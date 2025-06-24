Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 24th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Nellie “Mozelle” Greene

November 7, 1935 ~ June 12, 2025

Nellie “Mozelle” Greene, age 89 of Deep Gap, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Zollie V. and Carrie Goulds Greene.



Mozelle worked along with her husband Clarence V. Greene for years in their business Wilkes Tool Inc. She was a devoted mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and her family loved her deeply. Even through physical ailments her faith in her Savior Jesus Christ never waivered.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence V. Greene, a sister, Dora Bost, brothers; Luther Greene, Zollie Greene, Jr. and Arnold Greene; and a grandchild Gabriel Greene.



She is survived by her sons; Phillip Greene and wife Donna, Ricky Greene and wife Chiquita. Daughters; Karen Greene and husband Steven, Robin Church and husband Charles, Beth Price and husband Eddie. Sister; Jennie “Mitzi” Greene.



Eleven Grandchildren; Caitlin Russell and husband Marc, Austin Greene and fiancé Polly, Randi Lincoln and husband Aaron, Lana Mizell, Caleb Greene, Autumn Culbreth and husband Chris, Logan Hayworth and husband Caleb, Cara Roberts and husband Jordan, Andy Church, Laiken Price and fiancé Blake, and Mariel Price.



Fifteen Great Grandchildren; Evie, Barrett, Addie, Isaac, Bailey, Emerson, Lucy, Finley, Cayden, Camden, Carson, Bekah, Walker, Ava Mozelle, Magdalena and one great grandchild on the way. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



A private graveside service was held per Mozelle’s request.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Highland View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Greene, 1372 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, NC 28692

.

Dominic Salvatore Bianca

November 30, 1945 ~ June 16, 2025

Dominic Salvatore Bianca, born November 30, 1945, in Cefalù, Italy, passed away surrounded by loved ones after a life rich with adventure, stories, and unwavering love. The only child of Salvatore and Rosa Bianca, Dominic immigrated to the United States at the age of three, carrying with him the deep roots of his Sicilian heritage that would shape his entire life.

Dominic’s early years were marked by challenge and resilience. Over time, he grew into his heritage with pride, embracing the heart and soul of his Italian roots—through food, tradition, and an unshakable sense of family, whether by blood or bond.

On April 8, 1988, Dominic married the love of his life, Kim Bianca. Together they shared a life full of laughter, exploration, and deep connection. Dominic was a devoted husband and stepfather to Ryan Chapman Smith, and his circle of family stretched well beyond bloodlines.

Dominic was a man of many passions. A devoted outdoorsman and accomplished scuba diver, he found his peace in nature—especially beside a quiet river with a fly rod in hand. His deep reverence for the natural world was matched only by his fascination with the past. As an avid collector of historical relics, Dominic was a gifted storyteller who could bring history to life with every artifact he uncovered. His animated tales, rich with knowledge and heart, captivated all who knew him. His legacy lives on in the stories he shared and the lives he touched.

He is lovingly remembered by his cousins Paul and Pina Cullotta of Sicily; cousin Chi-Chi Cullotta and his wife and children; sisters-in-law Katie (Mark) Houseman and Karen “Bitsy” (Lou) Annaruma; nephew Steven (Lauren) Houseman; and nieces Jennifer (Matt) Goldstein; Michele (Larry) Porter. Dominic was much loved by the family he chose, Marc and Kathy Levinson; godchildren Aimee (Jack) Harris and Peter Levinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Rosa Bianca and by his step son, Ryan Chapman Smith.

Private burial services will be handled by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Dominic‘s final resting place will be Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens of Boone. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hunger and Health Coalition in Boone.

Sylvia Ann Blackman

February 3, 1958 ~ June 18, 2025

ylvia Ann Blackman, age 67, completed her journey of life peacefully on June 18, 2025.

Sylvia is survived by her sons, Ira Miller and Luke Miller, and his wife, Susan; her grandchildren, Lucas, Graves, Lili, and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Luca.

She is also survived by her mother, Ruth Faass; sisters Blanche and Donna; and brother, Kenny, as well as her ex-husband, George Miller, and her pug puppies, LouLee and Charlotte.

Sylvia lived with a strong sense of curiosity and a bold spirit. She traveled far and wide throughout her life, and in her younger years, she wasn’t above hitchhiking to get there. She poured her heart into creating, whether it was through sewing, knitting, cooking, designing clothes, or sharing her immense love for music.

Her generosity was unmatched. She gifted musical instruments without hesitation, sewing machines, and encouragement, always hoping to motivate others. Her sense of humor was truly unique, often shocking and hilarious, and her lack of filter only made her more adored.

Sylvia was undeniably talented. One of a kind, she lived with passion and confidence, inspiring everyone lucky enough to know her. She was admired for her capability, creativity, and independence. She will most certainly be missed.

Services will be private.

Timothy Dale McGuire

October 15, 1956 ~ June 19, 2025

Dale McGuire, age 68, of George Wilson Road, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, June 19, 2025 at his home. Timothy Dale McGuire was born October 15, 1956 in Watauga County to David and Suma Richards McGuire. Dale was a member of Watauga Baptist Church in Foscoe. His life career was a truck driver, and his last employment was with Charleston Forge. Dale enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and fishing. His favorite sport to follow was NASCAR, cheering for Dale Earnhardt and his favorite activities were tinkering on his 1968 Chev step side pickup truck and riding his Harley. Most of all, Dale loved family and he was the proudest ‘ Papaw’ to his grandson, Liam.

He is survived by his wife, Pat McGuire; daughter, Kayla McGuire Stuber and husband, Craig, and grandson, Liam Stuber, all of Garner, brother, Gary McGuire and half-sister, Diane Jones Pitts, both of Boone. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike McGuire.

Funeral services for Dale McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025 at 4 o’clock at Bibleway Baptist Church, officiated by Rev, Michael Greene, Rev. Tim Bunton and Rev. Bradley Swift. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, June 22, at 2 o’clock at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B. Boone, NC 28607. The family respectfully ask for no food.

A special thank you to all the staff at Medi Home and Hospice.

Steven Randall Doyle

November 1, 1956 ~ June 22, 2025

Steven passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.



Steven is lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Doyle; his four children – Randy Doyle and wife Beth Doyle, Deborah Bost and husband John Bost, Carolyn Frey and husband Joshua Frey, and Allyn Doyle; his seven grandchildren; his mother, Shirley Doyle; his siblings – Wayne Doyle and wife Marcia Doyle, Kathy Carlisle and husband Chester Carlisle, Barbara Beard and husband Mike Beard, and Susan Pieklik and husband Mike Pieklik; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his father Ralph Doyle and brother John Doyle.



Steven lived a full life serving his savior Jesus Christ and loving his family. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he was a life-long Crimson Tide fan. Steven worked hard in all his endeavors and retired from WEB Industries after a varied and decorated manufacturing career.



He shared the gospel and touched many lives, serving faithfully in his church as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, and member of many mission teams. He took an active role with Samaritan’s Purse as they worked to clean up after the devastating tornados in Cookeville, Tennessee. Steven deeply loved his family, always expressing pride in his children and grandchildren, and working diligently to provide for them. He genuinely loved to laugh and often had a story or joke to share. Despite struggling with Alzheimer’s Disease, he spent his retirement enjoying the Blue Ridge mountains and Watauga Lake with his family. Jesus loves you. Roll Tide.



John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”



Memory Eternal

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, Boone. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, Boone. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the services in the funeral home.



To send flowers, visit Bouquet Florist, 186 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, NC 28607. (828) 264- 3313 (bouquetfloristboone.com)

Alternately, donations can be submitted to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 (support.alztennessee.org) and/or The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 500037-0839 (redcross.org)



Please feel free to share condolences and memories with the family through the website

Jorene Welch

May 5, 1949 – June 21, 2025

Jorene Welch age 76 of Fleetwood passed away Saturday June 21, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born May 5, 1949, in Watauga County. Jorene was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Jorene always enjoyed watching God’s nature and being a caretaker for his animals. She loved the mountain views, cattle, deer, and beautiful birds at her homestead.



Jim always told her if God needed someone to watch over his animals, she would be the one. She was with Jim’s Produce for 30 years. She loved people and the fellowship, there. Jorene was strong in her faith. She kept her faith through her sickness knowing God was enough. She is home now. She has won the race.

She was preceded in death by Clyde Wriston Hoke and Violet Jo Miller Hoke. Brother: Clyde Lyle Hoke, stepson Jammie Duran Welch.

She is survived by, Husband Jim Welch, of Fleetwood; Daughter – Kim Presnell of Jefferson; Grandchildren- Stephen Presnell of Boone; Tarryn Presnell of PA; stepson Jason Kyle Welch of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by numerous Cousins.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers.

In lieu of flowers Memorials May be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 7504 US Hwy 421 South Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Laurel Springs Cemetery. Pastor Anthony Silvers will officiate.

Gray Russell Mitchell

June 21, 2025

Gray Russell Mitchell age 68 of Zionville passed away Saturday June 21, 2025, at his home.

Gray was born September 24, 1956, in Avery County. A son of the late Charlie and Hazel Mitchell. He was the youngest of ten children and grew up fishing and hunting with his father and brothers which became a lifelong passion. He especially enjoyed his hunting trips with his friends and his special girl Lacy Jane, his bird dog. He was a lifelong number one fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and you could find him every Sunday glued to the TV watching the games. He dearly loved all of his many friends and the time he spent with each one. He retired from ASU grounds crew with thirty-eight years of service which was one of his greatest accomplishments. He also loved to ride his motorcycle which was instilled in him as a young boy by his father.

He is survived by four sisters, Rita Hackney and husband Steven of Zionville, Charlene Ward of Boone, Dinah Kaye Mitchell of Vilas, and Quita Dale and husband David of Morganton, two brothers, J.C. Mitchell and wife Carolyn of Baltimore, Maryland, and Buddy Mitchell and wife Nellie of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his two sisters Geraldine Mitchell, Greta Mast, and one brother Greer Mitchell.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 26th, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor David Lunceford will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Walls, Jason Perry, Dan Burleson, Michael Garland, Kent Landholm, Carlton Isaacs, Bruce Presnell and Chad McCrary.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 North Fork Road Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Bennie Calvin Presnell

September 26, 1930 – June 22, 2025

Bennie Calvin Presnell, age 94 of Banner Elk passed away Sunday June 22, 2025, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born September 26, 1930, in Watauga County, a son of the late Filmore Presnell and Sabra Isabelle “Belle” Ward Presnell.

He is survived by one son, Jeffery Presnell and wife Karen of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and one daughter, Lisa Tafoya and husband Jesse of Banner Elk, ten grandchildren, Calvin Presnell and wife Holly, Carrie White and husband Don, Mathew Presnell and fiancée Ashley, Luke Presnell and wife Rosemary, Hunter Presnell, and wife Bralyn, Sallie Presnell and fiancée Carson Stewart, Bobby Winkler and wife Carey, Adam Winkler and Cheyenne Presnell and husband Josh, one brother, Harvey Earl Presnell.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Mae Presnell; one son, Billy Presnell one daughter-in-law, Teresa Presnell, six siblings, Martha Mary Presnell, Oliver Jerome “Junior” Presnell, Roy Edward Presnell, Ruby Leigh Presnell, Barbara Jean, Gerald Lynn.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 O’clock Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Farm Cemetery. Reverend Curtis Presnell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

James Brown

January 4, 1942 – June 22, 2025

James Brown age 83 of Zionville passed away Sunday June 22, 2025, at his home.

Jim, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and renowned chef, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and delicious meals.

With a culinary career spanning over 50 years, Jim worked at some of the region’s most iconic establishments, including Quality Inn, Hound Ears, Roan Valley, and Valley Grill. His passion for cooking and dedication to his craft earned him the admiration of colleagues and patrons alike.

But Jim’s greatest recipe for success was his family. For 64 remarkable years, he was married to his loving wife, sharing a bond that grew stronger with each passing day. As a father, he instilled values of hard work, kindness, and generosity in his children. And as a grandfather, he spoiled his grandkids rotten with love, stories, and, of course, his famous cooking.

Jim was a true outdoorsman at heart. He loved participating in turkey shoots, where his competitive spirit shone bright. He was an avid trader, always looking for a good deal or a new story to share. Horseback riding took him on many memorable trails, and he cherished the time spent playing Rook with friends and family. Hunting and fishing were more than just hobbies – they were a way of life, and he passed on his knowledge and passion to his loved ones.

Jim’s life was a testament to the power of love, family, and community. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the meals he prepared, and the memories he created. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson Brown of Zionville, six children Eddie Brown of Zionville, Lisa Isenhour and husband Mike of Zionville, Robin Harless of Lansing, Shannon Moore and husband Todd of Zionville, Shawn Brown and wife Corrina of Zionville, and Christy Brown of Zionville, grandchildren, Megan Hodges, Erik Isenhour, Devan Rominger, Conor Mattox, Maddie Norris, Lucas Brown, Ethan Harless, Walker Norris, Sarah Brown, Linkin Stewart and Melody Isenhour, and nine great-grandchildren, one sister, Jo Roper of Kernersville and one brother, Gene Brown of Vilas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his side kick Sugar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Brown, sisters, Mary Beaver, Virginia Godfrey, Barbara Sue Rominger, Joyce Dollar and Pat Holman, and one brother, Dean Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, June 25th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Lunceford will officiate. Interment will be private at Brown Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Brown Family Cemetery Fund c/o Lisa Isenhour, 276 Isenhour Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Roy Krege

July 28, 1942 – June 16, 2025

Roy Krege, lovingly known as “Pop”, of Newland went Home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 16, 2025 at Watauga Medical Center at 3:28 pm, surrounded by his family. Roy was born July 28, 1942, to the late Clarence and Catherine Krege in Kenmore, NY.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his sister Nancy McCray. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marion Krege, three children, Kimberly Florio, Dewayne Krege (Kelley), and Michelle Burnop (Michael), six grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Cameron, Preston, Jackson and Kesleigh, brothers Bob and John (Trudy) and nieces and nephews.

Roy graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1960. He received degrees from Carson-Newman University and Tennessee Tech University. Before retiring from Grandfather Home for Children as Assistant Director and Grandfather Academy as principal in 2004, Roy served in many capacities at Lees-McRae College beginning in 1968 and was member of management for Lees-McRae summer theatre. He served on many boards and committees in the High Country and received many awards from various organizations. He was a member of Banner Elk Kiwanis for 57 years. His claim to fame was being Mr. Woolly Worm for 40 years and loved serving in that capacity. Roy was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk for 57 years and served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, youth leader, and on various committees. He loved people and had a servant’s heart. One of his favorite things to do was to bake and deliver plates of goodies to people all over Avery County.

Roy’s Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, June 22, 2025 (Roy and Marion’s 62nd wedding anniversary) beginning at 3 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Family Worship Center in Banner Elk 1161 Balm Highway. There will be a time of fellowship to follow the service.

Thanks to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland for caring for Roy and his family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Banner Elk Kiwanis Club for children’s programs in Avery County. (Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, PO Box 2459 Banner Elk, NC 28604). We would also like to thank Cannon Memorial Hospital and Watauga Medical Center for the amazing care they provided for Roy over the years.

With our sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude, we want to thank all of our family, church families, friends, co-workers, community members, and all of you who have shown so much love and support to us during this time. We are forever grateful! We thank God and give Him all glory for who He is!

Wanda Benfield

April 20, 1950 – June 16, 2025

In Loving Memory of Wanda Benfield April 20, 1950 – June 16, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we share the passing of Wanda Benfield, who departed this life on June 16, 2025, at the age of 75.

Born on April 20, 1950, in Avery County, to the late Thomas Frank Benfield and Margaret Jeanette Benfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Brother, David Benfield; and Sister, Wilma Ollis.

Wanda leaves behind to cherish her memory, Sister, Eula Johnson (Dan); Brother Edward Benfield (Kathy); and Nieces and Nephews, Derrick Benfield, Hannah Crouch, Melissa Church, Jennifer Benfield, Daniel Johnson, Emily Dellinger, and Erin Page; and several Great Nieces and Nephews.

Wanda lived a life defined by compassion, strength, and a steadfast devotion to her family. To Wanda, family was everything-she loved fiercely and gave of herself freely, always offering her support, her time, and her unwavering presence to those she loved. She was the heart of many cherished memories and a source of endless encouragement and care.

Wanda dedicated over 30 years of her life to education as a passionate and nurturing teacher.

A two-time cancer survivor, Wanda embodied strength and resilience. Her quiet courage in the face of life’s challenges inspired all who knew her. She faced adversity with grace, compassion, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple blessings.

Wanda was a dedicated member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church, where she faithfully worshiped and served for many years. Her church family meant so much to her, and her love for the Lord was evident in the way she lived her life-with kindness, humility, and unwavering faith. Today, we find comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in heaven, reunited with the loved ones who went before her, and resting in the eternal peace of her Savior.

Wanda will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, gentle spirit, and the way she made everyone feel like family. Her legacy lives on in the lives she shaped, the love she gave, and the countless ways she made the world a better place simply by being in it.

She may be gone from our sight, but she will never be gone from our hearts.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Victory Missionary Baptist Church starting at 2:00 PM.

The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM one hour prior to the service at the church.

Internment will follow at Big Meadows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The care of Wanda and her family has been entrusted in Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Ruby Ray Lathan

January 28, 1931 – June 19, 2025

Obituary for Ruby Mimi Ray Lathan, a beloved matriarch whose sweet spirit and boundless creativity touched countless lives, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on 06-19-2025 in Aiken Co. SC, at the loving home of her granddaughter Heather Molewski and husband Joe. A woman of grace and resilience, she lived a remarkable life spanning nearly a century, leaving behind a legacy of love, artistry, and family devotion. Born on 01-28-1931, in Newland, NC, Ruby was full of kindness and beauty, both inside and out. As a dedicated homemaker, she created a nurturing home filled with love for her family. Her entrepreneurial spirit shone through as the proud owner of a dress shop, where her keen eye for style and craftsmanship brought joy to her community. Later, she channeled her culinary talents into a wonderful catering business, delighting countless gatherings with her creations. Ruby was an extraordinary artist whose artwork captured the hearts of all who saw it. Her vibrant paintings and creative expressions were a testament to her passion and imagination, leaving an enduring mark on her family and friends. Her sweet spirit radiated, making everyone feel cherished and loved. She was preceded in death by two beloved children, Wendell Burleson Brooks Jr. “Joe” and Vera Brooks Paulus. Ruby is survived by her two loving daughters, Sherry Brooks Bauknight and her husband David, and Robin Brooks Brown and her husband Bob, as well as her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will forever carry her warmth in their hearts. Her unwavering dedication to providing for her family was matched only by the love she poured into them. Ruby’s life was a tapestry of care, creativity, and love. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will live on through the stories, artwork, and love she shared. A private celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later time. Rest in peace, dear Mimi. Your light will shine forever in our hearts.