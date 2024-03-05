Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 5, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Kevin Scott Combs

December 28, 1969 ~ February 26, 2024

Rev. Kevin Scott Combs, age 54, of Millers Creek, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024. Born December 28, 1969 in Watauga County he was the son of Tony Ellis Combs and the late Rebecca Davis Combs.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Tracie Henson-Combs; daughters, Meghan Alexandria Davis and husband, Will, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Colby Catherine Hamby and husband, Jimmy, of Zionville and Maggie Ruth Combs of Millers Creek; five granddaughters, Ella Elizabeth Hamby, Waverly Henson Davis, Evelyn Margaret Davis, Catherine Faye Hamby and Rosemary Jane Davis; his father, Tony Combs of Sebring, Fla; sister, Crystal Combs of Charlotte; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Evita Henson of Zionville; and brother-in-law, Brad Rambo and wife, Chrisanna Donachy, of Fleetwood. Several aunts, uncles, and 3 nieces and one nephew also survive. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jennie Fenner.

Kevin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He had an adventurous life full of laughter. He had more experiences and accomplishments than any one person could dream of. His pride and joy was his family, including his wife and high school sweetheart of 34 years, as well as, 3 children, 2 son in-laws and 5 granddaughters and many close friends. Kevin completed his Associate Degree at Fruitland Baptist Bible College which led him into ministry at Cove Creek Baptist Church where he served as the pastor for the last 5 years. He was passionate about his church family and was called to help those who suffered from addiction. Throughout his life, he excelled at many trades including truck driving and being an electrician, but his true love was operating heavy equipment. Over the last year, he made his dream of owning and operating his own grading business come true when he established Turnwood Grading. His perfect day would be spent at the lake fishing, boating, skiing, and wakeboarding with his family. Those that know Kevin, know that he was full of inappropriate jokes and a personality that would light up a room. He never met a stranger and if called upon, he answered and showed up without hesitation. He will be immensely missed, but we know in our hearts that he was met at the gates of heaven by his mother, Becky Combs, and will be watching over those he left behind.

Funeral services for Kevin Combs will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Cove Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Steve Combs and Rev. R. Glenn Davis. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from Noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Entombment will follow at the Cove Creek Baptist Church Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maggie’s college fund at https://backer.com/maggiescollegefund565 or to Hebron Colony Ministry, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Combs family.

Stuart Hodges (Sr.) Shook

September 21, 1927 ~ February 26, 2024

Stuart Hodges Shook, Sr., US Navy Retired, age 96, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024.

Born September 21, 1927 in Watauga County, he was the son of Tom Tope and Ada Mae

Michael Shook. Stuart diligently served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1967 and achieved the

rank of Chief Petty Officer. He would frequently talk with great fondness about his travels, the

ins and outs of Navy life, and his various duty stations. One of his most special tours of duty

was with ‘Operation Crossroads’ at Bikini Atoll. This was the atomic bomb testing after the war

to see how atomic bombs would affect ships at sea. After retiring from the Navy, he moved his

family from Norfolk, Va. back to Boone where he retired from Appalachian State University’s

Purchasing Department. He made a final trip to Norfolk and the shipyards and base in October

of 2023. Stuart enjoyed seeing the buildings where he worked, the ships, and breathing in the

salt air.



After losing his beloved wife, Wilma Yates, in 2006, he found much solace in listening to music.

He lived a quiet life in his latter years, but always enjoyed phone calls and visits with friends and

family. University of Alabama football, golf and Duke Basketball also kept him company. He

was a man of few words; however, he never met a stranger – he loved talking with people about

his Navy experiences and growing up on a farm in the Valle Crucis Community. Stuart was an

extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life for a simple farm boy with humble beginnings.

Mr. Shook is survived by his son, Stuart H. Shook, Jr. and wife, Deborah, of Boone and his

daughter, Jane Grace Long of Lenoir; granddaughters, Angela D. Shook of Boone, Katelyn G.

Long and Kathryn R. Long, and grandson, Kevin Long Jr. all of Lenoir. Numerous nieces and

nephews also survive. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three

brothers, Carroll, Tom, and Arthur “Quentin.”



Funeral services for Stuart Shook will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2024 at 2

o’clock at Deerfield United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Wes Austin. The family will

receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Entombment services with

Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 130 will follow at Mount Lawn

Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400

Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607; to Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, PO

Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607; or to a charity of the donors’ choice.



The family wants to offer their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Health and Hospice

for their care and kindness. They were so patient and dedicated to his care during his time of

need. They are special caregivers.



Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shook family.

Sean Tai Garinger

June 11, 2003 ~ February 28, 2024

Sean “Squishy” Tai Garinger, age 20, of South Dakota, passed away on February 28, 2024, in Boone, NC. He was born on June 11, 2003. Sean, known affectionately as “Squishy,” was a military brat who touched lives all around the country. He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.

Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, DARELI and ESMI, his mother MARY HOBBS, and his sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.

A service to honor Sean’s life will be held at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any homeless shelter of your choice in memory of Sean “Squishy” Tai Garinger.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC, is assisting the family with arrangements during this difficult time.

Donna Sluder (Miller) Harkrader

July 13, 1970 ~ February 28, 2024

Donna Sluder Harkrader, age 53, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted wife. Family was very important to her. She loved her poodle pups Bo and Ginger, she enjoyed reading and studying the biblical word and was a faithful servant of Christ. Donna loved nature and being outdoors. She also enjoyed her relationship with the staff at the Holmes Center at App State and was an enthusiastic fan of the University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 4 years, Robert “Skip” Harkrader, III, of Boone, daughters Jenny Sluder of North Wilkesboro, NC, Katie and husband Derry Nixon of Raleigh, NC, son, John Sluder of Todd, NC, grandsons, Wyatt Nixon and Kai Nixon of Raleigh, NC, mother, Ellen Louise Miller, brother, George Miller, and sisters Debbie Malone and Jackalene Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Miller, and granddaughter, Sophie Grace Sluder.

Memorials may be made to Ashe Baptist Association Children’s Christmas Project at 336-846-5631, mailing address PO Box 850 Jefferson, NC 28640 or visit www.ashebaptist.org and/or App KIDS, checks made payable to ASU Foundation, ASU Box 32064 Boone, NC 28608.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2024 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Westside Baptist Church with the funeral service officiated by Pastor David Ward, to follow at 1:00 PM.

A private graveside ceremony will follow the service.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harkrader family

Diane Shore Miller

August 25, 1947 – February 29, 2024

Mrs. Diane Shore Miller, age 76, of Todd, died Thursday, February 29, 2024, in Amorem Hospice of Hudson. Born August 25, 1947, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Ralph D. Shore and Margie Auton Shore Wilcox and the wife of the late Luther Harrison “L.H.” Miller.

Mrs. Miller retired from IRC as an operator.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Delois Campbell and daughter-in-law, Terry Miller.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky Miller of Sugar Grove; Reverend Randy Miller and wife Lisa of Zionville; 2 sisters, Delena Pearson, and husband Tom of Blowing Rock; Janet Moretz and husband Len of Boone; her brother, Ralph Shore, and wife Marilyn of Charlotte; her sister-in-law, Lucy Eggers, and husband Curtis of Boone; 5 Grandchildren, Amber Nelson and husband Joey, Heather Larsen and husband Jonathan, Shane Miller, Josh Miller, Adam Miller and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Meat Camp with Reverend Randy Miller officiating.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Pine Mountain Rd, Hudson, NC 28638.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements

Joseph “Joe” Franklin Hart

April 17, 1961 – February 29, 2024

Joe was the son of Richard and Violet Hart of Midway, NC where he was raised. He was preceded in death by his father Richard, his sister Patricia and grandson Emerson.



Joe worked in the food industry most of his life, even owning several Hart’s Pizza restaurants. After closing the restaurants, he went to college for Accounting which led him into Property Management where he excelled and helped people for over 20 years.

Always calculating, Joe enjoyed math, money, playing games and winning! He especially enjoyed playing Craps and did so often during his journey as it helped distract him from the finality of his illness. His strategies on how to win are legendary and changed often, proving you don’t have to be good at something to enjoy it!



Joe is survived by his wife of 25 years Dawn Guthrie Hart, their 5 children of whom he was so very proud: Beth, Richard, Robert, Brandy and Steven. His Granddaughters Marie & Alexis as well as his Mother Violet and Siblings John and Jan.



Instead of flowers the family requests donations in Joe’s honor be made to the church he loved, Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 210 Colby Street, Greensboro NC 27407.



The family would also like to thank all of the Novant Medical Professionals who helped take such great care of Joseph even though he was resistant at times to listen, as was his way. Thank you also to everyone who befriended him and made this last leg of his life easier.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Reba Shores Potter

March 1, 1933 – March 3, 2024

Reba Lucille Shore Potter, 91, of Sugar Grove, NC went to her heavenly home on March 3, 2024. Born March 1, 1933, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Richard A and Myrtle I Shore.

Reba was a retired employee of ASU where she made many friends along the journey. Reba was a faithful church member and of the Christian faith. She was also known as a good cook, a quilter, a homemaker, but most importantly a friend and confidant of all. You would always see her with a warm welcoming smile on her face and hospitality for all.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Potter, daughter Eva Townsend, sisters Mary Snyder, Mary Brown, Zelma Potter and brother Jim Shelton.

Not only was she known as Reba, but she also wore the names of mom, grandma and Nannie Bug.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Brenda Reece (Larry), Judy Cornett (Darrell); son-in-law Danny Townsend; grandchildren Jason Cornett (Brandy), Dwayne Cornett (Kayla), LeAnn Reece (Dustin), Donald Martin; great-grandsons, Cameron Martin (Bryanna), Josh Cornett (Sarah), her favorite great-granddaughter Faylee (Fayla) Martin (Nate) and Josie Cornett; two great-great-grandsons Jesse Goebeler and Luca, great-great-granddaughters Sophia, Madison, Bryanna and one sister Geneva Shelton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family requests that all who attend to honor Reba’s life wear red. Anyone that knew her knew that she was most often found in clothes that had red, as that was her color.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff that cared for her so wonderfully, Madi, Alethia, Ryland, Tammy, and Holly, as well Christon and all the staff at Glenbridge.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home chapel. Pastor Jason Cornett will officiate. Interment will follow in Potter Main Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Martin, Dwayne Cornett, Dustin Biddix, Nate Berry, Cameron Martin and Josh Cornett.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully asks for no food. Memorial donations may be made to Medi Home Hospice to extend the wonderful care that Reba received to help other families in need.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise Osborne

February 29, 2024

Louise Walker Osborne, age 78 of West Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Atrium Health in Cabarrus. Mrs. Osborne was born on November 4, 1945, in Robbinsville, NC to Woodrow and Alma Lemmons Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Arbadella Walker and a brother, Carroll Walker.

A proud graduate of A.S.U. Teachers College, Louise dedicated her life to education. Her teaching career took her to Danville, Virginia, where she left an indelible mark on the lives of her students. Later, she found her true calling as a high school biology teacher at Watauga High School in Boone. Her commitment to education went beyond the classroom, as she inspired countless students to explore the wonders of the natural world.

Louise had a profound love for nature, finding solace and joy in birdwatching and admiring flowers. Her appreciation for the beauty of the world around her was contagious, and she shared this passion with friends, family, and students alike. In her free time, she delighted in crafting and creating, leaving behind a legacy of handmade treasures that will be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to receive them.

A dedicated member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Louise was recognized for her contributions to the field of education. Her commitment to professional growth and camaraderie within the teaching community made her a respected and admired colleague.

Louise found spiritual fulfillment as a devoted member of Boone United Methodist Church. Her faith was a guiding light in her life, providing strength and comfort in both joyous and challenging times.

Mrs. Osborne is survived by her husband, Rex Osborne; a sister, Margaret McLean of Sebring, FL; sister in-law, Vicki Walker of Candler, NC; also surviving are nephews, Mac McLean of Sebring, FL, Andy Walker of Candler, NC, niece, Amy Walker of Jonesboro, TN, two lifelong friends who were like brothers since childhood, Will Reeves and Eddie Reeves.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:00 am at Boone United Methodist Church by Rev. Patti Connelly and Rev. Dr. Ed Glaize. The family will receive friends following the service. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, as Louise was a kidney transplant recipient on January 9, 1992. She attended transplant support groups for many years.

Services provided by Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens 3470 U.S. Hwy. 221 North Jefferson, NC 28640.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

James Harley “Jim” Godwin, III

November 2, 1954 – March 4, 2024

James Harley “Jim” Godwin, III, age 69, of Boone passed away March 4, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Greer Adams

January 3, 1928 – March 3, 2024

Betty Colene Adams, age 96, of Zionville, NC, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2023, peacefully at her home.

She was born January 3, 1928, in Zionville, NC in her family home. A daughter of the late Bulis and Howard Greer.

She is survived by her three sons, Wayne, Billy, and Geno; grandchildren, Billie Jean, Thomas, Robert, Gina, Cris and Josh; great- grandchildren, Abby, Riley, Liam, Olivia and Kinsley. Betty is remembered by her daughters-in-law, Nancy, and Karen.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Ken Anderson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com or to the son’s home, at 524 Emory Greer Road P.O. Box 5 Zionville, NC 28698

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Louise Burnette

February 22, 1925 – February 26, 2024

Louise Burnette, age 99, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN.



She was born on February 22, 1925, in McDowell County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William Belcher and the late Bernice Day Belcher.



Louise worked for many years as a Nurse before retiring to become a homemaker and “MawMaw.” She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and cooking.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Burnette; Father, William Belcher; Mother, Bernice Belcher; Daughter, Gynith Morrell; Son, Dewey Belcher; Sister, Betty Hicks; Three Brothers, Dewey Belcher, William Belcher, Jr., Orllis Belcher.



Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Danny (Rosa) Belcher of Bristol, TN; four granddaughters, Sybil Belcher of Niagra Falls, NY, Celeste Belcher of Big Rapids, MI, Crystal (Danny) Patterson of Walnut Cove, NC, Michelle (Arthur Stevens) Combs of Elizabethton, TN; four grandsons, Dewey Belcher of Moore, OK, Phillip (Myra) Belcher of Cartersville, GA, Anthony (Amy) Burnette of Elk Park, NC, Joe Morrell of Elizabethton, TN; sister, Phyllis Finley of Wilco, WV; brother, George (Joan) Belcher of Bristol, VA; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Services for Louise Burnette will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Belcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Sycamore Shoals.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burnette family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Clint James South

December 12, 1945 – March 3, 2024

Clint James South, age 78, of Elk Park passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Foley Center in Blowing Rock.



A native of Avery County, he was born December 12, 1945, a son of the late Blaine Martin and Myrtle PearlGuy South. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Puckett South; three brothers, Blaine South Jr., Thomas South, and Ralph South; four sisters, Lillie Mae Cater, Rosa Lee South, Claire Stines, and Geneva South.



Clint was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and enjoyed collecting knives and listening to country and Western music.



Clint has left to cherish his memory his: two sons, Shawn Jason South of Elk Park and Brian South and wife Tonya of Beech Mountain; one granddaughter, Raven South; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Clint James South will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the McGuire Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Carver officiating.



Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the South family and viewed at www.rsfh.net

