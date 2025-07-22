Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 22nd, 2025

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin and Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Dema Ann (Aldridge) Spann

May 26, 1935 ~ July 12, 2025

Dema Ann Aldridge Spann, born on May 26, 1935, in Watauga County, passed away peacefully. She was the daughter of Everette and Lottie Perkins Aldridge. Dema graduated from Cove Creek High School and retired from Shadowline.

Dema was a lifetime member of Foscoe Christian Church and a dedicated volunteer at Seby Jones Cancer Treatment Center and the Red Cross. She loved cooking goodies for her friends, making candy at Christmas for family and friends, and was known as a people person who especially cherished her church family.

She is survived by her children, Pam Church-Smith of Boone, NC, and Lori Church of Vilas, NC; her sister, Dannie White of Hickory, NC; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Josh Church (Tess) of Rural Hall, NC, Aaron Smith of Boone, NC, Ryan Bristle (Kimberly) of Kernersville, NC, Ashlyn McClurg (Abraham) of Brattleboro, VT, and great-grandchild Hazel McClurg of Brattleboro, VT. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Dema was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Spann; her daughter, Sandra Shaw; her parents, Everette and Lottie Perkins Aldridge; her brothers, Dayton, Dillard, and Dallas Aldridge; her sisters, Decota Story and Dimple Clark; and her special sister-in-law, Sue Aldridge.

A visitation for Dema will be held on Tuesday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Foscoe Christian Church. Funeral Service will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486.

Dennis Ward

June 26, 1943 ~ July 14, 2025

Dennis Ward, age 82, of Old Beech Mountain community, passed away peacefully July 14, 2025 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mike and Eula Ward, brothers Grady and JD Ward and daughter Deanna Leigh Hicks.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 62 years Lucy Kay “Kate” Ward, children Brent Ward and wife Lisa of Old Beech Mountain, Jodie Ward and fiancé, Nathan Cook of Valle Crucis, Brandon Ward and wife Emile’ of Old Beech Mountain, grandchildren Kyle Hicks, Sonya Hartley and husband, Matthew , Emma, Tyler, Tate, and Brodie Ward, Katie and Saleigh Daniels and Geter Cook, one great grandchild, Evan Hartley, two brothers Elbert and Ray Ward, three sisters Velma Gragg, Reba Church and Shirley Miller along with a number of nieces and nephews.

He was a skilled carpenter and farmed on the side. He was a dedicated member of Beech Mountain Regular Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and church clerk.

The scripture that best fits his life comes from Matthew 7 verses 24 and 25 which read “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.”



Services will be conducted at Beech Mountain Regular Baptist Church, July 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. Graveside service to follow at 1029 Flat Springs Rd, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Charles “Sam” Roark

December 28, 1956 ~ July 14, 2025

Charles “Sam” Roark, age 68 of Zionville, NC, passed away July 14, 2025 at his home. Sam was born December 28, 1956 to the late Kenneth and Bonnie Roark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Roten.

Sam loved going dancing in his younger days and enjoyed watching westerns. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Doris Cannon of Creston, NC, Bonnie Sue

Persinger and husband Mark of Granite Falls, NC; brother, Kenneth Roark Jr. of Greeneville, TN;

special friends, Barney Mahala, Sandra Osborne; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and many other friends.

The graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025 at Mountain View Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Henson officiating. Pallbearers will be Bruce Mahala, Barney Mahala, Buster Mahala, Thomas Roark, Jr. Seatz, and Kenneth Roark III. The body will lie in state on Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

The family respectfully requests no food.

John Perry Day

March 11, 1944 ~ July 15, 2025

John Perry Day passed away peacefully at his home in Banner Elk, NC on July 15, 2025, with his wife Maura at his side holding his hand.

He was born in Wilson, NC, in 1944, son of John L. Day and Jane Day, and grew up in Burlington, NC. As an adult, John Perry Day divided his time between the mountains of North Carolina (Banner Elk) and the city of Fort Lauderdale.

He has been contributing to the economic, tourism, and philanthropy of Fort Lauderdale since 1970 when he first arrived. With his 12 restaurants (including Coconuts, Mangos, Friends, Bojangles, Chuck’s Steak House, Bahia Cabana, etc.), singing and entertainment career, and his passion for philanthropy and charitable causes, John contributed tirelessly with his energy and love to helping people. John is well known for his incredible ability to sing, has written his own songs, produced records and CD’s, sung with the Beach Boys, Connie Francis, Frank Loconto and was the opening act for not just the Beach Boys but also Rod Stewart, Hauling Oats and Chicago. With his knowledge of the wine industry and writing for a wine magazine in France, John created the famous Wines of the World Symphony Dinner. It was hugely successful and continued for years as an annual event in Fort Lauderdale raising substantial funds for the Symphony of The Americas. He was CEO of The Symphony of the Americas from 1998-2000, and also served on the boards of Stranahan House, Henderson Mental Health, The Humane Society with Marti Huizenga, a special Children’s flying event, and the Christian Blind Mission ( hosting fundraising events at his home which raised thousands of dollars, enabling eye operations to take place in poor countries around the world, giving the gift of vision.

John had a passion for flying and sailing, owning a plane and several sailboats over the years. As a pilot, he had over 3,000 hours in the sky, as well as 25,000 miles at sea as a sea captain. When you meet John, and with his language expertise in French and German as well, you immediately have a friend for life. While in Fort Lauderdale, John used to walk the beach each morning. Passing cars would sound their horns and wave, and the name John was called out frequently as Fort Lauderdale residents and visitors said hello.

As described by Travel Host Magazine “. …. He has played guitar and sang songs all his life but it was in the 70’s that he became a legend…. “You’d think this many projects to juggle” (all the restaurants, singing, entertainment, charity work), John Day would be too busy to meet newcomers or remember your name…Actually he’s one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to meet!”

His passion to help others through his special talents of singing, hospitality, events and restaurant businesses resulting in his always giving back. He had a heart of gold and was well recognized and loved by the citizens of Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale was a richer community because he was a part of it.

We will miss him!

He is survived by his wife Maura Brassil Day as well as two sons (from a previous marriage) Christian Day (currently living in Banner Elk, NC) and Alex Day (currently living in Auburn, AL with his wife Samantha) plus a brother Robert (Bob) Day (currently living in Lighthouse Point, FL with his wife Denise), a sister Becky Day Orr (currently living in Lighthouse Point, FL), and a niece Michelle Day Russell (currently living with her husband Tony in Pompano Beach, FL).

Services for John will be held July 25 at 1:00PM at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church officiated by Reverend Mike McCracken.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a donation to help construct water wells in Ghana.

Frances Pearl (Blair) Harmon

February 25, 1942 ~ July 16, 2025

Frances Blair Harmon, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025. She was born February 25, 1942 in Avery County, NC.

She will be greatly missed by her family. She believed in God, hard work, and taking care of her family. She loved and was loved. She was married to Ewing Harmon of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Blair of Heaton, NC, her sister Louise Laws, and her brother Dorian Blair. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Harmon, son Tommy Harmon and wife Mary Harmon, and her son Chris Harmon. She has six grandchildren, Casey Taylor, Carly Keesler, Carey Rochelle, Kevin Taylor, Matthew Harmon, and Scott Harmon. She also has five great grandchildren, Dylan Harmon, Kylie Harmon, Clara Rochelle, Cyress and Sage Keesler. Frances is also survived by four siblings, her brothers, Junior and David Blair, and her sisters, Carolyn Lewis and Kathy Gwyn.

The funeral will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home with visitation from 2:00 – 3:00 PM and the funeral at 3:00PM. She will be buried at the Harmon Family Cemetery off Russ Norris Road on Mulberry Lane immediately following the service.

Kate Hardin

October 23, 1932 ~ July 19, 2025

Kate Hardin, age 92, has passed peacefully on July 19,2025. Born in 1932 in Cliffside, NC to parents Charles and Anne Mashburn. A dedicated scholar, Kate earned her master’s degree from Appalachian State University. With a heart for education and a passion for shaping young minds, she devoted 30 years to teaching first grade, spending the majority of her career at Hardin Park Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, and her parents, Charles and Anne.

Kate is survived by her daughters Lynne Hardin of Boone, NC and Betsy Norvell of Davidson, NC; and her grandchildren Matt Lee of Boone, NC and Sam Norvell of Charlotte, NC.

Kate will be remembered for her commitment to her students, her gentle spirit, and the meaningful difference she made in the lives of many.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Amorem Hospice or Boone United Methodist Church.

Kenneth Reece

December 31, 1942 ~ July 19, 2025

Kenneth Reece, age 82, passed away on July 19, 2025. Born in 1942 to William and Bledie Reece, Kenneth found his calling as a farmer, dedicating his life to the land he loved. His hard work and commitment to his craft were matched only by his deep sense of pride in his work and his community.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Phillips of Boone, NC; stepsons, Douglas Phillips of Fleetwood, NC, and Jeremy Phillips of Moyok, NC; sister-in-law, Sue (Joe) Hicks; brother-in-law Leslie (Shirley) Morgan; cousin, Naomi Bays of Elizabethon, TN; and three grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, and William Phillips, all of Moyok, NC.

He will be remembered for his hard work and the love he shared with his family.

Gwendolyn Lou Swisher

January 7, 1933 ~ July 19, 2025

Gwendolyn was the first daughter of Kenneth and Helen (Williams) Baker. Some call her Gwen or Gwennie, but most people knew her as Oma, the woman who would never say “no” to dessert, especially ice cream. Oma had many loves in her life, the greatest three of which were God, her family, and the arts. She had a keen eye for fashion, interior decorating, and visual art. If music was playing, she couldn’t help but to dance to it. For many years, she studied and played piano, often singing in her soothing alto voice. Her Grandma Kocheiser was instrumental in her love for movies, especially musicals and the water dancing of Esther Williams. Likewise, her Aunt Nina instilled a love for theatre and reading.



Though she truly loved these things, they paled in comparison to her love for the Lord and her family. Thomas “Tom” Swisher (1931-2006) was her beloved husband and partner in raising

their three daughters, Pamela Fredericksen (Jeff), Jill Wolfe-Johnson (1957-2023), and Lori Eldred (Dennis). Those daughters gifted her with her treasured grandchildren, Jamie Hawkins (Wes), Natalie Courtney (Steve), Jason Eldred (Brandy), Christopher Hanusa (Carol), Andrew Hanusa (05/26/1984-06/03/1984), Mark Hanusa (Becky), Benjamin Hanusa (Pelenatita), Barbara Taylor (Austin), Amanda Crawley (Tyler), and Paul Fredericksen (Laura).



As the years passed and love grew, so did the family with many great-grandchildren: Abigail Hawkins, Aiden Hawkins, Mara Courtney, Hannah Courtney, Austin Boone, Michael Boone, Baylee Bowles, Mason Eldred, Ellie Hanusa, Annaleigh Hanusa, Faith Hanusa, Drew Hanusa, Luke Hanusa, Lizzie Hanusa, Joel Hanusa, Malia Hanusa, Silas Hanusa, Jax Taylor, Luna Taylor, Sadie Westmoreland, Lydia Westmoreland, Rowan Crawley, and Zachary Fredericksen.

Her remaining siblings, Bruce Baker, Bill Houghton, and Betsy Haddad (George), along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members, will join her descendants in cherishing memories of a dear woman who loved them all.



While our hearts break to be here without her, we rejoice in knowing that she is with her Savior in His kingdom. What a great reunion it must be for her to be with Opa and other loved ones again! We look forward to seeing her again one day, but will continue her loving legacy in the meantime, living according to God’s will! How grateful we are to have been blessed to know and

love Oma. Soli Deo gloria!

A Garaveside service will be held on Thursday July 24, 2025 at 1:00PM at Hopewell Community Cemetery.

Carolyn “Tootsie” Reece Wilson

November 12, 1948 – July 15, 2025

Carolyn “Tootsie” Reece Wilson, age 76, of Boone, died Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at her home. Born November 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leon “Lee” Reece and Opal Robinson Reece.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her aunt and uncle who raised her, Alice Reece Osborne and Arlie Estel Osborne. Also preceded her in death is a brother, Darell Osborne and a sister, Jeanette Miller.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby Alan Wilson, of the home; one daughter, Cara Lee Wilson of Charleston, SC; one son, Robert Alex Wilson (Jonie Blevins) of Boone; her Grandson and Pride & Joy, Branson Alexander Wilson of Boone; 2 sisters, Marlena Williams of Lancaster, SC, Lucille Harmon and a sister-in-law, Porky Osborne of Chicago, Illinois.

A funeral celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Harold Bennett and Pastor Seth Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 until 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Service.

Memorials may be made to West Wilkes High School, C/O Athletics Department for Track, 6598 Boone Trail, Millers Creek, NC 28651.

Peggy Ann Vandegriff Smith

February 12, 1927 – July 21, 2025

Mrs. Peggy Ann Vandgriff Smith, age 98, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025 at Cranberry House in Newland.

Lucy Earp Hayes

August 9, 1935 – July 21, 2025

Mrs. Lucy Earp Hayes, age 89, of Boone, died Monday, July 21, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Roxanna Roberson

January 20, 1943 – July 10, 2025

Roxana Roberson, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born on January 20, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Nathaniel Estes and the late Katheen Profitt Estes.

Roxy owned the Leather and Lace Hairplace in Newland for many years, along with her friends, Alcie Sturgill and Elwanda Daniels. They were known for quality hairdos and cuts. No customer ever left without a smile on their face and memory to share. She served on the Newland Town Council for many years and was a member of the Fletchers Chapel Presbyterian Church. Her smile and calm demeanor will always be treasured by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nathaniel Estes; mother, Katheen Estes; two brothers, Joseph Clay Estes, Sr., Matthew Estes.

Roxy leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Sammy (Rebekah Ellington) Roberson of

Newland, NC; dear friends, Alcie Sturgill of Newland, NC, Larry Roberson of Simpsonville, SC; niece, Ashley Estes Adams of Abingdon, VA. Roxy also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Frankie Lavern Bare

October 5, 1931 – July 14, 2025

Frankie Lavern Bare, age 93, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025 at her residence.

She was born on October 5, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Sarah Hicks.

Frankie, or Nana as everyone knew her, worked for the School System for many years as a Library Assistant. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bud” Bare; mother, Sarah Hicks; daughter, Betty Lou Thomas; sister, Rosezell Keener; brother, Junior Hicks.

Frankie leaves behind to cherish her memory one son, Harold Dean (Frankie) Bare of Tamassee, SC; two daughters, Bobbie Norris of Elk Park, NC, Karen (Danny) Harmon of Banner Elk, NC; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Frankie “Nana” Bare will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 11:00 am in the Rhododendron Chapel in Roan Mountain, TN with Chaplain Heather Dombkowski officiating. Interment will follow in the Elk Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care, especially Heather, London, Johnny, Penny and Carson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice

Charles Leonard Poehlmann

July 26, 1945 – July 15, 2025

Charles Leonard Poehlmann, age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at the Charles A Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on July 26, 1945 in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Leonard Fredrick Poehlmann and the late Virginia Ward Poehlmann.

A quiet soul with a radiant presence, Charles “Charlie” Leonard Poehlmann left his gentle mark on the world, and it is undeniably a sadder place without him.

He spent most of his childhood and young adulthood in Cheltenham, where he was known for tearing it up on the skate rink floor with his fresh style and perfectly combed hair. His charm, confidence, and kindness were magnetic, even then. Charlie lived a life rooted in simplicity, love, and quiet strength. He didn’t need to be the loudest in the room, he let his actions, loyalty, and steady heart speak for him. Those who knew him best will remember his unwavering work ethic, his dry wit, and the way he always showed up, especially when it mattered most.

Charlie wouldn’t want to be remembered for what he did for a living or how he moved through the world, he would want to be remembered for the family man he was, and the family he was so proud to call his. Whether testing his trivia knowledge, tinkering with something that needed mending, watching his programs, or spending weekends camping and chasing whatever adventure came next with his wife of over 35 years, Janet Odess Poehlmann, Charlie’s happiest moments were beside the people he loved. He never wanted to lead the way, but he was always glad to have a seat and be part of the journey.

Charlie had the world’s best sweet tooth and everyone knew it. He was known for keeping an oversized jar full of his favorite treats nearby, always ready to share (or not). His chocolate chip cookies were a Christmas tradition, and the holidays will never feel quite the same without them. And though he wasn’t the one doing the cooking, he was certainly the one enjoying it, offering his signature dry humor after a great meal by muttering, “Terrible. Absolutely terrible,” with a smirk that let you know he’d loved every bite.

He leaves behind a legacy of quiet strength and immeasurable love. He was the beloved father of David (Elise) Schlosser, Kelly Kennedy, Cary Poehlmann, and Christa Poehlmann; grandfather to Jess (Tanner) Mondragon, Colin Kennedy, Ben Schlosser, Luke Schlosser, Noah Schlosser, and Nason Poehlmann; and great-grandfather to Fallon, Owen, Ella Beth, and Maggie Mondragon. We love you a bushel and a peck, Pop!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Avery County Humane Society, a reflection of the kind and generous heart Charlie shared with all who knew him.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Cannon Memorial, Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care for the tremendous love and support they have given.

