Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 5, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Juanita Faye Miller

1961 – 2022

Juanita Watson Miller, age 60, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

She was a native of Watauga County, and the daughter of Arlie Watson and Geneva Watson.

She was an outdoors enthusiast, who loved hiking and taking in all that nature had to offer. She adored her pet dogs over the years, and was very fond of her cat Bullet.

She was preceded in death by her mother Geneva Watson, a brother Dale Watson, and an infant sister Sandra Watson.

She is survived by two sons, A.J. Miller and wife Samantha of Boone, and Daniel Miller and wife Jessica of Zionville. Her father Arlie Watson, one sister, Pat Watson and husband Jimmy of Boone, a grandson Henry Miller, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Juanita Watson Miller will be conducted Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery, the Rev. Mike Townsend will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation,

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.

.

.

Marie Farthing

1928 – 2022

Martha Marie Baird Farthing, also lovingly known as “Nanny”, age 94 of the Bethel Community went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Marie was born January 31, 1928 in Watauga County to Omar Arling and Luna Elizabeth Presnell Baird. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Marie loved her family and many who became family over the years. She enjoyed researching, recording and sharing family history, reading, painting landscapes, and singing and listening to music.

She is survived by two daughters; Sharon Harbin of Vilas, Diane Beach and husband Terry of Boone, and one son, Tommy Farthing and wife Ann of Woodlawn, VA; four granddaughters, Renee Gibson and husband Chad of Blue Ridge, VA, Stephanie Beach of Boone, Meredith Beach Speight and husband Jay of Spring Hill, TN and Sarah Farthing of Woodlawn VA; seven great-grandchildren, Victoria Grantham of Steamboat Springs, CO, Morgan Grantham of Roanoke, VA, Ashlyn Grantham of Blacksburg, VA, David Grantham of Blue Ridge, VA and Olivia, Ruthie and Zachary Speight of Spring Hill, TN; one nephew Bill Baird and wife Teresa of Clearwater, FL and one niece Jean Vines of Burlington, NC.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Gray Farthing, her brothers, Joseph Carrol and wife Sylvia, infant brother William Lewis and William Darrol Baird and wife Juanita.

With wonderful memories and love in our hearts we say: “This isn’t goodbye, but until we meet again. We love you Nanny!”

A funeral service for Marie B. Farthing will be announced.

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.

In lieu of flowers memorials be made to:

Medi Home Health & Hospice

400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102

Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Farthing family.

.

.

Betty Hodges Clawson

1940 – 2022

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Betty Hodges Clawson passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the age of 81 years. Born November 17, 1940 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Gray and Gladys Eggers Hodges.

Betty was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. She retired from Appalachian State University with 24 1/2 years of service and continued to work at Samaritan’s Purse for 16 years. Her greatest joy in life was her family, church, cooking, working in the garden, and helping others. Over the years she dreamed of publishing her own cookbook, this became true in 2010. She was known for her sour dough bread, coconut pie, and Swiss chocolate cake.

Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Clawson: daughters, Sandra Townsend and husband Mike, Jackie Blankenship and husband Dennis, and son, Billy Clawson, Jr. and wife Shannon.

And much loved grandchildren: Addie Herbert, Elijah Townsend and wife Taylor, Willow Blankenship, John Blankenship, Kade Clawson, Reed Clawson, Job Clawson, Tate Clawson, and great-grandchild Everly Herbert.

Also, her dear brother Jack Hodges and her dear sisters, Phyllis Hayes, Sarah Lawrence and husband Johnny, Susie Fletcher and husband Gary, and Brenda Switzer and husband John.

In-laws Betty Clawson, Steve and Sue Gurley, Paul Combs, and Dennis Clawson. And many loved nephews, nieces, and friends.

Please join Betty’s family in celebrating her life Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Meat Camp Baptist Church, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. in the church.

Prior to, and following the services, Betty’s family will be at the home, 179 Clyde Williams Drive, Boone, NC.

The family, based on Betty’s love of cooking and serving others, has elected to establish a scholarship fund to assist graduating high school students pursuing a degree in culinary arts.

The family extends a special thank you to Amorem Hospice for their assistance with the care of our wonderful mother.

Online condolences may be shared with the Clawson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Clawson family.

.

.

Scott Francis Powell

August 30, 1975 – June 19, 2022

Scott Francis Powell, age 46, of Winston-Salem, passed away June 19, 2022.

He was born August 30, 1975 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The son of Judy Vough Powell and the late Raymond Francis Powell. He was a Technical Advisor Manager for Samaritan’s Purse. Scott’s favorite thing in the whole world was using his practical skills to demonstrate the love of Christ to people in very tangible ways: rescuing them from their darkest hours following a natural or manmade disaster, getting them drinkable water, equipping them with sustainable practices in Jesus’ name in order to improve their lives long term and provide ample opportunities for them to hear the Good News, and training others to do the work he did.

He is survived by his wife Laura Zifer Powell, one brother, Jason Francis Powell and wife Molly and their two sons and one sister, Melissa Hallnor and husband Eric and their son.

A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, July 19t, 2022, at 3:00pm at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Boone, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Powell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Rex Allen Hampton

August 2, 1954 – June 27, 2022

Rex Allen Hampton, age 67, of Pfafftown, husband of Charlotte Critcher Hampton, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in Winston.

He was born August 2, 1954, in Watauga County and raised in Lenoir. A son of the late Ronda Hampton and Mary Bell Ford Hampton. He graduated from Hudson High School, was a member of Old Town Baptist Church and a former member of Mountain Grove Church and was employed with Parrish Tire Company.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Critcher Hampton of the home; a step-son, Dale Clontz of Gamewell; two brothers, Royce Hampton of Lenoir and Gordon Hampton and wife Elaine of Gamewell; three nieces, Amy Hampton Burns and husband Mark and their daughter, Addie of Lenoir; Missy Hampton Hogan and husband Jon and their son, Sully of Lenoir and Mandy Hampton Canseler and husband Michael and children Destiny and Angelina Roy of Hickory; one aunt, Ila Ford of Lexington; his father-in-law, Tommy Critcher of Boone; brother-in-law, Thomas Critcher and wife Dina of Boone; one sisters-in-law, Calista Rutherford and husband Patrick of Thomasville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Robbie Norris Critcher and his brother-in-law, Donald Critcher.

Funeral services for Rex Allen Hampton will be conducted Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Critcher Cemetery. Dr. Rick Speas, Reverend Bud Russell and Reverend Jon Hogan will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:00, prior to the service.

At other times the family will be at the home of Thomas Critcher, 603 Hartley Knob Road, Boone.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hartley Cemetery Fund, in care of: Joyce Hampton Powell, 394 Critcher Road Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Charles Edward “Eddie” Welch

December 25, 1954 – June 30, 2022

Charles Edward “Eddie” Welch, age 67, of Taylor Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

He was born to the late Arthur and Irene Townsend Welch on Christmas day, 1954. He was a “gift” to his family, friends, and many, many oil customers during his forty-four years at Appalachian Energy.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Baird and husband Billy of Pineville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Blake, Brittney, Ben and Brett Ricker, and their father David Ricker; and one great-grandson, Theo; three step-children, David Johnson and wife Carla, Kim Johnson and Loretta Denny and husband Matthew; four step-grandchildren, Amelia and Zane Johnson and Isaiah and Elizabeth Denny; one sister, Pat Townsend and husband JB; one brother, David Welch and wife Marilyn; one aunt, Flo Townsend of Conover and one brother-in-law, Hughie Johnson. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Townsend Welch; his second wife, Betty Johnson Welch and one sister, Jeanette Johnson.

A memorial service for Eddie and Betty will be announced at a later date.

The family suggest that memorials be made to the Holy Communion Scholarship Fund c/o Mary Ellen Studstrup, 130 Winterberry Trail, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Welch family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Betty Ruth Reese Lewis

May 15, 1940 – July 1, 2022

Betty Ruth Reese Lewis, age 82, of Callahan, Florida, a native of Watauga County passed away Friday July 1, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lewis family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Michael Joseph Campbell

July 23, 1948 – July 1, 2022

Michael Joseph Campbell, age 73, of Boone passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 23, 1948, in Queens, New York. A son of the late John Campbell and Margaret Mobbs Campbell. He was a real estate broker and a veteran having served in the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jo Campbell of Boone; three daughters, Ashlee Nicole Campbell of Boone; Lauren Rachele Davis and husband Matt of Blowing Rock and Summer Noel Hettinger and husband Dan of Weaverville; two granddaughters, Amaris Campbell of Boone and Sidney Hettinger Of Weaverville; one grandson, Samuel Hettinger of Weaverville; three sisters, Barbara Roth of West Palm Beach, Florida; Janice Zaehring and husband John of Port Orange, Florida and Meg Campbell of Santa Cruz, California and one brother, Steven Campbell and wife Celeste of Lantana, Florida.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Dale Ann Sell and one brother, Richard John Campbell.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607. Pastor Wes Austin will be officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mary “Kay Kay” Roberts

August 10, 1936 – July 2, 2022

Mrs. Mary “Kay Kay” Hylton Roberts, age 85, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Barry Roger Isquith

July 16, 1939 – July 3, 2022

Seven Devils, NC- Barry Roger Isquith, age 82, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.

Mr. Isquith was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era as a dental technician.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Jeremy (Gerb) Dean Clark

January 25, 1990 – June 27, 2022

Jeremy “Gerb” Dean Clark, age 32 tragically passed away on Monday June 27, 2022.

Jeremy was born on January 25, 1990 in Avery County. He was the son of Wanda Ledbetter and Ronnie Clark.

Jeremy loved riding his four wheeler, hunting and most of all of his Family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Clyde an Kathleen Barrier; Paternal grandfather James (Archie) Clark; Step grandparents; James and Betty Ledbetter Sr.; Infant sister Elizabeth Ann Clark as well as Aunt Barbara Calloway; Uncles Robert Clark, Randall Barrier and Roger Barrier.

He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory the love of his life girlfriend; Keetha Black and her daughter Madie whom he loved and protected with his whole life. His mother Wanda (Bill) Ledbetter Jonas Ridge, NC; Father Ronnie (Pam) Clark of Burnsville, NC; Brother Jonathan (Tami) of The Old Beech Mountain Community, NC, two very special nieces Hailey and Maci Clark who loved their uncle very much, Paternal Grandmother Betty Clark, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, co-workers, step brother and sisters Josh, Sabrina and Stephanie (Chris).

Kindness, love and larger than life heart Jeremy was a true hero, he was loved and will always be loved.

Visitation for Jeremy will be held , Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 6:PM- 8PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Memorial service will begin at 8PM in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jeremy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Ruby Coffey

August 27, 1940 – June 29, 2022

Ruby Louise Coffey, age 81, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

She was born on August 27, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Blaine Norwood and the late Beulah Shook Norwood.

Mrs. Coffey is survived by her husband, Ray Coffey of the home; one daughter Lisa Clark and husband J.D., one son, Dennis Coffey and his wife, Martha; grandchildren, Danny, Joey, Curtis and Matthew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Norwood.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Coffey family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ruby and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Roy “Dunnie” Thomas

June 15, 1935 – June 30, 2022

Roy “Dunnie” Thomas, age 87, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 30th at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dunnie was born on June 15th, 1935 to Roy Thomas Sr. and Beatrice Holtsclaw Thomas.

He was married to Suzanne Johnson Thomas for 66 years. He was a member of the Cranberry Missionary Church. Dunnie enjoyed working in shrubbery, as well as spending time with his friends and family. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids. Dunnie also served in the Navy before retiring from the TVA.

Dunnie was preceded in death by his father, Roy Thomas Sr., mother Beatrice Holtsclaw Thomas, Son: Bobby Thomas ; Brother: Sam Thomas.

Dunnie leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Suzanne Thomas, sons Roy Oscar Thomas III and wife Jackie of Roan Mountain, TN, Richard Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN; daughter, Carol Sue Thomas of Newland, NC; and sisters, Ann Turbyfill of Cranberry, NC, Johnny B McKinney of Newland, NC, Betty Baldwin and husband Bud of Florida. Eight grandchildren; Pam, Tabithia, Sarah, Stephanie,Jennifer and Christina Thomas and Jessica and Martin Hamby. Fifteen Great-grandchildren. Numerous Nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Dunnie will be held Tuesday, July 5th at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Stanley Clawson Officiating. Interment will follow at the Thomas Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Thomas family by visiting the website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dunnie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

.

.

Melba Franklin

August 11, 1948 – July 2, 2022

Melba Jeanette Franklin of Three Mile Community passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the age of 73. Melba is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Pearl Franklin.

Melba is survived by three children, daughter Rebecca Alexander (Jeremy) of Elizabethton, Tennessee; daughter Teresa Blackwell (Chris), Reidsville, NC, son John Lowe (Jennifer) Marion, VA; grandchildren Brianna, Andrew, Connor Alexander, Tony Kimbrell, Cheyenne Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Kristen Moss (Dewayne); great­ grandchildren Skylar, Payton, Reggie; three sisters, Joyce Sellars, Linda Stillwell, and Shirley Smith (Jesse) and her beloved dog, Daisy. Also, surviving is a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved her dearly.

Melba spent her life caring for others as a dedicated and devoted nurse in the hospital and doctor’s offices in both Avery and Mitchell County over a span of approximately 50 years. She extended that same caring and compassion in caring for all those family and friends she helped throughout her life. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and extended family. While she had many interests, some of the things she loved most were history, trains, westerns, genealogy, flowers, gardening, reading, traveling, music, animals and spending time on the family land, that was so dear to her. Above all else, the greatest gift she left behind was her love for God and her family. She knew the importance of being there for other people and lived a life that was dedicated to those beliefs.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services for Melba will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Altamont United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 -7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

The care of Melba and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

