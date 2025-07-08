Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 8th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Wesley Allyn Swan

February 19, 1946 ~ June 23, 2025

Wesley Allyn Swan, 79, of Burlington, NC passed away at White Oak Manor on Monday, June 23, 2025. He was a former resident of Brookdale Senior Living.



Wes was born in Elmira, N.Y. February 19, 1946, to Wilmot Jackson Swan and Mary Elizabeth Krohn Swan, both deceased. He was a loving husband, married for 13 years to Gail Swan, just recently celebrating their anniversary on June 12. He was a proud Vietnam veteran, bravely serving in the U. S. Army Green Beret. He retired from Golden Corral, where he was a General Manager. Wes was a graduate of Southside High School in Elmira, NY and earned his Associates Degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Although he was unable to attend in person, Wes considered Northside Fellowship his church home. Pastor Kurt Ward and Administrative Assistant Lucy Wallace faithfully kept Wes and Gail current on sermons and events. Wes enjoyed serving others, often with random acts of kindness, buying groceries or school supplies for those in need. He loved to cook and would often help with youth meals at Westside Fellowship where some of his grandchildren attended Youth Group. Wes had a joyful spirit and wonderful smile and was always happy to help and serve others. He loved to go fishing, Appalachian State Mountaineer Football, watching NASCAR and golf.



In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter, Heidi Elizabeth Swan of Penn Yan, NY; two step-children, Lisa Wade and husband Darrell of Gibsonville and Matthew Olszewski and wife Canella of Raleigh; his granddaughter, Kennedy McCoy Housley of Punta Gorda,FL; five step-grandchildren, Morgan Wade, Wesley Wade, Lawson Olszewski, Landin Boykin and Haden Boykin; brother, Wayne E. Swan of Boone; and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Krystan



McCoy Swan Housley. His only sibling, Wayne Swan, was his best friend and sidekick. They loved to spend time together shopping at flea markets and antique stores for hidden treasures and collectables.



A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC on July 19,2025 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northside Fellowship,513 Homewood Ave, Burlington, NC 27217, www.mynorthsidefamily.org (https://www.mynorthsidefamily.org/) or Wounded Warrior Project

Kevin Dean Denney

October 7, 1974 – June 21, 2025

Kevin Dean Denney, 50, of Clemmons, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2025.

He was born on October 7th, 1974, in Boone, North Carolina to Jerry and Mildred Denney.

Kevin graduated from Reynolds High School in 1992.

Following school, he began a long career as an electrician spanning over 30 years. Not only was he expertly skilled at his job but often left an outstanding and positive impression on his clients with his love for the job and attention to detail.

As a child he loved to ride ATVs/dirt bikes through the winding mountains of Boone. As he grew, he founded a love for golf, hunting, and his beloved Harley Davidson. People remember him fondly for his fix-it-all ability, able to repurpose just about anything and everything.

He was baptized as a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church.

Friends and family will never forget his great sense of humor and heartwarming laugh. Although his memory will forever be cherished, his dedication and love towards his family and daughter will be missed more than words could truly explain.

Remaining to cherish Kevin’s memory are his daughter, Avery Denney; mother, Mildred Denney; brother, Brock Denney and wife Chelsea Spaugh Denney; niece, Harper Denney; and many aunts, uncles, and beloved paternal grandmother.

Preceding Kevin in death are former spouse and mother of child, Jennifer Craver; father, Jerry Denney; cousin, Greg Reece; both maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather; and many other loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Sunday July 6th, 2025, at Timbered Ridge Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hampton Funeral Service in memory of Kevin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joyce Davis Gates

February 14, 1942 – June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025, the world lost a truly remarkable soul, Joyce Davis Gates, at the age of 83. Born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1942, in Boone, North Carolina, Joyce’s life was a testament to love, faith, and joy. Residing at The Foley Center at the time of her passing, she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire her family and friends for years to come.

Joyce Gates leaves behind her husband, Gene Gates and four daughters: Kimberly Gates, Pamela James, Lynn Isaacs and Sandy Tenly .

Joyce was very proud of her seven grandchildren: Paula Coffey, Dustin James, Chasity James, Cydnee Griggs, Amber Fairbetter, Jennifer Davis and Kristen Tenly and thirteen great grandchildren.

Joyce’s journey through life was marked by her deep faith in Christianity, her humor, and an innate ability to make strangers feel like lifelong friends.

The Family would like to thank The Foley Center for all they did for Joyce during her stay with them. If anyone would like to make donations in Joyce’s memory, please make them to The Foley Center of Blowing Rock.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday July 7th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Burl Greer will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Faye Critcher

November 28, 1954 – July 1, 2025

Karen Faye Critcher, age 70 of Boone, passed away Tuesday July 1, 2025, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 28, 1954, a daughter of the late Norman Critcher and Marie Hampton Critcher. She loved the Lord, her family and her church. She was always a faithful employee wherever she was employed and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by one sister Jannette Shore and husband Bob of Blowing Rock, two brothers, Donald Critcher and wife Patsy of Blowing Rock and Dale Critcher, Sr. of Blowing Rock, two nephews Andrew Malanik and wife Karen, and Dale Critcher, Jr., one niece Angela Critcher, two great nieces, Elisabeth Malanik and Destiny Critcher and one great nephew Evan Malanik, and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Tuesday July 8th at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Bud Russell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully request no food, and flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in of the arrangements.

Betty Bryan Norris

January 4, 1948 – July 5, 2025

Betty Bryan Norris, 77 Ridge Road, Boone. Passed away on July 5th in Watauga Medical Center surrounded by family. Born January 4, 1948, to John Herman and Goldie Miller Bryan. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a cherished member of Bethelview Methodist Church and the community. She was known for her love of all flowers, even those others would consider weeds. If you came to visit her at home you were likely to find her creating, whether it be a dessert in the kitchen or a quilt in her craft room. She was a beloved Sunday School teacher for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Edwin Norris, her parents, brother Junior Miller, sister Barbara Jackson, Brother-in-law Dale Roark, and Sister-in-law Peggy Bryan.

She is survived by son Kevin{Shelly); grandchildren John and Anna (Kenneth); Sister-in-Law Frances Miller of Elkin, NC; Brother John (Nancy) Bryan of Matthews, NC; Brother Joe (Ruby) Bryan of Boone, NC; Brother Terry Bryan of Hamptonville, NC; Sister Peggy Stroup of Shelby, NC; Brother Jim (Dorothy) Bryan of Boone, NC; Sister Lillie Roark of Boone, NC; Brother Corbit (Melinda) Bryan of Fleetwood, NC; Brother Curtis (Theresa) Bryan of Boone, NC; and special Sister-in-law Adelene Winkler of Boone, NC. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends. Thank you to all of her friends, family, and neighbors for all the love shown to her throughout her life. Thank you to the Hospice nurses for the care, kindness, and support to Momma.

Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace, Betty, your legacy of loving kindness will live on forever in the hearts of those you touched.

Funeral Services will be conducted 4:00 PM Wednesday July 9, 2025, at Bethelview Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Elder John Jackson and Reverend Leo Fair will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully request no food.

In lieu of flowers the family would rather you make donations to the wounded warriors project as our veterans always held a special place in Betty’s heart, www.woundedwarriorsproject.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Newt Maltba

September 16, 1937 – June 29, 2025

Newt Maltba, Sr. age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk following a lengthy illness.

He was born on September 16, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Roy Delbert Maltba and the late Ruby Stewart Maltba.

Newt attended Altamont United Methodist Church. He worked as a Shrubberyman and loved to ride horses and spending time in his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest son, Newt “Tooter” Maltba, Jr., two brothers, Delbert Maltba, Larry Tex Maltba; Six Sisters, Joyce Franklin, Phyllis Vance, Elizabeth Goforth, Minnie Pittman, Nell Pittman, Hildred Holtsclaw; .

Newt leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, April (Jeff) Benfield of Newland, NC; two sons, Jack Maltba of Newland, NC, Roy (Renee) Maltba of Newland, NC; wife of 37 years, Gail Maltba of Newland, NC; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren..

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Heaton Christian Church with Rev. Larry Beam officiating. Interment will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Heaton Christian Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care, to the staff at Life Care Center, Alise, his case worker and to all the friends who would come and visit Newt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Newt and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.