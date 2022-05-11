Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 11, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

George Lowell Cable

1937 – 2022

George Lowell Cable, 85, joined his Lord on May 6, 2022. Born January 13, 1937 to Dwight and Annie Lou Cable of Sugar Grove, NC, he first learned the virtues of hard work and faith as a farmer. He then worked as a furniture manufacturing lineman for a time before finding work first as an employee and then eventually, as the plant manager of Shadowline in Boone, NC for 44 years.

Lowell spent his life reading, studying, and for a good portion of time, teaching the Bible in Sunday school. An avid fisherman, he loved nothing more than to fish crappie tournaments and talk about his adventures at the annual fish fry he and his wife, Betty, hosted in July. He also served his country as a proud member of the Army 24th Infantry Division.

He is survived by his wife and special love of 22 years, Betty Cable; daughters Donna Morgan (Todd) of Nolensville, TN; Sonya Cable of Blythewood, SC; and sons, William Cable (Sheila) of Sugar Grove, NC; Terry Andrews (Holly) of Blowing Rock, NC; Johnny Andrews (Meg) of Blowing Rock, NC. He is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Delp (Todd) of Arlington, Va; Megan Ellis of Virginia Beach, Va; Anthony Cook (Andrea) of Damascus, Va; Kasity Jones (Shae) of Boone, NC; Matthew Corum of Blythewood, SC; Molly and Allyssa Morgan of Nolensville, Tn, and an additional 9 Andrews grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, uncles, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends including his special buddy, Carter Randall.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Shelton Cable; his parents, Dwight and Annie Lou Cable; and his brother, Len Cable.

Funeral services for George Lowell Cable will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer and Mr. Carter Randall. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Cool Springs Baptist Church % Rev. Burl Greer, 341 Cool Winds Dr., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cable family.

Ruby Taylor

1936 – 2022

Ruby Lee Younce Taylor passed from this life on May 9, 2022. She was born January 23, 1936 in Ashe County, NC.

She was predeceased by her parents Roy Lee and Bradie Bunton Younce, as well as four siblings, Willie Haskell Younce, Dovie Mae Younce Combs, Juanita (Pon) Younce Harmeyer, and Alma (Cricket) Younce Todd. She is survived by her husband Mark Taylor and stepson Mark Taylor, Jr. along with her sister, Barbara Younce Bartlett. Ruby was dearly loved by her 4 nieces and 10 nephews, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Although she lived in many places, she considered the mountains her home. She and her husband Mark, and their two dogs, Haley and Harley, returned here several years ago where she enjoyed being with family and living in the community of Bethel once again. She loved going to Stone Mountain (Tommy’s) grocery store to get her Nutty Buddy fix and to chat with whoever was there!

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved the people there. She was the matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Ruby Lee Younce Taylor will be conducted Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at 11 o’clock at the Bethel Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Charlie Martin. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children Hospital, Memorial Processing Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.

Nora Ellen Townsend

1929 – 2022

Nora Ellen Townsend, age 92, of Boone, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born August 10, 1929 in Madison County, she was a daughter of Charlie and Cora Smith Moore. Mrs. Townsend was a member of the Watauga Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the Choir. The love of her life was her family, providing all their needs and tending to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they grew. She enjoyed reading, growing her vegetable gardens, and raising flowers around her home. Mrs. Townsend retired from Shadowline of Boone as a seamstress with 27 years of service.

She is survived by her sons, Charlie Stephen Townsend and wife, Joanna, of Gastonia, Danny Lee Townsend and wife, Cindy, of Blowing Rock; grandson, Eddie Townsend and wife, Amy, and granddaughter, Ellen Shook and husband Glenn, all of Deep Gap; great-grandchildren, Hunter Shook and wife, Rachel, Brahm Townsend and Hayla Shook; brother, Dean Moore and wife, Frances, of Hot Springs and sister, Lettie Barrette of Charlotte, and a daughter-in-law Sabra Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Townsend; sons, Bobby and Michael Randall Townsend; and brothers and sisters, Earl, Clayton, Chad, Dan, Josie, Lucille and Irene.

Funeral services for Nora Ellen Townsend will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 15, 2020 at 2:30 at the Watauga Baptist Church in Foscoe, officiated by Rev. Tim Bunton and Rev. Zane Tester. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Denise Greer, 368 Arvil Greer Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Her family wishes to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staff at The Foley Center and to Amorem Hospice for their loving care shown to Mrs. Townsend and her family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Townsend family.

Kyle McNeil, Sr.

May 6, 2022

Mr. William Kyle McNeil, Sr., age 85, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born October 26, 1936, in Wilkes County, he was a son of the late John Franklin and Anna Clara Canter McNeil.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Verlon McNeil and a sister, Mary Key.

Mr. McNeil was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon, trustee, and chairman of the building fund. He was a proud veteran serving in the US Army and Army Reserve.

His professional career included over 17 years with Lowes Hardware where he was store manager at several locations including the Boone Lowes where he retired. He was also a land developer up until his death.

Kyle loved the outdoors where he enjoyed golfing with his buddies; working in his garden and being entertained by his hummingbirds.

With all that he did, nothing compared to the love he had for his wife, children, and precious grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Steelman McNeil to whom they shared 60 years of marriage; his daughter, Jennifer McNeil Sanders (Matthew R.) of Mt. Ulla, NC; his son, William “Will” Kyle, McNeil Jr. (Karen) of Deep Gap, NC; Brother, Rex McNeil (Ben) of Delmar, MD; Sister, Lenna Capel of Charlotte, NC; Brother, Charles McNeil (Carol) of Statesville, NC; Brother, James McNeil (Wilma) of Statesville, NC; Sister, Kathy Brown (David) of Purlear, NC; Grandson, William “Trey” Kyle McNeil, III (Hailey); Granddaughter, Hannah Mariah Sanders; Grandson, Rory McNeil and Granddaughter, Amber Danielle Sanders.

A private service for the family will be held Tuesday with his Son-in-law, Reverend Matthew R. Sanders officiating. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Amorem Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorials be made to Samaritans’ Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

The family also ask for No Food.

Online condolences may be sent to the McNeil Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Maxie Eldreth Sheets

January 17, 1921 – May 9, 2022

Maxie Eldreth Sheets, age 101, of West Jefferson passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born January 17, 1921, in Ashe County. A daughter of the late Calvin Sheets and Ennice Lyall Eldreth.

She is survived by two sons, James Michael “Mike” Sheets of West Jefferson and Danny Sheets of Jefferson; one grandson, Cody Sheets of West Jefferson; two great-grandchildren and one sister and one brother.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Larmar Sheets.

No service are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sheets family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tommie Willoughby Cline

January 18, 1959 – May 9, 2022

Tommie Willoughby Cline, age 63, of Boone passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 18, 1959, in Kansas. A son of the late Oliver and Mary Jones Cline. Tommy was passionate about his family and friends. His happy place was with his hands in the dirt. He was an epic storyteller and his laugh, and his smile filled the room. He was kind and open hearted. If, you ever worked with Tommie, he would be on your best boss list. He was above all a father, husband and grandfather who was so loved and will be incredibly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry McDaniel Cline of Boone; two daughters, Megan Hutchinson and husband Luke of Raleigh and Betsy Cline of Asheville; one son, Brian Willoughby Cline and wife, Lauren of West Jefferson; one grandson, Logan Willoughby Cline of West Jefferson; one granddaughter, Piper Hutchinson of Raleigh and his mother-in-law, Jane McDaniel of Topsail Island, North Carolina.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Lynette Cline and his father-in-law, Robert McDaniel.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Faithbridge United Methodist Church at 4:00 PM. Reverend Kyle Sigmon will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service. Please feel free to dress casually and colorfully.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Casting Bread Ministries, 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cline family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sue Ann Bauldry

March 25, 1950 – May 9, 2022

Sue Ann Bauldry passed away today in her home in Boone, NC. She was 72 years old.

The daughter of Louis and Ann Bogart, Sue grew up in Fowlerville, MI and received her BS in Microbiology at the Ohio State University, where she was also one of the first women to receive a PhD in Anatomy. She then went on to work as a researcher at the Wake Forest School of Medicine; later in her career she taught in the biology department at Appalachian State University. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time outdoors and taking summer trips to a ranch in Wyoming to ride horses.

She is survived by her sisters Mary Boyer and Patricia Kropodlowski and brother Bill Bogart; her husband William Bauldry; sons Shawn and wife Danielle and Michael and wife Anne; and grandson Alex Bauldry.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org

Online Condolences may be sent to the Bauldry family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gladys Jones Greene

January 20, 1930 – May 11, 2022

Gladys Jones Greene, age 92, of Boone, Passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2022, at her home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jessie James Jones Jr.

September 11, 1946 – May 8, 2022

Jessie James Jones Jr., age 75, of Powdermill Creek Road, Newland, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine, NC surrounded by his family.

He was born September 11, 1946 in Avery County, NC a son of the late Jessie James Jones and Amelia Franklin Jones.

Jessie, known as Junior/June to family and friends was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country proudly from 1969-1971. In younger years he was known to all his buddies as the “Gray Rooster”. He was a hard working outdoorsman. He loved working with cattle, farming, gardening and fishing.

In addition to his father Jessie and mother Amelia, he was preceded in death by his Brother Charles Jones and Sister Rebecca Jones Careccia.

Jessie leaves behind to cherish his memory, Sons Corey Jones of Newland, NC; Brian Jones of Kingsport, TN; Brandon Jones and wife Toni of Morganton, NC; Grandsons; Tyler Jones of Morganton, NC; Tristan Jones of Kingsport, TN; and Casey Jones of Newland, NC; He is survived by siblings Jerry Jones and wife Carolyn of Newland; Linda Horney and husband Charles of Marion, NC; Brenda Jones and husband DJ of Newland; Allen Jones and wife Lucy of Newland, NC; Peggy Massey of Newland, NC; Ricky Jones and wife Valerie of Morganton, NC; Connie Poteat and husband Rick of Morganton, NC; Locinda Adams of Marion, NC; Kim Calhoun and husband Robert of Newland, NC. His loving Sister-in-law Virginia “Jenny” Jones of Newland, NC. He also leaves numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 11, 2022 beginning at 1PM until 3PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Services for Jesse will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3PM with Pastor Josh Dellinger officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Jones Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jesse and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

