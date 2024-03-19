Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 19, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Carolyn Drinkard Champion

May 13, 1948 ~ March 9, 2024

Carolyn Drinkard Champion went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, March 9, 2024. She was born on May 13, 1948 in Bristol, Virginia.

Carolyn was admired for her quick wit and sly sense of humor. She was kind, loving, and gave her daughters the endearing nicknames of “Peapod” and “Lucy.” On Saturday mornings the girls would wake up to her playing the piano, a memory they will forever keep in their hearts. Not only was Carolyn a talented pianist; she took pride in her garden and could grow just about anything. She especially loved Calla lilies. Carolyn traveled, collected mementos, and during her quiet moments enjoyed reading and working on puzzles. Carolyn had an outgoing and caring spirit. She never met a stranger, and many considered her to be a special part of their world. Above all, her grandchildren were her sunshine and she always let them know how much they were loved.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Christina Champion-Fritz of

Wilmington, North Carolina and Lisa Clary of Gastonia, North Carolina, her five grandchildren; Daniel Fritz, Michael Clary, Bradley Clary, Alexis Clary, Erin Schultz and her husband Cail; and a great granddaughter, Chloe Schultz. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ted Hatzenbuhler, many cousins and nieces, close friends Mary Lynn Woro and Earlene Barker, and countless others.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dan and Carrie Drinkard,

brother, Daniel Furman Drinkard, III, and sister, Linda Susan Drinkard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1:00 PM-2:30 PM at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.

Rebecca “Becky” (Bancoft) DeHart

December 30, 1951 ~ March 9, 2024

Rebecca “Becky” Bancroft DeHart passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 9. She was born December 30, 1951 in Lima, Peru and spent her first 8 years there as the firstborn child of Wycliffe missionaries Lester and Marjorie Bancroft. Becky briefly lived in Charlotte before moving to Wycliffe’s JAARS Center near Waxhaw, NC where she grew up. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and sister, Becky enjoyed a 36-year career as a passionate early childhood educator, having taught in the Johnson County (TN) schools, ASU’s Lucy Brock Child Development Program, and as the first Pre-K program teacher at Hardin Park School. Decades of children, youth, and college students at First Baptist Church were the beneficiaries of Becky’s welcoming disposition and teaching skills. And for many years Becky served as a devoted coach for local Special Olympics bowling and swimming teams. While a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2010 presented Becky and her family with many challenges, she always faced those challenges with exceptional fortitude and determination. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of Christian service and discipleship.



Becky is survived by her husband of 42 years David DeHart and their three children, daughter Amy Brooks and husband Charles of Boone, daughter Karen of the home, and son Thomas and fiancé Shawna of Johnson City, TN, and her two precious grandchildren Lincoln and Opal. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Myles and Stephanie Bancroft of Camden, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Bradford Bancroft. Becky’s family wishes to recognize and express gratitude for the constant support and encouragement Becky received from her extended family at First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rebecca “Becky” Bancroft DeHart will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Friends are invited to visit with the family in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church on

Tuesday evening, March 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts to the children’s ministry of First Baptist Church of Boone are

welcomed.

Online condolences may be shared at the website.

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the DeHart family.

Della Cox Trivette

March 26, 1926 ~ March 10, 2024

Mrs. Della Cox Triplett Trivette, age 97, of Deep Gap, the Triplett community, passed away Sunday evening, March 10, 2024 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living of Boone.

Born March 26, 1926 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Fred and Betty Broyhill Cox. Mrs. Trivette was a member of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church and also attended Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Della, always the loving wife and wonderful mother, was a lady with a lovely disposition and always the sweetest smile. She was known as the lady of the community with beautiful flower beds and a bountiful annual vegetable garden, always ready to share the bounty with everyone. Everyone bragged about the taste of her famous biscuits. Occasionally she was known to slip off to the creek and catch trout to serve her family a fish dinner.

Mrs. Trivette is survived by her daughters, Brenda Triplett Dew and husband, Eddie, of Wilkesboro and Phyllis J. Triplett of Deep Gap; sister, Barbara Cox Melton of Happy Valley and step-sons, David Trivette and wife, Marcella, of West Jefferson and J. C. Trivette of Fleetwood. Twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank M. Triplett, her second husband, Clemon S. Trivette; son, Ronald Triplett and an infant son and infant daughter; three sisters, Anna Lee Miller, Vera Hendrix and Mary Lou Wellborn; and two brothers, Don and Carson Cox and a great grandson.

Celebration of Life services for Della Cox Triplett Trivette will be conducted Thursday afternoon, March l4, 2024, at 3 o’clock at the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Elledge. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin and Barnes. Burial will be private.

The family wishes to share a sincere ‘Thank You’ to the staff at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and to Medi Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided to Della and our family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.

Robert “Bob” W. Fogle

December 28, 1942 ~ March 11, 2024

Robert (Bob) W. Fogle was born 12/28/1942 in Glen Dale, West Virginia to Grace Roberta and Johnnie Leonard Fogle and went to his Heavenly reward on 3/11/2024.

Predeceasing him were his parents and a toddler brother (Lenny).

Due to his dad’s poor health the family moved to Florida in 1957 where Bob graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1960. He attended Miami Dade Junior College and the University of Tampa before going into the Army Reserve where he served for many years.

In Florida he met Carolyn Smith where they dated for three years, then married on 12/1/1962. She was the love of his life and he was hers. They have two children: Shawn (Anita) and Andrea Sapienza (Richard) who gave them three of the most special grandchildren: Cameron, Landyn and Henry. Because he had no siblings he unofficially adopted Carolyn’s two sisters; Suzanne (Ed) St. John and Kathy (Ray) Kenahan and all the nieces and nephews that came with them.

Bob’s happiest days where when he was in law enforcement. He started as a patrolman in the Ocala Police Department, then served as a deputy and finally an undercover investigator in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (Florida).

In 1988 Bob and Carolyn moved to Boone, never looking back. Recent days would find him in his woodworking shop where he made mirrors and crosses from local reclaimed barnwood.

Along the way he was able to indulge his love of things loud and fast by owning a racing boat and more than one Harley motorcycle. He rode with the Christian Motorcyclists Association where annually they joined the Ride to the Wall in Washington, DC to honor missing U.S. servicemen in Vietnam. CMA would also ride into local churches for Thunder Sunday to “take over” the service and be treated to potluck lunches afterward. Also, favorites were riding into prisons or to children’s homes to share their testimonies. Being creative, Bob had managed to find a way to combine his love for Christ with his love for things loud and fast.

Another ministry that was dear to his heart was the Walk to Emmaus and also KAIROS (a prison ministry) where he served both on numerous teams.

Several illnesses tried to slow him down but they nearly always met their match.

Special sincere thanks to his PCP Tim Dailey, MD and his staff who used their expertise and humor to add untold years to Bob’s life. Bob always thought he’d only make it to 50 but he evidently underestimated Carolyn’s love and his many physicians.

In lieu of flowers, food or memorials, Bob would have preferred that you give your life to Christ. Please consider his request.

Bob (who really wanted to be named Jesse) will be remembered on Saturday, March 23rd at Boone United Methodist Church at 2pm with visitation following in the chapel. If you’re coming to his “Reminiscing Service” (and please do) another of his requests is that you “don’t wear black” or a “sad face” and be prepared for joy.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneral.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Fogle family.

John Marshall Edwards

March 12, 1939 ~ March 12, 2024

John Marshall Edwards was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on March 12, 1939. On his 85th birthday (March 12, 2024), Marshall began the day with his beautiful wife, Doris, and finished the day with Jesus. It is only appropriate that Marshall’s earthly birthday and Heavenly birthday are the same day. Marshall is a beloved husband, Dad, Grandad, and Great-Grandad; dynamic preacher; visionary leader; wise counselor; trusted friend; Wonder Seeker, encourager, and Holy Rascal. Marshall is a man after God’s own heart and God’s friend. The impact of Marshall’s life and ministry will echo in eternity.

Marshall was a 1957 graduate of Newton County High School in Covington, Georgia, where he was the Student Body President and Mr. N.C.H.S. Marshall responded to God’s call to go into full-time ministry while attending a revival with friends his Senior year in high school. He pursued God’s call by attending Baylor University where he graduated in 1961 with a major in Religion and minors in English and History. While at Baylor, he was the President of the Freshman Baptist Student Union Council, President of the Ministerial Alliance, Missions Chairman of the BSU Executive Council, and Member of Student Congress, among other activities. While a Baylor student, he also served as Pastor of the Mountain Baptist Church in Gatesville, Texas (1960-1961).

In 1958, while a student at Baylor, Marshall met the love of his life, Doris Dillard. After their first date at the Latham Springs BSU Pre-School retreat, Marshall told his cabin mates that night that he had just had the first date with the girl he was going to marry. Marshall and Doris were married on August 18, 1960. They have enjoyed over 63 years of marriage together and have provided a legacy of love for their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Following graduation from Baylor, Marshall attended Southwestern Theological Seminary where he received a Bachelor of Divinity in 1966. While he was in seminary, Marshall served as the Pastor of First Baptist Church in Troy, Texas (1961-1964) and Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple, Texas (1964-1966). He also taught Bible at Temple High School while serving at FBC Troy. He was chosen as the Baccalaureate Speaker at Temple High School both years he taught there. While in seminary, Marshall and Doris had their son, Scott, and daughter, Cindy.

Following seminary, Marshall pastored wonderful churches with the greatest people in the world. He served as Pastor of Windsor Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas (1966-1972), Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, Texas (1972-1980), First Baptist Church in Columbia, SC (1980-1983), First Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas (1983-1990), First Baptist Church of San Marcos, Texas (1990-1992 as Interim Pastor), First Baptist Church of Kingsland, Texas (1992-1993 as Interim Pastor), St. Andrews Baptist Church in Columbia, SC (1993-2000), and First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock, NC (2000-2004). In 2005 he was named Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church in Blowing Rock.

Marshall has been actively involved in serving the communities everywhere he has been. While pastoring in Austin, Texas, Marshall founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group at Reagan High School and served as Chaplain of the football and baseball teams at Reagan (with three state football championships). Marshall forged life-long friendships with many of the Reagan athletes, who affectionally call him “Rabbi.”

While pastoring in Waco, Texas, Marshall founded and led the popular “Wholeness of Life” series, a Luncheon Bible Study attended by approximately 400 members of the business and professional community. He continued leading the “Wholeness of Life” series with a weekly attendance of approximately 1,000 while pastoring in Columbia, SC.

Marshall has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Baylor University and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humanities degree by the Baptist College at Charleston, SC in 1982.

Marshall has always had a heart for missions. He has served as the speaker for the annual mission meetings in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Honduras, Guatemala, Indonesia, and Kenya.

While Marshall’s earthly accomplishments are numerous, his greatest legacy is the impact he has made for the Kingdom of God. He has passionately and faithfully preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ and poured himself out for the Cause of Christ. Marshall’s sermons have always been filled with wonderful stories, great humor, wisdom, and practical applications that he skillfully weaves together to bring God’s Word alive in such a powerful, understandable, and life-changing way. Countless lives have been changed for eternity because of Marshall’s life and ministry. He has dearly loved the people that God has entrusted him to serve. He has ministered to people during their times of greatest need. Marshall has always had a special ability to make you feel seen, heard, encouraged, and valued. He has exemplified the love and grace of Jesus Christ. We can only imagine that while Marshall was most excited to see His Lord and Savior face-to-face when he got to Heaven, it must have taken him awhile as person after person stopped him to say, “Thank you, I would not be here if it were not for you.” Marshall knows the meaning of storing up your treasures in Heaven and most certainly heard His Lord and Savior tell him, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Those left to carry on Marshall’s legacy include his beloved wife of over 63 years, Doris Dillard Edwards, his son, Scott, and wife, Mary K; his daughter, Cindy; grandchildren, Kyle Edwards, and fiancé, Bella Rodriguez, Josh Patterson and wife, Kate, Jessie Patterson Perez and husband, Ethan, Hannah Edwards Moritz and husband, John, Sam Edwards and wife, Anne Maris; and great-grandchildren, Arielle Patterson, Joshua Patterson, Sophia Patterson, and Russell Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Marble Retreat Vocational Christian Counseling Center, P.O. Box 176m, Carbondale, CO 81623m, www.marbleretreat.org, or to Baylor University, 1311 S. 5th Street, Waco, TX 76706, giving.web.baylor.edu.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2024 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina

Austin and Barnes is serving the Edwards family.

P. Thérèse (Merlet) McMahon

March 14, 2024

Thérèse went home to Jesus on March 14, 2024. She lived for the past five years in Boone, NC but spent most of her life in Connecticut and South Florida. She was born March 29th, 1935, to Ernest and Philomene Merlet in Hartford, Ct. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rita Merlet Barrows and her Son-in-law Fredrick Garner . Thérèse graduated from Saint Francis School of Nursing, Hartford, CT, in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years in the premi-nursery at St Francis Hospital, and St Joseph’s Residence (Enfield, CT)

She was a devout Catholic and sang in the church choirs of her parishes in CT and FL for many years. Her life and dedication to Jesus taught so many about his mercy and love. Thérèse loved nursing, but more so her vocation as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband William E. McMahon, 5 children: Diane McMahon (Frederick), Keith McMahon (Nicholas), Denise Macdonald (Scott), Mary Kindschi (Kenny), and Maureen Murray (Scott). 13 grand-children: Christine, Michelle, Brendan, Thérèse, Devin, Kate, Emily, Kathleen, Jimmy, Danny, Kaitlin, Megan, and Susan. 10 great-grandchildren: Marijayne, Penelope, Delilah, Hayden, Barrett, Tyler, Ian, Samuel, Finn, and Mikko.

A funeral mass will be conducted Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Boone.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McMahon family.

Mary Ann (Hagler) Denny

March 14, 2024

Mary Ann Hagler Denny, 73 of Franklinton, North Carolina was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 after a brief illness in Raleigh, North Carolina. Born in Boone, North Carolina on March 19, 1950 to the late Robert Hagler, Jr. and Catherine Wilson Hagler, Mary was the baby girl of seven children.

Mary was a student of Watauga Consolidated School and she was a graduate of Watauga High School in Boone. After high school, Mary attended Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine, North Carolina to pursue a cosmetology certificate. As a lifelong learner, later in life, Mary pursued a career in Phlebotomy from Winston Salem State University, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Mary became a Certified Nursing Assistant and became a caretaker for the elderly in Watauga County.

Mary worked in healthcare for numerous years in which she was well loved by all, always making a mark on people’s lives she cared for. Throughout her life in the healthcare business, Mary showed her loving, nurturing side to everyone that she encountered.

Mary was a proud and loving mother of her three daughters, Lena, Kim and Christy. To Mary, family was everything, and she especially loved her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mary was a wonderful artist. One of her hobbies was painting canvas pictures with her oldest daughter, Lena. Nicknamed “the Black Picassos” by family members, their beautiful artwork was displayed in their home and continues to be displayed in all its glory.

Slow to anger, laid‐back and kind, Mary was known for calling all she met, “honey”. She made you feel the love and in turn, she was well‐loved by everyone she met and will be greatly missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Hagler Jr. and Catherine Wilson Hagler; an ex‐husband Billy Lee Denny, maternal and paternal grandparents; an infant sister, Nellie Colleen; a brother, Johnny Lee Hagler; a sister, Sandra M. Hagler; an infant granddaughter, Olivia Cooper; and a special nephew, Michael (Mikey) Jackson. Mary is survived by daughters Margaret (Lena) Cooper of the home and Kimberly Horton, both from Franklinton, NC and Christy Horton Fox of Boone. She leaves to mourn her untimely death 6 grandchildren, Nicholas Byers of Rhode Island, CT; Delacee Cooper Mann and husband Jamison of Franklinton, NC; Treyvus Mutts of Boone, NC; Kristopher Howard of Franklinton, NC; and Adrienne Fox and Johnathan Fox of Asheville, NC.

Mary also leaves her cherished great grandchildren, Hailee, Julez and Neaveh Mann and her siblings, Roberta Jackson of Boone, NC, Louise Goins of Kings Mountain, NC and Anthony Hagler of Boone, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds,” Psalm 147:3

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Ann Hagler Denny will be held at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, 161 Church Street, Boone, NC at 3:00pm on Sunday, March 17. Officiating Ministers are Pastor Joe Gray, Mount Nebo Holiness Church, Pastor Mike Mathes, Boone Mennonite Brethren Church and Pastor Morris Hatton.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hagler‐Denny family.

Caron L. Norris

March 5, 1956 ~ March 15, 2024

Caron L. Norris was a beloved mother, gamma, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully on March 14, 2024 at the age of 68. Her battle with serious medical issues throughout the years showed her courage and strength while facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Caron came out a hero above it all and stayed strong until the end.



She was born March 5, 1956 in Watauga County to the late Estle and Lena Norris and was a member of Bethelview Methodist Church. She loved spending time in the kitchen making

delicious food especially her famous baked macaroni and cheese. She spent countless hours crafting, creating beautiful scrapbooks and cards, all while listening to Elvis. If you ever needed a party planner or wedding director, you’d call Caron. Her love for hosting parties and playing games brought everyone together. One of her greatest joys was attending school functions for her grandchildren especially every game on and off the field. It brought her so much happiness to be able to attend as many events as possible.



Caron not only served as the most amazing mother but also as momma #2 to many. She would always prepare food, give advice, play games, watch movies and she always kept everyone’s secrets. Many sleepovers were had at momma Carons’ house and everyone loved it. She was a conscientious, patient and gentle woman, well loved by her family and friends and all who spent time in her presence.



While all those who knew and loved her will miss her terribly, we will find joy as we remember her genuine spirit, joyful laughter and easy smile.



She is preceded in death by her parents Estle and Lena Main Norris and her sister Sheron Norris.



Those left to cherish her beautiful soul are her daughter Shilohe Otto and husband Justin of Boone, NC; three adored grandchildren Chase Otto and wife Halie of Augusta, GA; Ryker Otto and Camdyn Otto of Boone, NC; one great granddaughter Lilith Otto of Augusta, GA; her sister Lynda Brown and husband Gary of Boone, NC; five nieces Laura Crandall (Rob), Lenore Jamison (Dave), Lynette Hartley (Eric), Leslie Lawrence (Aaron), and Bridgette Black (Shawn); nine great-nieces and nephews; her amazing church family and special friends Regina Alford, Patricia “Tee” Carrol, Glenda Duncan, Jim and Lynn Green, Tracey Greene, George Kohler, Karen Suddreth, Jackie Vines, Anita Watson and many other loving extended family members.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., at Bethelview Methodist Church, 193 Ridge Road, Boone, NC 28607, officiated by Elder John Jackson.



Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in her memory to the Norris Tabernacle Cemetery Fund, in care of Glenna Hollar, 3144 North Pine Run Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to Bethelview Methodist Church Local Missions, in care of Holly Winkler, 2817 North Pine Run Road Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

Jane Moretz Reece

August 16, 1943 – March 10, 2024

Jane Moretz Reece, age 80, of Valle Crucis passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 after a lengthy battle against Parkinson’s disease.

She was born August 16, 1943 in a Doctors office above the Appalachian Theatre in Boone, to the late Ronda Carl Moretz and Hollie Mae Miller Moretz of Meat Camp.

She was a former Sunday School Teacher at Pleasant Valley Methodist Church in Meat Camp before marriage, and later at Valle Crucis Methodist Church after marriage.

After 47 years of working at IRC/TRW in Boone, she eagerly retired on July 15, 2008, which was shortly after the birth of her one and only grand-daughter Bailey, and took on the role of a adoring grandmother.



She was co-owner of the family business Reece’s Christmas Tree Farm, which was in business during the late 1980’s until the late 1990’s.

Spending time in her garden, tending to her flowers, attending auction sales and flea markets with her husband and son, and time with her grand-daughter over the years were some of her greatest joys.

She is survived by her son Kenneth Reece of Valle Crucis, her grand-daughter Bailey Reece of Valle Crucis, one sister Judy Dollar of Vilas, one brother Len Moretz and wife Janet of Meat Camp and two sister-in-laws Marie Aldridge of Foscoe and Thelma Byrd of The Foley Center.

She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Reece, two sisters, Dora Moretz and Muriel Winebarger; two brothers, R.C. and Alan Moretz; two sisters-in-law, Lydia Moretz and Gloria Moretz; and five brothers-in-law, Clarence Dollar, Alonzo Moretz, John Winebarger, Jack Byrd and Ray Reece.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Julie Cornett Icard

February 19, 1941 – March 13, 2024

Mrs. Julie Ann Cornett Icard, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Cambridge House Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Julie was born on February 19, 1941, in Watauga County to the late Rev. Clyde Cornett and Blanche Phillips Cornett. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, and was a longtime member of Icard’s Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Len Cornett.

Survivors include her beloved husband, John Yates Icard, three sons, Doug Icard and wife Amy of Connelly Springs, Greg Icard and wife Beverly of Connelly Springs, and Randy Icard and wife Regina. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Katie Patton and husband Zeb, Annie Icard, Heidi Icard, Bradley Icard and wife Kim, Julia Icard, Matthew Icard and wife Rachel, and Brandy Icard, two great-grandchildren, Grant and Heath Icard, and seven siblings; Clint Cornett, Opal Hampton, Johnsie Stevens, Blaine Cornett, Merle Adams, Jodie Cornett and Grace Ward.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Icard’s Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Eldon Hinegardner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Icard’s Grove Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Icard’s Grove Baptist Church, 3101 Icard’s Grove Ave., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Icard family.

Obituary information courtesy of Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Joyce Brown Dollar

August 27, 1944 – March 14, 2024

Joyce Ann Brown Dollar, age 79 of Vilas became absent from the body and present with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County, and the daughter of the late Olen & Lillie Isaacs Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Barbara Sue Rominger, Mary Beavers, Pat Brown, and one Brother, Dean Brown.

Joyce is survived by her Husband of 58 years, Harrison Bud Dollar; Son, Harrison Len Dollar and wife April, Daughters; Pamela Moore and Husband Dan of Vilas, Kara Harmon, and Husband Kevin of Sugar Grove.

Her Grandchildren; LeAnn Watson of Zionville, Nicole Green and Husband Ethan of Deep Gap, Elizabeth Farmer and Husband Jeremiah of Greenville SC and Madi Grace Dollar of Vilas. Great Grandchildren; Magnolia and Scarlett Farmer of Greenville SC. She was looking forward to meeting her Great Grandson in August, Baby Green. Step Grandchildren; Emily and Lily.

Her Sisters; Betty Jo Roper of Kernersville, Virginia Godfrey of Hendersonville and two Brothers, Gene Brown of Vilas and Jim Brown of Zionville.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, sister and brothers-in-law, and many friends she cherished. A special niece, Joann Pardue, was like a daughter to her.

Joyce was a woman of deep faith and loved Jesus like she did her family. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed canning, gardening, and sewing. She hand made numerous quilts over the years, hand stitched formal dresses for her daughters and even wedding dresses for Pam and Kara. Joyce Cherished moments with Len during morning prayer and devotions. Her sweet smile and soft-spoken words will be greatly missed. We as a family hold close faith knowing we’ll be united again one day. Not goodbye but see you later. She suffered from a chronic illness and letting her go home was one of the hardest things any of us had to do, but we did it with a bittersweet grace knowing she received a brand-new body with fresh new lungs. To know her was to love her. We are going to miss her so much.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00pm Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Vanderpool Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Derrick Wilson and Pastor Andy Watson. Burial will follow at the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 101, Boone NC 28607 or AppKIDS, checks made payable to ASU Foundation, ASU Box 32064 Boone, NC 28608.

We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the following who impacted our lives and helped advocate for our Joyce during her illness:

Dr. Richard Stark for going above and beyond. Our Walmart Pharmacy Family who loved her as their own and took special time making sure she was provided with the medications needed. The friendships we made with many at Medi Home Health and Hospice who loved and guided each of us during a difficult time with so much love and compassion. A special thank you to Debbie Harmon (Kara’s Mother-in-Law) who provided Joyce with nursing care when she needed it most and stayed by her bedside in her final days. Joyce loved Debbie and Debbie loved her.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dollar Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Phoebe Jimena Lemus

March 12, 2024 – March 14, 2024

Phoebe Jimena Lemus, infant daughter of Carlos and Wendy Lemus went to be held safely in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The name Phoebe means “LIGHT” and she intensely blessed our family’s lives for the short time she was here.

Other than her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Jordan Lemus, Liliana Lemus, and Levi Lemus, all of the home; her Maternal Grandparents, Vanessa Minton and husband Daniel of Boone; Maternal Grandfather, Gary Waters, of Boone; Paternal Grandmother, Juana Ortiz of Mexico; Paternal Grandfather, Jorge Lemus of Burnsville; Maternal Great-Grandmother, Fern Casey of Boone; Aunt and Uncle, Amber and Doc Hendley of Boone and their children, Beattie, Justice and Charly. She is also survived by many other cousins and family members.

A service celebrating Phoebe’s life will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11. A private burial will be held in Mount Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the family to assist with medical expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lemus Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is serving the Lemus Family.

Stephen “Steve” Michael Tensi

December 8, 1942 – March 15, 2024

Stephen Michael Tensi, affectionately known as “Pops”, 81, of Boone, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Son of the late Richard & Rose Marie Tensi, Steve was born in Cincinnati, OH, on December 8, 1942.

From an early age, Steve had a passion for sports. Steve was a star quarterback for Elder High School and forward on the basketball team that went undefeated during their regular season (a first in the school’s history). His exceptional athleticism captured the attention of numerous college scouts. By the end of his high school career, he received twenty-eight full football, and four full basketball scholarship offers.

Ultimately, Steve chose to attend Florida State University where he met his future wife, Barbara Jean Nasrallah, during their first day of freshman orientation. They eloped to Thomasville, GA, on February 9, 1963, and remained married for 61 years. During his ‘64 – ’65 senior year as quarterback at FSU, he helped lead the Seminoles to a 10-1-1 record, including a win over Florida (the first time in school history), as well as a win in the Gator Bowl. During the Bowl win against Oklahoma (another first for FSU), Steve won MVP honors for throwing five touchdown passes in a 33-19 win for the Seminoles, a record that still stands today. He was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame and the Gator Bowl Hall of Fame. He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Industrial Arts and a minor in Physical Education.

He signed his NFL contract with the San Diego Chargers while walking off the field following the Gator Bowl victory. He played in San Diego for two years and was traded to the Denver Broncos in 1967 for two first round draft picks. He played in Denver for four years before injuries forced him into retirement. After his NFL career concluded, he transitioned into a role as a quarterbacks coach at Wichita State University for two seasons. He then went on to coach wide receivers for the Chicago Fire of the World Football League.

After his football career ended, he relocated his family to Miami, FL, where he became a construction manager and carpenter for many years. In 1988 he moved his family to Boone, NC, and continued his career in construction while building their dream home in the mountains where he and his wife resided for 25 years.

A devout Christian, prayer warrior and family man, Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara Jean of Boone; sister Marilyn Bennett, brother David and wife Terry, brother Fr. Larry, all of Cincinnati, OH; daughter Barbara Marie Tensi, son Steve Jr. and wife Ruth Ann, all of Asheville, NC; daughter Holly Tensi Townsend and husband Eric of Fleetwood, NC; son Jonathan David and wife Amy, of Blowing Rock, NC; grandchildren Derrick and wife Alyssa Pruitt, Brittney Tensi and husband Travis Potts, Amber and husband Doug Spitzer, Jade Tensi and significant other Ryan Jackels, Alex and wife Katrina Tensi, Tori Tensi and fiancé Aaryn Drapiza, Nick Tensi and significant other Olivia Miller, Hadlie Nichols and significant other Zeke Frye; and great-grandchildren Mason, Graham, Sawyer, Eloise, Calvin, Nash, Franklin, Carson, Hayes, and Rylee. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone from 2pm – 3pm, presided by Reverend David Ricker. An informal visitation will follow at the church for any family or friends who wish to visit and share memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Gabe Irwin, Angel Norris, Amber Neaves, and Maddie Norris for their exceptional love and care of Steve. We are also grateful to Watauga Medical Center, Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, and Medi Home Health & Hospice for their loving care of Steve and our family during his final weeks and days.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Omer Junior Clark

July 17, 1941 – March 11, 2024

Omer Junior Clark, age 82 of “Chicken Town”, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2024. Born on July 17, 1941. Omer was the son of the late Claude and Violet Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC. Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by his younger sister Cara Carver.



A shrubbery-man by trade. Omer was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting animals of all kinds and fishing in the local streams. He enjoyed farming and was proud of his garden, chickens, dogs and cows. You could find him often enjoying time on his front pouch just looking over the farm. He loved tending his bees and harvesting their honey, grafting apple trees, and attending livestock auctions. He worked hard and appreciated others who worked as hard as he did. More than any of that though, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved hunting with them, supporting the family in their sporting activities, having a meal together, playing cards, and just being together with all of them. He could trash talk with the best of them and had a competitive spirit.



Left to fill some very big shoes are his children, son David Clark and wife Rodena, daughter Bambi Biggerstaff and husband Boyd, and son Darrell Clark, his 7 grandchildren, Daniel Clark, Brandy Clark, Samantha Corrai and husband Logan, Brittany Tolley and husband John, Becca Johnson and husband Chris, Makayla Clark Hallyburton, and Macy Clark, and 8 great – grandchildren, Abby Clark, Zoe Heaton, Dawsyn Tolley, Dallas Tolley, Caroline Johnson, Bryson, Raelynn, and Harper Corrai. He will also be missed by his youngest sister Rita Bentley and husband Paul, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Services for Omer Junior Clark will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 until the service hour at 7:00. Internment will be at the Calloway Cemetery Thursday March 14, 2024 at 10 am.

Edna Vance

April 12, 1939 – March 12, 2024

Edna Vance, age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at her residence.



She was born on April 12, 1939, in Carter County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Voyd Stockton and the late Martha Barnett Stockton.



Edna was a member of Vale Freewill Baptist Church. She had worked as a housekeeper for Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk and Linville for many years. She loved being in her garden, harvesting and canning the bounty it produced, visiting thrift stores and going out to eat always brought happiness to her.



She was preceded in death by her Father, James Voyd Stockton; Mother, Martha Alice Stockton; Husband, Gerald Lee Vance; Great-Grandson, Christopher Isaac Lee Blair; Sister, Lois Stockton Henson.

Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Terri (Andy) Yoder of Newland, NC; son, L.D. (Deborah) Vance of Newland, NC; brother, John (Margaret) Stockton of Beulahdean, NC; two sisters- in- laws, Elaine Vance, Gail Banner; brother-in-law, Gary (Pat) Vance; five granddaughters, Kristin Blair of Newland, NC, Kendra (Waylon) Griffith of Newland, NC, Gracie Vance of Newland, NC, Ashlie Yoder of Newland, NC, Alecia Yoder of Jonas Ridge, NC; ten great-grandchildren, River, Staley, Cayden, Carlee, Piper, Mylan, Banner, Bailey, Asher, Adriyan.



Services for Edna Vance will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, beginning at 1:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Laws officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Clark Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. David Kimmel, Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, and to Ruth Shirley and all the volunteers with Meals on Wheels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Patricia Ann Davis

October 26, 1954 – March 17, 2024

Patricia “Patti” Ann Davis was born on October 26, 1954, in Fort Lewis, Washington to Claude Phillip Davis, Sr. and Olivie “Bea” Davis. Traveling along as a military family, Patti lived in New Jersey, Virginia, California and finally settled in North Carolina where she resided for the remainder of her life.



She was a girl scout and had a love of music her whole life which included singing in the choir and playing piano and organ at church. She graduated from Avery County High School in Elk Park in 1972 and went on to have many different careers that included being a stay-at-home mom, beautician, and secretary of Banner Elk Elementary School.



Patti enjoyed cooking and crafting for her family and friends, shopping, and caring for her beloved dogs. She loved traveling to Arizona in the winter to spend time with her sister, Margaret, nieces and extended family. She loved to celebrate milestones with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her biological grandchildren, Patti was known as Nana to many local children and she enjoyed celebrating milestones with them as well.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Claude and Bea Davis, her siblings, Janice Marie Adkins, Philip Davis, Harold Davis, and brother-in-law, Calvin Alexander.



She is survived by her sons, Bert Franklin (Crystal) of Lillington, Christopher Franklin, and daughter-in-love, Melinda Franklin; grandchildren Katelin Franklin Moss (Christian) of Pittsboro, Kyler Franklin of Nevada, Sadie Franklin, and Walter Franklin; great-grandson, Henry Fletcher Moss. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Ellen Alexander of Arizona, brother-in-law, Phil Adkins of Illinois, sisters-in -law, Tena Davis and Karen Alderman of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews; dearest of friends Phyllis Markland and Theresa Taylor.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Elk Park Christian Church in Elk Park.



The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM an hour prior to the service at the church. Internment will follow at the Elk Park Cemetery.



The family would like to express their immense gratitude to Teresa Taylor, Phyllis Markland as well as the entire Markland family, and the heaven sent staff at Heritage in Newland.



Words of Comfort and Memories my be shared with the Davis Family by visiting www.rsfh.net. The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



Robert William Carpenter

June 29, 1947 – March 17, 2024

Robert William Carpenter, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at residence.

Robert was born on June 29, 1947 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late William Harlan Carpenter and the late Clarice Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one Brother, Michael Carpenter; one Granddaughter, Haley Calhoun; and two Best Friends, Lawrence and Ted Buchanan.

Robert served in the U.S. Army and was in the Vietnam war where he received two purple hearts. He was a member of the Crossnore Fire Department for 30 years. Robert loved nature, camping and coon hunting.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory, Wife of 57 years Wanda Carpenter; one Daughter, Suzanne Calhoun and husband Mike; one Grandson, Ethan Calhoun; one foster Daughter, Georgette Blackford and husband Henry and their two children Miriam and Sylvia; one Brother Richard Carpenter and wife Terri; Care Giver, Chris Corbett; nephews, Mikie Carpenter and wife Lori and Jesse Carpenter and wife Rachel.

Services for Robert Carpenter will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel in Newland.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Interment will follow at the Big Meadows Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

