Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 1, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Daniel S. Murphy

May 17, 2022

Dr. Daniel S. Murphy, Ph. D, ended his earthly adventure on May 17, 2022 at the age of 65. Dr. Dan, as he preferred to be called, was a professor emeritus in the Department of Arts and Sciences/Sociology at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. He earned his Ph.D. at Iowa State University after obtaining his master’s degree at UW Milwaukee and his undergraduate degree at UW Madison. For his entire life, Dr. Dan was a character, a lover of life and adventure and occasionally a mischievous trouble-maker. He was an avid hunter and successful fisherman and loved the outdoors, both in Wisconsin and North Carolina. He has a bay named after him in St. Germain, Wisconsin. Prior to his career in academia, Dan pursued a variety of occupations, including working as a beer distributor with Murphy Distributing, as a National Park Ranger at the Valley of Fire in Nevada and as a private investigator with Murphy & Murphy Investigations in Madison, Wisconsin. He was a person you could count on and he knew how to have a good time.

As a professor Dan received several honors and recognitions including numerous Outstanding Teaching Awards. He was very popular with his students. He was a participating author of 16 peer reviewed publications, published 3 books of his own and provided chapters to be included in 11 textbooks on sociology and criminology. To say that Dan was passionate about his work would be an understatement. He presented papers at conferences throughout the United States and internationally. He was interviewed by the media on many occasions, due to his expansive knowledge, his ability to explain complicated concepts in simple terms and his willingness to take on controversial issues and buck the system.

Dr. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Janet (“Saint Janet”) and Richard J. (“Dick the Fighter”) Murphy, as well as his sister, Jane (Ken) Sadowski and his beloved dog, Ty. He is survived by his sisters Kathy (Glenn) Pentler, Erin (Greg) Marks and Colleen (David) Penwell, his brother Pat (Gerry) Murphy and 15 nephews and nieces that he cared about deeply.

Dr. Dan persevered through a variety of health challenges and illnesses during his life and finally succumbed to his “melody of maladies” as he called them. His physical suffering is at an end. He has passed on to the next great adventure and is probably causing a stir along the way. That is just his nature. His final advice to all of us – “REMEMBER/LIVE THE FUN FACTOR”. He will be missed!

.

.

Debra Jane Jordan

1956 – 2022

Debra White Jordan, age 66, of Deep Gap, the Stoney Fork Community, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Clifford and Belva Greene White.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Jordan; two sons, Christopher Lee Jordan and wife Billie Jo of Deep Gap and Gregory Alan Jordan also of Deep Gap. She is also survived by four sisters; Dorothy White and Brenda K. White, both of Deep Gap, Ann Huffman and Jean Holman both of Millers Creek. Grandsons Elijah and Noah Jordan also survived.

Per Debra’s wishes, her services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared with the Jordan family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jordan family.

.

.

Gordon Grant Shore

1938 – 2022

Gordon Grant Shore, age 84, of Cardinal Lane, Boone, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. Born March 26, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Grant and Maude Triplett Shore. Gordon served as a deacon at Middle Fork Baptist Church since the early 70’s. He retired from the ASU Print Shop after 27 years of service and held various other jobs over the years with Roten Furniture, Watauga Democrat, Brown & Graham, Inc., Triplett’s Amoco, Blue Ridge Shoe Plant and Blue Bell Plant in Lenoir. He also was a proud member of High Country Classic Cars. The family requests anyone with vintage cars to please drive their cars in procession to the cemetery.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Dancy Shore; son, Jeffrey Gordon Shore of Boone, and fiancé, Linda Caroline Bradshaw; two grandsons, Jeffrey Garrett Shore and wife, Skyler and Hunter Grant Shore and wife, Rachel, all of Hickory; and one brother, George Lee Shore and wife, Ann, of Boone. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Gordon Shore will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, at 1 o’clock, at Middle Fork Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Earl Davis and Rev. Harold Bennett. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Middle Fork Baptist Church, PO Box 743, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shore family.

.

.

Joseph Wade Dillard

1945 – 2022

Joseph Wade Dillard, age 76, of Panoramic Lane, Boone, passed away Thursday evening, May 26, 2022.

Born August l4, 1945 in Ashe County, he was a son of W. T. and Carrie Leona Miller Dillard. Mr. Dillard was retired from Appalachian State University as supervisor of the college cabinet shop. He loved his family above all. A master woodworker, he hand crafted, built and played guitars. Another passion was his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, riding it across the United States and through Canada. He enjoyed riding his pontoon boat, fishing, and always a good western movie. Always quick-witted and opinionated, he enjoyed people.

Mr. Dillard is survived by his daughter, Vickie Leona Dillard Hunt and husband, Darrell, of Hickory and his son, Kevin Wade Dillard and wife, Bobbie Geneva, of Jefferson; grandson, Dekoda Lee Dillard of Jefferson; granddaughter, Ashlea Nichole Canavan and husband, Brandon, of Fairbanks, Alaska and great-granddaughter, Daisy Belle Canavan of Fairbanks, Alaska; great-great granddaughter, Nevaeh Jordan of Maynardville, TN; and sister, Agnus Johnson of West Jefferson. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph William Dillard, and nine brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life service for Joseph Dillard will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dillard family.

.

.

Kyle Lee Cook

1957 – 2022

Kyle Lee Cook, age 65 of Banner Elk, NC, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. Kyle was born on January 25, 1957, in Spartanburg SC. He was the son of the late Lonnie and Carolyn Cook, who welcomed him into their loving arms.

If you knew Kyle, you loved him. He was a talented artist with a creative spirit. A loving brother, uncle, and friend. Kyle’s handmade flutes, drums, toys, and decor are treasured by many. Kyle never married or had children of his own but his family of friends was enormous. Kyle will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

Surviving are his brothers and sister. Lon Cook of Mtn. City, TN, Jeanne Layton (David) of Raleigh, NC, and Dan Cook (Donna) of Sugar Grove, NC. Also, surviving are his nephews. Jeremy Layton, Caleb Cook (Stephanie), Jonathan Layton, Dylan Cook (Dayna).

A Riverside Celebrate of Kyle’s life will be on June 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, give someone you love a big hug.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cook family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cook family.

.

.

Charles Boyd Cook

1942 – 2022

Mr. Charles Boyd Cook, Jr. (Bob), age 79, of Boone, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.

He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Charles Boyd and MaryKendall Greene Cook.

Bob was a 1960 graduate of Appalachian High School, and was educated at Appalachian State University and Wilkes Community College.

He was employed by Vermont American Corp., Boone Division for 29 years, and was then retired from Samaritan’s Purse after 17 years of service.

Bob was an Airforce Veteran and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ann West Cook, two daughters, Debra Ann Cook Critcher and husband Randy Nick of Boone, and Melissa Lynn Cook Moody and husband Robert Lynn of Hickory: grandchildren, Cody Ryan and wife Shauna Stadelmaier Critcher, Ethan Nick and wife Macy Scarborough Critcher, Madison Elizabeth Critcher, all of Boone, and Michael Robert Moody of Hickory, and Morgan Lynn Moody Fortner and husband Daniel Andrew of Waterloo, SC, great-grandchild Hadley Layne Critcher, and sister-in-law Carolyn West.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews; Kandy West Taylor and husband Randy, Kathy West Norville and husband Scott, Kimberly West Via and husband Gary, Katie West Every and husband Colin, Anita West Rogers and husband Michael, Keith West and wife Hope.

Great nieces and nephews, Tabatha Wilcox and husband Scotty, Jordan Parkinson and husband Dylan, Brianna Via, Courtney Every, Madison Rogers, Adam Rogers, Jed West and Bo West.

He was preceded in death by his nephew Kelly West, brothers-in-law Jim West and Jerry West, and sister-in-law Ruby West.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 3, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #130

The family requests no flowers please.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse and/or the Mount Vernon Equip Program.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cook family.

.

.

Dorthy Swift

1942 – 2022

Dorthy Church Swift, age 79, of East Yuma Lane, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 at home. Born July 4, 1942 in Wilkes County, she was a daughter of Thomas and Ida Mae Wyatt Church. Mrs. Swift was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church. She retired from housekeeping at Appalachian State University. Dorthy loved her family, treasured her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and as a great cook, she never missed an opportunity to prepare a wonderful meal for all. Her favorite times were playing Bingo with her family and enjoyed her quiet times sitting on the porch admiring her flowers and watching the birds.

Dorthy is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Swift Watson and her special friend, Joe Greer, of Deep Gap and Carolyn Swift Lyons and husband, Scott, of Boone; grandsons, Cody Watson and wife, Kristin and Tylar Watson, all of Deep Gap, and Derek Golds and fiancé, Farren, of Lansing; great-granddaughter, Amber Watson of Deep Gap; sister, Zora Mae Richardson of Lewisville and brother, Bobby Church and wife, Wilma, of Pfafftown. She is also survived by her special friends, Betty Watson and JoAnn Pardue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Olin Swift; sisters, Cora Lee Moretz and Virginia Dare Reed; and brothers, T. F. Church and Cecil Church.

Graveside services for Dorthy Swift will be conducted Wednesday morning, June 1, at 11 o’clock at the Yellow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Shane Golds. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10 until 11 o’clock in the Yellow Hill Baptist Church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Swift family.

.

.

Martha Hall Miles

January 25, 1934 – May 25, 2022

Martha Hall Miles, 88, of Blowing Rock NC, passed away May 25, 2022. Martha was born in Winston Salem, NC on January 25, 1934 to Forrest Miles and Margaret Bynum. After a career in the airline industry and at Duke University she retired to Blowing Rock. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother John Bynum Miles. Online condolences may be sent to the Miles family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Hubert Butch Lunsford

June 21, 1950 – May 25, 2022

Hubert “Butch” Lunsford, age 71, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home.

Butch was born on June 21, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Choss Lunsford and the Lucy Oaks Lunsford.

Butch enjoyed re-building old cars and riding motorcycles, car shows, yard work and watching old westerns. He loved the outdoors, his grandchildren, guns, tattoos, and especially his jewelry.

Butch had the best personality and was constantly laughing.

He was preceded in death by his parents Father, Choss Lunsford; .Lucy Jane Oaks Lunsford; Two brothers; Bert Lacy and Choss Lunsford Jr. Hubert “Butch” leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Joan Lunsford; Two Sisters, Ruby Thompson; Lois Phillips; Brother, Kenny “Dianne” Lunsford; Two Daughters, Tricia ” Michael” Thompson; Ramona ” Gary” Warren; Three Step Sons, William Singleton “Jessica”; Mike Singleton, Stephen “Amanda” Singleton; Brother in laws; Jr. “Donna” Singleton, Billy ” Pam” Singleton; Sister-in-law Jeanne “Alfred” McClellan. Ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services for Hubert “Butch” Lunsford will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 beginning at 6:30 pm from the with Reverend David Burnop officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 until the service hour on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Heaton Cemetery, Saturday May 28, 2022 at 10AM.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lunsford family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net. The care of Hubert “Butch” and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Jennie Belle Mathes

July 21, 1928 – May 29, 2022

Heaven’s gates opened, and Jennie Belle Mathes was greeted with open arms by Jesus, and her Mama and Papa welcomed her home on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Jennie Belle, age 93, was born on July 21, 1928 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Dover Bailey and the late Jennie Jackson Bailey. Jennie Belle was a member of the Beech Bottom Mennonite Church where she was a secretary treasurer for the church. She was family oriented, the mother of the church, and never met a stranger. Jennie Belle loved to cut up and joke with everyone. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Dover Bailey; Mother, Jennie Bailey; Five sisters, Katherine Scott, Mamie Fox, Gertrude Isom, Marietta Harper, Nellie Bailey; Six Brothers, Norman Bailey, Arthur Bailey, Hesby Bailey, Alvin Bailey, Sr., Cornelius Bailey, Grover Bailey. She is also proceeded in death by her Husband, Ray Mathes.

Jennie Belle leaves behind to cherish her memory Four Sons, Johnny (Deborah) Mathes of Newland, NC, Michael (Venus) Mathes, Rickie (ShannonRae) Mathes, Greg (Arline) Bailey; Daughter, Janet Patterson; Five Grandsons, Jeffery Harris, Jonathan Mathes, Michael Mathes, Jr., Brian Cosby, Michael Holiman; Four Granddaughters, Dawnice Mathes, Melissa Koehler, Mindy Boyd, Maggie Boston; Great-Granddaughter, Jenna Harris and a host of other great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6pm on Friday, June 3rd at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home until 8pm.

Services for Jennie Belle Mathes will be held on Saturday, June 4th, beginning at 1pm from the Beech Bottom Mennonite Church with Pastor Brian Griffith and Pastor Wayne Dugger Officiating.

Interment will be in the Beech Bottom Family Cemetery following services on Saturday, June 4th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Beech Bottom Mennonite Church

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mathes family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net http://www.rsfh.net

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Heritage of Sugar Mountain Assisted Living, High Country Health Care, Medi-Home Hospice, and Miss Betty Weathers.

The care of Jennie Belle and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

