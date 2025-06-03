Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 3rd, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jacqueline “Jackie” Frances Adams

April 21, 1946 ~ May 25, 2025

ackie Greene Adams (79), daughter of Robert Jack Greene and Faye Brown Greene, passed away on May 25, 2025 after a brave struggle with multiple health issues.

Jackie was proud of her mountain heritage and loved living in Boone. She graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a teaching degree, and she was a beloved assistant teacher at Hardin Park Elementary for 20 years. Jackie taught high school home economics before that. It was not uncommon for former students to run up and give her a big hug, regardless of their age. She was also a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Boone, and she loved bringing her own grandchildren to services when they visited.

Jackie was active in the community. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Boone, a member of the Daniel Boone Chapter of DAR, a member of the Mountain Laurel Garden Club, and a charter member of the self-proclaimed exclusive women’s club the “Roses”.

Jackie’s smile could light up a room, and her sense of humor was quirky and fun-loving. As her grandchildren’s “Gigi,” she provided unconditional love. Her empathy and kindness radiated throughout the room. She was a caring and generous person as demonstrated through her decision to donate her body to Wake Forest Medical School for scientific learning.

In recent weeks, Jackie received exceptional care from the staff and therapists at Wilkes Health and Rehab. The family is grateful to the nurses, physicians, and the entire care team of UNC Health Appalachian and Amorem for ensuring her last days were peaceful and free from pain.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sam Adams, daughter Emily Adams (Josh Hinson), and grandchildren Callum and Elsie Hinson. She is also survived by her sisters: Judy Shepard, Gail Hauser (Alan Hauser), and Katie Allen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jan Wellborn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to: Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, or Seby B. Jones Cancer Center c/o Appalachian Healthcare Foundation, 336 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607 UNChealthAppalachian.org

A memorial service for Jackie will be held on Saturday, May 31st at First Baptist Church Boone at 2pm. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm in the church sanctuary.

Terry “Shannon” (VanDyke) Miller

November 17, 1963 ~ May 26, 2025

Terry “Shannon” VanDyke Miller, age 61, of Ray Brown Road in Boone died Monday, May 26,

2025 at Watauga Medical Center.



Shannon is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Charles G. Miller of the home. She is

also survived by her parents, Terry and Judy VanDyke of West Jefferson, her brother Chris

VanDyke and his wife Alison of Boone, her sister Karen Phanpathoum and her husband Jimmy

of Vancouver, WA, her cherished nephew Jovi Phanpathoum, and Jovi’s children, Alaila and

Phoenix. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Toby and her family of rescue kitties.

Also surviving are Shannon’s mother-in-law, Josephine Miller of Boone, her sister-in-law, Joan

McGregor and husband John of Boone, and her nephew John R. McGregor and his wife

Maggie of Durham

.

Shannon was a multi-generation native of Watauga County, and recently retired from Food

Services at Appalachian State University. She was strong, independent, adventurous, and

amazingly generous. She had a great laugh, and loved movies and Stephen King novels.

As Shannon requested, no services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the

Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Lynn Holaday

May 27, 2025

Lynn Holaday celebrated his 90th birthday on December 6, 2024, and he passed away

peacefully on May 27, 2025. He was born in Muncie, IN to Margaret Porter and Wilbur Holaday.

He was preceded in death by Gwenda Hayes Holaday, the love of his life and wife of 63 years.

He is survived by his daughter Sarah Dills; his son Nathan Holaday (wife Cheryl Davis). Three

Grandchildren Tara Rueckert (husband Justin Rueckert), Ethan Holaday (wife Sixtine Holaday),

and Grayson Holaday. Three great grandchildren Warren Rueckert, Berenger Holaday and Elise

Holaday. He is also survived by his brother Richard Holaday, his stepsister Jennifer Denney,

and his sister-in-laws Shelby Reeves and Earlene Holaday, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters Joanne Griffith, Carolyn Lye and brothers Wilbur

(Bill) Holaday, Jr and Harry (Bud) Holaday.



Lynn and his siblings were raised by their mother in New Castle, IN. After graduating from New Castle High School, he served 2 years in the US Army; he was stationed in South Korea, serving in the Finance Corps. After his service he moved to Wilkes County, NC. He began working at the Bank of North Wilkesboro, where he met Gwenda. Following a brief banking

position in Charlotte, NC, he was recruited to Northwestern Bank in Boone, NC.



After the births of his children, he began a long career at Appalachian State University. He held

several positions, retiring as Associate Vice Chancellor for Fiscal Affairs. During his time at

ASU, he was very active in the State of North Carolina Employees’ Association. He took great

pride in his work on the Investment Committee for the Association’s Retirement Fund.

Lynn was very active in Deerfield United Methodist Church. He served on many boards. He

taught Sunday school. He was a delegate to the state convention. Perhaps the most rewarding,

he was a lay preacher in some of the smaller churches in Watauga and surrounding counties.

He amassed a library of Christian writings which he used to deepen his understanding of God

and assist him in his teaching and lay preaching.



Throughout his life, he demonstrated a great devotion to his family, his church and his work. He

was a loving, caring husband and father. His children and grandchildren knew unconditional

support and love. In the outside world, he was known for his integrity and his genuine love of

people.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Deerfield United

Methodist Church in Boone, NC; a Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Arbor Grove

Methodist Church in Purlear, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deerfield United Methodist Church in Boone, NC.

Betty Lee Burkett

June 29, 1933 ~ April 30, 2025

Betty Lee Burkett passed away at her daughter’s home in Deep Gap on Wednesday April 30th. She was 91 years old or as she would tell you this was her sixty-second year of being 29. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran in Boone. Betty was a native to Watauga County and graduated from Appalachian High School. She retired from Belk Library at Appalachian State University. Her true joy was her Granddaughters and Great Grandsons.





She is proceeded in death by her father and mother Willet and Carrie Burkett and one brother BJ Burkett. She is survived by her children Rick Cornejo of Lenior, Marsha (Clyde) Greene of Deep Gap, Carrie (Bede) Mitchell of Statesboro, GA. Her grandchildren Alana Williams, Alicia (Todd) Phillips, Akesha (Josh) McMillan and bonus granddaughters Ramona Hamby and Beverly (Rodney) Sturgill. Her great grandchildren Josiah, Hayden and Kallen Williams, Braden Phillips, Brantley and Declan McMillan and bonus grandchildren Mack Hamby, Chase (Abby) Phillips, Chance Phillips and Violet Sturgill. And her favorite nephew Johnny Burkett.

Friends may visit the family at Marsha’s home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 with the funeral service following at 1:00 on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Grace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Grace Lutheran, 115 E. King Street, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mickey (McGuire) Hagaman

September 16, 1925 ~ May 31, 2025

Mrs. Mickey McGuire Hagaman, 99, of Oak Street, Boone, passed away Saturday evening, May 31, 2025, at the home of a daughter. Born Cora Lois McGuire on September 16, 1925 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Thomas John and Bessie Brown McGuire, the youngest of five children. Mickey has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Boone since 1947 where she taught Sunday school classes and was a devoted member of her Sunday school class. During WWII, she left home to work as a civilian in an armament factory. After returning home, she was voted the first Centennial Queen in Watauga County. She began her working career at Boone Drug and King Street Pharmacy while raising her family and before becoming a stay at home ‘Mom’. While at home she was a seamstress, made dresses and did alterations. Later she opened the ‘La Glacier’ ice cream parlor where people enjoyed her homemade soups, chili, assorted ice creams and various sandwiches. Mickey was always busy in her kitchen baking hundreds of loaves of sour dough breads and sugar cookies, most shared with friends and family. On most Fridays the Hagaman home was filled with family including grandchildren and the sweet aroma of fresh baked treats, and a warm fire in the wood stove. She was a devoted Duke fan. These are just a few of our wonderful memories of Mom.

Mickey is survived by her children, Cathy Underwood and husband, Philip, Tim Hagaman and wife, Pam, and Rosemary Virginia and husband, Jeff, all of Boone; and grandchildren, Paul Hagaman and wife Taylor, Asa and Emmy Hagaman, and Andy Virginia and fiancé, Lana. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 66 years, Von Hagaman and two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services for Mickey will be conducted Thursday afternoon, June 5, 2025, at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Gerald Hodges and Rev. Billy Norris. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. A private family graveside service will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, Inc., Post Office Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607 or to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family may be contacted at the home of Rosemary and Jeff Virginia, 156 Moonstruck Lane, Boone.

Marshall Culp

January 12, 1956 ~ May 8, 2025

John Marshall Culp, III, 69, died suddenly on May 8, 2025, at his home. A fulltime mountain resident since 2021, Marshall was born in Charlotte, NC, on January 12, 1956, to John Marshall Culp, Jr. and Mollie Nesbitt Culp.

A dedicated volunteer, Marshall served on the board of USO North Carolina and as the organization’s RDU Center Advisory Chairman. Having most recently served as Junior Warden of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church; he assumed several other roles at St. Mary as well. He was affiliated with Capital Investment Companies.

Marshall never met a stranger, always taking time to give kind attention to others. A sports enthusiast, he impressed friends and family with his culinary expertise and talents as an excellent marksman.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Kaye; sister, Mollie C. Elliot of Charlotte; brother, Christopher P. Culp and wife Debra LaChance of New York, NY; and several beloved nephews and nieces.

Burial will be private. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 6, 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church Blowing Rock. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marshall’s memory to St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, PO Box 14, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Edward Joseph Gallagher

Zionville, NC- Mr. Edward Joseph Gallagher, age 78, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025 at his home.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Carolyn Southard Miller

April 24, 1946 – May 26, 2025

Boone, NC- Carolyn Southard Miller, age 79, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025, at her home. Born April 24, 1946, in Cherokee, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Geneva Helen Wishon Southard and wife of the late Carl Glenn Miller.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Higginbotham.

She is survived by 3 sons, Tommy Miller, Sr. and wife Teresa of Cornelia, GA; Jeff Miller and David Miller and wife Jackie of Boone; one sister, Laura Godfrey of Mableton, GA; 4 Grandchildren, Natalie Hayes, Carolyn Miller, Tommy Miller, Jr. and David Keith Miller and 5 Great-Grandchildren, Grace Powers, Jacob Powers, Tommy Miller, III; Faith Miller and Eve Miller. She is also survived by two nieces, Barbara Baker and Sharon Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday May 30, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bethelview Methodist Church. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Shirley Vines Harmon

December 10, 1938 – May 27, 2025

hirley Vines Harmon age 86 of Elk Park passed away May 27, 2025.

She was born December 10, 1938, in Carter County, Tennessee. A daughter of the late William Arthur and Geneva Hicks Vines. She was a retired seamstress, and was very active in supporting and helping at the Beech Mountain Community Center, and a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Allen Harmon and eight brothers and four sister.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday June 1, 2025, at Flat Springs Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Brian Miller will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.’

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Elmer Jones, 1212 Highway 321 North. Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Ruth Roark Braswell

January 29, 1934 – May 29, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ruth Roark Braswell, a beloved mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Ruth was born on January 29, 1934, in Watauga County, and passed away on May 29, 2025, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul of 65 years, who passed away two years ago. Ruth was the cherished daughter of the late Edith Hagaman and William Lee Roark. She dedicated her life to her family and home, especially after the closing of Beaver Dam Supply, where she was an integral part of the community.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and had a beloved strawberry collection, in which she was delighted in showing to others.

She is survived by her three sons, Paul Lee Braswell and wife, Linda, Michael Braswell and friend Tammy, William Dennis Braswell and wife, Lisa; and daughter, Mary Ruth Ward and husband, Paul; eight grandchildren, Danielle Braswell, Amanda Braswell, James Braswell (Kayla), Ray Braswell (Piper), Vanessa Braswell (Kasey), Maci Ruth Guy, Ashlyn Braswell (Sam), Kailyn Braswell, and multiple great-grandchildren.

Her legacy is one of love, dedication, and warmth, which will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral Services to be conducted on June 2nd, 2025, at 4:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church. Reverend Johnny Goodman, and Reverend Gerald Hodges will officiate Interment will follow in the Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 prior to the service at Bethel Baptist Church.

Kevin Taylor Greene

April 30, 1987 – May 26, 2025

Kevin Taylor Greene (38) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 26th, 2025 at his residence in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born April 30, 1987 in Boone, North Carolina.

Kevin attended Hardin Park School and Watauga High School where he lettered in wrestling and baseball. He also attended Western Carolina University. He was a staff member at Epperson Ministries in Knoxville, TN and a skilled HVAC technician. He combined his professional expertise with his passion for serving others. Kevin loved the Lord and the outdoors and lived his life rooted in faith and hard work. Whether working with his hands or mentoring others through Epperson, he was known for his steady spirit, servant’s heart, and deep commitment to seeing lives transformed by the love of Christ. His journey reflected the mission of Epperson Ministries – restoring hope, building character, and empowering others.

Kevin is survived by his daughter Emma Elizabeth, his mother Melanie Greene, sister Erin Howard (Matthew), his beloved nephew and niece Chase and Kailey, his special friend Danielle, his grandmother Virginia Ward and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronald Greene and paternal grandparents Clyde and Jean Greene and maternal grandfather Ray Ward.

A private service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, NC, officiated by Seth Norris and Jeremy Hull.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Epperson Ministries, Attn: Kevin Tipton, 4531 Bruhin Road, Knoxville, TN, 37912.

Jerry Allen Greer

July 17, 1955 – June 1, 2025

Jerry Allen Greer, age 69 of Boone went home to be with the Lord June 1, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 17, 1955, in Watauga County. A son of the late Stanley and Susie Belle Greer.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Parleir Greer of Boone; two daughters, Alicia Moretz and husband Jeremy of Boone and Paige Mast-Blevins and husband Kody of Boone; four grandchildren, Hunter Mast, Addison Moretz, Emma Moretz and Harper Blevins; one sister, Catherine Watts and husband Mike of Vilas and brother, Charles Greer and wife Nancy of Vilas. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Rosedna Potter.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Rutherwood Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Dockery will officiate.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Rutherwood Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 142 Don Hayes Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or Gideons International, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607.

Jason Todd Pyatte

August 29, 1975 – May 20, 2025

Jason Todd Pyatte, age 49, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

He was born on August 29, 1975 in Champaign County, Illinois, a son of Alice Parsons (Kenny) Sudderth of Newland and the late Claude Decatur Pyatte.

He attended Lees-McRae College, Mayland Community College and NC State. He worked as a shrubberyman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Decatur Pyatte, Jr.

In addition to his mother, Jason leaves behind to cherish his memory son, Jaden Pyatte of Newland, NC; brother, Joshua Pyatte of Newland, NC; Jaden’s mother, Amber Taylor and her daughter, Hailey Taylor of Newland.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Aaron Baptist Church PO Box 1 Montezuma, NC 28653

James Ray Pitts

September 27, 1938 – May 24, 2025

ames Ray Pitts, age 86, of the Plumtree Community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Cranberry House, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on September 27, 1938 in Hickory, NC in Catawba County. James is the son of the late Harold Pitts, and the late Rolene Yoder Pitts. James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Buff Pitts; sister, Patricia Crawford and a brother Richard Pitts.

James was a graduate of Hickory High School and enlisted in the United States Army following his graduation. He obtained the rank of Private First Class (E3) in three years. He continued his service in the NC National Guard.

James had a full life beginning at an early age, He delivered milk with his dad for ten years on his own milk route with Coble, Biltmore, and Catawba dairy’s, which later became Pet Dairy. James also had a paper route for the Hickory Daily Record. He was also a life insurance salesman. James continued his employment with Paramount Motors as a salesman, followed with Yandle Witherspoon Heating and Air Conditioning.

James had a love for the Fire Department. He served as a full time employee and as a volunteer for eight years with the Hickory Fire Department, and with the Longview Fire Department as a volunteer and became the Assistant Chief for over 20 years.

In 1967 James purchased his farm in Avery County and started raising cattle and Christmas trees. This farm is now Sugar Plum Farm, located in Plumtree, NC. While starting up his farming business he began Pitts Fire Safety selling and servicing fire equipment until 1984 at which time he moved from Hickory to Plumtree to build his tree farming business.

James took this business seriously, he involved himself in his community and was extremely active in the Avery County Christmas Tree Association serving as President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Board for many terms.

James served over forty years with the NC Christmas Tree Association as President, Vice President and Secretary. James also enjoyed being a member of the National Christmas Tree Association.

James, along with his wife Helen, won many contests decorating Christmas trees. James and Helen were members of the Altamont United Methodist Church.

This lovely couple was married for 59 1/2 years.

James is survived by his son, Darrell Pitts, and wife Sharon of Plumtree, grandson, Brandon Pitts (Leah) of Plumtree and great granddaughter, Zayleigh Belle Pitts of Elizabethton, TN.

The Pitts family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful care givers at Cranberry House and Medi Home Hospice.

Services will be held at the Sugar Plum Farm, 1263 Isaacs Branch Rd Newland, NC 28657 on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Keith Nichols. The family will receive friends at the farm on Saturday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Burial will follow at the Pitts Family Cemetery located at Sugar Plum Farm with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

Ruth Ellen Turbyfill

May 10, 1964 – May 27, 2025

Ruth Ellen Turbyfill, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center following a short illness.

She was born on May 10, 1964 in Carter County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Bud and Emma Tolley.

Ruth was a loving mom and wife who worked to take care of her family. She attended Blue Ridge Mountain Church and enjoyed karaoke and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Tolley; father, Bud Tolley; brother, Bill Tolley.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Lee Turbyfill of the home; daughter, Katie Lyons of Johnson City, TN; son, Dylan Lyons of the home; brother, Ricky Tolley; two sisters, Helen Blevins, Emily White; step-son, Justin Turbyfill; step-daughter, Leeann Sparks; and a granddaughter, Gabby.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 at 11:00 am in the Cranberry Cemetery.