Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 30, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Dwight Wayne Ruppert

1950 – 2022

Dwight Wayne Ruppert age 72, of Blowing Rock, passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2022. He was born on January 20th, 1950 in Watauga County to Marshall and Doris Ruppert. He was a member of First Independent Baptist Church. Dwight was the best husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He grew up in Blowing Rock and graduated from Watauga High School in 1968. Dwight served in the United States Navy. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. In his 72 years, he worked in construction, taxidermy, and installed hardwood flooring.

Mr. Ruppert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Estie M. Ruppert of the home; two children, Rick J. Ruppert and wife Sandra, of Deep Gap and Tonya Church and fiancé Jason Fairchild of Fleetwood; grandchildren Britnie Woods and husband Tim, Trey Church, Isaac Church, Jacob Ruppert, and Ethan Ruppert. Dwight is also survived by his children Renee Pool and Corey Ruppert and their children, Brittany and Nathan Pool, and Riley Ruppert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two younger brothers, and one sister, Marsha Stedman.

Memorial services for Dwight will be private.

The family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website ww.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ruppert family.

Gradie Herman Townsend

1934 – 2022

Mr. Gradie Herman Townsend, age 88, of Catawba Terrace, Lenoir, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hickory Falls Rehab Center in Granite Falls.

Born May 22, 1934 in Watauga County, he was a son of Jason Alexander and Essie Townsend. Mr. Townsend was a life-long member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He retired as an inspector at Bradington-Young Furniture in Catawba County. His greatest joy in life was raising his family and tending to the grandchildren and he loved working in his garden, wood crafting, building furniture and re-upholstering furniture.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Danner and husband, David, of Drexel and Deloris Calloway and husband, Jon, of Granite Falls; his son, Dennis Townsend and wife, Fran, of Lenoir; grandchildren, Brandon Townsend and wife, Jen, Brittney Frazier and husband, Matt, Kayla Danner, Zac Calloway and wife, Madeline, and Lea Calloway, and great-granddaughter, Bailey Grace Frazier; sister, Rosa Greene and husband, Vernon, of Lenoir and brother, Chester Townsend and wife, Virleen of Hickory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Hazel Marie Townsend; infant daughter; five sisters, Louise, Cora, Macie Townsend, Gracie Mitchell, and Texie Townsend; and two brothers, Claude and Earl Townsend.

Funeral services for Gradie Townsend will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, June 29th, at 2 o’clock, at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Weant. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 o’clock, one hour prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Holy Communion Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Building Fund or to the Holy Communion Church Emergency Medical Fund, in care of Denise Danner, Post Office Box 506, Valdese, NC 28690.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Townsend family.

Carole Annette Hardy

1949 – 2022

Carole Annette (Parker) Hardy, aged 73, of Oak Grove Rd, in Boone, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Carole was born July 5, 1949, to the late Robert and Kathryn Parker in Camden, South Carolina. She was raised in Kershaw at the family home. After graduating high school, she attended the Southeastern Beauty school in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she met the love of her life.

Their love story began as a blind double date, with Carole assuming the other gentleman was her date when it was Alvin L. Hardy. The young couple shared letters filled with love and promises while they both attended school and planned their dreams of sharing a life.

Their wedding took place on November 28, 1968. Moving back to Alvin’s hometown of Boone, NC, Alvin, a tool and die tradesman at heart, ran the family business, Ed Hardy Trash Company, and Carole worked as a beautician. She owned her own shop and worked at other salons in the Boone and Banner Elk areas. She worked behind the chair for 52 years. Carole loved her clients and enjoyed the friendships they shared.

While Carole was Alvin’s loving and devoted wife, she loved her children more than life itself. Their three beautiful daughters never questioned the love their mother had for them. While her firstborn, Rachel Ann passed away at only 11 months old, Carole gave her the best life possible. Carole’s nurturing and motherly love for her other two daughters, Raven, and Amanda, was spread to the girl’s school friends and other children in the community with whom she came in contact. She made every child she met feel like they mattered and were loved.

Her two daughters grew up as time continued, and her beloved Alvin became ill. She sat by his side as she loved, nursed, and cared for him until he passed away after forty years of marriage.

Carole carried on her loving nature and desired to give her grandchildren the best life she possibly could. Madison and Maddox were Carole’s reason for living. Any time spent with them was precious to her. From playing with dolls and going to dance recitals to trading in the dolls for spiderman and Legos, Carole cherished every moment.

Anyone that had the opportunity to know Carole knew what a sweet and caring person she was. She would help anyone if she could and always go out of her way to make you feel loved and appreciated. She was beautiful inside and out and always had a smile. She loved to laugh and to make others laugh. In everything she did, she gave 110% and trusted the Lord to see her through.

Carole Annette (Parker) Hardy was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Hardy, and Infant daughter, Rachel Ann Hardy. Brother, Robert “Bobby” Parker Jr., and sister Billie Deaton.

She is survived by daughters, Raven Hardy Banner and wife Michelle of Clayton NC, Amanda Hardy Bevins, and husband James of Boone NC, Granddaughter Madison Lee Mast and grandson Maddox Callahan, sister, Beth Bray of Irmo, SC, her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Garner, Paul Gantt, Allen Deaton, Zach Deaton and Elizabeth Jackson also of South Carolina. Also, she is survived by her Brother-in-law, Allen Hardy and wife Marie of Charlotte NC.

Services will be conducts Friday July 1 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 with the service starting at 2. The services will be live streamed via the Oak Grove Baptist Church Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hardy Family.

Jane Ann Bentley

1962 – 2022

Jane Ann Bentley, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Boone, NC the daughter of Lloyd and Cleo Thomas Bentley passed away on June 26, 2022 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.

She is survived by her mother Cleo Bentley of Charlotte, NC; A brother Michael Lloyd Bentley and his wife Kathy Lockley Bentley of Lumberton, NC; Two nephews Michael Bentley, Jr and James Bentley both of Hickory, NC; one neice, Pamela Jayne Forbis and her husband Braxton Forbis of Hudson, NC; one grandnephew, Gabriel Forbis of Hudson, NC; two very special uncles, Bob Thomas of Burnsville, NC and Jim Brown of River Hill, NC; three special aunts Reba Hodges of Sugar Grove, NC; Linda Farmer of Mountain City, TN; and Van Thomas of Burnsville, NC; and one special lifelong friend, Sandy Russ of Kings Mountain, NC.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday June 30 at the Austin and Barnes Chapel. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM with the services starting at 12. Burial will follow and Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the rheumatoid arthritis foundation. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Bentley Family.

Scott Francis Powell

August 30, 1975 – June 19, 2022

Scott Francis Powell, age 46, of Winston-Salem, passed away June 19, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Powell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael C. “Mike” Wood

January 30, 1964 – June 24, 2022

Michael C. “Mike” Wood, age 58, of Boone, NC, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at home with family.

He was born on January 30,1964, in Watauga County. The son of Buddy and Ellen Wood of Boone. Mike graduated from Watauga High School in 1982. He started working for the family business, Wood Masonry Supply, Inc. in High School and continued as General Manager until his passing.

Mike met his wife, Pam Banner in High School in 1980 and became High School sweethearts later marrying, on August 24, 1985. They were blessed with a daughter, Savanna Wood of Boone, NC.

Mike was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Deep Gap, NC. Mike loved Jesus, his family, and the game of golf. He cherished every moment on the course with Savanna and his mom. Mike was known by the way he loved people. He had deep joy, strong faith, and a diligent work ethic that has left a lasting impact on his community.

He is survived by his three sisters, Dr. Celeste Sloop and husband Chip of Durham, Kate Beason and husband Jeff, and Shauna Austin, of Boone. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Delores Henson Banner and sister’s in law Tina Gragg and husband Jimmy, Mitzi Bunton and husband George, along with many nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Herman and Tina Wood, Fred and Elsie Milan and father-in-law, Bill Banner.

Funeral services for Mike Wood will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Greenway Baptist Church. Private graveside service will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Nathan Caparolie and Pastor Tim Call will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Hampton Funeral Service, Boone, NC.

Immediately following the service the family requests that everyone in attendance join them in the Greenway Family Life Center for dinner and a time of tribute.

Mike has requested that any gifts in addition to flowers in his honor be directed to Perkinsville Baptist Church’s College ministry in Boone, NC where his daughter Savanna serves. College student ministry was always dear to Mike’s heart and he spent many years opening up his home and life in service to Christ in that regard. Gifts can be mailed to 274 Jefferson Road, Boone, NC 28607, to the care of “Mike Wood Memorial”.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Javier Barquet

April 20, 1932 – June 24, 2022

Javier Barquet, age 90, of Piney Creek passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Foley Center.

A funeral mass for Javier will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Following the funeral mass will be a committal service from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Flagler Memorial Park, 5301 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33134.

Online condolences may be sent to the Barquet family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond Wilson Mize

November 23, 1947 – June 25, 2022

Raymond “Ray” Mize was a retired English professor and Vietnam veteran, and loving father and husband. He was born 11/23/1947 to Raymond and Bonnie Black Mize in Red Springs, NC.

An alumnus of UNC-Chapel Hill, Ray went on to teach English and Drama in numerous colleges throughout the state, including Louisburg College, Southeastern Community College, UNC-Wilmington and Appalachian State. Known for his deep, resonating voice and tall, imposing yet friendly presence, Ray made an impact on everyone he taught and readily made friends. An avid reader and aspiring writer, Ray became somewhat of a local celebrity in the town of Whiteville, NC for his appearances on local TV programs, as a guest speaker to read poetry at events and competitions, and as a director of many college-level dramas, for which he also leant his powerful voice.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Betty, his sons Conor Mize and Wilson Mize (Marla), and his daughters Sarah Mize and Lindsay Onofrio (Jim), as well as five grandchildren Grayson Onofrio, Sawyer Onofrio, Keaton Onofrio, Landon Mize, and Saylor Mize, as well as four furry friends, Ziggy, E0Mtyn, Nuwanda, and Keeley. Ray also leaves behind the legacy of the many students for whom he instilled a love of literature and theatre.

The family would like to thank the infusion room nurses at Seby B. Jones Cancer Center for their friendship and wonderful care over the last three years.

A private family memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

For it is not so much to know the self as to know it as it is known by galaxy and cedar cone, as if birth had never found it and death could never end it:

–A.R. Ammons

Online condolences may be sent to the Mize family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Rex Allen Hampton

August 2, 1954 – June 27, 2022

Rex Allen Hampton, age 67, of Pfafftown, a native of Watauga County, husband of Charlotte Critcher Hampton, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in Winston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronnie Wayne Clark

May 10, 1952 – June 21, 2022

Ronnie Wayne Clark, age 70 passed away unexpectedly Tuesday June 21, 2022. A native of Avery County NC he was the son of the late Clyde Julius Clark and Gertrude Banner Clark.

Ronnie was a JACK OF ALL TRADES and could do anything he set his mind too. He was a shrubbery man by trade but had an undeniable talent for logging and running a saw mill.

Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Rebecca Clark Buchanan (Lee) of Crossnore, Son Chad Julius Clark of Spruce Pine, Michelle Geouge of Burnsville. Grandchildren Kasadee Blackburn, Braxton Buchanan, Callee Buchanan, Brittany Marlowe, Makayla Marlowe, and Douglas Geouge. Plus 8 beautiful great-grandchildren

He is also survived by his brother Robert Clyde Clark and wife Betty, Sisters Wilma Jean Pritchard, husband Pat and Carolyn Bryant. Lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ronnie will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 beginning at 6PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be held in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant following the visitation beginning at 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Hospitality House, PO Box 309 Boone, NC 28607.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ronnie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Aileen Hughes Powell

January 19, 1935 – June 27, 2022

Aileen Powell, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday June 27, 2022, at Cannon Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Aileen was born on January 19,1935 in Avery County. She was the daughter of the late Carmon and Harriet Hughes of Roaring Creek.

She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and going to thrift stores. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carmon Hughes; Mother, Harriet Hughes; Husband, Larry Powell; Sister, Marie Clark; Sister, Sue Zoleane Hughes; Sister, Mable Stoughton; Sister, Maxine Guess; Brother, J. C. Hughes; Daughter, Anita Lowenberg; Son- in law, Junior Staton; Two grandsons, Donnie Powell, and Larry Powell.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Joyce Dellinger (Michael) of Henson Creek, NC; Daughter, Rita Staton of Spruce Pine, NC; Son, Wayne Powell (Tammy) of Morganton,NC; Son, Norris Powell (Tammy) of Newland, NC; Son, Bobby Powell (Heidi) of Crossnore, NC; Sister Irene Lusk of Lexington, NC; Brother, J.G. Hughes, of Roan Mtn. TN; Ten grandchildren, Lesley Deaton, of Morganton, NC; Timothy Dellinger of Henson Creek, NC; Becky Buchanan (Lee) of Crossnore, NC; Chad Clark of Spruce Pine, NC; Ashley Dollar (Brandon) of Todd, Samantha Harrell (Jordan) of Morganton, NC; Jesse Powell of Morganton, NC; Norris Powell (LeeAnn) of Morganton, NC; William Powell of Chapel Hill, NC ; Laci Powell of Crossnore, NC; Great Grandchildren, Jesse Schwartz (Joe) of Morganton,NC; Megan Hicks (Trey) of Elk Park, NC; Hunter Dellinger (Elizabeth) of Spruce Pine, NC; Luke Dellinger of Henson Creek, NC; Kassadee Blackburn of Spruce Pine, NC; Braxton Buchanan of Crossnore, NC; Callee Buchanan of Crossnore, NC; and six great great grandchildren.

Visitation for Aileen will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 beginning at 6:00 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Funeral Service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant.

Burial will be private.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Powell family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Aileen and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Polly Ann Keller

August 9, 1965 – June 27, 2022

Polly Ann Keller, age 56, of Newland, North Carolina left this earthly life to be with her husband or as she would say ” her handsome” Vince on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home.

Polly was born on August 9, 1965 in Brevard County, Florida, a daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Reece Gregory

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband, Vincent Lee Keller

Polly leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Candice Harmon and husband Lance of Roan Mountain, TN, Chandra Guinn and husband Chris of Elk Park, NC, Keetha Black of Crossnore, NC and her amazing boyfriend Jeremy( Gerb) Clark.

Siblings Allan Gregory and wife Sara of Elk Park, Kenneth Gregory and wife Charlene of Ashe County, Dell Gregory and wife Jeannie of Marion and Terry Brewer and husband Wayne of Newland

Polly’s Grandbabies; Madison “Vern” Franklin of Crossnore and Gavin “Gary” Guinn of Elk Park.

Best Friend: Darcy Rudolph and husband Gary of Deltona, Florida; Many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Many amazing close friends; Family of her late husband Vince Keller.

Polly was an amazing woman, beautiful inside and out. She cherished her daughters and grandbabies more than life itself. Polly loved the men in her daughters lives because she knew they would always take care of them. From the day she became a Mimi they became her reason for living. Family outings were the days she looked forward to the most. Everything she touched would grow and shine. She was an amazing artist, painter and photographer, who had a great eye for colored glass and antiquing. Landscaping was her passion every flower she touched blossomed richly. She loved to decorate, her home. Holidays with her were always more than full filling. She always put her family and friends first, would do anything for anyone in need. She enjoyed cookouts with friends and live music. She cherished her handsome husband Vince and missed him dearly. Their times at the beach were some of her best memories along with countless Concerts. She ran to him with open arms through heavens gates. She was the strongest, most hardheaded, wonderful woman who has left behind all of these traits in her daughters and grandbabies. We will forever try to be the people she has taught us to be.

We love and Miss her forever; See you again Mama and Mimi. We will be celebrating her life at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire community for their love and support. A special thanks to all the emergency rescue departments and law enforcement officers.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with Polly’s family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Polly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

