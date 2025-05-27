Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 27th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Ruth Mitchell

September 14, 1940 ~ May 22, 2025

Mary Ruth Mitchell, age 84, passed away on Thursday May 22, 2025.

Mary was born in Watauga County to loving parents, Gillis and Nora Harmon Mitchell. A devoted and hardworking woman, Mary was a cherished member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis, where her faith and community spirit were deeply valued.

She was blessed with many talents and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and tending to her garden, especially her beloved flowers. Above all, Mary found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, creating memories filled with warmth, love, and laughter.

Mary is survived by daughter Pam Audet of Boone, NC; grandson Chad Audet and wife Emily of Ashe County, NC; granddaughter Jackie Brown and husband John of Valle Crucis, NC; two great granddaughters Aliza Audet of Ashe County, NC; Gilea Brown of Boone, NC; great grandson Logan Audet of Ashe County, NC; two sisters Carolyn Hicks of Salisbury, NC; Anna Mae Watson of Valle Crucis; brother Roy Mitchell of Hudson, NC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Mary will be determined at a later date

Kenneth Von “Kenny” Pitts

March 21, 1956 – May 18, 2025

Kenneth Von “Kenny Pitts” Pitts went to be with our Lord on Sunday May 18th.

He was born in Watauga County on March 21, 1956, to Arl and Gladys Pitts. He was a graduate of Watauga High School. Kenny loved to sing gospel songs and was a mechanic by trade.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gaye McDonald and Darlene Ruppert and a nephew Jeremy Bolick.

He is survived by three daughters, Tabitha Richards, Tiffany Harmon and Brittany Sheets, four grandchildren, Zachary Bradshaw, Haily Harmon, Isaac Harmon and Ivan Sheets, one brother, Ronnie Pitts (Bertie), three sisters, Sharon Osborne (Frank), Vickie Moree (Geoff) and Paula Bolick (Dennis) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102 Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Faye Wheeler

April 30, 1928 – May 22, 2025

Faye Wheeler, 97, passed away Thursday May 22, 2025.

She is survived by one daughter, Dinia Wheeler of Boone and one sister-in-law, Estelle Coffey of Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Quentin Wheeler, her father and mother, Ellis Coffey and Zora Phillips Coffey, her step mother Hattie Coffey, her grandparents Author and Mary Greer Phillips Coffey, five brothers, Author Coffey (Daziel), Herman Coffey (Sally), C.M. Harrison (Bonnie), Johnny Coffey, Dan Coffey, three sisters, Ella Mae Williams (Boyd), Willis Williams (Hugh), and Dorothy Lowder (Dale).

Faye was also known by Ma Faye, Aunt Faye and Ms. Wheeler. She was a great cook and seamstress. She was known for her success with plants of all kinds and loved to share the fruits of her labor with others. Faye loved children and taught nursery at the church for years as well as helping in Bible School.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday May 25, 2025, at Three Fork’s Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Ben Bolick will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Amorem Hospice and Glenbridge Health and Rehab for the excellent care they gave to Faye.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to either, Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or Three Forks Baptist Church, 1922 Highway 421 South, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Brown Chapel Cemetery Fund, C/O Wiley Brown 1107 Browns Chapel Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Brenda Kay Vaught

Brenda Kay Vaught, age 82 of Blowing Rock passed away Thursday May 22, 2025, at her home.

She was born on August 21, 1942, in Cumberland County North Carolina. A daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn Tindell.

She is survived by her husband Robert Vaught of Blowing Rock; one son, Shane Keller and wife Michelle of Raleigh; one daughter, Tara Keller and husband David Smith of Blowing Rock; four step-daughters, Angela Page and husband Gerald of Covington, Georgia; Amber Franks and husband Wally of Monroe, Georgia; Robin Parrish and husband Jim of Salisbury, North Carolina and Angela “AJ” Johnson and husband Lester of Cascade, Montana; one sister, Carol Lloyd of Fayetteville, North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, May 30, 2025, at Lafayette Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

Edward Joseph Gallagher

January 22, 1947 – May 23, 2025

Zionville, NC- Mr. Edward Joseph Gallagher, age 78, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025 at his home.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Judith Ann Marshall

October 16, 1942 – May 19, 2025

Judith Ann Marshall, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025 at her residence with her husband and son by her side.

She was born on October 16, 1942 in Lawrence County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Harley Eugene Lynton and the late Roberta Sanders Lynton.

Judy graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine with a Bachelors in Nursing. She retired from Nursing after working for the State of Florida Health Department. She was a member of Newland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed quilting. Sharing her quilts with friends and neighbors was a pleasure she enjoyed until very recently.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Roberta Vivian Lynton; father, Harley Eugene Lynton; brother, Eugene Lynton.

Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Marcus Marshall; son, Robert Sleight; one niece, Kristin (Paul) St. Pierre.

Services for Judith Ann Marshall will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm in the Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael McKee officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Carol Smith and the nurses and staff of Amorem Hospice for the care and love they provided to Judy and her family during this time and to Rev. Michael McKee and the wonderful congregation of Newland Presbyterian Church

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care of the High Country 902 Kirkwood St SW Lenoir, NC 28645,

