Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 14, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Celeste Ann Holden Phillips

June 15, 1956 ~ May 2, 2024

Celeste Ann Holden Phillips, 67, of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2024 surrounded by her loving husband, sister, and her devoted Border Terriers, Hank and Ollie.



Born June 15, 1956, in Lenoir, North Carolina, Celeste possessed unlimited creativity and a generous heart. Beginning in childhood, horses held a special place in Celeste’s life. She was known to build her own jumps and would casually brush off any injuries sustained from her adventures. A skilled rider, she excelled in horse shows and competitions, becoming a proud member of the Mecklenburg Hounds Fox Hunters.

Celeste attended the Governor’s School of NC and went on to earn an art degree from Appalachian State University. Her artistic talent was undeniable, with her creations gracing private collections and renowned institutions like the North Carolina Museum of Art and published in Southern Living Magazine. Eventually, she combined her expertise in interior design, art, and her love for people, by founding Celeste’s Interiors. This passionate endeavor began in Hudson, NC, moved to Lenoir, and found its eventual home on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock. Her warmth and welcoming spirit turned clients into lifelong friends.

Celeste had an undeniable presence. Beyond her captivating beauty, her infectious laugh and southern accent charmed everyone she met. She embodied the essence of southern elegance, yet wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty in the stables or while tending to her garden. A true prankster, she filled the room with playful antics and mischievous humor.

Celeste married her best friend, Daniel Phillips, in their cherished haven of Hopetown, Abacos in 2003. Together they built a life filled with adventure, love, and laughter.

Celeste’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith in God and Jesus Christ. She was a beacon of light, and her warmth will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who loved her.

Celeste is survived by her husband, sister Marsha Mull, niece Stephanie Adams Willemsen (Koos), niece Amy Caroline Jennings (Aaron), nephew Matthew Mull (Tara), nephew Jonathon Jennings (Kristi), Great-Nephew Holden Willemsen, Great-Niece Scarlett Mull; Stepchildren Katie Cothern (Brian), Adam Phillips (Amanda), Madeline Minogue (Domhnall) and Izzy Hayes (Lane). Celeste will be missed by her many step-grandchildren: Aiden Burns, Liam Phillips, Grace Phillips, Shepard Hayes, Boone Hayes, Cian Minogue, and Rory Minogue.

Celeste is preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Minton Holden, father Albert Holden, sister Dawn Jennings and brother-in-law Tom Jennings.

A celebration of Celeste’s life will be held on Sunday, June 2 at Blowing Rock Country Club, 200 Country Club Drive, Blowing Rock, NC, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. If you are interested in supporting a cause close to Celeste’s heart, please consider donating to the Watauga Humane Society. If you would like to contribute to a park bench in Blowing Rock in memory of Celeste, please mail a check to PO Box 47, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605 attn: Parks and Recreation, for Celeste Phillips

Kimberley M Bates

June 4, 1971 ~ May 2, 2024

Kimberley M Hall Bates of Sugar Grove passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2024.

Kimberley was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Carrie Hall, and her sister, April Hall, and sister Tracy Kirksey. Kim leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Paula White of Delaware, son, TJ of the home, niece and nephew, Carrie and Cameron Hall of the home, 2 granddaughters, Katelynn and Gabriella. Cousin Kimberly Ward and husband Victor, Troy Hall and Girlfriend LeaAnn Bowlin, along with host of family and lifelong friends that will truly miss her.

Kimberley was born June 4, 1972, in Fayetteville, NC. She later moved to western NC where she resided until her passing. As a child Kimberley enjoyed animals, going to the beach, and spending time with her family. As she got older her most passionate thing was spending time with her children, Paula White, and Thomas Joseph Bates-Ramos (TJ)

The family would like to thank you for your many calls, cards and acts of kindness during this most difficult time.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to Kimberly Ward @3066 US Hwy 321 N apt 4 Sugar Grove NC 28679 to assist with the care of TJ, Carrie and Cameron.

A memorial will be held at High Country United Church of Christ 8235 US-421, Vilas, NC 28692 @6pm

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bates family.

Gary Yates Biggs

January 29, 1947 ~ May 4, 2024

Gary Yates Biggs, age 77 of Elk Park, the Beech Mountain Community, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024. He was a native of Avery County and the son of the late Yates and Edna Earley Biggs.

He attended Beech Mountain Baptist Church. Gary was a US Navy veteran, serving as a radio operator during Viet Nam.

He had a passion for all sports, and loved talking about the latest games with everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Parlier Biggs; two sons, Galen and Justin Biggs both of Elk Park; two brothers, Bill Biggs and late wife Faye of Virginia, and Ricky Biggs and wife Doris of Pfafftown.

Services will be conducted Monday, May 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Military honors provided by Watauga American Legion Post #130 will commence at 6:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with the Biggs family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Biggs family.

Cindy Kay Perry

February 17, 1957 ~ May 5, 2024

Cindy Kay Perry, 67, of Jefferson, NC, passed Sunday, May 5, 2024. Born in Belcamp, Maryland to Aubry and Barbara Baker Perry.

She is preceded in death by her father Aubry Perry; son Daniel Pokorny; brother Phillip Perry and life partner Jerry Elliott.

Cindy is survived by her mother Barbara Perry of Jefferson, two sisters, Dianna Weaver and husband Benny and Shelby Roark of Jefferson, NC, one brother, Duane Perry of West Jefferson, NC; grandson, Austin Pokorny and wife Jessica of Mooresville, NC; granddaughter; Caitlin Pokorny of Fayetteville, NC; two great grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Family request in lieu of food and flowers, monetary donations be made to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory for funeral expenses.

Roger James Stilling

October 26, 1938 ~ May 6, 2024

Roger James Stilling died on May 6, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina at the age of 85.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janie Parkins Stilling, the mother of his son, Adam and his daughter Nora. He is survived by his wife, Glenn Ellen Starr Stilling; his son, Adam Stilling and Adam’s wife, Tammy; his daughter, Nora Stilling Pauley and Nora’s husband, Craig; his brother, Paul Stilling; his sister, Kathy Stilling; and his sister, Laura Maceyka. He is survived by four grandchildren (Victoria Beyer, Samantha Stilling, Luke Stilling, and Sierra Pauley), two great-grandchildren (Easton Beyer and Carter Beyer), and many other family members, friends, and former colleagues.

Roger was born in Manhattan, New York, and loved the opportunities he had over the years to revisit the city. He earned his B.A. from Elon College, his M.A. from University of South Carolina, and his Ph. D. from Trinity College, Dublin. He taught at Louisiana Stat University for five and a half years. Then he joined the English Department at Appalachian State University, where he taught from 1974 until his retirement. His teaching for advanced undergraduate and master’s students focused on Renaissance and seventeenth century literature (particularly Shakespeare, Renaissance drama, and Milton). For undergraduates, he taught literature survey courses, film studies, expository writing, and first year seminar. He spent nearly four decades teaching college students.

Roger was deeply devoted to teaching. In his remarks at his retirement reception, he said, “ I have been blessed to work with many outstanding students, from whom I have probably learned more than I have taught-particularly about teaching, because it is honest responses of our students on a day by day basis that are our best guides to getting the job right”.

Roger greatly enjoyed spending time with family, whether having a meal together, watching a movie or a sporting event, or on a family beach trip. He loved reading books, and libraries (and served on several library committees at Appalachian State). His reading and film/TV interests included science fiction; crime and mysteries; politics. He followed national and state politics closely. His sports interests included Panthers football, wrestling, and the sports and athletics that his children and grandchildren were involved in.

Roger was named to the Appalachian State’s College of Arts and Sciences Academy of Outstanding Teachers. When he retired, the English Department granted him Emeritus Faculty Status.

Family and friends are welcomed to the memorial visitation at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Fellowship Hall, Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Appalachian State University Dept. of English f/b/o the Lloyd Hilton Endowed Award for Excellence in English. Online condolences may be shared at the website austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Judith Lorraine Schlichting

April 7, 1943 ~ May 8, 2024

udith (Judy) Lorraine Bossenberry Schlichting, 81, of Zionville, North Carolina died Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Catawba County, NC.

Judy was born in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada. She was the daughter of Alvin Bossenberry and Donalda Lorraine Scott Bossenberry and was “big sister” to eight siblings: Beverly, Patsy, Richard, Georgina, Mary, Martha, Katherine, and Dorothy. She grew up in Victoria, British Columbia and Grand Bend, Ontario. In her late teens, she moved with her family to South Florida, where she graduated from Pompano Beach High School. After initially attending the University of Pittsburgh, she graduated from St Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York City as a Registered Nurse. While attending nursing school, she met her husband, William Schlichting, Jr. (deceased). She and William had three children: Erik (married to Vickie Schlichting); Kurt (deceased); and Brian. The family settled in the Zionville area of Watauga County in the mid-1970s to raise their children. Their grandchildren are Kristian Schlichting, William Schlichting, and Anika Smith.

Judy initially worked as an RN in New York and Florida before making a career of thirty years at Cannon Memorial Hospital, both in Banner Elk and Linville. At one time, she was the head of nursing, but her most fulfilling work was in the Emergency Room, where she attended to the injured and the sick. When she retired, she remained in the home that she and William built and enjoyed the peace and beauty of the surrounding mountains, sitting on the deck listening to music, watching her birds, and waiting for the deer to visit.

Judy donated to many charities. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to any of these charities that she supported:

The World Wildlife Foundation, Audubon, Habitat for Humanity, Doctors Without Borders, National Public Radio, The Blue Ridge Conservancy, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Carolina Caring NC Hospice & Palliative Care (or your local hospice).

Chester Marion Harmon

November 1, 1939 ~ May 9, 2024

Chester Marion Harmon, age 84, of Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk, passed away Thursday evening, May 9, 2024. Born November 1, 1939 in Watauga County, he was a son of Roscoe Clifford and Cazzie Trivette Harmon. Chester was a construction carpenter by trade and raised tobacco on the farm. A husband and father, Chester loved his family. His hobbies included riding his Harley motorcycle and driving ‘only’ Ford vehicles. His favorite dog ‘Barney’ was his constant companion.

Chester is survived by his wife, Gail Bare Harmon; daughter, Beverly Perry, and son, James Harmon, both of Banner Elk; stepsons, Michael and wife, Tanya, of Elizabethton, Tennessee and Mark Taylor and wife, Rita, of Wilkesboro; four granddaughters, Malorie, Britney, Heather and Amber; three step-granddaughters, Chelsea, Mikayla and Cristianne; eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Harper, Aryon, Cadence, August, Salem and Carson; brother, Clifford Harmon of Banner Elk, and sister, Viola Harmon of New York. Also, the mother of his children, Rachel Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Harmon and sisters, Irene Harmon, Opal Combs and Cathy Tester.

Funeral services for Chester Harmon will be conducted Monday afternoon, May 13, 2024 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Lunceford. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services at the Harmon Family Cemetery will be private

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

Christopher William Knight

May 3, 1971 ~ May 11, 2024

Christopher William Knight, 53, passed away at his home in Boone, NC on May 11, 2024 after a short

illness. Chris was born in Savannah, GA on May 3, 1971 to Billy and Linda Ray Knight, and was raised in Glennville, GA. He was a 1989 graduate of Glennville High School, and completed the cosmetology program at Billy Wilson University in Savannah, GA shortly after his high school graduation. He worked for 35 years as a master hair stylist, and his talent helped many people feel beautiful.

Chris was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church in Boone, NC. He will be remembered for his big heart, his infectious laugh, his willingness to help others, his love for animals, and his love for people.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Billy Knight, his sister, Connie Knight Bowen, and his grandparents, Ottis and Elizabeth Knight and Elisha and Mollie Ray.



Chris is survived by his mother, Linda Ray Knight; sister, Carole (Keith) Beasley of Collins, Georgia; brother in law, Timmy Bowen of Glennville, GA; nieces and nephews, Abigail Bowen of Glennville, GA, Colton (Madison) Bowen of Glennville, GA, Hannah (Dakota) Tillman of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Joshua Beasley of Collins, GA and Raelah Bowen of Glennville, GA; special friend, Jessie McKinney of Boone, NC; and his fur-babies, Woody, Bella, and Gidget. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were special to him throughout his life.

The family would also like to recognize the friendship, love and care that Burl and Linda Greer gave Chris during his time in Boone, NC.



The family will have two funeral services to allow friends and family from different regions to pay their respects. A visitation will be held at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will also be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Glennville, GA at Brannen Family Funeral Home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Glennville City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church in Boone, NC

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Knight family.

Ralph D. Buff

May 14, 1933 – May 3, 2024

Ralph D. Buff, age 90, of Boone, passed away Friday May 3, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

He was born May 14, 1933, in Maiden, North Carolina.

Mr. Buff was of the Pentecostal faith but worshipped at Friendship United Methodist Church in Boone.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Buff, one son Reggie Buff.

He is survived by one daughter, Teresa Loftis and her husband, Rick, of Fair Play, SC; grandson Jacob Buff and his wife, Ryann, of Rolesville, NC; granddaughter Melissa Wistehuff and her husband, Jason, of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Jock Symons of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Miranda Symons of Pittsburgh, PA; five great-grandchildren- Blake and Claire Buff and Luca, Eva, and Ian Wistehuff.

An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held next to his home at 184 Buff Ridge Road in Boone at 1:30 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Online condolences may be sent to the Buff Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Roscoe Coleman

August 7, 1936 – May 6, 2024

Ronald Roscoe Coleman, age 87 of Boone passed away Monday May 6, 2024, at his home.

He was born August 7, 1936, in Lincoln, Nebraska. A son of the late Ross Coleman and Lorene Scott Coleman. He was a retired police officer and was a veteran having served in the Unites States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Chloe Coleman of Boone; one daughter, LeAnn Coleman Pless and husband Michael R. of Lenoir; one sister, JoAnn Mooney and husband Jerry of St. Simons Island, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Gaines and husband Rick of Sanford, Florida and Myrtice Adcock and husband Millard of Lagrange, Georgia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday May 19, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gail Rominger Perry

July 22, 1943 – May 7, 2024

Gail Rominger Perry, age 80 of Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at her home.

Gail adored her family and enjoyed every minute with them. She enjoyed visiting and caring for those in her community. She loved and cherished her church and most of all loved her Lord Jesus Christ.

“Gail”, “Vivian”, “mama”, “Nanny Gail” will truly be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde S. Perry, her parents Fred and Okie Rominger, her brother and sister in law Robert “Bob” And Barbara Sue Rominger and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela and husband Mike Cardell, grandsons Stephen and wife Sydney Cardell of Dallas, NC and Mason Cardell of Bessemer City; sister-in-law, Sally Gillis of Silverstone and Doris Hampton of Watkinsville GA. Also a number of dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 PM, at Matney Liberty Community Church, Saturday May 11, 2024. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers and food memorials may be made to Matney Liberty Church PO Box 1671, Banner Elk, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mabel Shook

January 31, 1934 – May 9, 2024

Mabel Dean Jones Shook, age 90, of Banner Elk passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

She was born January 31, 1934, in Avery County. A daughter of the late Clyde Jones and June Jones.

She is survived by son, Lynn Shook and wife Barbara of Cleveland, North Carolina, son, Glenn Shook of Newland, daughter, Ruthetta Williams of Lenoir, daughter, Verna Church of Morganton, son, Phil Shook and wife Elaine of Morganton, daughter, Felicia Ruppard and husband Robert of Banner Elk, fourteen grandchildren, forty two great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.



In addition to her father and mother Mabel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William Bradley Shook, grandson, Christopher Williams, granddaughter, Miranda Shook Stidham, brothers, Orville, Rex, Clyde Lee, Paul, Vance and Ford Jones, sisters, Verna Grace and Lucille Jones, Faye Bradshaw and Myrtle Gobble, two sons-in-law, Dennis Williams and Kenneth Church.

Mabel was a loving, devoted wife and mother, sister, and friend. Growing up poor, in The Old Beech Mountain Community, she raised her family to be hard working and self- reliant. She worked side by side with her husband, Bradley, a brick mason, making mortar and carrying brick for 30 years. Bradley once wrote a song about Mabel, “fixing cars and laying brick, she can do anything a man can do.” She would figure out a way, no matter the obstacle. Mabel loved to pick berries and grow a garden and canned or froze everything she could. She loved to crochet and sew. She helped care for her parents and mother-in-law until they passed. Mabel loved to go shopping with her daughters at antique and secondhand stores and take an occasional weekend trip with her sister Myrtle and daughter Felicia, to Pigeon Forge. Later in life she liked to work word search puzzles, ride the four-wheeler, sit outside on their bench or on the loveseat and hold hands with her sweetheart, Bradley, and listen to gospel music. She was a generous and giving woman who was always there for her family and friends.

A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John E. Greene

September 14, 1939 – May 9, 2024

“John” Johnnie Ellis Greene , 84, of Boone, NC received his eternal rewards on Thursday May 9, 2024. At 4:40pm, embraced by his wife of 61 years, John was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior while his son held his hand and sang Beulah Land. Grand children, daughter-in-law, and a multitude of close family friends were present by his side and joined in praise singing “Because He Lives.” John was met at Heaven’s gate by his son, Josh Ellis Greene, that prepared the way for them to meet in Glory 3 years ago.



John graduated from Cove Creek High School in 1957 and established his strong work ethic at Shadowline. Lennis Coffey Greene caught his attention at the Dinner Bell Grill and they married June 27, 1963. John enlisted in National Guard one month into marriage and returned after basic training to acquire his PhD in Lumberology.

In 1964, Boone Lumber Co. was established. With an entrepreneurial spirit, John enjoyed serving the community with other business adventures like Boone Custom Forest Products, the Fairgrounds, Skate World, Restaurants, Raceway, Built Best Enterprise, Snow-briar ski shop, and others.



John Greene is survived by wife Lennis Coffey Greene. 65 years of committed love and devotion is evident by the family who will miss him, especially his son, John Sidney “Sid” and wife Lauren Wilson Greene of Boone. John is survived by his 6 grandchildren that adored their “Papa John,” Kati Mac, Madi, Cooper, Jake, Camryn, and Emsley Greene.

John is survived by one brother, Mickey Greene, and numerous nieces and nephews including Diane Critcher Rhoney of whom John loved like a daughter.

Most recently preceded in death by his son, Josh Ellis Greene; brother, Everett R. Greene; parents, Ralph S. and Tressie E. Greene; and beloved mother-in-law Nell B. Coffey.



To celebrate a life full of love and give thanks to Jesus for preparing a place where there is no more sorrow and no more pain. The family will hold a service on Sunday May 26, 2024 at 3:00pm First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock 350 Sunset Drive.

While flowers and food are kind sympathies, John would have preferred we follow his example by putting our resources and efforts to help those less fortunate and in need of hearing the gospel of Jesus. Although many ministries benefited from John’s big, generous heart, he was most fond of the children that Samaritans Purse serves through Operation Christmas Child. Gifts in his honor can be sent to: Operation Christmas Child – Ways To Give.

The family wishes to thank Hampton’s Funeral Services for helping with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph Sherrill Pritchard

NOV 20, 1948 – MAY 10, 2024

Joseph Sherrill “PeeWee” Pritchard, a native and lifelong resident of Crossnore, passed away on Friday, May 10, at the age of 75.

The last 12 days of his life were spent at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, following nine weeks of intensive care at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. His brief illness and subsequent death were due to complications related to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome/Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, caused by a reaction to a prescribed medication. SJS/TEN is a rare disease, affecting only 1 to 2 people per million each year.

Most everyone would agree that to know Joe was to love him. He made an impression on everyone everywhere he went. He had a loving, vibrant personality, a unique sense of humor and he never met a stranger.

Joe was an incredible drummer, having taught himself to play as a young boy on his mother’s pots and pans. He eventually became known far and wide as an accomplished musician and played the drums and bass guitar in a number of classic rock, country and bluegrass bands and quartets in and around the Tri-County and High Country area. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Crossnore, where he was a vital part of the music ministry until his illness. Few people loved music any more so than did Joe.

A member of the first graduating class of Avery County High School in 1969, Joe worked in various capacities throughout his adult life, including at the water-treatment plant during the early days of Carolina Caribbean/Beech Mountain, and Baxter Travenol, when it first opened in Marion; he worked with his father in heavy equipment for many years, driving a truck and hauling gravel; he later worked as a truck driver for NC DOT in Mitchell County for 15 years, and most recently worked as a part-time delivery person for CarQuest in Spruce Pine.

Joe was born on November 20, 1948, at Spruce Pine Hospital, the second of five children to D.W “Whitey” and Mary Lou Vance Pritchard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Pritchard, his paternal grandparents, Eliam and Vettie Wilson Pritchard, maternal grandparents, Jeter and Blanche Snodgrass Vance, several aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-and-sisters-in-law.

Left with heavy hearts to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 34 years, Carrie Barnett Pritchard of the home; their daughter, Lisa Banner of Crossnore, granddaughters Maggie Banner Buchanan and husband Tanner of Spruce Pine, and Emma Banner of Crossnore. His sisters, Gail Polson and husband, Danny, of Crossnore, Sherrie Norris and husband, Van, of Boone, Sandra Galloway and husband, Allen, of Old Fort, nieces and nephews Kerenna Robbins (David), Renee Maltba (Roy), Garrett Norris (Sara), Tiffany Morgan (BJ), Cody Galloway and Makenzie Galloway.

Also surviving are sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Edna and Joe Garland of Bakersville, Gaylon and Norma Jean Barnett of Travelers Rest, SC, Carolyn and Ken Oakes of Bostic, Danny Barnett of Spruce Pine, Michael and Melinda Barnett of Travelers Rest, SC, Jack and Barbara Barnett of Lenoir, Jerry and Sharon Barnett of Bakersville, and their families. He is also survived by a number of cousins and close friends.

Funeral services for Joseph “PeeWee” Pritchard will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at First Baptist Church, Crossnore. Officiating will be the Revs. Jeremiah Parker, Lander Heafner and Jerry Barnett,

The Pritchard family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. at the church prior to services scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Music will be provided by the surviving members of the Sons of the Savior Quartet, of which he was a longtime member, as well as the church choir.

Burial will follow in the John Johnson Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers: Garrett Norris, Cody Galloway, Roy Maltba, Steve Barnett, Lee Pritchard, Clay Mohr, Roy Ingram and Eddie Isaacs. Honorary pallbearers: Gaylon Barnett, Michael Barnett, Jack Barnett, Danny Barnett, Steve Pritchard, Doug Pritchard, Sonny Taylor, Eugene Curtis, David Penley, Larry Cornett, Richard Fletcher, Doug Gragg and Mike Hodge.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Crossnore.

The care of Pee Wee and his family has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

