Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 11, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Richard James Fallis, III

May 28, 1938 ~ May 26, 2024

Richard James Fallis III, 85, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center in the company of his son, Richard James Fallis IV. He was a resident of Watauga County for over 30 years.

Richard was born on May 28, 1938 in Detroit, MI and was raised there, but he spent many summers in Quebec, Canada. He served in the US Air Force as an intelligence officer for six years and was posted to Eastern Europe during the Cold War. He was a talented linguist who spoke German, French, Spanish, Russian, Czech, Polish, and a smattering of other languages. He was an English teacher at St. Edward’s High in Austin, Texas, and a teacher at Miami-Pace High School in Florida. He also coached many sports and was deeply involved in scouting programs for young teens.

Richard worked for the town of Boone for several years in affordable housing department. Richard was a man of God and active in his local parish of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also very involved with the Cursillo movement in his local Catholic men’s community, having made his Cursillo weekend as part of the second English retreat in the United States in Texas in 1963.

He was a mentor to those going through difficult times and often provided lodging in his home for those in need. For years Richard worked with those who had problems with addiction. He sponsored many people for the last forty years. He continued that ministry up until his death. He was also very involved in prison ministry.

He was loved by countless people and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Richard James Fallis IV of Greensboro, NC, his grandson, Ethan Fallis of Ohio, and his great granddaughter, Teagan Fallis of Maryland.

He was predeceased by his former wife Gaye Asbill Fallis and a great granddaughter, Holly Fallis, age 6.

Richard always answered the phone by asking “How can I help you?” which is a fitting summary of how he lived his life in helping others.

A memorial mass will be conducted Friday, June 7, 2024 at 12:00 Noon in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Boone.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fallis family.

Linda Kate (Farthing) Bunton

August 5, 1945 ~ June 3, 2024

Linda Kate Farthing Bunton, 78, of Elk Park, NC, passed Monday, June 3, 2024 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Linda was born on August 8, 1945 to the late Edgar and Genivee Combs Farthing. She was proceeded in death by her husband George Bunton and son Johnny Bunton, brothers Dwight, Darrel and Richard Farthing, sister Marie Harmon, two sister -in- laws Joanna and Linda Sue Farthing, one brother-in-law Dennis Harmon.

Linda is survived by one brother Victor Farthing and wife Marilyn of Sugar Grove, NC, sister-in-law Reba Farthing of Sugar Grove, NC and the most precious thing to Linda, her granddaughter, Page Bunton, and her mother Lindsey Taylor of Boone, NC. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Elk Park, NC officiated by Rev. Tim Bunton.

Special thanks to Freida Van Allen, Brenda South, Patricia Watson, Margret Glenn, Angie Rice and Kelly Rominger for their love and kindness.

Online condolences may be share with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bunton family.

Virginia “Dare” Holman Bryan Jones

May 5, 1940 – June 2, 2024

Virginia “Dare” Holman Bryan Jones passed away June 2, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1940, in Ashe County, North Carolina to Fred and Ethel Holman.

The family would like her to be remembered as a loving Mother, Nana, and Great-Nana. She was a woman of strong faith and attended Cool Springs Baptist Church in Boone.

She is survived by two children, Sherry Bryan Harris and husband, Ray of Roxboro, and Greg Bryan and wife, Lori of Boone; eight grandchildren, Amber Newton and husband Jonathan of Roxboro, Marcus Penick and wife Stephanie of Summerfield, Megan Bryan and Dwijen Buckendorf of Fleetwood, Thomas Bryan of the US Navy, Bethany Bryan of Boone, Samuel Bryan of Boone, Jason Harris and wife, Michelle of Roxboro, Nicole Emmert and husband, Mark of Carolina Beach; fifteen great-grandchildren, Addison Newton, Sydney Newton, Bralen Penick, Brody Penick, Olivia Bryan, Nolan Bryan, Camden Bryan, Emery Bryan, Holly Snelling, Ivey Emmert, Haven Harris, Derby Harris, Josey Harris, Ruby Harris and Mercy Harris, one brother, Jimmy “Bud” Holman and wife Debbie of Todd.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn Bryan and her second husband Tommy Jones; one brother, Freddie Holman; four sisters, Polly Bledsoe, Lucy Jones, Wanda McNeal, JoAnn Wilcox; and one grandchild, Kelsey Bryan.

Services for Virginia will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday June 8, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Burl Greer will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Ray Critcher

May 27, 1942 – June 2, 2024

Charles Ray Critcher, 82, was born in Watauga County on May 27, 1942, to the late Fred Rudolph Critcher and Lillie Hartley Critcher. Ray passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at his home in Waxhaw, NC after a long illness.

Ray graduated from Appalachian High School in 1960. Following high school, he joined the US Army and served in Vietnam. After completing his service, he married Joan Shores Critcher and they settled in the Bamboo community outside of Boone, where he was commonly referred to as “Poochie”. They celebrated 56 years of marriage as of August 2023. Ray retired from Critcher Brother’s Produce Company in Deep Gap, NC and was proud to have worked with his family his entire adult life. Upon retirement, Ray and his wife relocated to the Charlotte area to dote on his grandchildren, but he never lost his love for his family, the mountains and the community he called home. Ray was a life-long member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Boone, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Critcher, his son, Greg Critcher and wife Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ryan and Ava Critcher. He is also survived by his brothers, Dwight Critcher and Tommy Critcher, his sisters, Margaret Cook (Roger) and Faye Castor, and by his sister-in-law Gloria Critcher, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Don, his brothers Bill Critcher (Velma), Carl Critcher (Ethel), Sammie Critcher, and Jerry Critcher, his sisters Selma Hollar (Lige), Mary Cook (Ledford), Joanne Wellborn (Jack), his brother-in-law David Castor, and sisters-in-law Robbie Critcher, and Virginia Critcher.

A special recognition and thank you to the great people at ComForCare for their excellent care and support provided during his illness. A special thank you to Hospice as well for their support and comfort.

A celebration of Ray Critcher’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church gymnasium in Boone, NC, with the Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 12:30 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Bereavement Meal Ministry Fund or Equip Recreation Ministry at 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of arrangements

Beulah Brown Watson

October 31, 1939 – June 3, 2024

Beulah Brown Watson age 84 of Boone passed away Monday, June 3, 2024, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born October 31, 1939, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Fred and Addie Brown. She was retired from Shadowline.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Hicks and husband David of Marion and Stacie Segars and husband Shane of St. Augustine, Florida; one son, Curtis Watson of Boone; two grandchildren, Avery Segars and Tristan Segars of St. Augustine, Florida; three sisters, Shirley Arney of Morganton; Ruby Bryan and husband Joe of Boone and Loy Greer of Boone and two brothers, Luther Brown of Boone and Wiley Brown and wife Peggy of Boone.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Clemon S. Watson, one son, Jimmy Watson, one granddaughter, Jessica Hicks and one sister, Mary Jo Cook.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Brown’s Chapel Cemetery. Reverend T.J. Jackson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Jane Blackwell Conway

April 8, 1938 – June 4, 2024

Martha Jane Blackwell Conway, age 86 of Boone passed away Tuesday June 4, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born April 8, 1938, In Roanoke, Virginia. A daughter of the late William F.C. Blackwell, Jr. and Lavella Dollie Coffey Blackwell.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Conway of Sugar Grove and one brother, Larry Ambler Blackwell of Mineral Springs, North Carolina.

A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the local charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Thurman Thomas, Jr.

April 28, 1947 – June 5, 2024

John Thurman Thomas, Jr. age 77 of Boone went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2024.

He was born April 28, 1947, in Mecklenburg County. A son of the late John Thurman Thomas, Sr. and Virginia Michel Thomas.

John Thurman Thomas JR was born 4/28/47 in Charlotte NC. He was a prep football standout and played at Appalachian State where he earned NAIA All District 6, Most Improved Player and All American accolades. He met his beloved wife Marsha of 54 years at while earning a BS degree in Sociology

He was the honored father of three sons, and beloved “Pa” to six grandchildren.

John was a real estate broker in the High Country for over 50 years. He served on the Watauga County planning board. He was Chairman of Ducks Unlimited and avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman earning the honor of Eagle Scout.



He rededicated his life to Jesus Christ in 1981 and humbly served him until his passing.

John attended Mt. Vernon Baptist church where he led Royal Ambassadors, youth group, and taught Sunday school. He led a bible study with Jack Roten for college students and led multiple bible studies on Revelations. Focusing on the second coming of his King Jesus.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marsha Thomas of Boone; three sons, J.T. Thomas and wife Kristen of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; Jeb Thomas and wife Lindsey of Apex, North Carolina and Justin Thomas and wife Allison of Reidsville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Thurman, Cannon, Conley, Bayden, Drew and Jackson, one brother, Jimmy Thomas and wife Allie of Monroe, North Carolina; one niece, Casey Long and two nephews, Jamie and Matthew Thomas.

A celebration of life will be conducted Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church gymnasium. Pastor Bud Russell and Pastor Danny Nelson will officiate. The family has requested that casual attire be worn.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hebron Colony, 356 Old Turnpike Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or to Mount Vernon Baptist Church youth department, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tony M. Ray

May 1, 1948 – April 11, 2024

Tony Michael Ray was born in May 1, 1948 in Hickory, N.C., to Ronda and Georgia Ray.

He grew up on a farm in Deep Gap, with his two brothers and a sister, helping with the chickens, cattle and horses.

Tony loved horses. They were part of his life growing up, and his favorite was his pony named, “Joe.” He loved racing and riding bareback on his horses all throughout his childhood. That led to one of jobs while a teenager. He worked at Tweetsie Railroad, playing one of the horse-riding Indians in the staged attacks on the train, that used to be part of the attraction.

Tony attended and graduated in 1966 from the first graduating class from Watauga High. His son, Michael was in the last graduating class from that same Watauga High School. Both his daughters also attended and graduated from there.

He graduated from the electrical contracting program at Gaston Tech and worked as an electrical contractor.

He later attended Appalachian State University, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Mathematics. He taught mathematics at Caldwell Community College, before starting to work with his father, and brother Ronnie, building houses. His daughter, Cara, now teaches Microbiology at Caldwell Community College.

Tony eventually started his own company, Ray Ventures, building homes and apartment complexes around the state, including many or the homes at Heavenly Mountain retreat. The number of houses and apartments he built throughout his life was truly impressive. He built his family a beach house and multiple family homes. He even sponsored a soccer team, Ray Ventures, through his business, that his son Michael played for, through the Watauga parks and recreation.

Tony started playing guitar when he was a teenager, influenced by his friend and neighbor, Merle Watson, and his father Doc. He taught himself how to play and for many years played for his children and grandchildren.

Tony always drew, something his mother encouraged. He started painting when he young, and continued while an adult. He taught all his children and grandchildren to draw. He painted a giant mural at the old Watauga High School. He even won drawing competitions when he was very young at Parkway school, against other much older students.

Tony started running when he was an adult, running in 5 and 10 K’s and at least one half-marathon. He was an avid runner, not missing a day for at least 5 years. When his wife Robin was doing her residency in Columbia, S.C., he’d run, carrying his infant daughter Georgia. Family was very important to Tony.

He loved spending time with his wife Robin and their three children, Georgia, Cara and Michael, and his granddaughters Tori, Reagan and Marin. Shoulder rides and helping with math homework are treasured memories. He was the only Dance Papa at Studio K, on hand for his children and grandchildren’s dance recitals over the years, recording every performance. He never missed a single Scottish Highland Dance competition for Georgia and Cara, also attending every soccer, baseball and wrestling practices and matches with Michael.

The apple trees he planted in their yard was always a source of fun. Tree houses that he built for them and playhouses, too. He dug up the family Christmas tree every year from those he had planted on their land. Along with trips to Oak Island, and their annual holiday excursion to Disney World, he was always there for every family trip. He was always the first to ride the roller coasters in Disney with his children. He was a beloved father and grandfather and took care of his grandchildren wonderfully.

He’ll be missed greatly, and family and friends will carry memories of him forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, N.C.

There will be a short graveside service afterwards at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, in Deep Gap.

The family invites friends and family to join them afterwards at the Ray home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Connor McLean Little

June 5, 2024

Connor McLean Little, 21 of Wake Forest, NC, former Appalachian State University student passed away on June 5, 2024.

Connor had the kindest, most giving heart. He was a friend to anyone he met. He was an accomplished musician, loved the outdoors, volleyball, and animals. He was a shining warm light in a sometimes dark world. He loved to sing in the car at the top of his lungs, he lived in the moment and his infectious laugh and beautiful smile would light up a room.

He is survived by his father, Charles (C.O.) Little of Wilmington; his mother, Bonnie Haswell Little-Hildebrandt and husband, Chad of Wake Forest; his sister, Hannah Love Little of Wake Forest; his girlfriend Clara Catherine Lobsiger of Charlotte; his aunts and uncles, Susan Haswell Reese and husband, Michael of Banner Elk; Nancy Little Owens and husband, Billy of Wilson, Eric Little of Pleasant Garden, Brian Haswell of Raleigh and Mark Hildebrandt and wife, Rita of Wake Forest; and many loving cousins.

The family would like to send their sincerest thanks to all who helped in the search for Connor including the National Parks Service, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Emergency Services and multiple Blowing Rock and Boone Fire and Rescue units.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 3:00pm at Crossroads Fellowship, 2721 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC, 27604.

In lieu of flowers and to best honor the life of Connor, the family has established a fund in Connor’s name to support the Heritage High School band program at https://gofund.me/b6a5d284 or you may choose to make a gift in Connor’s name to Band Together https://www.bandtogethernc.org/donate which currently supports connecting community to non-profits through the power of live music with a focus this year on mental health awareness and action.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Johnny Lynn Watson

March 15, 1955 – June 6, 2024

Johnny Lynn Watson, 69, of Banner Elk, was a well-loved man who cared for many, including but certainly not limited to his partner of 42 years, Mickie Caldwell, daughter Shannon Dean (Kirk), son Chris Caldwell(Jen), nephews Randy Horney(Judy) and Danny Horney(Jessica), granddaughter Shauna Caldwell, grandson Owen Dean, great-nephews and nieces, uncle Ronda Watson(Cathy), aunt Ruth Greene, and his horses— along with his late mother Reba Watson, father Leonard Watson, brother Jerry Watson, and sister Caroline Horney, and many aunts and uncles.

Growing up on the farm, Johnny’s responsibilities were primarily focused on taking care of the animals which nurtured his lifelong passion for raising and caring for horses, cattle, goats, sheep, dogs, cats, and even a pig or two. He loved riding and working with his horses and spending time out in the fields of the farm where he was raised and was lucky enough to live on for the majority of his life. He enjoyed many moonlit night walks through the woods and always observed and admired the beauty of the land that “held him like a mother’s arms”.

Working at Hilltop Drive-In, Altapass Orchards, FCX(Farmers Cooperative Exchange), Beech Mountain Police Department, and Carolina Caribbean, while building and operating his own successful landscaping business, Johnny ultimately made a living working with the land and being outside with his favorite people.

Johnny often shared that he had “lived in two different worlds”. His family didn’t have indoor plumbing until he was 17 years old, but farm life in these mountains was good and he “wouldn’t trade it for nothing”. Johnny’s fun spirit and calm ways of passing down stories and meaningful values of loving others, stewarding each season, and appreciating the beauty of every day will be deeply missed and will live on through the lives of everyone he touched.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday June 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Farm Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital at st jude.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ernest Bernard Hartley

May 11, 1936 – June 6, 2024

Ernest Bernard Hartley, age 88, of Boone, passed away Thursday June 6, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1936 in Banner Elk, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Frances Hartley.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Chad Thomas Hartley, one brother, Hugh Hartley, and one sister Christine “Cricket” Carroll.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Dr. Peggy J. Hartley, one brother, John (Marilyn) Hartley of Missouri City, TX and one sister, Mary Hicks of Burley, WA. He is also survived by three God-daughters, Jessica Aguilar, Hannah Gazmen and Sarah Williams, two nieces, Patricia Carroll and Rebecca Kelly, and four nephews, Charles Hartley, Randy Carroll, Curtis Carroll and Martin Carroll as well as 15 great nieces and nephews.

Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Susan Patricia “Pat” Greene

May 13, 1950 – June 6, 2024

Patricia Susan “Pat” Greene age 74 of Boone passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at her home.

She was born May 13, 1950, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Allen and Eva Dollars Townsend. She was retired from Appalachian State University and a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter Annette Watson of Boone; one son, Chris Greene and partner Fayla Yates of Boone; three grandchildren, Candis Amber Webb and husband Jesse of Newland; Andrew Greene and partner Kristin Carter of Boone and Lindsey Greene of Boone; three great-grandchildren, Tantem Webb, Mason Webb and Ethan Greene, one sister, Barbara Wheeler of Lenoir; three brothers, Glenn Townsend of Boone; Buddy Townsend and wife Daphine of Boone and David Townsend and wife Darlene of Lenoir.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Billy Greene, brother, Dana Townsend, son-in-law, Richard Watson and one sister-in-law, Betty Lois Church.

A memorial service will be conducted Monday June 10, 2024, at 7:00 Pm at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Johnnie Lee Parsons

April 3, 1951 – June 7, 2024

Johnnie Lee Parsons, age 73 of Fleetwood passed away Friday June 7, 2024, at his home.

He was born April 3, 1951, in Watauga County, North Carolina, as the son of the late Clarence Edgar Parsons and late Virginia Dare Triplett Parsons.

Johnnie graduated from Beaver Creek High School and attended Wilkes Community College where he studied carpentry.

He was a skillful finish carpenter and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed making specialty frames as a hobby. He created quite a lot of intricate frames that should be on display due to their unique quality. He volunteered his carpentry skills with the church when needed.

His best memories were traveling to Montana and Colorado for fishing and hunting. He enjoyed all the hunting seasons including bow-hunting, muzzleloader and rifle. He once took home a trophy bear and massive Elk. Johnnie truly enjoyed nature and the outdoors.

Johnnie was a beekeeper for many years. He had a true appreciation for the dynamics of the hive. When he loved something, he went big. Beekeeping was one of his many passions.

In his downtime, Johnnie enjoyed playing Rook and for years could be found at the Rook house on Saturday nights. The game brought a sparkle to his eye and brought out his competitive nature. He enjoyed gardening and canning in the fall. He mastered a homemade BBQ sauce that should have been patented!

He was a man of faith and determination and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Griffin of Fleetwood; three nieces, Rita Hoffmann, husband Erik and children Brooklyn and Charlotte of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Laura Griffin of Boone and Renee Griffin of Fleetwood. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by a special friend Larry Greene.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 604 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone, NC on July 6 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 604 Poplar Grove Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucille Canter Honeycutt

April 24, 1945 – June 7, 2024

Virgie Lucille Honeycutt, age 79 of the Meat Camp Community, Todd, NC passed away peacefully on June 7, 2024. The room was filled with lots of her family and the presence of the Lord while Lucille was smiling and even had them all laughing. In some of her final moments she kept repeating Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Lord, Lord, Lord and said she could see the Lord when we asked what she was looking at. She kept reaching up for the Lord as He received her into His loving arms.

Lucille was an excellent organist and piano player and played the organ for over 50 years in church. She loved gardening and tending her flowers. She attended Cornerstone Covenant Church in Hudson, NC. Lucille, with her husband, always took their children to church and they leave a legacy here on earth as all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren serve and love the Lord.

Lucille was born on April 24, 1945, in Boone, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Honeycutt, her son Chris Honeycutt of Todd, NC, parents Wade and Belle Canter of Todd, NC, one sister and four brothers Genevieve Eller of Boone, Arlie Canter of Sugar Grove, R.D. Canter of Todd, Kenneth Canter of Todd and Raymond Canter.

Lucille is survived two sons and one daughter: Pastor Danny Honeycutt and wife Judy of Hudson, NC, Michael Honeycutt and wife Dana of Hudson, NC and Loretta Adams and husband Tim of Barnett, Missouri. One brother and five sisters: Earl Canter and wife Terri of Granite Falls, Jean Dollar and husband David of Boone, Reba Curtis and husband Bob of Lenoir, Phyllis Trivette and husband Grayson of Boone, Laura Ruth Norris and husband Jerry of Boone and Sharon Townsend of Lenoir, NC. Eight grandchildren: Tyler Honeycutt and wife Miriam, Briana Calloway and husband Daran, Candace Honeycutt, Lydia Williams, Seth Williams, Lindsey Williams, Patrick Honeycutt and Dylan Honeycutt. She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren: Addelynn Honeycutt, Caroline Honeycutt, Declan Honeycutt, Brice Calloway, Kreed Calloway and Zoey McCard Calloway.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday June 11, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Ministers, Brother Randolph England Brother Fred Stapleton Brother Bill Bentley Brother Ricky Greene – officiating. Pallbearers will be, Tyler Honeycutt, Seth Williams, Daran Calloway, Tim Adams, Brandon Dollar, Jeremy Ray. Honorary Pallbearers Brice Calloway, Kreed Calloway, Declan Honeycut.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Ward Harmon

March 30, 1940 – June 7, 2024

Margie Ward Harmon, age 84 of Hudson passed away Friday, June 7, 2024, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1940 in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Claude and Menarchy Hicks Ward and she was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, Roger harmon and wife Noreen of Hudson and Claude Harmon of Lenoir, one daughter, Rosie Medenski of Sugar Grove, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, Don Harmon and six sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Cook

March 14, 1954 – June 9, 2024

John Robert Cook, 70, of Zionville, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9 with his wife by his side. John will be remembered for his elaborate storytelling, his ability to make a room roar with laughter, and his care for the underdog.

John was born on March 14, 1954 and grew up in the small coal mining town of Wellsburg, West Virginia. He was the largest of his three brothers and used his size to fend off bullies and get himself out of trouble. He was a devoted husband and father and nothing made him happier than a day with his family.

John worked as a car salesman in Boone from the late 1980s to April 2024, helping thousands of customers. He credited his career success to his ability to make a friend out of anyone, which resulted in many lifelong customers.

John continued selling cars at Friendship Honda until April 2024. Though he was eager to return to work, John passed away, with his wife at his side, after a valiant fight due to complications from pneumonia.

He is survived immediately by his wife, Julia Wolfe Cook, his children Ean Short, Jaceson Cook, Katelyn Cook Hughes (husband George Hughes), Emily Cook, and Jared Cook (wife Samantha Marshall), grandchildren Magdalena Rhae and Emerson Cook, brothers David Cook (wife Roberta) and Jamie Cook (wife Gretchen). He is also survived by his father-in-law, Ronald Wolfe, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous other relatives.

John was preceded in death by his parents, David and Nancy Cook, his mother-in-law, Thelma Wolfe, his brother, Harry Cook, and his son, Ronald Brent Cook.The family will receive friends in celebration of John’s life at Hampton Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22 from 3 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in John’s honor to your charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Baxter Stirling

OCT 30, 1946 – JUN 1, 2024

Baxter Stirling, age 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital after a sudden illness.



He was born on October 30, 1946 in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, a son of the late Reverend Andrew Stirling and the late Doris Jenette Stirling.



Baxter graduated from The Graduate School of Banking at LSU and retired from BB&T after 42 years in banking. Spending a day with Baxter guaranteed you would be well fed and well entertained. He was skilled at woodworking and enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and back road adventures with the top down.



Baxter leaves behind many wonderful friends and a loving family to cherish his memory: wife Jean Nelson Stirling; two sons, Andrew (Brian) Stirling Jr. of Dallas, TX, Tommy (Brooke) Roberts of Holly Springs, NC; two daughters, Mary Mac Hess of St. Petersburg, FL, Karrick (Matt) Losinger of Kingsland, GA; grandchildren, Jane and Calvin Stirling, Stirling and Alli Brooke Hess, Lily and James Losinger.

Services for Baxter Stirling will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Avery County EMS, Frank Volunteer Fire Department and the medical community for their tender care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Habitat for Humanity.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stirling family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Baxter and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

MAR 6, 1937 – JUN 3, 2024

Dorothy Ruth Andrews age 87 formally of Pineola died Monday, June 3, 2024 at Magnolia Lane Rehabilitation Center in Morganton North Carolina.



She was born March 6, 1937 in Mitchell County a daughter of the late Charlie and Ruby Stewart Dorothy and was proceeded in death by her husband, Carl Andrews, and a daughter Carol Maxwell.

Dorothy was a faithful member of Pineola Baptist Church.



She is survived by her daughters Rita Bolick and husband Mike of Drexel, North Carolina, Sharon Ball and husband Jimmy of Morganton, North Carolina; sons Carl (Tom) Andrews and wife Patsy of Morganton, North Carolina, Ken Andrews and wife Carol of Greer, South Carolina; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great, great granddaughter.



Funeral services for Dorothy Andrews will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the Pineola Baptist Church at 3:00 PM with the Reverend Rufus Biddix officiating. Interment will be at the Pineola cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Pineola Baptist Church or to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care. The care of Dorothy and her family has been to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral home of Newland.

Alma Jean Ray

MAR 7, 1936 – JUN 7, 2024

Beloved Alma Jean Ray, age 88 Years, of Newland, North Carolina went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 7, 2024.



She was born on March 7, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina. the daughter of the late James William Shoupe and the late Minnie Stafford Shoupe.



Jean graduated from Cranberry High School and received her Bachelors degree from Appalachian State Teachers College. She retired from the Avery County Schools after over 30 years teaching 4th, 5th and 6th grades at Crossnore Elementary School. Following her teaching career retirement in 1987, Jean was very active in her community serving at the Avery County Senior Center for over 30 years. Her various civic activities and awards included, Ombudsman for Avery County seniors, Avery County Woman of the year, Distinguished citizenship award, and a NC Governor’s Award for Volunteer service. Jean was an active member and leader of The Johnson Chapel church for her lifetime.



She was preceded in death by her father, James William Shoupe, Sr.; mother, Minnie Shoupe; husband, James Horton Ray; brother, Rev. James W. Shoupe Jr.; sister, Belle Hoss.



Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory son, David (Denise) Ray of Saint Petersburg, FL; two grandsons, Michael (Rose Miller) Ray of San Antonio, TX, Chris (Michelle) Ray of New Braunfels, TX; a great-grandson, Grayson James Ray; niece, Patricia (Al) Brown of Sarasota, FL; along with a host of extended family and numerous friends.



Services for Jean Ray will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 beginning at 2 PM at the Johnson Chapel Church in Hughes with Rev. Jim Shoupe, III officiating.



The family will receive friends at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 630-830 PM.



Interment will be in the Hughes Cemetery on Squirrel Creek following the funeral service.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Compassionate Hearts Home Care CNAs and Carol Smith of Amorem Hospice for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the organizations Jean helped create and operate:

Gifts From the Heart or Caregivers Haven

C/O Kappie Vance

PO Box 27

Plumtree, NC 28664

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ray family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Nancy Alice Townsend

JAN 21, 1954 – JUN 7, 2024

Nancy Alice Townsend, age 70, of Banner Elk passed away on June 7, 2024 at Watauga Medical Center. She was born on January 21, 1954 to the late Tate and Nellie Townsend.

She was a member of the Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was a resident of Life Care Center of Banner Elk. She loved playing bingo and word search books. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Brother, Jerry Townsend and her Nephew, Baby Caraway; Brother-In-Laws, Ted Bowers and Joe Rose.

She is survived by 7 Sisters, Audrey Rose, Rebecca Caraway (Jeff), Dimple Arnett (David), Wanda Hamby (Ricky) all of Banner Elk, Pansy Hamby (Dayton) of Elk Park, Peggy Bowers of Roan Mountain, TN., Fran Townsend (Dennis) of Lenoir; one Brother, Frankie Townsend of Banner Elk; Nephews, Michael, Richard, Brandon, Donald, Roger, and Matthew; Nieces, Brenda, Pamela, Sara, Brittney; Step Nephews, James and Kenneth; and numerous Great Nieces, Nephews, Great Great Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church starting at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Randy Rothschild officiating The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in Newland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be made to the Townsend family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Nancy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Bob Daniels Sr

MAR 15, 1935 – JUN 9, 2024

Bobby E. Daniels, Sr., age 89, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.



He was born on March 15, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Jim Daniels and the late Martha Holtsclaw Daniels.



Bob was a dedicated and devoted member and deacon of Pineola Baptist Church. He retired from Baxter Healthcare, had worked in construction and was the Owner/Operator of Bobby D’s Christmas Tree Farm in Crossnore. He enjoyed golfing, working in his garden, and spending time with his family.

He was the last living child of nine children born to Jim and Martha Daniels. In addition to his siblings and parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Grindstaff Daniels in 2019.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory son, Bobby (Lisa) Daniels Jr. of Newland, NC; two daughters, Terri (Randy) Poteat of Boone, NC, Amy (Paul) Harris of Elk Park, NC; six grandchildren, Bobby (Tara) Daniels of Crossnore, NC, Josh Daniels of Newland, NC, Mallory (Mikie) Moss of Foscoe, NC, Katie Poteat of Foscoe, NC, Cassie (Heath) Austin of Crossnore, NC, James Harris of Elk Park, NC; four great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith of Crossnore, NC, Laiden Smith of Crossnore, NC, Mason Smith of Crossnore, NC, Ledger Moss of Foscoe, NC; a host of nieces and nephews and friends.



Services for Bobby Daniels, Sr. will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Crossnore Baptist Church with Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating.



The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday evening at the church.

Interment will be in the Daniels Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2024. Family and pallbearers will assemble at the church on Friday morning at 10:00.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

