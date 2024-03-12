Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 12, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Dr. Ingeborg McCoy

March 30, 1931 ~ March 3, 2024

Dr. Ingeborg McCoy died peacefully Sunday morning, March 3, 2024, at the Foley Center with her daughter Patti and favorite floor and hospice caregivers at her side. A native of Menden, Germany, Inge came to the United States following her marriage to Master Sgt. Clyde William McCoy, a career soldier in the United States Army. Military life included time in Japan and the Presidio in San Francisco.

After moving to Texas, Inge studied at the University of Texas, receiving her PhD in German. Inge taught foreign languages and linguistics at Texas State University for twenty-eight years, retiring with the distinction of Professor Emeritus in 1998. She alsoobtained a Doctorate of Homeopathy, engaging her inquiring mind and love of holistic healing and healthy living. After retirement, Inge moved to Boone, where her daughter and her only grandson, Ryan, resided. She loved going to Ryan’s soccer and other sports games, including many chilly spring baseball games at Watauga High School.

Inge had many passions, including a love of classical music, playing the piano, bird watching, visiting the Blowing Rock Community Library, and working out at Westglow Spa, where she was a most enthusiastic member. She so loved the annual Turner Family trips to Sunset Beach where she swam in the ocean and built sandcastles with her grandson. She also loved beating her family at Scrabble! Her little cottage in the woods in Yonahlossee brought her much joy, peace, and contentment in her later years.

Sadly, her two sons, Michael and Clyde, Jr McCoy (Mac), predeceased her. She is survived by Mike’s daughter, Lauren (and mother Leigh Ann), and Mac’s daughter, Jodi Lynn (and mother Tish), along with her daughter Patti Turner, son-in-law John, grandson Ryan and wife, Katie and their sweet baby girl, Charlotte, (Inge’s great granddaughter).

After her health declined, Inge spent her final 27 months residing at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock. The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses of Amorem Hospice and the Foley Center for their tender care and kindness given to Inge in her final weeks. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family kindly request your consideration of a donation to:

Amorem Hospice Care

902 Kirkwood Street

Lenoir, NC 28645

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McCoy family.

Jeanne Ann (Glass) Seaver

February 5, 1940 ~ March 3, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jeanne Seaver on March 3, 2024, at UNC Health Appalachian Hospital in Boone, NC, after a brief, unexpected illness.

Jeanne is survived by her loving family including her daughter, Kathryn Merino (Kevin), and son, Craig Seaver (Sarah). She was a proud grandmother to Zachery and Matthew Merino. Jeanne is also survived by her sister, Joan Martin, and her nephews, David (Freda), Andrew (Eva), and Daniel (Joy) Martin.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Seaver; her brother, Johnny Glass; and her parents, Carl and Ann Glass.



Jeanne was born on February 5, 1940 in Kingsport, TN. She first met her husband Carlton while studying at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN. They began dating during her undergraduate studies in textiles and home economics at University of Tennessee Knoxville. After they married, she went on to earn a master’s degree in counseling at Purdue University in Indiana, and served as a guidance counselor to many high school students during her long career.

Jeanne’s faith was a source of strength throughout her life. She attended St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh, NC and the Church of the Holy Cross in Valle Crucis, NC. She connected with many close friends, including Dick and Kirkie Gibson, and her Lectio Divina group, on her spiritual path.

After losing Carlton in 2005, she gathered her strength and went on to honor his memory by living life to its fullest, enjoying creative projects, spiritual retreats, trips as far away as Greece, and time at her cherished mountain getaway. She loved snuggling with her cat, Julian.

Jeanne had a fearless spirit and amazing creative energy. She loved to tell the story of how she was one of the first women to jump waterskiis on Boone Lake in Sullivan County, TN during her courtship with Carlton, and had the knee scar to prove it. She loved curating and creating decor to enhance her environment. She had a talented green thumb, and often remarked that “digging in the dirt” was good therapy as she created a lush oasis of flowers and plants in her back yard and on her back porch every summer. She was an avid quilter with a gift for color and pattern selections. In her later years she enjoyed knitting scarves with a diverse array of yarns. She often used her knitting skills to create hats for newborns at the hospital, and volunteered her time delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. She loved attending performances by the North Carolina Symphony and was a devoted fan of bluegrass artists the Kruger Brothers and Doc Watson. Jeanne and Carlton enjoyed exploring the North Carolina coast in the off season, soaking up the beauty and solitude, and enjoying local seafood. Jeanne always found solace and joy in the mountains of North Carolina, and for many years delighted in hosting gatherings with her dear college friends Brenda and Herb Hooper and Dottie and Bob Moore.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with dementia and moved full-time to the mountains. Her journey with dementia often challenged her fierce sense of independence, but she faced it with courage.

As we remember Jeanne, we humbly ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made towards the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations can be made through the following link: https://everloved.com/life-of/jeanne-seaver/donate/. Her family appreciates the outpouring of love and support shown during this time.

Jeanne’s contemplative spirit, loving heart, and passion for life will be deeply missed, but forever remembered. She left an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known her.

In lieu of flowers, Jeanne’s wish was to have gifts in her memory made to her longtime church in Raleigh, St Mark’s Episcopal Church. Gifts in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St Mark’s Memorial Gardens care of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, 4800 Six Forks, Suite 300, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609. For more information, please visit Jeanne’s memorial website https://everloved.com/life-of/jeanne-seaver/.

William Ralph Reese

November 5, 1949 ~ March 4, 2024

Mr. William (Bill) Ralph Reese passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The son of the late Ralph Reese and Myrtle Dean Roark Reese. He was born in Watauga County and worked as a Vinyl Installer and diesel mechanic.

Bill was a devout Christian and was of the Baptist faith, and a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, NC. Bill was “A loving husband, daddy, grandpa, and great grandpa.” He will be sorely and greatly missed by all.

Surviving is his wife of 49 precious years, Pat Reese of the home in Vilas; one daughter Kathy-Jo Carroll (daddy’s girl) and husband Keith of Vilas; one son William Tyler Reese (daddy’s boy) of the home; one most precious granddaughter, whom he adored, Serena Oakes and husband Zachary of Elk Park; and one special great grandson Jack Clayton Oakes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Jo Love and husband Dennis, and Peggy Presnell and husband Amos.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastors Ray Greene, Eric Cornett and Jeremy Hull. Burial will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sugar Grove.

The family will receive friends Monday, prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

There will be a meal provided for the friends and family following the burial in the Calvary Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Jennifer Lynn Miller

July 18, 1981 ~ March 5, 2024

Jennifer Lynn Miller (Jenny), of Boone, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly at her home

on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Jennifer was born July 18, 1981 to the late Dickie Miller and

Sharon Miller Winebarger. In addition to her parents Jennifer was preceded in death by her

son, Hazen Woodring, Her step-father David Winebarger (Putz), nephew Justin Shepard,

niece Ashley Miller, and sister Pam Miller & her fiancée Larry (Sam) Greer. Jennifer was a

member of FaithBridge United Methodist Church in Blowing Rock, NC.

Jennifer loved the Lord and looked forward to the day to be reunited with her son & to see her saviors face. Jennifer loved her friends, family & music. She was gifted with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. Jennifer was a beautiful soul that would do anything to help anyone. She was very passionate about caring for others. Those left to cherish her memories include her sister, Lisa and husband Mike Nagel, brothers, Chris and Timothy Miller, nephews, James Miller, Cody Shepard, Braylen Miller, and many more special friends and neighbors. A memorial service

and celebration of life will be held Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Faithbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Carson officiating.

If anyone feels led to donate please do at The Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Vollie Lamar Triplett

March 16, 1941 ~ March 5, 2024

Mr. Vollie Lamar Triplett, age 82, was greeted by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into Heaven on March 5, 2024. Anyone that knows Vollie, knows that he loves the Lord and was ready to meet Him. If he were to come back today, he would ask everyone he would meet, “Do you know Jesus as your Savior?” Vollie spent most of his life sharing the Gospel of Jesus through action and little words. Our husband, dad, pawpaw, and friend was one of the kindest, most gentle, and most patient men this world has ever known. These traits are those of Jesus. Vollie didn’t just “talk the talk,” but he showed the world around him Jesus.

Vollie was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church, Boone, North Carolina. He was faithful and dependable in his faith and in his loyalty to Rutherwood Baptist Church. His desire was to see Rutherwood thrive in God’s Word, in Spirit, and in truth. He was especially thrilled to see Pastor Tim Dockery accept the under-shepherd role at the church. He was an ordained deacon who served many years in various churches.

One of the things that Vollie enjoyed was fishing. Vollie often said that most of Jesus’ disciples were fishers and that made Vollie a part of a special group of people. In later years, after Vollie retired, he was able to fish more often. Although he wasn’t able to go fishing in the last several months, the desire to fish, catching small or large fish, was still there. One has to wonder if the “river of life” doesn’t have fish in it! Vollie was a long-time member of the Daniel Boone Fish Club. He considered this membership a joy and an honor. He recounted that most of the time, fish club members would eat first, then ask Vollie to say the blessing over the food after everyone had eaten. Vollie was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan, who watched every game, beginning with spring practice.

Vollie served many years in the Powder Horn Mountain Community as a builder, renovator, and all-around handyman. He also provided grounds maintenance for Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens for over twenty-two years. He desired to provide quality service in whatever he did. He had many talents, including that of taxidermy. He was also an avid hunter, acquiring the biggest bucks and does, not only for displaying them in his home, but also for the meat (he made the best deer jerky around and you had to have Coca-Cola with it!). For many years, he enjoyed a good game of Rook. No one had a better “poker” face than Vollie. When he laid down the “bird,” he displayed the biggest smile. By then, it was too late.

Vollie is survived by his wife of thirty years, Betty Greene Triplett. He is also survived by his children: Son, Terry Triplett (Bernie) of Wilmington, NC and daughter, Tammy Triplett Dickenson (Danny) of Deep Gap, NC, and bonus son Billy Norris (April), of Deep Gap, NC. Vollie was blessed with grandchildren Whitney Dickenson, Sage Norris, Brooke Miller (Robert), and Chelsea Ward (Robert). Great-grandchildren to continue Vollie’s legacy are Gus Blair, Micaelyn Ward, Brantley Miller, Colton Miller, and Nova. Vollie has many friends and family to remember him. “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: And there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother,” Proverb 18:24.

Vollie was preceded in death by his first wife of almost thirty-three years, JoAnn Triplett. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Brannock and Cordie Triplett. Vollie had two special cats, LuLu and Tom, who are remembered as being great blessings to him. They followed him everywhere, even to the deer stand, where they waited patiently for Vollie to “get another deer.”

A time of gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 10am to 12pm at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Vollie will be remembered in a funeral service at 12pm after the visitation. Pastor Tim Dockery, Rev. Sherrill Wellborn and Dr. Rev. Billy Norris will officiate. Vollie’s earthly body will be laid to rest in Rhymer Cemetery, Triplett, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to assist with funeral expenses. Those considering to visit, may do so at the home of Betty Triplett, 414 Stony Fork Rd, Deep Gap. Vollie’s family would like to thank AMOREM for their support during Vollie’s last days. Support may be given to AMOREM by going to www.amoremsupport.org, with note to their High Country PCU project.

As a final note, please remember Vollie by always telling those you love, that you love them, and tell them often.

Mary Elizabeth Pitts

February 4, 1982 ~ March 6, 2024

Mary Elizabeth Pitts was born on February 4, 1982 and became absent from the body, and in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



Beth, Liz, Bessie, all the many names we called her by, was truly one of a kind. She was our daily encourager and made us all laugh using that big personality she was blessed with. She had the most beautiful smile and twinkling eyes that came with a heart as big as the world that as Ellie says, gave the best hugs ever. Her main quality was the love that she gave without limits. If she loved you, it was with everything she had! From the everyday texts or calls just to say, “I love you the mostest”, “I am praying in Jesus Name”, or for us to “Have a wonderful day.” She will be missed more than any of us could ever express with words.



She leaves behind her loving husband Marcus Pitts, her children Ellie Jane Harral and Logan Harral. Her mother and father Earl and Ivadean Proffit, brother,Eric Proffit (Irvin to her) and as she always called her “sista”Kelly, two nieces Gracie Silvers and husband Dakota and Lily Proffit. Uncle Toni Kincaid and wife Kathy, Aunt Janie Beach and Husband Tim, father and mother in law, Arnold and Patty Pitts. There are many other special cousins who all shared a special place in her life as well as her loving in law family that loved her well.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:00 pm in the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the services in the church.

Waymon Coffey

January 7, 1929 ~ March 7, 2024

Waymon Coffey, affectionately known as Wayne passed into heaven at the age of 95. He was passionate about nature, farming, and building birdhouses. He finished 38 gourd birdhouses just a week before heading to heaven. He was surrounded by loved ones in his new home in Boone, NC.

Wayne was born on January 7, 1929 in Watauga County, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Leon and Marion Norris Coffey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Homer, Wade and Owen, and his sisters, Thelma Deal, Irene Woods, Helen Carroll, Marie Broyhill and Jewell Moody.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews and his friends Joanie and Gary Kilkelly.

He faithfully served his country in the United States Army for 20 years. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and Laurel Fork Baptist Church.

Wayne and Joanie and Gary Kilkelly would personally like to thank Amorem Hospice care staff who so tenderly and compassionately cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amorem or The Wounded Warrior Project. (855-448-3997).

Wayne will be missed but not forgotten.

Allen Cornett

February 25, 1937 ~ March 7, 2024

Allen Cornett, age 87, of Old US Highway 421, Zionville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Born February 25, 1937 in Watauga County, he was a son of Claude and Cindy Swift Cornett. Allen was a member of New Beginnings Church in Trade, Tennessee. He considered himself a lucky man. He was a wonderful husband to Carrie for nearly 11 years, adored his family, held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren, and felt blessed to have the best daughters-in-law in the world. Allen was a man of many talents who loved working with his hands. While Allen was an excellent carpenter, loved truck driving and had several other skills, above all, he was a sawmill man and could never get completely away from it. He used to say, it feels good to get a little sawdust in your beard.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie W. Cornett, whom his sons and daughters-in-law adore; sons, Michael Cornett and wife, Sandra, and Jeff Cornett and wife, Linda, all of Zionville, Shawn Cornett and wife, Loretta, of Boone; grandchildren, Dakota Cornett of Lenoir, Tyler Cornett of Boone and Crystal Brown and husband Matt, of Vilas; great-grandchildren, Emmy Greene and Greyson Cornett; step-grandchildren, Chris and Tim Baird; step-daughter, Kathy Phillips and step-son,

Jim Phillips and wife, Kathy, all of Vilas; step-grandson, Travis Phillips; step-great grandchildren, Tiffany Mount and Hunter Barnes; and sister-in-law, Jean Cole of Vilas. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane, of 52 years, his son, Mark, brothers, Carl and Lee, and sisters, Pearl and Geneva.

Funeral services for Allen Cornett will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Zionville Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Charlie Martin and Rev. Derick Wilson. Graveside services will follow in the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to New Beginnings Church Building Fund, 100 Modock Road, Trade, TN 37691.

The Cornett family wishes to express a sincere ‘Thank You’ to the entire Amorem Hospice staff for their professional compassion and care.

James “Jim” F. Friley

June 11, 1941 ~ March 10, 2024

James “Jim” F. Friley Sr., 82, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Glenbridge of Boone.

To honor his wishes, Jim requested no services, but to be remembered by his many friends and customers he met while owning and operating many businesses through the years.

Jim was born June 11, 1941, to the late Ella Mae Wood and late Harrison Robinette. Jim is survived by 3 sons, James F. Friley Jr. and wife Marianne of Zionville, John Friley of Boone, Greg Noe and Wife Vickie of Woodstock CT, 3 daughters, Kim Friley of Bradenton FL, Betty Isaacs of West Jefferson, Roxanne Phillips and husband Scott of Hudson. Sixteen grandchildren, Stacy, Kevin (Deanna), Bradley (Erin), Brandon (Brooke), Nicole, Martine, Desiree, Mark, Erin, Benjamin, Margaret, Emily, Bethany, Karoline, Devin and Audrey, 6 Great Grandchildren, Merrin, Taylor, Avery, Isaac, Zoe and Liam, 3 brothers, William Roten and wife Pamela of Williamstown PA, Steven Roten and wife Stephanie of St. Clairsville OH, Warren Roten and wife Pauline of Christiana, PA., 2 sisters, Carol Hamilton of Kennet Square, PA, Ellen Roten of West Grove, PA.

Addition to his parents. Jim was proceeded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alva “Sue” Friley. A sister, Dolores Meginley and a daughter-in- law Wanda Friley.

James “Jim” Harley Godwin, III

November 2, 1954 – March 4, 2024

James “Jim” Harley Godwin, III was born November 2, 1954, in Pensacola, Florida, a son of the late Rita Ann Woodward Godwin Smith and James Harley Godwin II.

In 1973, he graduated from Watauga High School, Boone, North Carolina, in 1991, he graduated from Appalachian State University with a BS in Physical Education, in 2001 graduated from Appalachian State University with Masters in School Administration. He was the Assistant Principal at South Caldwell High School, in Granite Falls/Hudson from 2001-2004 and the assistant Principal at Hardin Park Elementary School, in Boone, North Carolina from 2005-2022. Jim was also the Watauga County Athletic Director of middle schools, and a member of the Inter-Piedmont Football Association.

He was predeceased by his mother Rita Ann Woodward Godwin Smith and his father James Harley Godwin II and Dr. William Mitchell Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Williams Godwin, daughters Haley Camille Collins and husband Scott Collins of Mooresville, NC, Shauna Annette Godwin of Boone, NC, Gabrielle Godwin Farah and husband Alexander Farah of Temple, Texas; and three grandchildren Brayden Colt Collins and Madeline Carolina Collins of Mooresville; and Dietrich James Farah of Temple, Texas, and his siblings, Cynthia Godwin Hart of Gainesville, Ga, Leigh Godwin Keener and husband Don Keener of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce Godwin and wife Kelly Godwin of Boca Raton, Florida.

Funeral services for James Harley Godwin, III will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Boone United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Vern Collins and Reverend Reggie Hunt. A Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow the service at the Football Stadium at App State.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9th, from 2:00 until 5:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

William N. Renwick

September 14, 1945 – March 5, 2024

William N. Renwick, age 78, of Boone passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

There are no services are scheduled at this time.

Franklin “Tom” Goodwin

November 4, 1950 – March 5, 2024

Franklin “Tom” Goodwin age 73, of West Jefferson passed away Tuesday March 5, 2024 in Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born November 4, 1950, in Navarro County, Texas. A son of the late James Allen and Mary Frances Goodwin. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Navy, and was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Cline Goodwin.

Franklin is survived by two daughters, Mary “Merkey” Thrash and husband John “Boona” of Paris, Tennessee; Kim Dempsey and husband Allen of West Jefferson and two granddaughters, Elena Craig and Bekah Craig, one grandson, Matt Craig and wife Devin, all of Paris, Tennessee; the apples of his eye two great-granddaughters, Farin Lynn Craig and Tillie Mae Craig both of Paris, Tennessee; one brother, Roy Allen “Bud” Goodwin and wife Cathy of Crowley, Texas; one niece, Christina Goodwin of Crowley, Texas; one nephew, John Goodwin and wife Jennifer of Waxahachie, Texas; and honorary family, Don and Teresa Frederick of Millers Creek; and several family members from Mrs. Goodwins family.

Funeral service will conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Anthony Silvers and Reverend Travis Suits will officiate.

Interment will be conducted Wednesday, March 20th at 1:00 PM at Salisbury National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 18th, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Operation Heal Our Patriots, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Ashe Pregnancy Care Center, 346 S Main St, Jefferson, NC 28640.

Bessie Jane Ramsey Bentley

July 14, 1936 – March 6, 2024

Bessie Jane Ramsey Bentley, age 87, of Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk with family by her side.

She was born July 14, 1936, in Avery County. A daughter of the late William and Frances Berry Ramsey. She graduated from nursing school at Grace Hospital in Banner Elk and was a nurse for forty-five years. When working as a nurse she met her beloved husband Maston. She served for forty years at Cannon Memorial Hospital and five years as a private duty nurse. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She was well known for her bread making in Banner Elk and was a lifelong member of Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Bentley Guest and husband Benjamil of Banner Elk and Robin Huggett of Roanoke, Virginia; four grandchildren, Tripp Ellis of Boone; Brittany Ellis Kerr and husband Nick of Mullins, South Carolina; Luke Ellis of Roanoke, Virginia, and Bray Guest of Banner Elk; one great-grandson, Miller Kerr of Mullins, South Carolina; and two sisters, Beatrice Allen of Hudson, and Doris Taylor of Newland. She is also survived by several cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband of thirty four years, Maston Bentley, two sisters, Julia Mae Wilson, and Ruth Brandon, and seven brothers, John Ramsey, Lester Ramsey, Russell Ramsey, Bill Ramsey, Jake Ramsey, Boyd Ramsey, and Adam Ramsey.

Funeral services for Bessie Jane Ramsey Bentley will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2024, at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church. Pastor Tee Gatewood, III will officiate. Interment will follow in Smith Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 1955 Newland Hwy, Newland, NC 28657.

Jane Moretz Reece

August 16, 1943 – March 10, 2024

Jane Moretz Reece, age 80, of Valle Crucis passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Amy Grindstaff

September 13, 1977 – March 8, 2024

Amy Grindstaff, age 46, of Minneapolis, North Carolina passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.



She was born on September 13, 1977 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of Peggy Daniels Grindstaff of Minneapolis and the late J. C. Grindstaff.



Amy was a special young lady that was loved by her family and all that knew her (especially her cousins.) She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching the Tar Heels, puzzles, painting, playing with her dog.



She was preceded in death by her father, J. C. Grindstaff; brother, David Grindstaff.

In addition to her mother, Amy leaves behind to cherish her memory brother, Stephen Grindstaff of Minneapolis, NC; niece, Jayana Grindstaff; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Amy’s family invites her friends and family to a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024 in the Minneapolis Cemetery with Pastor Remington Austin officiating.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all her loving caregivers.

Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Minneapolis Cemetery Fund or the Johnny Callahan Scholarship Fund, both in care of Louise Hughes PO Box 174 Elk Park, NC 28622

