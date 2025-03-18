Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 18th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Teddy Watson

December 12, 1957 ~ March 7, 2025

Teddy Watson, age 67, of Boone, passed away Friday morning, March 7, 2025 at his home. He was born December 12, 1957 in Watauga County.

Teddy was employed with Hickory Construction Company and was most proud of being a member of the crew that helped construct the Blue Ridge Parkway Viaduct Bridge. He valued his time as a volunteer with the Watauga Hunger Coalition for 17 years and his passions were family, riding and repairing his motorcycles and playing video games.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Virginia Oliver Watson; son, Theo Hensley and wife, Caitlin Brown of Butler, TN; grandchildren, Ezekiel Hensley, Daniel Hensley, Waymon Sealey-Brown and Logan Hensley; step-son, Samuel Ritter and adopted son, Dakota Hemrick; and sister and niece, Charlotte Bennett and Anna Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Melvleen Watson, his brother, Jessie Bennett and infant sister, Tammy.

Services for Teddy Watson will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist his family with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.

Arlene Carlton Welch

March 16, 1929 ~ March 9, 2025

Rock Hill, SC – Arlene Carlton Welch, 95, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2025. She was the

daughter of Ellis Estil Carlton and Nellie West Carlton.



Services will be held Friday, March 14, 2025, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732, with Don Gillespie officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



In addition to her parents, Ms. Welch was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth South, Lucy Bentley, and Paul Carlton, her daughter, Gwenda Karnazes, her granddaughter, Wendy Green, and her grandson,



Jason Poag. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Reece (Jim), and Pam Poag, sons-in-law, Richard

Poag, and George Karnazes, 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Ms. Welch grew up in the Boone area of North Carolina. She was a loving homemaker and was known

for her gentle spirit. In her later years, she was employed by Shadowline Lingerie and retired from the

dietary department of Blowing Rock Hospital.



Memorials may be made in Ms. Welch’s name to her hometown church, Cool Springs Baptist Church,

c/o Pastor Burl Greer, 341 Cool Woods Dr. Boone, NC 28607 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

James Edward Harrill

April 23, 1930 ~ March 10, 2025

James Edward (Ed) Harrill, 94, passed away peacefully at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living

surrounded by his loving family on March 10, 2025. He was born in Rutherford County, North

Carolina on April 23, 1930, the 10th child of a cotton farming family. He graduated from Cliffside

High School in 1948 and Berea College in Kentucky in 1952 before attaining a Master’s degree

at George Peabody College for Teachers (now Vanderbilt University) the following year. In that

same year, he married Lois Evans and taught in a one-room school in Rockcastle County,

Kentucky before being drafted for service during the Korean War. Most of his service was

guarding the Panama Canal. Together Ed and Lois had two children, Myra and Mark.



Always interested in further learning, Ed pursued and completed a Ph.D. in Guidance and Counseling at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1961 and accepted a professor position at Appalachian State Teacher’s College (now Appalachian State University). In 1967, he attended the Merrill Palmer Institute for post-doctoral child and family studies. He was a well- respected colleague and a remarkable teacher, who had a positive impact on so many students. In addition to teaching, Ed helped to establish the Counseling and Psychological Services Center on campus, became a licensed psychologist, and was Associate Dean of the College of

Education for several years. As exceptional as Ed was a teacher, he was an even better listener, offering support both informally and professionally to many folks including through private practice. He was often involved in volunteer community and church activities, most notably with Meals on Wheels in both Boone and Chapel Hill.



Sadly, in 1979, Ed’s wife Lois was killed in an automobile accident. Fortunately, he found love

again when he married Annabel Colvard Hunter in 1980. He and Annabel combined families

with five adult children and enjoyed many years together, often involving grandchildren, family

get-togethers, international guests, and gardening. “Grandpa and Granny” provided many happy

years for children and grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.



Ed is predeceased by his wife Annabel and first wife Lois, his son Mark, and his son-in-law Bob

Angel.

He is survived by his daughter Myra Angel of Richmond, VA; daughter-in-law Missy

Harrill of Boone, NC; stepsons Jeff Hunter and wife Kathy, and Neal Hunter and wife Janet, of

Durham, NC; grandchildren Lauren Angel of NYC; Jacqueline Angel of Richmond, VA; Jay

Harrill and wife Mariska and Brad Harrill and wife Sarah Jane of Boone, NC; Zach Hunter of

Raleigh, NC; Anthony Hunter of Asheville, NC; Daniel Hunter of Ashe County, NC; and Levi

Hunter of Durham, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in North Carolina and

Kentucky.



A celebration of life will be held at Austin Barnes Funeral Home in Boone, NC on Saturday,

March 22, 2025 at 11:00am. Private burial will follow at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center

132 Poplar Grove Connector

Boone, NC 28607

The Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility

303 Stadium Drive

Boone, NC 28607

The family would like to express appreciation to the very caring and professional staffs of Medi

Home Health Hospice and Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Harrill family.

Frederick “Fred” Toliver Badders

December 12, 1938 ~ March 10, 2025

Frederick “Fred” Toliver Badders of Boone, age 86, passed away at Watauga Medical Center on March

10, 2025.



He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 12th, 1938 to the late Herald E. Badders and the late

Parilee Parker Badders.



Fred was a first generation college student, and he received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from

Furman University (where he was a cheerleader and President of the Pep Club) in 1960, his M. Div.

degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (where he was Student Body President and

Director of Student Activities) in 1964, and his Ph.D. degree in Higher Education from Florida State

University in 1970. He served as the Dean of Students at South Georgia College in Douglas, Georgia

while working on his doctorate. Fred was the Dean of Students and Personnel Services at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC from 1969-1973.



In 1960, Fred was the Youth Minister at First Baptist Church in Kingstree, SC where he spotted a very cute piano player during a prayer meeting. They were married in 1962. He worked tirelessly and selflessly to provide for his wife (who was his very best friend) and for his daughters (of whom he was incredibly proud).



In 1973, Fred and his family moved to Boone, NC for him to take a job at Appalachian State University to coordinate the Student Development program. He was the Chairperson of the formerly named Counselor, Education, and Research Department for fourteen years, and he was a professor until he retired in 2004. Fred received many accolades, awards, and honors throughout the years including the “Outstanding Teaching Award” in 1993 and the “Distinguished Scholar Award” (from the North Carolina College Personnel Association) in 1997. He inspired a love for knowledge to countless students, and he was a visionary and an advocate for many positive changes in his career field.



Fred was involved in numerous community, civic, political, and education organizations. He was the

Chairman of the Watauga County Democratic Party for four years, and he also served as the Chairman of the Fifth Congressional District Democratic Organization. He was the head of several professional groups, and he led countless workshops and conferences at the regional, state, and national levels. Fred was active through the years as a member of First Baptist Church in Boone, NC where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and head of various committees. As an ordained minister, he held interim pastorates and spoke at many churches.



He was one of the most focused and well-organized people one could ever meet, and he was a brilliant and extremely creative man. Fred’s love of the outdoors manifested itself in many ways, especially

through gardening and golf. He was an avid reader, and he was gifted at writing and consulting. He

enjoyed Southern Gospel music, puzzles/games, baseball, and traveling. There was never a dull moment when he was around due to his jokes and quick wit, and he always had entertaining stories to share of his exploits and adventures through the years.

Fred stood up for what he believed was right with unwavering conviction. He was a quiet giver to so

many individuals in need, and he gave without expecting anything in return. Fred was authentic,

profound, dignified, and honorable. He was determined and always fully committed to whatever he was doing. His abiding faith in and love for God served as the anchor for his life. His favorite and driving verse was Micah 6:8: “Do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with thy God.”



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Hurley E. Badders, sister-in-law Barbara Badders, brother-in-law Engrum Johnson, nephew-in-law William McBride, and great-nephew AJ

Badders.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Sue Badders; two daughters Kimberly Sundt (Dave

Tompkins) of Beaufort, SC, and Leigh Lyall (Jean-Claude) of Boone, NC; sister-in-law and

brother-in-law Tommie Ann and Phil Ward of Florence, SC; sister-in-law Lynn Johnson-Gallucci of

Simpsonville, SC; nieces April McBride and Ashley (Brandon) Hylton; nephews Parker Lanier Badders,

William (Vicki) Johnson, Lee (Kelsey) Ward, Shawn (Katt) Garrison, and Deane (Christi) Harrison; three bonus grandchildren: Amy (Jason) Grodi, Brandy Lyall (Eric Dunn), and Chris (Lindsay) Lyall. He is

also survived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, and bonus great-grandchildren.



A private family service and burial will be held (in order to minimize exposure due to family illnesses).



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church; 375 West King Street; Boone, NC 28607.



Tremendous gratitude goes to Jean-Claude Lyall for being such an incredibly dedicated caregiver,

especially during the last two years. The family extends many thanks to the staff at Watauga Medical Center for the excellent care they provided over the last several weeks, and to the team at Deerfield Ridge for their kindness and devotion to Fred during the time that he resided there.



One of Fred’s favorite quotes was from “Death of a Salesman” (Arthur Miller): “All I want is out there

waiting for me, the moment I say who I am.” Fred Badders knew who he was, and he seized

opportunities. He gave his ALL in his life and in work, and he beautifully answered God’s call. He will

be profoundly missed by his family who love him beyond measure, and who consider him the wind beneath their wings.

Margaret Maxine Rupard Townsend

October 27, 1934 – March 11, 2025

Margaret Maxine Rupard Townsend went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

She was born October 27, 1934, in Avery County. A daughter of the late James Robert and Rilla Shook Rupard. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother and mamaw. Margaret loved the Lord, reading her Bible, her precious little companion Tiny, yard sales and flowers. She treated everyone like family. When she made her homemade soup, it was a special treat for everyone.

Left to Cherish her memory are her daughters Diane (Bill) Shoupe of Rogersville, TN, Debbie (Richard) Puckett, Donna Trivett and son Terry (Gail) Townsend all of Banner Elk. Grandkids Misty (Jeff) Johnson, Shannon (Randy) Clark, Jonathan (Samantha) Shoupe, Jason (Michelle) Trivett, Lynn (Clayton) Wright, Justin Trivett, Joseph (Brittany) Townsend and Granddaughter-In-Law Shannon Puckett. Great-Grandkids Macayla Benfield, Macie Johnson, Madison Puckett, Dalton Benfield, Sydnie Johnson, Brody Puckett, Taylor Trivett, Tyson Trivett, Emsley Townsend, Savannah Shoupe, McKenna Wright, Austin Shoupe, Maverick Townsend, McKambree Wright, Lane Townsend and Henry Shoupe. Margaret also had one Great-Great Granddaughter Hadley Johnson. Margaret was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents James and Rilla Shook Rupard, husband Dayton Townsend, son-in-law Craig Trivett, grandson Jody Puckett, sisters Edna Norwood, Snow Presswood and Agnes Lowe. Brothers Tate Rupard, Mack Rupard, Gene Rupard and Clay Rupard.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday March 13, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Townsend Family Cemetery. Reverend Bill Shoupe and Reverend Len Shook will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Special thanks to Charlene Laws and Amorem Staff for helping take great care of Mamaw.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Ralph “R.C.” Carter Johnson, Jr.

April 7, 1930 – March 14, 2025

Ralph Carter Johnson Jr., age 94, of Boone, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, March 14, 2025, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone, NC.

Mr. Johnson was born April 7, 1930, in Granite Falls, NC, a son of the late Ralph Carter Johnson Sr. and Selma Baird Johnson. He was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

R.C. is survived by two sons, Rudy Charles Johnson and wife Teresa, of Boone and Ralph Carter Johnson, III and wife Betty, of Coshocton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Christopher Johnson and wife May of Coshocton, Ohio, and Shannon Long of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was blessed with five great-granddaughters, Rilei and Kalei Johnson of Coshocton, Ohio, and Shiloh, Trinity and Haven Long of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by one sister, Nell Johnson of Boone. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah “Faith” Thompson Johnson, brother, Joe Johnson, sister, Phyllis Johnson, grandson, Jonathan Johnson, sisters in law, Ruth Greer and husband James, Mattie Edmisten and husband Clyde, Ann Brown and husband Vaughn, Sue Greene, Sophia Safian and husband Charles, Kathryn Norris and husband Billy and brothers in law, Boyd Thompson, John Thompson and wife Mary Lee, Don Thompson and wife Maude and Walter Thompson.

Funeral services for Ralph Carter Johnson, Jr. will be conducted Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ralph Carter Johnson, III and Pastor Tim Dockery. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the caring and devoted staff and administrators at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Medi Home Hospice for their devoted and excellent care of R.C.

Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Townsend Puckett

April 24, 1959 – March 15, 2025

Debra Elaine Townsend Puckett went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

She was born April 24, 1959 in Avery County. A daughter of the late Dayton and Margaret Rupard Townsend. Deb was a wonderful wife, mom, nana, great nano, and sister. Heaven definitely got a lot sweeter. Deb loved her family, the Lord and sunshine. She was a devoted and warm-hearted Nana. She was fiercely independent, stubborn and could do it all. We know she is happy to be with Jody and the rest of her family in Heaven. We know she is dancing and looking at everything since her body has been healed.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years Richard Puckett. Her daughter Misty Johnson and husband Jeff. Daughter-in-Law Shannon Puckett. Granddaughters Macie Johnson, Madison Puckett, Sydnie Johnson and Grandson Brody Puckett. Deb was also blessed to have one Great-Granddaughter Hadley Johnson. Sisters Diane Shoupe (Bill), Donna Trivett and Brother Terry (Gail) Townsend. Along with lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents Dayton and Margaret Rupard Townsend. Her beloved son Jody Puckett and Brother-in-Law Craig Trivett.

Funeral service for Deb will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 19 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Townsend Family Cemetery. Pastor Bill Shoupe and Pastor Phillip Carver will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Jr Puckett, John Shoupe, Jason Trivett Joseph Townsend, Clayton Wright, Randy Clark and Junior Pallbearers will be Austin Shoupe, Maverick and Lane Townsend.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

2 Timothy 4:7

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Roger Oaks

Jun 5, 1973 – Mar 6, 2025

Michael Roger Oaks, age 51, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at his residence.

He was born on June 5, 1973 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Shirley (Rush) Turbyfill Stidham of Elk Park, NC.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Oaks; grandparents, Bob Turbyfill and Mary Sue Legendre.

Left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother are daughter, Samantha (Jeffrey) Thompson; grandchildren, Jakob and Kenny; brother, Charles (Miriam)Oaks of Sylva, NC; nieces, Tamara and family, Marrissa and family, Tessa; nephew, Liam; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Services for Michael Roger Oaks will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ken Staton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Bolick Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers, and wishes memorials in lieu of flowers be made to the family.

Randall James Ruppard

Jun 8, 1971 – Mar 8, 2025

Randall James Ruppard, age 53, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Wake Forest Medical Center.

Randall was born on June 8, 1971 in Avery County North Carolina. He was the son of Larry J. Ruppard, and Barbara Ruppard.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raleigh and Hazel Dalton and Clay and Mildred Ruppard and father-in-law, Earl Carver Jr.

Randall had a lifelong passion for working on cars. From an early age, he could often be found tinkering under the hood, finding joy in restoring and customizing vehicles. His hands-on skills and keen eye for detail made him a go-to resource for his friends and family alike, who appreciated his willingness to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge. In addition to his love for cars, Randall was an avid wrestling fan. He cherished watching wrestling on TV while drinking a cold Dr. Pepper. Randall was most importantly known for his caring disposition. Randall was a man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. His kindness knew no bounds, and he always took the time to talk to everyone he encountered, making friends wherever he went. He had a unique gift for connecting with others, making them feel valued and heard. Randall leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Angie Carver Ruppard; daughters Chelsie Ruppard, Bonnie Lunsford (fiancé Dominick Widner), and Lucie Lunsford (fiancé Bobby McLendon); parents, Barbara and Larry J. Ruppard; sister, Laura Ruppard; nephew, Nathaniel Ruppard; grandchildren, Elaina Garrett and Eli Mills; Mother-in-law Teresa Carver; Brothers-in- law Steve Carver (wife Chantee), and Ricky Carver (wife Lindsay); and many cherished extended family members.

The services for Randall Ruppard will be held at Henson Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kegan Hoilman, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with the service following at 6:00 PM. Internment will be in the Whitaker Branch Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Cannon Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

