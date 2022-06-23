Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 23, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Worth Sweet, Jr – Sonny Sweet

July 14, 1939 – June 13, 2022

Our hero slipped into his final peaceful sleep on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his tranquil High Rock Lake home – his Sweet Escape – near Lexington, NC. Doctors gave Sonny no more than nine months to live when he was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2013. Sonny didn’t so much fight cancer as he ignored its menace and lived life to its fullest for eight and a half years following the devastating diagnosis. Years of cancer treatment so weakened him that his body simply failed his own expectations.

Sonny’s vital life force, decisive leadership, compassion, mentoring, radiant love, and so much more, are all far more meaningful than his inevitable death. Everyone who knew him – those of us who loved him as well as acquaintances of a few moments – reveled in the brilliant vitality of his infinite zest for life. Sonny’s raucous laughter could fill a stadium with its peals of joy in the moment. He told entertaining stories for every occasion with utter delight. Sonny’s light was brightest when he shone it on others – he was thrilled to mentor all of us into becoming even more than we could be. He thoroughly relished helping others.

Sonny’s deceased parents, Worth Alfred Sweet, Senior, and Rachel Williams Sweet, were role models for his incredible life of service. His distinguished Army career began humbly as a Private at Fort Jackson, SC, in 1961, and concluded when he retired in 1992 as a highly decorated Full Colonel in the Army’s Military Intelligence branch. The Army so valued Sonny’s service that they sent him to the University of Kansas to obtain his Master’s in History as well as to the Air War College. Sonny, a Vietnam Combat Veteran, commanded at every level through Brigade, and developed training innovations that became Army-wide practices. He truly loved soldiers, and soared with opportunities to serve them. He always said that his favorite assignment was with the 101st Airborne Division – he was so proud of his Screaming Eagles.

Sonny’s focus on selfless service continued when he came back to his beloved NC mountains as the Director of Watauga County’s Red Cross Chapter in 1995. His considerable contributions to Boone and Watauga County included leadership in Henson Chapel United Methodist Church, Boone Kiwanis, Mountaineer Ruritans, the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (he helped start our MOAA Chapter), and Meals on Wheels. He helped initiate several continuing local events, such as Boone’s 4th of July Parade, MOAA’s Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day celebrations, and the Blood, Sweat and Gears bicycle ride. His comprehensive disaster planning was rivalled only by his personal dedication to helping both first responders and victims across all types of catastrophic events. Sonny was overjoyed to give back to his community and to give the credit for any successes to others.

Sonny’s greatest joy emerged in his boundless love for his family. He treasured his three sons, Jonathan (Sonia), Nathan, and Brandt Sweet, and his daughter, Brianna Swartz (Joshua). He cherished his three granddaughters, Rebecca Sweet, Taylor Swartz, and Alyssa Swartz, and is also survived by his grandson, Steven Sweet. Sonny loved to laugh with his younger brother, Edward Sweet (Eileen). Sonny’s fierce love for his wife, Bricca Sweet, was unparalleled.

Sonny wanted to persist in helping others once he became ill and he hoped to continue helping beyond his own death. Rather than flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Western Youth Network’s Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund (WYN’s SSSF) at 155 WYN Way, Boone, NC 28607 (https://donorbox.org/wyn_online_donation).

We will host our Celebration of A Hero’s Life on what would have been Sonny’s 83rd birthday, July 14, 2022, at Appalachian State’s Grandview Ballroom (https://grandview.appstate.edu/), 135 Jack Branch Drive, Boone, NC 28608, 10 am to 12 noon. You will be directed to parking. Help us celebrate Sonny – wear bright colors and prepare (if so moved) to briefly share a funny story or fond memory during these magical moments honoring Sonny’s sheer happiness and radiant love.

Be sure to smile when you think of Sonny Sweet, and reach your hand with love, kindness, and help to another human being. Hold dear what an honor it is to have known and shared love with such an incredible man!

Loretta Ann Cornejo

1946 – 2022

Mrs. Loretta Greene Cornejo, age 76, of River Ridge Road, Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Born March 22, 1946 in Watauga County, Loretta was a daughter of Paul and Katherine Watson Greene. She was a long time member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Loretta was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister and mother-in-law ever. With always a smile and in her quiet manner, she made everyone she met feel special and loved. She possessed an incredible work ethic and loved every job she held, including her thirty years of employment at Parkway Elementary School, retiring as cafeteria manager. As Rick stated, ‘she was the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman, and she was the BEST’.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ricky Charles Cornejo; daughters, Ramona Hamby of Deep Gap and Beverly Sturgill and husband, Rodney, of Jefferson; grandson, Mack Hamby of Deep Gap and granddaughter, Violet Sturgill, of Jefferson; sisters, Karen Lambert and husband, Bruce of Crumpler and Lavila Rash of Fleetwood; brothers, Brice Greene and wife, Reta of Fleetwood and Don Greene and wife, Janet, of Bristol, TN; and sister-in-law, Velma Greene of Deep Gap. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mack A. Hamby; brother, Frank Greene; sister-in-law, Nancy Hamby; brothers-in-law, Jerry Rash, Bill Hamby and Carl Greene; and nephews Ricky Greene, Clyde Hamby, Scotty Lambert and Jensen Kingsley.

Funeral services for Loretta Cornejo will be conducted Sunday afternoon, June 26th at 3 o’clock at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Sherrill Wellborn, Rev. Chuck Call and Rev. Derick Wilson. Graveside services will follow in the Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Mt. Paran Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brice Greene, 11820 US Hwy 221 South, Fleetwood, NC 28626.

Violet Elizabeth McCune

1942 – 2022

Violet Elizabeth Moretz McCune, age 79, of Tom Jackson Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Robert Ray and Sarah Lucille Moretz.

She was a 1960 graduate of Appalachian High School and a 1963 graduate of Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Violet served as a Registered Nurse for many years in the Watauga Hospital, and later in her career in the Blowing Rock Hospital.

She is survived by a son, Michael McCune and his wife Kimberly of Boone, her daughter, Diane Leonard and her husband Joseph of Winston-Salem, and a son, David McCune and his wife of Mocksville.

Eight grandchildren, Haley McCune, Sydney McCune, Michala McCune Gallina, Tayler McCune, Kyle McCune, Sarah Leonard, Hannah Leonard, and Chloe McCune.

Also surviving are two great grandchildren, Aubree Gallina and Brynlee Gallina.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Weant of Bethany Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 100 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Lynn Isaacs

October 13, 1953 – June 16, 2022

Lynn Isaacs, age 68, of Zionville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born October 13, 1953, In Watauga County. A son of the late Loyd A. Isaacs and Dare Greer Isaacs. He was a Technician with Watauga Heating and cooling for twenty nine years, was a truck driver for fifteen years, was an EMT and was also employed in law enforcement. He was also a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his four brothers, Bob Isaacs and wife Gail of Zionville; Hal Isaacs and wife Lynne of Banner Elk; Carlton Isaacs and wife Mary of Zionville and Teddy Isaacs and wife Teresa of Boone and one brother-in-law Gary Isaacs of Vilas. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Kevin Pierce and family of Zionville.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Isaacs.

Funeral services for Lynn Isaacs will be conducted Monday, June 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Allan Perry and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service.

At other time the family will be at the home of Carlton Isaacs, 9985 US Highway 421 North, Zionville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1564 Silverstone Rd, Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

John Moses Teague

May 13, 1973 – June 17, 2022

John Moses Teague, age 49, of Boone passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carolina Caring.

He was born May 13, 1973, in Watauga County. A son of the late Jesse James Teague and the late Fanny Lue Colley Teague. He was a Pro-Logger.

He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Coleen Teague of Edenton, NC; his son, Mason John Teague of Edenton, NC; two sisters, LueAnn T. Vance and husband, Randall, of Lenoir, NC, Amy T. Ashley and husband, Dwayne of Boone, NC; two brothers, Jesse Teague and wife Lucille, of Zionville, NC, Tommy Teague and wife, Carrie of Lenoir, NC; six granddaughters of Edenton, NC; 1 grandson of Edenton, NC; three nieces and three nephews, special great nieces and special great nephews; several aunts and uncles; his fiancée, Tracy Ward and children, Autumn Ward and Dustin Ward of the home.

Funeral services for John Teague will be conducted Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Sister – LeuAnn T. Vance will speak. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.everloved.com

Wilma Potter Miller

April 1, 1930 – June 19, 2022

Wilma Erna Potter Miller, age 92, of Zionville passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 4, 1930, in Ohio County, West Virginia. A daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Main Potter. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Zionville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Larry Miller and wife, Jane, of Zionville, NC; two daughters, Janet Reece and husband, Lester of Zionville, NC, Diane Harmon and husband, Jimmy of Zionville, NC; six grandchildren, Bronson Miller and wife, Beverly, Matthew Harmon and wife, Tiffiany, Beverly Harmon, Derek Miller, Emily Presnell and husband, Bob, Lesley Trivette; six great-grandchildren, Kayla Harmon, Isabella Miller, Emmy Miller, Isaiah Watson, Enchancia Harmon, Isaac Harmon; one brother, Howard Potter and wife, Peggy of Gray, TN; one sister-in-law, Charlene Potter of Bluff City, TN; and her dearest friend, Emogene Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Butler Miller; three brothers, Frank Potter, Jr., Perry Lee Potter, Hayden Potter; and one sister, Hazel Potter.

The funeral service for Wilma Erna Potter Miller will be conducted Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12:00 o’clock at Zionville Baptist Church with Reverend Jonathan Eggers officiating. Entombment will follow in Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum with Preacher Leonard Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 until 12:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; or Amorem Hospice.

Miley Townsend

March 25, 1941 – June 18, 2022

Miley Mae Townsend, age 81, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center after a brief illness.

Miley was born on March 25, 1941 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Howard Harmon and the late Lillie Watson Harmon.

She was a member of the Heaton Christian Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading and doing puzzles. Miley loved Gospel, Bluegrass and Country Music. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she enjoyed a good meal and was known for her gift to gab!

She was preceded in death by her Father, Howard Harmon; Mother, Lillie Watson Harmon; Husband, Roy Byrle Townsend; Sister, Betty Yates.

Miley leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Sons, Tony (Shelia) Townsend of Roan Mountain, TN, Howard (Donna) Townsend of Newland, NC; Daughter, Sharon (Darrell) Brewer of Newland, NC; Two Sisters, Martha Greene of Cranberry, NC, Maxine Laws of Elk Park, NC; Brother, Barnett Harmon of Newland, NC; Nine grandchildren, Brandy (Jordan) Walker of Newland, NC, Amber Brewer of Newland, NC, Zack Lindecamp of Newland, NC, Isiah Brewer of Newland, NC, Brandon (Rachel) Townsend of Newland, NC, Heather (Michael) Brewer of Newland, NC, Hogan (Whitley) Townsend of Newland, NC, Cody Brown of Newland, NC, Logan Brown of Newland, NC; Great Grandchildren. Haley, Hannah, Samuel, Abigail, Zaydon, Gunner and Marritt.

Services for Miley Mae Townsend will be held on, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the GRandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Mr. John Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in the Heaton Cemetery. The family will receive freinds beginning at 3:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

