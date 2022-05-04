Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 4, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Rosa Pauline Young

1933 – 2022

Rosa Pauline Townsend Young (Pauline), age 88 of Valle Crucis, went to sleep in Jesus on Tuesday April, 26 surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was a native of Valle Crucis and the daughter of the late Roy and Rosa Townsend.

Pauline and her husband Owen would build on a romance that blossomed in an apple orchard almost 70 years ago, raising five daughters and helping to raise their grandchildren.

Pauline was a life-long member of the Valle Crucis Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served as Church Secretary and Sabbath School Superintendent for several years. Pauline was a homemaker who loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens, bird watching and mostly spending time laughing while entertaining family and friends. In her later years, she was commonly found on her laptop checking social media for news of her loved ones or Googling some new topic of interest. She is most known for her generous heart whether spoiling her grandchildren or lending a hand to a good cause.

In addition to Owen, Pauline is survived by five daughters, Yvonne Lamphier and husband Roger of Birch Run, MI, Christy Young of Butler, TN, Anita MacNeil and husband Bill of Charlotte, Joanetta Young of the home, Novella Bumgarner, and husband Brian of Foscoe; three grandchildren, Jennifer Nassaur and husband Doug of Clayton, GA, Sammy Wheatley of Mountain City, TN, Kyle Dennis of Ooltewah, TN: five great grandchildren, Monica Carlis of Blowing Rock, Michael Carlis of Bristol, TN, Ian Henson of Lansing, NC, Kynlee and Anita Dennis both of Ooltewah, TN: one great, great grandchild, Leona Carlis of Norwood, NC. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph (Lucille), of Lenior, NC. Pauline is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pauline’s family wishes to express deep gratitude to the team at Medi Home & Hospice of Boone for their compassionate care.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 29 at 1:00 at the Matney Liberty Church (formerly Liberty Methodist Church) cemetery followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. Officiating will be Pastor Don Clemons of Clarksville, TN with special music provided by Pastor Brandon Ford of the Banner Elk, Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Flowers are accepted or Memorials may be made to the Matney Liberty Church, 7121 NC-194, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Young family.

Baxter McGuire

April 27, 2022

Allen Baxter “Bo” McGuire went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Baxter was born in Boone, North Carolina to the late William S. McGuire and Eliza Howell McGuire Holman. Baxter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1967 to 1969. He was a truck driver until his retirement in 2011 and was a dedicated member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Baxter was a man of few words unless he was speaking of his grandchildren who were the light of his life.

Surviving are his wife, Sandi McGuire; his sons, Matthew McGuire and wife Nichole of Jefferson, NC and Lucas McGuire of Blowing Rock, NC; step-son, Dwain Henson and wife Tracy and step-daughter, Shannon H. Isaacs and husband Mackie, all of Boone, NC; brothers, Garry McGuire and wife Elaine and Bill McGuire; four grandchildren; William, Madeleine, Henry and Eleonore McGuire; five step-grandchildren, Jordan Isaacs and wife Anna, Tyler Isaacs and fiancée Alaina Gordon, Holly H. Watson and husband Caleb, Ethan Henson and Dylan Greene; four step-great grandchildren; Cohen Isaacs and Cade, Nash and Lane Watson. Baxter is also survived by brothers-in-law: Roy Hodges, A.B. Hodges and wife Glenda; sisters-in-law: Barbara McGuire, Reba Hodges, Eloise H. Cornette, Carol H. Greer and husband Ronald, Lois G. Hodges, Peggy H. Gilliam and Cathy H. Shell and husband Ed. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Baxter was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley McGuire and sister-in-law, Mary Helen McGuire. He was also preceded by several other brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May, 1, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Dr. Greg Thompson, Pastor Tony Potter, and Bro. Bill McGuire. Music will be provided by Lee and Lisa Hodges and Kathy and Charles Gilliam. Taps will be played by trumpeter, Joy Pritchett. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the Church-Hodges Family Cemetery in Valle Crucis, NC. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Dwayne, Nelson, Bryan, Curtis McGuire, William Gilliam, and Aaron Baird. Honorary pallbearers are Jordan and Tyler Isaacs, Ethan Henson, Caleb Watson, Dylan Greene, Cohen Isaacs, William and Henry McGuire and Cade and Nash Watson.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, TN with deep gratitude for Joannie McQueen and Gail Miller. Special thanks are also extended to Dr. James Shine and the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Friends may visit at the home 1271 Spear Branch Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Allen Baxter “Bo” McGuire has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Stanley Dow Storie

1950 – 2022

Stanley Dow Storie, Jr., age 72 of Gilbert Barnes Road in Boone, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1950 in Watauga County and was a son of Stanley Dow and Mina Joe Aldridge Storie. Stanley was a proud member of the Bibleway Baptist Church. He felt blessed to have grown up in a close knit family that shared holiday meals and special events together. Stanley loved spending time outdoors, enjoyed fishing, stock car racing and exploring new places. He was employed for 30 years at Roses Department Store of Boone and another 8 years with Goodies Clothing Store in Boone.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Terry Storie of Boone, Scott Storie of Blowing Rock, Julie Freund and husband Roland of Texas, Toby Storie and wife Jennifer of Sugar Grove, and Renee Majors and husband Bob of Texas; nephews, Joseph Hanks, his wife Cindy and their children, Kyle and Gary, all of California, and Derrick Hanks of Texas; and nieces, Molli and Maddi Majors, both of Texas. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Stanley Storie will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022, at 2 o’clock, at the Bibleway Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Michael Greene. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Bibleway Baptist Church, 964 George Wilson Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Storie family.

Minnie Williams

1930 – 2022

Mrs. Minnie Dotson Williams, age 91, of Poplar Grove South, Boone, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

Minnie was one of eleven children born to Alfred and Margie Robbins Dotson. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Boone.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Larry Williams and wife, Lisa, of Lenoir; grandchildren, Danny Williams and wife, Farrah, of Silverdale, Washington and Melinda Williams of Boone; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gail Williams.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Williams family.

Sadie Ward

October 4, 1952 – April 26, 2022

Sadie Ann Miller Ward, age 69, of Deep Gap passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born October 4, 1952, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Allie Baxter Miller and Clemmie Alice Miller. Sadie Ann Ward loved her family like no other. Her life decisions were always centered around that love that she greatly expressed through her work and hobbies. She loved to work with her hands for her husband and children from constantly sewing quilts and clothes in the winter to working in the garden and canning all summer. Her voice has been heard all across the country from the songs she wrote, played on the piano, and sang in churches and tent revivals that God sent her and her family to.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Ward of the home, one son, Wesley Ward and wife Sarah of Roan Mountain, Tennessee; two daughters, Melissa Ann Pope and husband Jonathan of Newland and Jeannie Miller and husband Darrell of Deep Gap; seven grandchildren, Alexus, Josiah, Lincoln, Urijah, Ezra, Elisha, and Jacob, one sister, Gloria Miller and three brothers, Joey Miller, and wife Madalene of Lenoir; Donnie Miller of Deep Gap and Kelmer Miller of Lenoir.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one daughter Melissa Finnie Ward, one son, Casey J. Ward, one sister, Katie Brown and eleven brothers, J.D., Clonie, Vaughn, Glenn, Tacy, Curley, Curtis, Frankie, J.L., Ronnie and Kenny Miller.

Funeral services for Sadie Ann Miller Ward will be conducted Friday April 29, 2022, at 7:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Wesley Ward and Pastor Dewey Ward will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greater Remnant Church, 1858 Highway 80, Bakersville, North Carolina 28705.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Angela Young Rash

January 12, 1943 – April 28, 2022

Angela Sue Young Rash, age 79, of Banner Elk passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 12, 1943, in Charlotte, North Carolina. A daughter of the late Edward Fant Young and Melverine Jones Young. She was a registered nurse a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A celebration of life will be held a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Rash of the home; son-in-law, Pastor Derick Wilson of Zionville; one grandson, Dirk Wilson of Trade; one granddaughter, Amber Wilson McGuire and Matt of Blowing Rock; two great-grandsons, Macon and Owen McGuire of Blowing Rock and two sisters, Elizabeth Gilland and husband Darrell of Surfside Beach and Eleanor Dixon and husband Jay of Raleigh.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Rash Wilson.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rash family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry Wright

January 22, 1955 – April 29, 2022

Jerry Wright, age 67, of Vilas passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 22, 1955, in Frankfort, Indiana. A son of the late Ira Russell Wright and Mary Alice Wright.

He is survived by one son, Matthew Wright and wife Gwendolyn Zugarek of Vilas; one step-daughter, Tracy Rayle and husband Jacen of Arcadia, Indiana; one granddaughter, Alice Jean Wright of Vilas; one brother, Ed Wright and wife Beth of Wisconsin and one aunt, Phyllis Kouns of Indiana.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Wright.

A graveside service for Jerry Wright will be held in Sheridan, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Avenue NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmie E. Knoll

September 8, 1935 – April 30, 2022

Jimmie E. Knoll, age 86, of Blowing Rock passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Jimmie and her husband Hank moved from Illinois to Blowing Rock in 1977, when they purchased the Azalea Garden Inn. This is where her love of gardening began. The grounds were enjoyed by many people over the years who stopped by to stay or just take photos of the beauty she created. Some even compared it to discovering a little piece of heaven. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family very much.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Gill and husband, Jim of Lenoir; Judy Eckard and husband, Tony of Hickory; and one son, Henry Knoll and wife, Lisa of Boone; two grandsons, Timothy Gill and wife, Sheri of Munster, IN; Josh Eckard and Sarah of Hickory; granddaughter, Jennifer Bevil and husband, David of Munster, IN; Alden Wetherell of Boone; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Gill, Madison Bevil, Danny Bevil, Michael Swift and fiancé Taylor and Evan Gill all of Munster, Indiana and Reagan Eckard of Hickory.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Goebel and Adell Franklin, her husband, Henry Knoll, one son, Daniel F. Knoll, two sisters, Virginia Bowdre, Dina Puress, two brothers, Leonard Franklin, and J.D. Franklin.

Funeral services for Jimmie E. Knoll will be conducted Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Azalea Garden Inn in Blowing Rock. Pastor Mike Stone will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the Interment at Azalea Garden Inn.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Knoll family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Christopher Isaac Lee Blair

May 31, 2000 – April 25, 2022

Christopher Isaac Lee Blair, age 21, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Chris was born on May 31, 2000 in Avery County, North Carolina, He was an Honors Graduate of Avery County High School and worked for Gilliam Construction. Chris was a joy to be around and loved his family and friends. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was passionate about his vehicles, especially when he could “roll the coal.”

Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory Father, Timothy (Brittany) Blair of Elk Park, NC; Mother, Kristin Keller of Newland, NC; Two Grandmothers, Sheila (Michael) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC, Terri (Andy) Yoder of Newland, NC; Two Grandfathers, Carter (Missy) Blair of Banner Elk, NC, Clyde Keller of Newland, NC; Great Grandmother, Edna Vance of Newland, NC; Three Sisters, Carlee Clark of Newland, NC, Layken Blair of Elk Park, NC, Regan Blair of Elk Park, NC; Brother, Caydn Pannell of Newland, NC; and his dog, Bentley.

Services for Chris Blair will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Valley Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the friends and family for the loving support.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Blair family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Chris and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Edna Fields Baldwin

October 26, 1931 – April 29, 2022

An angel came and took Edna Fields Baldwin hand on April 29th, and she went to Heaven to be with Jesus at the age of 90 yrs old. She had lived by herself until 2021 when her health began declining, but now we rejoice that she will again be with her husband, Harrison Baldwin of 55 years, who passed away in 2002. They had made their home in Banner Elk, NC where she retired from Grandfather Home for Children after serving for 25 years. Here she made lasting friendships with the staff and children, enjoying their visits even after retirement. They lovingly referred to her as “Mrs. B”.

Edna was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, NC and most referred to her as an “Old Timey Prayer Warrior”. Her faith in God was never ending and it was this faith that she instilled in her family.

She was the beloved mother of six children, Danny Baldwin (deceased) and wife Jan of Conway, SC; Michael Baldwin and wife Melva of Newland, NC; Regina Jones and Melvin of Beach Mtn., NC: Renetta Baldwin (deseased) of the home; Ronnie Baldwin (deceased) and wife Sherry (deceased) of Lenoir, NC and Lisa Alexander and husband Kenneth of Mocksville, NC. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Greg Baldwin (Denise), Kevin Jones (Carol), Jill Hogan (Trey), Vicky Bowe (Jim), Samantha Wilcox, Matthew Baldwin, Nancy Ceratt (Nathan), Timothy Alexander and Ashley Alexander. And her great grandchildren Laurel (Jay), Delaney, Brinley, Brooke, Caleb, Carter, Nate, Hunter, Lucas, Jaidyn, Dawson (Hannah), Zachery (Hannah), and Hunter Shumate. Along with 2 great-great grandsons, Holton and Rylen.

She was the youngest of 15 children born to Miles and Flora Fields of Buck Mountain, NC. She loved her family dearly, grieving as each one went before her and many of her nieces and nephews. As she once said, it is hard to outlive your entire family. But, those nieces and nephew who have survived her, Kay Hogan, Brenda McKinney, Evalina Harmon and Jerry Hicks have continuously supported her with prayer, visits, and love. This has meant so much to “Mom” throughout the years!

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 1st, from 1-2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ, Newland, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2pm at the church with Brother Dave Atkins and Brother Bryan Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Baldwin family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Edna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Doug Daniels

August 5, 1947 – April 29, 2022

Douglas Daniels, age 74, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Solace Center in Asheville.

Doug was born on August 5, 1947 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a son of the late Arnold Martin Daniels and the late Norma Johnson Daniels.

He worked as a Truck Driver and enjoyed cooking, gardening, hunting, quilting with his mom, and riding his four wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Norma Daniels; Father, Arnold Martin Daniels; Sister, Katherine Wise; Infant Sister, Rebecca Daniels.

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory Daughter, Annette (Ray) Daniels-Watts of Glenville, WV; Two Sons, Bryan (Dana) Daniels of Benwood, WV, Shad Daniels of Bismarck, ND; Four Sisters, Peggy Grindstaff of Minneapolis, NC, Sharon (Gary) Rash of Newland, NC, Connie McCoury of Newland, NC, Robin (Gary) Burleson of Spruce Pine, NC; Two Brothers, Carroll (Linda) Daniels of Morganton, NC, Dale Daniels of Newland, NC; Eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in the Elk Mountain Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Solace Center in Asheville and Care Partners Rehabilitation on Asheville, the staff of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Doug and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

