Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 25, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Stephen Eric White

August 24, 1949 ~ March 17, 2024

Stephen Eric White Passed away Sunday evening on March 17, 2024. After battling a long illness.

He was born August 24, 1949 in Charlotte, to the late Harry and Foye White. He went on to graduate from Garinger Highschool.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen O’Hara White, his daughter Jenna White and Grandson Tyler White.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the White family.

Anna Marie Morton

August 10, 1953 ~ March 17, 2024

In loving memory of Maria, who brought light and joy to all who knew her. She was a beacon of positivity, always ready with a smile and a kind word for everyone she ever met. Her warm heart and generous spirit touched the lives of so many, making friends

everywhere she went. Maria had a way of making everyone feel special and valued, and her unwavering optimism was a source of strength and inspiration to us all. She truly lived life to the fullest, embracing each day with grace and gratitude. She lived her life with a servant’s heart.



Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her. Your kindness and friendship will never be forgotten. Maria will always be remembered by a community of grateful hearts, and friends who will forever cherish the memories of her laughter and kindness.



Maria is survived by her loving husband, Allyn; her devoted daughters, Georganna & Kayla and husband Adam; grandchildren, Harper and Zeke; her sister, Josie Hickom and family: sister, Carol Jolly and family: and brother, Victor Herec and family: and her favorite sister-in-law Anne Morton. She is also survived by the fabulous Brooklyn Spinney and family, and the ever so loved Yeshe.



She is graciously met in Heaven by her parents, Haralson and Adell Liles, and in-laws Allyn Sr. and Barbra Morton, and her little brother Alfred.



Though she may no longer be with us in body, her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were touched by her warmth and compassion. Rest in peace Mama Mia.



Services will be held on Monday, March, 25, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Cross Church in Valle Crusis with a Celebration of Life to follow. Together, we will honor and remember Maria’s life with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated during this time of remembrance. Please know that it’s okay if you can only make the service or the Celebration of Life. Your thoughts and prayers are felt and valued no matter how you choose to join us.



In Lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to be made to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 645 Valle Crucis, NC 28691”

With heart felt gratitude, The Morton Family.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Morton family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

Announcement courtesy of Austin and Barnes Funeral Home

Randal Steven “Randy” Marsh

April 16, 1952 ~ March 19, 2024

On March 19, 2024, Randal (“Randy”) Steven Marsh returned home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Matthew 25:40 records the words of Jesus as he spoke to his disciples on the Mount of Olives of the judgment of the nations. Scripture records that our Lord said, “And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.’” Randy made these words his calling. In his words and actions, he taught, practiced, preached, ministered, and reflected that the least of these were of the utmost and paramount concern in the Kingdom of Heaven. Whether representing clients who could not afford an attorney or ministering from the pulpit of many churches in Watauga County, Randy’s passion was to minister the Gospel of Jesus and help those in need in the community.

Randy Marsh was born on April 16, 1952 in Boone, NC at the Watauga County Hospital on the campus of Appalachian State University. He was the second of four boys, born to James and Alma Ruth Marsh. Randy was an active student in school and growing up, he enjoyed bowling, tennis, baseball, Corvettes, and community. He also attended Governor’s School while in high school. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts from Appalachian State University and he went on to earn a Juris Doctorate Degree from Baylor School of Law. While in Texas, he used his industrial arts knowledge to make specialized goods from Texas to bring home to his family in Boone.

In addition to earning his law degree, Randy was involved with Town of Boone politics, serving as a police office and Town Attorney. His political career continued in Washington D.C., when he served as the U.S. Senate Page to Rufus Edmisten during the Watergate hearings with Senator Sam Ervin. Randy was honored as a civic serviceman, earning the Boone Jaycee’s Distinguished Service Award. Randy also served as an adjunct professor at ASU, teaching what he had learned about the practice of law.

Randy had the voice of an angel, singing at many church services as well as family weddings and funerals. His voice in song blessed anyone who heard him and he passed this trait down to many of his children. He was also an ordained minister whose sermons blessed all that heard them.

Randy married the love of his life, Lisa Brown Marsh over 31 years ago, and they were more than thrilled to spend every waking minute with each other, so Randy proudly bragged that they had really been married for over 62 years.

Before retiring from the practice of law, Randy and Lisa poured their love into an adoption ministry, finishing his career with some of the most rewarding work of all which was to create “forever families” for some of the most precious children across the country. Randy began and finished everything he did with love.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Marsh, and four adoring children, Justus (Mindy), Caleb (Jessica), Moriah (Josh), and Joshua (Christy), as well as two beautiful stepdaughters, Lauren (Robert), and Brittany (Forrest). Twenty-four grandchildren loved their “Big D” who include Petra, Michaiah, Layla, Liam, Colin, Lincoln, Bo, Micah, Canaan, Evangeline, Rex, Georgia, Wesley, Hosanna, Zoey, Braxton, Hayden Byron, Elijah, Emma, Eden, Gregory, Nathan, and Noah, as well as a precious great-granddaughter, Bailey. Survivors also include, three brothers, Jim (Margaret), Lesley (Vickie), and Ronnie (Denise) as well as his father-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Alma Ruth Marsh as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services for Randy Marsh will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Boone. Graveside services for family will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Marsh family.

William “Bill” W. Young

December 14, 1926 – March 19, 2024

Bill Young passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 19, 2024. He was 97 years old and lived life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Gail Young, his sister Laurel Dillon and son-in-law, Don Critcher.

He was born in 1926 in Morgan Park outside of Duluth, MN, the son of Erma and Glenn Young. He proudly served during WWII in the 82nd Airborne division of the US Army.

After he was discharged from the Army, Bill graduated from Florida State University (where he met and married Ruth, his blue-eyed beauty), and then began his professional career with the Boy Scouts of America. He worked in Scouting throughout the southeast for the next 40 years plus continued years of volunteering. Passionate about his NC community, Bill was involved on the Parks and Recreation board, American Red Cross Disaster Relief, Rotary International, the Friendship Force, Salvation Army and Aldersgate United Methodist church. He was a lifelong athlete and participated in and promoted the Cleveland County and National Senior Games Association.

In his last years he resided in western NC with his wife. He was a proud and loving husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and friend. He is survived by Ruth, the love of his life of 73 years, his sister Carol Whitmer, his son Bruce Young (Jan), his daughters Marilynn Patterson (Scott), Beth Critcher and Nancy Satterfield (Phil), as well as 6 grandchildren: Justin, Luke, Ashley, Michael, Phillip, Erin and 4 great-grandchildren: Kya, Kian, Danny and Molly. His was a life well-lived and well loved.

The family will have a private ceremony to honor Bill’s life and a celebration of life service in Shelby at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Bill wanted donations made in his honor to the Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America PO Box 1059, Gastonia NC 28053; Rotary Club of Shelby PO Box 2861, Shelby NC 28151; or the Neal Senior Center c/o Cleveland County Senior Games 100 TR Harris Dr, Shelby NC 28150.

Janis Wilson Johnson

March 18, 1951 – March 21, 2024

anis Wilson Johnson, 73, died peacefully on March 21, 2024, in Boone, N.C. A Lexington N.C. native born on March 18, 1951, she was the daughter of Geraldine Redding Johnson and Frank Wilson Johnson. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and Appalachian State University. Jan taught middle school for several years in Lexington and then returned to Appalachian to receive her master’s degree in 1985 before going to Wilmington, N.C. to work at UNCW. Jan then returned to ASU where she served as Director of Summer Programs until her retirement in 2010.

Those that knew Jan the longest knew that she was always dedicated to family and friends while striving for excellence in her work at ASU. She loved UNC basketball, football, and all sports at ASU as well. She also enjoyed crafts and cross stitching. Jan was passionate about living in the state of N.C. and was always proud of being a Carolina Tarheel and an App State Mountaineer.

Jan served as President of her Homeowners association for many years and enjoyed her work in that capacity. She was also a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington, N.C.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents Geraldine Redding Johnson and Frank Wilson Johnson. Her brother, Ronald Redding Johnson, also preceded her. With heavy hearts and left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Erik Redding Johnson (Brayden Redding Johnson and Cooper Paul Johnson) and Brian Franklin Johnson (Cristina Isabel Johnson, Sebastian Ronaldo Johnson and Diego Hugo Johnson) all from the Orlando, FL area. Her sister-in-law, Nancy A. Johnson, residing in Winter Springs FL will also miss her deeply along with her Aunt Carolyn Carroll Redding, from King, N.C. and her many friends from both Lexington and Boone.

A memorial service for Jan will be held Thursday, March 28th at 11:00 at First United Methodist Church in Lexington, N.C.

In Lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the: Murray Family ACCESS Program. Murray Family ACCESS Scholarship Program | Student Success.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Yates Icard

April 14, 1936 – March 22, 2024

Mr. John Yates Icard, 87, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024, at UNC Blue Ridge Morganton following a period of declining health.

John was born on April 14, 1936, in Burke County to the late John Icard and Mae Terri Stilwell Icard. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a longtime member of Icard’s Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ann Cornett Icard; and siblings, George Icard, Bill Icard, Grady Icard, Edward Icard, Ralph Icard, and Bertha Metsger.

Survivors include his three sons, Doug Icard and wife Amy of Connelly Springs, Greg Icard and wife Beverly of Connelly Springs, and Randy Icard and wife Regina. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Katie Patton and husband Zeb, Annie Icard, Heidi Icard, Bradley Icard and wife Kim, Julia Icard, Matthew Icard and wife Rachel, and Brandy Icard, two great-grandchildren, Grant and Heath Icard, and sister, Frankee Abee.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Icard’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Eldon Hinegardner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Icard’s Grove Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Icard’s Grove Baptist Church c/o Fruit Basket Ministry, 3101 Icard’s Grove Ave., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

Special gratitude would like to be extended, by the Icard family, to College Pines and staff as well as the nurses and staff at UNC Morganton.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Icard family.

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Kristina Marie Standen

September 19, 1994 – March 23, 2024

On Saturday March 23,2024 Kristina Marie Standen passed away in her home in Boone NC. She was 29 years old and battling many illnesses. Kristina was generous, thoughtful, loving, kind and fiercely protective of everyone she loved. She was an excellent cook and great artist.



Kristina was born in Loris SC on September 14,1994, she attended Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and obtained a GED then enrolled at CPCC. She moved to Boone in 2015 where she started the mountain life until her passing.



Surviving family members are her mother Jackie Bryant of Charlotte NC, brother Jack Bryant of Charlotte NC, Grandfather Donald Bryant of Charlotte NC, Aunt Teresa Oliver of Bradenton FL, Grandmother Dorothy Standen of Supply NC, Aunt Marie Zetco of Fayetteville NY and Kristina’s partner Ryan Keith Hartley of Boone NC.



Any Donations we ask to be sent to ST JUDE to help other children.



Kristina is with her Grandmother Jimmie Lou Ward Bryant and Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.



My Precious Girl , God gave you to me , I give you back to God. I’ll see you when my time is done.

Love mommy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Jane Benfield

May 24, 1943 – March 21, 2024

Ruth Jane Benfield, age 80, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.



She was born on May 24, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert Jefferson February and the late Ona Lee February.



Ruth was a member of the Elk Mountain Baptist Church. She retired from Baxter Healthcare after many years. She loved to sew, especially quilts, visiting yard sales and thrift stores, spending time with her husband and her family.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Robert Jefferson February; Mother, Ona Jane February; Son, Jerry Wayne Benfield, Sr.; Brother, Roger February; Sister, Lois Harmon.



Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 63 years, Hue James Benfield of the home; daughter, Karen McMahan of Bakersville, NC; three sons, James (Angelia) Benfield of Burnsville, NC, Johnny Dale (Pamela) Benfield of Newland, NC, Ron Benfield of Newland, NC; daughter in law, Kathy Benfield of Newland, NC; three sisters, Rosalie (Hayden) Vance of Newland, NC, Pat Vance of Newland, NC, Wanda Cannon of Lenoir, NC; eleven grandchildren, Kenny, Lisa (Cleve), Lily (Cody), Anna (Devin), Tiffany, Cody, James, Christy (JR), Dora, Nicole (George), Little Jerry ; nineteen great grandchildren, Isaiah, Andy, Peyton, Daisy, Christany, Kendra, Aubree, Dannie, Timothy, Remileah, RuthAnn, Austin, Reed, Memphis, James, Noah, Maci, Diane, Harper.



Services for Ruth Jane Benfield will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024 beginning at 3:00 pm from the Elk Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Hoilman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Sunday at the church. Interment will be in the Elk Mountain Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Cannon Memorial Hospital.



Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.



The care of Ruth and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Rosalie Palmer Gwyn

October 30, 1944 – March 24, 2024

Rosalie Palmer Gwyn, age 79, native of Avery County, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Grace Heights Health and Rehab. She was born on October 30, 1944, in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Alton Palmer and Mildred Teaster Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lucinda Gwyn Ott; Two grandsons; Matthew Gwyn and Adam Brady; Three Sisters, Madelyn Sheppard, Evelyn Blair, Hazel Carver.



Rosalie was a member of Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher. Rosalie was a loving devoted Mother and Grandmother and cherished spending time with her family. She is the wife of retired Avery County Sheriff Edward Gwyn. She worked as a supervisor in the Glove Plant for 30 years and opened up a plant in Honduras.



Rosalie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Husband, Edward Gwyn; One Son, Keith (Melissa) Gwyn of Morganton; One Daughter, Missy Rose Gwyn; One son-in-law Tim Ott of Land Harbor; Three Sisters, Shelby Ruppard, Janie (Stanley) Carver, Bernice Jones; Nine Grandchildren; Lareeca Johnson, Luke (Skyla) Gwyn, Elizabeth Gwyn, Casey (Lauren) Turbyfill, Kevin Turbyfill, Hannah (Jerome) Brawley, Tabitha (Christian) Houston, Gloria Gwyn and Timothy Gwyn. Four brothers-in-law Harry (Betty)Gwyn, Victor (Kathy) Gwyn, Howard (Martha) Gwyn, Kenneth (Janice) Gwyn. Seventeen Great-Grandchildren

A host of nieces and nephews



.Graveside services for Rosalie Palmer Gwyn will be held on, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, beginning 2:00 pm at Palmer Cemetery in Elk Park with Pastor Luke Gwyn officiating.



The family would like to thank Medi-Home Hospice and Grace Heights for the care they provided to Rosalie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Medi- Home Hospice P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657 or Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

