Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 6th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mindy Lee (Rupard) Hicks

May 26, 1979 ~ April 27, 2025

Mindy Lee Hicks, age 45, of Banner Elk, the Pigeon Roost Community, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Billy Ray and Debra Trivett Rupard. Mindy worked for Elk Creek Development.

She is survived by her husband Tony Hicks of the home; two sons, Jacob Hicks (Bailey) and Anthony Hicks (Ashley); one sister, Deana Coleman (Terry); one brother Charles Rupard (Kristi); sister-in-law Canessa Hicks; brother-in-law Dwayne Hicks; father-in-law Larry Hicks; nephew Cody Minton; two nieces, Ashley Critcher (Jeremy) and Brittney Hicks (Matt); and a number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lynn Shook officiating. Burial will follow in White Rock Baptist Cemetery, Banner Elk.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral services.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

Jeremiah Andrew Johnson

September 17, 1996 ~ April 28, 2025

Jeremiah Andrew Johnson, age 28 of Lenoir, passed away Monday, April 28, 2025.

He is survived by his daughter Chloe Lynn Johnson and son Onyx Johnson.

On his mother’s side, he is survived by his mother Rachel Beaver (“Cotton” James Robbins); brothers, Jamie (Brenda) Robbins, Jeremy Robbins, Billy (Amber) Johnson, Jessy (Laura) Robbins; sister Ashley (Randy) Earp.

On his father’s side, he is survived by his father, Jamie (Shirley) Johnson; brother, Timmy Coffey; sisters, Brittany Coffey, Jessica Coffey and Makayla Coffey. Many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed playing Call of Duty and jet skiing on his time off. He loved making memories with his two children Onyx and Chloe.

Arrangements to be announced.

James “Earbie” Love

October 6, 1954 ~ April 30, 2025

James “Earbie” Love, age 70 of Greenwood Valley Drive, Boone, peaceably entered

into rest ( 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 KJV ) on Wednesday morning, April 30, 2025.

Born October 6, 1954 in Burke County, NC. Earbie was a member of Beech Creek

Regular Baptist Church where he joyfully attended with a smile on his face. He was a

retired stone mason, a loving husband and father, and a devoted Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Miles and Flora South Love; brothers,

Noah Love, David Love and Arlie South; sisters, Mary Ward, Celie Love, Dovie Hicks

and Marie Huffman.

Earbie is survived by his wife of 43 years Isabelle Love; sons, Tommy Love of the home,

Joseph Love and wife Lisa (grandchildren James and Edward) of Deep Gap, Timothy

Love and wife Sarah (grandchildren Elijah and Elizabeth) of Fancy Gap, VA., Matthew

Love and wife Heather (grandchildren Faith, Ryan and Mary) of Jefferson, NC;

daughter, Eve and husband Emmanuel Martinez (grandchild Emmanuel) of Boone;

James Love and fiancé Tiana Wilson of Wilkesboro, NC; and a number of nieces and

nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. in Austin &

Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m.

until 12:30 p.m. prior to the services.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in the Victory

Temple Full Gospel Church Cemetery, 7987 NC-226, Nebo, NC 28761.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Love family.

Betty Lee Burkett

June 29, 1933 ~ April 30, 2025

Betty Lee Burkett passed away at her daughter’s home in Deep Gap on Wednesday April 30th. She was 91 years old or as she would tell you this was her sixty-second year of being 29. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran in Boone. Betty was a native to Watauga County and graduated from Appalachian High School. She retired from Belk Library at Appalachian State University. Her true joy was her Granddaughters and Great Grandsons.



She is proceeded in death by her father and mother Willet and Carrie Burkett and one brother BJ Burkett. She is survived by her children Rick Cornejo of Lenior, Marsha (Clyde) Greene of Deep Gap, Carrie (Bede) Mitchell of Statesboro, GA. Her grandchildren Alana Williams, Alicia (Todd) Phillips, Akesha (Josh) McMillan and bonus granddaughters Ramona Hamby and Beverly (Rodney) Sturgill. Her great grandchildren Josiah, Hayden and Kallen Williams, Braden Phillips, Brantley and Declan McMillan and bonus grandchildren Mack Hamby, Chase (Abby) Phillips, Chance Phillips and Violet Sturgill. And her favorite nephew Johnny Burkett.

Friends may visit the family at Marsha’s home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 with the funeral service following at 1:00 on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Grace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Grace Lutheran, 115 E. King Street, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Rick Clark

March 27, 1950 – April 28, 2025

Rick Clark age 75 of Boone passed April 28, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rebekah Gabriel

April 29, 2025

Rebekah Gabriel, age 67, of Burnsville, a former resident of Boone, died Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, at Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burnsville. Rebekah was a native of Watauga County, born and raised in Boone. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Donnie Gabriel. Rebekah received a BA in Library Science at Appalachian State University in 1983. After working as a librarian and media specialist at several NC elementary schools, Rebekah returned to Boone as a Media Specialist at Hardin Park Elementary School, and later as a librarian at ASU.

Rebekah loved the outdoors and was a passionate reader. She also enjoyed hiking and gardening. She played on the Watauga High School tennis team and was a member of the Future Teachers of America Club. Rebekah also loved cooking, with some of her specialties being a mean lasagna, killer chicken parmigiana, and a scrumptious apple pie.

Rebekah is survived by two daughters, Kalina Cunningham and her husband Chip of Raleigh, NC, and Jessica Martin of Wilmington, sister Karen Dunlap and husband Monty of Blowing Rock, NC, brother Richard Gabriel and wife Linda of Asheville, NC, brother Tom Gabriel and his wife Louise of Durham, NC, and two grandchildren, Dylan and Lucas.

A private burial service was held on Thursday, May 1st, 2025 at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone, NC. A celebration of Rebekah’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard T. and Dorothy B. Barker Friends of the Library Fund at https://library.appstate.edu/give, or to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, North Carolina 28803.

Online condolences may be sent to the Gabriel family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Allen Clawson

November 14, 1953 – May 3, 2025

Allen Clawson, age 71, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on November 14, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Lloyd Clawson and the late Kathleen Johnson Clawson.

Allen served as the Pastor of Buck Mountain Holiness Church for the past 42 years. He worked in shrubbery and enjoyed hunting and being in the woods. Preaching and serving his Lord was the passion of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Lloyd Clawson; mother, Kathleen Clawson; two sons, Benny Allen Clawson, Steven Allen Clawson.

Allen leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 52 years, Lueliza Presnell Clawson; six daughters, Judy Clawson of Roan Mountain, TN, Brenda (Carson) Church of Roan Mountain, TN, Berthie (John) Linkous of Elk Park, NC, Carolyn (Travis) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC, Donna (Jimmy) Lyons of Hampton, TN, Sara (Corey) Guinn of Elk Park, NC; sister, Jewell Dean Clawson of Elk Park, NC; seven brothers, Glenn Clawson of Elk Park, NC, Charles Clawson of Elk Park, NC, Raymond Clawson of Roan Mountain, TN, Bill Clawson of Elk Park, NC, Denver Clawson of Roan Mountain, TN, Dwight Clawson of Hampton, TN, Stanley Clawson of Roan Mountain, TN; special “bonus” daughter, Samantha Arnett Shell of Johnson City, TN; six grandsons, Nathan Linkous, Michael (Jillian) Linkous, James Linkous, Caleb Clark, Titus Guinn, Wyatt Rupard; three granddaughters, Jessica Friesland, Hannah Lyons, Maci Lyons; two best friends, Pete Rash and Albert Ellison. .

Interment will be in the James Lloyd Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ballad Health Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clawson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Allen and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

