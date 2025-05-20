Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 20th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jennifer “Jenni” Louise (Smith) Heimburger

December 31, 1953 ~ May 9, 2025

Jennifer “Jenni” Louise Smith Heimburger, 71, of Boone, passed away peacefully on

Friday, May 9, 2025, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Born on December 31, 1953, in Akron, OH, Jenni was the daughter of the late Charles

Edward and Florence Cross Smith. She worked for the Cuyahoga Police Department,

where she met her beloved husband, James “Jim” Edward Heimburger. Together, they

spent forty wonderful years creating cherished memories, including countless

motorcycle adventures.



After leaving law enforcement, Jenni embarked on a rewarding career, serving the community for 28 years at Lowes Foods. Her kindness, warmth, and friendly smile touched everyone she encountered.



Jenni was passionate about nature, especially caring for her plants and birdwatching. She held a deep affection for animals, reflected in her ongoing support for animal welfare. Above all else, Jenni treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.



In addition to her parents, Jenni was preceded in death by her husband, Jim

Heimburger. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Kimberly

“Kim” Brown (Mike) and Cathryn “Cat” Franks; stepson Eric Heimburger (Kathy); brother

Jerry Smith (Beverly); grandchildren Angela Franks (partner Aaron) and Michael

Osborne (Kristin); step-grandchildren Joseph “Joey” Heimburger (Elisa) and Matthew

“Matt” Heimburger; great-grandchildren Kyzen, Briar, and Aubrey; nephew Jason Smith;

and sister-in-law Sharon “Shari” Dominguez (Luis).



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 3:00PM in Perkinsville

Baptist Church, 274 Jefferson Rd, Boone, NC 28607. A private celebration of life will be

held by the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Watauga Humane

Society via their website at www.wataugahumane.org.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, is

assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared

at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Linda Viola Arnette

February 25, 1947 ~ May 11, 2025

Linda Viola Arnette, age 78, of Foscoe, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day), 2025. Linda, a devoted woman of Christ, taught us the importance of faith, family, love, and service. Born on February 25, 1947 in Watauga County, to parents Ralph and Grace Hayes Arnette.

Linda is survived by a loving and devoted family who will miss her dearly, husband Harry Fountain; brother, O.J. Arnette and wife Edith; daughter, Brenda Bodenhamer and husband David; daughter, Wanda Neal; son, David Cook and wife Christy; and grandchildren, Derek Burkett, Brandon Burkett, Dalton Hicks, and Wyatt Cook; as well as sister-in-law, Penny Arnette, and a number of nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her beloved son, Kenny Pennell.

Services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 15 at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church led by Pastors Derick Wilson, Jason Cornett, and Tim Moretz. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. till Noon, prior to the service. We invite anyone who knew Linda to attend and remember her remarkable life. A private burial will follow at the Adams Cemetery.

Austin and Barnes is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are also an option made to either Watauga Opportunities, 642 Greenway Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607; or Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Rd, Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Arnette family.

Betty Jean Harrell

February 13, 1943 ~ May 12, 2025

Miss Betty Jean Harrell, age 82, of Vilas, passed away Monday, May 12, 2025, at The Foley Center of Blowing Rock. Born February 13, 1943, in Avery County, she was a daughter of Howard William and Bessie Hodges Harrell. Betty retired from Shadowline in Boone before managing breakfast bars in area motels. She enjoyed needlepointing and crafting.

She is survived by her brothers, Edward William Harrell of Vilas and David L. Harrell of Zionville; and nephews, Adam Harrell and wife, of Emerald, of Kingsport, Tennessee and Avery Harrell of Zionville. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her she was also preceded in death by her sister Barbara Ann Harrell and sister-in-law, Wanda Ward Harrell.

Services for Betty Jean Harrell will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harrell family.

Glada (Vines) Hayes

August 31, 1933 ~ May 12, 2025

Mrs. Glada Vines Hayes, age 91, of Jack Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Monday afternoon, May 12, 2025, at her home. She was born August 31, 1933, in Watauga County.

As long as her health permitted, she was an active member of Howards Creek Baptist Church. She was the happiest, loving and caring for her family. Glada was a country lady and enjoyed being out of doors. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, tending her flower and vegetable gardens, and quilting.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Hayes of Boone, and Jimmy Hayes and wife, Donna, of Boone; grandsons, Lucas Hayes and wife, Shelby and Todd Hayes, all of Boone and great grandsons, Cooper and Ryder Hayes; and five brothers and sisters. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Perry Hayes, son, Dale Hayes, mother, Laura Vines, and one brother and one sister.

Graveside services for Glada Hayes will be conducted Saturday morning, May 17, 2025, at 11 o’clock at Jont Brown Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Burl Greene, Rev. Derick Wilson and Rev. Gary Shew. Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home on Friday, May 16th, from 10 AM until 5 PM and sign a register book.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.

Billy Dean Harmon

October 28, 1941 ~ May 15, 2025

Billy Dean Harmon, “Pa Billy”, passed away, Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Born October 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Danville Miles Harmon and Bina Iona Cornett Harmon and husband of 58 years to the late Shelby Potter Harmon. Billy was the retired owner of A&B Plumbing & Heating and a well-known teller of tall tales. His smile could light up a room and he never met a stranger.

Billy is survived by his 4 children; Brenda Harmon Wilson (Ricky), Cheryl Harmon-Meade (Scott), William “Butch” Harmon, and Denna Harmon (Loren) also surviving are grandchildren, Jason Harmon, Shane Meade, Amanda Wilson Jackson, Ashlee Harmon Harris, Beth Oliver Bradt and Travis Presnell; as well as great-grandchildren; Logan Jackson, Wade Jackson, Emily Jackson, Nolan Meade, Maggie Harris, Reagan Bradt, Ellery Bradt, and Madison Presnell, surviving siblings are Helen Warren (Roy), Betty Presnell, and Tommy Harmon (Linda), as well as numerous nephews and Nieces, sister-in-law, Phyllis Oliver (Bryson).

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carson Cornett, Eddie Harmon, Jimmy Watson, Eugene Guy and sister Ruth Harmon Rominger.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 19, 2025 at Green Valley Baptist Church, Family will Receive Friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

Interment will follow at the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ryan Badger Houck

September 20, 1980 ~ March 19, 2025

Ryan Badger Houck, age 44, of Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at home. Ryan was born on September 20, 1980 in Watauga County to Michael Dean Houck and Rebecca Badger Houck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Erma Badger and Dean and Jean Houck.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Devon, daughter, Claire, and son, Keaton, all of the home. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and lots of friends.

Ryan loved his family with everything he had and was so proud of his kids, they were his heart. He loved to talk and told the most elaborate stories. Ryan loved to watch movies and listen to 70s and 80s music. He had an amazing memory for actor, musician and band names, and could usually tell you random facts about whoever you were talking about.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 25 at the Lakeview Shelter at Ashe County Park in Jefferson. The family will be at the park from 1:00pm – 4:00pm for anyone who wants to stop by. There will be a short service at 2:00pm. Please wear your favorite band, movie or silly t-shirt.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donors’ choice or to New River Calvary Church Rebuilding Fund, in care of Sandy Lemly, 442 Lemly Hill Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626,

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Houck family.

Janet (Eldreth) Glenn

November 25, 1945 ~ May 16, 2025

Mrs. Janet Eldreth Glenn, age 79, of Clark Swift Road, Vilas, passed away Friday evening, May 16, 2025. Born November 25, 1945 in Ashe County, she was the daughter of Samuel and Blanche Lawrence Eldreth. Janet was a live long member of Willow Valley Baptist Church. She retired from Shadowline of Boone, followed by a second retirement as the Director of the Lynnhill Daycare facility in Boone. Janet loved her church family and her working career, but most of all, she loved her family and her grandbabies. Every night before bed, she faithfully sat and read from her Bible.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Debbie Mast and husband, Bill, of Zionville; granddaughters, Jessica Nicole Abbott and husband, Don, and Ashley Brooke Eller and husband, Jordan, all of Vilas; five great grandchildren, Rylea, Jackson, Kinslee, Lane and Jerimiah; and great-grandson, Ethan. Several cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lane Glenn; great granddaughters, Sadie and Sophie; and brothers, Lawrence and Jody Eldreth.

Funeral services for Janet Eldreth Glenn will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 20, 2025 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. At other times, the family will be at the home of her daughter, Debbie Mast, 203 Miltchell Lane, Zionville, NC 28698.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brandon Greer, 436 Clark Swift Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Glenn family.

Marie Ella Calloway

November 1, 1927 – May 13, 2025

Marie Ella Cornett Calloway age 97 of Granite Falls and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Tuesday May 13, 2025.

She was born November 1, 1927, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Burlie and Ida Waters Cornett. She was retired from Shadowline and was a member of Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Barry Reece and wife Shannon of Granite Falls; three sisters, Rachel Hayden and husband Bill of Vilas; Lois Houck and husband Jerry of Vilas and Rebecca Poncil of Port St. Lucie, Florida; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Calloway, one daughter, Barbara Sue Call, one son, Bobby Dean Reece, two sisters, Beulah Sanders and Edna Hodges and two brothers, Don and Boyd Cornett.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday May 16, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Boyden O. Atwood

December 12, 1930 – May 15, 2025

Boone, NC- Mr. Boyden Okley Atwood, age 94, of Boone, died Thursday, May 15, 2025, at his residence. Born December 12, 1930, in Alleghany County, he was the son of the late Kilby Hardin and Lillie Mae Evans Atwood.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Jones and brother, Larry Atwood.

Mr. Atwood was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church and an active member of Gideons International. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran where he enjoyed playing baseball. He had attended NC State University and received both his BS and Master’s Degree from Appalachian State University.

He taught Biology and Physiology at Watauga High School along with coaching baseball and golf. He had a real passion for golf and was a member of Boone Golf Club for 62 years. The last round he played was September 2024 and at nearly 94, he had a 6 handicap.

Mr. Atwood is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Gelene Andrews Atwood; 2 daughters, Mary Elizabeth Bowman and husband Ray of Mebane; Deborah Sue McDuffie and husband George of Gibsonville; 3 sons, Boyden “Toby” Okley Atwood, Jr. and wife Nina of Waynesville; Stanley Thomas Atwood and wife Patty of Apex; Stephen James Atwood and wife Kaye of Waynesville, 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Rutherwood Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Dockery and Reverend Gary Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 until 2:00.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Atwood Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Keen

April 23, 1939 – May 13, 2025

Dewey Ralph Keen, age 86, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC.

He was born on April 23, 1939 in Buchanan County, Virginia, a son of the late Gallie Lee Keen and the late Ruthie Boyd Keen.

Ralph served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the coal mines in West Virginia before moving to Avery County and working in shrubbery. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church on Elk River and enjoyed playing Rook, every morning for years he and Brenda would sit down, have their coffee, and play a game of Rook. Spending time with his family was always a blessing to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gallie Lee Keen; mother, Ruthie Victoria Keen; brother, Charlie Lee Keen; two sisters, Sylvia Keen, Mary Ethel Shook.

Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 23 years Brenda Puckett Keen; three daughters, Shannon (Tommy) Shook of Linville, NC, Brenda (Brian) Cartwright, Shelly (Seth) Beers of Monetzuma, NC; two sons, Eddie (Patricia) Shook of Newland, NC, Dale (Tammy) Shook of Bakersville, NC; brother, Walter (Janet) Keen of Hacienda Heights, CA; three sisters, Mavis Gaynelle Horn of Newland, NC, Carmie Hobbs of Whitewood, VA, Yvonne (Jimmy) Boyd of Whitewood, VA; six grandchildren, Jessie Carpenter, Jessica Huskins, Dustin Shook, Tori Shook, Samuel Shook, Maranda Nussbaum; five great grandchildren, Jade, Daniel, Leigha, Colton, Chance; a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Services for Dewey Ralph Keen will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 1:00 pm at the Big Meadows Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Russell officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Saturday in the church.

Interment will follow in the Big Meadows Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of The Greens in Spruce Pine and to the staff of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ralph and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.