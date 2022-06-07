Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 7, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Ernest Paul Lane

1933 – 2022

Professor, scholar, traveler, farmer, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Ernest Paul Lane passed away on June 3, 2022 in Boone, NC. Cared for by family and dedicated staff from Home Instead and Medi Home Health and Hospice, he was able to spend his last weeks in his much-loved home.

Born in Greene County, Tennessee on November 14, 1933 to Fergus and Mabel Lane, Ernest was a direct descendent of Tidence Lane, founder of the first church in what would become the state of Tennessee. His father died while Ernest was still an infant. He was raised by his mother, a school teacher, and an extended family of uncles and aunts.

After graduating from McDonald High School, Ernest attended Berea College where, following the inspiration of his uncle Ernest Preston Lane, he pursued studies in Mathematics. He received his BS from Berea and an MS in Statistics from University of Tennessee.

After completing basic training in the Marine Corps, Ernest returned to Berea as a math teacher where he met his loving wife of 61 years, Shelby. He earned his PhD in Topology from Purdue University. Ernest taught at Virginia Polytechnic Institute before joining the faculty of the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Appalachian State University in 1970. He retired in 2004 after inspiring over three decades of students.

An avid explorer, Ernest traveled extensively. He taught for a year at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada through a faculty exchange program. He also spent a year teaching at Northeast University in Shenyang, China through ASU’s program. He and his wife were active in welcoming Chinese faculty and students to Boone and ASU for many years after. They sponsored a student from China to come to the USA. Li soon adopted Ernest and Shelby as her “American parents.”

Ernest served on several boards in the area, was a volunteer “drug runner” at the hospital pharmacy at Watauga Medical Center, and an active participant at the Boone United Methodist Church where for many years he served as an usher and baked the communion bread.

He loved spending time at his garden in Cove Creek where every summer he raised bumper crops of beans, corn, potatoes, and tomatoes. He was a hiker and loved the outdoors. Passionate about both US and Chinese history, he could be found reading about his favorite subjects or exploring battlefields and historical landmarks.

Ernest was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his sister, Joan Davis.

He is survived by his wife, his sons, Keith and wife Shelly of Banner Elk, and Preston of Greensboro, Li and husband Jim Hoffman of Yorktown, VA, four grandsons, five great grandchildren, and two nephews.

On Saturday, June 11, the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. prior to a 2 p.m. memorial service at Boone United Methodist Church. The family will gather for an internment at a later date at the Conley Ridge Cemetery in Penland, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jimmy Smith/Bill Paul Endowment at Appalachian State University for Mathematics Education c/o Appalachian State University Foundation, Inc. Advancement Services, Appalachian State University, Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014. Please include the endowment fund name on your check.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lane Family.

.

.

Thomas Edward Elmore

1932 – 2022

Thomas Edward Elmore, 90, of Boone, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at home. Born May 19, 1932 in Burke County, he was the son of the late Luther Elmore and Linnie Farmer Elmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Ned, Fred, Thad, Oscar, Ted and Paul Elmore and three sisters, Betty Hilton, Lucy Johnson and Aileen Isbell. Survivors include his son, Michael and daughter-in-law Xiaorong Shao of Boone; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Elmore served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Merchant Marine. He was retired from the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command. He was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Rutherford College.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 10 at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. with pastor April Abernethy officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Memorials may be made to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Elmore family.

.

.

Wallace Eugene Rucker

1924 – 2022

Wallace Eugene “Bill” Rucker, age 98, a United States Navy World War II veteran passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Jefferson and Nancy), two brothers (Reed and Byron), one sister (Helen), the mother of his children (Jean) and one son (Mike).

He is survived by his wife, Madeline, one son Jeff and wife Sharon, three stepdaughters, Denette Hodge and husband Tim, Delora Hodges and husband Tim and Deniece Smith and husband Barry. Also, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Bill was born January 28, 1924 in Crabapple, Georgia. He graduated from Milton High School and entered into the United States Military at age 17. After Basic Training he was sent to Iowa State College for a 9 month Aviation Engineering Cram Course. Upon graduation he was assigned to a PBY Squadron in the South Pacific. The Squadron conducted patrol, reconnaissance and rescue missions in the Solomon, Gilbert and Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged at the end of 1945 and began a 31 year career with AT&T.

His love for God and country was reflected in his community contributions. He was a Life Member of the Boone Optimist Club. In 1968 he organized Little League Baseball in Watauga County, chartered through Little League International Williamsport, PA. New baseball fields were built on State Farm Road by Optimist members supported by Watauga County Recreation, civic organizations and citizens. Bill served on the Boone City Council as Mayor Pro-Tem and served 16 years on the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission under appointments of Governor Hunt and Governor Easley. He was a member of the Snow Lodge #363 and past-president of Appalachian Shrine Club. He was the oldest active member of American Legion Post #130. Bill loved all sports, surf fishing at the Outer Banks, playing golf and following Braves Baseball.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on July 17, 1938 and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

A service honoring the life of Bill Rucker will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Heisler and Rev. Bud Russell. Masonic and Military Honors will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children ATTN: Processing Center PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394; Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood St. NW Lenoir, NC 28645; Equip Baseball Ministry c/o Mt Vernon Baptist Church 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rucker family.

.

.

Jo Ann Harmon

1939 – 2022

Jo Ann Harmon, age 82, of US Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022 at her home. Born December 20, 1939 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Jethro Carroll and Verlie Mae Greene Harmon. Mrs. Harmon was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Jo Ann enjoyed working in her garden, growing vegetables to can and preserve for the family and preparing meals. But more than anything, she loved her family, and especially, she enjoyed frequent visits from her grandchildren.

Mrs. Harmon is survived by her husband, Bill Harmon; sons, Larry Harmon and wife, Deana, and Terry Harmon, all of Sugar Grove; sister, Barbara Sue Norris of Sugar Grove; four grandchildren, Brandy Harmon and significant other, Jeremy Champion, Matthew Harmon and wife, Jessica, Cody Harmon and Savannah Harmon, all of Sugar Grove; and her great-grandchildren, Ava, Cooper, Hadley, Trenton, Merryn and baby boy due in August.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Jean Harmon.

Funeral services for Jo Ann Harmon will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, June 8th, at 2 o’clock at Zion Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Icenhour. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow in the Harmon Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

.

.

Mackie Lee “Mac” Harman

1946 – 2022

Mackie Lee ‘Mac’ Harman, age 76, of Daniel Boone Drive, Boone, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. Born February 8, 1946 in Cherokee County, NC, Mac was a son of Lonnie Charles and Oma White Harman.

Mr. Harman served for four years in the US Air Force as a mechanic crew chief with the rank of Sargeant, working primarily on F-4 fighter jets. Whatever he was doing, it was always with a sense of wit and humor that only he possessed. As a young man, he enjoyed racing stock cars on figure eight race tracks and drag racing. He was always ready to repair a car engine or a small appliance. Mac loved gardening, fishing, riding the Harley-Davidson motorcycle that he built from scratch; the beach and deep sea fishing. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Harman is survived by his wife, Maria A. Harman; children, Michael Dale Harman of Boone, Theresa Bishop and husband, Floyd, of Charlotte, Charles Joseph Harman of Boone, Shannon Canuto and husband, Dennis, of Waxhaw, and Heather Seddon and husband, Paul, of Matthews; eight grandchildren, Alex Spellman Harman and wife, Jessica, of Raleigh, Megan Harman and husband, Dillan, of Yadkinville, Bianca and Blake Bishop, both of Charlotte, Wilmana McCord of Waxhaw, Sophia and Simon Seddan, both of Matthews, and Allysa Canuto of Waxhaw; three great-grandchildren, McKinley and Marley Harman and Mason Harman; and two sisters, Louise Ward and husband, Tommy Joe, of Sugar Grove, and Glenda Bentley and husband, Dexter, of Foscoe. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services for Mac Harman will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated Rev. Darrell Hobbs. Military Honors will be provided by the US Air Force, American Legion Post #130 and Disabled American Veterans, Chapter. The family will receive friends at the VFW on State Farm Road in Boone, from 4 until 6 PM.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harman family.

.

.

Teresa Kay Greene

September 26, 1959 – June 1, 2022

Teresa Kay Greene, age 62, of Herman, Maine, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, Maine. Born September 26, 1959 in Watauga County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Germia Allen and Virginia Dare Tester Greene.

Teresa is survived by her Fiancé, Paul Andorn of Herman, ME; two sisters, Janet Hagaman and husband Joe of Vilas; Paula Oxentine and husband John of Vilas; and a sister-in-law, Rita Greene of Vilas, and several nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Sherman Greene.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of local arrangements.

.

.

Zola Mae Cornett Reece

June 16, 1949 – June 5, 2022

Zola Mae Cornett Reece, age 72, of Butler, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Hillview Health Center.

She was born June 16, 1949, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Coolidge Cornett and Fay James Cornett. She was retired from the Dan’l Boone Inn and was a member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, David Reece and wife Michelle of Butler, Tennessee; one daughter, Donna Skillman and husband Blair of Vilas; one sister, Brenda Dancy and husband Gary of Zionville; two brothers, Ricky Cornett and wife Melissa of Vilas and Dexter Cornett and wife Dina of Vilas; four grandsons, Alexander Reece and wife Sydney, Casey Reece, Zach Skillman and Dylan Skillman all of Vilas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Zola Mae Cornett Reece will be conducted Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Reverend Eric Cornett will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Reece family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Martha Anne Moody Elrod

December 27, 1943 – June 5, 2022

Martha Anne Moody Elrod, age 78, of Blowing Rock passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born December 27, 1943, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Ivan Grant Moody and Candis Alma Hollars Moody. She was retired from Belk Department Store and was a member of First Baptist Blowing Rock.

She is survived by one daughter, Ralonda Farrant and husband Bryon of Titusville, Florida; one granddaughter, Sheri Anne Douse and husband Michael of Deltona, Florida; one great grandson, Larkin Edward Douse of Deltona, Florida; two sisters, Ruby Moody Walters of Blowing Rock, and Betty Moody Coffey of Blowing Rock; two brothers, Paul Edward Moody and wife Margaret of Blowing Rock and John Walter Moody and wife Faye of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Owen Coffey, and Bob Walters.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Rusty Guenther will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Elrod family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Lysia Nadine Jones

May 6, 1975 – June 6, 2022

Lysia Nadine Jones, age 47, of Sugar Grove passed away Monday June 6, 2022, at her home.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com\

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Billy G. Coffey

April 6, 1934 – June 6, 2022

Coffey, Billy Glenn, 88, of Powell, TN. passed away Monday, June 6, 2022.

Bill was born April 6, 1934 in Watauga County, NC to loving parents David Glenn and Reba (Jones).

Bill retired from a lifelong passionate career with U-Haul Company.

Proceeded in death by parents, wives Billie Ann (Hodges) and Sandrakay (Garramone), son David Allen, 3 grandchildren, brothers Howard and JL, sister Maxine (McGuire), brother in law Ted and sister in law Joyce.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory sister Lorene (Williams), sister in law Janice, brother in law Tom, son and daughter in law Barry and Heather, step daughter Anjannette, step son Terry, several grandchildren, several step grandchildren, several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends Patti Keck, Earl Armstrong and John Webber, neighbors & U-Haul friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Bethany Cemetery fund c/o Bethany Lutheran Church 1030 Big Hill Road Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Leda Mae Gwyn

October 22, 1945 – June 6, 2022

Leda Mae Gwyn, age 76, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Leda was born on October 22, 1945 in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph Harris and the late Bertha Brooks Harris.

Leda was preceded in death by parents.

Leda retired after 40 years of nursing working at Sloop Memorial Hospital and Cannon Memorial Hospital. She spent a lifetime of caring for others, a wonderful example of having a caregiver’s heart.

She will be greatly missed by her family and the community.

Leda leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Renee (Roy) Ingram of Crossnore, NC, Jane (Billy) Toon of Morganton, NC, Peggy Wellmon of Morganton; Two Sisters, Ada Gragg of Crossnore, Dottie Harper of IN; Brother, Thomas Harris of Leland, NC; Grandchildren; Christopher (Danielle) Ingram of Johnson City, TN; Samuel ( Chelsea) Ingram of Robinsville, NC; Allen Ingram of Newland, NC; Elizabeth (Ryan) Thompson of Newland, NC; Daniel Toon (and girlfriend AnneMarie DeClue) of Stanley, NC. Michael Wellmon of Morganton, NC; Rebekah (Sean) Antone of Hickory, NC. Six Great-Grandchildren

The family will receive friends beginning at 5PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Services for Leda Gwyn will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 beginning at 6PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with Chaplain Heather Dombkowski officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ann Ingram, Penny Hughes, Ashley Robinson, Medi-Home Hospice, Haley Ballad, Kaitlyn Andrew, Arial Thomas and Johnny Baer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice , P.O. Box 1357, Newland NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gwyn family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Leda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

