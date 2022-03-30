Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 30, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Dorothy Venable Chilton

1922 – 2022

Dorothy Venable Chilton, aged 100, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor passed away on March 25, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Boone, NC. She was born on March 17, 1922 in Guilford County, NC to the late Maurice and Hessie Lynch Venable. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands, Bennie O’Bryant (1942–1987) and Jessie Chilton (1995–2010); siblings, Pauline Chrismon, Ethel McBryde and Lawrence Venable. Surviving are her sons, Harold O’Bryant (wife: Susan), of Boone, NC, Alan O’Bryant, of Pegram, TN; daughter, Alicia McAlister (husband: Eric), of Alexandria, KY; three grandsons, Calan and Ian O’Bryant of Pegram, TN, Devin McAlister, of Indianapolis IN; two granddaughters, Erin Morrow, of Holland, MI and Caite McGuire, of Winston Salem, NC. She has eight beloved great grandchildren.

“Dot” lived a life of service to family, church and community with a special love for children, teaching preschool Sunday School at Midway Methodist Church for over 40 yrs. She also loved music and was active in the church choir, frequently providing fresh flower arrangements for the sanctuary. She was a member and active fund raiser for the Ladies Auxiliary VFW. She also enjoyed cooking for family and friends using the fruits and vegetables grown on the small family farm. Dot was intensely curious, artistic and energetic, using her creative skills to produce nearly two dozen beautiful heirloom quilts, then gifting them to family members. A prolific seamstress, she also taught others the art of needlework, including knitting, crocheting, tatting, and sewing. Her desire to do as much, for as many, for as long as she could, will remain one of her most enduring legacies.

Due to pandemic concerns, no funeral service will be held at this time. The family will plan a memorial gathering and interment ceremony at a future date. In lieu of flowers, food, etc., memorials/donations may be mailed directly to Hospice at: 400 Shadowline Dr. (suite 102), Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Chilton family.

Tom Ted Triplett

1942 – 2022

Tom Ted Triplett, age 80, of Bamboo Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisting Living.

Born January 8, 1942 in Watauga County, he was a son of Clemon and Pearl Triplett. Tom attended Appalachian High School. During his employment with Blowing Rock Chair, he attended the First Baptist Church of Whitnell. After returning to Boone, he was employed for a number of years with Wilcox North American Natural Resources.

Tom is survived by a daughter, Udenia ‘Deanie’ Carswell and husband, Kevin, and grandson, Hunter, all of Hudson; brother, Steve Triplett and wife, Ardna, of Zionville and sister, Jane McLean and husband, Albert, of Lenoir. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

IN addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther Smith, Gene Terry and George Triplett; and sisters, Callie Coffey, Shirley Watson and Doris Yates.

Services for Tom will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Rhymer Cemetery Fund, in care of Kenneth Rhymer, 140 Timberlane Ext., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Triplett family.

Tracy Phillip Church

July 6, 1968 – March 19, 2022

Tracy Phillip Church, age 53, of Deep Gap, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born July 6, 1968, in Watauga County. A son of Phyllis Church and the late Bill Church. He was employed as a landscaping, was a loving son and brother.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two brothers, Carson Church of the home and girlfriend Brenda Clawson of Roan Mountain, Tennessee and Gerald Church of Stony Fork and many Aunts, uncles and nephews that he loved dearly, and many friends and a special friend Jerry Pennell of Fleetwood.

Funeral services for Tracy Phillip Church will be conducted Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Brian Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Church family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Bryan

December 13, 1945 – March 21, 2022

Mrs. Peggy Bryan, age 76, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center. Mrs. Bryan was born December 13, 1945 in Stokes County.

Mrs. Bryan was a beloved teacher, principal, and administrator who started her career at Ronda-Clingman Elementary School as a 5th grade teacher. During the course of her career she taught for many years, moved into assistant principal positions at many different schools, and achieved her long time goal of school principal at Moravian Falls Elementary School in 1998. She was the recipient of the Wilkes County Teacher of the Year and the Wachovia Principal of the Year Award. She lead her school to an award for top 25 most improved schools in North Carolina. Mrs. Bryan was a member of Swan Creek Baptist Church. She loved camping, cooking, beach trips, spending time with her family and her “sister days”. Mrs. Bryan loved her dogs, Precious and Angel Girl.

Mrs. Bryan was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Hazel Mabe; brothers, James Mabe and Dean Mabe; and sister, Bettie McIver.

Mrs. Bryan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Terry Bryan of the home; daughter, Teresa Blackburn and her husband Greg of Ronda; son, Michael Bryan and his wife Kelly of Elkin; brother, Bobby Mabe of King; sisters, Shirley Samuels of King and Judy Forrest of Kernersville; numerous nieces and nephews; and dogs, Precious and Angel Girl.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Gordon Noble and Pastor Delmar James officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A second funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church in Boone, NC with Rev. Gordon Noble and Pastor Delmar James officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bryan will lie-in-state from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wilkes Medical Center emergency department and 3rd floor medical for their care.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the donors choice.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Jerry Lewis Butler

September 19, 1946 – March 25, 2022

Jerry Lewis Butler loved his family more than anything in this world. Dr. Jerry L. Butler DDS, MAGD passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was known for his dedication to his family, hard work ethic, attention to detail and indomitable energy.

Dr. Jerry L. Butler was born September 19, 1946, in Grifton, NC to the late Marry Edna Kilpatrick Butler, first born in a family of five: Lloyd Allen (Pat) Butler, Jennifer (John) Talton, Michael (Renee) Butler, and Steven (Barbara) Butler as well as half siblings John Scallion and Jan Leonard who he became very close with in his adult life. At Grifton High School, Jerry was an all-season athlete and was most proud of being their quarterback for the football team.

Upon graduation, Jerry first attended the University of Western Carolina before transferring to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he majored in Mathematics and Chemistry. He worked his way through school at the nearby Hardees on Franklin Street, the location where to this day he attests that he was the first person to ever conceive and serve a Double Cheeseburger. Even as a young adult, many of his classmates gave him credit for their success in academia, supporting their studies and encouraging them to “stay on track”.

After college, Jerry Butler attended the School of Dentistry at University of Chapel Hill where he graduated a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Upon graduation, Dr. Butler ventured to the cooler climate of Boone, NC in 1972 where he first opened his dental practice on Faculty Street in the ‘Little Blue House’ – on the site of which now stand The Brookes Apartments, which he built with and dedicated to his daughter.

Always dedicated to knowledge, self-improvement, and providing the best possible medical and personal care, Dr. Butler was a lifetime member of the Pankey Institute. Following this lifelong pursuit of continuing education to provide the highest quality of dental and health care to patients, in 2000 Dr. Butler was awarded the title Master of the Academy of General Dentistry, a signifier of his dedication to the perfection of his craft and service to patients that less than two percent of dentists achieve.

During his 50 years of practice, Dr. Butler served the community in many ways, sometimes formally through church & community groups and by regularly providing dental service free of charge, but more often than not he worked behind the scenes. He was always supporting, encouraging, and guiding those around him in their pursuits of personal achievement. He learned at an early age the impact a positive advocate can have on a life and was determined to be that advocate for as many as he could. Dr. Butler also served through his work and knew the uplifting and emotional impact creating a beautiful smile could have on its owner.

Dr. Butler was also a contractor. After being raised on a small tobacco farm in Grifton, he took his knowledge and skills to build the town of Boone. Many now landmark buildings in Boone were dreamt and constructed by Dr. Butler and in 1990 he took these skills to build the beautiful home in which he would raise his family.

Jerry Butler was a keen and ever-enthusiastic businessman, but even more so a family man. Every project he started always served to teach his children and bring his family together. A certified Private Pilot, Scuba Diver, Captain, he and his family enjoyed flying, spending time by the ocean, and going on adventures at Price Park. He took every day to teach his children lessons which they could take and teach their children. He knew the importance of bringing people together and annually arranged family, dental, and class reunions – his favorite of which was for his Grifton High classmates. Their high school reunions are nothing more than being young again telling the tales of all the unbelievable things and the fun they had and still have.

Dr. Butler was a member of the local Kiwanis Club of America in the 1970’s and 1980’s where he served as President and in 1982 served as Lt. Governor for North Carolina and South Carolina. Dr. Butler also produced, directed and encouraged the local SAY NO TO DRUGS telethon in 1990 to raise funds and bring awareness to the community. Dr. Butler was also very active in the American Heart Association where he chaired numerous Heart Ball Banquets for Watauga County. Dr. Butler served on the Appalachian District Health Board, was a member of the American Dental Association, American Cancer Society, North Carolina Dental Society, Tar Heel Dental Club, Pankey Institute, and Local Leader of the UNC Alumni Association.

Jerry has been married to his immensely beloved teammate, partner, colleague, and world exploring companion Phyllis Vann Butler for 40 years. Together they have two children Brooke and Rhett Butler.

A Service to Celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3rd at Boone United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the Chapel following the service. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider donations to Life Extension Foundation or the American Heart Association.

….Smiles Are Forever

Online condolences may be sent to the Butler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Ann Weathers

March 8, 1954 – March 27, 2022

Cynthia Ann Weathers, Mother, Grams, Daughter, Sister, and friend passed away peacefully on March 27th, 2022, after a short battle with metastatic cancer. She was surrounded by her family in the presence of her home in Blowing Rock, NC. Cynthia was 68 years old.

Cynthia was born on March 8th, 1954 to Harry and Charlotte (Queen) Weathers in Charlottesville, Virginia. She graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School, and from East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education, in 1976. She began her teaching career in Roanoke Rapids High School. After moving to the mountains of North Carolina, she taught students in both Caldwell and Watauga County School Systems. She always had a special love for students with extra needs and wanted each one to excel, no matter their ability. She loved children and had a gift for teaching. She made a difference in her student’s lives and is remembered for her big heart and sweet smile in the classroom and at home. Cynthia also worked as a real estate agent in the High Country. Many community members appreciated Cynthia’s professionalism and friendly personality when she helped them purchase their first homes. She was always willing to go above and beyond.

Cynthia loved being a mother more than anything else in her life. She was known for doing anything and everything her children wanted to do. It was never uncommon for her to jump in the car with a pile of kids and take them wherever they wanted to go, snacks inhand. From Ashley’s soccer games and roller derby, to Jack’s rollerblading and fishing, she never missed a beat. Always there, present and smiling.

Cynthia has always had a love for music and shag dancing. Whenever the King Bees were playing locally, you could count her in. She also enjoyed cooking and was famous for her zucchini bread, Chex mix, and sausage balls. She always had an appreciation for nature and its beauty. She loved being in the sun or on the water, watching her birds and taking walks.

Cynthia is survived by her two children, daughter, Ashley Laws Shelley, husband Tom, and son, Jack Triplett, wife Jennifer all of Blowing Rock. Granddaughter Ivy Aultman and fiancé Mason Stone of Granite Falls. Mother, Charlotte Yeatts Weathers of Roanoke Rapids, NC. Sisters, Laura Livesay, husband Larry of Alexandria, VA, Mary Linda Edwards, husband Don, of Hamlet, NC, Jennifer Qualls, husband Patrick, and one brother Hunter Weathers, of Roanoke Rapids, NC. In addition, she is survived by a number of nieces and nephews and four “grand-dogs” that she loved and adored, Baby, Bree, Belle and Diesel.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Weathers.

Cynthia was genuine and beautiful, both inside and out. She carried a beautiful smile and always had a sparkle in her eye. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, grace, and strength.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in true Cynthia fashion. In the meantime, the family asks that all that were ever touched by Cynthia, keep a smile on their face and a song in their heart. She would want us to remember each day as a new beginning.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Natalie Bovino, NP, Medi-Home Hospice, and Dr. Clive Willis for their support and care.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Weathers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Nulan Lee Watson

October 8, 1932 – March 27, 2022

Nulan Lee Watson age 89, of Boone, passed away at Watauga Medical Center on March 27, 2022Nulan had many passions, one of them was auto body work and fixing cars. He started working on cars for his uncle at the age of 14 at Smith’s Garage. He went on to work at several places, before opening his own body shop in the mid 1960’s. In the years operating Watson’s Body Shop, people would come from all around to get him to work on their car. He continued to operate his shop for the next 50 years, only stopping around the age of 80 when he was no longer able.

Another passion he had was his love of riding motorcycles, and spent lots of time riding across the country with family and friends. He shared his love of motorcycles with his son Ricky, and the two went on many adventures together. He rode his motorcycle across the United States eleven times, driving it to every state except Hawaii; and he said if there were roads to Hawaii, “he would have already been there.” He also made trips on his motorcycle through Mexico and Canada, once driving through Canada to Alaska. On his trip to Mexico, he was able to bring back 7 sombreros on his motorcycle; one for each of his grandkids. Sunset Beach was also a favorite spot for him and Pearl, which turned into a special vacation place for the whole family.

His greatest passion of all however was his family and God. He never missed an opportunity to express his love for them, in words and actions. He worked hard to provide for his family, and made sure they all enjoyed life together. There was never a time that the kids and grandkids did not visit with him that he did not tell them stories of his adventurous life. By the end of the story, everyone would be laughing, and Nulan had the best laugh of all. Nulan loved more than anything to make people laugh, and laugh with them. He was a faithful member of Zionville Baptist Church. He always had a pocket full of gum to hand out to all the kids, and they always sought him out in church. The kids affectionatly gave him the nickname “Papaw Chewing gum.”

His greatest love was his wife of 64 years, Pearl. If his family learned anything from watching his love for Pearl, it would be to love with all you have, and it is truly the most important thing you can give. The daughters received this love from him, and returned that love in the care they gave him. They were honored to take care of him. The last five years of his life without Pearl was very hard on him, and he looked forward to the day he was reunited with her and their son, Ricky.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pearl Woodring Watson; a son, Ricky Watson; his father and mother, Dee, and Francis Watson; three brothers C. B. Watson, Joe Billy Watson, Deamus Watson; two sisters, Virginia Brown, Arlene Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn, and Bina Woodring.

He is survived by three daughters, Pam Grubb and husband Glenn, Terri Miller and husband David, Diane Phipps and husband Freddy; one brother, Harold Dee Watson; one brother-in-law, Earl Woodring, three sisters-in-law, Wilma Sutherland, Thelma Taylor, Lona Woodring; seven grandchildren, Cindy Issacs and husband Frankie, Jason Grubb and wife Callie, Jessica Radford and husband Craig, Tiffany McDaniel and husband Mark, Jennifer Miller, Wendy Clifton and husband Eric, Leslie Tankersley and husband Todd, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special family friend Mike Moody, and his beloved cat.

The family will meet at the Watson residence 580 Old Bristol Road, Boone.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Zionville Baptist Church. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. Entombment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Tuesday night at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to the Mount Lawn cemetery association, P.O. Box 1787, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Watson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph “Jody” Shuford

October 25, 1968 – March 27, 2022

Joseph “Jody” Shuford, age 53, of Little Laurel Road Ext., Boone, husband of Gail H. Shuford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 25, 1968, in Buncombe County. The son of Deane Roberts Shuford and the late Harold Joe Shuford. He was the owner and operator of Custom Muffler and Tire, a member of the Boone Optimist Club, and a member of Perkinsville Baptist Church, where he faithfully served in the nursery and enjoyed giving gummy bears to the children. He was a loving husband, father, Pops to Tate, brother, and a friend to many. He loved to garden, loved Carolina basketball and was an avid supporter of the Watauga High School football team.

He is survived by his wife Gail Hobson Shuford of Boone; one son Taylor Shuford and wife Spencer of Boone; one grandson, Tate Shuford of Boone; his mother Deane Shuford of Boone, his sister René Shuford of Lansing; one sister-in-law Debra Taylor and husband Lee and two nephews Christopher Norris and Chase Taylor all of Broadway, North Carolina. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Perkinsville Baptist Church. Reverend Seth Norris and Reverend Harold Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00, at Perkinsville Baptist Church.

The family respectfully ask that mask be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boone Optimist Club, www.optimist.org, The Hunger Coalition, 141 Health Center Dr, #C, Boone, NC 28607 or to Perkinsville Baptist Church Nursey Gummy Bear Fund, 274 Jefferson Rd, Boone, NC 28607, to continue the tradition.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shuford family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jack Edwin Wiley

January 10, 1943 – March 28, 2022

Jack Edwin Wiley, age 79, of Russellton Road, Boone passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Missions Hospital in Ashville.

He was born January 10, 1943, in Nottoway County, Virginia. The son of the late Jesse Kyle and Velma Gertrude Beaver Wiley.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Mae Barrier Wiley of Boone; one daughter, Cynthia Wiley Kirk & husband, Michael Davis of Blowing Rock; one grandson, John Michael Kirk of Blowing Rock; one brother, Jim Wiley and wife, Sue; one sister-in-law, Martha Wiley of Forest, VA; two nephews, Lance Wiley of Crewe, VA, Josh & Tiffany Willey of Lynchburg, VA; three nieces, Dawn Amos & Rick of Greensboro, NC, Allison Rakos & Chad of Forest, VA, Charlene Fallen of Farmville, VA; one step-sister, Linda Fallen of Farmville, VA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Wilson Wiley; one brother, David Allen Wiley.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Back Creek ARP Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wiley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jane Sarvis Ammons

April 17, 1925 – March 24, 2022

Jane Sarvis Ammons, age 96, of Linville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.

Born on April 17, 1925 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Reuben and Mellie Causey Sarvis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ike Ammons who passed away in 2013. Also preceding her in death was an infant child and her sisters; Carolyn Henry, Joanne West and Nancy Schrieber.

Jane was a member of the Socastee United Methodist Church and had served as the church pianist. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s organization and loved the church children’s choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard and flowers.

Left to cherish her memory is her son; Gene Ammons and wife, Sandra of Linville; her sister; Linda Bryan of Charleston, SC; her brother; Sammy Sarvis of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren; Sange Ammons of Clover, SC; Jeffrey Ammons and wife, Lesley of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Gregory Ammons and wife, Kerrie of Columbia, SC; Mark Ammons and wife, Kayla of Pendleton, SC; and Melissa McKinney and husband, Greg of Easley, SC; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of the Waters of Roan Highlands for their wonderful care of Jane.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 11:00 at the Newland United Methodist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ammons family by visiting www.rsfh.net

Janet Ollis Aldridge

December 21, 1935 – March 25, 2022

Janet Ollis Aldridge, age 86, of Crossnore, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home.

Born on December 21, 1935 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Grace Buchanan Ollis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Aldridge who passed away in 2012, her sister Doris Shell that was from Cranberry.

Janet was retired from the office of Dr. E.H. Smith and the Crossnore Hospital. She was a member of the Crossnore Baptist Church. After retirement, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, being outdoors, and spending time at the beach, too. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughters; Nita Wiseman and husband, Rickey of Three Mile and Beth Heintzelman and husband, Scott of Crossnore; her sons; Kip Aldridge and wife, Amanda of Big Pine Key, FL, and Bouger Aldridge and wife, Heidi of Crossnore; One sister Julia Wiseman of Crossnore: eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service and interment will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Crossnore Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Medi Home Care, 3616-10 Mitchell Avenue, Linville, NC 28646.

Robert (Bob) Church

March 15, 1935 – March 19, 2022

Robert (Bob) Church, 87, of Newland, NC passed away the morning of March 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, TN. Bob was a kind-hearted soul, a dedicated father, precious uncle and known by many as a friend.

Bob was born March 15, 1935, in Avery County, NC, a son of the late Walter Goss Church and Charlotte Gragg Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Jane Church; brothers, Ray Church, Buckie Church; sisters, Mable Scarfile, Virginia Ingala; nephews, Keith Ingala, David Rash.

He is survived by his sister, Delores Church Rash of Greensboro, NC; nieces & nephews, Camellia Patrick, Gina Ingala, Jennifer Haymore, Susan Rash, Lisa Church, Earnie Church, Charlene Atkins, and Dennis Scarfile.

The family will receive friends beginning 12:00pm on Saturday, April 2nd at the Emmanuel Baptist Church 933 Miller’s Gap Hwy in Newland where he was a member. Services for Bob will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Joe Ingham officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

