Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 6, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Kathryn Mildred Pennell

October 11, 1940 ~ April 30, 2024

Kathryn Mildred Pennell, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Born October 11, 1940 to the late Newell and Mattie Propst.

She worked as an Electronic Technician for many years. Kathryn was a former president of the High Country Post Polio Support Group. She was known to have helped many people. She loved playing the guitar and sewing. Kathryn loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Beverly Ann Thomas Hicks and son-in-law Richard Paul Hicks of Banner Elk, NC, Nancy Gail Thomas-Canter and son-in-law Jeffery Potter of Todd, NC; 7 grandchildren, Richard, John and Josh Hicks, Mitchell and Tony Thomas, Justin Ross and Makayla Canter; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son Robert Lewis Thomas and parents Newell and Mattie Propst.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Homer Murdock, Monday, May 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM in the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends prior to the services from 1-2:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

Carolyn Drinkard Champion

May 13, 1948 ~ March 9, 2024

Carolyn Drinkard Champion went home to be with the Lord on Saturday

morning, March 9, 2024. She was born on May 13, 1948 in Bristol, Virginia. Carolyn was admired for her quick wit and sly sense of humor. She was kind, loving, and gave her daughters the endearing nicknames of “Peapod” and “Lucy.” On Saturday mornings the girls would wake up to her playing the piano, a memory they will forever keep in their hearts.



Not only was Carolyn a talented pianist; she took pride in her garden and could grow just about anything. She especially loved Calla lilies. Carolyn traveled, collected mementos, and during her quiet moments enjoyed reading and working on puzzles. Carolyn had an outgoing and caring spirit. She never met a stranger, and many considered her to be a special part of their world. Above all, her grandchildren were her sunshine and she always let them know how much they were loved.



Carolyn is survived by her daughters Christina Champion-Fritz of Wilmington, North Carolina and Lisa Clary of Gastonia, North Carolina, her five grandchildren; Daniel Fritz, Michael Clary, Bradley Clary, Alexis Clary, Erin Schultz and her husband Cail; and a great granddaughter, Chloe Schultz. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ted Hatzenbuhler, many cousins and nieces, close friends Mary Lynn Woro and Earlene Barker, and countless others.



She is preceded in death by her parents Dan and Carrie Drinkard, brother, Daniel Furman Drinkard, III, and sister, Linda Susan Drinkard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1:00 PM-2:30 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made be shared at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

James “Jim” Larkey Sauder

August 3, 1954 – April 25, 2024

ames (Jim) Larkey Sauder died peacefully in his home on April 25th, 2024.

He was born on August 3rd, 1954, in Phoenix Arizona.

Jim was a wonderful and sentimental man – with a soft spot for all animals in need and had the

kindest heart. He was an avid pilot and loved nothing more than flying high above the clouds. His

quick wit and charming nature made him fast friends with many whom he met. When he moved

from Key West to Boone, NC he quickly garnered a reputation of building beautiful and well-made

homes.

Jim is survived, and will be greatly missed, by his 5 children – Kristin Sauder Beck, Charles Sauder, Taylor Sauder, Parker Sauder, and Riley Sauder – as well as his four grandchildren. He is also survived by his three siblings – Steve Sauder, Cindy Sauder McArthur, and Jennie Sauder Mullowney.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Davie Sauder and Timmy Sauder.



The family will be having a private ceremony in the Keys to honor him in the place he loved the most.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which he

became very grateful to and connected with after his oldest brother battled leukemia at a very

young age. While unfortunately his brother Davie lost his battle with cancer, Jim donated to St. Jude

monthly for countless years. He would be honored for donations to be made in his name one last

time.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Darryl Paul Ehlers

September 16, 1965 – May 1, 2024

Darryl Paul Ehlers was born on Sept 16,1965 in Watauga County and graduated to Heaven on May 1st at 8:30 PM.

He is survived by his mother Loretta Strahan, one daughter Olivia Ehlers of Kernersville NC, one sister Amy Beasley of Winston Salem, two stepbrothers Troy Strahan of Mississippi, Roy Strahan of Louisiana, one Uncle Ronnie Ehlers of Ohio and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father William Harold Ehlers Jr. of Ohio, His grandparents Darth Kelly and Lizzie Ann Taylor and William Harold Sr. and Floy Ehlers.

He attended Watauga High School and graduated Appalachian State Univ. He served four years in the Marines and four years in The National Guard.

Darryl was vice president of Total Health Care and Nursing Homes for Brean Centers and other companies for 32 years. He was an avid golfer and loved going to the beach to fish.

Darryl accomplished so much in his short life except for one thing, to be a missionary. His greatest accomplishment was, He become a child of the King. “Now he is with the King of Kings.”

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday May 5, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Burl Greer will officiate. Interment will follow in Cook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangement

Ruby Hodges Bolick

August 11, 1938 – May 3, 2024

Ruby Ann Hodges Bolick, age 85 of Blowing Rock passed away Friday May 3, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born August 11, 1938, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Dallas Hodges and Agnes Miller Hodges.

She was the co-owner of the original Log House Florist in Boone before selling many years ago and a gifted seamstress. She used those talents to gift her loved ones throughout life. More than anything though, Ruby loved her family. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who spent most of her time later in life watching her grandkids grow up, watching them play ball, play pickle in the yard, sled for hours on end, taught how to make biscuits, and many more wonderful memories. Ruby was nothing short of feisty, and a short order cook in her own kitchen most days, with the biggest heart, and loved to the fullest.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Bolick Canton and husband Bruce of Blowing Rock and Reta Bolick Jackson and husband Dwight of Blowing Rock. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by two sisters, Shirley Taylor and husband Alton of Boone and Jean Taylor and husband Sam of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andi Bair and husband Mike of Oldsmar, Florida; Derek Cox and wife Laura of Vilas; Brad McGuire and wife Cindy of Lenoir; Amber Kanoy and husband Josh of Boone; Adam Miller and wife Kim of Hickory and Ashlee Sasser and husband Holt of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; fourteen great-grandchildren, Cullen Bair and wife Reina of Mesa Arizona; and Kelsi Earley and husbandTrey of Manhattan, New York; Ryan Bair of Brooklyn, New York; Devon McGuire of Lenoir; Braidy Warner of Oldsmar, Florida; Ethan Kanoy of Bozeman, Montana; Macayla Kanoy of Boone; Chandler McGuire of Lenoir; Riley Sasser of Sneads Ferry; Caden Cox of Taylorsville; Logan Cortese of Vilas; Chaney Miller of Hickory; Josiah Kanoy of Boone, and Cooper Cox of Taylorsville. She is survived by a large number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition, she had a treasured bonus daughter, Brenda Greene of Lenoir.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lester Bolick and one sister, Genevieve.

Funeral services for Ruby Ann Hodges Bolick will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Daniel Featherstone and Reverend Brent Bolick will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels,132 Poplar Grove Connector UNIT A, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Hunger Coalition, 141 Health Center Dr # C, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Kay Yates

MAY 16, 1946 – MAY 1, 2024

Norma Kay Yates, age 77, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at her residence.



She was born on May 16, 1946 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Cloyd Shula Aldridge and the late Iris Norwood Aldridge.



Kay was a member of the Foscoe Christian Church, and had retired from Appalachian State University. She enjoyed working in her flowers and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her father, Cloyd Shula Aldridge; mother, Iris Aldridge; brother, Eddie Aldridge; nephew, Kelly Hodges.



Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 55 years David Yates; sister, Shelia (Dennis) Marshburn of Foscoe, NC; niece, Kaitlyn Hodges, nephews, Aiden and Adam Hodges.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care and to our neighbor, Amy Stewart.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Yates family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Kay and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

