Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 9, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Effie Lou (Cheek) Aldridge

September 21, 1930 ~ June 29, 2024

After almost 94 amazing years, Effie Lou Cheek Aldridge passed away on Saturday, June 29th at Watauga Medical Center.

Lovingly known as Susie, and the youngest of 8 children, she was born on September 21st, 1930 in Rockwell, NC to Effie Bethyna Tally Cheek and James Cleveland Cheek. She had a wonderful, fun and loving childhood with her brothers and sisters and when the time came to attend college, she decided to move to Boone.

Sue chose Appalachian State Teachers College and graduated with a Teaching Degree and later received her Masters from Appalachian State University. While in Boone, she met and married Dillard Aldridge. They had 3 children and eventually made their home in Foscoe.

Susie was a lifelong educator and taught at Valle Crucis Elementary for most of her career. She was passionate about her animals and all animals, playing her piano, vacations at the beach, enjoying a good book, watching classic westerns, sewing beautiful clothes for herself and her children, working on colorful crochet throws to give to friends and was also a fabulous cook. There were few things that she wasn’t interested in! She committed herself to Christ at an early age and was an active member of Foscoe Christian Church for a number of years. She was also very active with The Linus Project and was a member of The Foscoe Blanketeers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 7 siblings, her husband Dillard and her son, Charles Dillard Aldridge.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue Aldridge of Raleigh, NC and Carol Aldridge of Blowing Rock, NC and also many wonderful nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Taz.

She was always the optimist and will be remembered for all of her heart she shared with family and friends. She truly loved everyone of them – and if you knew her, you knew it.

There are no services planned but a Celebration of Life will occur with details to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Nature Conservancy in her name.

Until we meet again Mama…I love you, Carol

Austin and Barnes is serving the Aldridge Family

Wava (Yarber) Hodges

October 2, 1940 ~ July 1, 2024

Mrs. Wava Yarber Hodges, age 83, of Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 at Cannon Hospital in Linville.

Born October 2, 1940 in Avery County, she was a daughter of Everett and Jennie Winters Yarber. Wava was a long time member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Love and devotion to her family and her Lord was always her priority. She loved her church and church family, gardening and cooking. Truly a lady with a giving and nurturing heart, she made sure no one ever left her home hungry.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Broschinski and husband, Rudy, of Sugar Grove; her son, Blaine Hodges of Vilas and fiancé, Deanie Greene; her step brother, David Fisher, eleven grandchildren, Edward Hodges and wife, Mary, Kevin Hodges and wife, Heather, Christopher Hodges and wife, Amy, Eric Broschinski and wife, Kylie, Everett Broschinski and wife, Kesha, and Joshua Broschinski and wife, Emilee, Avery Hodges and wife, Carolyn, Austin and Ashley Hodges, Kayla Trivette and husband, Adam, and Hope Smith; sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and her sister, Georgia Delcostello of Maryland. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Finley, and sons, Thomas Edward Hodges and William Aaron Hodges.

Funeral services for Wava Hodges will be conducted Saturday morning, July 6th, at 11 o’clock at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Derick Wilson and Rev. Jason Cornett. Graveside services will follow in the Danner Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 5th, from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Danner Cemetery Fund, in care of David Hodges, 1075 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.

Mennah Irene Replogle

November 7, 1922 ~ July 3, 2024

Irene Replogle passed away at her home, peacefully sounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She was born in Medina, Ohio. She attended Howards Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Michael Replogle and daughter, Marianne Detore, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion C. Replogle, six children and six brothers and sisters.

Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on July 8, 2024 at Skyland Cemetery in Boone, NC.

Roscoe Lee Townsend

February 18, 1944 ~ July 3, 2024

On July 3, 2024, Roscoe Lee Townsend, age 80, of Banner Elk, NC passed away peacefully at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock after a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on February 18, 1944 to Arthur and Blanch Townsend, but moved shortly thereafter to Banner Elk where he became a lifelong resident of Avery County.

In his younger years, Roscoe was employed by the Exchange Store on the campus of Lees McRae College and Lecka Food Market in Banner Elk.

However, he is most notably remembered for working as a clerk at the Banner Elk Post Office for nearly 38 years where he provided dependable service and made countless friends along the way.

In addition to his jobs, Roscoe was a volunteer firefighter with the Banner Elk Fire Department for over 20 years, and served as Fire Chief for 11 years. Roscoe was a very active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church throughout his life, serving as a deacon, choir member, and on various committees.

Roscoe loved the Lord and serving others. He always stayed busy and especially enjoyed church activities, working outdoors maintaining his yard and garden, and anything that involved his grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Tarheels basketball.

Roscoe was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Blanch Townsend, his wife, Linda Townsend, and a sister, Janette Townsend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Amy Wellborn and husband Benny, and his beloved grandchildren, Trent and Salem, along with many cousins and dear friends.

A time of visitation with the family of Roscoe Townsend will be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk from 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8th, 2024, with the funeral being held at 3:00 p.m. and a graveside service to follow.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of The Foley Center in Blowing Rock and Liberty Hospice for the medical assistance and compassion that they provided to Roscoe while he was under their care. They would also like to give special thanks to all of the wonderful friends who made visits, sent cards, and offered prayers on his behalf throughout his illness.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Townsend family.

Evelyn Day Coffey

November 3, 1940 – July 2, 2024

velyn Day Coffey, age 83 of Boone passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at her home.

She was born November 3, 1940, in Caldwell County. A daughter of the late Gordon Day and Rubie Harrison Day.

She is survived by one daughter, Joanna Coffey-Burkett and husband Garrett of Boone; one sister, Rena Coffey of Boone; one brother, Glenn Day and wife Kathy of Boone; one niece, Temple Coffey of Boone; one nephew, Stephen Day and Fiance Tonya Cutis Church of Lenoir; one great nephew, Canter Jude Lee Day of Lenoir; one great niece, Sierra Noelle McKinney of Lumberton, and her loyal companion, Lady Bug, aka Sweet Pea. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Gradie Louis Coffey.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Leonard Junior Michael

November 16, 1940 – July 4, 2024

Leonard Junior Michael age 83 of Jefferson passed away Thursday July 4, 2024, at Margate Health and Rehab.

He was born November 16, 1940, in Meat Camp. A son of the late Carnie Michael and Anna Mae Manley Michael Goodman, he lived most of his life in Wilkes County where he was employed with Holly Farms and Tyson Foods for almost 40 years. He spoke often of his work and took pride in doing his job well. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, especially flat footing. He was a collector of many things from belt buckles to outdoor furniture. He was a kind man and helped many people along the way.

He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Goodman of Todd, North Carolina; one brother, Barry Goodman and wife Janet of Todd, North Carolina; one nephew, Terry Michael of Tennessee and many cousins and friends.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobert and David Michael and two nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Monday July 8, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.Reverend Russell Hart will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28659.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lou Ellen Scott

December 30, 1960 – July 2, 2024

Lou Ellen Scott, 63, of Matthews, died Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at her vacation home in Blowing Rock. Born December 30, 1960, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Donald Lewis and Gerry Lou Duncan Scott.

Lou Ellen was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had retired as a mortgage company branch manager. She always loved making people laugh. Traveling, reading and writing poetry were very special to her.

She is survived by her two sons, Donald Scott Carter and Aaron James Carter, both of Matthews; her brother, Kevin Brian Scott and wife Betty of Salisbury; her sister, Donna Kay Scott of Statesville; 2 nieces, Tammy Perdue and husband Eric of Richfield; Karen Rabon of Salisbury; a nephew, David Scott and wife Krystal of Statesville and one great-niece, MaKayla Perdue of Richfield.

A celebration of Lou Ellen’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Scott Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Norris

September 26, 1985 – July 6, 2024

Carl Norris, age 38, of Boone, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Barbara Ruppard Arnette

September 3, 1944 – July 7, 2024

Barbara Ruppard Arnette, age 79, of Banner Elk passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William Jesse Glenn

April 7, 1989 – July 3, 2024

William Jesse Glenn, age 35, of Sugar Grove, went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Jesse was born April 7, 1989, in Watauga County. He was a Rock Mason, which he loved from the time he was a teenager. Everyone who knew Jesse loved him and he will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Glenn; his two children, Eternity and Jesse Glenn; his mother, Tammy Flannery; his father and stepmother, William and Shannon Glenn; and two grandfathers, Lenny Glenn and Randy Isaacs. He is also survived by 8 sisters, Alyssa Icenhour, Destiny Salmons, Asia Stanley, Heather Brown, April Glenn, Ashley Coffey, Madison Hayslett, Misty Rominger Hayslett, along with 5 brothers, Luke Glenn, Liam Glenn, L.J. Glenn, Harley Church and Trever Icenhour.

Other relatives include his 3 uncles, Melvin Presnell, Reed Smith and Jeff Guy and 6 aunts, Lois Guy, Pam Gomez, Mellisa Danner, Bobby Jo Smith, Jan Wilson and Penny Presnell. Other survivors include 3 nieces, Kayle Hicks, Kali Barker and Marisah Sluder and 8 nephews, Jayce Harmon, Israel Coffey, Blake Coffey, Bentley Hicks, Kayden Hicks, Nathan Barker, Hunter Phillips and Grayson Sluder.

He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, George and Julia Barnes, brother in laws, Israel Coffey, Earnest Barnes, Aaron Sluder, and his sister-in-law, Crystal Barnes. A number of cousins who were all special to him also survive.

Jesse had many special friends surviving him, Jason Brown, Larry Coffey, Jake Cornett, Tim Church, Josh Hicks, Earl Barnes, Kaleb Ward Casey Ward and Johnny Stines.

Those who preceded Jesse in death are his two grandmothers, Margaret Glenn and Debbie Isaacs, his great-grandparents, Henry and Margie Rominger; one brother, Bronson Triplett, 3 uncles, Martin Gomez, Randy Keller and Jody Danner and 1 aunt, Angela Rominger as well as one special friend, Alan Hayslett.

A celebration of Jesse’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Glenn Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Rhudy Delaney Johnson

Oct 29, 1942 – Jul 1, 2024

Rhudy Delaney Johnson, age 81, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late Carrick and Lucy Johnson.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Whitehead and Judy Lacy.

Rhudy was a graduate of Cloudland High School class of 1962 and an avid basketball player from 1958-1962. He finished his Cloudland High School basketball career with more than 1,600 points, leading the team in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior. As a senior he posted three 30-point games. He scored 31 points at Sullivan, 35 points at Happy Valley and 44 points at Bluff City. At this time, his output against Bluff City represented a school record.



Rhudy was a two-time All- Watauga Conference pick during his junior and senior year. As a junior, he averaged 18.5 points a game during regular season play and reached double digits in all but two games that season. His top highlight was a 36-point performance versus Jonesborough. As a senior, he made the All-Watauga, Elizabethton Star All-Watauga and All- Johnson City invitational teams and was a honorable mention all-state.



While a student, he spent a summer with his uncles in Atlanta and received his CDL. He maintained his CDL until he was 75; he loved driving big trucks. Rhudy was a serial entrepreneur having owned two grocery stores in Roan Mountain (River Valley), Buggy Bath Car Wash, a trailer park, heavy equipment sales, RDJ Trucking, rental properties and Carso’s. He retired after 20 years from Biggers Bros. Institutional Foods-VP of Sales. He went on to become owner and operator of Elizabethton Lumber for over 20 years.



During his career at Elizabethton Lumber he made a lot of friends: Dennis Guinn, Tommy Range and Darren Lacy as well as all his employees and customers.



Rhudy loved sports and was an avid Braves fan, UT football and basketball fan. He enjoyed watching Phil Mickelson play a round of Golf on a Sunday afternoon. He played adult league basketball in Avery County up until his late 30’s, dunking on men half his age. He was inducted in the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. Rhudy enjoyed opening his home on Wednesday nights to host the Elizabethton Cyclone Football offense dinners with his grandson, who was the quarterback for the Cyclones.

Rhudy loved to travel with his wife Pat, along with his friends, Johnny, Gail, Charlie, Pat, Tommy and Lois. He was a member and Elder at Minneapolis Christian Church and a member of the National Guard Army. Rhudy was very proud of his hometown (Roan Mountain, Tennessee) and Cloudland High School.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Pat Smith Johnson, of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Johnson, of Elizabethton and Jessica Johnson, of Dallas, TX; two grandchildren, Sophie Everett and Carter Everett and fiancé Maggie, of Elizabethton; a sister, Jody Smith and husband Malcolm, of Roan Mountain; his beloved pets, Fred the cat, grand-pup, LaLa and great-grand-pups, Duke and Sammy and several nieces and nephews also survive.



A service to celebrate the life of Rhudy will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home- Elizabethton with Mr. Jamie Shell and Dr. Bill McDonald officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Carter Everett, Nick Miller, Corey Russell, Cade Russell, Evan Perkins, Chandler Mullins and Darren Lacy. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday.



Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Cloudland High School to help students in need, C/O Shellie McKinney, 476 Cloudland Drive, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.

Words of sympathy and comfort may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and clicking on share a memory under Rhudys obituary.

Tony Allen Shell

Mar 21, 1957 – Jul 5, 2024

Tony Allen Shell, age 67, of Crossnore passed away on July 5, 2024 at his residence. He was born on March 21, 1957 in Chicago, IL. to the late Archie and Betty Miller Shell.



Tony loved his wife and family. He enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting a variety of different items.



Tony has left to cherish his memory his: wife, Sheila Shell; sons, Adam, Andy, and Cameron Shell; daughter, Jessica Glover; step daughter, Maralana Mills; sister, Jackie Clark and husband Dennis; and brother, R.G. Shell and wife Connie.



Graveside services for Tony will be conducted on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Morgan Branch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lindy Richardson Cemetery Fund

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Tony and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Hattie Anne Keller

Dec 6, 1928 – Jul 5, 2024

Hattie Anne Wiseman Keller, age 95, of Newland and Beech Mountain, passed away Friday, July 5, 2024. She was born December 6, 1928 in Carter County, TN to the late Arthur and Zoda Wiseman.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Keller; one son, Jeffrey Keller, three siblings; Joseph Wiseman, Margaret Wiseman Powell, and Linda Sue Wiseman Rumbaugh.

She is survived by daughter, Cynthia Anne, and two grandsons, Joseph Blake and Bryan Aaron Keller.



Hattie was a studious youth, completing her education two years ahead of time. She began teaching at the age of 19, ultimately achieving her Masters Degree from ETSU. She retired after 45 years, having taught in TN, FL, NC, and finally back to FL, and having taught every grade from elementary through college. She loved children and loved her profession. Always kind, gentle, understanding and enthusiastic, she taught by example her entire life.



She raised two children, Jeffrey and Cindy, and took in other family members at times over the years. She was thought of as a mother figure and mentor to numerous people. She delighted in being called Momma, Aunt and Grandma Hattie.



In recent years, she returned to Avery Co., NC, where she kept young by spending her time tending to plants, animals, young folks and family. Sometimes traveling, always reading and always growing, mentally and spiritually. A smarter, kinder, more patient, tolerant and humble person would be hard to find. Again, she taught by example her entire life.



Her funeral service will be held Saturday July 13, 2024 at the Reins-Sturdivant funeral home in Newland. Visitation is at 11:00, service at noon. She will placed to rest at 2:00 at the Happy Valley Cemetery in Elizabethton, TN.



Her charities are Fletcher Presby. Chapel in Newland, Crossnore Academy, and of course, any book store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

