g/occjoplin.

Linda Coffey

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Linda J. Coffey passed on May 4, 2023 in Boone, North Carolina. She was born January 16, 1943 in Winston Salem, North Carolina to James Darwin Jones and Sarah Gaynell Phillips Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her cousin, Jeannie and Carter Randall and numerous other cousins. Left to cherish her memory is her very special friend, Danny Greene and other friends, Jeri Dotson, Wayne and Suzy Huckel, Levania Fuller, Jim and Vickie Keener.

Robert Denton

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Robert E. Denton, age 95, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home among love ones and incredible caregivers. Born March 13, 1928, he was the son of the late Robert and Margie

Denton. Robert grew up in Zebulon and Louisburg, North Carolina. In 1948 he married his childhood sweetheart, Alice Medlin. After two tours of duty in the Navy, the family lived in Raleigh. The family moved to Boone in 1963 and worked for Appalachian State University. Alice immediately got a job as office manager with Watauga Insurance Agency. In 1979 Robert and Alice opened Denton Insurance Agency. Known for his generosity, humility, and humor, Robert was active in many community and civic organizations and was awarded the 33rd Masonic degree in recognition of his lifetime of service through the Snow Lodge #363. He was a long-time active member of the First Baptist

Church of Boone. Robert is survived by two children and their spouses, Robert E. Denton, Jr., and Rachel Holloway, Alice Elaine and Paolo Scalici, grandchildren: Robert E. Denton, III and wife

Christen and Donald C. Denton and wife Sarah, and Joshua Minton, Casey Minton, Tiffany

Minton and Great Granddaughter Jazmine Cowan.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Boone.

Graveside services For Robert will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Boone, North Carolina.

James Bernard “J.B.” Greene

1936 – 2023

James Bernard ‘J.B.’ Greene, age 86, of Hidden Valley Circle, Boone, passed away Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at his home. Born May 31, 1936 in Watauga County, he was a son of Milton Waitsel and Velma Carroll Greene. J. B. was a long time member of Perkinsville Baptist Church and owned and operated J.B. Greene Heating and Air Conditioning for the past 60 years. After love of family, J.B. enjoyed showing his walking horses in competition and the companionship of his many dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Jones Greene; son, Scott Greene of Boone; grandsons, Chad Kerley and wife, Lisa, of Morganton and Adam Randall and wife, Paige, of Carmel By the Sea, California and great grandson, Kane Randall of Jefferson; and special family member, Clay Jones. He is also survived by his two dogs, Sugar and Honey.

A private family celebration of life service to honor J. B. will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kane Randall Trust Fund, in care of Eggers Law Firm, 737 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Juanita Warren Wilson

December 26, 1925 – May 6, 2023

Juanita went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Glenbridge Heath and Rehabilition. She was 97 years old, born December 26, 1925 “Christmas baby.” She was “The Firstborn” of eleven children to Raymond and Nora Warren born in the Zionvillle community. Juanita was a faithful member to Brushy Fork Baptist Church before entering Glenbridge nursing home in 2005. She was the longest residing patient/resident of 18 years last month at the facility. You could always find her up and down the halls making sure other patients had what they needed. She called her little room “home” and was very content with reading, talking on her phone, visiting with friends dropping in, going through her clothes and shoes or listening to her favorite music. She earned the title and was so proud being called the last “Charter” member living of “The Brushy Fork Home Demonstration Club.” Juanita married her sweetheart Lewis Wilson on August 23, 1943. Lewis would ride his bicycle from Brushy Fork to North Fork in Zionville to come see her.

Juanita was saved and baptized at age 13. Her favorite life verse in the bible was Isaiah 40:31 “But they that wait upon the Lord will renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not be faint.”

She was a shoe clerk at Dancey’s Shoe Store on Kingstreet for years, helping everyone from young and old find the perfect pair of shoes.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Lewis, beautiful daughter Wanda Wilson LaFrage, her parents Raymond and Nora Thomas Warren, brothers: Hal, Bill, Jack, Dale and sisters: Gaye Coffey, Catherine Gilbert and Karen Mask. She is survived by her best and closest friend and sister, Elsie Winebarger of Zionville and brothers: Rev. Edd Warren of Granite Falls and baby brother Steve of Lenoir. She’s also survived by sisters-in-law Libby Warren, Maxine Warren, Mary Warren, Gail Tugman, Evelyn Coffey along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Juanita Wilson will be conducted Wednesday, May 10. The family will receive friends from 1 pm – 3pm at Hampton Funeral chapel with the funeral beginning at 3 pm officiated by her brother Rev. Edd Warren and great nephew Toby Oliver. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Entombment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family respectfully requests no food.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or contributions may be made to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, NC 28607 or in memory of her daughter’s employer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare PO Box 2600 Boone, NC 28607.

The family wishes to thank the many ones who never forgot Juanita while at the nursing home. She was very fortunate and blessed to have weekly cards, letters, visits along with special gifts and sweets to satisfy her sweet tooth throughout her 18 year stay.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pat Ellis Welch

May 15, 1942 – May 6, 2023

Mrs. Pat Ellis Welch, age 80, of Hamptonville, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Born May 15, 1942 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar Franklin and Elma Carmelee Aldridge Ellis and the wife of Jerry Junior Welch to whom they had shared nearly 60 years of marriage.

Pat was a loving and devoted wife to Jerry and wonderful mother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She had a huge heart for others visiting and calling her friends. Pat spent a great deal of time babysitting children and enjoying every minute of it. She will also be remembered as a true diehard UNC Tar Heel basketball fan. Her love of nature, caring for her flowers and birds will always be remembered.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Coffey and two brothers, Tom, and Jack Ellis.

Surviving other than her husband are her two daughters, Melissa Welch Pinnix and husband Roger Pinnix, Jr. of Kernersville, NC: Sonia Welch Shelton and husband Greg Shelton, of Senoia, GA and brother, Terry Ellis of Zionville. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Marissa Shelton of Senoia, GA: Tyler Pinnix and wife Elizabeth of Clemmons, NC and a great-grandson, Carson Pinnix.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Watauga Baptist Church with Pastor Dustin Beane and Pastor Zane Tester officiating. A eulogy will be offered by Timmy Coffey. Burial will follow in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Service in Boone.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC-105, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be sent to the Welch Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Shawn Aldridge

October 10, 1969 – May 4, 2023

Mr. Gary Shawn Aldridge, age 53, of Elk Park, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

At Shawn’s request, there will be no services. He wants everyone to remember him for his love of life and the outdoors.

Online condolences may be sent to the Aldridge Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph Crandell Campbell

December 11, 1937 – May 8, 2023

Joseph Crandell Campbell, age 85, of Blowing Rock passed away Monday May 8, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1937, in Newton County, Georgia, a son of the late Colin Campbell and Margaret Morgan Campbell. During his life time he was an entrepreneur of several business the latest being Hominy Mill Mercantile in Blowing Rock.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Campbell of Blowing Rock, one daughter, Brittney Campbell of Boise, Idaho, two grandchildren, Anna and Andrew, the mother of his daughter, Pam Thomson of Orlando, Florida and a special friend, Frank McClaine.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a daughter, Page Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Human Society, 312 Paws Way Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Linville “Shorty” Ward

July 28, 1927 – May 9, 2023

Linville Paul “Shorty” Ward, age 95, entered into the sweet arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

Shorty was born on July 28th, 1927, the son of the late Robert Lee and Eliza Harmon Ward. He

retired from Vermont American Corporation as an electrician. He was a member of Oak Grove

Baptist Church. He was a loving and kind man who loved and cherished his family. While battling Alzheimer’s disease he was

always happy, joking, and giving thanks to the Lord.

Shorty is survived by two sons, Gary Ward and wife Elaine, Galen Ward and wife Joan, and one

daughter Paula McGlamery and husband Gale. Six Grandchildren Crystal Ward and friend

Charles, Holly Arnold and husband Jason, Aaron Ward, Dusty, Debra, and Diane McGlamery.

Four great grandchildren, Rylee and Jase Ward, Kinslee and Hayden Arnold. One brother,

Tommy Joe Ward and wife Louise, Sister-in-laws Gail Ward, Willrea Trivette, Lennis Snyder, and

Glenda Trivette Hodges and husband Jimmy. Special caregiver Billie Davis. He is also survived

by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Orbie Trivette Ward. Three brothers

Vance and wife Mabel Ward, Clay and wife Hazel Ward, and Robert Bob Ward. One sister, Alma Harmon.

Brother-in-laws/sister-in-laws Nellie and husband Steve Stephens, Blanche and husband David Carter, Dexter Trivette,

Dennis Trivette, and Allen Snyder.

The family would like to thank all his caregivers Pam Harmon, Michelle Henson, Eve Love, Renee

Johnson, Debi Bunting, Judy Carmichael, Dena Comer, Jennifer Hillard, Rebekah Lemons, and

Billie Davis.

A graveside service to honor his life will be held Thursday May 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, in Boone North Carolina. The service will be officiated by Mr. Tony Townsend.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Lee Fulton

January 5, 1937 – May 9, 2023

Donald Lee Fulton, born on January 5, 1937, died peacefully on May 9, 2023. He was preceeded in death by the love of his life, Carol Ann Fulton, their son Don Fulton JR, parents Howard and Esther Fulton, and sister Linda Adams.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam Hagaman, her husband Tim, and three grandchildren. Paul (Taylor), Asa, and Emmaline. He is also survived by brother-in-law Don Adams and niece Kim Williams (Vicki).

Don graduated in 1961 with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology. He played a key role in the Space Shuttle rocket-engine program with Rocketdyne then Boeing and traveled around the world during his 40 + year career. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as

“00-Don” and they spent many hours listening to stories about his travels and exciting career. Don and Carol also travelled extensively over the years and made many new friends on these journeys.

Don and Carol moved from Overland, MO to Southern California in 1961 where they quickly made it their home. In 2003, they purchased a second home in Valle Crucis, NC to spend as much time as possible with their grandchildren. Over the years, “The Farm” was the site of countless family gatherings, days of play, and hanging out. Don made this his full-time home 3 years ago when Carol passed away.

Don will be missed by his family and friends. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Carol and son, Don Jr, in California.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Online condolences may be sent to the Fulton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joshua Alvin Burbage

March 23, 1979 – April 28, 2023

Joshua Alvin “Josh” Burbage, age 44, of Boone passed away Friday April 28, 2023, at his residence in Boone.

Josh was born on March 23, 1979, in Ocala, Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Carmen Turbeville McLean of Boone, his father, Alvin Burbage of Sparr, Florida, five sisters, Monica Burbage Schoenfield and husband Orville of Advance, NC, Venus Burbage of Boone, Anna Turbeville Engle and husband Jake of Boone, and Deedra Humphrey McCullough of Boone, Donna Burbage Walker of Boone; and one brother, Luke Turbeville of Boone. He is also survived by seven nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Burbage, his long time love Chloe Little and his beloved dog Dylan.

Then you cross the Rainbow Bridge, never again to be separated.

Online condolences may be sent to the Burbage family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacob Hunter Holmes

November 2, 1998 – May 13, 2023

Jacob Hunter Holmes, age 24, of Hampstead, NC passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He was born on November 2, 1998 in Boone, NC to Zackary Sutton Holmes and Michael Robbins Owen.

Jacob was raised in Watauga County, NC. He put his heart and passion into everything he did. Jacob was artistic in nature and enjoyed playing guitar. He cared about people and always put everyone first. Jacob loved the mountains, snowboarding, skateboarding, welding, fishing and cars. Most of all, he loved his daughter, family and friends.

Jacob is survived by his father, Zackary Sutton Holmes (Jenny); mother, Michael Robbins Owen (Michael); daughter, Ava Ashley Holmes; girlfriend and mother of Ava, Victoria Shaw; sisters, AnnMarie Owen and Maggie Holmes; maternal grandparents, Judy Joyner Watson, Bill Robbins (Carolyn), and Jay and Marilyn Gibbs; paternal grandparents, Ray and Marsha Holmes, and Lois Owen; aunts and uncles, Kevin Owen, Stephanie Snyder (Steve), Ellen Peterson (Jeremy), Molly Robertson (Brad), Cody Holmes, Sarah Sparks (Travis), Don Watson III (Sandra), and Denise Goudy (Michael); and his beloved dog, Champ.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Don Watson, Jr. and Bertram John Owen III.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Jacob’s daughter, Ava, at this account: paypal.me/Love4AvaAshley.

Online condolences may be sent to the Holmes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Quinn McGowen Funeral Home of Wilmington is in charge of the arrangement and Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the local arrangements.

Carolyn Wall Taylor

June 30, 1936 – May 14, 2023

Carolyn Wall Taylor, age 86, of Boone passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday May 14, 2023.

She was born June 30, 1936, in Forsyth County, NC to James Roy Wall and Alice Pilcher Wall. Carolyn attended Appalachian State Teachers College where she received her masters, and met the love of her live Charlie. She truly made Boone her home, and grew deep roots as she pursued her career and raised her family. Carolyn touched many lives and made her community a better place during her time as an elementary school teacher, and longtime employee at the Boone Chamber of Commerce. Carolyn was an eloquent woman who had a passion for fashion, especially shoes! She enjoyed shopping, baking, spending time at the beach and above all, spending quality time with her friends and family. Carolyn hosted countless card games, holiday parties, and birthday celebrations for her loved ones. She was always showing love and spreading joy through her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and delicious baked goods.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Taylor of Boone, two sons, Scott Taylor and wife Tracy of Boone and Craig Taylor and wife Anna of Clayton, one granddaughter, Emily Saffer and husband Chad Audet of Laurel Springs, four grandsons, Charles Saffer and wife Katie of Deep Gap, Landon Taylor of Asheville, Ethan Taylor of Clayton and Adam Taylor of Clayton, two great-granddaughters, Aurora and Aliza and three great-grandsons, Charlie, Silas and Logan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude towards the staff at medi-home care and hospice for the excellent care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sam Ray Oaks

February 16, 1961 – April 20, 2023

Sammy Ray Oaks, age 62, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Sam was born on February 16, 1961 in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of Shirley Hill Oaks of Hampton, TN and the late Clyde McKinley Oaks.

He recently retired from the Avery County School System where he worked as a custodian for several years. Sam loved his garden and spending time outside, especially walking his dogs and he was an excellent block mason.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Clyde McKinley Oaks; sister, Vickie Stout; brother in law, Bill Goff; and a nephew, Chad Stout.

Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 35 years, Darlene Buchanan Oaks; Son, Josh Oaks of Elk Park, NC; Daughter, Heather (Dylan Greasama) Oaks of Hickory, NC; Brother, Johnny (Teresa) Oaks of Roan Mountain, TN; Three Sisters, Pam (Jerry) Stout of Roan Mountain, TN, Debbie (Ronald) Potter of Roan Mountain, TN, Donna Oaks of Hampton, TN.

Services for Sam R Oaks will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Ingam officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Elk Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the first responders, Avery County EMS and the Doctor and Staff at Cannon Memorial Hospital

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Oaks family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sam and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Russell Lee Gaddy

February 28, 1962 – April 20, 2023

Russell Lee Gaddy age 61 of Linville, NC went home to be with Jesus on April 20th, 2023, and at Cannon Memorial Hospital after a battle with lung and respiratory diseases.

He was born in Canton, Ohio February 28th, 1962 to Ardric Louise Johnson Gaddy of Boone, NC the late Romulus Brown Gaddy, Jr. After the passing of his dad in 1969 he and his mom moved back to Newland, NC in 1970 to be with family.

Russ loved Jesus and attended Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading the Bible, music, spending time with his family and two grandchildren, and also talking with friends on the Ham Radio. He worked at WJTP as a DJ, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville Ridge as a security guard, also at Avery Hardware, New River Building, and Napa as a sales person, and at Newland Elementary for a short time before having to stop due to breathing troubles.

In addition to his dad, he was preceded In death by his first child believing it was a girl we named Rachel Clarrisa. Russ leaves behind to cherish his memory are a wife of 31 years as of May 25th, 2022, Lisa Ann Harmon Gaddy of the home, Son Joshua David Gaddy a wife Alecia Gaddy of Burnsville NC, two precious grandsons Oakley Isaiah and Colten Luke Gaddy that he thought the world of and numerous cousins.

Services for Russell Lee Gaddy will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023at 11:00 am in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Staton and Andy Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the service hour Monday morning at the funeral home.

The Family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS, Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center, and Hospice of the Blue Ridge in Spruce Pine NC.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church or Hospice of the Blue Ridge.

Words of comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gaddy Family by visiting the website at www.rsfh.net

The Care of Russ and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Charles Clark

July 30, 1951 – April 27, 2023

Thomas Charles Clark, age 71, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.



He was born on July 30, 1951, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Jess Jacob Clark and the late Bonnie Hayes Clark.

Charlie was a shrubbery man and retired from the North Carolina Forestry Service where he served as a Shrubbery Inspector. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Linville Masonic Lodge #489 and a very active and supportive member of the Shriners. Charlie was known for driving kids and their parents to the Shriners Hospital. He loved to volunteer and help his friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Bonnie Hayes Clark; Father, Jess Jacob Clark; Three Brothers, Arnold Clark, Allen Clark and his infant brother, John Ralph Clark.

Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory sister, Peggy Jo (Marty) Pavlosky of Sykesville, MD along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services for Thomas Charles Clark will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Hayes and Rev. Ron Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment with Masonic graveside rites will follow in the Tate Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital or Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

Louise Shell

August 1, 1933 – April 28, 2023

Gladys Louise Shell, age 89, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk.



Louise was born on August 1, 1933, in Avery County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William “Alvin” Cable and the late Ruby Hoss Cable.

She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her Father, William “Alvin” Cable; Mother, Ruby Cable; Brother, John Cable.

Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Donna (Lewis) Grindstaff of Minneapolis, NC; Two Brothers, William Cable of Elk Park, NC, Jim Cable of Elk Park, NC; Granddaughters, Jamie Grindstaff; Courtney Grindstaff, Shelby Grindstaff; Grandson, John Grindstaff; several special nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Elk Park Cemetery. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Open Door Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Carver officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Shell family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Louise and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sharon Daniels Rash

March 30, 1951 – April 30, 2023

Sharon Daniels Rash, age 72 Years, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on March 30, 1951, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Arnold Martin Daniels and the late Norma Johnson Daniels.

Sharon graduated in the first graduating class of Avery County High School. She worked as a CNA for Sloop Memorial Hospital for many years, then went to work for the CAP Program for 20 years and was a member of the Elk Mountain Baptist Church. Being in the outdoors brought her so much joy and peace, especially camping and spending time in her flower garden. Sharon was a loving soul who cherished her family and loved them beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Norma Daniels; Father, Arnold Martin Daniels; Brother, Douglas Everett Daniels; Two Sisters, Katherine Wise, and Rebecca Daniels.

Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Gary Rash; Two Daughters, Charlene (Rusty) Allen of Morganton, NC, Nikki (Ryan) Holloway of Travelers Rest, SC; Son, John McCoury of Newland, NC; Two Granddaughters, Adyson Allen, Charlotte Sloan Holloway; Three Sisters, Connie McCoury of Newland, NC, Peggy Grindstaff of Minneapolis, NC, Robin (Gary) Burleson of Spruce Pine, NC; Two Brothers, Carroll (Linda) Daniels of Morganton, NC, Dale Daniels of Newland, NC.

Services for Sharon Daniels Rash will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Hoilman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice, her sister Connie McCoury, niece Rebecca Jones and dear friend Lana Wise.

Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice 1955 Newland Hwy Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Rash family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sharon and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Janice Hagen

October 27, 1928 – May 2, 2023

Janice Patricia Bellinger Hagen, 94, of Linville, NC, wife of Paul Amberg Hagen, Jr., went to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm from the St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Christopher Bond officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Janice Hagen was born on October 27, 1928, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Francis Fishburne Bellinger and Mary Elizabeth Cottingham Bellinger. She was a graduate of Winthrop College with a degree in Music Education. As a Music Educator, both in piano and voice, she taught for many years in conjunction with the Bellinger School of Music in Charleston, SC. She did have a great love for opera, and was a member of the Charleston Music Study Club.

Janice married Paul Hagen in 1979 and though they loved Charleston, after vacationing in Linville, they fell in love with the mountains. They both sang together with the choir at St. John’s Cathedral in Charleston and then at Crossnore Presbyterian in Crossnore, NC, where her sister was organist and choir director. When they moved here permanently in 1994, they joined St. Bernadette Catholic Church and joined the choir there. Janice eventually became choir director and often organist. She also served with the visitation committee, visiting shut-ins and sending cards to those who had special needs. She was quite a prayer warrior.

Besides her Lord, her husband and her family, Janice loved opera, classical music, bridge, tennis, the Native Americans, her Shelties and Maltese and don’t forget, the Atlanta Braves. She has many friends, who were dear to her, and many she chatted with daily. She loved well with a very big heart.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Amberg Hagen, 3 step children, 4 step grandchildren and 13 step great-grandchildren, 4 nephews and a niece. Janice was truly loved by all.

The family would like to thank and commend the wonderful, caring women with Compassionate Hearts, Hospice of the Blue Ridge and Home Instead. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made in Janice’s memory to the Avery County Humane Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at the website, www.rsfh.net

The care of Janice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sam Laws

April 15, 1940 – May 6, 2023

Samuel Laws, age 83, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his residence.



He was of the Christian faith, born on April 15, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ranzy Laws and the late Sally Carver Laws.

Sam enjoyed working in his woodshop, watching baseball and growing a garden. He was the founder and owner/operator of Laws Construction Company. Sam was very involved in serving his county, having served as a County Commissioner for many years.

He was preceded in death by his Son, Samuel Paul Laws; Four Brothers, Chester Laws, Paul Laws, Hoyle Laws, Tom Laws; Two Sisters, Sudie Howell, Nell Jennings; Father, Ranzy Laws; Mother, Sally Laws.

Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 59 years, Janice McCracken Laws ; Son, Stephen (Myra) Laws of Elk Park, NC; Daughter-In-Law, Maxine Laws of Elk Park, NC; Grandson, Ethan Laws; Extended family, John and Penny HIcks, Billy, Codie and Gus Berry, Roy and Earlene Crews, Casey Crews, Jamie Crews, Lorrie Pearce; Sisters-in Law, Sharon McCracken, Erma Laws; a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends..

Graveside services for Sam Laws will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Heaton Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Laws, Joe Laws, Ethan Laws, Paul Harris, John Hicks, John Jay, Jamie Crews and Casey Crews.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice for the wonderful and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Heaton Cemetery Fund, c/o Janice Laws, 1520 Curtis Creek Rd Elk Park, NC 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Laws family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sam and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Angela Bare

October 15, 1962 – May 7, 2023

Angela Bare, age 60, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, while at North Myrtle Beach, SC.



Angela was born on October 15, 1962, in Avery County, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Arnold Houston Hicks and the late Patricia “Phyllis” Franklin Hicks.

Angela was a member of the Roan Mountain Church of Jesus Christ. She worked as a Cashier most of her life and enjoyed riding motorcycles and side-by-sides. Watching football and spending time with her family and at the beach were the bright spots of her life.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Patricia “Phyllis” Elaine Hicks; Father, Arnold Houston Hicks; Husband, Charles Wayne Bare; Grandparents, Coy and Lucy Johnson, Norman, and Elizabeth Hicks.

Angela leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Sons, Joshua Bare of Elk Park, NC, Chris (Tamra) Bare of Hampton, TN; Fiancé, Otis Ward of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Julie Greene of Lithia Springs, GA; Brother, Tommy Hicks of Elk Park, NC; Step Son, Ben Holtsclaw of Orlando, FL; Granddaughter, Abigayle Bare; Grandson, Caden Bare.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Services for Angela Bare will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 6:30 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Chris McCoury, Joe Adams, and Charlie McKinney officiating.

Interment will be in the Banner Cemetery on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 am.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to her fiancé, Otis, Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, and Medi Home Care.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bare family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Angela and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Doris Taylor Greene

December 13, 1928 – May 11, 2023

Doris Taylor Greene, age 94, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.



Doris was born on December 13, 1928, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Taylor and the late Laura Greene Taylor.

She graduated Valedictorian of the Newland High School Class of 1945 and then attended Milligan College. Doris taught Third Grade at Newland Elementary School and was later Owner/Operator of Greene and Taylor Nursery until 1994. She was the Longest Standing Member of First Baptist Church Newland, where she organized and led Vacation Bible School, organized the first choir, directed the choir for 25 years, and was a member of the choir for many years after that, taught Sunday School for over 20 years. She was a devoted community servant, having served the Town of Newland on the Planning Board, Avery Literacy Committee, the Newland High School Alumni Committee, and chaired the Newland Cemetery Committee. Doris enjoyed spending time and singing with her family, genealogy, fishing, working in her flower garden, playing cards with the Bridge Group and traveling to Europe and the Holy Land.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Julian Forbes Greene; Father, Fred Taylor; Mother, Laura Taylor; Son, Julian “Jay” Greene.

Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Fredda (Russell) Greer of Newland, NC; Son, Dudley (Allyson) Greene of Newland, NC; Daughter-In-Law, Mary Greene of Newland, NC; Former Daughter-In-Law, Sharon Jennings of Pineola; Five Granddaughters, Laura (David) Kuykendall of Hiawatha, IA, Leslie (Danny) Persinger of Jonesborough, TN, Julia (Josh) Henson of Crossnore, NC, Jennifer (Tony) Burleson of Plumtree, NC, Mary Greene of Asheville, NC; Grandson, Julian Greene of Newland, NC; Great Grandchildren, Ariel, Joseph, Rhetta, Dannah, Cody, Dalton, Jadyn, Tipton, Jillian, Zeb; Great Great Grandchildren, Barrett, Wyatt, Rhett, Caspen and Cade.

Services for Doris Taylor Greene will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm from the First Baptist Church of Newland with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Newland.

Interment will follow in the Newland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. David Kimmel and caregiver Marcella Hicks, for the years they took care of Doris and to her Sunday School Class for the continued love and support they have provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Newland Cemetery Fund, c/o First Baptist Church PO Box 485 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Greene family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Doris and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

