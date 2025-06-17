Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 17th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Horace “Ed” William Edmisten

December 26, 1927 ~ June 4, 2025

Horace “Ed” William Edmisten, 97, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, in Seminole, Florida.

Born December 26, 1927, in Watauga County, North Carolina, Ed was the son of the late Fred and Della Edmisten. He was raised in Harmony, NC, just outside of Statesville, and entered the U.S. Navy after high school, proudly serving his country during World War II.

Ed built a long and dedicated career, retiring from both Bethlehem Steel Corporation and North American Refractories Company. He lived in several places throughout his life, including Mountain City, TN; Hickory and Seven Devils, NC; Fort Myers, FL; and most recently Seminole, FL, where he resided at Freedom Square Assisted Living Facility.

A man of deep and enduring faith, Ed was very active in the churches he attended over the years, serving as a deacon and in many other leadership roles. He was also an avid golfer who enjoyed the game for most of his life and found great joy in being involved with his large and loving family.

He is survived by his children: Pat Widener (Doug) of Ashburn, VA; Patricia Collier (Paul) of Bradenton, FL; James Anthony Edmisten; and Jeffrey Scott Edmisten (Dana).

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Helms. Ed was a proud grandfather to Edie Widener, Michael Widener (Heather), Timothy Collier, Benjamin Collier, Joel Collier, Drew Edmisten (Brooke), Jakob Wingo (Hanna), Noah Edmisten, Lexie Edmisten, Jordyn Edmisten, Tyler Edmisten, Casey Edmisten (Tori), Camden Edmisten, Maia Edmisten, and Aliana Edmisten.

He was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Eden Edmisten, Memphis Edmisten, Wynter Freeman, Atticus Widener, and Virginia Widener. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Howell, and by his brothers Gilbert, Earl, and Lynn Edmisten. He is also survived by his former spouses Delores Polish and Mary Edmisten.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Mount Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Boone, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneral home.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Edmisten family.

Patricia Elaine Greene

January 21, 1951 ~ June 6, 2025

Patricia Elaine Greene passed away at her home on Friday, June 6 surrounded by those she

loved. She was 74 years old.



Pat is survived by her loving husband, Stephen S. Greene, whom she married on November 12,

1988; and his children, Jonathan Alexander Greene (Brooke), Richard Brian Greene (Alyson),

Kristin Allison Utley (Garth). She was preceded in death by her son, Marshall Edward Drye, Jr.,

and her parents, Floyd Ray Rummage, Sr., and Isabelle Needham Rummage.



Pat’s memory will live on through the lives of her five wonderful grandchildren; Douglas, Marshall, Alder, Finnegan, and Alexandria; and her nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. Pat’s child-like spirit and enthusiasm was contagious, and she could light up the world with her smile and her hugs. Her warmth and love will be missed by all.



Pat was born in Albemarle, NC, on January 21, 1951 and was a 1969 graduate of North Stanly High School. After high school, Pat began her career in banking as an employee of North Carolina National Bank, later Nations Bank, and finally Bank of America. During her career at Bank of America, she held many positions, retiring as the Senior Vice President of International Division-Letters of Credit Department. She retired in December 2002. After moving to Boone, North Carolina, Pat continued to work as Financial Manager at Appalachian Ski Mountain, from

2002-2012.



In her free time, Pat enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, particularly her favorite

Columbine in the spring and summer. Pat loved the ocean and the family took many vacations

together at the beach. She and Steve also loved to travel taking their adventurous spirits to

Europe and the United Kingdom. Pat and Steve also spent time basking in the Caribbean sun of

St. Lucia and Barbados. They also spent time in the northeast, as well as out west, taking

adventures through the Rocky Mountains from Colorado to Canada.



Pat loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Mauldin

(Phillip), Sandy Anderson (Michael), and her brothers, F. Ray Rummage, Jr. (Penny) and Scott

Rummage (Lynn). Many weekends were spent at her mom’s home, filled with jigsaw puzzles,

card games, cooking, love, laughter, and just being together.



A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Badin Inn, 107 Spruce St., Badin, North

Carolina 28009, on Saturday, August 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are

invited to drop by to visit and reminisce with others whom Pat loved so much. In lieu of flowers,

you are encouraged to make donations to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline

Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607 in Pat’s memory.

Online condolences may be shared with the Greene family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Ted Smith Hagaman

March 16, 1927 ~ June 9, 2025

Ted Smith Hagaman, Sr., age 98, of Boone, passed away Monday, June 9, 2025 at Appalachian Brian Estates. Born March 16, 1927 in Watauga County, he was a son of Hill and Elsie Hagaman.

Mr. Hagaman was a lifelong resident of Boone, North Carolina. He graduated from Appalachian High School where he served as Student Body President and participated in the following: basketball, baseball, high school band, and National Honor Society. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College with a degree in Business Education. During his college days, he was President of the Men’s A Club, played on the basketball team, and was voted “Most Handsome” by his classmates.

After graduating from college, Mr. Hagaman worked in the family business of Trailway Laundry where he served as Manager from 1948 until 1970. In 1970, he accepted the position of Assistant Director of Purchasing at Appalachian State University. During his tenure at ASU, he was promoted to Director of Purchasing and later, Director of Administrative Support Services. He retired from ASU in 1992. Throughout his working career, Mr. Hagaman enjoyed working with people and cherished the wonderful friends and colleagues he worked with.

Mr. Hagaman loved the Lord and he was a leader in his church. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he served in many roles including Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Greeter, NC Baptist Men, and served on various committees. He was also instrumental in forming a Card Ministry which gathered weekly to write cards of encouragement to people. This ministry lasted over 25 years and sent cards to thousands of people worldwide.

Family was always a top priority to Mr. Hagaman. While attending ASU, he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Braswell of Monroe. Together they raised two children, Ted, Jr. and Paula. Their family was very involved in church and community events and was nominated as an All-American Family in 1972. He treasured time spent at family gatherings and supported his larger Hagaman family in many ways.

Community was also very important to Mr. Hagaman. He was active in the Boone Jaycees, served on the Board of Trustees for Watauga Hospital, and as a member of both Watauga High School Athletic Boosters and ASU Yosef Clubs. The Hagaman family could be seen at most high school and college athletic events. He spent his retirement years helping many people in the community by driving them to the grocery store, doctor appointments, taking them to the airport, etc. He also volunteered as a poll worker during elections and served on a local Nursing Home Advisory Board. He was truly a community servant.

Mr. Hagaman is survived by his son, Ted Hagaman, Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Boone and his daughter, Paula Hagaman Stocks and husband, Tom, of Midlothian, VA; six grandchildren, Matt Hagaman and wife, Susan, of Wilkesboro, Brad Hagaman and wife, Dawn Dee, of Mooresville, Joy Hughes of Hilton Head Island, SC, Anna Conley and husband, Patrick, of Apex, Lindsey Sidie and husband, David, of North Chesterfield, VA, and Ashley Stocks of Newport News, VA; and ten great-grandchildren, Maggie, Ian and Ben Hagaman, Walton and Linden Hagaman, Rowan and Elora Hughes, Banks and Charlotte Conley and Charlotte Sidie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Braswell Hagaman, brother, Paul Hagaman, sister, Gladys Hagaman Miller and her husband, Bill, and his great-granddaughter, Reagan Hughes.

Funeral services for Ted Hagaman will be conducted Sunday, June 29th, at 2 o’clock at First Baptist Church of Boone, officiated by Dr. Tom Stocks. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Following services, friends may gather at Mount Lawn Memorial Park, 521 Old East King Street in Boone for the graveside service.

At other times, friends may call at the home of Ted and Joyce Hagaman, 876 Parkcrest Drive, Boone.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the following: First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607, or Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, Inc., PO Box 1787, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.

Vivian Lee (Whitaker) Cleghorn

December 17, 1941 ~ June 10, 2025

Vivian Lee Whitaker Cleghorn, age 83, passed away on Jun 10, 2025.

Vivian was born on December 17, 1941, to loving parents Alton and Myrtle Whitaker. Raised in a home filled with warmth and care, she carried those values into her own life as a devoted homemaker for many years.

Vivian had a passion for creating and nurturing. She found great joy in crafts, sewing, quilting, cooking, and baking, skills she practiced with love and shared generously with others. She also cherished traveling and the memories made along the way. However, her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her beloved great grandchildren, who brought endless smiles to her days.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Cleghorn; her parents and daughter Deborah Lynn Holloman.

Vivian is survived by her sister Barbara “Bobbie” xWhitaker Smith son David D. Holloman with wife Colleen of Banner Elk, NC; grandson Robert Holloman of Boone, NC; grandson David J. Holloman with his wife Grace and their children Daisy and Shepherd Holloman of Boone, NC; grandson Steven P. Holloman his wife Ginny and their daughter Emma Holloman; Vivian’s beloved furbaby Teddy.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home,

Online condolences may be made to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes is serving the Cleghorn family

Gail Taylor

May 11, 1937 – June 7, 2025

Gail Taylor age 88 of Valle Crucis passed away Saturday June 7, 2025, at N.C. Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

He was born May 11, 1937, in Watauga County.

It is with deep love and gratitude for a life well-lived that we gather together today to celebrate the life of Pop Pop who was a beloved veteran, husband, father, grandfather, and friend who left this world at the age of 88. He led a long life, full of service to his country and service to the land.

Gail Taylor served his country honorably after World War II as a soldier in the U.S. Army by working in the demilitarized zone in Germany as a border patrol officer—steadfast, disciplined, and ever watchful in the pursuit of peace as the world began picking up the pieces in the aftermath of a ravenous war.

Upon returning home, he dedicated over 30 years of his life to the Department of Correction, where his firm but fair presence earned him respect from colleagues and inmates alike. His career was not an easy one where just as he did in the military, he maintained discipline and law in order to serve the greater good. His commitment to duty extended beyond his professional life into every role he took on—as a father to four children, as a steward of the land, and as a tireless worker who never stopped giving.

For his entire life, he lovingly tended the family farm in Valle Crucis, raising cattle and keeping the traditions of rural life alive with quiet strength. After retiring, he embraced a new chapter with his beloved wife, Peggy. Together, they found joy in antiquing, traveling through the Carolinas and nearby states, and running antique booths in Boone and Foscoe. Wherever they went, they explored the surrounding areas for rare finds that brought charm and beauty to the world.

Perhaps the most touching testament to his gentle spirit was the years he and Peggy spent breeding Pomeranians—tiny, fluffy companions who responded to his steady hand and kind heart. It was a quiet irony that such a tough man could be so gentle, but for those who knew him, it was no surprise. It was also quite funny to look at such a big tough guy sporting around a five pound yippy dog. Strength and tenderness lived side by side in him.

Pop Pop leaves behind a legacy of hard work, quiet love, and unwavering dedication to his family. While he wasn’t overly affectionate, he would want all of us who loved him to know how much he loved us in return. He would want all of us to be dedicated stewards to the Lord, be the most successful that we can do, and work hard in all of our endeavors to secure good lives. Thank you for being a part of this celebration with us.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Taylor of Valle Crucis and Sam Taylor of Blowing Rock; two daughters, Teresa Beshears of Valle Crucis and Angela Taylor of Valle Crucis; three step-daughters, Kathy Otto of Sugar Grove; Sherry Hollars of Zionville; and Susan Bunton of Albemarle; two step-sons, Bobby McDonald and Tommy McDonald both of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Tyler Beshears of Blowing Rock; Carrington Taylor of Boone; Lillian Grace Taylor of Blowing Rock; Jordyn Canter of Valle Crucis and Jamie Canter of Valle Crucis; Great-granddaughter, Addie Taylor and nine step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Edith Pearl Taylor and his wife Peggy Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Tuesday June 17, 2025, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the DAV #90, PO Box 2914 Boone NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Marian Jean Ford

October 23, 1953 – June 9, 2025

Marian Jean Ford, age 71, of 560 Pine Branch Road, passed away on Monday, June 9, 2025 at home.

Marian was the daughter of Marion Glenn Ford and Brooke Stanbery Ford. She retired from the Catawba County School System after 37 years of service in various roles, including Home Economic teacher, Extended Day Coordinator, and Apprenticeship Coordinator. She was instrumental in starting the apprenticeship program in Catawba County Schools.

Marian loved her family and friends with unwavering devotion. She dedicated several years of her life to caring for her ailing father and mother. She was the happiest preparing home-cooked meals for family, friends, and those in need. She enjoyed spending her time in the summer in her garden and always shared the bounty with family and friends. She had an uncanny knowledge of family genealogy, distant and close, and could always offer information on relatives and their connections.

Marian was a life-long member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church and served on various committees. She shared beautiful home-grown flowers to decorate the church on Sundays and special occasions. She served on the social committee and was always available to prepare meals for shut-ins and sick church members. She also volunteered her time tutoring children in the church’s weekly tutoring program. One of Marian’s passions was packing shoeboxes to be distributed by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child.

She is survived by a brother, Mark Ford and wife Gail of Boone, North Carolina, and a brother-in-law, Reverend H.E. Barkley, of Columbia, South Carolina. She is also survived by two nieces, Erin Ford Patterson and husband John of Boone and Meredith Barkley Murphy and husband Andy of Lexington, South Carolina, one nephew, Michael Barkley of Columbia, South Carolina; a great niece, Lauren Elizabeth Patterson, of Boone, North Carolina; a great nephew Luke Murphy of Lexington, South Carolina; and a special aunt, Betty Hughes and husband Doug of Boone, North Carolina. She is also survived by numerous special cousins and dear friends.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rebecca Ford Barkley.

Services for Marian will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 7504 US Hwy 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina, 28618 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00, prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Laurel Springs Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cemetery Fund of Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 7504 US Hwy 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina, 28618 or Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/marian-ford-boone-nc/

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Karin Siegle Greene

February 5, 1947 – June 14, 2025

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15

Karin Siegle Greene, 78, of Ash Branch Rd., Vilas, passed peacefully from her home in this world into the loving and everlasting arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Karin was born February 5,1947 in Langendiebach, Germany to her late parents, Marie Martha Siegle and Emil Stern. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ewald Gobel and her sister, Inge Faust.

Karin grew up in Germany, completing her educational experience with an Associates Degree in financial bookkeeping. While employed by a tire company in her hometown, she would be introduced by her very dear and lifelong friend, Edith Wayt, to a young serviceman enlisted in the United States Army, by the name of Gerald Greene. They enjoyed a year-long courtship until Gerald completed his commission and returned home to the United States. While continuing to correspond with one another, he finally came to the realization that Karin was the one he wanted to marry and spend the rest of life with. So, he provided for her “Visitor’s Visa” to come to the United States. Upon arriving, Gerald asked her to marry him, she accepted, they were married in 1968, and she never returned to Germany. She officially received her United States citizenship in Norfolk, VA. She received Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was baptized at Beaver Dam Baptist church, where she would remain a lifelong member and eventually serve alongside her husband in faithful support of him as a Deacon’s wife in the church.

Together, they purchased a farm, raised a family and enjoyed 56 wonderful and blessed years of marriage! Karin was intelligent, kind, selfless, motivated, and a hardworking woman who greatly enjoyed her life as a homemaker and farmer. She lovingly devoted her life to her Savior, her husband, her family and all her many friends! Simply put, she was an amazing person!

Karin is survived by her husband Gerald Greene of Vilas, one son, Michael Greene and wife Cheryl of Vilas and one daughter, Sabina Norris and husband Eric of Vilas; seven grandchildren: Ethan Greene (Cathryn), Andrew Greene (Ester), Jeremiah Greene, Isaiah Greene, Joshua Greene, Garrett Adams, Chelsea Adams, Lindey Parker (James) and Holly Norris; and four great grandchildren: Beckham, Benjamin, Paislee and Jax; and 5 nieces, and 1 nephew, the children of her late sister Inge in Wisconsin.

Services for Karin will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 2695 Beaver Dam Rd., Vilas, NC. at 5:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 Prior to the service. Interment will follow at the lower Beaver Dam Church cemetery.

Officiating will be Rev. Michael Greene, Rev. Ethan Greene, Rev. Isaiah Greene, and Rev. Joshua Greene. The pallbearers will be Keith Greene, Byron Greene, Wendell Greene, Andrew Greene, Jeremiah Greene, Garrett Adams, Terry Scott, and David Scott.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the wonderful and caring staff of Medi Home Health & Hospice. The care provided by their nurses and CNA’s was excellent!

The family respectfully requests that no food to be brought to the home, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MediHome Health & Hospice of Boone, 400 Shadowline Dr. Suite102, Boone, NC. 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Polly Vance Daniels

May 14, 1932 – June 7, 2025

olly Vance Daniels, cherished mother, grandmother, and mighty warrior for God, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Saturday June 7, 2025. Her life was a living testament to faith, strength, and boundless love.

Born to Elmore and Stella Aldridge Vance on May 14, 1932 Polly was the last surviving sibling to a remarkable family of fifteen: Hazel, Jack, Chloe, Snow, JD, Bucky, James, Buster, Ben, Richard, Lea, Ethel, Joann, Bonnie and Linnie.

Polly shared her deep faith through word and song, ministering to many throughout her life. Her kitchen was a place of comfort and community—famous for her exceptional cooking, where everyone left her home with a full belly and full heart. She had a remarkable gift for music, able to pick up any instrument and play it beautifully , filling every room with her melodies and God given talents.

She was the beloved wife of the late Buster Daniels for over 65 years and together they built a family and farm marked by love and resilience. Polly’s children, Donna Vernon, Galen Daniels, Cynthia Daniels and baby Steven preceded her in death but she carried their memories with grace and resilience in her heart everyday.

Her legacy lives on in her devoted daughter Julia Daniels Carpenter, who was her source of strength. She is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa (Jamie) Potter and Chris (Kate) Carpenter, along with over 100 nieces and nephews spread across the US, each of whom she loved dearly and prayed for often.

Polly’s life was a testament to the power of faith, joy of family, and the gift of music and hospitality. Her prayers, love, hugs and home-cooked meals were the treasured gifts she shared with all. She will be deeply missed and forever honored.

No services are planned at her request and burial will be in the Daniels Cemetery. Our family would like to thank The Greens in Spruce Pine for taking such good care of our Gran.