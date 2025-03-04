Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 4th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

William “Bill” Eugene Sides

July 26, 1943 ~ February 21, 2025

After a full and spirited life, William (Bill) Eugene Sides passed away onFebruary 21, 2025, in Boone, North Carolina. Bill was born on July 26,1943, in Hickory, North Carolina, to Martha Brakefield Scales and WilliamArney Sides.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha Scales and Arney Sides,his stepfather, John Scales, and his beloved sister, Susan Scales. Hischildren survive him, William Jonathan Sides and Anna Christine Sides, aswell as his cherished granddaughter, Emma Catherine Sides. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Branyon and Margaret Simpson (Johnny), along with several nieces and a nephew who will always remember him with love and laughter.

In everyone he knew, Bill attempted to foster a love of the arts in the most wonderful ways: a trip to the movie theatre after Christmas gift exchanges, attending an impromptu concert in a cow pasture, or enjoying a leisurely Saturday afternoon at a local art museum. Bill may have been referred to as the “Cool Uncle” once or twice. He was passionate about reading and discussing books and music across all genres.

An amateur photographer, Bill spent years documenting the celebrations and sorrows of family life, documenting adventures with his friends, capturing beautiful local scenery, and even taking candid photos of his dentist and barber.

In his later years, he enjoyed listening to the radio during long drives along the Parkway and keeping up with the news of the day. His absence will be felt by all that knew him. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of North Carolina.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sides family.

Gerard “Jerry” Raimo

July 25, 1941 ~ February 24, 2025

Gerard “Jerry” Raimo, age 83, of Pineola, N.C., passed away peacefully on February 24th, 2025.

He was born on July 25th, 1941 in White Plains, N.Y., a son of the late George and Virginia Raimo. Jerry honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966 – Semper Fidelis.

His welding career led him & his family to the mountains of North Carolina in the 70’s to weld on the Lynn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway. In his free time, he enjoyed being a mechanic, relaxing in his hammock watching the sky, military history, drawing, helping people in need and most of all, spending time loving & caring for his family & friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Raimo. He is survived by his brother, George Raimo; Daughter, Heather Beam (Kenneth); Son, Jeffrey Raimo (Camille) and many other loving family members.

Jerry’s legacy of dedication and love will be cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date per Jerry’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Scooter’s Underdog Rescue”, 128 Old Mill Road, Elk Park, N.C. 28622.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Raimo family.

Dr. Steven Dean Stacy

April 11, 1961 ~ March 1, 2025

Dr. Steven Dean Stacy, age 63 of Boone, the Foscoe Community, passed away Saturday,

March 1, 2025.



Dean was a Godly man and showed it in the way he lived. Always generous, kind, loving,

playful, and a hard worker. He wanted the best for his patients, fellow workers, family and

friends.



He had a selfless love for his wife, Patty, and was a wonderful, caring, and thoughtful husband, son, brother, and friend.



Graduating with his D.D.S. in 1989, he had a private practice in Sparta, NC, practiced hospital Dentistry in Asheville, NC, served on D.M.O.R.T., and retired from East Carolina University as the Clinic Director in Spruce Pine, NC. He also served on Mission teams to the Gambia, Upper Volta, and Mexico.



He was much loved and will be greatly missed by many, even though we know he is in God’s hands which is the best place to be.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patty Porch Stacy; a brother Rick Stacy and wife Gail

of Jonesborough, TN; father-in-law 1SG Clarence Porch and wife Christine of Boone, the

Foscoe Community; sister-in-law Diana Calloway and husband Chris of Boone, the Foscoe

Community; brother-in-law J.R. Porch and wife Heather of Boone, the Foscoe Community;

two nieces, Lauren Greer and husband Tanner of Lenoir, and Alanna Stallings and husband

Brandon of Kill Devil Hills, NC; one nephew, Dalton Porch of Boone, the Foscoe

Community; one great niece Mila Greer of Lenoir; also surviving are special friends, the

Don and Sarah Walters family of Johnson City, TN.



Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. in Mount

Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Friendship Project, Grace Community

Church, P.O. box 1954 Sparta, NC 28675 and/or Extend International, P.O. Box 5046

Kendallville, IN 46755.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Stacy family.

Nell (Jones) Fletcher

October 3, 1946 ~ March 1, 2025

Nell Jones Fletcher, age 78, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC.

She was born October 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Chester and Ruby Jones, a Watauga County native.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Max Fletcher, a sister-in-law Mary Sherwood and brother Joseph Ned Jones.

She was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church for more than 50 years and retired from IRC/TRW Plant after 43 years of employment.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Jones (Linda) of Fleetwood; sister-in-law, Judy Jones of Boone, and brother-in-law, Bill Sherwood of Sugar Grove. Three nephews, Mark Jones (Angel) of Wilmington, NC, Tim Jones (Carol) of West Jefferson, and James Sherwood (Maria) of Vilas; three nieces, Kim Jones of Boone, Kristina Norris (Scott) of Boone, and Margaret McGlamery of Sugar Grove. Great nieces, Emily Plyer (Bradley) and Allie Dudley (Conner) of Wilmington, NC; Eva Jones and Kristen Jones of West Jefferson, Hannah Grace Norris of Orlando, FL; Makala Howell (Jared) and Maura Miller (Stephen) of Sugar Grove, and Lidia Sherwood of Charleston, SC and great nephew Tyler Sherwood (Kylie) of Sugar Grove, a special cousin, Margo McManus (Thant) of Harrisburg, NC.

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for a smile in the beginning of love.”

Nell was a gentle, sweet lady with a beautiful smile for everyone. Even on her most difficult days, the smile was still there.

Her strong presence was full of grace and warmth.

Nell had a great love for her family. She adored her nieces and nephews and the times they shared together. As her health declined, her brothers and their families made sure she was well taken care of, always sharing the responsibility. Their love for Nell truly demonstrated through their actions.

During the seven years that Nell resided at the Foley Center, she became a favorite of the staff and enjoyed friendship with many residents. She loved to participate in various activities there, but Bingo was by far her favorite. Her sweet smile and gentle spirit will be missed.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. Tim Jones will officiate.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Amorem Hospice for their compassionate care and to Amy Townsend and the staff of the Foley Center, for their consistent support and care.

Flowers are accepted or memorial may be made to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Barry Greene, 527 Jack Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfunerlhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fletcher family.

Bonnie Gilbert Redmon

January 18, 1940 – February 23, 2025

onnie Gilbert Redmon, age 85, of Blowing Rock, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at The Foley Center. A beloved mother, grandmother, and longtime fixture in the Blowing Rock community, Bonnie’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

For many years, Bonnie made her mark at the Village Pharmacy in Blowing Rock, where her kindness, dedication, and wisdom touched the lives of countless individuals. Her charm and wit were coupled with a pragmatic perspective, and she was truly a “salt of the earth” person. Bonnie had a unique ability to make everyone feel like family, and she was a constant source of support and care for those around her.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Kelly Redmon and his wife, Michele, of Banner Elk; her granddaughter, Victoria Vanlinden and her husband, Worth Vanlinden, of Athens, GA; her daughter, Lisa Redmon, of Whispering Pines, NC; and her grandson, Logan Coffey of Whispering Pines, NC. Her family and friends will remember her for her loving nature, her strength, and the genuine care she showed to everyone she encountered.

A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock – 350 Sunset Dr. Blowing Rock NC 28605 on Wednesday March 12th at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock.

Bonnie’s legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering strength will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be missed, but never forgotten

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucienne “Lu” Etourneau Lyons

October 23, 1939 – February 23, 2025

With great sadness we announce that our beloved mother, Lucienne “Lu” Etourneau Lyons, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on February 23, 2025 at the age of 85.

She was born in Cognac, France and grew up in La Rochelle where she later met her husband while he was stationed overseas. Her life in the United States began in 1958 when they moved to Boone, NC. During her time in Boone, she worked as a seamstress for Shadowline and later worked in production for IRC. Several years later the family relocated to Ft. Pierce/Port St. Lucie, Florida where she again worked as a seamstress and then went on to work for and retire from The News Tribune/Scripps-Howard. She was an avid reader and some of her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, sewing and annual road trips with her daughter Linda.

She is survived by two daughters, Donnie Schaefer (Patrick) and Linda Lyons, and a son, Jimmy Lyons (Jackie); grandchildren, Rochelle Spring, Jennifer See, Daniel See, Erin See, Jimmy R. Lyons, John “JC” Maguire, Meghan Dretzka and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers in France, Richard (Michelle), Bertrand and Oliver; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Lyons and Rachel Lyons, and one brother-in-law, Doyle Lyons.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald R. Lyons, her mother, Jeanne, her cherished grandmother, Albertine, and two sisters, Francoise and Dominique.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, NC, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Luciana Anita Jacobs

January 14, 1945 – February 26, 2025

Luciana Anita Jacobs, age 80 of Banner Elk passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday February 26, 2025.

She was born January 14, 1945, in Milan, Italy. A daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angela Castellani. She was the best mom a daughter could have and was the best grandmother and great-grandmother to her two grandsons and great-grandson. She was a fantastic chef and restaurant tour. She and her husband moved to Valle Crucis in the early eighties and opened the famous Columbine Restaurant in Valle Crucis until the death of her husband. She remained in the community that she loved and surrounded her.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Stanley and husband Robert “Pat”; two grandsons, Ian Edward Stanley and Robert P. Stanley, II; great-grandson, Silas Stuart Stanley; sister, Valeria Gasperi and husband Enrico; niece, Marta Lewis; nephew, Luca Gasperi and many other family members and friends worldwide.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Edward Jacobs.

In lieu of a service she asked that everyone live life to the fullest and have no regrets.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Whittington

November 24, 1977 – February 27, 2025

Thomas Shelton Whittington, a lifelong resident of Boone, went home to our Lord on February 27, 2025. Thomas was born on November 24, 1977, to Dottie Whittington who succumbed to cancer when Thomas was still a toddler. Thomas was blessed with a second mother, Peggy Horton (Dottie’s sister) who raised him, loved him and guided him to become the man he became. Thomas was an entrepreneur who built a food truck and catering business as well as a handy man business helping his clients with pressure washing, debris removal, minor repairs and trash removal.

Thomas was a quiet giver who always looked for ways to make life easier for his family and friends. His memorable smile and laughter were shared with others often and openly. The only thing bigger than his smile was his heart! Thomas loved sports, especially the Carolina Panthers and UNC Tar Heels! He was a dedicated and faithful fan!!!

Thomas is survived by one daughter, Alaina Whittington Pearce, of Taylorsville: two grandsons, Lyric and Ace. He is also survived by his mother, Peggy Horton; three brothers, John LaCue and wife Sonya, Doug Moore and wife Joan, and Curt Moore and wife Kim; one sister, Gloria Moore; one nephew, Devan LaCue; two nieces, Jayden LaCue and Ashlyn Moore; cousins, Colby Moore, Seth Moore, Anderw Moore, Bridgette Triplett, and Justin Moore. His circle of life included an extended circle of family and friends, all of whom were important and loved by Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Clarissa Hill Cemetery. Reverend Reggie Hunt and Reverend Mike Mathis will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Daniel Miles Hagaman

December 23, 1945 – February 27, 2025

Daniel Miles Hagaman, age 79 of Sugar Grove passed away Thursday February 27, 2025.

He was born December 23, 1945, in Watauga County. A son of the late Gradon and Ina Hagaman.

He is survived by a nephew, Joe Hagaman and wife Janet of Sugar Grove; four nieces, Betty Henson and husband Joe of Prospect, Kentucky; Peggy Brown and husband Jim of Cincinnati, Ohio; Gerri Church of Tallahassee, Florida and Sandy Hagaman of Greenville, South Carolina; several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Donald Hagaman and one nephew, Larry Hagaman.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Barry Wayne Greene

November 8, 1953 – March 1, 2025

Barry Wayne Greene age 71 of Hot Rod Road, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday March 1, 2025, at his home.

He was born November 8, 1953, in Watauga County. A son of the late Newland Harvey and Marjorie Goulds Greene.

Barry started his career working for Hall Construction but quickly transitioned to mechanics, following in a family tradition. He began working for the local Ford dealership, where he worked in several different positions. After 10 years, He began his own business, Greene Automotive, where he specialized in working on Fords. This allowed him to serve on the Deep Gap Fire Department, where he served for 27 years. He and Norman Cheek were good friends and he would do the maintenance for Norman’s local dealership. Barry also served as the service department manager at Toyota of Boone. He finished his career back at Greene Automotive, where he worked on all types of cars and equipment. He loved racing, working on race cars, and making things go fast. His joy and passion were his two grandsons whom he helped to care for, share his knowledge, and spend time with them each afternoon when he would get them off the bus. It was the joy of his life and they loved it too! These are memories we will all cherish! Barry loved the Lord and longed to go home to Heaven.

He is survived by one son, Joe W. Greene and wife Kimberly Combs Greene of Boone; two grandsons, Ethan W. Greene and Elijah P. Greene of Boone; one sister, Melba Carter and husband Doug; one brother, Jimmy Greene and wife Rosetta; special friends, Cindy Jones, Janice Cheek and Jerry Wellborn and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Paula Greene and two brothers Allan and Marvin Greene.

Funeral services for Barry Wayne Greene will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday March 7, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. A private family interment will be in Greene Family Cemetery. Reverend Sherrill Wellborn will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 516, Deep gap, NC 28618.

Cleo Bolick Cook

February 10, 1933 – March 1, 2025

Cleo was born February 10, 1933, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Docia Harrison Bolick, a Caldwell County native. The family moved to Boone when Cleo was 7 years old. She was a graduate of Appalachian State Teacher’s College and was a majorette for the college. She went on to teach for 30 years, the majority of those years teaching in neighboring Ashe County. She was beloved by her students and fellow faculty members and was also a basketball coach for several years. Cleo also served as a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher for many years.

Cleo married Hugh Cook on April 18, 1956 and they had 4 children. She loved playing basketball in her early years and later became an avid bowler with her many friends. She also loved competing in the Summer Senior games. After retiring, she and Hugh along with their friends spent time traveling our great nation. She also enjoyed traveling with her buddies and visited many places, her favorite being Israel. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for more than 46 years and one of her ancestors, Joseph Harrison, was the first preacher at Mount Vernon. Cleo was beloved by her family, friends, church family and her Boone Bowling League buddies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Cook, one son, Doyle Cook, seven of her brothers and sisters. Surviving are one sister, Nadine Williard, two sons, Dwight Cook and Darryl Cook; one daughter, Linda Johnson and husband Titus Johnson; 4 grandchildren, Seth Cook and wife, Maya; Macy Cole and husband, Troy; Autumn Smith and husband Logan; Bradley Johnson; a great-grandson, Brewer Hugh Smith, and great-granddaughter, Athena Grace Cook along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on March 4, 2025 from 1pm to 3pm at Hampton Funeral Home with private services to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem (hospice) of Boone 274 Archie Carroll Road Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Douglas Fred Warren

Mar 13, 1961 – Feb 24, 2025

Douglas Fred Warren, age 63, of Newland , North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center. Doug was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Doug was born on March 13, 1961 in Mannheim, Germany, a son of the late Henry Walter Warren and the late Gertrude Bauer Warren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Warren; father, Henry Walter Warren, Sr.; also a younger brother Henry Walter Warren, Jr

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory brother, Johnny (Lynn) Warren; daughter, Misty (Joe) Penland; grandchildren Leigh and Emily Penland; two nephews Henry (Melissa) Warren and Kyle (Destiny) Warren; niece Makayla (Cody) McKinney; a whole host of Family and Friends in Germany, and great nephews Skyelar Crowder and Isaiah McKinney.

Doug enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His favorite past times was Fishing, loving his grandbabies and listening to his favorite bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and AC/DC.

A service to celebrate Doug’s life will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Doug and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Beverly Hopson Roberts

Nov 8, 1953 – Feb 13, 2025

Beverly K. Roberts, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at her residence. She was born on November 8, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Toy Malone Hopson and the late Mary Marcus Hopson. Beverly worked for 36 years as Nurse. She was of the Christian faith and loved sharing her talents and faith on mission trips to Honduras. She was as fine a person as you would ever met, a good mother and grandmother and a wonderful nurse. She was preceded in death by her Father, Toy Malone Hopson; Mother, Mary Rosalyn Hopson; brother, Dallas Malone Hopson; sister Andrea Charlene Styles. Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Teddy (Heather) Hughes of Newland, NC; Stephanie (Eric) Munoz of Cranberry, NC; grandchildren, Faith Hughes, Stephanie Munoz, Magi and Aly Vettese; great grandchildren, Meredith and Mallory; niece, Jane (Kris) Vance of Pyatte, NC; great nieces, Kadance, Carly and Kendall. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm. A service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday following the visitation time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Legacy of Purpose Ministries. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

