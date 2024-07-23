Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 23, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Willrea Ward Trivette

September 8, 1937 ~ July 20, 2024

Mrs. Willrea Ward Trivette, age 86, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday morning, July 20, 2024. Born September 8, 1937 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of William Dayton Ward, Sr. and Elsie Clay Ward. Mrs. Trivette was a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. Willrea was a kind and generous lady who loved her family beyond measure. She enjoyed preparing meals for the entire family from product gathered from their annual garden. On special occasions she would join her grandchildren playing in the creek. She loved gardening, watching her flowers grow and working the family farm with her husband and children.

Mrs. Trivette is survived by her daughters, Brickie Townsend and husband, Bennie of Mountain City, Tennessee and Vickie Trivette of Vilas; grandsons, Anthony Townsend and spouse, of Mountain City, Bradley Townsend and spouse, of Navarre, Florida, Hadley Townsend and spouse, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, granddaughters, Stana Coffey of Blowing Rock, Karla Arnold and spouse, of Mountain City, Tennessee and Shannon Coffey Eggers and spouse, of Blowing Rock, and grandson, Josh Trivette of Zionville, and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter Dean Trivette and son, Rickie Trivette; brothers, Bill, Jimmy and Jackie Ward, and sister, Betty Lou Johnson.

Celebration of Life services pending.

The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

The family suggests memorials to the Beech Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3655 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family.

Susan Koontz Herman

September 10, 1953 – July 14, 2024

Susan Koontz Herman, age 70, of Mountain City, TN went to be with her Lord and

Savior Sunday, July 14th, 2024, at Duke University Hospital.

She was born September 10, 1953, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Jim

Koontz and Betty Greene Koontz.

She worked at Watauga Building Supply, Inc. with her mom for many years and that’s

where she met her husband, Martin. Then in 2006 she and Martin opened Johnson

County Building Supply, Inc. in Mountain City, TN, where she semi-retired from there to

start keeping the grandkids. She was a faithful member of Boone Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Martin Herman of Mountain City, TN one daughter

Melissa Greene and husband Wayne of Zionville, NC, one son Jason Herman and wife

Heather Herman of Zionville, NC, one sister Jane Howell and husband Kenny of

Fleetwood, NC and six grandchildren, Sydney Herman, Palin Greene, Saylor Herman,

Paisley Greene, Porter Herman and Liam Greene. She is also survived by several

nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded by one sister Sharon Gragg, one

sister-in-law Linda Miller and her father and mother-in-law, John and Mildred Herman.

A memorial service will be held 7:00pm Friday, July 19, 2024, at Hampton Funeral

Home Chapel. Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at

www.stjude.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Gibson Alexandria “Gibby” Slomkoski

February 14, 1994 – July 15, 2024

Gibson Alexandria “Gibby” Slomkoski age 30 of Banner Elk, passed away Monday, July 15, 2024.

Gibson was born February 14, 1994, in Banner Elk.

Survivors include, mother Jessica Blake of Banner Elk; brother, Joshua Slomkoski of Asheville; sister, Aleesha Slomkoski and son Leo Blake of California; maternal grandmother, Ginny Blake of Myrtle Beach; niece, Madylen Blake of Banner Elk and nephew, Oliver Blake of Banner Elk. Survivors also include several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gibson was preceded in death by, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Blake.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Scooter’s Underdogs Rescue at scootersunderdogs@gmail.com

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Stephen Andrew Silver

February 9, 1951 – July 15, 2024

Stephen Andrew Silver, age 73 of Banner Elk passed away Monday, July 15, 2024, at Johnson City Medical Center.

He was born February 9, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio. A son of the late Warner and Alice Silver and was a retired real estate agent.

He is survived by his wife. Terrie Silver of Banner Elk; three sons, Stephen Silver, II of Boone; Mark Silver of Ocala, Florida and Brett Silver and wife Raquel of Boone; two daughters, Shara Silver Cocchiola and husband Steven of Ohio and Stephanie Silver of Banner Elk; one brother, Bob Silver and wife Irina of Michigan and Sally Schwinn of Banner Elk and seven grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeremiah Christopher Dolinger

July 13, 1985 – July 15, 2024

eremiah Christopher Dolinger, age 39 of Boone passed away July 15, 2024.

He was born July 13, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. A son of the late Robert and Susan Dunn Dolinger.

He is survived by one brother, Jamie Dollinger and Wife Kelli of Muskegon, Michigan; one nephew, Jamie Dolinger of Virginia and one cousin, Jimmy Dunn and wife Amanda of Boone.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one brother, Joshua Dolinger.

The visitation for Jeremiah will be Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 1:00 until 3:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Steven Cheek

December 26, 1958 – July 15, 2024

Michael Steven Cheek, age 65 of Taylorsville, passed away Monday July 15, 2024, at his home.

He was born December 26, 1958, in Watauga County. A son of the late Dallas Garfield and Ruby Lee Phillips Cheek. He was a former musician for Winkler’s Grove Quartet, played for Little South of Heaven and was a talented oil painting artist and loved gardening and interior designing.

He is survived by his one daughter, Lauren Cheek Love of Conover; one son, Jonathan Cheek and wife Anna of Taylorsville; one sister, Janice Cheek of Boone; one granddaughter, Ella Love, two grandsons, Riley Cheek and Micah Cheek.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded by one brother, Gilbert Cheek.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Thursday July 18, 2024, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Mark Morris and Reverend Mike Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and the family respectfully request no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Victoria “Vickie” Johnson

December 13, 1968 – July 19, 2024

Victoria Johnson, affectionately known as Vickie, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2024, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, surrounded by her loving family.



Born on December 13, 1968, in Watauga County, Vickie was a beacon of love and light to all who knew her. Vickie had a remarkable ability to see the best in everyone she met. Her warm, radiant smile and infectious personality could light up any room. Known for her unparalleled wit and

sense of humor, she brought joy and laughter to those around her.

An avid reader, Vickie cherished her free time spent with her family. Her love for her husband Bobby, and her three children, Jessica, Graydon, and Naomi, was the cornerstone of her life. As a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend, Vickie enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her, leaving a lasting, positive impact on their hearts.



The absence of Vickie’s vibrant presence is indescribable, and her loss is profoundly felt by all who loved her. She leaves behind her husband of 31 years Bobby Johnson, Daughter Jess Elliott and husband Charlie Cole of Raleigh, Daughter Naomi Garrett and husband Tommy

of Sugar Grove, son Graydon Johnson of the home. Two grandsons Cameron and Max Elliott, one brother, Rusty Dollar and wife Chloe of Canton, Several beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews, and two very close friends Linda Rook and her cousin Dianne Coffey.



A celebration of Vickie’s life will be held July 28th, at The New River Barn and Escape House located at 181 River Run Bridge Rd Fleetwood, NC, from 4-7 pm. She wanted a party. To be remembered by those she loved and who loved her. So come celebrate her and her memory. There will be food and drinks and time to share the things we loved and will miss so much about this sweet woman gone too soon. For questions about the service please reach out to her daughter Jess at (828) 719-6865.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven Travis Cook

August 23, 1980 – July 20, 2024

Steven Travis Cook, age 43 of Boone passed away Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry Wayne Vaughn

January 15, 1942 – July 21, 2024

Jerry Wayne Vaughn was born January 15, 1942 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Euby and Lucinda Matthews Vaughn. He attended Walkertown Elementary and Walkertown High School, which were both within walking distance of his home. Jerry began attending Appalachian State Teachers College in fall 1960. The most important part of his college years was meeting Mary Helen Norris on May 16, 1961. They met on a blind date and fell in love immediately; the next 6 weeks were a whirlwind of dates and picnics.

Jerry and Mary Helen married at Bethelview Methodist Church parsonage on July 13,1961. After a honeymoon to Myrtle Beach, they stayed in Boone for Jerry to continue at ASTC, and then moved back to Walkertown in 1964. Jerry and Mary Helen bought a restaurant, Sparky’s Grill, where they worked together for many years. They sold the restaurant and moved back to Boone in 1972 where Jerry began his law enforcement career.

Jerry worked for the Boone Police Department and then Watauga Sheriff’s Department where he was a detective. He also taught Basic Law Enforcement Training at several local community colleges. He loved teaching.

In 1982 Jerry began his next career as a private investigator. He went from wearing the white hat of law enforcement to the black hat of helping the defendant. Jerry made many friends of judges, attorneys and court personnel. He received much joy from being able to help others. He always had time to talk to anyone that came in his office asking for advice.

As a member of Bethelview Methodist Church, Jerry taught Sunday School for many years and served in various positions in the church.

After his retirement, Jerry loved his mornings at McDonalds with his friends and was able to do this for many years. He loved the employees at McDonalds and considered them his friends too. Many Friday nights you could find Jerry and Mary Helen at Mike’s Inland Seafood, their favorite restaurant.

Jerry and Mary Helen raised a garden for many years and shared the bounty from their garden with friends and neighbors. Jerry rode his blue tractor all over the neighborhood during the cold winter months pushing snow or during the summer cleaning the side ditches and scraping the road.

Jerry enjoyed attending ASU football games with his daughter Vonda, meeting new people and making friends.

Jerry is leaving behind his loving wife, Mary Helen Norris Vaughn. They took care of each other through the last few years and Mary Helen has been the most devoted caretaker during his last year. His daughters are Vonda Vaughn Cameron and husband Dave, and Candis Vaughn Walker and husband Tim. He has four grandsons, Trevor Penick and wife Lolly, Kyle Penick and wife Rachel, Ezekiel Walker, Nathaniel Walker; and two great-grandchildren, Case Penick and Violet Penick.

Although Jerry did not have any siblings he had many friends that he considered as brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held at Bethelview Methodist Church on Ridge Road in Boone, Sunday, July 28th at 4:00 PM. Pastor David Green will officiate. Please join us for a reception in the fellowship hall following the service.

Our family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to MediHome Hospice for their special care in the past months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethelview Methodist Church, 193 Ridge Rd, Boone, NC 28607, MediHome Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr Unit 101, Boone, NC 28607 or BSA Troop 109, 356 Hidden Valley Circle, Boone NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobbie Lee Moretz

June 16, 2024

Bobbie Lee Moretz, 71, of Petersburg, VA passed away on June 16, following a short bout with an aggressive form of cancer. Bobbie was the widow of Garry George Moretz, who grew up in the Big Hill Community of Watauga County. They met when both were in the Army stationed at Fort Hood, TX. Though Bobbie was honorably discharged in 1978, Garry served in the Army for 20 years with his last assignment at Fort Lee, just a few miles north of where they established their home. Bobbie raised and boarded horses and gave riding lessons in their vicinity and, with Garry, boarded horses for people traveling along I-85 and I-95, which intersect near their farm.

Bobbie is survived by son Dwayne Moretz and wife Terri; grandsons, Damien Moretz and wife Stephanie and Jonathan Moretz and their mother Jennifer Anderson and husband Brian; and sister, Lynn Pellman and husband Chuck, all of the Petersburg area. She is also survived by step-daughter, Marcy Moretz Fountain and husband Brian of Kingston, GA; brother-in-law Jerry Moretz and wife Nancy of Boone, niece Tina Moretz Harris and husband Jody of Bear Creek, NC, and nephew Bradley Moretz and wife Brooke of Boone.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607; Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 90, PO Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607; or Watauga American Legion Post #130, 278 Hickory Lane, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Orna Moradov Bentor

May 16, 1954 – July 22, 2024

Mrs. Orna Michal Moradov Bentor, age 70, of Boone, died Monday, July 22, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bentor Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Pamela Sue Brown

Sep 4, 1967 – Jul 17, 2024

Pamela Sue Brown, age 56, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on September 4, 1967 in Winnebago County, Illinois, and was immediately adopted by the late James Lawrence and the late Bernadine Lawrence.



Pamela leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband: Bradliegh Ray Brown; her Son: Anthonee Mikale Brown and Daughter: Krystinia Marie BrownThe family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Everyone we know and love.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Pamela and family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Grace Louise Shook

May 5, 1961 – Jul 17, 2024

Grace Louise Shook, age 63 of Elk Park passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Life Care of Banner Elk following a brief illness.

A native of Avery County, she was born May 5, 1961, a daughter of the late Albert and Thelma Townsend.Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Shook, sister, Dorothy Townsend, and brothers Ronald Buchanan and Jack Buchanan.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rhonda Rose and husband Jason of Jonas Ridge; son, Donnie Shook of Elk Park; grandson, Braden Sparks and wife Tasha; granddaughters, Sharadon Rose, Carolina Rose, Abby Shook, and Destiny Moser; great grandson Waylon Moser; sisters, Christine Hurley and husband Ronnie of Tennessee, Judy Oyer and husband Ken of Florida, Charlotte Swain of Texas, Michelle Leutge and husband Eddie of Texas; brothers, Johnny Buchanan and wife Deborah of Elk Park and Charles Richardson of Texas.And a great grandson Jaxson Sparks.

A visitation for Grace and her family will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Rein Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.Internment will be held following the visitation at 2:30PM at Webb Cemetery in Pineola.



Words of comfort and memories may be made by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Grace and her family has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland

