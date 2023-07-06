Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 6, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Cheryl Fern Long

November 4, 1945 – June 17, 2023

Cheryl Long, 77, of Boynton Beach, FL and Banner Elk, NC, passed away at Boca Regional Hospital on June 17, 2023.

Born November 4, 1945, in Hays, KS to Lester and Beulah (North) Irvin, Cheryl spent her childhood outside of Hays on her parent’s farm, where her never ending love of the land was rooted. She graduated from Hays High School in 1963. It was there and at Hays United Methodist Church that she and her future husband, James, began to share their life-long passion for music. She then attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance. On July 21st of that year she married James Allen Long; a marriage that lasted

just one month shy of their 55th anniversary. After graduate studies in Bloomington, IN, Cheryl and

Jim moved to Broward County, FL, in 1973 where they resided until they relocated to Palm Beach County in 2013.

It was then they began to split their time between homes in Boynton Beach and Banner Elk.

During their 40 years in Broward County, Cheryl established a private voice studio, becoming a highly

sought out teacher, adjudicator and clinician. Many of her students went on to achieve notable successes as teachers/educators, performers in regional and Broadway Musical productions, and at national and international concert venues. Following retirement as a voice teacher in 2013 Cheryl successfully channeled her artistry into the painting medium; particularly watercolor. Her unique expressions were on display in galleries in Banner Elk. Cheryl had a deeply abiding faith which was daily reflected in her actions with those who came to know and love her. Proceeding in her death were her parents and her brother, Stanley. Left to cherish her memory are her husband James, sons Craig, his wife Carolyn and precious granddaughter Megan of Boynton Beach, and Douglas of New York City, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Palms 1960 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach on July 15, 2023 at 11:00am. A subsequent service will be held at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to feedingaveryfamilies.org in North Carolina benefiting her beloved mountain community.

.

.

Dennis Beryl Harmon

June 1, 2023

Dennis Beryl Harmon, 79, of Sugar Grove went home to be with the Lord on

June 1, 2023.

He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Dennis was a life-long land surveyor starting with the Carolina Caribbean Corporation in the 70’s and ending with the NC Dept. of Transportation.

He was preceded in death by his father, Beryl and mother, Blanche and son-in-law, Jimmy South.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda Marie Farthing Harmon, two daughters, Freida Van Allen and husband, Greg, and Brenda South, one son, Ricky Harmon and wife, Debra.

He is also survived by six granddaughters, one grandson, seven great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons.

Funeral service will be conducted at the Zion Hill Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Services will be conducted by Rev. David Ward. Internment will follow at the Harmon Family Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

.

.

Georgia Nicole “Bubbles” Ward

November 18, 1930 ~ June 5, 2023 (age 92)

Mrs. Georgia Nicole Harmon Ward (Bubbles), age 92, of Sugar Grove, passed peacefully Monday morning, June 5, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC surrounded by loved ones.

Born November 18, 1930 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Garnett and Maude Mast Harmon.

Georgia attended the Rominger School and worked in the housekeeping department of Cannon Hospital and Boone Hospital which later became Watauga Medical Center until retiring in 1993. Her greatest purpose was helping others especially, the patients she met. She was always had a smile for each one. Georgia lived her life helping her family and was caregiver for her Father and Mother, husband, sisters Addie, Mary Lee and Ruby as well as neighbors and friends. She enjoyed attending the Western Watauga Community Center where she earned the title of Rook Queen as she played many a fierce game with others that attended. Many close friendships were developed through her association with the seniors. Most recently she enjoyed Bingo each Friday at the Senior Center. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and attended faithfully until her health declined. She also enjoyed visiting other churches during revivals and singings. She always had a song for the Lord whenever asked. She enjoyed gardening and always loved animals and leaves behind her two cats, Wildie and Pretty.

Mrs. Georgia, (Bubbles) as she was fondly called, is survived by nieces and nephews, Nancy Combs Mixon (Clark) of Mountain City, TN, Mary Accetta Trivette of Banner Elk, Michael Accetta of Butler, TN Tom Combs, Chris Harmon of Sugar Grove and extended family, niece Rita Kincaid (Rick) of Morganton, NC. Other great nieces and nephews, Garrett Mixon (Meghan), Stephanie Trivette Platt (Josh), Brandon Trivette, Daniel Accetta and Opal Accetta, Jason Miller and four great-great nieces, (Aubrey, Marli, Annie and Emmie) and three great-great nephews, (Abram, Wylie, and Grayson) who were treated and felt like her own children and grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Ward, sisters, Addie Mae Maynard, Mary Lee Combs, Ruby Harmon Accetta, brother Bill Harmon, and nephews Marvin Trivette and great-nephew Justin Accetta.

The family extends a special ‘THANK YOU’ to friend and caregiver Lois Guy, for her devoted love and attention as she helped us care for our beloved Aunt Bubby.

Funeral services for Georgia Ward will be conducted Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12 noon at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Rominger Road, Banner Elk. Officiating will be Rev. Kenny Hicks and Rev. Richard Trivette. The family will receive friends from 11until 12 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Piney Grove Church Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no food and and suggests memorials to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Final Resting Place Saturday, June 10, 2023 Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Piney Grove Ave Banner Elk, North Carolina, United States 28604

.

.

Martin Kusturin

June 11, 2023

CWO-4 Martin Kusturin of Vilas, NC passed away after a short illness on Sunday, June 11, 2023. He had just turned 91. He was born in Bayou Meto, Arkansas to the late John and Verona (Cherry) Kusturin June 8, 1932. He was preceded in death by a son, John Everett Kusturin; his brothers, John, Matt, Joe, George and Albert; his sisters Lennie, Pauline and Mary.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Amelia; two sons, Leonard and Gary (Brenda) and one daughter

Denise, all of Virginia Beach, VA. Also, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

CWO-4 Kusturin was proud to be in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years where he was awarded several medals, three of which are the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat “V” and the Combat Action Ribbon.

He was a member of the Marine Corps Association and Foundation, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Marine Corps Disbursing Association and the American Legion.

A grave-side service will be conducted at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Monday, June 19 th at 11:00am

.

.

Michael J Grasby

October 15, 1951 ~ June 22, 2023 (age 71)

Born 10/15/1951 in Rochester, NY

Predeceased by parents Lloyd and Eunice Grasby also predeceased by Granddaughter Evalynn, Grandson Devon, and Sister Dawn

Survived by his wife Kathy Grasby (Schlegel)

Daughters Jennifer and Megan of NC, Sherry of TX, Stacey and Sondra of NY Sons Michael, Jr of FL, Brian of FL and Elijah of NC, Survived by Brothers George (Josie) Grasby of Rochester, NY and Richard Grasby of CT, also survived by Sister Robin (Greg) DeLorm of Rochester, NY.

Many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Also, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Michael was a retired Firefighter for the Veteran’s Admin. in Bath, NY

He loved spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

.

.

Kathy Hayes

1964 ~ 2023 (age 58)

Mrs. Kathy Lynn Hayes, age 58, of Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home. Born October 30, 1964 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ray Council and Mandy Ivalee Brown Norris.

Kathy was the sweetest wife, mother and sister any family could have. As a CNA, she loved her career as a caregiver of numerous people for more than 30 years. However, she knew that her most important role in life was caring for her family and in particular, her grand-babies.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David Eugene Hayes; son, Chris Hayes and wife, Kendra, of Boone; granddaughters, Madason, Makenlea and Maylea Hayes, Savannah Norman and Salyna Wiseman; and sisters, Linda Nadeau and husband, Keith, of Lenoir and Susan Holman and husband, Ed McDarris of Morganton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Norris Norman; brother, James Norris; and sister, Betty Brown.

Funeral services for Kathy Hayes will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, June 28th, at 3:00pm at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. T. J. Jackson. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00pm to 3:00pm , prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at the Yates-Hampton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes to assist the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.

.

.

Billy Bentley

1931 ~ 2023 (age 91)

Billy Baxter Bentley, age 91, of Baird’s Creek Road, Vilas, passed away Saturday evening, June 24, 2023. Born October 19, 1931 in Watauga County, he was a son of Roby Dewey and Ollie Mae Bentley. Most of his career was in carpentry, building furniture, and road construction. Bill enjoyed working with his hands. He was a master craftsman, loved all kinds of woodworking, and especially enjoyed building detailed doll houses. His favorite pastime was Blue Grass music. He played guitar and Bass Tub, performing with his group at various events throughout western North Carolina.

He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Mary Helen Harmon; daughters, Gail Spurlin and husband, Wayne, and Gay Martin, all of Hickory; sons, Barney Bentley and wife Doris, of Georgia, Bob Bentley and wife, Amanda, of Conover, Benny Bentley of East Coast, NC, Boyd Bentley and partner, Milly Humphrey of Conover and Boone Bentley and partner, Sandy, of Hickory; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Perry ‘Sam’ Bentley and wife, Betty, and Ned Bentley, all of Boone; and sisters, Katie Shore of Boone and Brenda Cornette and husband, R.A., of Vilas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Pauline Townsend, Earlene Lail, Maggie Hicks and infant Mary Ann; and brothers, Lewis, Robert, and Reed Bentley.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, June 28th from 11 until 12 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Private graveside services, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend, will follow at 12:30 at the Shull Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bentley family.

.

.

Charlotte Mae Rossi

May 31, 1928 ~ June 25, 2023 (age 95)

Charlotte M Rossi, Born May 31, 1928, went home to be with the Lord June 25, 2023.

Charl is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ed Rossi; daughter and granddaughter, Susan Williams and Kristen Williams.; son and grandsons, Jeff Rossi, Michael Rossi, and Keith Rossi; and brother, Robert Zellermayer wife, Jacque. Charl loved the Lord, her family, and her precious dogs.

She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in elementary education. Charl was co-owner of Montessori School of Boone, and learning and Fun Preschool for 27 years. She was known to many as “MS. Charl”. She loved teaching in the preschool until the age of 85. Charl enjoyed, and was quite talented at sewing and quilting in her spare time.

Charl grew up in Florida, and loved to be outside on sunny summer days in Boone.

Family, friends, neighbors, former students and their families may attend a Catholic Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Boone, Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2023 at 2:00.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

.

.

Jimmie Braswell

March 1, 1947 ~ June 26, 2023 (age 76)

Jimmie Ernest “Hawk” Braswell passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 26, 2023 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Jimmie drove a truck for Caldwell Freight Liners for 35 years, He had many hobbies which included hunting, fishing, camping and playing golf.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Violet Braswell; two children, Helen Marie and her husband, Todd Younce, James Wesley and his wife, Tilisa Dawn Braswell; sisters, Linda Cromer and Billie Sue Morrison; five grandchildren, Sydney, Ella, Danielle, Patricia and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Nichole and River and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Minerva Braswell; siblings, Mary, Edna, Yale, Landon, Jackie, Stoney and great-grandchild, Baby B.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church 1525 Clarks Creek Rd. Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604.

The family will be receiving friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM with funeral services beginning at 2:00PM and graveside to follow. Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Braswell family.

.

.

Geneva Tester

February 16, 1946 ~ June 29, 2023 (age 77)

Mrs. Geneva Baird Tester, age 77, of Albert Tester Drive, Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2023. Born February l6, 1946 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Roy and Floy Tolbert Baird. Geneva was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and was retired from Watauga Medical Center in environmental services. Geneva was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was often referred to by others as one of the finest woman they ever knew. Her Lord and family were her priorities in life and was often known to put others needs before her own. Geneva enjoyed knitting, working crossword and word find puzzles and spending time with her fur baby ‘Bandit’.

Mrs. Tester is survived by her husband of 55 years, William Henry Tester; daughter, Angel Barnhill and husband, Barry, of Wilmington; son, Dwayne Tester and wife, Kim, of Boone; granddaughter, Lindsey Barnhill of Wilmington and grandsons, James Barnhill of Wilmington and Austin Tester and wife, Lakyn, of North Wilkesboro; brother, Marshall Baird and wife, Juanita, of Mt. Airy and sisters, Helen Crump of Lenoir and Pauline Hayes and husband, Harold, of Atlanta, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Geneva Tester will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 2, 2023 at 2 o’clock at the Green Valley Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Eric Cornett, Rev. Derick Wilson and Rev. Dwayne Tester. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brenda Potter, 4011 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tester family.

