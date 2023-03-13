Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 13, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Wesley A Thompson

1932 – 2023

Wesley A Thompson, Jr, age 90 of Blowing Rock passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at his home surrounded in love by his family. Wes graduated from UNC-CH, where he was a member of the Marching Tar Heel Band and was awarded the “Best Dressed Man on Campus” honor his senior year. Wes also served in the US Army before his graduation in 1957. He was employed by Union Camp Corporation and Triad Packaging before opening his own wallpapering and painting business in Blowing Rock. He had a passion for music, played numerous instruments and loved singing in his church choir. Being on the golf course, in a trout stream fly fishing, or relaxing on his deck at home with friends and family always made for a great day. But his favorite place of all was at a beach.

He is survived by his daughters Kelly Byler (Tim) and Stacey Thompson. He had five grandchildren, Benjamin Byler (Scynaira), Marc Byler (Sommer), Gabrielle McKinney (John), Anthony (fiancee Ashton), and Allie Dimino (Sean Bissette). In addition, he had three special great granddaughers, Tessa, Hannah, and Avery. He was preceeded in death by his wife Burr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:00pm at Rumple Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, NC. The family requests that no flowers be sent, but consider a donation to St Judes Children’s Hospital or Amorem Hospice (High Country Restricted Donation) instead as these were two special organizations to him and his family.

Online condolences may be share with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.

.

.

John Floyd Greene

1946 – 2023

John Floyd Greene, Jr., age 76, of Highway l94 N., Boone, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 2, 2023 at his home. Born July l4, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of John Floyd and Doreatha Long Greene. Floyd was a lifetime resident of the Meat Camp community and member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. Floyd enjoyed deer hunting and gunsmithing. He was employed for many years as a machinist at IRC/TRW and Vermont American Corporation before founding his company, Greene Precision Products. As the family historian his passion was researching and recording the history of the Greene family. Floyd was well known for his abilities and skills as a machinist and as a mechanical expert. He also raised beef cattle on the family farm and has been honored with a number of awards from the Professional Cattle Association, including Farm Family of the Year in 2002. However, most important, he was proud of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Sebastian Greene; Son, John Floyd ‘Johnny’ Greene III and wife, Melanie, of Boone and daughter, Katie Greene of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Laurie Greene, John Floyd Greene, IV and Thomas Greene, all of Boone, and Julia and Harrison Shoaf, both of Nashville, TN; sisters, Sylvia Greene of Boone, Jeannie Dickens and husband, Ron, of Knoxville, TN and Marie Ward and husband, Steve, of Boone; and brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Greene and wife, Evelyn, of Boone; cousins, Buddy Adisey and wife Norma, and Judy Gragg, all of Boone and Diane Daughn and husband, Bob, of San Diego, CA, and close friend, Tommy Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by an infant daughter, Jennifer Greene.

Funeral services for Floyd Greene will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2023 at 3 o’clock at Meat Camp Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Mike Townsend and Rev. Herbert McCoy. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Meat Camp Baptist Church, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

.

.

Violet Ann Perry

1941 – 2023

Violet Ann Greene Perry, age 81, of Perry Lane, Vilas, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone. Born May 15, 1941 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Charles Bradley and Inez Moody Greene. In her early years, Violet attended Sandy Flat Baptist Church and later attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church as her health permitted. She retired from food services at Appalachian State University. Violet enjoyed spending time at the beach, visiting Pigeon Forge, tending to her flower gardens, and was always trying new recipes.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Arvil Perry; brother, Sid Greene and wife, Irene, of Blowing Rock; sisters, Christine Quatrone of Georgia, Linda Haralson of Columbian, SC, and Marie Ponn of Luray, VA; and close to her heart was her pet beagle, Boomer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Paul Edward Greene; and sisters, Diana Hartley, Judy Dotson and infant twin sister, Vivian Ruth Greene.

Funeral services for Violet Perry will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023 at 2 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Lee Reece and Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Austin & Barnes to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perry family.

.

.

Beverley Jeanne Wotherspoon

1938 – 2023

Beverley Jeanne Wotherspoon, age 84, died Sunday morning, March 5, 2023, at Watauga Medical Center after a brief illness. Born August 12, 1938 in Lancaster, South Carolina, she was the only child of the late Ellis and Nan Bourne.

Before relocating to Boone in 2004 to be near her grandson, Beverley lived most of her life in Newport News, Virginia, where she retired as a market research analyst for BASF, in Williamsburg, Virginia. While in Newport News, Beverley was an active member of First United Methodist Church. Over the years, she had many leadership roles with the church. Seeing a need for the church to financially assist those in the community, Beverley, as a founding director, helped establish the First United Methodist Church Foundation.

Beverley loved to watch the sunrise and enjoy the beauty of nature. She was known as someone who loved all four seasons – the blooms of the spring, the butterflies and hummingbirds of the summer, traveling with friends on road trips to watch her beloved South Carolina Gamecocks play football in the fall, and setting up Christmas decorations and watching the snowfall in the winter. In addition to the joys of nature, Beverley had a love for her family and was the happiest when the family was together enjoying family game night. She was especially proud of her grandson, Hayden for his graduation Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina in May 2022 and his current pursuit of a Master’s in Mass Communications. She enjoyed texting with him while they would both be watching game shows or cooking competition shows. She was an avid reader and believed that one should never stop learning. Throughout her life, Beverley found joy in financially supporting many organizations whose mission was to make life better for an individual.

Beverley was preceded in death by her husband Samuel G. Wotherspoon, with whom she was married to for 52 years before his death in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, L. Nan Uzelac and her husband Douglas, and by her grandson Hayden Uzelac; all of whom are of Boone.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 31 at two o’clock in the afternoon at Boone United Methodist Church. Pastor Ed Glaize and Pastor Patti Connelly will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Guiding Eyes For The Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598-9805 or Shriners Hospital For Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605-4277.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wotherspoon family.

.

.

Eugene Charles Giammatteo

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Eugene Charles Giammatteo of Boone passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Born January 26, 1948 in Bristol Connecticut to Eugene Dominick Giammatteo and Catherine Fortunato.

Eugene was a proud veteran of the United States Army, after his service he found a new love for his career in construction, in his free time he would build model cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents. And is survived by his son, Alex Giammatteo and close family friends, Richard and Annette Ploszaj.

The family will be holding private services in memory of Eugene at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Giammatteo family.

.

.

Harvard Glenn Ayers

1941 – 2023

On March 9, 2023, Harvard G. Ayers, beloved husband and father passed away. He was eighty one. Born to Vernon and Flora Ayers, Harvard graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Geology and then went on to obtain his Ph.D. in Anthropology from Catholic University. After a fulfilling career at Appalachian State University as an esteemed professor in the Department of Anthropology, Harvard retired as Professor Emeritus in 2004.

If anyone knew Harvard, they knew that he was a “tree hugger”. In addition to teaching, his passion was protecting the environment. Both while working at ASU and after retirement, he was a dedicated steward of the land, water and air.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mackie, daughter, Pam (Mike) Reed, son Adam (Candace) Ayers and four grandchildren, Margaret Reed, Bryan Reed, Frances Reed and Bailey Ayers.

Memorial services for Dr. Ayers will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to, direct donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Denny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Children’s Hospitals, 2900 N. Rocky Rd., Tampa FL 33607.

Online Condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ayers family.

.

.

Allen Aaron Hampton

May 29, 1929 – March 3, 2023

Boone, NC- Allen Aaron Hampton, age 93, of Boone, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home. Born May 29, 1929, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late John Monroe and Lelia Greene Hampton.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings; Guy Hampton, O.G. “Shorty” Hampton, Daniel Hampton, Nouel Underwood, John R. Hampton, Marie Critcher, and June Stamey.

More than anything, Allen loved his family. He was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church and retired from TRW/IRC, and Chetola and Belk as a security officer.

He is survived by his wife, Opal Cornett Hampton; 2 daughters, Sandy Scott and husband Brad of Todd, NC; Lisa Smith and husband Jeff of Deep Gap, NC; one son, Jeff Hampton of Boone, NC; one sister, Betty Hampton Jones of Boone; one brother, Barney S. Hampton, and wife Tommie of Boone and sister-in-law, Effie Hampton of Fleetwood. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, Meghan Scott, Aaron Scott and wife Kennedy, Eric Gardner and wife Julia, Ashley Gardner, Jeff Smith and wife Angela, Amy Smith and husband Andy and Ally Hampton along with 4 Great-Grandchildren, John Allen Gardner, Brennan Smith, Lawson Smith, and Abby Huf.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, March 6, 2023, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Reverend Daniel Hampton and Reverend Gordon Noble officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 until 2:00 prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Benjamin N. Aben

December 27, 1987 – March 3, 2023

Benjamin N. Aben, age 35, of Lansing, passed away March 3, 2023.

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth (Beth) Aben, Sister, Jennifer King & brother Joshua Aben.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Aben, his brother, Jacobe Aben & his Uncle Daniel Aben.

A memorial service will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Aben family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Geraldine D. Mitchell

June 30, 1939 – March 5, 2023

Geraldine D. Mitchell, age 83, of Zionville passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center.

She was born June 30, 1939 in Watauga County, NC to the late Charles and Hazel Greer Mitchell. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church an was retired from IRC/TRW.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Greta and Hal Mast, a brother, Greer Mitchell and a brother-in law, Dale Ward.

She is survived by four sisters, Rita Hackney and husband Steven of Zionville, NC, Charlene Ward of Boone, Dinah Kay Mitchell of Vilas, NC Quita Dale and husband David of Morganton, NC, three brothers, J. C. Mitchell and wife Carolyn of Baltimore MD, Buddy Mitchell and wife Nellie of Zionville, NC and Gray Mitchell of Zionville, NC

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 N Fork Rd, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Mitchell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Elizabeth Gail Presnell

November 13, 1957 – February 16, 2023

Elizabeth Gail Presnell, age 65, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on November 13, 1957 in Rowan County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Hassell Henry Reid and the late Alma Brown Reid.

Gail worked as a CNA for Home Health and attended the Blue Ridge Mountain Church in Elk Park. She was a loving a kind person who enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and being outside in the warm weather. Growing flowers and taking care of people was her pleasure. She always had a smile on her face and not a mean bone in her body.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Hassell Henry Reid; Mother, Alma Lee Reid; Sister, Tina Clark; Brother, Michael Reid.

Gail leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Daughters, Cathy (Stacy) Stines of Roan Mountain, TN, Cindy Presnell of Elk Park, NC; Four Brothers, Terry (Angela) Reid of Careys Flat, NC, Kelly (Theresa) Reid of Rockwell, NC, Junior (Reba) Reid of Salisbury, NC, Joey Reid of Myrtle Beach, SC; Five Sisters, Sylvia Coeburn of King, NC, Hazel Pritchard of Lenoir, NC, Rachel (Joe) Young of Gold Hill, NC, Becky Owens of Lexington, NC, Dora (Clifton) Barber of King, NC; Granddaughter, Cassie Stines of Roan Mountain, TN; Grandson, Cameron Stines of Roan Mountain, TN.

Services for Elizabeth Gail Presnell will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 beginning at 4:00 pm from the Blue Ridge Mountain Church with Pastor Stacy Stines officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm on Sunday at Blue Ridge Mountain Church.

Interment will be in the Blue Ridge Mountain Church Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Watauga Medical Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Presnell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Gail and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Elizabeth Ann Holman Canter

June 8, 1955 – March 10, 2023

Elizabeth “Ann” Holman Canter,67, of Todd passed away on March 10th at Forsyth Medical Center.

Ms. Canter is survived by one daughter, Kathi Canter and fiancée Wayne Dillon of Wilkesboro, her Mother Bertha Holman of Todd; four sisters: Loraine Tyrie of Boone, Edith Dillard and husband Jerry of West Jefferson, Vickie Mullis and husband Bo of Laurel Springs, And Nancy Brewer of Creston, two brothers: Joe Holman and wife Amanda of Laurel Springs and Jeff Holman of Todd, three grandchildren Mckenzi Wilson and husband Kasey, Bailey and husband Jered and Ainslee Wallace all of Jefferson and three great-grandchildren; Hunter Wilson, Grady Wilson and Walker Hicks. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks for no food or flowers but donations to your special charity in Ann’s name would be appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Canter family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mack Norman Hampton

February 17, 1946 – March 11, 2023

Mack Norman Hampton aged 77, of N. Pine Run Road, Boone, NC passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, at his residence, following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Mack was the son of the late Dexter B. and Ora Trivette Hampton and was of the Methodist faith. He graduated from Appalachian High School in 1964 and furthered his education at Catawba Valley Community College. Mack earned a business degree, but a suit and tie just didn’t fit and went into business with his father co-owning Hampton Lumber Company. After leaving the sawmill industry, Mack went into construction building all types of small infrastructure. He was also owner and operator of Hampton Auto Sales. Mack’s last business venture was owner of Appalachian Mini Storage working with his friend, Robert Coffey.

But with all this strong work ethic, Mack found time to tinker with an old car or truck. One of Mack and Judy’s favorite pastimes was going to a Classic Car “Cruise-In” with their friends Barry and Glynis Poovey. Mack also loved spending time outdoors deer hunting with his son and grandsons. His hearty laugh will be missed!

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Merrill Dexter Hampton; sister, Mary Frances “Sissy” Hampton; mother-in-law, June Parks; and brother-in-law, Tony Norris.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Norris Hampton; one son, Mackie Isaacs and wife Shannon of Boone; two grandsons, Jordan Isaacs and wife Anna of Fleetwood, NC; Tyler Isaacs and wife Alaina of Boone; one great-grandson, Cohen Isaacs of Fleetwood, NC; one sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Our family wishes to extend our appreciation for the love and support given to us during this time. Special gratitude to Michael and Christy Tester, Toni Leigh Dishman and Judy Stanberry. The loving care of Medi-Home Hospice was unsurpassed, and we will be forever grateful.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday March 14, 2023, at 7:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Gary Watson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00, prior to the service, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Martha Rose Harmon Greene

December 18, 1939 – February 28, 2023

Martha Rose Harmon Greene, age 83, of Granite Falls, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab.

Martha was born on December 18, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Howard Harmon and the late Lilly Watson Harmon.

She was a member of Cranberry Baptist Church and loved her Lord, church and being with people. She enjoyed Country Gospel music and being outside.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Carl D Greene, Sr.; Father, Howard Harmon; Mother, Lilly Harmon; Two Sisters, Betty Yates, Miley Townsend.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory Son, David “Frog” (Beth) Greene, Jr. of Granite Falls, NC; Sister, Maxine Laws of Elk Park, NC; Brother, Barnett Harmon of Newland, NC; Grandchildren, Brooke (John) Crowder, David “Bubba” Greene, Kristen George, Zachary Banghart; Great Grandchildren, Brayden Greene, Amelia Crowder, Briar George, Cady Morgan, and Ryan Banghart.

Services for Martha Greene will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with John Hicks officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday morning at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Hickory Falls.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Greene family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Martha and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Arthur Newton

August 2, 1942 – March 5, 2023

Arthur Newton, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Cranberry House.

Arthur was born on August 2, 1942 in Gastonia, North Carolina, a son of the late Arthur Newton and the late Roxie Roper Newton. He was a member of the band Spontaines in the 60’s where he played base. Arthur loved music and looked up to his idol, Elvis Presley. He was also a twin.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Roxie Marie Newton; Father, Arthur T Newton; and Wife Molly Biddix Newton.

Arthur leaves behind to cherish his memory; Twin Sister, Roxie McNabb, NC; Four Sons, Eric Newton, David Newton, Paul Newton, and Brian Newton; Two Step-daughters, Carla Jackson, and Angie Foy; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Newton family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.

The care of Arthur and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

