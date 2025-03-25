Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 25th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Martha Maiden

Martha Maiden passed away on March 11, 2025. Martha is survived by her son, Emory Maiden III and his wife Sabena; her daughter, Bryn Maiden Morgan, and her son-in-law, Earl; her daughter, Rhiann Maiden Del Valle, and her husband, Alfredo; her grandchildren: Ellary, Emory, Emmory, and Abraham.

She was predeceased by her husband, Emory Virgil Maiden, Jr., and brother, William Dutcher. Martha is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Fink, and her husband Tom, along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 1, Martha grew up in Richmond, Virginia. She attended Mary Washington College at UVA, earning a B.A. in history and social studies. In 1973, she moved to Boone, where she raised her three children and attended Appalachian State University postgraduate, earning a

Master’s degree in Accounting. She became a CPA in 1990 and worked at various accounting firms until her retirement as a senior manager in 2023. Throughout her career, Martha held numerous leadership roles, co-authored publications and mentored many colleagues.

Martha was passionate about dancing, actively participating in clogging and Zumba. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with loved ones and living in the High Country. She particularly took pride in her four grandchildren and cherished celebrating their achievements.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Maiden family.

Ryan Badger Houck

September 20, 1980 ~ March 19, 2025

Ryan Badger Houck, age 44, of Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at home. Ryan was born on September 20, 1980 in Watauga County to Michael Dean Houck and Rebecca Badger Houck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Erma Badger and Dean and Jean Houck.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Devon, daughter, Claire, and son, Keaton, all of the home. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and lots of friends.

Ryan loved his family with everything he had and was so proud of his kids, they were his heart. He loved to talk and told the most elaborate stories. Ryan loved to watch movies and listen to 70s and 80s music. He had an amazing memory for actor, musician and band names, and could usually tell you random facts about whoever you were talking about.

A Celebration of Life service and gathering of friends for Ryan will be held at the Ashe County Park in Jefferson on a date to be announced.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donors’ choice or to New River Calvary Church Rebuilding Fund, in care of Sandy Lemly, 442 Lemly Hill Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626,

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Houck family.

Carolyn Sue Hagaman

December 20, 1939 ~ March 22, 2025

Carolyn Sue Hagaman, age 85, of Boone went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and savior on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Sue was born December 20, 1939 into the Forest Grove community and graduated from Bethel High School. She received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Appalachian State and taught 4th, & 5th grade at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in Wilkes County for 40 years.

She was a beloved aunt, teacher, mentor and friend. She mothered her nieces, nephews and students alike. She was proud to be a teacher and strived to be a positive influence to her students as well as family and friends. She especially enjoyed eating out (and usually fighting over the check). Though known for a lack of gracefulness by tripping in some most unusual and notable places, Sue played basketball at Bethel and softball in the adult leagues. She was an avid sports fan and was well-known for her love of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and Atlanta Braves. She was a regular at Appalachian State basketball for years and became good friends with many coaches and players making them scrapbooks and providing treats as well as support and extra coaching.

Miss Hagaman was preceded in death by her parents Orville (Pete) and Anna Lee Isaacs Hagaman; two sisters, Louise Reese and Joyce Warren; brothers-in-law Robert Warren and Andy Reese; nephews Mike Warren and Jerry Dean Reese; and her great love Junior Wellborn.

She is survived by her nephews Butch Reese (Debbie), Mark Warren (Betty), and John Warren (Debbie); nieces Debbie Reese (Ronnie Carter), Grace Warren Pitts (Nathan) and Pat Warren Wade (Doug); great nephews James Ward (Liz), David Warren (Miranda), Joshua Reese, Carson Warren, and Kohen Pitts; great niece Colby Warren Helms (Tristin); and dear cousin R.B. Isaacs (Julie).

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 27, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, ℅ John Warren, 1801 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.

John Alexander “Alex” Burnet

October 16, 1950 ~ March 23, 2025

John Alexander (Alex) Burnet, 74, passed away on March 23, 2025. Alex was born in Greensboro, NC on October 16, 1950, to the late Arthur Lining Burnet II and Martha McCowen Burnet and was the youngest of four siblings. He attended Page High School and Oak Ridge Military Academy, then proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star.

Alex began his career as a heavy equipment mechanic at EF Craven in Greensboro and moved to Charlotte in the late 1970’s where he became the youngest service manager in the company’s history. He was very active in the Charlotte Rugby Club. Starting in the mid 198’s he worked for Southland Truck Sales, until their closure in the year 2000. He was an avid supporter of the live music scene in Charlotte and served as the director of entertainment at a local tavern.

In the 1990’s Alex took on the enormous and fulfilling project of building a lovely custom home on the top of a beautiful mountain in Lenoir, NC. He completed the project with great success and moved into his home in 2001 where he had a wonderful life and hosted epic parties. After his move to the mountains, he continued his career as a talented diesel mechanic with Briggs Equipment in Boone, NC.

Alex never met a stranger and there is no doubt that anyone who knew him has colorful stories about Alex and their time together. He loved dirt track and drag racing and longed for the old days before technology when cars and appliances were mechanical.

Alex was preceded in death by his brother Lining Burnet and sister Martha Carlisle. He is survived by his wife Sandy Burnet of the home, daughter Amy Creek, granddaughter Elizabeth Creek, grandsons Jacob Creek and Chance Luce, brother Duncan Burnet of Summerfield, NC and numerous nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Burnet family.

Reverend Gordon Atwood Noble

November 16, 1936 – March 13, 2025

The Reverend Gordon Atwood Noble, lovingly known as Poppie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Boone, North Carolina. Gordon was born on Nov 16, 1936, in Charleston, West Virginia to The Reverend Cecil and Mrs. Anna Noble.

Gordon received his education from Maryland Institute of Art, New England School of Theology (which later became Berkshire Christian College), Worcester Junior College, Lenoir Rhyne College, and Appalachian State University. He wholeheartedly served his Lord and Savior, alongside his wife, Miss Jane, for 53 years. His ministry began in Dunbar, West Virginia and he was soon called to Boone, North Carolina in 1966, where he pastored the Boone Advent Christian Church for nearly 50 years.

His calling card said, “Called to Serve”, and serve he did. While in Boone, Gordon, or “Preacher” as many people knew him, filled more roles than can be mentioned or even remembered, including a devoted staff member for Hampton’s Funeral Service for nearly 50 years, Rural Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service, a member of the Watauga County Rescue Squad, member of the Boone Civitan Club, Gospel Radio Show Host for WATA, Emcee of several Gospel singing events, Chaplain for the Watauga County Emergency Services, Grand Marshall of the Boone 4th of July Parade, member of the Watauga County Ministerial Association, Evangelist for Youth Camps in seven states, Revival Pastor in as many as ten states, President of the General Appalachian Advent Christian Youth Fellowship covering four states and five conferences, coach of numerous sporting teams, and much more.

Gordon is preceded in death by his father, The Reverend Cecil Noble, his mother, Anna Noble, two brothers, Bernard Noble and David Noble, and one grandchild, Tyler Benjamin Pedersen.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Noble, his daughter, Kimberly Noble Pedersen, his son, Mark Noble, and 5 grandchildren, Zachary Atwood Pedersen, Natalie Noble, Elizabeth Noble, Olivia Pedersen, and Andrew Noble.

While the family cannot express the loss we feel, Poppie will live on in our hearts in the way that he touched our lives and the lives of so many that he dearly loved in the community and beyond. We know we will be sharing stories for many years to come.

They say the measure of a man is not determined by his show of outward strength (and he fought so hard), or the volume of his voice, or the thunder of his actions, or his intellect or academic abilities. It is seen rather in terms of the love that he has for his family and for everyone, the strength of his commitments, the genuineness of his friendships, the sincerity of his purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions, the fun, laughter, joy, and happiness he gives to his family and to others, his love of life, his patience and his honesty, and his contentment with what he has. Poppie, we feel like you broke the mold for the measuring stick.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm at the Boone Advent Christian Church with a receiving of friends immediately following until 6:00 pm. A private entombment service at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens will follow the receiving.

The body will lie in state at Hampton’s Funeral Home on Friday, March 21, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Saturday, March 22, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

VIEW SERVICE LIVE AT ONE OF THE OPTIONS BELOW

https://www.youtube.com/@BooneAdventChristianChurch/streams

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=booneadventchristianchurch

Dr. Doris Vance Banner

October 9, 1934 – March 19, 2025

Dr. Doris Vance Banner born 09, October 1934, died peacefully March 19, 2025, in Rising Star, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Reverend CO and Marie Hensley Vance. She was born and grew up until the age of 12 in the small town of Webster, NC in Jackson County, attending Webster Elementary School. After her father became the pastor of Willowdale and Oak Grove Baptist Churches, in Watauga County, she attended Cove Creek High School (from which she graduated in 1954).

In the fall of 1954, she chose to attend Gardner – Webb Junior College, which became a four-year college in 1970, becoming a university in 1980. She completed her bachelor’s degree in preparation for teaching high school science and mathematics at Appalachian State Teacher’s College, (which later became a university) from which she earned her master’s degree and later her Educational Specialist Degree. She continued her studies through the University of North Carolina-Greensboro until she received her Doctorate of Education.

Dr. Banner’s teaching experience began in the middle of 1954 teaching all the mathematics and courses and physics at Maxton High School. She transferred to North Mecklenburg, continued to teach mathematics and physics at North Mecklenburg High School, living in the teacherage in Huntersville. In the fall of 1957, she was married to Martin Banner, an Appalachian basketball player. While he completed his physical education major, she taught at their own Cove Creek High School. The Banners were active members of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She continued to teach mathematics and physics, teaching at MacArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida. When she returned to North Carolina, she taught the same subjects, teaching at Erwin High, Owen High, T. C. Roberson High, and Shelby High Schools. She accepted a position as a Consultant of Mathematics with the North Carolina Department of Education, working all over the state in grades K – 12 and in colleges with Teachers Education Programs.

She moved back to Boiling Springs, North Carolina after accepting a position in the School of Education at Gardner-Webb University, her first college Alma Mater, which had recently become a university. She taught Research and Statistics and worked with the program of Teacher Education on campus as well as other sites where Gardner-Webb offered their Master’s Degree programs in Teacher’s Education (Mooresville, Statesville, and Surrey County).

After retiring from Gardner-Webb, Dr. Banner moved to the Wakefield Plantation of Wake County to be near her daughter and family, who then lived in Youngsville, NC. After having knee replacement in 2009, she moved into an apartment in a Senior Independent Living

Retirement Home, The Gardens of Wakefield. In the spring of 2020, she moved to Appalachian-Brian Estates, a Retirement Home on the Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

After her daughter and son-in-law retired, they relocated to Cisco Texas in 2021. In 2022, Doris decided to join them and become a Texan. She originally moved to The Woodland Independent & Assisted-Living and thoroughly enjoyed her time there. After breaking her left hip in October 2024, Rising Star Nursing and Rehabilitation became her home.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri-Lynne, and husband, Jason Poppe, of Cisco Texas; two granddaughters, Shaylyn and her husband, Eric Laveault of West Point, NY, and Nichole and her husband, Tyler Pope, of Colorado Springs, CO; four great grandchildren, Teagan Mae Laveault, Graham Carson Laveault, Ryker Jace Pope, Nash Michael Pope; one sister, Sue Vance Wilson, one niece, Michelle and husband, Bill Corbett; two nephews, Chuck Wilson and wife, Stacy, and Kyle Wilson, and wife Tammy, three grand nieces, Dara Sue Corbett, Ansley and Kyndle Wilson, four grand nephews, Will and Zeb Corbett, Garrett and Chase Wilson, all of Mooresville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by a son, Scotty Banner, who died at the early age of 2 1/2 years old after heart surgery. He, along with his grandfather, Reverend CO Vance, was the poster child for The Heart Fund in Watauga County in 1961, and a brother-in-law, Darrell Wilson.

She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Boone.

Her services will be a celebration of her life held 10:00 AM at Greenway Baptist Church Saturday April 26, 2025.

Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens between her parents and her son.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Greenway Baptist Church 880 Greenway Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or Gardner-Webb University 107 Bost Ct, Boiling Springs, NC 28017.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Patsy Carolyn Shook

September 10, 1942 – March 20, 2025

Patsy Carolyn Shook, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on March 20, 2025. Born on September 10, 1942, to Mack and Kate Ruppard, Patsy brought warmth and joy to all who knew her.

On January 2, 1962, Patsy married her husband, Errol, embarking on a beautiful journey of love that spanned over six decades. Together, they built a life filled with cherished memories and unwavering devotion to their family. She was a military wife of an air force sergeant. Patsy was the proud mother of four sons, whose lives were enriched by her unconditional love and nurturing spirit.

Patsy dedicated over 40 years of her life to nursing, providing comfort and care to her patients. She retired from Watauga Medical Center in 2002, leaving behind a legacy of kindness that touched countless lives in the community. Her commitment to helping others was a testament to her generous and selfless spirt.

Patsy’s home was always filled with love, laughter, the company of friends, and good food. Her open heart and welcoming nature created a space where everyone felt like family.

Patsy is survived by her beloved husband, Errol; her four sons, Errol Jr., Larry, James, and Richard (Jane); her four grandchildren, Christina, William, Max, and Harrison; three great-grandchildren, Jozie, Lena, and Micah; her brother, Buster (Amanda); her sister, Betty Jo (Harry); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Kate Ruppard, and her brother, Charlie.

Funeral services to honor the life of Patsy will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Patsy will be laid to rest immediately after the service at the White Rock Baptist Church cemetery on Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk, NC.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the nursing program of your choice in Patsy’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Bonnie Jean Canter Dollar

March 22, 2025

Bonnie Jean Dollar age 86 of Boone passed away Saturday March 22, 2025, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

She was born on June 22, 1938, in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Wade and Martha Belle Miller Canter. She loved her family and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord and Savior and lived a life that was devoted to her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Cornerstone Covenant Church in Hudson and was a wonderful cook and enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

She is survived by her husband, David Dollar of Boone; one daughter, Harlene Ray and husband Billy of Deep Gap; three sons, Benny Dollar and wife Karen, Johnny Dollar and wife Connie, and Mark Dollar and wife Joy all of Boone; four sisters, Phyllis Trivette and husband Grayson, Reba Curtis, Laura Norris and husband Jerry and Sharon McCurry all of Boone and one brother, Earl Canter and wife Terri of Lenoir and thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Presnell and one son-in-law, Billy Presnell.

Funeral services for Bonnie Jean Dollar will be conducted at 12:00 PM Thursday March 27, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Reverend Danny Honeycutt and Reverend Randolph England will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce Norfleet Burns

Jul 30, 1953 – Mar 8, 2025

Bruce Norfleet Burns, professional musician, age 71, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on July 30, 1953 in Portsmouth City County, Virginia, a son of the late Wesley Merrit Burns and the late Lydia Piner Burns.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Burns; father, Wesley Merrit Burns; brother, David Burns.

Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Joyce Henry; children, Krystel Burns, Emilie Burns, David (Andrea) Carriker, Ashleigh Carriker, Jon (Lauren) Carriker, Rebecca Motley; seven grandchildren; brothers, Nathan Burns, Steven Burns.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Rev. Hal McNeely

Feb 11, 1942 – Mar 17, 2025

Hal Eugene McNeely, age 83, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025 at his residence. He was born on February 11, 1942 in Iredell County, North Carolina, a son of the late George Berry McNeely and the late Winnie Clodfelter McNeely.

Hal graduated from West Rowan high school in 1960. He earned his junior college general diploma from Mitchell College in 1963, Bachelor of Arts from Belhaven College in 1965, and Master of Divinity from Reformed Theological Seminary in 1970. He was as a pastor in the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) in Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. He served for seventeen years at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery, Alabama and eighteen years at Frank Presbyterian Church in Newland, NC.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Winnie Ruth McNeely; Father, George Berry McNeely; Sister, Vivian McNeely; Brother, Gary McNeely. Hal leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Elizabeth Armfield McNeely (Betty); Three Sons, Gene McNeely, Jr. of Eclectic, AL, David (Judith) McNeely of Tallahassee, FL, Paul (Shawn) McNeely of Montgomery, AL; Two Brothers, Michael (Brenda) McNeely of Mooresville, NC, Kevin (Jill) McNeely of Salisbury, NC.

A Graveside service for Hal Eugene McNeely will be held on April 11 at Back Creek Presbyterian Church in Mount Ulla, NC, beginning at 12:30 pm. A Memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery, Alabama on May 1 with time TBD.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to both the sheriff’s department as well as Cannon hospital where Hal served as a volunteer chaplain. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frank Presbyterian Church. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McNeely family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Hal and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Joe Frank Jones

Feb 2, 1946 – Mar 19, 2025

Joe Frank Jones, age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Heritage of Sugar Mountain in Newland, NC.

He was born on February 2, 1946 in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Spencer Finley Jones and the late Ada Jones.

Joe was a member of Beech Mountain Baptist and enjoyed watching Carolina play ball.

He was preceded in death by his father, Spencer Finley Jones; mother, Ada Marie Jones; brother, Noel Jones.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory two sisters, Elizabeth Nunley of Elk Park, NC, Junella Church of Elk Park, NC; two brothers, Doyle Jones of Linville, NC, David Jones of Newland, NC; several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Heritage of Sugar Mountain Assisted Living and Medi Home Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Joe and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Gloria Clark Wise

Apr 16, 1943 – Mar 19, 2025

Gloria Jean Clark Wise went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the age 81.

Gloria was born on April 16, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Alexander Clark and the late Vienna Phillips Clark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vienna Clark; father, Frank Alexander Clark; four sisters, Opal Burleson, Lillian Pope, Rhovanda Clark, Baby Infant Clark; four brothers, Roy Clark, Allen Clark, John Clark, Russell Clark.

Gloria leaves behind one brother, Doug Clark and two children Tonya (Nicky) McKinney and David (Sara) Wise; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Gloria enjoyed working with numbers, reading, and gardening. She attended Harmony Baptist Church in Pineola, NC.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Internment will be at the Clark Cemetery, White Pine Rd Newland, NC.

Special thanks to the nurses at Life Care in Banner Elk and Amorem Hospice of the High Country.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amorem Hospice and Pallative Care of the High Country 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or Harmony Baptist Church, PO Box 84 Newland, NC 28657.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

