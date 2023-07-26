Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 26, 2023

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

.

.

Ruby Wanda Carson

September 26, 1940 – July 17, 2023

Mrs. Ruby Hayes Carson, age 82, of Farthing Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Monday

morning, July 17, 2023 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Born September 26, 1940

in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Lloyd and Nellie Edmisten Hayes. Ruby attended

Boone United Methodist Church. She was employed by the Watauga County Department

of Social Services before retiring with more than 30 years of service. After retirement, she

served as a cherished volunteer at Green Valley Elementary School for a number of years.

Ruby always showed exuberant love for family, friends and community.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Wayne Carson and Johnny Carson and wife, Amy, all of

Boone; grandson, Jacob Carson of Boone and granddaughter, Darcy Carson of Charlotte. A

number of nieces and nephews also survive, including special nephews, Richard and

Anthony Hester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gordon ‘Don’

Carson; sisters. Helen Cobb and Margaret Norris; and brothers, Ed and Farthing Hayes.

Funeral services for Ruby Carson will be conducted Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023 at 3

o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Vern Collins and Rev. Ed

Glaize. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 3 o’clock, one hour prior to

services, at the church. Graveside services, officiated by Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev.

Vern Collins will follow at Meat Camp Baptist Church. The family will meet after services have concluded.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the SNIPS program in care of the

Watauga County Humane Society, Post Office Box 1835, Boone, NC, 28607 or to a charity

of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to the staffs of Glenbridge Health and

Rehabilitation and MediHome Health Hospice for their many acts of kindness, compassion

and care of Ruby and her family.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carson family.

.

.

Gary Burton Glenn

January 28, 1968 – July 21, 2023

Gary Burton Glenn, age 55, of Vanderpool Road, Vilas, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. Born January 28, 1968 in Watauga County, he is the son of Larry Burton and Barbara Hicks Glenn.

Gary was a plain and simple man with a kind and loving heart. He enjoyed reading and following current events, and always ready to discuss issues with anyone. Gary was one to speak his mind and people knew where he stood. Gary enjoyed being out of doors riding his four wheeler, fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Barbara and Larry, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Bessie Mae Hicks and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arlis and Essie Glenn and his maternal grandfather, Linville Hicks.

Celebration of Life services for Gary conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 25, at 3:00PM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Ray Greene. Graveside services will follow in the Ward Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfunrealhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Glenn family.

.

.

Jeanne Carrol Underwood

October 10, 1937 – July 24, 2023

Jeanne Carol Frederickson Underwood passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.

She was born October 10, 1937 to George Frederickson and Martha Hansley.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, George Underwood; parents andher half-brother.

She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Rita Winfield of Erwin, Tennessee; grandsons, Thomas and his wife, Tennille Winfield of Newton, North Carolina and Scott Winfield of Boone, North Carolina.

Private services with scattering of her cremains will be held at a later date.

.

.

Richard Blaine Rominger

October 5, 1960 – July 18, 2023

Richard Blaine Rominger, age 62, of Sugar Grove, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 5, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York. A son of the late Spencer Edward Rominger and Helen Ferons Rominger.

He is survived by one brother, Robert Ferons of Augusta, Georgia; friend and caregiver, Pam Harmon and her daughter, Chasity Matheson and husband David, his best friend, Ronnie Isaacs and a number of cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two brothers, Spencer Rominger, Jr. and Wayne Rominger, one sister, Joyce Rominger and one niece Missy Rominger.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Gary Marshall Isaacs

May 29, 1946 – July 21, 2023

Vilas, NC- Gary Marshall Isaacs, age 77, of Vilas, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home. Born May 29, 1946, in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Gray and Maggie Christian Isaacs.

Other than his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Sue Isaacs, his brother Doug Isaacs and his best friend, Larry Greer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, a member of Vilas Valley Baptist Church and Owner/Operator of Isaacs Furnace Company. Gary loved children, grandchildren and all of his family and was known to be a very generous man, always wanting to help others.

Gary enjoyed playing golf and could be found working at the Boone Golf Club. He was very athletic, excelling in many sports but especially basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Gerri Nellie Isaacs; 2 sons, Shane Isaacs, and wife Alice; Mackie Isaacs and wife Shannon; his daughter, Melissa Smith, and husband Keith; stepdaughter, Miranda Townsend; 2 stepsons, Jesse Townsend and wife Brooke and Joe Townsend and wife Brittany; 3 brothers, Dan Isaacs, and wife Betty; David Isaacs and wife Iracilla; Tony Isaacs and wife Doris; and sister, Kay Norris, and husband Jack and sister-in-law Treva Isaacs. He is also survived by 5 grandsons, Jordan Isaacs, and wife Anna; Roger Smith; Tyler Isaacs and wife Alaina; Hayden Isaacs; Eli Baker; 3 granddaughters, Cassandra Pearson, and husband Travis; Brittany Smith; Hailey Isaacs and great-grandchildren, Kayden Pearson, Cohen Isaacs, and Karter Pearson.

Funeral services for Gary Marshall Isaacs will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Travis Church and Reverend Zane Tester officiating followed by Military Honors from the U.S. Army, the Watauga American Legion Post #130 and the DAV Chapter 90. Burial will follow in the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Hampton Funeral Service on Monday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be: Travis Isaacs, Kreg Hodge, David Hodge, Daniel Isaacs, Charles Isaacs, Frankie Isaacs, Matthew Isaacs and Brandon Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Wes Isaacs, Bryan Isaacs, Kent Adams, Brandon Furches, Kevin Pierce and Gary’s Golfing Buddies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), 135 Bear Trail Lane Boone, NC to assist other veterans in their time of need.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Janet Bingham Moretz

August 2, 1933 – July 22, 2023

Janet Bingham Moretz, age 89, passed away on July 22, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.

Janet was born in Boone to the late John McCoy and Kenova Morrell Bingham. She graduated from Appalachian High School, where she found and later married the love of her life. From there she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked in the Justice Department for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 1953 she married William G. Moretz (Bill) and returned to Boone. God blessed them with a long, beautiful marriage and loving daughter Susan. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2023.

In 1955 Janet joined Grace Lutheran Church where she was an active member over the years. Janet enjoyed fellowship and friendship with her church family. She also served on the Watauga Hospital Foundation Board. Janet worked as a teaching assistant for nearly 30 years before retiring from Parkway School in 1996. She loved caring for her home and garden where she spent much time making precious memories with her husband, daughter and grandchild.

She is predeceased by siblings Betty Wright (Bob), John J. Bingham , Peggy Amburn (Ray), Margie Townsend (Joe), Ellis Bingham (Laverne), Patsy Hodges (Lowell), Judy Bingham (sister -in-law).

Surviving are her husband William Moretz, daughter Susan M. Skipper , granddaughter Alexandra S. White (Christopher), siblings Barbara Townsend (Ted), Mary Jo Pritchard (Herb), Dwight Bingham, Dan Bingham (Peggy) Joan Bingham (sister-in-law) and many nieces and nephews .

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday July 31st 2:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the church.

Interment will follow at Deep Gap Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton’s Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ilena Katherine Kontinos

February 9, 1962 – July 22, 2023

On Saturday July 22nd Ilena K Kontinos (AKA Mrs. Beech Mountain) gained her angel wings and went home to the Lord.

She was born February 9, 1962, in Ft. Myers Florida. A daughter of Bella Elaine Kontinos and the late John Konstantine Kontinos.

Ilena was one in a million, and was just too good for this world. She was a devout Greek Orthodox follower, and loved going to church. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church- a church her father built- since she was born, and when she moved to North Carolina became a member of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church.

She was a great mother, and leader. She was a coach to her children, and believed in education and health. Ilena loved her children for who they are. She loved her community, animals, working at the visitors center, and most importantly she loved slinging pizzas! Ilena loved being a mom. She would always tell them “I love my life because of you!”, and “better me than my children.”

The only thing that she may have loved more was being a Yia Yia. She was so good at it, and loved her Babikey so much. Ilena was also a fighter. She was a very strong woman, and if you knew her you’re smiling as you read this. In 2004 when the doctors said “you have stage 4 cancer” and gave her 3 months, she told them I’ll give you 20 years. And that is what she did. Ilena lived for her children.

As Ilena would say… always remember these three things; forgiveness, kindness and mercy.

Proverbs 31:28-30 “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.”

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Annie Evangeline Accardi, two sons, Johnny Accardi and Jimmie Accardi and wife McKenzie, and one grandson, James Samuel Accardi III, all of Beech Mountain: one brother, Tom Kontinos, and one nephew John Kontinos and one niece Athana Kontinos.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Annie Kontinos.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday July 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City, TN 37618. Rev. Fr. Stephen Mathewes will officiate. A graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 until 9:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

A celebration of life for family and friends will follow the graveside service will be from 6:30pm-8:30pm at Stonewalls restaurant in Banner Elk, 344 shawneehaw Ave S, Banner elk NC 28604. They will play some of Ilenas favorite music, enjoy light fare bites & beverages/full bar. Enjoy celebrating the beautiful Ilena and her life.

Hampton Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dorothy Louise Patterson Bair

April 18, 1933 – July 22, 2023

CAMDEN-Dorothy Louise Patterson Bair; “Dot”, “Mom”, “Nanny”, and “Mama Bair”, 90; went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family at her daughter and son-in-law; Libby and Jim Wooten’s home in Valle Crucis, NC, where she lived for many years while suffering from dementia.

Dot was born on April 18, 1933, in West End, NC to Daniel Archibald and Pearl Monroe Patterson. After graduating from West End High School in 1951, she moved to Banner Elk, NC where she attended and later graduated from Lees McRae College in 1953. She then moved to Florence, SC where she completed her Medical Technology degree at McLeod Hospital. She met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Bair, in Florence in 1955. They fell madly in love and married shortly after in 1956 and then moved to Camden, SC. Dot and Bob were married for 56 years and had two daughters they were very proud of; Deborah Louise and Elizabeth “Libby” Ann, who they raised in Camden. Dot worked as a Laboratory Technician at Kershaw County Hospital for 49 years before she retired in 2005.

Dot loved her job. She loved her church. She loved to travel to the NC mountains several times a year and to Edisto Island, SC where she enjoyed many family vacations and trips with friends. She loved to eat, to cook, spending time in her garden, to play piano, to watch baseball, quilting and sewing, and to spend time with dear friends and play her favorite card game, Bridge. Most importantly, she loved God and her family. She was passionate about helping others and she spent countless hours preparing meals for those in need. She was very proud of her church, First Baptist Church in Camden, SC, where she was a member for many years. There, she volunteered in the Joy Class, made many costumes for the youth for their church plays, sang in the choir, and she played the piano. Her and Bob traveled to Columbia many times to take friends and strangers, that quickly became friends, to receive their chemo treatments. She humbly led by example and truly lived a life of service. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Our precious Mom and Nanny is dearly loved and will be missed terribly by her family left behind. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter and son-in law, Elizabeth “Libby” and Jim Wooten; her adoring grandchildren, Shannon and husband Matt Maness, and Ryan Wooten and loving partner Emily ; and her great grandson who proudly carries her family name, “Monroe” Maness, and was lucky to have a special bond with his Nanny for three years.

She was Mama Bair to her best friend Leila’s son Laverne and wife Marianne McKenzie, and their children Lynn Williams, Brian Williams, and Matthew McKenzie, whom she loved very much.

Dot had many wonderful friends in Camden who were like family and were always there for her when needed. The McKenzie’s, JoAnn Hooper, The Wiltshire’s, The Elliot’s, Doris Campbell, and her special friend Marillia will never know how much they meant to our Mom and Nanny and how thankful she was for their friendship. We thank you all so much for all you have done over the years.

Dot is preceded in death by her mother and father Pearl and Daniel Patterson; her beloved daughter Deborah Louise Bair; her cherished husband, Robert “Bob” Bair, and her loving brother Daniel Patterson. We know she is having such a joyful reunion with all her loved ones in heaven.

As a family, we are so proud to have had her in our lives and fortunate that we have so many wonderful memories. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend and she was loved by all who knew her.

A funeral for Dot will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. Philip Gerrald will officiate. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember and honor Dot by loving one another and doing something kind to help others.

Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Loretta Vance Buchanan

December 15, 1940 – July 20, 2023

Loretta Vance Buchanan, age 82, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Canon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on December 15, 1940 in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Everett and Maxine Franklin Vance, and graduated with an Associates Degree in Business. Loretta worked for over 20 years with the Avery County Clerk of Superior Court and retired from the Avery County Schools, where she worked at Avery High and Avery Middle.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling and taking care of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Gary Buchanan, with whom she loved exploring and traveling to the far reaches of the American frontier; sister, Susie Kemper.

Loretta leaves behind to cherish her memory Son, Allen (Lorie Clark) Buchanan of Mountain City, TN, Son, Bruce (Martha Jo) Buchanan of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Ashley Buchanan, Grandson, Michael (Amanda) Buchanan, Grandson, Keith (Crystal) Buchanan, Grandson, Gary R. (Fallon) Buchanan, Granddaughter, Brooke (B.J.) Ruppard, Grandson, Devin Buchanan, Great Grandchildren, Landon Buchanan, Aaleah Buchanan, Robin Maxine Buchanan, Harper Buchanan, Tilly Buchanan, Julia Wright, Sister Martha (Frank) Tugman, Nieces and Nephews, Billy Kemper, Jessica and Joshua Yates, Anna and Alex Palma; Special Friends, Melba Andrews.

Services for Loretta Buchanan will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma, NC with Rev. Brent Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at the church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to The Med-Surg Staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital for the loving and wonderful care they provided to Loretta and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Aaron Baptist Church, Montezuma, NC 28653.

.

.

Nancy Kathleen Johnson Clawson

June 13, 1933 – July 23, 2023

Nancy Kathleen Johnson Clawson passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Clawson. Her parents are David Edward Johnson and Therese Etter Hicks Johnson. Sisters; Helen Oaks, Sylvia Clawson, Cleo Marlow, Kay Cole, Bertha Cole; Brothers Jake Johnson, John Johnson, and James Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jewel Clawson, Charles (Trish) Clawson, Glenn (Barbara) Clawson, Bill (Debbie) Clawson all of Elk Park, NC; Raymond (Patty) Clawson, Denver (Faye) Clawson, Stanley (Barbara) Clawson, Allen (Lueliza) Clawson, Dwight (Linda) Clawson all of Roan Mountain, TN. Sisters; Susann Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN, and Judy Filyaw of Lenoir, NC.

She had 35 Grandchildren and 72 Great Grandchildren and multiple Great- Great Grandchildren

She was laid to rest in the James Lloyd Clawson Family Cemetery Monday, July 24, 2023

.

.

Stephen (“Steve”) Milne Humphrey

October 10, 1944 – July 24, 2023

Stephen (“Steve”) Milne Humphrey, 78, died peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Linville, NC. He was born October 10, 1944, the son of Clayton Brakefield and Helen (Dietrich) Humphrey in San Antonio, TX. He was married to Dove Anne Humphrey on September 28, 2019, on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He is survived by his children Kathryn (Lee) Morrow, Omaha, NE, and David (Andrew Katzman) Humphrey, Chicago, IL. His grandchildren Owen Morrow and Will Morrow; his lifelong friend and first wife Susan (Bob) Cole; and his stepson Michael (Lisa) Sharrit, and stepdaughter Wendi (John) Spear and his five step-grandchildren. Steve graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1962 and Siena College in 1967. He worked for General Electric, Rockwell International, Riverwood International, and Graphic Packaging prior to his retirement. Never content to be fully retired, Steve served in an investment and advisory capacity to numerous businesses and boards in his later years. Steve’s hobbies and passions included golf, international travel, reading, and providing much-needed resources and care for abandoned and sheltered animals. Steve lived in several states during his adult life, so he had many ‘home bases’ over the years. Steve’s memberships at Oakmont Country Club, Birmingham (MI) Country Club, The Cliffs at Glassy Mountain, and Linville Country Club are a few of his beloved homes-away-from-home. Steve’s generosity and passion for animals in need will be a cornerstone of his legacy through his work with Pet Tender Angels Animal Shelter. Cremation rites have been coordinated through Reins-Sturdivant in Newland, NC and a celebration of life memorial service will be held in Landrum, SC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Steve’s family has requested donations be made in his honor to Pet Tender Angels www.pettenderangels.org http://www.pettenderangels.org or Pet Tender Angels, P.O. Box 273, Landrum, SC 29356.

.

.

Edward Donald Calhoun

March 12, 1936 – May 22, 2023

What can you say when someone you have worked with, eaten with, lived with, prayed with, and sorrowed with leaves you for the streets of glory? Knowing from his own testimony that he is in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ brings comfort that is overwhelming, but the sting of death is still with us and still acute.

My earthly father, Edward Donald Calhoun, entered our Lord’s presence on the afternoon of May 22, 2023. Since having Covid 19 in October of 2020, he had been in a slow decline. He has now rejoined my mother, his wife of 69 years. I remember years ago hearing a recording of a little girl, a member of one of the Gospel group families of the 1960s, singing the song, “I want to stroll over heaven with you some fine day…” I can still see my father look across our living room into my mother’s eyes and say, “That song’s for you!”

While he was born on March 12, 1936, to the late Don and Arabelle Calhoun in Clinton, TN, where his father did carpentry work on the Norris TVA Dam during the Depression, Edward grew up and lived most of his life in Avery County. Graduating from Newland High School in 1954, he married Margaret Ann Cooper the day after graduation, May 29, 1954. One of the most significant things Edward did was to build Annie a house, which he accomplished in 1970.

Besides being a carpenter, Edward held unlimited contractor licenses for electrical and plumbing. He did the electrical work on houses in Grandfather Golf and Country Club in the early 1970’s, then worked as the plant-licensed electrician for Henredon Furniture in Altapass, NC, until 1985 when he was hired as a building inspector for Avery County. He obtained Level Three certificates, the highest qualifications, in inspections for electrical, plumbing, building, and HVAC/mechanical; and qualified for the machinery act certification before retiring in 1998. In retirement, he did some plumbing and electrical contracting and finished up his working years doing inspections part-time until 2012.

Known as a rigid inspector which some people disliked, one of his friends said that he was the best insurance policy a homeowner could have because he enforced the building codes without fear or favor.

His last years were spent taking care of his beloved wife Annie who went home to heaven in February of 2018 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. He finished up his earthly pilgrimage enjoying what time he could with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents and Annie, he was preceded in death by his son Ryon Calhoun in April 2018 and his daughter Marinda Parlier in March 2023. I, his eldest son Bradley, remain to mourn his death with my wife Sarah, his granddaughters Meg (Duncan) Johnson and Beth (Steven) Messenger, and eight wonderful great-grands; as well as a host of friends and extended family.

A memorial service for Ed Calhoun will be held at a later date when all the family can come together. Ed will be buried in the Newland Cemetery, next to his beloved wife, Annie, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 am.

The family would like to thank especially Karena Weaver, who for several years came in on Tuesdays to do some cleaning; and the Avery County EMS who were needed on more than one occasion. We would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Barker and the staff of Mountain Laurel Internal Medicine for their kind care of Edward and Annie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

