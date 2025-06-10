Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 10th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Richard “Flip” Marion Butler

November 17, 1957 ~ June 3, 2025

Richard Marion ‘Flip’ Butler, age 67, of Burkett Road, Boone, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. He was born on November 17, 1957, in Forsyth County.



Richard was an amazing father and husband and his greatest joy in life was his family. Commonly nicknamed by everyone as ‘Flip’, he was known for his backward hat and pre-cut off cut offs, dark sunglasses and Sketcher tennis shoes. Richard was known for his giving spirit with a special place in his heart for the homeless. A man who never met a stranger, he was known especially to children as ‘The Candyman’, always with a treat in his pocket to share. He was a member of Boone United Methodist Church and actively supported the churches Firewood Ministry. He retired as an A Lineman from Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. In his free time, he loved pickle ball, his water zucchini and most importantly, he loved mowing his yard.



Richard is survived by his wife, Kathy Greene Butler; daughters, Chelsey Rapp and husband Davis, of Bend, Oregon, and Chandler Hofe and husband Hans Tyler of Avon; sisters, Gay Murphy and husband Gary and Jo Balcome and husband Tom, all of Raleigh. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbi and his parents.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday afternoon, June 7, 2025, at 2 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Edward Glaize and Don Presnell. A reception will follow services at the church. A private graveside for the family will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family respectfully requests no food and suggests memorials to the Hospitality House, PO Box 309., Boone, NC 28607 or to the Firewood Ministry at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Marked Blvd., Boone, NC 28607.



Marya Dawn Young

August 27, 1974 – June 3, 2025

Marya Dawn Young age 50 of Banner Elk, passed away June 3, 2025, at her home.

She was born August 27, 1974, in Watauga County. A daughter of Barbara Young-Gersing and the late Hardin Darrell Young.

In addition to her mother she is survived by; one brother, Tristom Young of Asheville; one aunt, Claudia Scott, two uncles, John scott and wife Judy, Roger Scott all of West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by several cousins.

There are no service scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.support@conquer.org

Earl Chambers

June 9, 1942 – June 3, 2025

Earl Eugene Chambers Jr., age 82 of the Foscoe Grandfather community, passed away June 3, 2025, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born June 9, 1942, in Damascus, Virginia. A son of the late Earl E. and Velma Marie Lewis Chambers. Earl was also known as Paw Earl; he enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed fishing and was a proud Tennessee football fan. He was retired from the phone company as a cable splicer after 43 years and was the proud owner and operator of a Christmas tree farm and was of the Baptist faith.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Byrd Chambers of Banner Elk, a daughter, Layna Evans and husband Gary of Butler, Tennessee, a son, Greg Parsons and wife Kristina of Vilas, five Grandchildren, Logan Smith, Kyle Parsons, John Ross Parsons, Gary Evans, and Taylor Sluder and seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, Violet Morefield of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, Gail Johnson of Florida, Kathy Chambers of Chilhowie, Virginia, four brothers, Wayne, David and Freddie Chambers all of Tennessee, and Tony Dodi of Virginia, two sisters-in-law, Margie Aldridge of Foscoe and Jane Ashley and husband Tommy of Fleetwood, NC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother, Earl was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Blevins and Carla Greer, and one brother, Richard Chambers.

There is no service scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604.

The family respectfully request no food.

Gail Taylor

May 11, 1937 – June 7, 2025

Gail Taylor age 88 of Valle Crucis passed away Saturday June 7, 2025, at N.C. Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

He was born May 11, 1937, in Watauga County.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Taylor of Valle Crucis and Sam Taylor of Blowing Rock; two daughters, Teresa Beshears of Valle Crucis and Angela Taylor of Valle Crucis; three step-daughters, Kathy Otto of Sugar Grove; Sherry Hollars of Zionville; and Susan Bunton of Albemarle; two step-sons, Bobby McDonald and Tommy McDonald both of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Tyler Beshears of Blowing Rock; Carrington Taylor of Boone; Lillian Grace Taylor of Blowing Rock; Jordyn Canter of Valle Crucis and Jamie Canter of Valle Crucis; Great-granddaughter, Addie Taylor and nine step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Edith Pearl Taylor and his wife Peggy Taylor.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the DAV #90, PO Box 2914 Boone NC 28607.

Nancy Nelson Isaacs

May 22, 1930 – June 5, 2025

Nancy Nelson Isaacs, age 95, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at The Greens in Spruce Pine.

She was born on May 22, 1930 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Samuel Dean and the late Virginia Nelson.

Nancy worked for US Textiles for several years and retired from Sloop Care Center, where she worked as the cook. She loved gardening, needlework, word searches, watching Lets Make a Deal, The Price is Right and Dr. Phil.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Althea Nelson; father, Samuel Dean; husband, Ed Isaacs; two brothers, Bruce Nelson, Larry Dean; daughter-in-law, Carol Isaacs; grandson, Joey Hodge.

Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Charles Isaacs of Newland, NC; two daughters, Janet (Tim) Townsend of Newland, NC, Barbara (Ken) Staton of Newland, NC; three grandchildren, Holly (Lance) Isaacs of Newland, NC, Kc (Hannah) Staton of Newland, NC, Eddie Staton of Newland, NC; two great-grandchildren, Everett Staton, Kolsen Staton.

Services for Nancy Isaacs will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Roaring Creek Baptist Church with Ken Staton and Jim Shoupe officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Roaring Creek Baptist Church 1736 Roaring Creek Rd, Newland, NC 28657.

Interment will be in the Johnson Cemetery on Old Spanish Oak Rd in Newland.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777