Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 1, 2022

Bobby Smith Greene

1942 – 2022

Bobby Smith Greene, age 79, of Old Bristol Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center. Born October 5, 1942 in Avery County, he was the son of Andrew and Annie Lou Vargovchik and Russell Greene. Bobby was a genuine husband, father and grandfather who love his family above all. He never met a stranger. A dependable handyman, when Bobby agreed to help a friend or neighbor with an electrical, carpentry or any type of project, he would be there. Bobby was proud of the fact that he played basketball with the Cove Creek High School Raiders. He enjoyed watching a good basketball game, a NASCAR race or a wrestling match, but mostly, Bobby loved spending time with his three grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah Winebarger Greene; son, Terry Greene of Boone and daughter, Lavonne Keister and husband Steve, of Hilton Head, SC; grandchildren, Braden Greene, Beckett Keister and Kaylee Greene; sister, Kathleen Street and husband, Gary, of Florence, SC; brother-in-law, Fred Winebarger of Big Rapids, Michigan; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Main of Mountain City, TN and Betty Vines of Graham, NC; and nieces, Jessica McDaniel and Olivia Ward.

Memorial services for Bobby Smith Greene will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 26th, at 2 o’clock at Mabel United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ken Anderson. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church.

Memorials may be made to Mabel United Methodist Church, in care Gail Fox, 7320 US Hwy 421 N., Vilas, NC 28692. The family respectfully requests no flowers.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Cemetery is serving the Greene family.

Unadell Ward

1935 – 2022

Mrs. Unadell Norris Ward, age 86 of Boone, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Norris. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. Many may remember her for representing Shaklee Health and Wellness for her 46 year career.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years David Ward, her siblings, Estle Norris, Coy Norris, Ravon Norris, Maybelle Denney, Jesse Padgett, and Birdie Norris, and her Grandson Cody Jackson and Great Granddaughter Betsy Rose Marsh.

She is survived by her two daughters Davonne Jackson and husband Thom, and Lynn Jackson and husband Larry.

She is also survived by grandchildren Shannon Getty and husband Robert, Jonathan Greene and wife Jessica, Josh Greene and wife Amanda, Cynthia Viola, Garrick Jackson and wife Amber, Jason Jackson and wife Kendra, and Chelsea Little and husband Toryn.

Great grandchildren Quinlan, Michael and Mia Marsh, Landis and Sutton Getty, Colton and Cadence Greene, Noah, Nathan and Samuel Greene, Gracie and Ellary Jackson, and Broadus Little. She is also survived by her sister Betsy Stanbery and, a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Unadell Norris Ward will be conducted Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Watson will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 1 to 2 PM in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the children’s fund at Tabernacle Baptist Church in c/o Judy Hampton, 3004 N. Pine Run Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Lee William Henson

1945 – 2022

Lee William Henson, age 76, of Elk Park, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Laney and Edna McGuire Henson.

Lee retired from Pike Electric Corporation after many years of service with this company. He was saved at the age of 24 and was a member of Beech Creek Regular Baptist Church for the entirety of his life. He served the Lord with all of his heart and left a pattern for all to follow.

He was a very simple man, loved the simple things in life, and dearly loved his church family, friends, and family. He also loved fishing.

He will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Earline Henson.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Hicks Henson, a daughter, Amanda Canter and husband Jamie of Todd; two sons, Darin Henson of Elk Park, and Derek Henson and wife Lisa of Grassy Creek; one brother, Hugh Henson and wife Lavola of the Bethel Community.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Wade Canter, Mikaela Canter and fiancé Damien Houston, Micah Canter and fiancé Mackenzie Ashcraft, Dylan Henson, Chandler Henson, Rebecca Henson and Hunter Henson. One great grandson Mason Houston, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Lee Henson will be conducted Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

He is asleep in Christ, something he has always longed for.

Online condolences may be shared with the Henson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Henson family.

Margaret Ellen Weaver

1941 – 2022

Margaret Weaver was born on March 9, 1941 in Catawba County NC to the late William and Morene Perry. After high school, she married her childhood crush, Roby Weaver, of Boone NC on August 26, 1961. She graduated from Appalachian State University with Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education, and went on to teach almost her entire career at Parkway Elementary School. While there, she touched the lives of hundreds of students, many of whom have remained close with her to this day. She spent her retirement years working a part-time job at Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock and traveling to many places across the United States with Roby.

She is survived by one son, Doug Weaver and wife Liz of Conway SC, and one daughter Sharon Yates and husband Allen of Trade TN, three grandsons, Roby Weaver of Colorado, Michael Weaver and wife Kayla of Myrtle Beach SC, Jackson Yates and wife Katlin of Mountain City, TN, and two bonus granddaughters, Amanda Delp and Megan Ellis and their families of Virginia, two great-grandsons, J.D. Weaver and Atlas Yates, one sister, Martha Bowers of Lenoir NC, four sisters in law, Doris Greer, Lois Triplett, Pat Weaver, and Louise Davis, one brother in law, Squire Weaver Jr. all of Boone, and a large number of extended family and friends. She is also survived by a very special friend, J.R. Townsend of Hudson, NC.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roby Weaver, and one sister Nancy Sorenson of South Dakota.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 2, from 5:30-7:00 pm, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, with a service to follow, officiated by Jackson Yates and Pastor Ron Burgett. Gravesides services and burial will be private.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Jessie’s Rally of Hope, 852 Speedway Road, North Wilkesboro NC 28659, an annual event that was dear to Margaret’s heart.



Online condolences may be shared with the Weaver family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Weaver family.

Rosa Lee Osborne

1939 – 2022

Rosa Lee Osborne, age 82, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, passed away Sunday morning, February 27, 2022 at the Shaire Nursing Center in Lenoir, after several months of declining health. Born November 15, 1939 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Jacob “Fate” Potter and Orpha Elizabeth Norris Potter. Mrs. Osborne was a member of West Side Baptist Church. She was married to her husband, Roy, for 47 years. “Rose”, as she was often referred to, was primarily a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing in her younger years, making dolls with her mother. Rose enjoyed collecting angel figurines. In her later years, she enjoyed playing Nintendo video games.



Rosa is survived by her son, Joseph Lee Osborne and wife, Esther, of Collettsville, and daughter, Debbie Danner of Zionville; granddaughters, Jessica Elliott and partner, Charlie Cole, of Raleigh and Amanda Danner of Zionville, and grandson, David Vanover and wife, Cassandra, of Elizabethton, TN; great-grandchildren, Skyler and Leona Vanover, Cameron, Joseph and Max Elliott; brother, Steve Potter and wife, Daris, of Zionville; and sisters, Grace Potter of Boone, Alease Tuttle of High Point and Gladys Cole and husband, Danny, of Lenoir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Osborne; sisters, Iva Lee Bennett and Joyce Godsey; and brothers, Austin, Jimmy and George Potter.



Funeral services for Rosa Potter Osborne will be conducted Friday afternoon, March 4th, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Derick Wilson. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services at Reese Cemetery will be private.



The family respectfully requests no food and in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem, Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.



The family would like to extend special thanks to all the nursing staff at the Shaire Center for the care provided to Rosa while there.



Condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Osborne family.

Harley Lawson Coffey

December 24, 1960 – February 23, 2022

Harley Lawson Coffey, age 61, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his residence.

He was born December 24, 1960, in Watauga County. A son of the late John William Coffey and Helen Marie Townsend Coffey.

Harley loved his family, his animals and his savior Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching and reading westerns. Tigers Gold was his favorite book. Anyone who knew him, knew a true friend. He would help anyone, with anything. He loved life and lived it completely out loud, on his terms. He left this world the same way, led by Jesus.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Tester Coffey of Boone; four daughters, Raynette Tester of Ashe County; Crystal Tunis and husband David of Kingsport, Tennessee; Amanda Coffey of Ashe County; and Laura Coffey of Boone; two sons, John Coffey of Boone; and Richard Tester of Boone; eight grandchildren, Nalla, Amie, Shyanne, Cassie, Kamron, Ashley, Kristy and Gracie, one sister, Bonnie Coffey of Boone, four brothers, Jessie Coffey and wife Barbara, Howard Coffey, Lonnie Coffey and wife Linda, and Daniel Coffey and wife Edith, and seven great-grandchildren. He was also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lilly Nicole Coffey; two sisters, Verlene Huffman and Ruby Winebarger and one daughter-in-law, Melissa Coffey; one sister-in-law, Brenda Coffey.

A celebration of life for Harley Coffey will be conducted Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery. Preacher Timothy Hartley and Rev. Daniel Coffey will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Leslie Goodwin, Sr.

August 20, 1957 – February 24, 2022

Paul Leslie Goodwin, Sr., age 64, of West Jefferson, entered into the presence of our Lord, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 20, 1957, in Sampson County, NC. A son of the late James Hunter Goodwin, Sr. and the late Ruby Almond Goodwin Tyndall.

He is survived by his wife Judy Goodwin of West Jefferson; three daughters, Amber Elizabeth Goodwin of Yadkin; Victoria Woodie & Logan of Asheville; Pamela Elaine Parker & Jonathan of West Jefferson; one son-in-love, Rob Skene of Boone; ten grandchildren and one sister Deborah Goodwin Cashwell & Michael of New Bern, NC.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one son, Leslie Goodwin, one granddaughter, Avery Lynn Woodie, two brothers, James Hunter Goodwin, Jr., and Phillip Douglas Goodwin and one sister, Patricia Goodwin.

A celebration of life for Paul Leslie Goodwin, Sr. will be conducted Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:00 O’clock at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Pastor Scott Andrews will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Goodwin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Alan Philipp

November 8, 1949 – February 25, 2022

Thomas Alan Philipp (Tom, Gramp, Nump, Chief, Mr. Tom) took his next journey on February 25. Tom was a New York native and Colgate University graduate. After falling in love and getting married on the coast of Cape Cod, he and his NC-bred bride, Kay, moved to the coastal recesses of Brazil, to serve in the Peace Corps for two years, in conscientious objection to the Vietnam War. Upon returning, he and Kay settled in the mountains of NC, and crafted their current mountainside residence with sustainably sourced resources and their bare hands. A creative carpenter by trade, Tom had the true spirit of an entrepreneur. Full of big ideas and vision, Tom was an early adopter of solar energy endeavors, and started Boone-based business, Sun Homes, in the seventies. Shortly thereafter, he also started a small wine and beer shop which ultimately evolved into long-standing downtown Boone restaurant, Murphy’s.

Tom is preceded in death by parents James Philipp and Shirley Updike, and he leaves behind his biggest love Kay, daughters Katie and Amber, son-in-law Randy, Brazilian surrogate son Ivan, and the ultimate joys of his life, his three grandchildren – Kayla, Liam, and Spencer. Tom also leaves behind an amazing crew of extended family, neighbors, and such a bevy of dear friends (young and old) from so many different eras of his life.

He lived life big and joyful and always made an impression. His legacy is that he always made things a lot more fun. One of his brightest joys over the last three years was sharing Gramp’s Creekside Camp with visitors from around the world. Guests flocked to this creatively crafted space that he built to celebrate this part of the world that he treasured so much. He loved delighting guests with the beauty of the location and the fun touches that he so intentionally wove into the space. His big, strong physical presence will be missed immensely, but his incredibly palpable spirit will live on in the things he built and through the people he loved so dearly and sweetly.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and Green Valley Community Park.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a date to be determined.

Online condolences may be sent to the Phillip family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Edith Emma Ramsey Buchanan

February 20, 1934 – February 21, 2022

Edith Emma Ramsey Buchanan of Louisville, KY passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born and raised in Banner Elk, NC where she met and married the love of her life, Nathan A. Buchanan. They moved to Lorain, Ohio and later to Wakeman, OH where they raised their 4 boys. She and Nathan returned the south, Marion, NC, in 1992 where they enjoyed several years of retirement. Edith and Nathan ventured back up north in 2003, settling in DuBois, PA.

The past several years Edith was been living with her son and his wife in Louisville, KY.



Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed cheering on her sons in their sports and was an avid North Carolina basketball fan. She worked many years for Kent Sporting Goods in Ohio. Edith was strong in her Baptist faith and enjoyed her church family in Marion.



She is survived by her loving sons, Steve (Kristina) of DuBois, PA, Ed (Patricia) of Louisville, KY, Fred (Donna) of Toledo, OH, Larry (Jerri) of DuBois, PA, 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and her beloved poodle, Zoey. Edith is also survived by five sibling, Brothers Fred, Sam, Mac, and Wayne and sister Ruby Townsend.



Edith was preceded in death by her sweetheart Nathan, Lona (infant daughter), Mark (infant son), parents Sidney and Emma Ramsey, granddaughter Megan, brothers, Ted, Melvin (Frank), and Andrew, and sisters Wilma Roberts, Marie Townsend, Mildred Johnson and Thelma Hicks.

She will be greatly missed.



The family will be receiving friends Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5PM-7PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The funeral service for Edith will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11AM in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



Interment will follow in the Ed Buchanan Cemetery on Birchfield Creek Road.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Buchanan family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Edith and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Mary Sue Holtsclaw Turbyfill Schweighoffer Legendre

June 2, 1931 – February 23, 2022

Mary Sue Holtsclaw Turbyfill Schweighoffer Legendre, age 90, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.



Mary was born on July 2, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Wesley Holtsclaw and the late Hettie Tester Holtsclaw.



Mary loved Jesus, and was a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, nice cars, beautiful clothing and antique dishes.



She was preceded in death by her Father, John Wesley Holtsclaw; Mother, Hettie Mae Holtsclaw; Two Brothers, John Wesley Holtsclaw, Jr.; Ernest Harold Holtsclaw; Five Sisters, Willa Mae Holtsclaw, Wanda Campbell, Beatrice Thomas, Hildred Stover, Freda Johnson; Three Husbands, Claude Turbyfill, Nicholas Schweighoffer, Henry Legendre.



Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory Son, Melvin (Brenda) Turbyfill of Newland, NC; Daughter, Shirley (Rush) February Stidham of Heaton, NC; Four Grandsons, Chuck Oaks, Bobby Turbyfill, Sherrill Turbyfill, Michael Oaks; Seven Great Grandchildren; Two Great Great Grandchildren.



Services for Mary Sue will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral home with Pastor Dale Stamey officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm on Sunday until the service hour at the funeral home.



Interment will be in the Cranberry Cemetery .



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center for the wonderful, loving care they provided Mary.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with Mary Sue’s family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Galen H. Daniels

July 2, 1958 – February 28, 2022

Galen H. Daniels, age 63, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine, NC.



Galen was born on July 2, 1958 in Avery County, North Carolina, son of the late Buster Hoover Daniels and Polly Vance Daniels.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Buster Hoover Daniels and two sisters Donna Daniels Vernon and Cynthia Daniels.



Galen leaves behind to cherish his memory Mother, Polly Vance Daniels of Newland, NC; Sister, Julia Carpenter of Newland, NC; niece Melissa (Jamie) Potter and nephew Chris Carpenter.



He was a pioneer Christmas Tree Grower and avid bear hunter. He was member of several hunting clubs in Alabama, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Galen enjoyed hunting and fishing and was loved by all who knew him for his generosity. His life was a living example of Matthew 19:19—Honour they father and mother; and Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. At his wishes no funeral services are planned. A celebration of life will be held later this summer on Linville Mountain and in Montana where his ashes will be scattered.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Brian Center for their wonderful care.



Galen was one of the founders of the Avery Co Chapter of Hunters Helping Kids so in lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to Hunters Helping Kids.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Galen and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Mary Ruth Andrews

April 20, 1952 – February 28, 2022

Mary Ruth Andrews, age 69, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC.



Mary was born on April 20, 1952 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Eubert Charles Andrews and the late Eve Smith Andrews.



Mary Ruth attended Cranberry High School and then graduated from Avery County HIgh School. She attended Beauty College in Johnson City, TN. She worked for many years as the Director of Nutrition at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She retired as the Auditor for Gouge Oil and then stayed on part time working in various capacities.She was always in great spirits and could be counted on to crack a funny comment at any time. Her laugh was contagious and she made everyone feel like family.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Eubert Charles Andrews; Mother, Eve Carolyn Andrews.



Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory Brother, Gaylard Andrews, of Banner Elk, NC; Niece, Kristen Andrews (David) McClure of Winston-Salem, NC; Nephew, Jimmy (Covi) Andrews of Clemmons, NC; a host of cousins, extended family and friends.



Services for Mary Ruth Andrews will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Leukemia Association (www.lls.org) or to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Association (www.komen.org)



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Andrews family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



The care of Mary Ruth and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Edith Mae Jones

February 24, 1932 – March 1, 2022

Edith Mae Clawson Jones, 90, of Elk Park passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. After a fall left her with a broken hip then contracting covid her body was too weak to go on. Her faith in Jesus was growing stronger every day and now that faith has made her whole.



Edith was a light to all who knew her. She was a member of Beech Mountain Baptist Church.



She was born February 24, 1932 in Carter County, TN to Bertha Walsh Clawson and Henry Clawson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six sisters; Pauline Trivett, Eula Kyte, Novella Dugger, Lorena Sheets, Alma Harmon and Trilla Clawson, three brothers; Dover Clawson, Herbert Clawson, and Algie Clawson.



Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ford Jones, daughters; Debbie Jones of the home, Diann Harris and husband Greg of Elk Park, Grandson James Erwin of Minneapolis, granddaughter Callie Sheppard and husband Jonathan of Elk Park and their dad, Jim Erwin. Bonus grandchildren; Job Harris, Brooke Harris, and Quentin Cooper. Nieces and nephews also survive.



The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Kimmel, Dottie Wiseman, the staff of Elk River Medical, the staff at Life Care, Medi-Home Hospice, Avery County EMS, Meals on Wheels, and all the agencies and people who helped Edith stay at home as long as possible. A very special thank you to Gail Townsend, Elaine Buchanan, Priscilla McGuire, Palma Bennet and JoAnn White and the congregation of Elk Park Christian Church. Edith wanted everyone to know that she won’t have to wash anymore dirty dishes.



Per Edith’s request, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Beech Mountain Cemetery with Jonathan Sheppard officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Beech Mountain Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Ed Storey 831 Joe Parlier Rd Elk Park, NC 28622.



The care of Edith and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

