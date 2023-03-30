Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 30, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Karma Lea Greenlee

2000 – 2023

Karma Lea Greenlee was born on December 7th, 2000, in Watauga County, NC. She passed away unexpectedly on March 14th, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center. She was baptized on November 22, 2009, at Faith Bridge Methodist Church.

Karma is survived by her mother, Lori Greenlee, grandmother, Pat Manzer, sisters, Randi Greenlee, Rikki Greenlee, and Dana Laws, brothers, Anthony Laws, Ricky Laws, and Adam Laws, uncle, Kelly and wife Kim Greenlee, nephews, Landyn, Kaidyn, Langston, and Zander, nieces, Leslie, Harlyn, and Ava. Karma is survived by several cousins and beloved friends. Karma is Preceded in death by her father, Ricky Laws, great-grandparents, Eugene and Audrey Stone, and uncle, Keith Stone.

Karma was a beautiful, intelligent, and driven young spirit. She was feisty, outspoken, and always lit up the room with her smile, sense of humor, and infectious laughter, even while struggling. She loved her family deeply, but the true love of her life was her massive white dog, Peaches. She was loved by her many, many friends and enjoyed living her life as fast and full as possible. She never slowed down.

The memory of her bright smile, quick wit and sunny disposition will never be forgotten. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of her absence.

“She lived life her way.”

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 20th, 2023, in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607. A Farewell visitation will be held prior to the services from 2- 3 pm. in the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greenlee family.

Robert Lee Warren

1943 – 2023

The world lost a true gentleman, renowned dentist, beloved husband, and loving father on March 17, 2023. Dr. Robert Lee Warren “Lee” was born on July 20, 1943, and remained in Watauga County for 79 years where he lived a full life dedicated to his family, community, and dentistry.

Dr. Warren was a legend in dentistry for 47 years. He opened his general practice doors in 1972 and dedicated his life to providing high-quality care to the people of Boone and surrounding communities. Dr. Warren’s professional accomplishments are numerous. He served as an adjunct faculty member at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry for 25 years, served on the Board of Directors of the Dental Alumni Association, and as Grand Master of the Graduate Chapter of Delta Sigma Delta. He was a proud alumnus of the Pankey Institute, a Fellow of the International College of Dentists, and a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Warren was also a founding member and past president of the Tar Heel Dental Study Club and held membership with several dental organizations. It is noteworthy to mention his 2018 Dental Alumni Association Distinguish Service Award for his service to the dental profession. He donated time charitably to UNC and UNC Adams School of Dentistry, a place that gave him so much throughout the years.

Not only did Dr. Warren have a renowned professional life, he also served his community with pride. He served on the Appalachian State University Chancellor’s Committee from 1982-1992 and was elected to the Watauga County Board of Education for 16 years from 1998-2014 where he served as Chair or Vice Chair for eight years. Dr. Warren also served on the Watauga Committee of 100 for 10 years.

Left with years of special memories are his beloved wife, Deborah Andrews Warren of Boone; children Dr. Blaire Warren Gordon (Grayson) of Boone, Debin Lea Warren of Durham, and Dr. Robert Lee Warren, II of Boone; sister Jean Warren Wilson of Abingdon, VA; nephews Barry Len Warren (Becky) of Holly Springs, Larry Dean Warren of Boone, and Joe Wilson (Gwen) of Abingdon, VA. He is survived by other family and friends, too numerous to list but not forgotten.

Dr. Warren is now reunited with his parents, John Floyd, Maude Roark Warren and brother, Howard Len Warren, and his best “furry friend” Ava.

A celebration of Dr. Warren’s life will be held on Saturday, March 25 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church (3289 Liberty Grove Church Rd, Fleetwood, NC). Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will follow. Our family asks in lieu of flowers and meals you consider donating to the Forest Grove Cemetery Fund, PO Box 40, Vilas, NC 28692 or the Dr. R. Lee Warren Scholarship Fund at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. Checks can be made out to

‘Dental Foundation of North Carolina-Warren Scholarship’ and mailed to:

DFNC

UNC Adams School of Dentistry

1090 First Dental Building

Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7450

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Warren family.

Claud Pritchard Chapman

1931 – 2023

Claud Pritchard Chapman, 92, of Boone, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children. Claud was born on January 17, 1931 in Middletown, CT, to Claude Chapman and Margaret Southmayd.

He was raised in Burlington, VT, by Peter and Essie LaFond and spent his formative years at the Kurn Hattin School for Children in Westminster, VT. He returned to Burlington to attend Burlington High School, graduating in 1950. He enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country in 1951 during the Korean War, being honorably discharged in 1955. Upon returning from service, he worked at Queen City Printers until he joined the newly opened location of IBM in Essex Junction, VT, in 1957. He worked at IBM for 35 years until his retirement in 1992. In 1958, he met his beloved wife Jane McKenzie, and they were married on September 3, 1960. In 1993, Claud and his wife Jane embarked on a new adventure, moving to warmer climes in Lincoln, DE, before settling in their current home in Boone, NC, in 2018.

Claud was a man of many passions, chief among them being music. He was a clarinet player as a youth, and he instilled that passion of music in both of his children, Alicia and David. Music was a part of Claud’s life every day, be it on the radio, or in person at his daughter Alicia’s many Symphony concerts. He was passionate about sports, especially teams from Detroit and Michigan – a passion kindled when he traveled to Detroit as a young boy to meet his father and attended a Detroit Tigers baseball game.

Claud’s devotion to his family was his raison d’être. Be it supporting Alicia in music and her love of horses, traveling many miles to concerts and horse events, or supporting David, from coaching little league baseball, to getting up early for hockey practices, and to attending David’s adult hockey games. Claud was beloved by many, making lifelong friends along the way, including many enduring, dear relationships at his home at Brian Estates. Although he was an only child, his family grew throughout the years. He married into a family of 11 siblings and, very late in life through the diligence of his daughter, he met two cousins on his mother’s side and discovered his father’s side of the family tree can be traced back to the 17th century.

Claud is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Jane Chapman (née McKenzie) of Boone, NC, his children Alicia Chapman of Boone, NC, and David Chapman and his wife Lauren of Shelburne, VT; and cousins Beverly Rzewnicki of Narragansett, RI, and Gail Vivian of South Hadley, MA; and by his many siblings in-law and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his foster parents, and his foster siblings Lucille, Alma and Blanche.

There will be a memorial service at Brian Estates in Boone, NC, and a Catholic Funeral Service at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, VT, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Kurn Hattin School for children.

Phillip Carroll McGuire

1938 – 2023

Phillip Carroll McGuire, age 84, of Grouse Covert Rd., Boone, passed away Monday,

March 20, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

Phil is survived by his wife, De’an Hall McGuire; son, Phillip Christopher McGuire and daughter, Jenny McGuire, both of Troutman, NC; six grandchildren, Marshall McAleer of Troutman, Macy Jane McAleer of Troutman and Shane Johnson, Benjamin Alan Blevins and wife, Rachel of Pfafftown, NC, Bryn Elizabeth McGuire Hamrick and husband, Alex, and Ethan Christopher McGuire, all of Asheville, NC and Grayson Arteaga McGuire of Boone; two great-grandchildren, Layla Jane Dressler and Troy Reese Johnson, both of Troutman, NC; sisters, Patricia McGuire Aldridge of Watkinsville, GA and Ala Sue McGuire Wyke of Blowing Rock, NC; and brother, Roger Kilby McGuire and wife, Carol, of Granite Falls, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Wright ‘Pat’ McGuire, and Ala Marintha Kilby McGuire; son, Roger Troy McGuire; sister, Tharon Elizabeth Young Sapp; and brothers-in-law, Dan Sapp, Keith Wyke, and Jack Aldridge.

Celebration of Life services for Phil McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon,

April 1, at 3 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services will be private. Flowers are appreciated or in honor of Phil, memorial donations may be made to Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, Post Office Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McGuire family.

Ian Patrick Crabill

2003 – 2023

On Saturday, March 4th, Ian Patrick Crabill took his own life in Boone, NC, at the age of 19. Ian was born on March 20th, 2003, and grew up in Hillsborough, NC. He was a student at Appalachian State University and was pursuing a degree in political science in order to out-debate his father.

Ian never left the house without a medical kit. He was prepped and ready to administer first aid to his friends and family members in any hypothetical scenario you could imagine—splinters, cuts, stubbed toes, or a triage situation on the frontline of World War III. When asked why four tourniquets were necessary to bring on a trip to the grocery store, Ian would respond, “You have four limbs”.

Through the STOP THE BLEED program, Ian became certified by the American

College of Surgeons as an immediate responder for a bleeding emergency. Through this program, he learned the skills necessary to identify life-threatening bleeding and administer basic trauma care while waiting for professional help. Ian’s readiness for all manner of situations once allowed him to offer medical assistance to a young man involved in a car wreck. He wrapped the cut on the victim’s arm while waiting for an ambulance, eliminating the need for any further treatment once first responders arrived on scene. Ian was also able to offer aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. Along with a group of other Orange County volunteers, he traveled to the coast to distribute much-needed food and supplies to those in need. He was a sharpshooter and IDPA competitive shooter, placing second in accuracy during his first competition despite being the youngest participant. Ian engaged in penetration testing in order to help organizations identify weaknesses in their security systems and quell unauthorized hacking attempts. Ian’s proficiency in ethical hacking eventually led him to begin setting up his own cybersecurity company. Even more impressively, this business was run almost entirely from the back of his math class. In the midst of the pandemic, Ian took a gap year from his tenure at Appalachian State to work as a winemaker, event coordinator, and caretaker at Blue Ridge Vineyard in the mountains of Virginia. He conducted wine tastings, facilitated wedding receptions, regularly mowed over 10 acres of land, and assisted with the bottling process.

Ian was an actor in numerous independent short films with distribution in North Carolina and New York City. He was a life-long music lover and a musician himself, playing guitar and clarinet as well as piano and percussion. He was an enthusiast of the art of Francis Bacon and a reader of Bret Easton Ellis, Philip K. Dick, and Kurt Vonnegut.

To be a friend of Ian’s was to ensure that your life was never boring and that you would always have a sympathetic ear in times of need. He used his own experience with anxiety to help others who were struggling, whether they needed advice or just wanted to vent to someone who understood.

Ian leaves behind his parents, Stacy, and John Crabill; his sister and best friend, Madison Crabill; a whole host of extended family members and loving friends; and one of the largest collections of knives, tobacco pipes, and lighters in the Southeastern United States. Ian’s friends and family members gathered at their home in Hillsborough on March 10th to pay tribute to his life.

Save some of your condolences for the Zippo customer service team, many of whom may be laid off in the next few weeks now that there is no longer a need to field.

Ian’s constant warranty and replacement questions. We love you, Ian.

Michael Jeffrey Jackson

1978 – 2023

Michael “Mikey” Jeffery Jackson went home to be with the Lord in his beloved city, Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Mikey was born on September 14, 1978, in Boone, North Carolina to the late Grady Cecil Jackson and Roberta Jackson. He took the world by storm and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Mikey attended Hardin Park Elementary school and is a 1996 graduate of Watauga High School. He was a well-rounded athlete but dreamed of making it in the big leagues as a baseball player. Mikey was popular and deeply loved in high school and beyond.

Mikey was raised in the Boone Mennonite Brethren church and gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in March of 2008 at the Hudson First Baptist Church. Mikey was the father of one child, his mini- me, his pudding-pop, daughter Jasmine and he raised her as a single father from the age of 3 years old. Mikey loved visiting his large, extended family, laughing, loving, telling stories, and reminiscing about growing up.

Mikey was an entrepreneur. He was a business owner, operating several viable businesses including carpet cleaning, a handyman venture he went into with his childhood friend, Cam Heustess and car wrapping and detailing business. Recently, Mikey took a job for the City of Charlotte as a Transit Operator that he loved.

Mikey had a larger-than-life personality. He was a lover of all things UNC Chapel Hill, the Carolina Panthers and the color Blue that reminded him of his dad. Mikey was preceded in death by his father, Grady Cecil Jackson, his grandparents, Grady and Rosaleigh Jackson and Robert Hagler and Catherine Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Aaliyah, his fiancé, Christina Gaye Jones, his bonus sons, Zachary and DJ. His mother, Roberta Jackson; one sister, Lynn Patterson both of Boone, NC; and a brother, Cecil and wife Christy of Wellington, Florida and a special cousin, Jeff Harden and wife Natasha of Austin, Texas. “Uncle Mikey” is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Brittany Washington and husband Michael, Alana Patterson, Macie Manning and husband Hunter, Adam Jackson, Cecilia Jackson, Jonah Jackson and Zachary Jackson as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

A home going celebration for Mikey Jackson will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, officiated by Pastor Mike Mathes with Pastor Reggie Hunt and Pastor Morris Hatton assisting. The service will also be accessible by zoom at the link below.

Homegoing service for Mikey Jackson Meeting ID: 319 058 580 Password: 410139

The family will receive friends from 1-3pm and the service will follow at 3:00 pm. The family ask that donations be made in Mikey’s memory to the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church building fund; PO Box 3490; Boone, NC 28607.

Beverly Ann Church

1957 – 2023

Beverly Ann Church, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 26, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital with family by her side.

Beverly was born August 14, 1957, in Caldwell County. She then moved to Valle Crucis where she was raised. Beverly and her husband Wayne Church married March 2, 1978. They then built a family in Watauga County. Beverly was known for the love she had for her grandchildren as well as her flower beds. Beverly did not know a stranger, as she loved and welcomed everyone she ever met. Beverly had many jobs but was most proud of her cleaning business that she had for 25 years.

Beverly was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Peggy Adams and Bill Shore, stepdad Robert Adams, and daughter Suzanne Potter. She is survived by her husband Wayne Church, her daughter Jamie Potter, and son Keric Potter, her grandchildren Alyssa Higgins, Aleah Hodges, Jaydon Scarberry, Neveah Potter, Lillie Potter, and Anakin Hartley. As well as her great grandchildren that she adored, Kylie Pallas, Aubrey Higgins, and Asher Toney. She also had many “adopted” grandbabies that she loved and cared for as if they were her own.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date at Clarks Creek Baptist Church fellowship hall in Valle Crucis where she spent most of her childhood. The immediate family is very thankful for the love and support from friends and family at this time.

Online condolences may be shared with the Church family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Church family.

Scott David Combs

1970 – 2023

Scott David Combs, age 53, of Howard Edmisten Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, morning, March 27, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. Born March 10, 1970, in Watauga County, Scott was a son of Hoyt Wiley and Julie Marie Tester Combs. He was a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church. A farmer by trade, Scott worked the family farm raising and marketing tobacco, potatoes, and tending his apple orchard. He enjoyed driving his l966 Plymouth Fury and working his Ford Tractors and Cub Cadet. Scott always enjoyed pulling a subtle prank on his friends.

He is survived by his brothers, Gerald Combs, and wife Marsha, of Sugar Grove and Jeff Combs of Gamewell; nieces, Julie Gilliard and husband, Chris and Deidre Guy and husband, Jonathan, all of Vilas; three great nieces, Gracie Holman, Emalee Gilliard and Lily Earp; great nephew, Dale Holman; and his aunt, Melissa Jackson and husband, Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Julie Marie Combs.

Funeral services for Scott will be conducted Friday afternoon, March 31, 2023, at 1 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Ray Greene and Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends from 11 until 1 o’clock, two hours prior to services, at Austin and Barnes. Graveside services will follow at the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Willow Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brandon Greer, 436 Clark Swift Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Combs family.

Wilma Presnell Webber

1937 – 2023

Wilma Jean Presnell Webber, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home in Boone. A native of Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Maebelle Wiseman Presnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Webber, daughter, Ruby Webber Jones, sister, Mildred Presnell Swalinski and brothers Vernon, Arnold and Max Presnell.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Shirley Webber Beck (Steve); sons, Charles Webber (Susan) and David Webber (Jamie). Brothers, Haston Presnell, Lowell Presnell (Judy) and Howard Presnell (Jackie). Her granddaughters, Loren Beck Macagni, Cheryl Beck, Kristin Jones Mahmoud, and Katelyn Jones; step-grandson, Josh Moore; great grandchildren, Alexander, Destiney, Jessie, Sammie, and Maryam Mahmoud. Many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.

Wilma was a devoted Christian who loved to read her Bible daily. One of her favorite passages was Psalm 23; The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the path of righteousness for His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou are with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in in the house of the Lord forever. We rest assured she is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord today and forevermore.

The celebration of her life will be held at Westview Baptist Church in Boone on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Bradley Swift will officiate. Interment will follow at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain at 2:00 p.m.

The family will be receiving friends and family from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 22 at Hampton Funeral Home.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the Webber family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Lewis Lawrence Harmon

1950 – 2023

Lewis Lawrence Harmon, age 73, of Elk Park passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born January 8, 1950, in Avery County. A son of the late Jacob and Pearl Brown Harmon. He was a faithful member of Beech Valley Baptist Church where he loved to attend faithfully and sing. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Presnell of Boone, and Pansy Blevins of Elk Park, two brothers, Clyde Harmon and wife Virginia of Lenoir and Ira Harmon and wife Frances of Lenoir, three nieces, nine-great nieces, and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Mae Townsend, four brothers, Ronald, Clint, Willard, and Roy Harmon and two half-sisters, Carrie Mast and Lora Presnell and four half-brothers, Robert, John, Luther and Frank Harmon.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Beech Valley Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Beech Valley Community Cemetery. Pastor Tim Bunten will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to help with the funeral Expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold Yetter

1959 – 2023

Harold Yetter, age 63, of Boone, went to be with Jesus on March 18, 2023.

He was born March 31, 1959, in Crestline, Ohio. He was a roofer for over 40 years at his business, Harold Yetter Roofing. He enjoyed cooking at home and was known for his famous meatballs.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Jack Ellis and Ruth Yetter.

He is survived by his partner Judy Adkins, his beloved cats, Rain, Prissa, Rowdy, and Tiger, his best friends James F. “Jimmy” Hughes, Jr. and wife Michelle of Linville, North Carolina, the entire Adkins family and the Hughes family and many beloved friends.

A celebration of life will be held April 22, 2023, at 2:00 at the Boone Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Yetter family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Maureen Dulligan Sargeant

1933 – 2023

Maureen Dulligan Sargeant, age 89, of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by family.

A native of Flushing, Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late James F. Dulligan and Katherine Fitzpatrick Dulligan. Maureen was a graduate of Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. In her retirement, she became a home daycare provider, caring for and enriching the lives of many young children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved animals and provided a loving home for many pets throughout her life. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sargeant, her son, Steven Sargeant, and her siblings, Kathleen Dulligan, James Dulligan, and Peter Dulligan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Christopher Sargeant and wife Donna of East Rockaway, NY; David Sargeant and wife Darla of Glendale Springs, NC; Kathleen Sargeant of Boone, NC; Margaret Fender and husband Michael of Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren; James, Matthew, Shea, Elizabeth, Andrew, Sean, Vivienne, and Tiernan; and extended family, Lucy Sargeant.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, Boone, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sargeant family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy “Dottie” Trivette Morsette

1954 – 2023

Dorothy “Dottie” Trivette Morsette, age 68, passed away March 18, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born May 3, 1954, in Watauga County to the late Harvey L. and Stella Hodgson Trivette.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Trivette a great grandson, Jayce Morsette, as well as Bobby Morsette, the father of Christy Walker and Jason Morsette.

She is survived by a daughter, Christy Walker and husband Eric of Boone, a Son, Jason Morsette and wife Amy of Mountain City, TN. 2 Brothers, Mike Trivette and wife Brenda of Boone, Danny Trivette and wife Bonnie of Oak Island, NC, a sister-in-law, Jane Trivette of Boone.

Also surviving are four granddaughters, Shelby Hayes and husband Lucas of Boone, Taylor Walker of Charlotte, NC, Autumn Lunceford of Boone, and Lillian Morsette of Boone, three grandsons, Bryce Walker, Caden Morsette and Tristan Morsette all of Boone, a great grandson, Cooper Hayes of Boone, and two great grandchildren, Addilyn, and Maizleigh Morsette of Boone.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday March 23, 2023, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Townsend, Pastor Eric Proffitt and Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, prior to the service.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Brandy Eldred and Sara Roark for their compassion and care as caregivers for Dottie.

Online condolences may be sent to the Morsette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Miller

1939 – 2023

Dorothy Ann Canter Miller, of 1644 Tanglewood Drive, Hickory, passed peacefully to go meet her Lord and loving Savior on March 17, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in the Meat Camp section of Watauga County, to the late Frank William Canter and Lillie Icenhour Canter.

Dorothy was a retired furniture worker and homemaker. She was also a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Dorothy loved picnics, trips to the mountains, bluegrass and live music shows, and always said she was “never too old to rock and roll”.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George Thomas Miller; a son, William George Miller; six brothers, Austin, Dennis, Gurney, Harvey, Horton, and Odell Canter, and one sister, Viola Coffey; three half-brothers, Dave Icenhour, Wade Canter, and Ralph Canter, and two half sisters, Hazel Miller and Berthie Miller. She is survived by two sisters in law, Geraldine Livingston of Sawmills, and Caroline Canter of Todd.

She is also survived by a daughter Lisa (Berk) Smith of Hickory; a son, Junior Miller of Hickory; six grandchildren, Sparky Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jonathan Miller (Barbara) of Thomasville; Dylan and Kaitlin Smith of the home; Adrienne Smith of Asheville, Thomas Miller of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Peter Litman of Myrtle Beach; Nathaniel (Casey) Miller of Morganton, and Cameron Miller of Connelly Springs; Jeremiah Miller of Hickory; and great-granddaughters, Lexi Miller of Newton, and Mackenzie Lane of Morganton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rick Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Potter-Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Chip Wicker

1950 – 2023

Chip Wicker, Jr. age 72, passed away on March 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born October 9, 1950, in Raleigh, NC to the late Harold Wicker, Sr and Evelyn Guess Wicker. Chip dedicated many years of his life to law enforcement, first at Cary Police Department then at Watauga County Sheriff’s department. Once retired he started a local yard care service commonly known as Mow-U-Down. He also spent many summers since childhood soaking up the sun from Topsail to Myrtle beach and always hunting for the next megalodon shark’s tooth. Anyone who knew Chip knew the stories of “drowning a rubber worm” at Lake Jordan and always having a cup of steaming hot black coffee within arm’s reach.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Lucas Crysel and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife Sandy Wilson Wicker, two daughters, Courtney Brown and husband Brian of North Wilkesboro, Tara Wicker and Mark Greer of Boone, three grandchildren, Staci Brown and fiancée, Marcus, Braxton Brown, and Judd Crysel of Boone, one great-granddaughter, Marian Lira of North Wilkesboro, a nephew, Roddy Hubbell, and wife Paula of Raleigh, two great nephews, Landon, and Zachary Hubbell of Raleigh. Also surviving is his grand dog, Sage.

The family will receive friends on Saturday March 25, 2023, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) at https://www.odmp.org/.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wicker family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rosaline Jean Bluhm Scherzer

1931 – 2023

Rosaline Jean Bluhm Scherzer, born November 17, 1931, in Saginaw Michigan. Daughter of the late Arthur Bluhm & Rose Gweniger Bluhm.

She was married to Thomas R. Scherzer October 22, 1955. He predeceased her in death October 15, 1998. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School, Saginaw, MI in 1950, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Saginaw for many years Where she was the organist at that church for 3 years and sang in its choir. She worked at Granger Pharmacy for 5 years in Saginaw, Ml. She played the accordion at different places in Saginaw and won first place on a TV Station by playing the organ and accordion at the same time. She moved to Goldsboro, NC in 1985, where she was an organist for 8 years at St. Francis Episcopal Church. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goldsboro, NC. A member of its choir, circle and also a substitute organist, she enjoyed crafts and making quilts for World Relief.

She leaves two sons and two daughters. Dan and Karen Scherzer, Freeland, Ml; Dave and Julie Scherzer, Kalkaska, Ml; Diane and Conley Norris, Boone, NC; Susan and Paul Martuch, Snohomish, WA, three grandsons -Joseph Norris, Dominic, and Nicolas Martuch, two granddaughters. Victoria Norris and Isabella Martuch, five step grandchildren, Shaun Wakeman, Katey & Matt Hojos, Valeria Benner, Sarah & Chad Roeder, Mary Norris, three step great -grandchildren, Hannah Wakeman, Akira Roeder, Lane Roeder. She was also survived by several nieces and nephew.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin, and James Bluhm.

A memorial service will be held on March 28th at 12:00 o’clock at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 532 Country Day Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.

Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Choir.

Online condolences may be sent to the Scherzer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Kaye Presson

1949 – 2023

Linda Kaye Presson, age 73, of Banner Elk passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 14, 1949, in Union County, North Carolina. A daughter of Ethel Hilton Helms and the late Billy Helms.

She is survived by one daughter, Chatnell Hinson of Banner Elk, grandchildren, Sheaylenne Clark and husband Dustin of Pineola, Nichalous Hinson, Kassie Hinson, Tristan Casper and MaKenna Robbins all of Banner Elk, Great-grandchildren, Decland Clark and Dryft Clark both of Pineola, one sister, Phyllis Mackey of Monroe.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Presson.

No service for Linda Kaye Presson is scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Molly Hundley

1933 – 2023

Molly Finch Hundley age 89 of Boone passed away March 23, 2023. Born May 1, 1933, in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Dorsey Finch and Rosa Belle West Finch. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; three brothers, Ralph Cheatham Finch, Raymond Finch, and Carl Finch; two sisters Mary Louise Finch Orr and Helen Finch Wortham; and one great grandchild Owen Coe; and her husband of 42 years, Elmo Douglas Hundley.

She is survived by three children Elrin Lewis Hundley and wife, Monica of Smithfield, Virginia, Elvin Maxzelle Hundley and wife, Sheila of Boone and Laura Elizabeth Hundley Brown and husband, Bryan Brown of Bunnlevel, North Carolina. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren: one sister, Ruby Finch Matthews and husband, Marvin Matthews of Kittrell, NC. She is also survived by one brother, Robert Henry Finch, and wife, Ann of Kittrell, NC. She is survived by several nieces and nephews as well.

She graduated from Zeb Vance high school in 1952 and graduated from East Carolina in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She received her master’s degree from Appalachian State University in 1961. Molly initially taught school in North Carolina for seven years, in Delaware for four years, in Maryland for five years before returning to North Carolina where she taught school for an additional 21 years.

She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Boone. Molly taught Sunday school for several years and served on several committees including the accounting committee, the flower committee, the memorials committee, and the social kitchen committee. She was a member of the Upper Room class and a member of the singing saints.

Molly believed in hard work and expected her students and family to follow her example. Teaching was a joy, and she loved all her students.

A special thanks to Sheila Hundley, her daughter-in-love who graciously and selflessly helped Molly with various needs through the years.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bryan Brown and Reverend Gordon Noble will officiate. A private family interment will be held in Lawson Cemetery in Eden, NC where she will be buried alongside her late husband Elmo D. Hundley.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hundley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. Gene Tester

March 23, 2023

Eustis, Florida- Reverend Gene Tester, age 78, a former resident of Boone, NC, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Eustis, Florida.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Karen Lynne DeSilva

1944 – 2023

Karen Lynne DeSilva, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her residence Karen was born on April 2, 1944, a daughter of the late John Sills and the late Naomi Scharr Sills.

She enjoyed gardening and reading. Karen was addicted to Facebook. She loved animals, especially Weiner dogs, and horses. Karen loved her grandchildren and their willingness to always go hiking with her, despite almost always getting lost.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William Sills;

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory; Daughter, Michelle (Bill) Blevins; Son John (Shawn) Walrath; Grandson, Dwayne (Mary ); Four Granddaughters, Rachel (Josh), Hannah, Sarah, Katie; and Great Grandchild, Lucas; Brother, Denny (Marilyn) Sills.

The family of Karen DeSilva will be having a private celebration of life at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit Michigan where she will be laid to rest.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Jimmy Story for his friendship and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Avery County Humane Society. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the DeSilva family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Karen and her family has been entrusted to Reins -Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

Marie Nelson

1936 – 2023

Marie Nelson, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence.

Marie was born on July 19, 1936, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Charles Henson and the late Minnie Ollis Henson.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Her and her son, Mickey, traveled many times together with Christian Tours. Marie enjoyed reading her Bible and she loved the times she could sit and visit with her pastor, Ron Greene.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Henson; Mother, Minnie Henson; Husband, Jack William Nelson; Son, Timothy Nelson; Two Sisters, Lucy Mode, Bernice McGee; Two Brothers, Herman Charles Henson, Paul Henson; Granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Nelson; Son-In-Law, Glenn Hicks.

Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Donna (Matthew) McClellan of Linville Falls, NC; Three Sons, Keith (Tabatha) Nelson of Newland, NC, Stephen (Lisa) Nelson of Jonas Ridge, NC, Mickey Daniels of Newland, NC; Daughter-In-Law, Janet Nelson of Pineola; Grandchildren, Autumn Nelson-Miller, Charli Nelson, Sara Nelson, MKayla Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Kadence Nelson; Great Grandchildren, Colton Lane Baird; Special Niece, Ann Woods, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Marie Nelson will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Johnson Cemetery with Pastor Ron Greene officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS for the wonderful and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1790 Millers Gap Hwy. Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Nelson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Marie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

Denton Hicks

1941 – 2023

Vesper Denton Hicks was born on January 7, 1941, in Elk Park, NC. He is the son of the late Walter Clayton (Walt) and Theresa Davis Hicks.

Daddy loved telling stories of the “old times” to his children and grandchildren, and anyone who would listen. He told of his great grandfather, Willis Hicks, who fought in the Civil War, and of his great grandmother who fought off rebels while Willis was away. Of how he and his best friend Jay Trivett would walk to town to see a movie, then have to walk back in the dark. He deeply respected and admired his father, Walt Hicks, and said he was the finest man he knew. And “Granny Hicks,” his mom, still holds a larger-than-life place in his heart. Passing on stories of ancestors and good friends brought Daddy much joy.

Daddy was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Like his father, Daddy would rather sing than eat when he was hungry. In earlier years Daddy and Mama, his sister Sandy and a couple others had a gospel quartet that traveled to sing at revivals and special services. But our childhood memories are of our family of 5 – Daddy and Mama, and sisters Lesa, Lena, and Kathy – singing 4-part harmony in the car when we rode together.

Daddy took us swimming in Elk River, took us to movies at the drive-in, but most importantly, he took us to church on Sunday, and any other time there was a service. It was there that we learned to love the Lord and have a strong faith.

In 1978, Daddy moved our family from a subdivision in Jonesboro, TN, to an isolated mountain paradise down on Elk River. He built a log house on the old home place, and with a pond full of fish and his rocker situated to look over “the ponderosa” as he called it, Daddy was most content at home in these hills, with his little dog Molly always at his feet.

After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Daddy decided he had fought a good fight and was now ready to just go on Home. Our hearts are so saddened to lose our precious Daddy; how do you let go of someone who has always been in your life? But Daddy was longing for a new, perfect body, and to be reunited with his loving wife and those who had gone on before; and he was especially looking forward to seeing his Savior face to face.

Daddy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Theresa Hicks, his daughter Lesa (2007) and Jean, his wife of 55 years (2017). Those left to cherish his memory and his great stories are his sisters, Leslie Ann Hoyga, and Sandy (Jim) Barbuto; his daughter Kathy (Mike) Lunsford, and his daughter Lena (Don) Winters.

6 grandchildren: Sarah (David) Esquivel, Debora (Chris) Logel, Daniel (Sydney) Winters, Jessica (Drew) Pulley, Michael (Alexandra) Lunsford, and Megan Lunsford.

And 10 great grandchildren (with one on the way): Abigail, Salomon, Isak, Susana, and Jonas Esquivel; Caleb, Tessa, and Elyse Logel; Logan Winters; and Amelia Lunsford. And many nieces and nephews.

We will surely miss our Daddy, but we are confident and eagerly look forward to seeing him again in the place of perfect peace and rest. Oh, what a reunion that will be!

Funeral services for Denton Hicks will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until the service hour, Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Daddy will be laid to rest at the Molly Guinn Cemetery on Elk River Road in Elk Park, NC at 11:00 am Wednesday morning.

Lena and Kathy wish to express our deepest heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful people of Hospice of the Blue Ridge. Your tender compassionate care of Daddy has overwhelmed us and blessed us more than we can say. You are a gift from God.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Molly Guinn Cemetery Fund c/o Kathy Lunsford, 224 Hicks Hollow Road, Elk Park, NC 28622 for the upkeep of the cemetery or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Condolences may be shared with the Hicks family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Denton and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Delmer Edwin Laws

1932 – 2023

Delmer Edwin Laws, 90, Elk Park, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior March 21, 2023, after a long illness. He passed away in the Mountain Home VA hospital. He was born to Maggie and Henry Laws June 19, 1932, in Shell Creek, TN. He went to school in a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade. He went to both Cloudland and Cranberry High School where he excelled in football and basketball. Delmer and Sue Trivett married and celebrated 72 years together in January of this year. He worked in Michigan and Indiana for several years. They had two daughters, Delilah, and Kay, when he was drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Fort Eustis, VA where his youngest daughter, Judy, was born in the Army hospital. After his discharge, he went to school in Abington, VA for Body, and Fender Repair. He retired from Sherwood Chevrolet in Johnson City, TN. He was a longtime member of Heaton Christian Church and in his younger years he worked with the youth group and served as a Deacon. He loved his church family and especially his Sunday school class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry, and Maggie Laws and his 11 siblings Estel, Edith, Opal, Haskel, Leona, Dexter, Albertia, George, Vergie, Eugene and Millard. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Hattie Sue Trivett Laws of the home, who for the past 12 years lovingly assumed the role of his caretaker. He was a beloved father to three daughters, Delilah Laws Fortner (“Blue”), Limestone, TN, Kay Laws Simerly (Jim), Elk Park, NC, and Judy Laws Shomaker, Banner Elk, NC. His grandchildren, Shawn Fortner (Angela), Shelbyville, TN, Christopher Fortner, Elizabethton, TN, Chantee’ Simerly Carver (Steve), Frank, NC, Melinda Simerly Franklin, Elk Park, NC, Laura Shomaker Bullock (Corey), Wilmington, NC, and Brett Shomaker (Caroline), Harrisburg, NC, were loved so much. His great grandchildren, Tyler Pickens, Katie Storm Fortner, Abigail Carver, Riley Carver, Alexandria Fortner, Conner Fortner, Sadie Franklin, Walter Franklin, Everett Shomaker and Eleanor Shomaker brought him so much joy. His sisters-in-law Wanda Laws, Betty Trivett Winters, and Delores Trivett Durham (Bill), brothers-in-law Bob Trivett (Hazel) and Jay Trivett (Diana), and his many nieces and nephews were very dear to him. His family appreciates the excellent care given to him by Alicia Dugger and the High Country Home Care Staff, and the VA hospital staff, Johnson City, TN. Funeral services for Delmer Laws will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 5:00 pm in the Heaton Christian Church with Pastor Bo Deaton officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Friday at the church and following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers are asked to assemble at the cemetery in the funeral line up area between 1:35 and 1:45 on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heaton Christian Church Mission Fund, 221 Curtis Creek Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Laws family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Delmer and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

Marinda “Mindy” Calhoun Parlier

1964 – 2023

On Saturday, March 25, Marinda Ellen Calhoun Parlier left her often painful pilgrim pathway for the streets of gold after a tough bout with pneumonia, three days before her 59th birthday. She was born in Spruce Pine on March 28, 1964, and lived a challenging childhood with two rowdy older brothers.

If you knew “Mindy,” you knew of her love for people and animals, especially strays. After a 20-plus year career at Baxter’s, she finished her working years driving for Avery County Transportation. Our little hollow is lonelier, making those left behind long that much more for our heavenly home. Waiting there to welcome Mindy, apart from the Lord Jesus, were her husband, Jimmy Parlier; mother, Annie Calhoun; brother, Ryon Calhoun; grandparents and extended family members, and a miscarried infant child.

Mindy leaves behind her father, Edward Calhoun; older brother, Bradley and wife Sarah; best friend, Phillip Wilson; stepdaughter, Jamie Payne and family; one nephew, two nieces, and nine grand-nieces and -nephews; as well as her beloved pets.

Services for Marinda Calhoun Parlier will be held Thursday, March 30, in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at the Newland Cemetery. Her older brother Brad Calhoun will conduct the services. Music will be provided by her niece Meg Calhoun Johnson.

The family would like to thank you all for your prayers and expressions of concern during this time. May God richly bless you all. We are grateful for the kind services of her primary caregiver, Dr. Joseph Barker, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Avery County EMS and Garrick Smith and the staff at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with Mindy’s family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Mindy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

Betty Johnson Effler

1940 – 2023

Betty Johnson Effler, age 82, of Burnsville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her residence.

Betty was born on July 7, 1940, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Floyd Young and the late Cordia English Young.

Betty graduated from Cranberry High School and was a member of the Peoples Church on Roaring Creek. She worked as a Supervisor at Baxter for many years and then worked for many years providing in home care for many folks in and around Avery County. Her kind and loving demeanor brought joy and comfort to those around her. Her and her sisters were well known in the area for singing. The Young Sisters brought joy and hope to many her heard their wonderful voices using the gift that God had given them. Betty enjoyed sewing and arranging flowers. She was known amongst her family for her card playing skills.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Floyd Young; Mother, Cordia Young; Daughter, Remona Gwynn Johnson; Sister, Doris Jones; Brother, Carroll Young.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Gail Effler of the home; Two Daughters, ReJeanna Trice of Newland, NC, Kristie Johnson of Newland, NC; Son, Finley Johnson, Jr. of Newland, NC; Four Sisters, Jackie (Tommy) Cornett of Montezuma, NC, Thelma Pittman of Spruce Pine, NC, Becky Street of Roaring Creek, NC, Phyllis (Wayne) Townsend of Spruce Pine, NC; Brother, Robert Young of Burnsville, NC; Step-Daughter, Regina (Ronnie) Wyatt of Busick, NC; Step-Son, Robert (Michelle) Effler of Busick, NC; Eleven Grandchildren, Jeremy Hughes, Evan Trice, Madison Johnson, Finley Garrett Johnson, Lilly Johnson, Erika Farthing, Katie Donofrio, Leigha Farthing, Caroline Farthing, Chelsea Denney, Trevor Spaugh; Eight Great Grandchildren, Eion Hughes, Zack Hughes, Kama Hughes, Evie Donofrio, Braxton Coffey, Noah Coffey, Blake Coffey, Dax Hughes; Two Great Great Grandchildren, Emmy and Averie Hughes.

Services for Betty Johnson Effler will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 3:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Nance and Pastor Daniel Nance officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Hughes Cemetery on Roaring Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Peoples Church, Building Fund 300 Green-Oaks Lane Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland. (828) 733-2121

