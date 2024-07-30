Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 30, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Donald Wayne Crissman

February 16, 1954 ~ July 22, 2024

Donald Wayne Crissman, age 70, of Deep Gap, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024. Born February 16, 1954 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Donald and Mary Lou Crissman. Wayne was a veteran of the US Air Force. He moved to the High Country in the 1990’s and soon after joined Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. He was a Fire Chief for the Stewart Simmons Fire Department and a Fire Warden for the state of North Carolina.

Wayne loved people, his three cats, and listening to his country music LOUD, but his biggest thrill was riding his motorcycle. He was employed as a radio technician at Protronics, a motorcycle technician at Stamey’s Cycle, as an automotive technician at David Watson’s Automotive, all in Boone, and also worked at Cross Roads Harley-Davidson in Wilkesboro. Wayne will be remembered as a genuine character with a positive and funny attitude.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Crissman and his sister, Nancy Crissman.

Funeral services for Wayne Crissman will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 28th, at 3 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Dwayne Jones. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #130. Graveside services will follow at the Simmons Cemetery in Triplett, NC.

Memorials may be made to the Simmons Cemetery in care of Wilma Miller, 175 Herbert Norris Road, Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crissman family.

August 20, 1933 ~ July 23, 2024

Marjorie Melvrene Lloyd Padgett (Merne), age 90 of North Wilkesboro (formally of Boone, from 1967-2016), peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in North Wilkesboro.



A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 3, at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street in Boone, North Carolina, with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30pm. Final resting place will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock; N.C.



Merne was born August 20, 1933 in Lancaster, SC to John Elliott and Katherine Ingram Lloyd. She accepted JESUS CHRIST as a young girl and has been a faithful follower her whole life. She grew up in the textile mill town of Lancaster with both parents working at Springs Mills. She was like a second mother to her younger sister of 10 years, Johnnie Kaye as both parents worked. She graduated from Lancaster High School where her favorite class was Home Economics. She also had wonderful memories of her Boxer dog “Dutch” and family vacations to Springmaid Beach, SC. A few years later, she met her future husband, Dr. Harry G. Padgett at a revival at her home church, Immanuel Baptist Church in Lancaster. He was a student at Southeastern Seminary and assisted lead pastor Dr. Smoot Baker with the revival. After a courtship together, the couple married on August 27, 1955. They initially moved to Wake Forest, NC while Harry continued his seminary studies and then to Jefferson and Elgin, SC to pastor Baptist Churches there.

Merne was a devoted wife and wonderful mother to 3 children. While pastoring, Merne continued to support her husband as he began studying counseling at the University of Georgia. The family moved to Athens, Ga. from 1965-67 where he completed his Doctor of Education degree in counseling. While in Athens, Merne worked at the university library and remembered this fondly as a wonderful and growing experience. In 1967 the family moved to Boone, N.C. when Harry accepted a professorship at Appalachian State University (ASU). At ASU Merne worked as a secretary in the Psychology Department and the Learning Assistance Program. She loved working there, and the relationships she made with both students and her colleagues.

After moving to Boone, the family was able to establish many roots and friendships. In particular being faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Boone, taking the kids to school, music lessons, dance lessons (Melva), sport activities (Harry and John) and others. She often spoke about one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren, Nat, Jonathan, Hannah, Julia and Noah. The family had numerous Dachshund dogs and Siamese cats over the years. Merne was proud to help plan the annual family beach trip with her dad, John, to Springmaid Beach, SC. Merne grew to love the snow in Boone, but did not like to drive in it! One of her most cherished trips was traveling to Switzerland with her husband.

Merne loved working with her flowers, plants in the garden, and feeding her birds on the deck. She is described by many as being an expert “Green Thumb”. She cherished her time eating out with friends and co-workers, venturing into local antique stores for gifts and collecting Christmas ornaments. She was such a blessing to so many as she loved sending cards and letters to both family and friends, and was known for her beautiful penmanship as well as her amazing smile. She was a daily witness for CHRIST as she had a servant’s heart to love and help others. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and daughter, she was a compassionate friend and care-provider to her younger sister Johnnie Kaye, who experienced numerous health challenges. She also loved cooking with her mother and Johnnie Kaye, especially Scandinavian cookies.

During the last few years of her life Merne lived at Rose Glenn Village, Wilkes Assisted Living and Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation in the Wilkesboros. We give our Deepest Thanks to all the Amazing Staff that Loved Merne and provided her with Wonderful care and compassion, and to Mountain Valley Hospice staff for their loving kindness and support.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dr. Harry G. Padgett; parents, John and Katherine Lloyd; sister, Johnnie Kaye Lloyd and son-in-law, Tony Pezzella.

She is survived by her son, Harry G. Padgett II (Gil) and wife, Sue of Wilkesboro; daughter; Melva Padgett Pezzella (Meo) of Wilkesboro; son, John Lloyd Padgett and wife, Beth of Hillsborough; and six grandchildren: Nat Padgett and fiancé, Susan; Jonathan Padgett and wife, Jen; Hannah Padgett; Julia Padgett and fiancé, Derrick; and Noah Padgett and fiancé, Paige; Dylan Froehling, 2 great grandsons, Logan Bender and Hendrix Padgett; special cousin, Bobby Carroll and wife, Susan; sister-in-laws, Lillian Burkhead and Sandra Padgett; life-long best friend, Connie Threatt; and special family, Eddie, Jenny, Raymond and Vivian Lin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 1333, Boone, NC 28607, Mt. Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 325, Dobson, NC 27017 or Wilkes A.D.A.P., P.O. Box 968, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.



Online condolences may be made to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Padgett family.

Paul Lloyd Calhoun

May 25, 1959 ~ July 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Calhoun, a cherished father, grandfather, and husband, who left us peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Paul passed away to the sound of “Go Pack Go” chants, a fitting tribute to his unwavering support for his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Paul was born to Richard and Shirley Calhoun, who have preceded him in death, along with his infant brother Aaron. His life was a testament to dedication, love, and passion. As a proud member of the National Guard, Paul served his country with honor and commitment, embodying the values of service and patriotism.

Paul’s devotion to Christ and his faith as a Christian were central to his life. His strong belief in God’s love and guidance was evident in the way he lived, always showing kindness, generosity, and a deep sense of compassion to those around him. His faith provided him with strength and solace, and he shared this spiritual journey with his family and friends, nurturing their own faith and devotion.

Beyond his military service and faith, Paul found joy in being a karaoke DJ, where he was affectionately known as “Mountain Man.” His vibrant personality and love for music brought smiles and laughter to many. His passion for martial arts was another significant aspect of his life, a discipline that he pursued with vigor and dedication.

Paul’s greatest love, however, was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife Roberta, with whom he shared countless cherished moments. Together, they built a beautiful family that became Paul’s pride and joy.

His legacy continues through his children: Alexis and Garrett, Korey and Rachel, Jeffery and Heather, Daniel, Derek and Katie, Tiffany, and Brandon and Anna. Paul was also a beloved grandfather to Ridge, Jacob, Ché, Konner, Summer, Kaleb, Miley, Ryder, Tilden, Evan, Emma, Chloe, Jaxon, Anthony, Owen, Aven, and Grayson. His grandchildren were a source of immense pride and happiness, and he leaves behind a lifetime of memories filled with love, wisdom, and joy. Paul is also survived by his three lifelong friends, Jeff Profitt, Dwayne “Spanky” Pendley, and Stephen “Steveo” Reeves, whose enduring friendships were a constant source of support and joy.

Paul’s dedication to his family was unwavering, and his influence will be felt for generations. His passions for life, whether cheering for the Packers, engaging in martial arts, or entertaining as “Mountain Man,” the karaoke DJ, were always infused with a love for those around him. He touched many lives with his warmth, humor, and generous spirit.

In honoring Paul’s memory, we remember a man who lived life fully, loved deeply, and remained devoted to his faith. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the remarkable life he led and the legacy he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Paul Calhoun. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Caring Hands Village at caringhandsvillage.org. and/or to the Calhoun family for travel and accommodations at Cashapp @phlebert, or Venmo @phlebert.

Services will be conducted Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Harvest House Church, Boone. A gathering of friends will occur Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the service time of 5:00 p.m. in the church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Calhoun family.

Orna Moradov Bentor

May 16, 1954 – July 22, 2024

Maybe you saw Orna Bentor’s paintings evolve over time – from oil paintings of the rooftops of her native Jerusalem, her son Yinon’s childhood toys, and her daughter Anat doing cartwheels, to large acrylic landscapes and the flowers of Israel, especially her favorite, the delicate cyclamen. And later, collages incorporating the MRI scans used to diagnose her with multiple sclerosis in 1994, then smaller acrylics and alcohol ink paintings that she taught herself to make with her left hand when she could no longer use her dominant right hand. Or you might remember seeing her characteristic broad smile and beautiful curly hair as she zipped down King Street in downtown Boone on her motorized wheelchair, either independently or with her friends or family racing to keep up.

Orna Michal Moradov was born in Jerusalem on May 16, 1954 to Haim and Shoshana “Rose” Moradov (née Harari). She died in Boone, North Carolina, on July 22, 2024, surrounded by her husband Eli Bentor, her daughter Anat Bentor, and her son Yinon Bentor.

Orna met Eli when they were both 18, sparking a romance that would last 52 years. They lived together for several years in Kibbutz Misgav Am, a communal settlement in northern Israel, where she enjoyed working in an apple orchard and landscaping. She studied art education at Oranim College, with additional training in special education, and worked as an art teacher in a school for the deaf. They married in Jerusalem in 1979. She also lived in Bloomington, Indiana; Evanston, Illinois; and Rock Hill, South Carolina; where she took additional art classes. In 1996, the family moved to Boone, North Carolina, where Orna quickly made friends and joined ArtMix – a women’s artists group with whom she enjoyed meeting and exhibiting all over the region. Her paintings often express her longing for the natural beauty of her native Israel and her sense of separation from it. At the same time, she loved Boone and its beautiful surroundings.

While her health was a major struggle, Orna never allowed her disease to define her. She never complained or felt self-pity. She emerged from difficult hospitalizations with a broad smile and a renewed desire to engage in gardening, painting, and the simple joy of living.

Orna’s family wishes to thank the dedicated and caring people at Medi Home Health and Hospice and at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.

A memorial service is planned for August. To see her artwork and learn about memorial plans, see ornabentor.com

Online condolences may be sent to the Bentor Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Silas Andrew Pope

July 28, 2023 – July 25, 2024

Deep Gap, NC- Silas Andrew “Bubby” Pope, infant son of Jonathan Andrew and Melissa Ann Benfield-Pope, gained his Heavenly Wings, Thursday, July 25, 2024. Born July 28, 2023, in Ashe County, Silas was given his name meaning “Man of the Woods”.

Surviving other than his parents are his siblings, Urijah Jerome Benfield; Ezra LeRoy Benfield; Elisha Rome Benfield; Tirzah Sadie-Ann Pope; Dalton Andrew Pope and Zoey Faith Pope. He is also survived by his Maternal Grandfather, Johnny Jerome Ward and wife Flossie of Roan Mountain, TN; Paternal Grandfather Lester Michael Pope and wife Sandra of West Jefferson; Paternal Grandmother Linda Kay Huffman and Partner, Tommy of West Jefferson; Paternal Great-Grandmother, Lucille Eggers of Mountain City, TN; Uncle, Pastor Wesley Ward and wife Sarah of Roan Mountain, TN; Aunt, Jeanie Miller and husband Darrell of Deep Gap; Uncle, Michael Pope and wife Samantha of Todd; and many other cousins and family.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother, Sadie Ann Ward.

A celebration of Silas’ Life will be held on his Birthday, Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service in Boone, with Pastor Wesley Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Ward Family Cemetery. The Family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 3:00 until 4:00 PM.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Greater Remnant Church, 185 Hwy 80, Bakersville, NC 28705.

The Family wishes to express their great appreciation to Dr. Clinton Zimmerman of Blue Ridge Pediatrics for his deepest care and concern for Silas.

Online condolences may be sent to the Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Regina Greer Hampton

December 6, 1946 – July 25, 2024

Regina Greer Hampton, age 77, of Boone, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at her home. Born December 6, 1946, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Vivian Valentine Caroll Greer and the wife of Sherrill Thomas Hampton of the home.

Other than her husband Sherrill, she is survived by 2 daughters, Christy Moore-Williams of Asheville; Shannon Fortner of Tampa, FL; 2 step-daughters, Monica Allsbrook and husband Richard of Greenville, NC; Vonda Hampton and husband Kevin McCusker of Reston, VA; one sister, Phyllis Scott of West Jefferson; 3 Grandchildren, Julia Klinedinst and husband Tyler of Morrisville; Jackson Allsbrook of Greenville; Avery McCusker of Reston, VA and her loving cat, “Mojo”.

Mrs. Hampton had an incredible love for her family and a passion for animals. She retired from ASU in the personnel department.

A Celebration of Mrs. Hampton’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 29, 2024, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Chaplain Jody Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.

A special Thank You to Medi Home Health and Hospice for all of their kindness, care and support over the last 6 months.

Memorials may be made to: Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607 or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 50012 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Edward Gardner Fowler, Jr.

November 1, 1951 – July 24, 2024

Edward Gardner Fowler, 72 of Deep Gap passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 24. Working until the very end, he succumbed to health issues that he had battled for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Owen King and father Edward Sr. and sister Judy Adams. He is survived by his younger sister Cindy Raisig, life partner Aurelia Leonard, daughter Whitney Leonard and her children, Wyatt Earp, Mason and wife Megan Earp, and Harley Isaacs. Also, by his son Luke Fowler and wife Simone, daughter Bridget; other son Matt Fowler, partner Melody Isenhour, and their son Felix. He has impacted so many people’s lives and his legacy will not be forgotten!

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Janet Lee Isaacs

February 28, 1960 – July 28, 2024

Janet Lee Isaacs, age 64, died Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born February 28, 1960, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Paul William and Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs.

Janet was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and worked for 42 years at Watauga Opportunities.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Isaacs and grandparents, Dewey and Louise Isaacs and Worth and Marie Eldreth.

Janet is survived by her two sisters, Patricia Ward and husband James of Elk Park and Debbie Blake and husband Randy of Vilas. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2024, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Memorials may be made to The Three Forks Baptist Church, 1922 US Hwy 421-S, Boone, NC 28607 or Watauga Opportunities, 642 Greenway Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

A special Thank You to the Entourage of Cousins who helped in caring for Janet.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Michael McQuade

Oct 21, 1950 – Jul 24, 2024

Brilliant, eccentric, hardworking, handyman, perfectionist, mechanic, chocolate lover, diet coke consumer, pilot, sailor, photographer, national park explorer, teacher, stepfather, and husband. Those are just a few of the words that describe Michael Robert McQuade, age 73, of Banner Elk, NC who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Michael was born on October 21, 1950 in Lee County, Iowa, a son of Robert Michael and Doris Gerdes McQuade. After graduating from Fort Madison High School in 1968, Mike happily avoided a “real” job while pursuing academic degrees for the next twelve years: B.S. Electrical Engineering (Cum Laude and Honors), 1972, & M.S. Electrical Engineering (Power), 1973, from the University of Missouri-Columbia; M.S. Electrical Engineering (Digital Systems), 1976, from Georgia Tech; and finally a PhD in Electrical Engineering in 1980 also from Georgia Tech.

Mike then transitioned to a highly productive 33-year career at the DuPont Company. From 1980 – 1990, he worked in the Engineering Physics Laboratory (EPL) as a research engineer. Some of Mike’s highlights during this period include development of an automated inspection system to insure emulsion integrity of medical X-ray film and designing a linear motor powered, bi-axial simultaneous tenterframe with dynamic adjustability to allow production of high performance films. This system is still used today by most top tier film manufacturers.

From 1990 – 1995, Mike was a guest scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory where he designed testbed network switches as part of the Computational Grand Challenges program while also serving as the technology transfer liaison for DuPont in the DOE National Lab System.

Mike took on multiple assignments from 1996 – 2013 as he capped his career at DuPont as a senior engineer. Highlights include 2-years as an “expatriate” in Luxembourg helping to stand-up the production of high performance films, supporting the development of the Heidrun Oil Field for Conoco, installing the Advanced Development Lab in the DuPont Photovoltaics Solutions business, Engineering Tiger Team Leader, and helping to upgrade corn production facilities for Pioneer Hybrid Seeds.

Mike was much more than “just” a good electrical engineer at DuPont. He gave back to the community and his country in so many ways. An abbreviated list of accomplishments includes:

1) Congressional Fellow (2013 – 2014) with the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of IEEE and AAAS as a member of the Professional Staff of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

2) Established the Computer Architecture Laboratory, School of Electrical Engineering, Georgia Tech.

3) Commissioner, Engineering Accreditation Commission, Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

4) Next Generation Science Standards Writing Team.

5) Industrial Advisory Board, Georgia Tech, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

6) Technical Advisor, US FIRST (U.S. Foundation for Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) – Mike was an advisor on the Miracle Workerz (MOE), Team 365, that won the Chairman’s Award at the 2007 FIRST Championship in Atlanta GA and were recognized by President Bush during a visit to the White House.

7) Lecturer in the School of Electrical Engineering, Georgia Tech.

8) Developed and presented short courses on microcomputer use for the Atlanta Section of IEEE.

9) Associate Professor, Adjunct, Drexel University, School of Electrical Engineering.

10) Adjunct Lecturer in Engineering, Widener University, School of Electrical Engineering.

11) Member of the faculty at the University of New Mexico Center for Graduate Studies, Los Alamos campus.

Organizations that Mike belonged to and associated honors include Phi Beta Kappa (Past President and Past Treasurer); Senior Member, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE); IEEE Committee for Engineering Accreditation Activities; President’s Fellow, Georgia Tech; Registered Professional Engineer; and Sigma Xi.

After wrapping up his professional career in 2014, Mike and his wife retired to the mountains of western North Carolina to enjoy their golden years in a house that met Mike’s requirement of having a really great view.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Johanna Stukshis McQuade, stepson Jason “Jay” Pepin (Katherine Rudell) of Los Alamos, NM, mother Doris McQuade of Stone Mountain, GA, two brothers Robert “Pat” McQuade of Lake Toxaway, NC and Marty (Linda) McQuade of Rochester Hills, MI. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Michael McQuade.

Michael’s family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home and a celebration presentation of his life will begin at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to consider planting a tree in Mike’s memory through the Arbor Day Foundation: <https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory>

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McQuade family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Michael and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Paul Hughes

Nov 30, 1929 – Jul 26, 2024

Paul Hughes, age 94, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk with his loving wife of 73 years, Fay, by his side.

He was born on October 30, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Columbus Howard Hughes and the late Bertha Boone Hughes.

Paul retired from Linville Resorts where he worked as a Security Guard. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was well known in the community for his fly tying skills.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Columbus Howard Hughes; Mother, Bertha Naomi Hughes; Son, Charles Evans Hughes; Three Brothers, Ted Hughes, James Frank Hughes, Sr., Dave Hughes; Three Sisters, Grace Daniels, Marian Garland, Helen Hughes.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Bessie Fay Watson Hughes; daughter, Paula Hughes of Linville, NC; daughter-in-law, Betsy Hughes of Linville, NC; two sisters, Christine Billings of Rural Hall, NC, Shirley Gelston of Denver, CO.Private services are planned for Paul.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Life Care Center for the loving care they have provided to Paul and Fay.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Paul and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

