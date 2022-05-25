Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 25, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Helen Rose Barnes

1924 – 2022

Helen Rose Bachman Barnes, age 97, of Knollwood Drive, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Helen, one of 12 children, was born November 1, 1924 in Coshocton, Ohio to William Henry and Caroline Jacobs Bachman. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for more than 60 years and for many years was employed at Hunts Department Store in Boone.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Henson (Dennis) of Mountain City, TN, Caroline Shockley of Vilas, and Bob Barnes (Vivian), Margaret Barnes and Shirley Miller (Walter), all of Boone; her grandchildren, Allen Henson (Kelly), Shelia Swift (Greg), Bill Henson (Jennifer), David Shockley (Sarah), Melissa Cornett (Ricky) Nathan Barnes (Rebecca), Diane Coffman, Scott Miller (Chika), Emily Cunningham (Justin), and Garret Miller; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady M. Barnes and grandson, Marc Shockley.

A Funeral Mass for Helen Barnes will be celebrated Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022, at 1 o’clock at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Brendan Buckler. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes. The family respectfully requests no food and suggests those in attendance to please wear a mask.

The family suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the Father Frank Connolly Endowment Fund, in memory of Helen Barnes, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website

Leonard James D’Agostino

1961 – 2022

Leonard James D’Agostino, Jr., age 60, of Marion, passed peacefully May 13, 2022 after a long battle with Kidney failure. ‘Lenny’ was born October 19, 1961 in Stamford, CT to Emogene Hollars D’Agostino and Leonard ‘Leo’ James D’Agostino, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his father. Lenny was the family’s first born and was their ‘Special Child’. His mom always believed that he was her angel that God blessed them with. In his lifetime he has touched many lives. He was very particular with his earthly treasures that brought him so much joy, including his collection of hot wheel cars, model cars, and stuffed toys. He loved having a stack of dollar bills and loose change in his pocket and was always ready to go shopping.

Our lives were so enriched having Lenny with us. We will miss his smiles and laughter.

For many years, he worked at Watauga Opportunities in Boone.

He is survived by his mother, Emogene D’Agostino of Boone; sister, Sandra Jeanne Wilcox and husband, James, and their children, Alex Singh of Boone, Leila Mirghahari and Nina Walker, both of Memphis, TN and Stephanie Johnson of Lenoir; sister, Andrea Louise Hitt and husband, Earl, of Boone and their children, Christopher Bell and Alexis Bell, both of Clarksburg, WV; sister, Arlene Sharon Barnes of Boone, and her children, Angelina and Ariana Miller-Schumann, both of Boone; brother, Jeffrey Mark D’Agostino of Boone and his children, Giada and Gabriella D’Agostino, both of Greenville, TN; brother, Steven Patrick D’Agostino and wife, Melinda, and their children, Trenton and Owen D’Agostino both of Boone, and Dylan and Amber Williams, both of Rockingham.

The family also considers his wonderful caregiver, Zachary Gellman and wife, Wendy as family. Lenny spent the last seven years with Zach and they just ‘clicked’, forming the most solid, loving friendship. Much love to all his caregivers, including Kris and his wife, of Marion. Thank You All! Lenny, you are forever in our hearts and we have surely lost an angel.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at 11 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, officiated by Pastor Terry Carver.

If you would like to assist the family with expenses, you may donate directly to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home or through a GoFundMe campaign in Lenny’s name.

Online condolences may be shared at the website

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the D'Agostino family.

Larry Carlton Graybeal

1949 – 2022

Larry Carlton Graybeal, 73, of Banner Elk, NC, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14 of Parkinson’s disease. He was born on February 12, 1949 to Walbert and Kathleen (Weaver) Graybeal in Lancaster, PA.

He will be remembered as a member of the Defenders band at Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA where he graduated in 1967. He never lost his love for music, writing and recording music, listening to Motown, and just playing his guitar for his family. After high school, he graduated from the Washington School of Broadcasting (in DC) and began a long career in radio and TV. Later he earned an AA from Wilkes Community College and studied sociology at Appalachian State University. Eventually he moved into a career in insurance and securities with Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company.

He belonged to Church of God a Worldwide Association, the Hickory, NC Congregation, and enjoyed music, golf, reading non-fiction, and history.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Dancy) Graybeal of Banner Elk, NC; son, Brian Graybeal of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Aimee (Graybeal) Dreibelbis, of Christiana, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aubree (Graybeal) Hoffman, Brian Graybeal, Jr., Kaila Seigman, and Camille Graybeal. His seven great-grandchildren are Maddon, Lily, Levi, Trey, Trinity, Parker and Zoey.

Private services were held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Online condolences may be shared with the Graybeal family at the website

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Graybeal family.

Jeremy Lane Church

1997 – 2022

Jeremy Lane Church, age 25, of Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Born March 24, 1997 in Watauga County, he was a son of Charles and Kelly Schindler Church.

Jeremy was a carefree, fun loving free spirit who always had a smile on his face.

He enjoyed any type of outdoor activity, including hiking the local trails, river kayaking and skateboarding, but his favorite activity was taking his dog Loki for a run.

He is survived by his mother and father, Charles ‘Chuck’ and Kelly; brothers, Kevin Church and fiancé, Lauren, of Vilas and Matthew Church and fiancé, Nichole of Zionville; his paternal grandmother, Betty Church of Sugar Grove; maternal grandparents, Michael and Janeene Ross of Vilas; uncles, Joel Church of Valle Crucis and Ralph Church and wife, Amy, of Sugar Grove; and great-uncles, Roy Hodges of Vilas and Jerry Grindstaff of Vilas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousin also survive. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Church.

A Celebration of Life service for Jeremy will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, Post Office Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Church family.

Kyle David Moretz

1952 – 2022

Kyle David Moretz, age 70, of Castle Ford Road, Boone, passed away May 18, 2022. Born April 20, 1952 in Watauga County, Kyle was a son of Odell and Beulah Winebarger Moretz. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was a self-employed Master Brick Mason. Kyle had a passion to travel. After serving his tour in the US Army, he took the opportunity to visit and work in all fifty states before returning to Boone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. After learning the Moretz family were descendants of the Moors, that sparked his interest in Genealogy and he began researching the family history.

Kyle is survived by his brother, Forrest Moretz of Boone and sisters, Viola Greene of Elk Park and Eva Jordan of Greensboro. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janel Moretz and Edith Moretz Widener; and brothers, Nelson and Boyd Moretz.

Memorial services for Kyle Moretz will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022 at 3 o’clock at Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Laura Weant and Rev. Michael Townsend. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Fund at 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moretz family.

Phyllis Eller

1929 – 2022

Phyllis Proffit Wilson Eller, age 93, of Savannah, GA, formerly of Watauga County, was called home to be with our Lord on May 18, 2022. She passed away in her daughter’s home after an extended illness.

Phyllis was born to the late Frank and Floy Proffit of Meat Camp, NC. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Wilson of Zionville, NC, and her second husband, James Eller, of Meat Camp, NC. Phyllis was also preceded in death by eight brothers, Glen, Kermit, Marvin, Cless, Ralph, Dean, Bernard, and Ray; two sisters, Eva Proffit and Suma Miller and son-in-law, Jerry Krider.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Rebecca Wilson McGonigal (Bill) and Karen Wilson Krider; grandsons, Christopher Robinson and Ryan Krider (Cristie); great grandchildren, Katie and Lucas Krider; sister, Jewel Thomas (Albert); step children, JC Eller (Diane) and Carol Rankhorn (Mike), and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was deeply spiritual and an active church member. She loved to sing and joined the choir wherever she attended church. However, her singing was not confined to church. She could be heard singing her beloved gospel songs and Patti Page hits while gardening, driving, and cleaning house. Long after Alzheimer Disease robbed her of the ability to talk, she could sing.

Phyllis was an avid gardener and known for her flowers. People would often stop along the road and take pictures of her flower gardens. She left every home more beautiful than she found it. Above all Phyllis loved her Lord and her family. She will be missed and remembered for a long, well-lived life.

The family will receive friends at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin and Barnes chapel followed by entombment at Mount Lawn Park and Gardens Mausoleum. The officiant will be Rev. Eric Proffit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Phyllis to The Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.

Condolences may be shared with the family at

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home serving the Eller family.

Dale Forrest Tucker

November 23, 1949 – May 11, 2022

Dale Forest Tucker, age 72, of Vilas passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Glenbridge Health & Rehab.

Dale was born November 23, 1949, in Patuxent River, Maryland. A son of the late Robert Forrest Tucker and Ruth Louise Shoppart Tucker.

Dale grew up in Key West, Florida where his father was stationed in the Navy and then moved with his family to Casselberry, Florida. After serving in the Navy as an Air Traffic Controller, he and his wife, Lori, moved to Boone in 1989 where they opened a frame shop. It was here that his love of the mountains sparked his love for photography. His talent and passion for sharing the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains won him numerous awards but more importantly, reminded people about the real beauty that surrounds us everyday and to appreciate it through his photos. He was a gentle, kind, and loving soul and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann Tucker of Vilas; one sister, Sharon Louise Tucker.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frank Shoppart; and his grandmother, Golda Mae Shoppart.

A date for a celebration will be arranged at a later date.

In lieu of flowers his family would prefer donations to Medi-Home Hospice 400 Shawdowline Drive Suite 102 Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tucker family at

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gladys Jones Greene

January 20, 1930 – May 11, 2022

Gladys Jones Greene, age 92, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 20, 1930, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late William H. Jones and Frances Arnold Jones. She was a homemaker and a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved helping others, enjoyed and was a wonderful cook.

She is survived by one daughter, Lanetta Greene Byrd and husband Gary of Marion; two sons, Bill Greene and wife Sherry of Boone; Robert Greene and wife Renee of Boone; five sisters, Shirley Salas of Los Angeles, California; Peggy Vannoy and husband James of Vero Beach, Florida; Betty Austin of Boone; Wanda Proffit and husband Gary of Boone and Sherry Pennell and husband Teddy of Boone; nine grandchildren, Richele Connell and husband Matt, Kelly Greene, Kevin Greene and wife Vladina, Burl Greene and wife Jennifer, Brent Neaves and wife Jessica, Kim Greene and husband Ben, Heather Walsh and husband Jeremy, Keshia Brannock and husband Travis and Stephanie Hamby and husband Josh, and twenty four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Burl J. Greene, Sr., two sons, J.B. Greene and Darrell Greene, two sisters, Wilma Wilson and Louise Ragan, three brothers, Harold Walter Jones, Roy Jones and Ted Jones.

A funeral service for Gladys Jones Greene will be conducted Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Reverend Mike Townsend, Reverend Burl Greene, Reverend Josh Hamby and Mr. Kevin Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00, prior to the service, at Meat Camp Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church WMU, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Harrison Proffitt

August 27, 1960 – May 12, 2022

Charles Harrison Proffitt, age 61, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born August 27, 1960 in Watauga County, a son of the late Baxter William and Geneva Bell Main Proffitt. As a mechanic, he loved to work on automobiles and lawnmowers.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his brother, David Baxter Proffitt; his parental grandparents, Henry Harrison and Margaret Mary “Mae” Proffitt; and maternal grandparents, Charlie James and Clemmie Elizabeth Riddle Main.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Richardson of Boone; his son, Charles Michael Proffitt of Milton, Florida; one granddaughter, Kayle Sessions; three grandsons, Hunter Richardson, Carson Proffitt, and Grayson Proffitt; four sisters, Julia Ann Owenby, of Kingsport, TN; Margaret DesRoches of Morristown, TN; Barbara Blood and husband, Larry, and Martha Gail Proffitt, of Mount Airy, NC; and his beloved dog, “Lillie”.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Hopewell Community Church Cemetery. Pastor Mike Barefoot will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Proffitt family at

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Claude Monroe Triplett

December 22, 1944 – May 17, 2022

Mr. Claude Monroe Triplett, age 77, of Lenoir passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born December 22, 1944 in Watauga County, Claude was a son of the late Palmer Roscoe and Ila Miller Triplett. Claude was a gunsmith. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Coffey; a brother, Frank Miller.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda T. Johnson (Shane) of Hickory; former wife, Lois Triplett; his sister, Betty Spina of Virginia; his grandchildren, Amber Severt, Candace Dingler (Bryan) and Shania Holt (Cody); and his great grandchildren, Tucker, Oaklin, Casey, Charleigh, McKena, Khloe, Christian, Nolan and Emberlyn; a special friend, Gary Suddreth.

A celebration of Claude’s life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Gil Larew officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Simmons Family Cemetery in Triplett, NC.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Triplett family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Wilma Joan Barnett Lewis

January 17, 1939 – May 19, 2022

Wilma Joan Barnett Buchanan Lewis, age 83, of Boone, died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born on January 17, 1939, in Bluff City, Tenn., she was the youngest daughter of the late Flona Lee Hardin and James Harrison Barnett. Nicknamed “Wimpy” by her dad who she lost when she was just six months old, Wilma came from hardscrabble beginnings. Early on she learned to be self-reliant and tough, traits that served her well in a life blessed with joy but more than her fair share of tragedy, too.

Wilma was waiting tables at a Bluff City diner in 1959 when she met Roy Lewis. They married and settled in Roy’s native community of Todd where they raised their family and lived for almost four decades until his death in 2000. She retired from Shadowline. After retirement, Wilma spent several years living in Bristol, Va., and was most recently a resident of Boone. She was a determined woman with a gentle heart who always fiercely stood up for herself, her family and her beliefs. She taught her children the value of love and hard work, that you were never better than anyone else and cleanliness was most assuredly next to godliness. She could starch a mean shirt and your denim jeans. Her boys will forever miss her banana pudding and yeast rolls. She was a Christian who kept the faith. In addition to the Lord, her family and her roses, she loved Elvis and Joe Biden.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, two brothers, Nathan Miller and Gordon Miller; a son, John Dwight Lewis; a daughter, Mary Ellen Lewis, and her beloved dog, Baby.

She is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Seats and Margaret Moore; a brother, Eford Barnett; two sons, Mitchell Buchanan and wife Leisha of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Jim Lewis and wife Lainey Edmisten of Boone; one granddaughter, Tammy Buchanan of West Jefferson; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom loved flowers and they are appreciated.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Deerfield Ridge Memory Care Unit where she was a former resident and especially Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Medi Home Hospice for the countless kindnesses shown to Wilma and her family during the final steps of her journey home.

Graveside services for Wilma Lewis will be conducted Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM, at Hopewell Church Cemetery in Boone with the Rev. Jody Griffin officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from1:00 until 2:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Eula Miller Dollar

May 22, 1939 – May 21, 2022

Eula Miller Dollar age 82, of Todd passed away Saturday May 21, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 22, 1939, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Vestel Miller and Bertha Canter Miller. She was a member of The Church of Deliverance and homemaker. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie McGuire and husband Tim of Todd; Nancy Reese and husband Keith of Glade Springs, Virginia and Dinah Moretz and husband Jimmy of Millers Creek; three sons, Darrell Dollar of Todd; Wade Dollar and wife Sandra of Todd and Barry Dollar and wife Sherry of Todd; eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lula Belle Main and husband Dean of Todd. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Dollar, two infant children Gertrude and Lee Miller, one brother, Charles Miller and two sisters, Ruby Potter and Shirley Potter.

Funeral services for Eula Dollar will be conducted Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Chad Corum and Reverend Jerry Moretz will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dollar family at

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lorrie Ann Hornbuckle

October 2, 1967 – May 10, 2022

Lorrie Ann Hornbuckle, age 54, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence.

Lorrie was born on October 2, 1967 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Lloyd Howard Hornbuckle and the late Joyce Taylor Hornbuckle. She was one of the first true Native American Children to be born in Sloop Memorial Hospital. She was a proud Tribal Member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

She attended God’s Blessing Church in Elk Park and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Lorrie liked watching Steelers football and traveling to the Apostle Islands Lakeshore in Wisconsin as well as working puzzles and watching Gone with the Wind. She loved to attend Brett Michaels and the Inspirations Concerts.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Joyce Ann Hornbuckle; Sister, Levada Hornbuckle; Father, Lloyd Howard Hornbuckle.

Lorrie leaves behind to cherish her memory Special Friend and Longtime Companion, Richard Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN; Two Daughters, Christina (Travis) Deeth of Elizabethton, TN, Jennifer (Charlie) Izor of Roan Mountain, TN; Brother, Robert Hornbuckle of Cherokee, NC; Sister, Leshannondell Calonahaskie of Elk Park, NC; Grandmother, Violet Taylor of Crossnore, NC; Three Grandsons, Solomon Deeth, Jens Deeth, Tanner Thomas; Granddaughter, Carleigh Thomas; Cousin, Alan Ramsey; Aunt, Mabel Hornbuckle of Cherokee, NC; Special Nephew who she thought of like a son, Chuckie Patterson of Cranberry, NC; a host of additional family and friends.

Services for Lorrie Hornbuckle will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Holtsclaw officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Cranberry Cemetery .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hornbuckle family by visiting the website The care of Lorrie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

Annie M Puckett

January 8, 1943 – May 11, 2022

Annie M. Puckett , age 79, of Nebo, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Deer Park Assisted Living in Nebo, NC.

Annie was born on January 8, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Dave Walters and the late Viola Medley.

She enjoyed coloring and drawing birds and rabbits.

Annie leaves behind to cherish her memory Cousins, Norris (Mary Lou) Medley of Newland, NC and Betty (Joseph) Fillers of Jonesboro, TN; and a host of extended family.

Services for Annie M. Puckett will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Wise Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Deer Park.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Puckett family by visiting the website

The care of Annie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

William Dewey Aldridge

June 3, 1945 – May 11, 2022

William Aldridge, age 76, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

William was born on June 3, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ben Aldridge and the late Ruth Harmon Aldridge.

William served his country in the US Army as a Medic. He worked for many years as a truck driver and Christmas Tree Grower. He attended the Crossnore Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed reading and listening to all kinds of music. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and his dogs and fishing. William always enjoyed having a good meal.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Ben Aldridge; Mother, Ruth Aldridge; Two Brothers, Herbert Lee Aldridge, Benjie Aldridge; .

William leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 34 years Mary Moldenhauer Aldridge; Two Sisters, Glo-Linda McHone of Newland, NC, Freda (Toney) Gibson of Pineola, NC; Brother, Douglas Aldridge of Elk Park, NC.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 2:00 until 2:50 at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, with a service to celebrate William’s life to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary with Rev. Kathy Campbell officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Aldridge family by visiting the website

The care of William and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Kathy Lee Stephens

May 2, 1963 – May 17, 2022

Kathy Lee Stephens, age 59, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Missions Hospital.

Kathy was born on May 2, 1963 in Wayne County, Michigan, a daughter of Earl Engel and Janie Hooven Lester. She had a wonderfully artistic and musical talent. Kathy was known for her beautiful floral arrangements. She enjoyed working in her garden, singing, playing guitar, riding horses. Kathy loved her fur babies like her own children.



Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Christopher Stephens; Father, Earl Engel (Marlene); Mother, Janie Lester; Sons, Gage Rodman (Laura), Jarrett Stephens (Kennedy) , Daughter, Sara Shew-Buscaglia (Gregg); Step-son, Nathan Stephens, Stepdaughter, Kayla Stephens (Thomas Beutell), Brothers, Kevin Engle, Darrin Engle; Stepbrother, Chuck Wyscaver; Stepsister Susann Burney; Grandchildren Noah Rodman, Cerenity Stephens, Lane Brooks, Rhyan Brooks, Kai Beutell; several nieces and nephews. Her best friend Jennifer Carico and her dog Haze also survive.

Services for Kathy Lee Stephens will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 3:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with officiating Brent Price. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Missions Hospital and all of the friends and family for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St Judes Children’s Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stephens family by visiting the website

The care of Kathy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Mose Braswell

July 31, 1943 – May 20, 2022

Moses Balsom “Mose” Braswell, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Waters of Roan Highlands following a brief illness.

Mose was born on July 31, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Balsom Braswell and the late Nolia Aldridge Braswell.



He graduated from Newland High School and worked for over 30 years at Broughton Hospital in Morganton. Mose loved being in the outdoors and working his Christmas Tree Farm. He was a kind and caring man who always had a kind word for those he met. He enjoyed going out to eat with his friends and loved his dogs. He was a dedicated and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Balsom Braswell; Mother, Nolia Braswell; Niece, Rhonda White; Sister, Mae Brooks.

Mose leaves behind to cherish his memory Sister, Clara Hartley of Newland, NC; Nephew, Sheldon (Michelle) Brooks of Newland, NC; and his very special friend, Doris Hicks of Elk Park.

Services for Moses Braswell will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Charles McKinney officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of the Waters of Roan Highlands for the excellent care they provided to Mose.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Braswell family by visiting the website

The care of Mose and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

