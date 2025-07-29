Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 29th, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Clara “Boe” (Teague) McCaulley

May 3, 1934 ~ July 20, 2025

Clara Mae “Boe” Teague McCaulley, born on May 3, 1934, in Boone, NC, passed away peacefully. She was the daughter of Letcher and Doris Teague. Clara received 16 years of education and dedicated 34 years to her career at Cashiers Student Accounts.

She is survived by her son, Donny McCaulley Jr., of Boone, NC. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. McCaulley Sr.

Clara was an active member of First Baptist Church and the Sunbeams organization. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society, Watauga Health Coalition, Watauga Medics, Boone Drug, App Regional Medical Ctr, Atrium Winston-Salem, or Greenway Medical Association.

Services for Clara will be private.

James Howard Dean

September 3, 1935 ~ July 23, 2025

James Dean (Jimmy), born in St. Germain Wisconsin in 1935 to a Norwegian homesteader and a world-class fisherman, was the oldest to son to five amazing brothers and sisters, Carol, Tom, Gary. and Janice.

Jimmy was a profound stutterer as a child and made it his life’s work to master his speech and his words. And he did.

Jimmy joined the Army and served in Korea where saw the world and learned he was linguistically gifted.

Fluent in French and Greek, Jimmy returned home, tutored in language, and met the love of his life, Petey where they immediately stared a family and moved to Illinois. Together, they studied and worked and created an exciting, involved, community focused on Civil Rights, equity, and the second love of his life, teachers and teacher power.

Jimmy attended the University of Wisconsin, Northwestern University, Northern Illinois University, and Oregon State University earning degrees in English, Literature. and Linguistics. He taught English for 29 years, wrote campaign speeches for Adali Stevenson III, Jessie Jackson, and many other Chicagoland politicos. He marched with Dr. Abernathy and Dr. King and sang backup on one occasion, for Mahalia Jackson. Jimmy was a magnificent husband, the best father to his daughter Susie, and double that, the absolute best Grandfather to Luke and Joey Nelson. At 89, his loving legacy extended further to his Great-Grandchildren, Owen, Dean, Nora, Walker, and Eleanor Nelson. Rest, my sweet Daddy, you did us all proud.

Anthony Edward Coffey

March 4, 1967 ~ July 24, 2025

Anthony Edward Coffey, age 58, of Boone, passed away Thursday morning, July 24, 2025. Born March 4, 1967, Anthony was the son of Jim and Karen Carlton Coffey. Anthony was manager of The Foggy Rock Restaurant in Blowing Rock, followed by employment at Winkler Knives in Foscoe. He was of the Baptist faith.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Jim Coffey and is survived by his mother, Karen Carlton Coffey, also of Boone; his beloved dog, Maggie the beagle; aunts, Brenda Carlton Barber (Marcus), Colleen Carlton Lisk (Craig), Toni Carlton (Mark) and uncle, Eddie Paul Carlton; close cousins, Matthew Bettini (Sharon), Tish Robertson (Jim) and Henry Thomas Barber; and special step-daughter, Anna; along with many family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday afternoon, August 3, 2025 at 2 o’clock at Middle Fork Baptist Church, located at 268 Bishop’s Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock. Officiating will be Rev. Brian Mitchell. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Everyone is welcome to join in celebrating Anthony’s life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607, or to a charity of the donors’ choice.

Peggy Ann Vandegriff Smith

February 12, 1927 – July 21, 2025

Peggy Ann Vandegriff Smith, age 98, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025, at the Cranberry House in Newland. Born February 12, 1927, in Fulton County, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late John Calhoun and Sarah Louella Dyson Vandegriff and the wife of the late Frank Morton Smith.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Kathy Plumb of Great Falls, Montana; Nina Wolfe and husband Bobby of Tryon, NC; Penny Menning and husband Brian of Hamilton, Montana; Amy Walker and husband Tom of Maple Hill, Kansas; 4 sons, Robbie Smith and wife Pattie of Melbourne Beach, Florida; Mark Smith of Newland, NC; Steve Smith and wife Angela of Lenoir, NC; Tim Smith and wife Pam of Banner Elk, NC; 1 brother, John C. Vandegriff , Jr. and wife Ruthie, of Newfoundland, PA; 34 Grandchildren, 96 Great-Grandchildren and 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Moving to New York as a 14-year-old because of her father’s business would prove to be the beginning of a love story that would bring on the large Family. She was sent to find her brother and passed through a tennis court at St. John’s University in Brooklyn, NY. She saw this young tennis star whom she had heard about and decided to talk to him. This would be the “most important memory of her life.” She didn’t tell Frank her age until they fell in love. They married in 1944 when she was 17.

She was raised a Baptist and her brother John is a Baptist Minister. At the age of 30, she converted to Catholicism. She credited her husband for her conversion, as he was very educated in the Catholic faith. She was a lector for St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for many years and a long-time member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church when she passed.

Peggy taught music for 3 years in between having children at their school, St. Pius X. The picture of her is from when she was a model in the NY area until she married.

In 1978, her son, Mark, suffered a severe motorcycle accident leaving him in a coma for six months. Mrs. Smith dedicated the next 30 years caring for her son.

Peggy was always so happy, and positive. Other than appendicitis, she has lived a very healthy life. She was well loved by everyone she came in contact with.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:30 AM Saturday, July 26, 2025, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Reverend Christopher A. Bond officiating with a rosary being said at 10:00AM. The family will extend greetings following the mass at St. Bernadette Parrish Hall. Burial will take place Saturday afternoon in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church, PO Box 1252, Linville, NC 28646 or to The Hope Center, 208 Howard Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Kimberly Ann Presnell

May 16, 1972 – July 21, 2025

Kimberly Ann Presnell age 53 of West Jefferson passed away Monday July 21, 2025.

She was born May 16, 1972, in Watauga County a daughter of the late Harold Dean Waters and Jorene Hoke Welch.

She is survived by one son Stephen Presnell of Boone; one daughter Tarryn Presnell of Pennsylvania and her step father, Jim Welch of Boone.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Lucy Earp Hayes

August 9, 1935 – July 21, 2025

Mrs. Lucy Dean Earp Hayes, age 89, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 21, 2025, surrounded by her family. Born August 9, 1935, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche Danner Earp and wife of the late Howard Dean Hayes with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Earp.

Mrs. Hayes was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Along with teaching piano for many years, she was well known for singing with her family, The Hayes Family. Of all the things she did, she loved being a Wife, Mom and Grandmother. She and Howard instilled Faith and God’s word into all of them. Throughout their many years of singing ministry, they served God faithfully. She lived a life of simplicity, and she lived it well.

She is survived by her three children, Janet Hayes of Lenoir; Sharon Hodges and husband Jamey of Boone; Mylon Hayes and wife Wendy of Hudson; 2 Granddaughters, Kennedy Hayes of Hudson; Lucy Elaine Hodges of Boone; and 5 Grandsons, Toby Haas of Hickory; Conner Hayes of Hudson, Bailey Hayes of Hudson, Tory Haas of Lenoir and Jameson Hodges of Boone.

A celebration of Mrs. Hayes’ life will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Reverend Bud Russell and Reverend Steve Dagenhart officiating. Burial will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone.

At other times the family will be at the home of Jamey and Sharon Hodges.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Gideons International, Boone Camp, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607 or to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Lily Williams Presson

January 2, 1943 – July 22, 2025

Lily Williams Presson, age 82, of Boone, died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born January 2, 1943, in Union County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Vann Buren and James Vonna Edwards Williams and the wife of the late Craven Presson.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ralph and Dale Williams.

She is survived by her sister, Rachel Williams Dalrymple of Boone; 5 nephews, Michael, Phillip, Edwin, James Dale, and Jeff Williams and one niece, Catherine Hummer.

Mrs. Presson taught elementary school for many years in Charlotte, Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida. She enjoyed travelling for several years as a salesperson for Maxwell House Coffee.

She was a member of the Boone United Methodist Church where she volunteered for several years. She had a real love of animals, especially dogs that she would take in to rescue.

A service to celebrate her life will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday July 30, 2025, at Boone United Methodist Church. Pastor Ed Glaize will officiate.

Laura Canter Norris

February 19, 1952 – July 25, 2025

Mrs. Laura Canter Norris, age 73, of Boone, died Friday, July 25, 2025, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson. Born February 19, 1952, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Wade and Martha Belle Miller Canter.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving son, Chad Norris; her mother and father-in-law, Ralph, and Doris Norris; three sisters, Jean Dollar, Lucille Honeycutt, Genevieve Eller and four brothers, Raymond, R.D., Arlie, and Kenneth Canter.

Laura retired from Appalachian State University in housekeeping.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Len Norris, of the home; 3 sisters, Reba Curtis of Lenoir; Phyllis Trivette and husband Grayson of Meat Camp; Sharon McCurry of Lenoir; 1 brother, Earl Canter and wife, Terri, of Lenoir; and two brothers-in-law, David Dollar of Meat Camp and Charlie Norris and wife Darlene of Boone. Laura is also survived by her Canine Companion, “Maggie” along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A service celebrating the life of Laura Norris will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, July 27, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Danny Honeycutt and Pastor Eric Profitt officiating. A private burial will take place in Mountlawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Mountlawn Memorial Park & Gardens for the Beautification Project, 521 Old King Street, Boone, NC 28607 or Amorem Hospice of Hudson, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.

Jerry would like to thank Amorem Hospice of Hudson for their wonderful care along with all those who prayed for Laura. A special thank you to Gary and Eleanor Ragan for their special care.

The family respectfully request no food.

Stewart B. Brown, Jr.

March 10, 1929 – July 27, 2025

In Loving Memory of Stewart B. Brown, Jr.

Stewart B. Brown, Jr.—affectionately known as Junior—went home to be with the Lord, and all who have gone before, on July 27, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on March 10, 1929, in the Bethel section of Watauga County, Junior leaves behind a legacy of unwavering devotion, steadfast service, and gentle kindness that will long be cherished by all who knew him. He was the son of Stewart B. Brown, Sr. and Annie Vines Brown. He was predeceased by his wives, Sallie Norris Brown and Frances Hodges Brown, three brothers, Carson, Vaughn, and Lewis, and a sister, Martha Jean Greene.

He was a faithful member of the Rutherwood Baptist Church for more that seventy years, serving as a Deacon for more than sixty years and was named a Deacon Emeritus in 2017. His commitment to the church was unwavering and he was known for his faithfulness and wisdom.

Junior worked in the bridge maintenance department of the North Carolina Department of Transportation for 40 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed keeping his lawn pristine, tending his garden with Earline, keeping the Ride with Pride carwashes in Boone running smoothly, joining friends for breakfast and golf, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Earline Brown. Three children, Barbara Overby (John) of Millers Creek, NC, Susan Brown of Boone, NC, Rev. Dr. Ronald Brown (Rev. Jane Rowe) of New Britain, CT. Four grandchildren, Josh Overby (Jennifer) of Moravian Falls, NC, Kendall Huffman (Brian) of Wilkesboro, NC, Hawley Brown and Lydia Brown, both of New York City. Eight great grandchildren, Corban, Branton, Micah, Kenan, and Sallie Huffman, Natalie, Elijah, and Jaden Overby. He is also survived by a step son, Randy Townsend of Boone, a step granddaughter, Caitlin Fansler (John) of King, NC, and two step great-grandchildren, Briella and Campbell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC followed by a funeral service. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

