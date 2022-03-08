Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 8, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Linda Lou Ward

1944 – 2022

Mrs. Linda Hicks Ward, age 77, of Big Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. Born October 22, 1944 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Martin Levi and Julia Viney Hicks. Linda was of the Baptist faith. Before retirement, she was employed at Log House Florist as a floral designer, however, her most important occupation was providing a loving home for her family. Linda was born with a creative mind that allowed her to hand craft sock monkeys, Raggedy Ann dolls and other various Appalachian Mountain crafts. She loved her vegetable gardens and growing flowers inside and outside her home.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ward Jones and husband, Anthony, of Elk Park and Susanne Ward of Sugar Grove; and sister, Lois Hicks Carswell and husband, Roy, of Montezuma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Hillard Dewey Ward; sisters, Sallie Presnell, Hazel Birdsong, Louvenia Humphrey, Ruby Poarch, Clemmie Beers and Lorena Roberts; and brothers, Leonard and Arnold Hicks.

Funeral services for Linda Hicks Ward will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, March 8th at 3 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Ward Family Cemetery.

Dale Arlie Watson

1952 – 2022

Dale Arlie Watson, Sr., age 69, of Roby Greene Road, Boone, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center. Born April 24, 1952 in Watauga County, he was a son of Arlie and Geneva Miller Watson. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era and owned and operated W. W. Logging, LLC. Dale was a hard worker and always enjoyed working with his hands and enjoyed being involved with his family. He had a personable character and was a friend to all. When he could he enjoyed visiting car shows.

Dale is survived by his partner and significant other for 24 years, Amy Norris of the home; sons, Dale Arlie Watson, Jr. and wife, Celena, of Mount Airy and Travis William Watson, of Fleetwood, daughter, Geneva Watson and son, Reece Watson, both of Boone; his father, Arlie Watson of Boone; grandchildren, Calissa and Troy Watson, both of Mount Airy; and sisters, Patricia Watson and husband, Jimmy and Juanita Miller, all of Boone. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Watson and one sister, Sandra Watson.

Celebration of Life services for Dale Watson will be conducted Tuesday morning, March 8th at 11 o’clock at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Gary Watson. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services with Military Honors provided by the DAV Chapter 90 and the American Legion Post 130 at Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.

Jeff Council “J. C.” Anderson

1937 – 2022

Jeff Council “J. C.” Anderson, age 84, of Aven Lane, Abingdon, Virginia, and a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Born July 2, 1937 in Watauga County, he was a son of Bynum Marion and Lucy Hayes Anderson. J. C. was a veteran of the US Navy. After returning to Boone, he pastored the First Christian Church of Boone, then Borderview Christian Church in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Poplar Creek Church of Christ in Grundy, Virginia. J.C. was known as a spiritual, loving, and caring man of God who loved everyone unconditionally.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Fox Anderson; son, Jeff Anderson and wife, Kip of Elizabethton, TN; grandson, Wes Anderson and wife, Katie, of Cleveland, TN and granddaughter, Arin Anderson French and husband, Will, of Maryville, TN and great-grandchildren, J. C. Anderson of Cleveland, TN, Alli and Rue French, both of Maryville, TN. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joey Anderson; sisters, Neva Bentley, Ella Mae Trivette, Verlee Cole and Judy Greene; and brother, Bill Anderson.

A celebration of life service for J. C. will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 6, at 2 o’clock at the First Christian Church, 185 Old Jonesborough Road, Abingdon, Virginia 24210.

Military graveside services provided by the US Navy, American Legion Post 130 and DAV Chapter 90 will be conducted Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022 at 1 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone. Officiating will be Minister Tom Crise.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, 418 North State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604, or to any church or charity of the donors’ choice.

Anna Mae Greene

1928 – 2022

Anna Perry Greene, age 93 of Zionville, passed away Friday morning, March 4, 2022. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Henry Grady and Earle Campbell Perry.

She was the oldest living member of Cove Creek Baptist Church, and worshiped there for 70 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Greene, two sisters, Hattie Greene and Jewel Ragan, and one brother, Fred Perry.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia G. Pardue and husband R.C. of Zionville, and Donna Greene Hayes and husband Jimmy of Boone.

She is also survived by a sister, Carleen Perry of Vilas and a grandson, Todd Hayes and girlfriend Samantha Hamby of Boone.

Graveside services for Anna Perry Greene will be conducted Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Combs will officiate.

The family requests no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 68, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Hansford Miller

May 11, 1925 – March 1, 2022

Hansford Miller born May 11,1925 and died March 1, 2022, at age 96 years 10months.

Hansford Miller was a quiet, kind and humble man. He was the 4th of 9 children, His Father was sick and passed away when he was almost 14 years old. His Fathers passing left him feeling the responsibility of helping to support the family. Times were hard for their family. They lived in a sawmill shack converted to a home and it was not very sturdy. He said that often, when there were high winds, his mother would wake them up and say, “bring your quilts” and they would seek shelter beside a very large rock because she was fearful the walls of the home would collapse. He and his older brother Thomas helped build a home for the family shortly after his father died. He worked farming, cutting timber or any job available. After a short time working at the Navy Yard in Norfolk, VA he began a 20-year career at Broyhill Furniture and when Vermont American came to Boone he worked there until 3 months before they closed.



Hansford built his home. He loved helping others and during retirement he and his wife put roofs on homes for a few people. He did some small construction jobs for others as well. A flood washed out the bridge across Howards Creek so after getting quotes from $25,000 to $30,000 to rebuild the bridge, he decided to build the 50-foot span bridge which is still in use today. The cost was about one half the quotes he received and was shared with his five neighbors. He also helped build a Habitat Home. He was often seen cutting down trees or on some roof-top blowing leaves out of the gutters. He continued to help others and was never idle. He enjoyed a hot air balloon ride over the Yadkin Valley as a birthday present in 2018.

At the age of 95, he was clearing some land and came down the steep hill with an axe in one hand and a chainsaw in the other. He fell and dislocated his shoulder. He loved his family but most importantly he loved the Lord and had the following mottos: 1. Be at the place where I want the Lord to have complete control of my life. 2. Be able to pray anywhere anytime 3. Be able to help others live better. 4. Lead people to Christ. He shared the importance of accepting Christ as your Savior with visitors. Daddy loved singing and at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church during a revival the preacher started to close the service and had not had any response when Daddy stood up and said I believe if you sing one more song someone will respond. The Preacher said I don’t feel we need to go any longer but if you do, we will sing one more song we will. They sang the song and had six or seven to accept Christ. He delighted in going to church and help sing. He was there at every opportunity.

He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Edna Bryan Miller, his Father and Mother, George Jefferson Lee Miller and Bessie Margaret Neeley Miller, son in law, Larry Townsend, grandson in law, Jeffery Saltzman and great grandson, Callum O’Herin. Sisters, Nancy M. Brown (brother-in-law, Ibry), Lovely M. Danner (brother-in-law, Cameron), Fanny Elizabeth “Betty” M. Chapman (brother-in-law, Melvin). Brothers, Thomas Miller (sister- in-law, Anna Mae J. Miller), Malcolm Miller, brother-in-law, Linwood MaReady , sister-in-law, Quintella M. Miller.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, Garry Miller and Randall Miller (wife, Angela), daughter Audrey Townsend, daughter in law, Linda Miller, granddaughters Alecia Saltzman, Lora Sigmon, Chainey O’Herin (husband, Thomas), Neeley Ponder (husband, Leland), Miranda Warren (husband, David) and grandson Bryan Miller (wife, Lindsey), great grandchildren William Saltzman (wife, Brandy), Kaitlyn Nesbit, Bailey Sigmon, Gavin, Jane and Reece O’Herin, Briar Ponder, Drew, Landon and Josiah Miller, great-great-granddaughters, Lilly Saltzman and Oaklynn Nesbit, step-grandsons, Billy Townsend (wife Paula) and Allen Townsend, sisters, Leona MaReady and Nell Porter,(brother in law, Clint) sister in law, Bettye W. Miller, Brother, George Richard Miller also special niece and nephew, Linda and Bobby Money and special niece, Molly Beach, and many other nieces and nephews. Special appreciation is given to his Pastor Jerry Moretz and church family at The Meat Camp Assembly of God, his neighbors Don and Clare Olander and Krystina Rusch and Chaplain Billy, Kim, Alberta, Cameron, and Tina of the staff at Amorem Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Meat Camp Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Reverend Bryan Miller, Reverend Jerry Moretz and Reverend Doug Main will officiate. Burial will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers will be appreciated, or contributions may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 256 Meat Camp Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Albert Calloway

February 13, 1934-March 1, 2022

Albert Calloway, age 88, of Valle Crucis, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.



He was born February 13, 1934, in Watauga County. A son of the late Julius Monroe Calloway and Sabert Caroline Ward Calloway. He was a retired equipment operator having been employed in the construction business and was the first stock boy at the original Mast General Store.

He is survived by his wife Marie Cornett Calloway of Valle Crucis; one son, Barry Dean Reece and wife Shannon of Granite Falls; two grandsons, Greg Beach and Eric Reese and girlfriend Crisandra Ashley, two great-granddaughters, Leah Beach Horton and husband Anthony and Gillian Reese, two great-great-grandchildren, Katie Beach and Kaleb Horton and one sister, Mae Belle Calloway Reid.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Dean Reese and one daughter, Barbara Sue Reese Call.

Graveside service and burial will be conducted Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Bill Hayden will officiate.

Ralph B. Patterson

December 2, 1948 – March 2, 2022

Ralph B. Patterson was born on December 2, 1948 in Little Rock, AR. He was the son of Louise Heiskell Patterson and Hugh B. Patterson, Jr. and the brother of Carrick Patterson (Pat) of Little Rock, AR. His grandparents were Wilhelmina Mann Heiskell and John Netherland Heiskell and Hugh B. Patterson and Martha Patterson.



Patterson attended Little Rock public schools through junior high school. For high school, he graduated from St. Alban’s School in Washington, D.C. in 1966 where he was a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist. At St. Albans, he played football, wrestled and was a three-year starting pitcher for the varsity baseball team. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1970 with a B.A. in Political Science. He was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. He did graduate work in advertising and graphics at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.

Patterson worked in advertising, marketing promotion, and in the newspaper business for nearly 40 years in Little Rock, Arkansas. He served as a copywriter and creative director for Cranford Johnson & Associates from 1972 through 1976. He joined the Arkansas Gazette where he worked as a reporter, copy editor and developed a popular movie review column. In 1980, he was named vice president and director of marketing services and was responsible for the development of the Gazette’s advertising and promotion programs.

In 1984, he rejoined Cranford Johnson Robinson Associates as vice president and creative director and supervised the creative department during a seven-year period that saw more than a tripling of agency billings.

In 1991, he joined the Frank J. Wills advertising agency where he was senior vice president and creative director until his retirement in 2001.

Patterson’s work won hundreds of local, regional and national advertising awards, including a national ADDY award, the Deutsch, Shea & Evans Award for Advertising in Public Interest and two Best of Show awards in the Arkansas Advertising Federation annual ADDY competition. After retiring, he continued to do freelance advertising and marketing, primarily pro-bono work for civic and charitable causes in Arkansas and North Carolina.

He has been active in numerous charitable, community and public service organizations and has served on a variety of Boards, including the Pulaski County United Way, the Arkansas Heart Association, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and was a former Member and President of the Central Arkansas Library Board.

Patterson was a long-time member of the Country Club of Little Rock, The Alotian Club in Little Rock, the Blowing Rock Country Club and the Charlotte Country Club in North Carolina. He served on the Board of the Blowing Rock Country Club for four years and served three terms on the BRCC Golf Committee, including one term as Chairman, and two terms on the BRCC Marketing Committee.

Patterson was an accomplished painter, known for his portraits, and a decent guitar player. He was a fairly good but erratic golfer having had a two-handicap at one point and won the Country Club of Little Rock Four-Ball, the CCLR Member-Guest and was a two-time Senior Champion at the Blowing Rock Country Club in North Carolina.

Patterson has been married to the former Elizabeth Howell for 43 years. They have two married sons, Andrew (Sunita Varada), 42, an attorney with Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, and Nick (Shelby), 40, the Director of Operations at the Arkansas Academy for Educational Equity at the University of Arkansas. They have three granddaughters: Nick and Shelby’s eight-year old daughter, Alice, and Andrew and Sunita’s two daughters, Neena, 4, and Avni, 2.

Services celebrating the life of Ralph B. Patterson will be held at future dates in Little Rock, AR and Blowing Rock, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Central Arkansas Library System or the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

Thomas Larry “Sam” Greer

July 31, 1958 – March 4, 2022

Mr. Greer was born July 31, 1958, in Johnson County, TN, a son of the late Charles Thomas “Tommy” Greer and Geneva Sue Brown Greer. He was a retired carpenter.

Mr. Greer is survived by his girlfriend and caregiver, Jennifer Miller, of the home, one son, Larry Greer and wife Pam, of Boone, three granddaughters, Holli Osborne, and husband Isaac, of Mountain City, Chetola Greer of Lansing, and Mahala Greer of Boone, and one great-grandson, Waylon Osborne of Mountain City. He is also survived by one sister, Wanda Brown and husband Wayne, and three brothers, Carl Greer, Timothy Greer and wife Jan, and Mark Greer and wife Wendy, all of Creston. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Greer was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and Mike Greer, two sisters, Terry Lee and Sherry Lynn Greer, one niece, April Brown, one nephew, Charlie Brown and a great-nephew, Payton Greer.

Funeral services for Thomas Larry “Sam” Greer will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, March 8, 2022, at 2pm at Sutherland Baptist Church in Creston. The body will lie in state from 1-2pm at the church. Officiating will be the Reverend Anthony Roark and Reverend Allen Younce. Burial will follow in the Sutherland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hampton Funeral Services. Special thank you to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and compassion to Sam and his family during the last few weeks of his care.

Lezett Greer

November 8, 1931 – March 6, 2022

Lezett Greer, age 90, of Boone passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born November 8, 1931, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Virgil McDonald Greer and Clara Church Greer. She was a member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Mack Greer of Boone; one sister, Joann Greer of Lenoir, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mozelle Miller, Dare Greene and Juanita Welch and six brothers, Paul, Silas, Brook, Joe, Zeke and Shanty Greer.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:30 PM, at Rhymer Cemetery. Pastor Tim Dockery will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 3275 Elk Creek Rd. Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and to Lindsey and Ann, with hospice for their kindness and special care they gave to Lezett.

Carl Thomas Clearwater

June 16, 1940 – March 6, 2022

Carl Thomas Clearwater, age 81, of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Norma Caldwell

August 26, 1934 – March 6, 2022

Norma Caldwell, 87, formerly of Pine Bluff and Wynne (AR), passed away on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022, surrounded by her children at Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson, NC.

Survivors include her three children, Jeffrey, Jon Daniel, and Juliana; her four grandchildren, Alyssa (Gill), Hannah (Munn), Andrew, and Joshua; and her five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Caroline, Eleanor, Margaret, and Noah; and her brother, Gary Wayne Lloyd.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Jimmy; her sister Bobbie (Day); and her grandson Robert.

Norma Jane Lloyd Caldwell was born August 26, 1934, in Vanndale, Cross County, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Delmer Bowen Lloyd and Vera Mae Carter.



Norma and Jimmy exchanged valentines in the sixth grade and were married December 29, 1954. Norma worked for two major CPA firms and continued her accounting functions at a paper manufacturer and in support of multiple fundraising campaigns for regional non-profit agencies. She was an area representative and national speaker for Stonecroft Ministries; one of the founders of the Christian Women group in Pine Bluff; a Board member for Pine Bluff Symphony; First Vice Regent of the Arkansas DAR and a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames; Twentieth Century Book Club; and Alethia Study Club. She served as a charter member of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Arkansas, two terms as Chair of the Education Committee for her church; Director of the WMU for 5 years; and taught Sunday School for every age from 5 to 90.

Her genealogical research spanned 35 years, tracing the Caldwell lineage back to 1569, and tracing her Carter family back to 1510. Her 1,056-page book on the Caldwell family remains on the shelves of multiple State Libraries.

Though Norma lived in twenty-four cities during her life, she spent most of her life in Pine Bluff where she was a member of First Baptist Church for nearly 20 years, and in Wynne where she grew up. Her final church membership was with Wynne Baptist, where she made her profession of faith and served as a pianist during her teenage years.

A memorial service will be held in Arkansas. A date will be announced.

Bruce Gray

November 20, 1935 – March 7, 2022

Bruce Gray, age 86, of Banner Elk, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Mildred Huffman

January 27, 1928 – March 5, 2022

Mildred Huffman, age 94, of Ingalls, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her residence.

Mildred was born on January 27, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Massey Lewis and the late Hester Wise.

She was a member of Whites Memorial Baptist Church and loved the outdoors, flowers, working in the yard, canning, and gardening. Mildred attended Crossnore School for Business and worked as a mill worker. Mildred and Lance lived in Ingalls.



She was preceded in death by her Husband, Lance Jerome Huffman; Father, Massey Lewis; Mother, Hester Cole Wise; Brother, Howard Lewis.

Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Sharon (Harold) Watson of Ingalls, NC; Two Sons, Gary (Norma ) Huffman of Marion, NC, Dale (Mitzie) Huffman of Ingalls, NC; Two Brothers, James (Nancy) Lewis of Fletcher, NC, Ted (Pat) Lewis of Cleveland, TN; Five grandchildren, Gaylen (Jill) Huffman of Marion, NC, Tanya (Randy) Singleton of Newland, NC, Treshella Huffman of Marion, NC, Staci (Shane) Koerber of Ingalls, NC, Marshal (Francesca) Huffman of Old Fort, NC; Six great grandchildren.

Services for Mildred Huffman will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the Whites Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Greene and Rev. Roger Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until the service hour at the church on Thursday.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dianna Love and Heather Highman as well as the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Whites Memorial Cemetery Fund in the care of Jeff Vance at 100 White Lane, Newland, NC 28657

Doris F Thompson

October 5, 1948 – March 6, 2022

Doris Franklin Thompson of Linville Falls died Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at her home after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Thompson

Known as “Dodie” by her friends and family, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma Franklin.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Luci Jo Franklin McCoury Wright. She is survived by her three sons, Jamey (Bridgett), John Warren (Emma) , and Neil (Candi) and one “adopted son Frank VanDerBauwede of France; her beloved granddaughters Abby (Scott Gouge), Anna, Allie, Raegan and McKayla; Sisters Tense (Roger Banks) and Elizabeth Franklin; Brother Albert Dean Franklin, Jr. (Tonya); Nieces and nephews Aaron Banks (Parker, Emma, Nick), Jo Beth Banks, Samantha DeRosa (Josie), Susannah Dibble (Dillon, Dakota), Emily Gates (Franklin, Luci) Bert Franklin ( Katelyn, Kyler), Chris Franklin ( Sadie, Walter).



Mrs. Thompson was a graduate of Crossnore High School, class of 1966. She spent several years with her husband Jimmy as he served in the U.S. Air Force and then completed a degree at the Medical College of Virginia Dental School. The couple then returned home to Linville Falls in 1977 where she helped establish Dr. Thompson’s dental practice and worked there for several years while raising her family. She then pursued her desire to become a nurse and obtained a degree from Mayland Community College in 1994. She worked for many years at Sloop and then at Cannon Memorial Hospital where she is remembered fondly and with respect by those with whom she worked as well as by patients for whom she cared.

Active in her Church and community, Mrs. Thompson served for years on the Board of Directors of the Linville Falls Community Church, Pisgah Cemetery Committee, Franklin Reunion Committee and the Avery County Historical Board. She was a lover of flowers and worked to keep her garden beautiful as well as those in the Village. An avid sports fan, she never missed an event in which her children or grandchildren were participating. A Carolina basketball game or a Washington Redskins football game often found the Thompsons gathered in front of the television with Dodie front and center. She was renowned for her cooking and entertaining skills with many a rhubarb pie for church dinners or seafood crepes and double chocolate cheesecake to honor a bride-to-be.

Visitation for Dodie will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 5PM to 7PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 beginning at 2PM at Linville Falls Community Church.

Burial will follow at the Pisgah Cemetery.

Memorials to Mrs. Thompson may be sent to Building Fund for Linville Falls Community Church.

